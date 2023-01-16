King Charles is apparently willing to hold peace talks with Prince Harry

It’s been clear for a while that the Windsors fundamentally misunderstand the Sussex situation. The Windsors believe that they still have cards to play and emotional and financial blackmail left in the tank. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have money, private security, freedom, an independent charitable foundation and success wherever they go. Harry has spoken plainly and repeatedly about what he wants now: accountability, an apology and oversight. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace think they can dictate terms. They cannot. But they’re still briefing Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times, who dutifully acted as a palace stenographer with her new piece: “Peace talks plan: moves to reconcile Prince Harry with the Windsors before the coronation.” It’s full of “royal sources” and “sources close to the king.” Some highlights:
Deafening silence?? There has been deafening silence on the subject from the King and the Prince of Wales, who kept calm and carried on with engagements in Scotland and Liverpool this week, buoyed by the rousing receptions and messages of support they received out on manoeuvres. Some in the royal households believe a “least said, soonest mended” approach is the best way forward, a mantra being wilfully ignored by Harry. But there are other wise heads in royal circles who acknowledge that, much as it might stick in the craw after Harry’s nuclear detonations, a reconciliation is “the only way forward” for the royal family. Furthermore, it is only achievable if both sides put their hands up and Harry puts his guns down.
Royal reconciliation: A royal source, who has the King’s ear and who knows the Sussexes well, believes a reconciliation meeting will happen in the coming months and needs to take place before the coronation on Saturday, May 6. “It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable,” says the source. “It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ he trusts who always had his back, so he doesn’t think he’s being ambushed. Someone like Elf [Ed Lane Fox, Harry’s former private secretary] and Christopher [Lord Geidt, the late Queen’s former private secretary who advised the Sussexes]. Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong, and we have to say to him ‘we understand the pain you’ve been through’. The King can do it.”
Roya is still trying to convince everyone that William isn’t a violent psycho: The heir is the spare’s punchbag over Spare’s blistering pages of character assassination and friends have said William is “burning inside” over his brother’s disloyalty. “He is loyal to the throne and understands what needs to be done for the country,” says the source, who also knows William well. “Not everyone here behaved well, but Harry’s got to be able to sit down and say ‘we didn’t behave well either’. That takes a lot of academic flexibility, which Harry isn’t great at.”
Get the wives in: “We’ve got to move on it, and get it done by April. Then, we need to get the wives in. The King needs a clear run for the coronation.” Another well-placed royal source agrees: “They have to invite them in before the coronation, or it will become such a circus and distraction.”
Messiah complex?? If he is as willing to come to the table as he says he is, he will need to leave his messiah complex behind in Montecito. Harry also claimed his blistering assessment of his family in Spare “is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves” — a remark that has been met with groans across the institution that the Sussexes quit…. After 38 years as a prince, Harry still doesn’t seem to grasp that the royal family is not going to change just because he says so. The modernisation of the monarchy, clearly already under way with a King who has a notably different style and approach to his mother, will continue to be led by Charles and William, whose popularity with the British public continues to soar in the polls, as Harry’s plummets.
Harry must shut up, the palace briefs: A royal source says: “They have to now be quiet and get on with their thing in America and Harry has got to realise that it might all go down better there, but here in the UK, people have taken it very badly. You’ve said your piece, but why are you trying to torch the whole house?”
Archie & Lilibet’s titles: Harry and Meghan are understood to fear the King may strip Archie and Lili of their titles, after his reluctance immediately to recognise their elevated status after the Queen’s death. Four months on, they are still styled as “Master” and “Miss Mountbatten-Windsor” on the royal family’s website. Harry and his father had a “brief discussion” in the days after the Queen’s death. The conversation ended unresolved and left the Sussexes dismayed. Palace sources say all will be decided in good time, but the King would be wise to make his position clear on it before the coronation. If he was to decide to issue Letters Patent to remove their titles, it would not be motivated by vindictiveness, more an acknowledgement that Harry’s book has revealed what a “poison chalice” a royal title has proven for his second son and his wife, according to a source close to the King.
Harry’s offer to still support the Commonwealth: A royal source says: “In time, perhaps. There could still be an opportunity down the road, but it will need time for them to settle down and be quiet.”
They’re terrified he’ll keep talking & writing: “Right now, he’s holding a gun to their heads,” says a royal source. “And nobody knows what will be acceptable to him as appeasement. His goalposts are constantly shifting and the family is always going to question some of his versions of events.”
The Times piece ends with sources basically saying that Charles, William and the courtiers are not worried at all about Harry because their own (ridiculous) polling suggests that Charles and William are wildly popular and everyone hates Harry. There are international book sales and Netflix viewership that say something different, but whatever these morons have to tell themselves. It’s wishful thinking on the grandest scale, the royal belief that they can simply proclaim themselves to be wildly popular, just like they can proclaim that Harry is despised in the UK.
Anyway, there’s clearly Panic at the Royal Disco, or else they wouldn’t be crying to Nikkhah about how Harry needs to shut up. As with everything else, the palace has horribly misjudged everything and they’re now resorting to publicly pleading with Harry to stop pointing out how badly they’ve behaved.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
„Please don’t publish another book” meeting? Because Chucky needs “clear path for the coronation” not “I need to repair relationship with my son”? God, they just can’t help themselves
I agree with this as well, whatever their method, they are just not genuine.
That whole Times piece was enjoyably laughable and the fear emanating from C-Rex and anger from Will-be is palpable as are the veiled threats if C-Rex’s party gets messed up.
And the ‘source close to the King’s ear’ who knows both Harry and William well? Other than Camilla, who else could it be?
Honestly the polling isn’t that crazy within Britain. For some reason the attachment to the monarchy is strong so most British people dislike Harry. Elsewhere it’s a very, very different story
Why is this in the papers? You know you are a crappy father when you can’t pick up the dang phone and call your kid. Forgot he was king. Why did you pick your grandson date for coronation? Your affinity for some long dead relative? Nope, you wanted to keep your abused son in media glare to get interest in your coronation?
An public apology would be a good start followed by private talks?
I really hope HM give a hard pass on coronation and take any relationship with this family private for the foreseeable future.
Seriously. Weren’t they all said to be chafed that Thomas Markle kept briefing to the press instead of calling his daughter or taking her calls? And yet…here Charles is, still briefing to the press instead of calling his son. I guess the only difference is that Charles does it the cowardly way, hiding behind curtains and taller, broader men. King to the core.
I am concerned the royal sources already want to set the terms, attendees, and location of a meeting and without Harry’s wife (bringing the ‘wives’ in later).
