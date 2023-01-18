“So is Gisele Bundchen dating her jiu-jitsu instructor or what?” links

Gisele Bundchen was seen out with her jiu-jitsu instructor/friend Joaquim Valente again so now people think they’re dating. [Just Jared]
The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer is here. [LaineyGossip]
John Cena is apparently a big fan of drag stars! [OMG Blog]
Photos from the National Board of Review. [RCFA]
Noel Gallagher is divorcing his wife of 22 years. [Dlisted]
Alan Cumming hosts The Traitors. [Pajiba]
Zuhair Murad is doing… cutouts. Ugh. [Go Fug Yourself]
Night Court is back, baby. [Seriously OMG]
What are your “red flag movies”? I don’t agree with this list. [Gawker]
LOL, Kim Kardashian isn’t passing out Skims freebies to her sisters. [Egotastic]
So many terrible managers in this world. [Buzzfeed]
Bret Easton Ellis has a new novel. [Towleroad]
Gisele shows off her toned frame as she steps out AGAIN with her hunky jiu-jitsu instructor https://t.co/NiuZVH5VZO
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 17, 2023
I only have vague memories of the original Night Court but I think this continuation / revival / sequelationship looks funny. I plan on watching it when it lands on streaming or on-demand.
I’m on the NO train. Gisele dates linear.
Super star actor. Super star athlete.
Her next bonafide will be a Tech Whiz, a CEO, or some other captain of industry.
Agreed, but after a split maybe she can fool around a bit.
Maybe they’re simply work out partners *wink wink*. Even if it’s not serious after a long marriage it’d be good for her to maybe just be getting some.
What A-list Superstar actor would Gisele date?
I’m seriously asking, because I KNOW she ain’t going back to Leo.
Brad Pitt sucks, Keanu Reeves has a gf, Tom Cruise has zero chance getting G.,
Harrison Ford and Redford are way too old. (I’m showing my age I know)
Who is available? Who is A-list actor these days?
Sports? No idea.
Formula 1 Racing Team Owner or Tech Mogul would be in her circle I’d think.
Waiting for the Pete Davidson photos 🤣
Joe Burrows.
If I’m going to magic genie two ridiculously attractive people together it might as well be Shakira and Gisele.
I love that elegant little black suit. So hard to find.
I hope she finds a partner who puts her #1, is kind, loving, and is good to her and her kids.
I wish this for everyone 👍💕
Off topic: Please can CB fill us in on Oasis/Gallagher Brothers? Will they reunite Oasis?
Oh, please, please get the band back together! If only for 1 show? Charity? World Peace?
Liam still sounds in pretty good voice tone!
it will never happen. Liam has done and said too many nasty things about Noel’s family, especially his daughter.
Indra, I know. You are correct.
Liam has a mouth on him, and Noel has vowed repeatedly to never work with him again in this lifetime.
IMO Oasis was a great band, neither has any music close to Oasis level.
Liam still sounds in good voice.
Shame. By time David Lee Roth and Van Halen reunited, Dave’s voice was shot.
Some bands can only capture the magic for a short time.
22 years married to the grumpy Noel, his wife worked at it I bet.
Running is not “stepping out” it’s working out – which is what trainers do lol
I know, I just didn’t get it. The photo is of the two of them jogging. If he’s her instructor, that’s his work & she’s a client, it’s not a date!
I saw a blonde supposedly dating Tom Brady– she looks about 25. I hope Gisele is dating.
Umm am glad I am a disabled senior and no longer in the job market wow
The writer of that Gawker red flag film article seems just as full of themselves as they proclaim those movie people would be.
I went to Buzzfeed to read the article about terrible managers.
Who are the tyrants? Threatening people, not paying wages on time, denying sick time, one Tool actually expected an employee to release all their medical records after a surgery procedure to their employer. That has GOT to be illegal!
And they complain they can’t find anyone to hire! Who would work for these people?
It’s not legal to demand medical records from an employee! Nor are you required to detail why you’re sick, or name your illness. That’s BS. And whenever I hear people say ‘people just don’t want to work anymore’, I think of crappy managers like this.
The only time any movie is a red flag to me is if someone said they thought Battlefield Earth or something of that caliber was a legitimately good movie. Because that’s just too dumb. Otherwise — people have different tastes and this is actually okay. So long as they don’t defend terrible actions by the people making or in the movie.
I hope Bret Easton Ellis’s new book flops. His first book is ugly/violent and absolutely disgusting toward women.