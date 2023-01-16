Tominey: Duchess Meghan & Kate beefed about wearing Erdem…?

Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph is barking mad. Soon after the Telegraph published their exclusive interview with Prince Harry (conducted by his good friend Bryony Gordon), the same newspaper published this unhinged mess by Tominey: “The truth about the row between Meghan and Kate.” She repeats all of the gossip she’s been spoon-fed by Middleton sources and palace sources, then she cries about how Harry was being ridiculous and paranoid by claiming that people were briefing against him. Can you believe that even after Harry devoted a section in Spare to the ridiculous tears-over-bridesmaids’ dresses story, we’re still supposed to believe “unnamed sources” who apparently have Tominey on speed-dial? The most hilarious part about this piece is a long-winded discussion about how Meghan rarely wore Erdem when she found out that Kate wore a lot of Erdem.
The Erdem drama that wasn’t: Naturally, when Meghan became engaged to Harry in Nov 2017, she would have expected to receive even more preferential treatment from hand-picked suppliers than she had already grown used to. But as with the family hierarchy – there was a pecking order: and the problem for Meghan was that Kate always appeared to get first dibs on designers. Erdem Moralıoğlu was one of Meghan’s absolute favourites, but even after Harry had put a ring on it, Kate, who was already a client, continued to get priority.
Kate’s preferential treatment: Suffice to say the notion of her soon-to-be sister-in-law receiving preferential treatment did not, it is claimed, go down well with Meghan, especially as she “wasn’t even Queen”. (Meghan always pointedly insisted on calling the Princess of Wales “Kate” even though the rest of the family referred to her as “Catherine”. Harry reveals in Spare that when he first introduced Meghan to his brother Kate remained in the garden, playing with the children – hardly the welcome they both wanted). [Tominey then lists all the pre-engagement times when Meghan wore Erdem] – Yet while Kate was regularly stepping out in Erdem, as a royal, Meghan did not wear the brand on an official engagement until Commonwealth Day in March 2019.
Pippa’s wedding: Meghan was also said to be upset that Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, initially declined to invite her to her wedding to James Matthews in May 2017, perhaps fearing she would be upstaged by Harry’s girlfriend. She later relented and invited her to the evening reception “to keep the peace”. According to Harry, William and Kate then took exception to the couple moving the name places at the table – before being accused of doing the same when the Sussexes got married.
The fakakta bridesmaids’ dresses: The French couture dresses did not fit any of the bridesmaids properly and, contrary to Harry’s suggestion that Kate was the only one who made a fuss, Meghan told staff at the time she had complained to the designer and that several of the mothers were angry. The row didn’t actually happen at a fitting but when Kate went round to Meghan’s to discuss it. (At this point both women lived at Kensington Palace: Meghan at Nottingham Cottage and Kate at Apartment 1A). Ironically, it was Meghan herself who acknowledged to the then Cambridges’ staff that Kate “had left in tears” – in a bid for help to smooth it over. That’s why the palace couldn’t demand a retraction.
Kate’s white tears & leaks: It is true that Kate went round again the next day with a bunch of flowers and a card to apologise (another bid to keep the peace). Harry insists the bridesmaids’ dress story was briefed by the palace, claiming Kate told Charles and Camilla about the altercation over dinner. But more negative headlines started appearing after the wedding precisely because the histrionics staff had grown well used to were now being witnessed by all and sundry. The palace could no longer keep a lid on it.
The fact that someone actually went to Tominey with the Erdem thing is fascinating, right? I don’t remember anyone saying anything about Erdem before now, not Meghan’s side or Kate’s side. What Meghan did say (in the Netflix series) is that she was making a conscious choice to wear neutrals and dark colors to try to blend in and not stand out. The Erdem thing feels like Meghan had her own connection at Erdem (she wore some hot-off-the-runway pieces pre-Harry) and Kate threw a fit about it because Erdem was “her thing” and so Meghan was like “okay, I won’t wear Erdem then.” They’re painting it as Meghan was wrong to even think she could wear Erdem when Kate was a client… but all I’m getting is that Kate has an exhaustive Meghan Lookbook and Kate knows exactly what Meghan has worn for years, so Kate was making a fuss about it.
As for the Pippa mess – that was one of the first times I realized that the Middletons were leaking sh-t about Meghan, and that they were in a full-blown panic about Meghan’s appearance as Harry’s girlfriend. They did everything they could to persuade Harry (through the tabloids) that he was welcome to come to Pippa’s wedding but Meghan was not welcome.
As for the stupid f–king bridesmaids’ dresses… I need to burn all of the dresses in a cleansing fire, with wiglets for kindling. I’m sure some other moms were upset about the fit… which is why Meghan arranged for a tailor to come to Kensington Palace to make adjustments. Jesus H.
Something is interesting…..Kate thought Meghan wanted her fashion contacts….she didn’t think Meghan could ask her for suggestions or advice; no she thought fashion contacts because that’s all she has to offer! She is clearly a stupid woman…in that, W made a mistake. I think he counted on H to be around so as to continue the Diana boys narrative but he now has to settle and work with his dim wife!
Why he agreed to marry her, I will never understand; in that, I do feel a bit sorry for him! I sometimes think W was mad at H for finding a woman of Meghan caliber instead of settling for a woman like his own wife is! He is stuck now but the good thing is, Kate can close her eyes while a Meghan-like woman would not
I do not feel sorry for Willy. Not one bit. He was a spoilt petulant child with a temper. He is a lazy, spoilt, petulant child with a temper as an adult. He has the wife he deserves. He is stuck with her and he knows it. Meghan telling him not to wag a finger in her face may have been the first time a woman (apart from his mother) ever told him off. I know that Kate is no slouch (it must have taken a supernatural kind of tenacity to hang on that long pre marriage) and she is a mean girl, so it’s a match made in dysfunction heaven.