In negotiations, selecting a location in your own place is a power move, it already forces Harry to travel and gives power to someone else.
If I were Harry, I would consider a location that is neutral for all of them and make them (and their wives) sign non-disclosures.
All sides did not do something *wrong*. Just because the royals don’t like something Harry and Meghan did, doesn’t make it *wrong* and something for which they must apologize.
If I were Harry and Meghan, I would stipulate to never bow and/or curtsy again.
If it’s true that Harry said they’re willing to apologize for any wrongs they did, that’s probably because he’s coming at this from the mature viewpoint of someone who has been through therapy, which often counsels people to consider another person’s viewpoint and the possibility that an issue might not be 100% someone else’s fault, that you might have at least some % yourself. Again, very mature (and it sounds like maybe that’s the tact they took when trying to meet with Will and Kate to “clear the air”). But of course the BM is going to take that and run with it.
Why cant KFC & BurgerKing just say “ok, we’ll shut up from now on about your family to the press and you leave us alone, – no book #2! here is your and your family’s security when you are back on british soil” why does KFC and burgerking not just instruct their teams and their wives/wives team to stfu. I think it all amounts to that. For them to all shut up and security. Let the remaining monarchy players play among themselves – h&m are out like they wanted. I hope h&m dont go to the coronation and that it’ll have poor viewing!!!
In a way, I would like to see the coronation, never having seen one. I will pass however, on the slight chance that it will be seen as part of the King’s improving relationship with his subjects.
Trump will be hate watching the show. He wanted in that gold and glass carriage so bad he could taste it. I bet he couldn’t resist seeing it while he was there.
@douchessofcambridge,
That would make too much sense! And not cause any more clickable scandals with H&M.
Would be one logical workaround though!
Also LOL @ KFC I can’t remember the origin of this?
@Anonymous I misread KC for KFC on time when the Queen passed, I thought about how we call willie burgerking and KFC made so much sense and that made me laugh lol. To me, it stayed KFC.
I love KFC for Charles. it’s cheap and greasy and so is he! but sometimes I also read it as “King F’n Charles” and that’s just as entertaining.
My favorite part is, “BOTH SIDES need to hold their hands up and admit WE didn’t get everything right, and WE got a lot wrong”: those peace talks boil down to Henry incriminating himself. So much for the other party’s minimal accountability he set as a prerequisite to reconcile.
The Royal Family’s own terms apparently do not include any acknowledgement of fault unless the Duke of Sussex self-incriminates for imaginary wrongs.
1- It must be Harry’s 5th call for he and his family to convene and settle their differences. Why is King Chuck-Un only open to it now? Because the man is defeated and doesn’t want his son’s absence to ruin his Coronation. The man needs to be surrounded by as many worshippers as possible on the historical day.
2- It is now left for Meghan and Henry to determine if the other side’s reluctantly mumbled half-assed apologies, combined with their own extracted confession of fault, is what they have in mind as stepping stone to reconciliation.
3- If the Sussexes are so widely unpopular and so unanimously loathed in England, why is Charles yearning to have them back for Coronation day? Could it be that the polls have been weaponized to tell the narrative that is convenient to Buckingham, and if so, it means that the Brits’ genuine respect for Diana’s son and his wife is too beneficial for Charles to overlook.
4- The con queen issue: it will sure help Harry recover from trauma to attend Camilla’s coronation when it should have been Diana’s. I call it the grand historical theft.
He deserves an apology.
They will never apologize.
What is sad about his public demand for an apology is that he still doesn’t know that.
This statement is just for covering their arses, so they can claim, “Hey, we tried.”
This is not genuine. They just want to use Harry & Meghan popularity for his coronation, hence the “peace talk”, then they will be invited, after that they will once again treat them as outcast. I hope H&M can see through all that.
Exactly 💯. If one of his sons isn’t at the coronation, he is the one who will look bad.
I sincerely hope that harry doesn’t go. They aren’t genuine
Exactly, just imagine the coronation without the Sussexes 😀
Exactly. $100 that they’ll try a bait-and-switch strategy, after the bungling of every other approach.
Yeah, it’s not genuine at all. It’s just for the coronation. The article never said they want to take accountability or apologize to Meghan ( which is what Harry wants)
More than not taking accountability- the gaslighting in this nonsense! I’m not even part of this and I feel less attached to reality after reading this. “Both sides need to apologize.” For WHAT? Abuse and reporting abuse are not equivalent! “Stripping Archie and Lili’s titles wouldn’t be a sign of vindictiveness, but Harry clearly thinks titles are a problem!” That’s not what he SAID your reading comp is absolute GARBAGE.
It has kind of hit me recently how the Harry/Meghan abuse is an almost perfect microcosm of colonialism. Everything from one drop rule implications of the conversations around Archie’s birth to the constant baiting of the public in the media to paint her as deserving of the abuse. Exactly what so many WOC say about having to be twice as good to get half as far.
It feels like a trap, I hope they stay far, far away.
100%, Indiesr. The part about Chuck being “buoyed by the rousing receptions and messages of support they received out on manoeuvres” is just doing the most work.
YOUR SON WROTE A SCATHING INDICTMENT OF THE ENTIRE INSTITUTION, but sure, perfect strangers singing God Save the King when you roll up is quite the pick me up! Turn that frown upside down, there’s definitely no need for therapy of any kind, for anyone in your family.
How anyone can write “keep calm, and carry on” about these idiots is beyond me. They are the exact opposite of calm.
It’s funny that this came out right after Harry said he had 400 more pages that were cut out of his book.
I agree that they are panicked..notice they also acknowledged that Harry is received well in America…
They’ll use their polls to justify their behavior and ignore the polls that say the monarchy has lost almost half their support since the queens death.
As long as they keep burying their heads in the sand, living in their echo chamber and only looking at British media their support will continue to decline.
Ultimately peace is better for everyone..Harry and Meghan have offered them an olive branch..I doubt Charles and that family will take it.
I hope Harry will recognize that and continue to take appropriate steps thereafter as he’s been doing…
Sometimes peace looks like holding your boundaries & not participating in “family” again.
Not everyone needs their family of origin for peace.
A lot of us, we only find true peace after we understand that.
Absolutely peace can look different for each person. Harry has stated clearly he wants a family and not the institution and I hope he gets that in a healthy way (meaning his family completely changes and meets him where he’s at)
He’s also mentioned that he’s prepared for the possibility that this might not happen.
I think most of us feel like it won’t happen and for his mental health I hope that he’s able to “grieve” and fully let go! It’s not easy but worth it for the peace. Been there done that sadly.
