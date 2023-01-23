King Charles is telling everyone that the Sussexes are banned from the balcony

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace was desperate for a “reset” following the success of Prince Harry’s Spare, so they announced the itinerary for the three-day coronation-fest in May. We need to come up with a punchy nickname for this too, like we did with “Jubbly” and “Jubbly Shambles.” Until we come up with it, we have to call it the Coronation Weekend, a three-day extravaganza for King Charles III. The itinerary: on Saturday, May 6, the actual coronation at Westminster Abbey. On Sunday (May 7th), there will be two big events: the Coronation Big Lunch and the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, which will include “the Coronation Choir, made up of amateur singers and members of Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs across the U.K.” There will also be a drone show called Lighting Up the Nation. The Coronation Big Lunch is KC3 telling the nation to have lunch with their neighbors and make it into a street party. Then on Monday, May 8, is a day of service called The Big Help Out.
I honestly didn’t know that they were going to do the coronation Jubbly-style, like it would be a multi-day affair with a concert and sh-t. Charles really is following the model of his mother’s Platinum Jubbly though, down to preemptively “banning” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the Buckingham Palace balcony. The Windsors and the British media made a huge deal about the “balcony ban” last year, even though Harry and Meghan only decided to come to the Jubbly when they were personally invited by QEII. The Windsors made a special effort to “punish” them with the balcony ban, and it looks like the balcony will stay All White for the coronation. That’s the signal the Windsors want to send, this is their own PR, this is BP briefing the media:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York are ‘unlikely’ to join the King and Queen Consort on the balcony during the Coronation, The Mail on Sunday understands. Last night Buckingham Palace confirmed that the newly crowned King and Queen will appear at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony in May.
As with the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, the line-up of Royals alongside them will be restricted to working members of the family. That will exclude Prince Harry, Meghan and Prince Andrew, who no longer carry out official duties. Prince Andrew stepped down from his official role after allegations of sexual abuse in November 2019. He has always denied the accusations.
There is no indication from Buckingham Palace that Harry and Meghan would be barred from attending the event on May 6, which falls on the fourth birthday of their son Archie. Yet even if the couple do attend, a senior Royal insider said that it would be ‘unlikely’ that they would be included in major public appearances, including the balcony moment.
[From The Daily Mail]
Again, Prince Harry has said clearly and repeatedly that he has not confirmed his attendance at the coronation, and that his attendance is contingent upon a sit-down with his father and an apology to him and his wife. Instead of dealing with Harry’s very public terms, Buckingham Palace is now briefing the British media about how Harry and his Black wife won’t be allowed on the palace balcony. It says a lot about how Charles wants to start his reign. Then again, Charles’s first act as king was briefing the media about how he called Harry and banned Meghan from Balmoral. So this shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Ugh, this coronation.
You can’t polish a turd. But you sure as hell can roll it in glitter!
Can’t say I’m really surprised.
Chuck’s first move was to not acknowledge Archie’s and Lili’s titles that they got **automatically** from being grandchildren to the king it was fairly obvious they were going for an all white-people coronation.
The Crowning Disaster?
2 Crowning 2 Furious
Plantation Coronation?
Extremely Modern Crowning
His Crowning Snore-y?
The Greatest Crowning That Ever Crowned (TGCTEC)?
Clearly the answer is “The British Pants Party,” since that is somehow a point of important consideration for a ruler whose subjects are currently dying in line for ambulances or freezing to death in their homes.
Koronation Krown Kapades.
Charlies Corny Weekend?
Corn Fest ’23
Caucasian Coronation
Whoreonation
Sausage Finger Fest
The Clowning
If I were the Sussexes, I wouldn’t even go. They’ll be abused either way–might as well just enjoy their beautiful live in Montecito instead.
Exactly. Why go if you are going to be excluded at every turn? Not to mention the amount of palace sources that will be briefing. And it’s clear he doesn’t really get on with his family so going for private family moments doesn’t make sense either. Might as well stay in California and enjoy archie’s 4th birthday in the sun.
I have to laugh at the royals. Harry said very clearly what needs to happen for him to consider going to that coronation: a public apology and accountability. Instead we get 48474939 different ways on how the royals plan to harry and meghan.
It’s shaping up to be Jubbly 2.0 in every way. I really really hope they sit this one out and stay home with birthday cake for Archie.
The only reason Harry and Meghan showed up to that fakakta Jubbly was because the Queen asked them personally and they wanted her to meet their children before she died. There is no such motivation this time around.
Harry should just issue a general well wishes to Charles and England and call it a day. Something about hoping the monarchy can serve the needs of the community, etc etc Congrats.
He already commented on dad’s promotion during the forever funeral. Since he’s said he only wants a relationship with his family (BRF), no need to acknowledge BRFCo.
Rumour has it that CBS want to hire Harry as a commentator on the day of the Coronation…..
This is BP’s sneaky way of trying to have their cake and eat it too.
If the Sussexes come, they get to say they kept them in their place.
If the Sussexes don’t attend, they can crow that they didn’t attend because they’re attention seeking divas who refused to come unless they were on the balcony.
It’s a win-win for the BRF. And the press.
It is a lose lose for the British royal family imo. It puts their dysfunction on display
this is where I think the Jubbly works in their favor though. They weren’t on the balcony there, and they still attended. Of course that won’t stop the BP from attacking them, but nothing will.