He got stuck with Kate because all the intelligent, independent, compassionate, hardworking women rejected him because he has been a self involved, petulant, childish man baby since his teenage years and they weren’t interested in the public scrutiny being married to him entails when he wouldn’t even be a halfway decent person in private to them. Kate was last woman standing.
This article is so scattered, Tominey doesn’t even know what point she wants to make. If Kate wasn’t married to William she wouldn’t be mentioned in any fashion magazine, just like her sister Pipa. The internet is filled with beautiful pictures of Meghan way before Harry entered the picture.
She’s also lying once again…Harry specifically said Will and Kate accused them of moving their place cards at Pippa’s wedding (to deflect from moving their place cards at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, making theirs the only table where the spouses weren’t sitting next to each other) but H&M hadn’t done that. He says they were separated by a large floral arrangement, which makes me assume they put them in those specific seats so they couldn’t even see each other.
To piggyback off of @Mar_ine, she’s also lying about Kate and the children being just in the garden – in the book, when Harry took Meghan to meet the then-Cambridges for the first time, Harry asks where Kate is and Will says she’s out with the children. Not in the garden, rudely refusing to come in and say hi, out as in not on the premises.
It’s so annoying that this a*hole Tominey can just straight up lie and it gets printed when it’s easily verifiable information, right there in Harry’s own words.
Finally, the “moving placecards” thing is so annoying because it means that everyone at Will and Kate’s table had to move. They inconvenienced at least one other couple because they couldn’t stand to sit next to each other for a few hours. And it goes without saying but I believe Harry when he said he and M didn’t switch the cards at Pippa’s wedding.
Technically, when William said Kate was out with the children it could have been that Kate was out in the garden with the children lol. So either:
1. CT is just lying…totally a possibility but it makes kate look like a snot
2. William lied to Harry about Kate being “out” when technically out was the garden and CT is revealing it here, which again just makes kate look like a snot
3. Or Harry knew William meant out in the garden but didn’t say it in the book to save kate from looking like even more of a snot
Either way, kate does not come across well and neither does CT aka the Middleton stenographer. Or was it clear in the book that willlaim meant off the premises? I can’t remember?
I have not read it yet..but a reason for Harry and Meghan to be separated w/ a huge floral arrangement at Pippas wedding actually may have been a smart move. It would block any photographer ( amateur or pro ) from having a clear shot of the couple together, which would have absolutely stolen/obliterated any coverage of Pippas wedding. I can understand a bride feeling that way. It would have been a news scoop of epic proportions.
And similarly, I also understand a bride not wanting someone to wear white to her wedding…even if it was “yellow”
The book contains everything we need to know about the relationship between w+k: W got so drunk before his wedding because he knew full well that he was now marrying a woman he didn’t love. I can understand getting excited before a public wedding like this, but getting so drunk at least the day before that your eyes are bloodshot the next day tells us everything…
He skipped his rehearsal dinner to get hammered? He really is Prince Charming./s
I saw someone saying on twitter that this is might be why Kate has been copying Meghan’s outfits lols. I can honesty see Will settling for Kate, thinking that it’d be impossible for him to marry someone non-british and from the entertainment industry, only for Harry do do so and resenting him and his wife for that.
And someone as stunning as Meghan at that
@Naye
And don’t forget intelligence and accomplished. Putting Meghan and Kate side by side, one could easily see which woman is a person of substance, style and empathy, and which is the lazy, social-climber without a personality but with a lot of fake hair and a shopping addiction.
I see Tominey and the Middletons stay on their petty. They literally have nothing else to talk about. Fashion is the only thing Kate has going for her because she’s lacking in any real projects.
This article does not make Kate look good. This whole insistence that Kate has dibs on designers because of rank is just bonkers to normal people.
Absolutely this. They were complaining that she was actually a warm and nice person, she hugs her nieces and nephews, she is regular-everyday-normal-Kate. So, why the insistence that she have a top British designer to herself because she takes priority? Doesn’t that counter the narrative they’re trying to achieve?
And hilariously Erdem gave Kate some of the ugliest dresses she’s ever worn.
That was so very weird, Camilla T insisting that it is right & proper that designers work with Kate but not Meghan, hierarchy & all that. And she’s still trying to push the idea that Meghan was some normy, completely uninitiated in the world of fashion or working with designers.
I’m reading it all with a grain of salt because while I’m sure Kate insists that she receives top billing and first dibs, I highly doubt the designers saw it that way.
Kate isn’t really seen as a fashion icon, and Meghan had already had access to dresses before Erdem sold them to the public. She was getting tons of press after her relationship and subsequent engagement went public.
This feels like Meghan was getting first dibs and Kate threw a shit fit and Meghan just wore other designers.
@Nic919 Right! Meghan wouldn’t want be caught dead in some of the Erdem outfits Kern has worn.
It’s not a good look for Kate. At all. And it makes zero sense. And we’re back to the idea that Kate left in tears.
I personally think someone at Erdem hates Kate bc they give her the ugliest clothes I have ever seen.
But that said, the royal women overlap designers all the time – Erdem, Emilia Wickstead, McQueen. There’s no indication that the designers work with one royal woman and one only.
I don’t think fashion designers would be in the habit of turning down clients if they want to have a lucrative business. This makes absolute zero sense and this article is all over the place. Camilla needs some academic flexibility here.
Why can’t they both wear Erdem? The houses all do four collections a year now. More than enough clothes to go around.
lol @Nic919. True. And Kate didn’t/doesn’t have the fashion sense to know it.lol
Honestly, I could see Jodie Turner-Smith or Cate Blanchett make that flowered dress look fashionable. (I’m trying to keep Meghan out of the conversation-though she would have wore it better-my bad-couldn’t help myself). Other women would have understood that the hairstyle would need to be different and other touches.