I have been through extremely similar circumstances as Harry and Meghan, and I completely understand the hope one feels, the desire to mend family relationships. It took me a very long time to come to terms with the fact that as much as I wanted to believe my family loves me, the truth of their actions is that they do not love me, and never did. They, like the BRF, have always been purely motivated by their own self-interests. The entire Spare book is example after example of the BRF serving their own self-interests, and it wounded Harry again and again. My hope is that Harry and Meghan come to accept that no matter how kind, good, loving, caring, and thoughtful they have been, it will never be enough to repair relationships with toxic family members. Sometimes the only choice left is to walk away and claim your own safe future, as in the short story The Bridge, by Edwin Friedman.
It would take an unthinkable amount of time, willingness and group family therapy to truly repair this relationship. Ain’t gonna happen. KC wants a quick fix for appearances only. I think this is the meanest line in the report: “Not everyone here behaved well, but Harry’s got to be able to sit down and say ‘we didn’t behave well either’. That takes a lot of academic flexibility, which Harry isn’t great at.” Just wow, so ironic. Harry’s too dumb to work all this out. When the RF have all shown the intelligence and maturity of self-centered two year olds throughout. Harry seems so much wiser than they do, having gained a remarkable degree of insight through therapy.
Haven’t we been hearing for weeks that none of the members of the RF will talk to Harry because they’re afraid it will “end up in paperback?”
Just pick a story and stick with it, KFC.
I buy none of this. Harry clearly stated he has not talked to his father and brother in quite some time. Charles is trying to save face, but he has never done the work in their relationship.
Completely missing Harry’s point that he doesn’t care about the institutional role and just wants a father and brother who think about him and Meghan as family members, not as employees.
oh god Charles, get a pen.
Preferable one that works so no tantrums happen while using it
“A couple of other family members” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. No mention of Meghan specifically, and, since Charles made it quite clear at the Queen’s funeral, that he doesn’t consider Meghan part of the family, this can’t mean Meghan anyway. Harry wants an apology to her. How can they apologize to her if she’s not even there? Yeah, they still think they can ” both sides” and “recollections may vary” their way out of this. THEY WILL NEVER CHANGE.
Yeah that caught my eye too. They don’t mean “the wives” because they are mentioned in the next sentence. Obviously would not be P Andrew. So P Anne? Edward? Feels pretty random as they don’t seem to be a part of this. Euge and Béa wouldn’t be included. Stumped.
I think it’s Camilla and Kate. I know they mention “the wives” at a later meeting, but they don’t want to name the “other family members” because it would be obvious they’re excluding Meghan.
Also “the wives” are just window dressing used to sign off on what the men have decided. I am continually struck by the very obvious and blatant misogyny displayed by this family.
Maybe that thug Tindall to do the physical assault part, since Willy might not dare to try it again.
If this is what they really wanted, this would never have gone to print bc H very specifically said these need to be private conversations that remain private.
What does being “academically flexible” mean here? It didn’t make sense in the context to me.
I think it’s just another way to call Harry stupid.
That’s what I thought too. But I wanted to be sure.
That’s also why this will never work. This is a completely emotional situation. Clearly, they’ve heard nothing Harry has said.
They’re not saying he’s stupid. They’re admitting their both sides logic is so twisted Harry can’t wrap his head around it.
the “academically flexible” comment seems like a fancy way of calling Harry stupid. which he clearly is not, but which they’ve attempted to drag him with for years.
They are too stupid to realize that the one they think is stupid got 7 generations worth of the brains in the family … the rest of them are the ones coming across as more and more …limited
*puts Benoit Blanc hat on* It’s a real word, but it’s the wrong word.
I don’t know what word they were looking for. But this one is wrong for the situation. Because they’re so dumb.
You’d think an English major would have a better grasp of word choice. But it seems to me that Harry actually is “academically flexible,” in that what he has learned has been from a variety of sources and not just from one rigid academic source.
Would Meghan be invited to the summit. This seems to be Charles plan to try to play happy families at the coronation. All about Charles as usual. Charles made the big mistake of including incandescent bill in the 2020 talks.
You are correct. Bill should not be there, Harry does not want to work for nor in conjunction with him.
Wait what?
They know exactly what to do to help heal the situation. Harry has told them numerous times.
He’s not wilfully ignoring, he’s holding boundaries.
“Get the wives in” is so offensive.
I can only hope that Harry finally FINALLY realizes it’s never going to work. It’s over.
The best thing he can do for his mental health (& his family) is not attend the coronation, & not meet with these people. They don’t want to work it out, they want to bring him to his knees.
Watch what they do, not what they say.
Chuck better start with giving Archie and Lili their titles via Letters Patent. It’s a bad look outside the UK, taking it out on a one year old and a three year old. And the coronation is on Archie’s birthday? Harry may have some leverage.
☝🏽This. Bare minimum.
And if I were a courtier consulting Charles, I would advise him to take his ass to Montecito (minus Camilla) and meet Harry and Meghan on their turf and hold reconciliation talks THERE. Get some official portraits of him with Archie and Lili. Take some charming photos of Harry and Meghan showing Charles around their estate. The garden, the chickens, the grove of fruit trees, etc.
It would probably never happen, but if Charles’ office reads Celebitchy, consider it.
And I only say Charles and not William, because he’s probably desperate for Harry to be at his coronation and therefore might be slightly amenable to this. William will be sulking for a long time to come.
Fuck yes on ALL of this, Snuffles. Right on.
Exactly this! Plus you never invite the rage monster who chased you out of the country to your house. Will should be stopped at the gate if he ever shows up. Charles isn’t a great person either but at least has (to our knowledge) refrained from punching his son
Archie and Lili already HAVE those titles. it’s just not recognized on the BRF website. unfortunately for the derangers, the brf website has no legal standing. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet already exist.
Charles would have to issue a letters patent to *remove* them. which would be idiotic. especially considering that HRH Prince Nonce Andrew still has his.
They already have the titles. Even roya states that they are technically prince and princess even though it’s pettily not been written as so on their website. New letters patent would have to be written to strip them of their titles. It will look terrible if he does but I still think Charles might do it.
@somechick-think we were writing at the same time and I obv agree w everything you said 😉
@somechick; jais, interestingly, this article’s recognition that Archie and Lilibet are already a prince and princess is new. Until now, most reporters would indicate that Charles was waffling on whether or not to grant them titles, not revoke them.
I hope this is mentioned more and, in the event that Charles does decide to revoke the titles, people ask why other male line non-heir grandchildren retain theirs, like: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Alexandra, Prince Michael of Kent (and by extension his odious wife), and the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent.
