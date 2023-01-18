“So is Gisele Bundchen dating her jiu-jitsu instructor or what?” links

Gisele Bundchen was seen out with her jiu-jitsu instructor/friend Joaquim Valente again so now people think they’re dating. [Just Jared]

The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer is here. [LaineyGossip]

John Cena is apparently a big fan of drag stars! [OMG Blog]

Photos from the National Board of Review. [RCFA]

Noel Gallagher is divorcing his wife of 22 years. [Dlisted]

Alan Cumming hosts The Traitors. [Pajiba]

Zuhair Murad is doing… cutouts. Ugh. [Go Fug Yourself]

Night Court is back, baby. [Seriously OMG]

What are your “red flag movies”? I don’t agree with this list. [Gawker]

LOL, Kim Kardashian isn’t passing out Skims freebies to her sisters. [Egotastic]

So many terrible managers in this world. [Buzzfeed]

Bret Easton Ellis has a new novel. [Towleroad]