I’m going to guess that Erdem wanted Meghan to wear them more and Kate felt slighted. Meghan said, “They’re yours then.”. To be agreeable, to keep trying to assimilate. To show she didn’t have a problem with hierarchy to get along. Giving up a fashion label is easier than giving up your soul.
So Erdem, a for profit business, declined to provide their stuff to Meg because Kate was a higher ranking royal? Lol this is a Kate and Carole daydream. Also, Kate offered her fashion contacts but she knew people won’t give her dresses, because she ranks lower? CT can’t keep track of Kate’s fashion girl fantasies at this point.
Ha! Even I forgot that already! Kate offered her fashion contacts; no, wait, Kate didn’t want Meghan working with the same designers. No, wait, the bridesmaids’ dresses…. Um, where was I?
And anybody else notice in that first photo, the woman in black is not wearing hose? Her bare toes with RED NAIL POLISH are all out there in front of Kate! How did she survive??
Mostly it’s pure lack of brain cells. She’s an airhead, end of.
Seeing how their styles are so different even with the same designer I doubt Meghan was ever going to pick the same things.
Even if they wore the exact same dress from the exact same designer, Kate will manage to make it look frumpy and dowdy. The woman is styled to the nth degree but has no natural style.
Somebody the other day provided a link to Meghan wearing that Cefinn dress that Kate just wore; Meghan styled it so beautifully & Kate so boringly.
@beaniebean do you know where we can find that link/pic?
@Layla – I think this is the dress https://i.pinimg.com/originals/c2/4c/7c/c24c7c501b64bf1ddc9cf74742131aae.jpg
Meghan’s is greens/purples looks like a light cotton or voile perfect for a beach wedding and not attention grabbing. Khate’s is shiny and “look at me” red.
@Layla, I couldn’t find the link I mentioned (natch!), but this is the dress I was thinking of: Meghan’s is deep berry with beige shoes & bag, while Kate’s is blue with blue bag & shoes. Scroll about a third of the way down, this is in October 2018; and that may not be a Cefinn dress after all, but it’s very similar to what Kate just wore in Liverpool.
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/photos/2018/10/meghan-markle-pacific-tour-looks
Kate’s entire look is just so informal and bad. Loud, shiny print, busy patterns, bulky fabric topped with fluffy, feathered hair? What IS that? If she wanted the bold dress, slick your hair back and wear clean, statement jewelry, like large princess-cut studs. The black clutch she added…looks like my swim cap. The ladies around her are formal and dressed appropriately…is she trying to look out of place?
I would also think someone at the design house would note if Kate bought a particular item to avoid Meghan purchasing a duplicate or even a dress in a similar style. The Sears by my house did something similar with prom dresses eons ago so this shouldn’t be an issue with Erdem.
Erdem does not suit everyone as evidenced by Kate, herself.
That dress is hideous with the dust ruffle..
That is not even as bad as the mustard atrocity she has worn.
Someone thought that it would be ok to put Kate in a very shiny gown with an enormous flower pattern and the largest dust ruffle east of the one that I have around the base of my elevated king sized bed. Meghan would never wear most of of the Erdem designs that have been worn by Kate. Can you imagine Meghan in the giant dust ruffle gown or the mustard yellow creation? Kate’s collaboration with Erdem hasn’t exactly done either of them any favors.
Oh my god! Give it a rest, Middletons and Tominey!
The more stuff like this comes out, the more these Middletons look paranoid and stupid. I can’t wait for the day when William finally divorces Kate. Let’s see what kinds of crap this social-climbing family will put out.
Agree. This sounds like some made up fan fiction. I doubt any of it’s true. It’s like they’re making up stories to salvage Kate’s rep and airing unfounded grievances against Meghan. Tominey in particular has her bee in a bonnet after Harry dragged her lying ass in Spare.
This hysterical article plus Uncle Gary over at the Fail just prove how rattled the Middle-classtons were by Spare!
Katren has taken mummy’s advice and agreed to Dicky’s cheating pact in exchange for the Crown. She is Dame of the Grand Cross for a reason. These two snakes belong in the same wicker basket. They aren’t going anywhere.
Yes, because Meghan, with her incredible sense of style, definitely wanted to go around looking like my grandmother’s sofa. (No offense to my grandma, whose sofas were much prettier than the Erdem fug I’ve seen on Kate.)
Exactly. One would never know if the two were wearing the same designer because their tastes were so different (util they weren’t, ahem, copykate), and Meghan outshone Kate at every event, wearing “lesser” designers and The Gap.
I really dislike Erdem. KKKHate can have it, IMO. So, Bulliam owns Africa (“Harold” can’t have it, the conservation, the wildlife, the climate crisis, because it’s W’s toy), and Meghan can’t have a designer that KKKHate wears because rank? Preschoolers have more sense!
So everybody calls her Catherine but Tominey in her article is consistently calling her Kate?
Didn’t Harry call her Kate throughout the book? I’m sure Meghan took her cues from her husband and others.
Yes @Jais he did. Just between pages 338-339 she was referenced by Harry’s pov as ‘Kate’. It’s not just something done “pointedly” by Meghan.
bottom of page 339. “Why you being like this, Willy? I was with you the whole night before you married Kate. Why you doing this?”.
Now I’m imagining, Charles speaking to Kate, “Catherine with a K, could you pass the butter dish to me.?”. Royal cyphers and all.
Gah! Duplicate sorry😳
Yeah Harry calls her Kate the entire time, calls her Kate in interviews, etc. maybe the staff calls her Catherine if they’re forced to but it’s clear she still goes by Kate in the family.