An honest answer. If I were Harry I would tell them fine, you want peace, here’s what needs to happen before I sit down with you. Speak to your mouth peices in the press and get the story printed that, YES, Khate made Megan cry, yes William has a vile temper, yes you have briefed against my wife and I and yes I have been used to ensure good press for certain people at my families expense. Once I see the that in writing, THEN we can talk, but it HAS to be in writing so that no false reports can be issued. Failing that I won’t be at your coronation and you can watch your popularity outside of the UK plummet to depths you never thought possible. That way Harry can say, I tried and once again they have shown that family is just a word to them that has no substance. They can’t be trusted because even if Harry agrees to the meeting you can bet your life that their version of the truth will be as accurate as as a hans Christian Andersons fairy tale
Mary 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏. Put your stolen money where your mouth is Chucky the Turd
I love the narrative that they think they are doing him some favor. They just keep proving his point. I also think they are having a hard time accepting that they can no longer manipulate and control him.
Well, this is interesting bc i think this is the closest thing to ad admission of guilt we’ve heard from the Windsors yet, saying they know they did not behave well.
LOLOLOL that Charles is modernizing the monarchy because he is cutting some words out of his extravagant coronation ceremony. And what has William done to modernize anything? Work less?
An admission, for sure, but still leaning into the “both sides” narrative, which is pure bullshit. I think they’re sweating (even Paedrew) because Harry says there’s an entire other book in him that was cut because it’s the MOST hurtful stuff about immediate family members and that he’s kept, and continues to reread, all of their texts. He’s got 400 pages of juicy, damaging experiences to share and he’s got receipts, baby!
“ The modernisation of the monarchy, clearly already under way with a King who has a notably different style and approach to his mother, will continue to be led by Charles and William, …” 😳 Certainly a different style and approach as the longest living monarch in British history who was widely admired. The petty grievances that CIII is settling, with Bulliam’s egging (*snort*) him on, are not modernization.
Given the mess in the UK right now in connection with poverty, soaring use of food banks, huge heating bills and ongoing massive strikes—this lavish coronation is the real ‘poisoned chalice’ —if Harry’s smart he won’t go anywhere near it. They’re going to have a hard time holding an expensive, essentially pointless, ceremony on the other side of this winter. I think the BRF and the BM are in for a rude awakening.
Another swipe in hear about Harry’s dyslexia as a “lack of academic flexibility”
William is not exactly the sharpest knife in the drawer. He apparently had to change majors at university. Plus he was clueless enough to make covid jokes in March 2020. The media continues to stereotype harry
Charles got into Cambridge with just 2 average A level grades. Normally a student would require straight As in at least 3 A levels to get in. Apparently he also needed a tutor just to pass his degree. No one in that family is academic.
Harry has never mentioned dyslexia so can we stop with this narrative especially since he just wrote a book about his life and this was no where in there.
Thank you @Polo.
Oh man I mentioned it below! That shows how much disinformation is out there. Also dyslexia =/= stupid so it’s another example of how out of touch they are with reality and lean into tired and discriminatory narratives.
Harry is the most educated in that lot, if thinking critically is a criteria. Certification from an academic institution is one way of getting an education. It is not the only way.
Harry knows and not longer believes that he is “thick”, this is evident how he has turned the circular media ‘talking point’ of ‘extending an olive branch’.
It was repeated ad nausea during the Queen’s funeral by the contractual stenographers.
He is asking for reconciliation to a healthy familial relationship, on his terms.
I suspect that in the event there is proper agreement, he is willing to walk away upon careful reevaluation.
He has his purpose and priorities, they are doable in any circumstance.
Finally, Harry is smart enough to recognize the intractability of the king and his heir’s stance and attitude towards his family.
He has publicly stated his terms of future engagements.
Any abuse of power towards his and his family will not be projected as his fault and will be met with the proper action. Not reactions.
Harry knows that he is enough.
Edit. I suspect on the event there is no proper agreement, he is willing to walk away.
About archie and lili’s titles: charles has already made that call. Meghan made that clear in the oprah interview. It’s is absurd to now try and put that on harry.
They have the tittles, Charles the turd, would have to go before parliament to get them removed.
If they want him to shut up then maybe they should stop talking about him first.
They do not want to listen to him, nor acquies to his reasonable demands.
They are just trying to put him in their designated place for him.
He is still considered expendable and available to their sadistic contractual partner e.g. fail, sun times and telegraph etc.
“The modernisation of the monarchy, clearly already under way”? Specific examples please? Smaller coronation that costs the public less? NO. Fewer working royals since TQ’s death? NO. Less money being spent on the monarchy? NO. Facing the fact that they are racists and have a horrible history of slavery and oppression? NO. Refusing to let others bow down to them because from the magic birth canal? NO. Decreasing all the honors and special uniforms, positions they give themselves? NO.
Ordering a new golden carriage amid rough economic times, check. Spending long holidays at multiple enormous houses, check. Status quo for the royal abuser, check. Still briefing against family members, roger that. New monarch, same story.
Needs to be said everywhere I can: Real researchers consider YouGov surveys & polls lower quality. Decent for online polls but in election outcomes tends to not capture changes. As compared to other more traditional sampling & outreach techniques, YouGov not as good.
Plus, isn’t Camilla’s nephew part of the YouGov company? Not suspicious at all!
Anyone can simply make an account on yougov. Also, when you look at the different polls on there it’s skewed very right wing.
Just food for thought, could this be the lawyers telling them to do this?
After each of Harry’s interviews BP issued statements through the lawyers. The covering of your arse so that criminal investigations don’t happen? That would really ruin KC3’s big day.
“Not everyone here behaved well, but Harry’s got to be able to sit down and say ‘we didn’t behave well either’. That takes a lot of academic flexibility, which Harry isn’t great at.”
Academic flexibility meaning Harry would have to twist/ignore logic in order to be able to honestly say he’s as much to blame as his family for their treatment of him and Meghan.
Why can’t you admit you deserved our abuse? Be academically flexible, damnit!
This both sides stuff is just blame the victim nonsense… like “why can’t you admit you’re to blame for me raping you because you wore a short dress?”
What is Harry supposed to say: “I admit I’m at fault for Willy assaulting me….I should have left him yell about my wife like a maniac”?
Harry is dyslexic and speaks honestly about his academic struggles. They’re aiming for the spots they think they can hurt him most. Disgusting.
How do you know Harry is Dyslexic?
Did Harry say he was dyslexic in Spare? Dyslexia seems to be the term thrown around to explain anyone with academic difficulties. Has it ever been confirmed that Harry has dyslexia? I for one would like to see it confirmed or denied by a reliable source- such as Harry. It’s possible that Harry’s learning style is not primarily verbal or through reading about things.
