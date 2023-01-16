British commentators: Where’s Duchess Meghan, why isn’t she promoting ‘Spare’?

Do you sometimes wonder if the worst British royal commentators coordinate their talking points among themselves so they can provide an unhinged-but-united front? It’s kind of obvious when the commentators are parroting the palace’s talking points – currently, that talking point is “King Charles and Prince William are so dignified in their tremendous silence in the face of Prince Harry’s attacks!” But there are other narratives and we started to see a big one this weekend: “Where’s Meghan? Why Isn’t Meghan By Harry’s Side During His Book Promo?” But it’s more than that. It’s “Meghan doesn’t support Harry anymore because she didn’t promote his book for him!!” It’s genuinely bizarre. Petronella Wyatt is some royalist commentator and she was shrieking all weekend about Meghan and Harry:
Meghan seems to be strangely silent. Perhaps even she thinks Harry has gone too far?
Given the Sussex’s plummeting popularity, could Meghan be finding her husband a a wee bit toxic right now?
These morons are trying to “bait” Meghan into – what? Coming out and doing promotion for her husband’s memoir? It’s like they have no idea how book promotion works. These are the same people who were screaming, crying and throwing up when Meghan did (gasp) solo interviews to promote HER podcast too. Harry and Meghan will promote their individual projects separately. So part of this is just the British royal commentary class’s desperation to rope Meghan into Harry’s promotion so they can “blame” her for everything. The whole point of Spare is that Harry is owning his sh-t and telling the story of how he and William were already beefing for years before Meghan even came around.
The worst piece in this “where’s Meghan” sub-genre was an absolutely disturbing column by Sarah Vine in the Mail. You can see an archived copy below, but just know that Vine’s obsession with Meghan is utterly grotesque. Meghan has literally been sitting at home in her Montecito mansion, raising her children and minding her business and these nasty trolls keep abusing her. And the British media keeps platforming these hateful psychos too.
this is genuinely one of the most unsettling things I've read in a while
they’re just trying to goad her into coming out so they can abuse her for coming out.
She don’t need to come out. Five freaking interview and Harry got the worlds best seller. I think job is done. My guess Harry is about to get lost too
Harry’s book is the fastest selling book in UK history and yet his popularity is plummeting. Ummm okay. Maybe if they say it 3 times fast, it will be true. I’ve been thinking a lot about how the RF reads all the tabloids and how much their psyches’ must depend on that. They’re really coddled in a bubble thinking they’re the most popular and Harry and Meghan are the least and everyone hates them. Harry said as much about Charles but they all really depend on that fake tabloid affirmation.
@Jais what I don’t understand about that though is even with the tabloids kissing your butt, and nothing but sycophants around you, you still have to encounter people who tell you the truth. Or does Charles think eggs have become the new flowers? How do they reconcile everyone loves you and hates Harry and Meghan, to selling 1.5 million copies of a book in two countries where you are HOS? People giving Harry standing ovations and chanting his name on late night shows? Because you know they are watching. The cognitive dissonance is just mind-boggling.
Well, I honestly wonder if anyone around them tells them the truth. I’m thinking no? As for how they reconcile it with the actual number of book sells? That, I don’t know. Honestly, I think they see the number, take a deep breath of denial, and then frantically read some more tabloids and yougov polls. All while a courtier stands by and croons it’s okay, see how popular they say you are. Then they follow that up with a strong gin. Otherwise, I have no idea.
They need to believe the Sussex’s have lost their popularity because the truth is too much for them. They have lost the narrative and that terrifies them. The world is seeing how horrible, abusive and racist the British press is. Sarah Vine is one of the worst. She is jealous that Meghan has a husband that worships her while hers left her for a man. And also, the world is seeing how the RF bend the knee for the press. I love how Harry exposed them all.
You said it, Chic!
Exactly. All this talk about the royals and their toxic family dynamics and their toxic relationship with the press is making them supremely uncomfortable. They want a distraction so they can go back to bashing Meghan.
It’s not her book to promote. It doesn’t make sense to have her promote it. This is HARRY’s life story.
Meghan be minding her business and probably won’t surface again until her next project is ready.