I doubt staff calls her Catherine. I bet they call her Your Royal Highness, they are not on a first name basis with their royal employers.
You know, I wonder if the bridesmaids dresses were designed to be loose and baggy bc Meghan’s gown I thought to be too loose. Like it was part of the aesthetic but others didn’t love it?
Little kids grow quickly—taking a child’s dress in is easy, letting one out, not so much.
This! The lead time between ordering and wearing is usually long enough that custom clothes for children are made a little big and then taken in/shortened. All of the kids’ outfits would have needed alterations, it would have be known and arrangements would have been made for tailors/seamstresses to be ready to do the work.
The fact that Kate believed that her child’s dress was going to be perfect, with no alterations needed tells me that she has no idea what is going on in the real world.
And half the bridesmaids were from North America so of course they were going to take a random size and tailor them when they got to London on the 13th (?)
The bridesmaids’ dresses were made with the understanding that they required later fitting. I am not a fashion follower or expert by any means, but even I know that Givenchy is a premier Paris fashion house which does not make dresses without caring how they fit. Making the dresses larger made them easier to fit when they arrived in London.
I think Meghan was stressed to the nth degree and had lost weight in the week or two before the wedding, maybe too close to have it properly altered. She looked a little thin to me that day, even in her Stella McCartney dress.
If Meg needed last min. alterations, Stella would’ve been there to do it asap. Don’t forget, Oprah was going to wear a SM dress that she felt photo’d too white; she asked SM MAKE AN ENTIRE NEW (SAME) DRESS IN ANOTHER COLOR *OVERNIGHT*. And it *WAS* done!
Tatler has an interview with Ajay Mirpuri, the tailor. He said the dresses were too big–he suspected a miscommunication about measurements. I could see that happening, especially since it seems they were all equally too large. So his team worked long nights to get them right. I imagine any delay on Kate’s part with getting Charlotte to the tailor could throw a wrench into things. It sounds stressful, but it was interesting hearing from him.
C. Tominey doesn’t want to let go of this bridesmaids’ dress fiasco because she, Kate and the Middletons have been unmasked as deep down liars and mean girls toward Meghan. Having been exposed by Harry as execrable characters they keep regurgitating their narrative to justify themselves and convince the public about the illusion of truth that says “when we hear the same false information repeated again and again, we often come to believe it is true.” This is why Harry wrote his own story. This is why I am reading his book. Damn the rotas.
It’s so ironic that K wailed about Meghan wanting her fashion contacts (most likely Sarah Burton, Catherine Walker and zjenny Pac-Man) when uptick, k just ends up creating an entire Pinterest mods board of Meghan’s royal outfits and ticking them off the checklist. (Pretty sure we’ve still got a few pieces left that we’ll see this year. She’s officially made it to the wrap coats 🙄)
Also CT has just been caught in a mother lie. She was so Adam any on this morning about how she s not contact by the palace for leaks and plant only for her to release a story full of leaks and plants. Harry really has put the “commentators and experts” in a bind.
K and W really are made for each other. How narcissistic of the both of them to fight wth others over materialistic inconsequential things as if they are toys 🙄
I can imagine a scenario where Meghan is trying to start a conversation/relationship and asks who Kate works with at British design houses. Start a conversation about supporting UK businesses, etc. That doesn’t mean she needed them or really wanted them. And it’s not something most people would get offended about. It looks like Kate (or whomever) is trying to find offense at anything Meghan says or does.
That’s what I’m confused about. Where did Kate get the idea that Meghan wanted her Erdem contact? The fact that Tominey is so vague about this spoon-fed detail means it probably makes Kate look unhinged. Like you said @nottheone, did erdem come up in a convo? Maybe Kate was bragging about her fashion contacts and meghan was like oh I love Erdem too, maybe I can go shopping with you. And Kate took it as meghan trying to steal her contacts. I wonder if this has to do with the story about how they went shopping separately. Kate wouldn’t let meghan ride in the car to go shopping with her bc she thought meghan was going to steal her contacts.
Wow, Kate looks so dated in this outfit.
Bwahahahahahahahahahaha! The ugly floral dress with the wtf-ruffle in the skirt! Yes Kate, you take that one, it’s all yours. If that Erdem is your privilege, please wear that thing.
It looks like Christmas wrapping paper.
Imagine… I, Kate of Wait, decree for all time that I get ALL of the designers. I will turn couture into sister wife costumes. I will button the shit out of everything. I am thinner and important-ER than you, Meghan of OG (whatever that means). Henceforth, you shall wear burlap!
Burlap! LOLOL. Reminds me of the I Love Lucy where she goes on a hunger strike for the French designer dress. Ricky decides to teach her a lesson and has dresses made for her and Ethel made out of burlap and feed bag-bucket hats. Of course, the girls get mad when they find out. Next thing, the designer is walking by the outdoor cafe where the 4 of them are sitting; he has a model on each arm, dressed in burlap with feed bag hats. Now Ricky laughs and tells Lucy she has the original OG. Lucy of course cries, “I burned it!”.
Looool!!!🙃🙃🙃🤣🤣
Guess somebody is unhappy that they come across as a petty mean girl and the sil from hell and went strait to Tominey. Birds of a feather. Not sure this helps. In the same way that William said Africa is his thing, apparently Kate stomped her feet and said Erdem is my thing! Kate just does not get that the designer and the dress do not automatically mean someone has style. It’s how you wear it. Meghan wearing Target would look more stylish than Kate wearing Erdem.