The only references to his alleged dyslexia are on websites that spread utter crap. I won’t believe it until I hear it from Harry himself. He readily admits he didn’t do well academically because he was self-medicating with booze and drugs to kill the pain of his mother’s death, and trying to deal with major self-esteem issues caused by his dreadful father and brother.
As I stated above, it’s a long-running narrative about him that apparently i internalized as truth, which shows how strong the campaign of disinformation is. It’s also ableist nonsense to equate dyslexia with stupidity. Richard Branson says it’s his super power. But people who rely on status quo for their power aren’t welcoming to new ways of thinking.
There is nothing wrong with having dyslexia.
“Then we need to get the wives in”. UGH WTF. What does that mean? They want to meet with Harry, have *his* agreement and then what? Meghan is told what was agreed?? SMH. These people really, really need to stop talking and reflect on what Harry AND Meghan have said before they open their mouths again
Not to mention….”The wives” have names. They don’t get a say or a name.
Remember right after the Queens death, Charles referred to Meghan as ” her”, othering her as usual. Also they waited until Meghan was leaving and on a plane before holding the Sandringham summit. Total lack of respect.
Shows how they see women, especially, married-ins. They should do what they are told and be quiet unless told to speak.
Charles the Turd knows Meghan don’t put up with their BS, they’re use to beating down Harry and using him as a work horse.
Well he blew the lid off it the three musketeers crap, that was put out by the Media.
Women who marry into the royal family are expected to be fertile and fashionable. Their input on important matters is neither required nor desired.
Important matters like “Who else is my husband sleeping with,” for instance. Ever since Henry VIII at least, royal women in other countries have been saying that the English royals treat the women who marry in like utter garbage in a way that is not done in the rest of Europe. It’s no wonder the BRF gets along so well with the Saudi princes.
The men in grey are a misogynistic lot.
Tina Brown recently said that the Monarchy is becoming more and more localized. I think that’s right. They are less of a global thing and that will keep occurring as the big tours come to an end. This will sting someone like William who needs a global profile to do things like Earthshot.
A deal is possible – they all want something from each other. For Harry, security is probably the big thing when he’s in England. Maybe he wants the kids to have the titles, maybe he wants to come back a few times a year for military things. On Charles’s side – more PR than anything. He wants the happy family image, even if it’s all fake. He wants pics with the grandchildren, etc.
Even if Charles agreed to Harry’s terms, it’s only going to be for as long as HE says so. Could be until he gets that crown on his head, could be for the duration of his reign. But when William is in charge, the sh*tshow is going to start all over again. Because they’ll never change.
Harry never intended to stick around for William.
He publicly stated that he was available until George is of age to start to engage in royal affairs.
It will not be easy for Charles, Harry wants a healthy personal relationship, to keep his agency and not be controlled in any way by passive aggression.
@milo’smom, 💯
Tina Brown also said Harry’s book wouldn’t see the light of day. Continuance of the royal soap opera is on George’s shoulders to find a fecund wife who will go along with it.
Tina brown is as bad as the Express that today says “Harry and Megan were snubbed by the glitterati at the latest big gathering for the BAFTA tea as it would have been a PR disaster!! A spokesman was supposed to have said” we would not have invited them as the PR optics would have been terrible “no names AGAIN
Give an inch and they’ll take a mile. Harry has nothing to apologise for. But Charles and Will better make a very lengthy, very public, proper apology to Harry and Meghan. Not that that will ever happen.
As a parent you shouldn’t be going to the press to state your intentions, hope on a plane and go see your kid. Say hi to your grand kids
Continuing the lies about Harry’s intelligence is low.
William is loyal to the throne because it’s his throne. He’s loyal to himself.
And there’s DARVO with Harry supposedly doing the punching….
William is loyal to William.
‘After 38 years as a prince, Harry still doesn’t seem to grasp that the royal family is not going to change just because he says so.’
In amongst all the nonsense there is the occasional grain of truth. They have no interest in changing and don’t believe they need to. Not in any meaningful way.
That is their response to Harry’s successful created emotional boundaries.
Their lack of respect to his agency despite his growth and maturity is the reason why Harry publicly stated his conditions to the silly olive branch nonsense.
He wants to live. To breathe.
He does not engage in yet another soul destroying relationship with his relatives.
“He wants to live. To breathe.” <– This, 100 percent. Harry wants a life. He wants to do what he wants to do. It's not so amazing, is it? And it's only disturbing to the institution that wants to control his every thought and word.
Harry has put his terms out in the public so no one interested in the truth has to guess what he wants. The Firm will never meet his terms. That means Harry is completely free of them, now and forever. Including free to go to the Coronation if he wants. But even if he goes, it won't be because anyone brokered a peace. It will just be out of a sense of duty or loyalty to The Crown or filial affection for Charles. It will be in the absence of a peace deal, not because of one.
Deafening silence? All we’ve heard for days now is rota rat stories quoting palace sources or sources close to the RF. THESE PEOPLE WON’T SHUT UP.
The ONLY reason the notion of peace talks is even being floated now is because Harry let it be known publicly that the worst dirt is in the 400 pages he cut – enough for another whole book, which it’s very clear now the publisher would be delighted do do because they made a metric ton of money AND set a world record with sales.
I saw an anti-HM comment that said something to the effect of “since Harry deleted the extra pages they can’t be used in a second book. BOOM. Done.”
And I laughed and laughed and laughed. Wait until he, and other ignerts, find out the other 400 pages were *separated* from the original manuscript but carefully backed up, digitally and hard copy, for possible future use.
LOL. Did that person think Harry had only one handwritten copy and burned those pages?!
Good point. Those pages still exist!! How long before they’re leaked?
Not only are they written, but the ghostwriter knows aaaaaall the secrets. Kinda feel like Harry’s sending a message that the RF can’t put a hit on his family. For real.
It seems to me that this is not about being accountable to the way they treated Harry and especially Meghan, it’s about Chucky looking good on his crowning day. If these people cared about how it felt instead of how it looked, this Nikki woman won’t be writing about it in a news paper with her sources that Harry already talked about. Using two little children titles over their parents heads as blackmail material to get them to behave for chucky look at me party is disgusting and as low as you can sink . The institution and the British media clearly gave their heads up their asses if they don’t see how the rest of the world is finally believing that they are a damm racist shitshow
SCAM ALERT, SCAM ALERT, It has just been announced on British television that Jeremy Clarkson has emailed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to apologise for what he said about Megan. QUESTION, WHO GAVE HIM THEIR EMAIL ADDRESS??? It would seem the panic is spreading through the Palace and their PALS in the media
I’m not saying this is true, because we all know how the British media operate, but he could have emailed them at Archewell.