This is a baiting tactic. Best for Meghan to lay low and let these a—holes continue to show their stupidity.
Btw, hey Petronella Wyatt, nice profile pic! We all know you really don’t look like that in real life lmaoo!
@Andy Dufresne — unlike the uk royals, H and M do not need the uk press….I do not know what it is but it is clearly not a baiting tactic!
Something is clearly broken in the UK media. The US media that deals with politics is deeply broken as well….the rf news is just soap opera and useless otherwise
@VS- baiting someone: to intentionally provoke someone to illicit a response from the targeted individual.
In this situation, the UK media is calling Meghan out to speak out or say something about Harry’s memoir. So if she does respond, they will also attack her for that. That’s why I’m saying it’s best for her to lay low.
I agree the UK media is trash. I’ve been calling that out in the previous posts. The system is clearly broken and the ones who call it out publicly are silenced or criticized.
VS: What’s broken about the media has a name and that name is Rupert Murdoch. He owns most of the really despicable infotainment outlets: FOX news in the US and the Sun and others in the UK. He owns The Times too, and Wall Street Journal and both of those have gone downhill with him at their head. Harry called him out: Rupert Murdoch has a lot to answer for, he said, and he is right.
Yep. It’s very obvious.
All these British women bashing Meghan seem so pathetic 🙄 can’t they make a living by writing something else 🙄
They are members of the Meghan Industrial Bashing Complex, at this point they have forgotten how to do anything else
Let’s bring it back to home base—this is about the generation of clicks and the earning of money—all of the commentary is utterly disingenuous. If Harry and Meg escape the Royal Rota Racket they take the bulk of the clicks and money with them—the BM care only about that salient point. So the BM scream about them needing to shut up, then they scream about them not making appearances. The screaming begets the clicks, which begets the money.
Poor Sarah Vine seems to be working out her personal issues with her ex-husband in the national press, using Harry and Meg as proxies. (Tory pol caught cheating and forced out of the closet—someone did make a lot of sacrifices for her husband) Plus, these Brits seem to be unable to grasp that Harry is in a real relationship with a bi-racial American woman. Here’s the thing—none of this blathering is conducted with even the pretense of fact-checked reporting and is deserving of that level of respect—i.e. none.
Yep, I can remember last year, or the year before when the headlines screamed, where is Megan we haven’t seen her for 117 days. WTF they are actually counting days now, are they THAT desperate to find something to write about. They are that stupid that they seem to forget, this is HARRY’S BOOK, not Megan’s. Their whole lives seem to revolve around “we must write about Megan or I’m out of a job. With EVERYTHING that is wrong with the UK at the moment, THEY want to talk about Megan, rather than Challenge the worst government and living standards for over 40 years, and THEY call THEMSELVES JOURNALISTS 😂😂😂😂
The fact that they actually counted the number of days since they last saw Meghan doesn’t surprise me in the least. In fact, when reading the headline above, the first thing I thought of is that they must need their Meghan fix because there is no reason why people in the media (allegedly) should expect anyone other than the writer to promote their book.
Absolutely the rota people hang out together in England and anywhere the royals go. They go out for drinks; they go out for dinner. They sit around and giggle and fabulate. That’s why you’ll see nearly identical headlines and talking points.
Guess WilKAT ain’t generating clicks.
Hopefully,Megan is minding her business with kids and pes in her 14 bathroom mansion wearing $$ clothes she paid for.
Everytime i see Vine’s name i am reminded of that article that she wrote around the time she and her husband split. She is a miserable soul.
That article was wild.
If she did, we all know she would be blamed for writing it (they already do), say she should mind her own business, she is the evil genius behind it, etc.
Oh and the media would accuse her of taking attention from Harry
Media criticizes no matter what
Exactly, Tessa. You get it.
Exactly, if she were promoting it, they’d be yelling “why is she trying to take Harry’s spotlight?!” Whatever she does will be wrong in their eyes, they’re so dumb and transparent.
100%
The British tabloid press: ME-ghan makes everything about her. Harry can’t speak for himself because she carries his b@lls around in her purse. Reeee!