I get the feeling that Kate was in panic mode when Meghan entered into the scene because the designers probably preferred and asked Meghan to dress her instead of Kate. Imagine the blow in her ” importance”!! After all, this was all she had..her appearance and her wardrobe… thus, her refusal to share designers contacts etc. She was beaten I her own game…what an empty life….
Yeah, I would imagine that designers were lining up to dress Meghan. She was new and eyes were on her and Kate had been a royal for a while by then. That’s not Meghan’s fault.
So Tominey is STILL trying to make what happened with the bridesmaid dresses fit her story? We know you lied Camella, so give it up.
At least we haven’t heard anymore about the tights?
Exactly, she is just digging her heels in. Her “Meghan made Kate cry” story was debunked and Harry also referred to her as an “execrable woman” in his book. Now she’s just tying herself in knots to make herself relevant. I hope “This Morning” show kicks her to the curb, we don’t need her commentary.
“According to Harry, William and Kate then took exception to the couple moving the name places at the table – before being accused of doing the same when the Sussexes got married.” Which couple moved the cards? What? On top of everything else this is so poorly written!
“ Ironically, it was Meghan herself who acknowledged to the then Cambridges’ staff that Kate “had left in tears” – in a bid for help to smooth it over. That’s why the palace couldn’t demand a retraction.” ORLY?? Any chance these unnamed staff would go on the record or some sort of evidence could be produced? No? Then I’m calling bullsh*t!
@LT, you are right on about calling BS here!
Those unnamed staff are likely the same ones who were bullied so terribly by Meghan that they became crying, trembling messes.
CamillaTomineyIsALiar is a real piece of work. She initially took pride in printing and promoting the outright lies around the whole crying-over- bridesmaids’-dresses hullabaloo and I’m guessing that she is as triggered as KKKate about being exposed for her lies, and now working on salvaging her credibility/reputation.
In which case both of them are doing a poor job trying out this newest fantastical version. Is there ANYONE who is actually willing to believe KKKate would be brought to tears by Meghan, and then come around the next day with flowers and an apology note? I mean, we are talking about a woman who demanded an apology from Meghan long after Meghan excused her behaviour due to “baby brain”!!
Thank God Meghan’s friend was a witness, and that she still has the apology note because it’s clear that even with an actual witness, and evidence, that they are desperate to change the narrative and discredit the real story.
@LP, apologize, I didn’t read your post before I posted above. I call bullsh*t too. This is the first we’re hearing of Meghan (I’m paraphrasing) ‘acknowledging to Cambridge staff that Kate left in tears’.bahahahaha. That ‘staff’ was Satan Knauf. Thus, why Tominey can claim Cambridge staff. Also, why we know it’s a lie.
First of all, Harry didn’t say that the argument happened at a fitting; he said it happened on the phone. Meghan told Kate that instead of complaining, she should take Charlotte and the dress to Kensington Palace, where the tailor was waiting to alter the dresses. Tominey and the Middletons refuse to let this story die, don’t they? As for Pippa’s wedding, someone pointed out that Jack Brooksbank accompanied Eugenie to Pippa’s wedding. Hence, the idea that only married or engaged couples were allowed to attend is bollocks. And I don’t believe for a second that Harry and Meghan rearranged the place settings at Pippa’s wedding. As for Erdem, Kate seemed to get the worst ones, didn’t she?
Harry said listening to Camilla the liar makes him sick.
All Unable has to leak is the story about the bridesmaids dresses.
Poor Meghan called her Kate, they have been trying with Catherine for a while, seems not to be sticking.
Again. I’m certain a french couture house would have sewn lovely dresses. Meghan’s wedding dress only had six seams, which is pure art to me.
The kid’s dresses were likely made a bit bigger, because kids can have unexpected and sudden growth spurts. Having a tailor on hand at KP to adjust them hardly seems strange to me, and again, should have been simple.
My sister and I are avid (though amateur) sewists, and we both made adjustments to our outfits in the days before her wedding. Our bodies change, things happen, etc etc. If it wasn’t a fiasco for us, who have neither the funds and contacts, nor the expertise, then surely Meghan having a tailor at KP should not have been such a fiasco for Kate.
Yet here we are.
@iforget where are you from? I’ve never heard sewist before. I think I like it better than seamstress. I also like that it’s not gendered.
Awe thank you! I’m from Canada, but I moved to the UK nearly 9 years ago now. I still slip in seamstress by accident here and there, but I heard sewist and I’ve been hooked ever since. I wish I could remember where though, so I could give credit where it’s due! 😀
Are the Middletons too stupid to realize, even after Spare, that Harry has no reason to hold back against them if they keep trying to defame his wife? Yikes. And anyone with eyes can see that Meghan has always had her own style and had no interest in copying Granny Kate’s fashion.
@Roo. Yes and yes.
Lol-ing forever at “Meghan always pointedly insisted on calling the Princess of Wales ‘Kate’ even though the rest of the family referred to her as ‘Catherine’” … 14 words later, calls her Kate. Calls her Kate through the whole article. Damn Camilla, why are you pointedly insisting on calling her Kate?!?!?!?
Her uncle calls her Kate. Harry calls her Kate. The author calls her Kate in this very piece. But Meghan’s wrong? The point that pricked was that Kate was being treated familiarly by a biracial American. How dare she?!? Even though Meghan WAS actually family and so the familiar treatment would be acceptable to anyone not totally blinded by bias. She was never family in their eyes. That’s the fundamental barrier to reconciliation.
I laughed out loud when Harry read the part about Katie thinking M wanted her fashion contacts. Meghan, who was on Suits where their wardrobe was AMAZING. Meghan, who was attending fashion weeks. Meghan, who had her own capsule collection before even MEETING Harry. Why in the world would M need KATE’S fashion contacts? Especially when she dressed the way she did pre-Meghan.