I’m sure he could have gotten their email address from his BFF Camzilla. And ITV and Amazon Prime have indicated they will not be working with Clarkson in future. The chickens are coming home to roost.
He could have gotten it via Camilla or Charles. And I am sure that Camilla maybe finally read the writing on the wall and realized she looks bad in this whole mess especially since she was out eating with those assholes.
This shouldn’t be an emailed apology. It should be a published apology. This is not going to change ITV and Amazon Prime from excluding him in future–assuming it’s true. Would Escort-Consort really give out their email addresses, which I suspect are private?
I feel that it isn’t true unless it’s published. Try again bm.
Gawd, it’s going to be a long spring leading up to the Fakata Coronation ™️!
But after this coronation there is only funerals to get them back.
Why does anyone believe this title discussion about the kids anymore? Harry has said repeatedly he offered to give up their titles. I believe him. The only thing he wants is to be able to pay for his security when he’s in the UK and not stay on palace grounds. I don’t blame him.
I think the only titles at this point are Archie’s and Lili’s. Parliament would have to take the Sussex titles. The only ones KFC can do anything about would be the kids’ titles and perhaps H&M’s HRH titles. I’d like to see them go after the HRH titles since the Duke of Windsor got to keep his. That would be a massive problem.
I think this is directly from Charles’ mouth, with many phrases at least dictated by him, because of “academic flexibility.” What they’re talking about takes *emotional* flexibility, not academic. But Charles is precisely the kind of idiot who thinks he’s a brilliant intellectual, and so uses the wrong words all the time.
Emily this is spot on!
William relayed it.
Bill is “burning inside”? Hahaha, i wonder is they were asked to lay off the conspicuously over used incandescent descriptor? Still they poke him anyway. Even in sympathetic stories they get their jabs in. These hacks loathe Bill, but still play along. Mostly.
He needs to seek help.
It’s all for show. Charles wants Harry there for show, for his adoring public to say ‘he’s such a great father/king to accept Harry back into the family after his betrayal’. Of course, we know differently. In my heart I hope the Sussexes don’t go to the damned coronation. I hope they throw a huge party in Montecito for Archie’s birthday with all their friends there to support them. But we have to trust Harry and Megan to do what’s right for them.
Because I’m a petty bitch, I’m hoping for once, Harry and Meghan let their petty inner bitches fly and throw a huge party for Archie and distribute a couple of photos of the kids to People magazine on coronation day. Anything these two do will overshadow the BRF. I can just imagine the wailing and tantrums they’d throw!
“…require academic flexibility, which Harry isn’t great at.”
Are they serious?! They keep putting out this dried-up narrative that Harry is stupid, and they expect him to happily accept whatever crumbs they throw his way? In a summit with people other than his family all in the mix?
And they continue to call HARRY stupid.
Exactly THIS. But Waite has anyone contacted the M. O. D to tell them that according to the Royal family and their tame hacs, they let someone who is stupid pilot an apache helicopter in a war zone 😂😂😂
According to the internet the base price for an Apache helo is about 54 million USD. It’s said to be very technical with a high degree of difficulty and expertise required of the pilots.
It is gaslighting from some one who lack self awareness.
These talks will not be peace talks. These talks, if had, will be used to threaten and silence the Sussexs’. As far as silencing the Sussexs’…..the Royals are going to hate book 2 or even Spare…the movie. Kaching😉
They will also hate the paperback edition which should drop in a few months. It’s typical for additional chapters to be added to increase sales. I wonder where Harry is going to to get the additional information for the the additional paper back chapters? s/ Hmmmmmm………
So Charles, as king, can’t have a conversation with his own son without employees and Will being present? Doesn’t say much for him as a supposed diplomat or a church leader. I guess, Will has to be present so he can scream how much he loves PH and wants him to be happy as long as his happiness agrees with how Will thinks he should live his life.
There’s been an article by Bowers re BRF fear that Harry has loads more material, as he’s hinted in interviews. Charles is eager to make peace and stop any more stuff leaking out, apparently.
Harry flat-out told Bryony Gordon that he has enough material for another book — 400 pages’ worth — and it’s more harmful to the royals than what’s in “Spare.”
As for the peace talks, I keep thinking about Hermione telling Harry Potter: “It’s a trap, Harry.”
In an earlier article the fail conceded that Harry kept all the secrets.
This was before Harry’s interview was public.
It stated, not verbatim, that palace sources were relieved that they did not have to dispatch rebuttals.
@sparrow, Bowers is all over the map. After the 400-page revelation came out, he argued that Charles must sue for peace immediately! However, his article today is saying that Charles should not conduct peace talks in light of Harry’s threats. He just can’t make up his mind!
It’s interesting to see the royal rota now talking about reconciliation before the coronation. They won’t admit it but Harry’s book has had the desired effect.
It is something to whinge about until the coronation, also during and after.
I will say Harry being “wildly unpopular” in the UK is true. Yes his booksales in the UK are strong but it’s the same reason the Daily Mail is the #1 read newspaper in the UK. Ppl buy things they hate there.
I can tell you the climate in the UK feels Harry is more than overexposed but also the UK is overall a majority conservative country, so while Harry may have fans, if he shows up to the coronation (no way they will ever invite Meghan bc no one can outside Kate), he will be booed and ostracized bc the royal fans standing outside for hours to view it will be conservative royalists not young anti monarchists and that’s the video that the DM and The Sun are salivating to get
They thought they’d get that at the Jubbly too. They didn’t. They thought it would happen at Lizzy’s funeral. It didn’t.
The UK as a whole is not a conservative country anyway. Look at the parliaments of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. And Meghan got plenty of love from people in England on the ground. So no, I do not believe for one second that Harry and Meghan are hated there overall.
Thank you Emily!! Royalists were the ones attending the jubby, funeral, other events and nothing happened but cheers and a couple snooty people. That’s it! Twitter, comment sections on social media or opinion articles are not real life!! You gov and daily mail polls of 1k people does not speak for millions.
Real life is Harry and Meghan constantly being received well everywhere they go and their projects succeeding despite the hate campaign.
Yes they have some haters but what Harry and Meghan do with their life does not effect everyday people’s lives like politicians..no matter how much papers try to get people to hate them it won’t stick because they continue to help people.
Sometimes it’s good to step out of thr echo chamber, stop reading negative articles and ignoring all the positivity out there.
If you look under the comment section of the Colbert interview there’s some amazing moving stories on there. That’s real impact and real people!!
Gee, I guess “wildly unpopular” is why he and Meghan are greeted with cheering crowds everywhere they go and Charles gets eggs tossed at him.