Also the British tabloid press: Why won’t Meghan put herself out there to support Harry, who is all alone? Reeee!
When the rent is due and you need the clicks and engagement. 🙄 misogynoir is big business.
They’ve always done separate interviews when it’s individual projects. The bizarre “where’s Meghan?” headlines are stupid.
Since they like to compare: was Barack out plugging Michelle’s book or vice versa? Or are they grown people who write a book on their own and do interviews on their own? Even the Oprah interview was Meg separately for part and only both for part. The other interviews either has done have been solo. And idiots fall for this “grafted together” crap in light of all the things they have done separately? Hopefully, Meghan is working on more podcasts or some other project to drop soon.
Whenever the bitter britshidtmedia betties bleat on and on about H&M joined at the hip, its because theyre deeply, deeply jealous and pissed that their attempts to ridicule H&M’s PDA from the very outset, have gone nowhere and, in fact, now ERRYBODY knows that H&M are the kind of couple that does everything/makes every decision together, as an indivisible unit…….which, of course, is the essence of marriage.
They know their aryan couple not only DOES NOT have that, but they dont even live together. And everybody knows it.
Good point, Equality. If Meghan did come along they would say Harry was tied to her apron strings and couldn’t make a move without her. I’m glad Meghan was home with the little children.
Love the archive link, Kaiser:-) Way to deny them the hate clicks. These people are addicted to Meghan.
Meghan is a private citizen. It’s none of your damn business where she is.
I don’t know Petronella but if you need a laugh, go to her “toxic” tweet and read the replies. People aren’t having it. LMAO
Petronella is the britshidtmedia hack who was screwing boris johnson while his wife was suffering from cancer. She thought she would be the next Mrs, but……oooopsie.
That makes it even more special lol
She’s also Camilla’s friend. She’s been all over British TV defending Camilla since the book came out.
Of course they were because they always have to bring Meghan into everything. That’s been consistent since day one..avocados, flowers, isis, etc..
I doubt it will ever stop because she’s most known royal now that the Queen died. She’s the moneymaker whether it’s positive or negative news. People can launch careers from anything Meghan.
That’s why if you’re a fan of Meghan it’s important to not elevate people who are clout chasing off Meghan’s name. They are trolls looking for attention just like piers and the more you give it to them the more they keep writing their bile.
They hate that she’s quietly staying out of sight as Harry tells his story. It defies their narrative that she’s a narcissist who can’t stand not being in the limelight.
Yes this exactly! She is staying out of sight, raising her beautiful children, making the world a better place and putting fresh flowers in each of her 912 bathrooms. Burn with the rage British Media lol
Yup, pretty much this.
I hope she is enjoying her beautiful home, raising her babies, working on her projects and smiling away while these vile people foam at the mouth. It is so ridiculous to spin conspiracies about her not promoting this thing unless I missed the part where she not Harry wrote a memoir?
Why are they asking to see Meghan? Meghan doesn’t live in Britain, it’s not her book and she’s not (and never has been) funded by the taxpayer. Surely they should be asking where their P&POWs are? They’re the ones funded by the taxpayers. They’re the ones who have only done one engagement this year. If any of these so called journalist did their jobs properly “Asking where the P&POWs are and/or what are they doing?” would be a far more worthwhile piece of journalism to the taxpaying UK subjects.
Harry is a grown man he can promote his work solo, leave Meghan alone. I think more than anything Harry needed to do this on his own
They’re so accustomed to members of the RF being obedient lapdogs- trotting out their children when asked to, making appearances where they’re told- that they don’t know how to handle this pair who refuse to ask “How high?” when told to jump. In fact, they have and will walk away instead.
They know how promotions for projects work but they need to write a royal story.. Harry’s book revealed too much truth so they are trying to redirect people’s attention. Don’t fall for it!! Keep talking about Spare!!!
I don’t think we’ll see Harry or Meghan for awhile.. I hope they go on a fabulous vacation somewhere after releasing 2 major projects. Usually celebrities disappear for a bit after their projects have been released.
I could see a podcast announcement, more Netflix releases in the coming months before we head into Invictus Games doc and events this summer/fall.