Ofc Ms. Toe is still harping on this fashion bs, that’s all kate has to offer and even that is mediocre.
Me too. I guffawed.
KATE and Willy were big fans of Suits, watched it religiously. I think OfWilly was panicked and completely threatened when she found out Harry’s girlfriend and love of his life was “Rachel” from Suits. She knew there was no way she could compete with the glamour of a Hollywood actress. She knows her own dowdy worth.
And Meghan said KATE told her to call her KATE.
Especially when her buddy it Misha Nonoo – guest at the wedding but designed none of her stuff
This is the new talking point? Kate and the Middletons must be panicking about their standing in the BRF. Deploying Uncle Gary was bad enough. With these so called peace talks with Chuck and Harry I think the Boleyns 2.0 are afraid they’re on their way out.
I haven’t finished the book yet so i don’t know if Meghan went over again to Will and Kate and Kate was in the garden , but I remember Harry saying when he first took Meghan to meet Peggy, and she hugged him and he recoiled and his dog barked at Meghan which I am inclined to believe the dog was just as racist as it’s owners but I digress, Kate was not home. It didn’t say she was in the garden. It’s said she was out with the children. Tomilley and Kate need to get into therapy ASAP. These two are demented, deranged, disturbed nut jobs.
Kate who staked Meghan style down to the hair is claiming megs wanted to look like her . B—-th please .
A dog will also bark at a piece of paper on the floor. Just saying
Yea, Harry specifically writes that Will said Kate was “out with the children.” I took that to mean out-out, like away from the house and grounds. And if she was just in the garden as Tominey says, then it would have been extremely rude of her to not come in for five seconds and meet Meghan, so I’m not sure how that’s possibly a good look for her. Anyway, I believe Harry (obviously) and if Will lied and Kate was upstairs hiding or under a bush in the yard somewhere then that’s on them for being rude idiots.
Fastforward to 2040: Kate will still be whining about the bridesmaids dresses & how Meghan done her wrong.
#Getalife
Tominey got a call from Middleton manor and it just makes Kate look even worse. Pulling rank over a designer is pathetic, especially when it wasn’t over outfits for an event they might both attend.
Harry also mentioned that W and K justified moving the place settings at their table at the wedding because they alleged H and M had done that at Pippa’s wedding. (which was false). It’s pretty clear Carole was monitoring Meghan’s actions at Pippa’s wedding and reporting to Kate.
The only other time Harry mentioned Pippa in his book was to deny the report that he and Meghan were inspired by the fancy portaloos at her wedding and therefore wanted it for themselves – I actually laughed at loud. Carol must be so peeved thus all the Pippa’s wedding nonsense in this article. They’re pissed that Harry’s readers will associate Pips and where people went to the bathroom LOL
Pippa’s Portaloo. Good King Harry for debunking the Middleton’s false claims.
Christ, how can anyone rearrange ANYthing at a wedding they weren’t allowed to attend? Are these people that stupid? I think I just answered my own question.
Yea, Meghan probably (GASP) walked over to Harry’s seat to chat with him or pull him to the dance floor or something, and Carole/Gary/ et al swooned with indignation that a couple might want to spend time together at a wedding. They would never switch the place cards. It’s such a rude thing to do because it means that you’re disrupting at least one other person’s seat to make the switch, something that Will and Kate wouldn’t think twice about.
I’m surprised the woman still has a job. She lies and lies then lies some more. Enough people know the bridesmaids story was a load of nonsense, she’s on record as having briefings from the palace and yet here we are. Another load of nonsense where she contradicts herself in the same article. When will she learn that the majority of fair minded people don’t pay much notice of anything she has to say these days? The only reason I can see for IITV and The Telegraph still employing her is that they needed a credible fiction writer and she was the only one available at the time of advertising!
As I posted before when one of your articles is fact-checked by Fox News then you’re really in trouble!
She probably keeps a job because of her working relationship with Carole and Kate. I assume she is purposely keeping the bridesmaids story on life support to stay on the Middletons’ good side.
So this is the kind of dirt Kate has on Meghan that she is revenge releasing? ERDEM? And why repeat that Kate didn’t bother to come in and meet Meghan? It just reinforces the fact that she was cold and had a stick up her bum from the get-go.
If I were the Middletons, instead of leaking more sins of Meghan, I’d be discussing all the ways Kate tried to welcome Meghan into the royal family and ease her way. What’s that? There aren’t any such examples to release? Then why aren’t people asking what is wrong with Kate? The Queen, who is her role model, was never called jealous or unkind. The Queen had many many women friends that she surrounded herself with and who were very loyal. Kate has none of that because she is an insecure commoner in a role that requires the kind of grace that is foreign to her.
Now I’m wondering if Kate tried to block Meghan from wearing several designers she deemed were ‘hers’. Seeing how psychotic her and her family are, wouldn’t be a stretch they did this several times.
With the way she copies several of Meghan’s outfits, I wish someone would drop a story about that.
Meghan wedding dress was french high couture.
And since then she is the one Valentino, vuitton, dior, givenchy, Ralph lauren, celine etc. are customizing for or sending clothes to.
This so called erdem flex will look bonkers to anyone with a little fashion interest.
Tominey is such a incompetent tool.
How do you bully SIL out from uk fame only fashion houses, for her to become the darling of first rate international historic couture juggernauts (that yourself don’t have access to) ?
And we saw emilia wickstead meltdown in real time, now we know mcqueen was seething too and meddling, Roland mouret being messy with kate support as meghan outgrows wearing him.
The Middletons should let this story die as it made look kate awful, irrespectful, ignorant mess.
She ‘s Lucky women and fashion magazines aren’ t brave enough to point the worst SWFING ever, and traditionnal press must find this too low brow to be touched.