Love this ☝️I’m a Brit and I served in the Royal Military Police (army) and according to the DM and their writers, I hate Harry and Megan. Well both the DM and their writers are WRONG. Harry, in my eyes is the best of the bunch. Charlie boy is a weak ineffectual man and father and Billy bully looks like a reject from a 1930s. As for cowmilla and botox barbie, I have never seen two more vain self entitled women in my life. They can’t understand why and how they were outshone by Megan. Well ladies (I use the word loosely), she is beautiful, independent and had a successful career before she met Harry. So suck it up buttercups. Harry, please don’t believe the crap from the DM there are still thousands that love and respect you in the UK. But, don’t come unless it’s on YOUR TERMS
I doubt harry will be booed and ostracized. Will and Charles were booed not harry at other events. Meghan should not be excluded because of Kate who is not in charge
So what’s happening is Harry set a boundary. They keep trying to bully him into compromising on that boundary, he keeps remaining firm on his boundary, so now they’re inching toward his boundary slowly so when they finally meet him where he’s at they can be like “this is where we wanted to be the whole time so we win.” Classic narcissists.
So, this is a little OT, but CBS Mornings had a neat little segment on Spare this morning, focused on Harry acknowledging the wealth of the royal family in large part being built from and owing to it’s role in the transatlantic slave trade, and the discussion was about how the royal family will never own up to or apologize for it because an admission of guilt opens the door for reparations talk. They even brought up and criticized Will and Kate’s flop tour, lol.
This is the kind of coverage and headache for the institution their friends in the media are desperately trying to distract from by focusing on petty shit.
IMHO, if Charles wanted peace he would have made a statement about the Suns Clarkson’s vile obsession with Meghan already. The vile treatment of Meghan in the tabloids is condoned by the palace and that is Harry’s number one beef. However, if Charles wanted peace he would make the statement now, offer Commonwealth positions to H&M and military patronages to H, and notify the ‘ladies’ of the family the world is watching their behavior toward Meghan. Also Charles needs to make Will and Kate take their kids to visit Montecito.
Oh gods no! Those mixed race children have a birthright to feel safe and blessed in their own home. Having OfWilliam and Pegs bring their indoctrinated kids to visit their Sussex cousins is a terrible idea! Their Montecito home should be a safe space, a sanctuary for Prince Archie and Princess Lili. They don’t deserve the Wales’ open scorn. The Wales kids have already been exposed to their parents’ bigotry, and children learn by example. Even Louis is old enough to make racist comments. Archie and Lili have done NOTHING to be punished by their Wales cousins who have been taught that A&L are beneath them due to their Black heritage.
Racists – like vampires – should never be willingly invited into POC spaces, particularly their homes!
One imagines Harry wouldn’t be too happy seeing his abuser in his new home, either.
The BRF only want to continue to DARVO (deny, attack, reverse victim and offender) Harry, and continue to otherize Meghan.
Nothing has fundamentally or in any way changed within the BRF.
The BRF continues to belittle Harry (saying Harry is not able to be academically flexible); not including Meghan in any conversation (thus continuing to otherize Meghan); and perpetually pretending not to understand what the problem is; perpetually framing the situation as Harry simply being difficult and unable to understand reality.
All of this is straight out of the abuser’s playbook, and I sincerely hope that Harry keeps himself, his wife, and his children completely out of any talks with the BRF until there is true accountability (which will be never).
Accountability would require the BRF to become *completely* different people through years of therapy and accountable actions, and given how difficult it is to change one’s self even when one does have a compelling reason, I don’t see it ever happening. The BRF has no reason to fundamentally change, and in fact, is deeply invested in blaming Harry and especially Meghan.
People’s *ACTIONS* are the truth. Their *WORDS* are simply what they want people to believe.
This entire article is continued abuse, and the BRF simply refuses to accept accountability in any meaningful way.
This behavior is absolutely and simply continued abuse. My abusive family used all of the same tactics in their abuse of me, and when I started telling the truth, it became all-out war for them. Not an obvious war, but the kind of obfuscating war that is happening with the BRF, pretending not to understand the problem, pretending to be filled with love, pretending to be concerned and kind, pretending everything the victim said is a lie, turning an entire family and community against the victim, pretending that they are simply trying so hard, and why can’t their ‘unreasonable, crazy, academically challenged’ child understand reality.
It’s all self-protection so that people see the victim — and not the abuser — as the problem. See: http://www.issendai.com/psychology/estrangement/missing-missing-reasons.html.
Thanks.
May I add, Harry made those terms to set boundaries in order to protect his family moving forward.
If conditions remain the same, he has to reevaluate the relationship with the only option to walk away.
The king and his heir will have to openly attack their son/brother.
No hiding behind ‘palace sources’ in any form.
They will have to choose to not invite him, and not leave it up to him to refuse to attend the coronation where he will be abused by them – socially constipated individuals with the vile media in tow.
It is up to them to demonstrate long lasting changed behaviour…….
A difficult, if not impossible feat.
Harry must be prepared to permanently walk away and stay away, without anger and rancour.
It is therapeutic and healing to permanently detoxify.
Harry gets to be angry if he wants to. It’s a myth that justified anger is hurtful to the person who feels it. No, it’s protective and productive. It generally fades, but trying to force it to fade is not healthy.
Harry wants the family not the institution. The family doesn’t want Harry but the institution is starting to acknowledge that they need to make peace with Harry for their own benefit. Neither the family nor the institution want Meghan and the kids. They remain at an impasse because their desires are fundamentally opposed.
I hope Harry remembers that the family didn’t honor their word on the terms of the one year review period. They can’t be relied upon and that means that they can’t give Harry the thing he’s craving. He can’t trust that they’ll honor any agreement they make. Imagine if they decided to cancel security while he’s in London with Meghan and the kids.
What Harry & Meaghan want first is for the made up tabloid articles to stop. But that can’t happen because the tabloids will lose to much money. Plus if they have to stop writing about H&M then they will start going after the others. Charles and William are between a rock and a hard place. Either they give in to the tabloids and Harry produces the receipts. Or they give into Harry and the tabloids destroy them. Either way all the bad things they have done is going to come out. But that’s what you get when you live your life doing illegal and imoral things.
Harry wants C-Rex and Burger King to stop using Meghan as wolf feed for the tabloids. But they both have too many secrets, so what to do? There is no other handy scapegoat. They need her too much. So Clarence House will make a bunch of noise about wanting a reconciliation before the coronation, but there’s just not enough time or humility for them to change. And why would H&M trust them? Kate is still throwing shade at Meghan with her tales of Erdem. This is a lost cause, folks.