Didn’t they ask “where are the kids?” (Cambridges) before Christmas, and lo & behold, they were brought out for an Xmas appearance soon after (can’t recall if it was the Xmas day service or the Carol singing)
The way she described Meghan is beyond creepy.
One thing that stood out to me was her claiming they lied about how they met. Ummm, was she there? That’s an insane claim to make.
I blurted WTF when I read that. How unhinged must one be to claim a man has inaccurat accounts of meeting his wife?
Literally the only thing I know about Petronella is her lengthy affair with Boris Johnson during his second marriage. And now Wikipedia tells me she’s known for her “playful” interview style, which seems to mean a lot of flirting and innuendo to the point that one politician lamented at the end of his interview that they had no time left over to have sex.
British media is a complete shambles. My god.
Wyatt’s a messy bitch, tries to trade on vague aristocratic links, but not much else going for her. Tried to blame Queen’s death on Meghan in Twitter, and sounded drunk. Aborting Boris Johnson’s baby probably only time she’s shown anything like good judgement.
Thanks Kaiser for reading these articles so that I don’t have too.
“Not a whiff of the fragrant one.” 🙄
Sounds like Vine has a creepy sniffing fetish. 😆
“Plummeting popularity”. Lol. Harry scores the fastest selling non fiction book for the world’s largest publisher and every TV appearance gets the highest ratings for that show. But sure Jan. These people are complete gaslighting delusional psychos.
The BM is full of journalism school rejects.
Sarah Vine should worry less about finding Meghan and more about finding her own neck, since it’s literally not there.
I said what I said.
Why don’t these people just admit that they love seeing Meghan and stop acting like they don’t miss her. The obsession is real
These people are so dumb. Did Michell go out and promote Barack’s book? Did he promote hers? Why would you do a book tour for a book that isn’t yours? Just dumb.
They know that. They’re being trolls as usual. They just don’t like that Harry is taking accountability with this book and is getting the truth out there. Harry’s name and words are in that book and they want to blame Meghan so bad. It’s easier to blame the woman for everything. Now they’re trying to say their marriage isn’t good because she’s staying out of his business, it’s desperation as well. Besides, everyone knows that media and their ways by now. The docuseries and book woke a lot of people up.
Basically they’re pissed because they can’t keep the narrative that she’s to blame and this is all Harry. They always need a scapegoat. Let’s not forget, they always ask this everytime she’s minding her business. They need her for clicks and views. I still think Meghan needs to stay quiet just because that disrupts the Meghan hate industry. They literally need her to survive and the longer she’s quiet and stays to herself, the harder it is for them to make money. They’re obsessed and fixated for those reasons mostly.
EVEN WHEN MEGHAN WAS QUIET THEY MADE UP STORIES ABOUT HER..
sorry I’m not yelling at you lol.
But the idea that Meghan being quiet means less stories and abuse is a lie. Meghan has only popped up a handful of times and THOUSANDS of stories have been written in those times in between times that’s she’s just chillin enjoying her family.
But I do think now that their story is out there from their own mouths with Netflix and the palace has been put on notice by Harry..I’m hoping the constant drivel of stories will stop.
It has slowed down significantly and there’s only so many times you can rehash the bridesmaids dress story. Lol
Also besides the coronation none of their projects will have to do with the royals so that will stop the leaks that we had the last year.
@Polo, listen I agree and I know you weren’t yelling at me, lol. What I’m saying is that yes they were making stories up and that will never change but you have an entire industry literally thriving on your presence alone. The YouTubers, bloggers etc don’t have much to talk about when she’s quiet. A lot of them disappear for a bit and they come out for the woodwork when she makes an appearance. I’m not saying she did anything wrong. That’s why they keep asking about her because she is the moneymaker and distraction. One should never hide and stay meek and quiet but sometimes you have to be strategic when dealing some people.
If only no neck Sarah had paid more attention to her husband, she would’ve known about her husband’s affair with the young lad he left her for.
Bojo maybe looking for another side piece, and rejected Petranello again.
Yes, they do want to blame her. Some have been claiming, Spare isn’t Harry speaking, but Meghan.