I dream someone analyzes how meghan was doing lovely Chanel classic looks with others brands but the iconic black and White ballerines (her last school visit in uk, the Céline look at the games, a walk in Los Angeles ), and shady kate failed her blue vintage Chanel jacket trial by customizing it badly, and showing off a nothing burger bag of the same brand during the earthshot shame fest.
This is what is know as “scraping the bottom of the barrel”. This is it? All they’ve got? OMG.
Kate’s hair in that picture doesn’t look like a wiglet to me, but a full-on wig. I don’t know much about these things, but it definitely looks wrong.
@Emily C
I seem to remember that at that time, she showed up suddenly with bangs (!!!). I think she had just had Charlotte, hence her really thick, overly long natural hair and the crazy “fringe”. The crazy hair, along with that awful Erdem dress was Kate’s looks at this Women in Business dinner. I think she even gave a short speech at this meeting, which is why this event was so memorable. She still hasn’t improved her public speaking since this event.
All of this is SO juvenile!
Clown Tominey needs to get a life!
I just can’t believe we are still talking about these stupid dresses. Even if they were a little ill fitted, who cares? If the Moms of the girls had nothing else to worry about back in 2018, than slightly baggy or too long dresses, then I envy them. Get a grip, get a life and move on. Give it a rest, British Press.
I Just want every British person to remember that in this day and age, when a lot of you have to worry about your heating bill or putting food on the table, your future queens still tries to paint herself as a victim, instead of simply owning her mistake.
I have yet to see an Erdem on anyone that I liked
I looked at their website, and ugh. There’s always something extra that shouldn’t be there that ruins the dress. Too much print, too long, weird puffs — they’re just unpleasant to me.
The only person I like Erdem on is Sophie Cumberbatch – she wears those frocks well.
Camilla Tominey is toxic sludge in human form. And that Erdem gown on Kate is an abomination.
Damn well said!
I haven’t finished Spare yet, but I’m thinking William is maybe pretty lucky to have found a woman like Kate (or Carole!) anyway, since to seems pretty hard to find a partner willing to put up with all these royal shenanigans and the attending media circus. The most realistic option is exactly of someone of Kate’s circumstances. So as bananas as Kate & her mother are, they are basically the only class of Brits I can think of who’d be willing to offer up one of their own. As someone pointed out in a recent post, the RF is like a cult, and it would take a certain type of person to be sucked into that.
Who is the source of this article the creative director at Erdem? Meghan from what I remember mostly stuck to Canadian fashion designers as well as smaller name brands when she was a working royal, and post that experience she has tended towards bigger name Italian and French brands. Kate for the most part sticks with British name brands (one of the few things that KP has not messed up pr wise). Normally I would chalk this story up to kp genius level spin but even they aren’t this stupid!
Meghan wore Dior, Valentino and Givenchy as a working royal.
After tj maxx mess, i think there is no low to brf briefing…
fashion uk houses have learned to let meghan alone since the emilia wickstead royal dress meltdown. There is noone powerful enough among them to try it. Not after Balenciaga shenanighans.
Kate and her mother are true mean girls through and through they can’t stand that Harry told the truth about Kate she a pathetic woman who needs to bully another woman . To make herself feel better this is the 500 version of the crying story it’s kate and her mother who refuses to let this story go because their lie was exposed and so was kate. They literally rehashing old drama making up stories to try to excuse kate awful behavior now all of suddenly all the other mothers complaining too not just kate . All of the another mothers who had kids in the wedding were friends with Meghan who knew what she going through at the time so I’m not buy this suddenly version of events Kate and her mother knows this makes her look bad so they are willing to throw the others mothers under the bus because they know they won’t say anything. As for the pippa nonsense that was the only time this three wick woman’s could have power so they used it it’s pathetic.
Kate should stop worrying about what Meghan wears, she will never outshine Meghan. Kate should get a better style team, so that they can tailor her looks to be comfortable and professional. That’s all she can really hope for. She has good legs – make the most of them.
Whew, chile! That floral dress is a straight-up mess. It’s not even fit to dress a Barbie doll. If that floral disaster was indicative of Kkkhate’s fashion acumen, why would the impeccably styled Meghan want anything to do with that designer?!?
This article pretty much proves that Kate did not have the measure of her new SIL.
This is what happens when you’re used to mediocrity, you assume that everyone functions on your level.
A ‘Princess of the United Kingdom’ calling dibs on designers (who btw is of Turkish origin and whom she probably wouldn’t acknowledge otherwise).
I am also sensing that this story was put out with the designers knowledge and complicity and that will have devastating consequences for him. Good luck staying fed on the UK market Mr Moraliogu – I see you’re having a 50% off sale this week. Cry more into bankruptcy.
Truly embarrassing.
They’re desperately trying to get the spotlight back onto M, although it was a pathetic effort on their behalf. Fashion contacts and bridesmaids dresses are in no way on the same level as physical and verbal abuse.
The Middletons obviously believe they are protected by the palace. Are they trying to sabotage any chance of reconciliation with the Sussexes. This is just poking the bear and does not show any desire to be better. If they keep going like this H may well use the nuclear option.
The whole Kate/Catherine thing is so pretentious. Just goes to show Kate changed everything about herself (teeth, accent, name) once she became a royal. More royal than the born in. And Meghan didn’t care. Not one bit about any of the trappings and titles, but the Middletons did and do. Still. Because they know how precarious their position in society is.
Why would Meghan who had her own fashion connections care about Kate’s connections. Meghan has eyes. She would have seen what Kate was wearing prior to her marriage. Why in the world would Meghan want to dress like her? Ridiculous.