Simple answer: stop briefing the tabloids and Harry will stop countering the narrative. That would end it and their precious public image wouldn’t suffer. Harry would simply have been chased out of the UK by the tabloids, not by the Royal family itself and they might have even appeared to be victims: beloved grandson, son, brother and uncle chased from the UK by the same tabloids that killed the peoples princess. That’s a way better narrative and would have given them some leverage against the tabloids. This whole mess just wreaks of jealousy. If the monarchy comes down, it’s not because Harry straightened the story. It’s because the palace primaries were insecure. Not that I’m a fan of the British Monarchy but honestly, what a pathetic reason for such a thing to end.
This article by Roya is insulting. Harry has a messiah complex? He needs to shut up and get on with his life in California? If I were Harry, this is not getting me to come for any peace talks. Especially since the only reason they want peace is Harry said he could’ve said more in Spare so the next day, they put out this article begging him to shut up and make peace so he doesn’t say anything else. Also, not cool that the same day, they put out lies saying Doria is a convicted felon. No peace until all false articles end.
I am in the UK this week. The public does really dislike Harry at this point. The negative comments in London are all about him and how they want him to stop talking. I don’t agree but I’m American so…
They want him to stop correcting their narratives about him and Meghan. He’s supposed to stay quiet and never refute the trash the RF leaks to the RR. How convenient! Pressure the victim to shut up so that they can continue to abuse him. Abusers never want the abused to speak the truth.
Keep talking, Harry. On the record and with accountability, something your family will never do.
The public should worry about whether there will be a United Kingdom for much longer after England has tried interfering in Scottish parliament.
Where are you hearing this because I’m in London and I’m not hearing the same. I’m actually seeing a lot of people reading his book.
BBC, ITV etc doesn’t count.. but again why does it matter? Since when are they doing opinion polls on celebrities? Nothing Harry and Meghan do require opinion polls… they aren’t running for office. They are selling a product and so far people are consuming all of it.
London’s a big place, with a lot of different kinds of neighborhoods and a lot of different kinds of people. There is no way all of London agrees on anything. I think it’s just the places you choose to go and people you choose to hang out with.
In one of the interviews (GMA?), Harry was asked if he believed that he and Meghan had made mistakes, and Harry said yes. He also said he has asked, more than once it sounded like to me, specifics so that he could address those. They have never given him specifics.
In order for this to go forward, both sides have to at least entertain the possibility that they were wrong. Harry can verbalize the issues he has with KFC and Fails. Evidently, the same cannot be said for KGC and Fails regarding issues with Harry. Well, except for having the audacity to leave the family and country after abuse.
If KFC doesn’t understand, and that’s a big if, there is no road to reconciliation. I think there are complex feelings on Harry’s side. He doesn’t want to give up on his family, but I don’t think that he realistically expects a reconciliation. Perhaps a reconciliation years from now could happen. IDK.
I suspect H&M will now go forward with their lives. They probably have a lot of irons in the fire and have more than enough to keep them busy.
I keep wondering why the brf think the coronation is such a big thing. Perhaps if there had been a couple of more between QE2 and Chuck it might be more interesting globally. I could care less. Are there that many people who want to see/watch that? It seems every time we turn around the brf has some big extravaganza going on. I realize two of them were funerals, but they just have a lot. They may be oversaturated!
Sorry if this is threadjacking , but have to mention that there are aprox 9,000 holds for Spare in my library system!!! This is for the ebook, audio and hardcover copies. That is just for the city of Toronto. Perhaps Charles should be worried.
Perhaps the person speaking for Chuck (cough Camilla) should also be worried as well! Wow!!!!
All I see from the RF here is their same old abusive, manipulative, self-serving tactics and an embarrassing level of self-delusion. If H is so wrong and has no public support, then how can he possibly have a “gun to their head”? If he’s lying, then why are they saying he’s divulging private family info? The RF makes no sense. Also, everything H has said about the RF comports with what we’ve seen and heard from these people for decades, whereas their claims about H&M flies in the face of everything we’ve seen. The RF wants the world to believe them over our own eyes. I hope H sees this nonsense for what it is and doesn’t give an inch. This time let the RF come to Montecito without their lackeys and apologize to H&M with no strings attached, and then propose what they’re going to do to make things better going forward. If they can’t do that, then it’s not a good-faith attempt to mend bridges — just more using and abusing. Let them prove themselves for once.
I’m praying Harry and Meghan don’t attend. I’m convinced there will be people there hired to boo them. It’s not fair to put Meghan in another stressful arena.
The fact that the coronation is on Archie’s birthday is an example of the royals and their courtiers. They find this sort of thing a joke not caring that people are hurting on the process. If anyone knows Harry reading this, please don’t go to this. You have you’re own beautiful little family to take care off. Don’t let you’re ‘family’ in England in ever again.
I’m praying Harry and Meghan don’t attend. I’m convinced there will be people there hired to boo them. It’s not fair to put Meghan in another stressful arena.
The fact that the coronation is on Archie’s birthday is an example of the royals and their courtiers. They find this sort of thing a joke not caring that people are hurting with this process. If anyone reading this knows Harry, please don’t go to this. You have you’re own beautiful little family to take care off. Your own royal dynasty. Don’t let you’re ‘family’ in England manipulate you ever again.
This article has a condescending tone, set by its varying ‘sources’.
It is written as a negotiation via media, at the same time ‘pulling rank’.
There was no active listening, simply demands and reiterations of Harry’s devaluation.
The ‘source(s)’ insisted on partial denial of the truth, in an effort to blame Harry for their behaviour towards him and his family.
The tone implied a lack of self-awareness and empathy.
The person(s) may not have realized that they were being manipulative.
Harry has spoken with assertiveness, he has been clear about the adverse effects of the invisible contract between the two institutions on him.
He has recognized that his past silence only serve to reinforce the unwanted ‘leaking’ and ‘ briefing’ behaviours.
He has so far avoided debates, and circular arguments.
He was clear in articulating his desires in this situation instead of addressing the many extensions of olive branches.
He knows how he feels and why he feels that way, does not want it explained to him.
In asking for accountability, upon careful examination, they will understand the extent of their malicious behaviours with help from a third unbiased party.
If they truly value the relationship, they will do their best to make changes that will steer the relationship in a positive direction.
Harry has set boundaries, and established limit on word usage in terms of his wife ( as the Queen was dying).
He filed lawsuits against the offending parties in the english media.
By moving to LA, he has let go.
If all else fail, and they are unwilling to change, a reevaluation of the relationship worth is in order with reconsidering in letting go.
Be clear of one thing, abusers will not give up the power, do not settle.