It’s funny that she thinks Harry wrote the book to increase his popularity with the British public.
They really hate that Harry doesn’t care. They think polls and fake outrage does the trick, it doesn’t. The reality they want and the reality they have is starting to blur. Harry and Meghan will live a successful life in spite of them and that’s the part that makes them angry.
It’s Harry’s gd book! And, no, she has never been grafted to Harry’s side even though they do seem closer than the PoW and his spouse.
S Vile knows Rose Hanbury and so must also know that W and C have their issues. I can see given her own bitterness how much she resents the glowing happiness of H and M. Why is she caping for W because journos must know he threw his own brother and SIL under the bus in a shabby deal to bury his own affairs?! Surely as a wife of 20 years dumped by her husband she can’t condone Willy cheating on a pregnant wife?
This is a little bit of a tangent, but the more articles I read from the salty English (I know they aren’t all salty, but all your journalists at the major publications seem to be), the more I’m thinking I wouldn’t want to go anywhere they are, because their anti-Americanism is off the charts. It doesn’t matter what rag it is; they all hate Americans, or rather their idea of Americans. I wouldn’t feel safe being an American, especially an American woman, in large swathes of England at this point.
I’m specifically saying “England” because the Welsh, Scottish, and especially Irish stuff I’ve read all seems a lot more sane.
Fully agree. As an American woman of color, it’s plain to me that the utter disdain for Black women in England is off the charts. I see no reason to spend even one tourist dollar in a country which cannot conceal its hatred for Black and mixed race people. No one in high places in British tabloid media is even *attempting* to craft an appearance of decency because from the royals to the common folks, hating and slandering this biracial woman has become a nation sport.
Imma let others who despise non-white people prop up England as a tourist destination. As for my Black ass, I won’t bring one red cent into that economy. It’s my hope that people of color from all over will reject the rabid racist climate in England and choose to go on holiday elsewhere. Money talks, bullshit walks.
I haven’t been to England since I was in college and I don’t plan to go back. Not after the way Meghan was treated, and not knowing how hateful a lot of them are toward Americans. Not all, like you said, but a lot.
I’m also Jewish. I converted, but my husband was born Jewish and my kids were raised in the religion. Anti-Semitism is also worse in England than it is here. Of course it’s bad here, but there is something deeper, more pervasive and insidious about it in England and Europe.
Ireland OTOH is wonderful. I went about seven years ago and loved it. The people there are friendly and don’t seem disdainful. It’s beautiful and has plenty to do and see. I would definitely like to visit again.
Ireland is beautiful and the Irish are very genuinelly kind to Americans, in general I think. At least that has been my overwhelmiing impression. I have had a couple of English people tell me that the Irish are two faced, but I think that might be an Irish/English thing, there’s a long dark history there…In America the equivalent might be how southerners can treat visiting northerners…there is a great deal of passive aggresiveness packed into “Bless your heart”.
1. It’s Harry’s book, not hers as so many have pointed out. I guess her not being there gets in the way of their Meghan as puppeteer theory.
2. Isn’t Montecito flooding at the moment? She’s got things to do
Yes, Montecito is experiencing fire, floods and storms so the answer to Sarah Vile’s question is that Meghan is probably home taking care of her children and property. In fact, it’s on the news that all of Montecito had to evacuate, so in all likelihood she had to leave the premises, you vile biddy.
Feeshalori, I read an interview of someone who lives in Montecito. He said that those who live up higher did not have to evacuate. I thought at the time that would mean H&M could stay where they were. Has that changed in a few days? I don’t know.
Saucy, l read that all residents of the Montecito community as well as the surrounding canyon communities were ordered to flee their homes last week. I don’t know if that pertained to Harry and Meghan’s location, but I’m sure they’re dealing with the effects of very violent weather. I live on the East Coast, so I’m sure the members here who live in that area can give more information and I hope they are remaining safe.
All of Montecito was under evacuation orders, for fear of mudslides. Due to the particular geography of the place its prone to mudslides in very wet weather and they had some deadly ones there five years ago or so. Not sure if the evac orders were lifted or not, but I bet they aren’t there.