It endlessly delights me that Harry dragged these people in his book without naming them and now they’re losing their sh-t while continuing to demonstrate what obvious liars they are. Agree with the posters above, this story plus all the brief times Keen is mentioned in Harry’s book, she comes off as an unlikeable, uptight shrew who’s never had a friend in her life.
Off topic, but I was watching the latest Graham Norton show and in his intro, Graham joked: “If you want to know what a royal smacked arse looks like, check out Kate’s face when she first met Meghan”. LOL. He also joked that when Harry mentioned his frost-bitten p-nis and cocaine use, he was referring to Willy and Charlie 😀
LOL!
Kaiser nailed it, Meghan wore Erdem to Harry’s friend wedding in Jamaica.
Meghan tend to look better in the pieces she wore from said designer.
Meghan pieces sold out, unlike the dresses Kate wore.
Kate is Kate is Kate.
Kate is starving for attention, she craves it even if it is in poor taste and seems socially constipated.
The condition became extreme when she encountered Meghan, who had no such problem.
Meghan metaphorically ate a balanced diet, drank the required amout of liquids and slept well.
As a result she enjoys friendly relationships and is not threatened by other women.
As to Tominey – what a sad person, imagine being reduced to the position of scribe for the middle-class Middletons, in a society based on a dysfunctional class system.
Sad person, indeed….
Pippa and Carole Who???
kHate didn’t start wearing Givenchy until Meghan did – also I suspect that a lot of designers wouldn’t work with kHate as lets face it, she makes their work look sh!t. She CANNOT wear high end fashion – Meghan can, effortlessly.
I think that when their engagement was announced designers were throwing themselves at Meghan and that burned kHate as I don’t think they were for her.
Kate has worn a lot of brands that Meghan has worn as a working royal but never Givenchy. From my recollection, Kate only started wearing Marks and Spencer clothes and Aquazzura shoes since Meghan left the UK. She only started wearing pants and top handle bags when Meghan joined the family.
All very true.
Ah ok for some reason I thought kHate had worn Givenchy.
Camilla Tominey’s piece makes absolutely no sense. Meghan was wearing Erdem before she married Harry. And the fact that Kate is dressing just like Meghan now shows that she was jealous of Meghan, unhinged and insecure.
Most of this stuff I never knew about until just now and Tominey braying about it. This is all such petty sh*t and the reason we know of any of it is because Kate and her ma are so intent on settling scores and trying to get out the global embarrassment they brought in themselves. Who cares about Erdem dresses. Meghan Will probably not wear that brand again, especially after this article. What a mean girl mess.
No celeb has “dibs” on a whole fashion line unless they are a brand ambassador like Margot Robbie for Chanel. Even then, Margot has to wear Chanel but other celebrities can also wear the brand so this “Erdem is mine” is stupid on multiple levels and is giving ‘Mean Girls’ vibes. Seriously. Did Tina Faye write this article? Also, isn’t Kate all about awful pieces by McQueen and Catherine Walker? How is she all of a sudden all about Erdem?
I cannot with them still talking about those stupid flower girl dresses.
She was FOUR. Who cares if her dress is too big? Did Kate think she would be marked forever as a fashion disaster if she showed up in a baggy dress while barely out of her toddler years?
Also, enough with the “Catherine” thing. Everyone calls her Kate. Maybe they call her Catherine sometimes but mostly they call her Kate. It’s not insulting or too familiar to call her that. Meghan is a laid-back American, so of course she went with the nickname. The same nickname everyone else uses.
Kate Kate Kate Kate Kate.
The use of verb tenses and nonsense in English tabloids is incredible, with no fear of libel and God forbid a need to correct false information. Mind-reading and conjecture are legion:
Most likely …
It is claimed …
Meghan was said to be …
Perhaps fearing
And the quotes around the unattributed “she wasn’t even queen.”
The ending is classic. C. admits that leaks are coming from the palace staff and then pretends this is unavoidable because bride Meghan is awful. The royals can do nothing to protect her because of that.
I’ve never been able to stand Pippa after her not inviting Meghan to her wedding.
I absolutely love that floral gown.
Tominey is making Kate sound like a high school mean girl.
That floral shiny mess Kate is wearing is ugly. Ugly.
All the PR and endless SM around the entire BRF has reached overload for me.
Fashion, tiara problems, Will said, Harry said, etc.
Interesting gossip. But it is everywhere all the time.
Is it a distraction to keep us from the horrid, endless crappy state of the US Govt?
No. But no one seems to be getting much done in our Govt.
I personally can’t work/pay attention/be informed/be concerned 16 hours a day and so I schedule at least two hours of distraction. And I’m content to drag Charles, Camilla, Kate and William et al mercilessly until the end of time or they depart public life, whichever first occurs.
Why are you on a gossip site complaining about them not covering hard news? There are other places for that. I don’t want hard news here — that’s not what it’s for. Do you go into a McDonald’s and claim they’re bad for not having filet mignon?
It seems the bm is trying to turn everything back to Meghan hating. Is that what anyone else is getting? Maybe they want to get everyone away from the book, but this is just stupid. Really? Do they want a response from H&M. It isn’t going to happen. Read his book.
Ma Mids and Wails are seriously delusional if they think this article make Wails look better. I wonder if the Escort-Consort was behind this, except Uncle Hooker and Blow had that article. They’re really bad at this.
So basically Meghan had a problem with the system of rank in the Royal family? And in particular the fact that Kate out-ranked Meghan was a huge problem for Meghan?
CB-ers what is fakakta? I’ve been trying to figure that out for months as a newish reader. Thanks in advance. 🙂
Terrible, bad quality, no good.
According to the dictionary, fakakta means defective , deficient, or of poor quality.
Camilla Tominey is fakakta.