I think the royal reporter live in a echo chamber where they think what ever the say is a Reality . They don’t want to deal with the Reality that Harry book has exposed the invisible contact and has done damage to their credibility instead of focusing on that they want to go to the days where they can trash Meghan and making money . The only people buying what they are selling are the Karen’s who needs to be believe with all their dusty hateful racist hearts that Harry book is a lie and that the Cambridge’s are perfect especially Kate the Karen icon .
If Megan is out and about, they get to complain.
These individuals wrote 246,000+ articles in a one year span about her, most of them unflattering.
Who wants to continue to read and absorb that kind of negative energy?
They are gleeful that the Sussexes are unpopular and hated especially Megan.
Is this a good look for the British newspaper reader?
Can a small sample in polling be used to make marco decisions?
If the evidence is factual, wouldn’t it be a sane notion to not write about Meghan.
According to their polls Meghan is now hated, why write about her???
What about the bottom line???
It seems like no one is ever requesting journalism that contributes and supports the idea of a functioning democracy.
It was always about the bottom line and the contract between the two institutions.
Clearly, the Jeremy Clarkson’s type is not a one-off, but an indication of a sick culture in Fleet Street.
Harry was unflinchingly honest about the particular media that latched on to his teat since he was 14 years.
The same entitled idiots seem to think that they have the same right regarding his wife.
Shut up!! Sarah Vine and your ilk!!!
Why can’t you make a decent living by plying your trade in a manner that is beneficial to consumers and the newspaper’s owner??
It used to be doable, better known as journalism.
That is possible even when writing opinion pieces.
These ghouls still don’t accept that Harry’s his own man and is the one behind the book. As Kaiser says they want to blame Meghan for it. We’re not going to see Harry and Meghan for some months and the press will be crying where’s Harry and Meghan.
“Petronella” sounds like some petroleum based mosquito repellent. She must be someone posh, having a ridiculous name like that.
It sounds like a name for a wicked stepsister.
One of Mark Twain’s books had a review on its jacket “Absolutely the best book he has ever written! – Suzy Clemens”, his 6 yr old daughter.
Is that what they want? “A masterpiece! – Duchess of Sussex”
Camilla’s nephew works with YouGov. I side eye every single one of these “polls” for that very reason. They have no credibility as far as I’m concerned.
@Beverley. Thank you for realising that there is a big difference between the various constituent nations of GB and NI
We folks are generally known for our hospitality, our friendliness and our sense of humour.
We embrace all manner of humanity to share our shit weather and we are generous by nature.
At the risk of offending English people you only need to look at how we Scots are generally received abroad compared to them.
Sweeping generalisation, I know.
For all of you who say you won’t set foot in Salty Island; come to Scotland and witness how you will be welcomed.
These toxic morons just want Meghan to come out so they can abuse her and say “my God! Why does she always seek attention?!!!” And they are trying to draw her out by lying and saying Doria has been in jail when they know damn well it’s a man named Dorian who is in his forties but has the last name, Ragland who is a felon. If I were Meghan I would get a Twitter account and tweet. “Where am I? I am at home having sex with my husband. Deal with it.” then I would cackle with glee at the scandalized responses from Sarah Vine and the whole forest of evil critters aka the royal reporters. I am so tired of these b-tches trying Meghan’s patience…
That Vine woman is insane and desperate. As others have mentioned, Harry’s done a great job of promoting and selling his book all by himself. Meghan doesn’t need to be out here taking hits for him, which is the only reason they even want her out and about right now. To attack her and distract from Harry’s direct criticism of the royals and the royal press pack. She’s probably at home making sure her property doesn’t flood in all this rain we’re having, minding her business. Why this sudden need to see her, especially from haters like Vine? I’ve seen some of the online trolls trying to take some passages from the book to start attacking Meghan but a lot of people aren’t having it or are focusing on broader themes in the book. Being a private citizen, Meghan doesn’t have to do anything for anyone unless she wants to. Those people aren’t entitled to her appearance.
I don’t know why they aren’t satisfied with Waity. She’s copying all of Meghan’s outfits and hairstyles, so as long as she doesn’t open her mouth to speak, they can make do with her.
After rereading this Sarah article, I have concluded that this B-I-t-c-h is bunny boiler crazy. Like Wtaf? It’s Harry book so therefore he is the one to promote it , unlike Peggy , Harry is capable of succeeding and navigating this world on his own. I swear these bottom feeding bi—-ches that won’t get off Meghan back
With all the record breaking sales Harry didn’t need to do any promotion much less Meghan. The BM is jonesing for Meghan money clicks! It’s hard to stick all the labels and toxic narratives on someone busy enjoying a happy life.
Harry has sincerely been very forthcoming in “Spare” and in the audio version it’s sincere, you can hear it in his voice. He put his honor on the line to try and reach his family and hoped when his family read it, it might in lighten them with the aim they could reflect on their own actions and see his perspective. I last saw Meghan trying to get into ABC or CBS and they were giving her the run around. She might have attempted to show up.just to support Harry from the background and wasn’t able to. And he said ‘it’s fine my love I’ve got this’. Harry is his own man now. Of course he’d prefer to be on speaking term with the RF just to get rid of the negativity. The negativity is why they had to leave. Meghan believes keeping only positive things in her life helps you thrive. It will work out how it’s meant to be. It would be crazy if it ended up half in/out just using a different description!
Now, now, we have to give Sarah Vile some grace here. She doesn’t know how book tours work because she’ll never write a book as successful as “Spare,” the poor dear.
Especially when she writes crap like this: “Not a whiff of the fragrant one, not even a glimpse of those exquisitely well-turned ankles.”
See what I mean? She cannot be expected to know how book promotion works when her own writing is so terrible and creepy.
This woman is seriously into purple prose.
Yeah so she wants to smell Meghan and gaze at her ankles. Uh. Bring out the heavy-duty mace for this one.
Remember when Rose Hanbury showed up at the state dinner for Drumph with Sarah Vine in tow? I wonder what kind of relationship they have…I wonder if Rose was feeding tidbits of info denying the alleged affair with William and briefing against Kate? Vine definitely has a bee in her butt about the Sussexes and is a total toady with Camzilla. Any thoughts CBers?
Absolutely the rota people hang out together in England and anywhere the royals go. They go out for drinks; they go out for dinner. It’s a small clique of nasties. They sit around and giggle and fabulate. That’s why you’ll see nearly identical headlines and talking points.
Let me guess where Meghan is…
At home enjoying her life.
At home with her children.
At home with Prince Harry skin to skin.
At the office getting season 2 of Archetypes ready.
At home maybe writing a second children book.
At the office closing new business opportunities.
With friends celebrating and having fun.
On a vacation with her loving family
And this is just my fantasy. Maybe Gove ex-wife can start using her imagination too…using her imagination may help her write something that is worth reading and witty.
Sarah needs to concern herself less with smearing Meghan and more with looking for her missing neck. (I know this is a fairly low blow but Sarah is really rude and judgmental when it comes to H&M).
If Meghan did promotion for it, they’d be out here saying the book was all her idea and Harry can’t think for himself etc.
Petronella is a ridiculous name.
I keep thinking of citronella which is used as an insect repellent, most notably for mosquitoes. Might there be a variety developed to repel invasive hacks?
If I found that Wyatt bitch in my kitchen, I’d spray her with Raid.
I have that venomous guttersnipe blocked already.
Also not to go all tinfoil hat, but petronella is an establishment hack – seen who her ex was?
See also: Sarah Vine’s ex. They are connected, but also *shudder*
Britain is quite the cesspool, innit? LOL
Mic Wright (brokenbottleboy on Substack) goes into this kind. There’s a revolving door between the press over there and Tory politicians. They are, quite literally, in bed together.
Good god there are so many bitter British women that think Harry should have picked them or daughters as a partner ! Jealous,petty women that cannot see anyone happy . I thank the creator for Harrys anti colonialism thinking .
Anna, exactly. They want to see her so they can throw more shit at her metaphorically and maybe literally (that asshole Jeremy Whatever). F-ck them.