They are NOT coming to be repeatedly snubbed like they tried at the funeral!!
Because they aren’t coming AT ALL!
People made definitive statements like this last time and then got mad at Harry and Meghan when they ended up going.
We have no idea what they will do. All we know are their conditions before going.
ultimately it’s up to them if they go because they know what’s best for them.
So many people are complaining that the Sussexes were embarrassed but have they told you that or is projection? Everytime they’ve attended an event there they’ve received tons of public support especially after the funeral because they’ve always been seen as the bigger person.
After reading Spare, I now assume all the opinions from sources close to KC3 are Camilla. In addition to being a nonstop gossip, clearly she and all the staff she hired from the Daily Fail are talking nonstop. I used to think she was a passive influence but now I think she’s the one putting her opinion out there and Charles just goes with it.
Camilla was never passive
For example the time she had that infamous lunch with lady Diana.
I agree. There was evident warmth and affection running beneath everything Harry wrote about Charles in “Spare”…which I just struggle to believe would be there if Charles was the primary actor here. I also more suspect Camilla as the one initiating most of this.
(Not excusing Charles’s passivity in letting Camilla run amok like that!!)
I mean Camilla clearly briefs like crazy but Charles knows this and sanctions it. He gives her his full support so it’s tacit agreement and complicity. Is she technically his AK?
Charles just seems like an incredibly weak man. I think @Jais is correct, Charles desperately wanted his own AK and so Camilla is ruthless on his (and her own) behalf, and he sees that as her being dedicated and loyal to him and his reign and her actions just feed his ego and make it even harder for him to hold her accountable for any of the damage she creates.
IMO Harry thinks he can get through to his father (or maybe he just pities him because he sees how weak he is) but Charles will never call Camilla off because in his mind she’s been nothing but loyal, she’s doing what’s necessary for the crown.
This coronation seems like a disaster in the making given Charles pettiness. Will Kate push her way to the front again
Depends on how much she ticks William off. Remember with the second balcony appearance he made her move down.
Oh I hope so. My favorite moments on the Jubbly balcony is when Kate refused to move so that others could not even get in behind her 🤣
It is terrible. Charles has only two children and I can’t understand why he would not want both of them and their families on the balcony on the most momentous day of his life.
Surely it is about close family and not who is a working royal and who is not. Charles, William and Kate just want to punish the Sussexes because their workload has increased.
@princessk: their workload has not increased. And everything that was done to the sussexes was first done because of jealousy, and after the sussexes stepped down, it was done because now they actually form a threat and the royals have lost control over them. That is what this is about.
I see no reason for the Sussexes to attend. At this point in their lives they are focusing more on their future and the future of their children. Harry has made his position clear and a more powerful statement re his remarks in his memoir would be to remain in Monticeto.
I am confused. In order to attend Harry and Meghan must be invited by the King and he must provided protection for them right.? Actively working for the crown or not, Harry and Meghan are his son and daughter in-law and they deserve to be in the balcony with him along with everyone else. It is cruel and unfair not to allow them on the balcony. It would be public humiliation and not worth the trip to England.
Loser. LOSERS the lot of them. A multi day celebration got an outdated role that will cost millions and people are struggling energy prices and paying rent. Gross.
So is this where the narrative changes to “Harry and Meghan throw strop at not being allowed on balcony and refuse to attend father’s coronation” Gawd, these people are so transparent. Harry has said repeatedly that he wants an apology and accountability so, I’m guessing this is Charles and William saying “not a chance we’ve done nothing wrong.” Ah well at least H&M don’t have to worry about making the kids travel on a long haul flight. There’s also the added bonus that the palace won’t be able to leak to their unnamed “sources” that they snubbed another child’s birthday party.
Archie’s birthday would get more global attention tbh. I just had a fast fantasy about the HUGE turnout CIII would get if he publicized that the Sussexes would ALL be on the balcony because it’s his beloved grandson’s 4th birthday. Maybe even put them next to him so he could dote on Lili. Can you imagine?!
@C-Shell – Before we found out the real truth I have to confess I thought Charles would use the event to show how much he loved his grandchildren and bring Archie onto the balcony with him. Now, I’d be very disappointed if H&M let A&L anywhere near that nest of vipers.
I really wonder if Charles is really interested in his grandchildren, he does appear self centred and want attention for himself. I think it stems from being starved of mother love, which is what Camilla gives him.
Charles.
They. Do. Not. Care.
If they didn’t give a shit about the balcony for Elizabeth who Harry had nothing but good things to say about, I absolutely am sure they do not care about this and I highly doubt they’re even coming given Harry himself said he ha a list of conditions that needed to be met, and we all know they won’t meet them.
This!! They don’t give 2 shits about being on some balcony. To these fools, that’s punishment? Eye roll. It only makes the royals look even more petty than they already are. And more racist. Fools.
Coronation ideas:
Crowning Chaos
Crowning So White/Coronation So White
Re: names for the Jubbly, Part 2, Coronation edition
The boreanation?
Thewhoreanation? (Just for Cammy)
Chucklefest 2023?
Chuck E. Three’s crowning spectacular, sponsored by Tampax? 😉
Chucklefest! 😄
Chucklefest for the win!
I think a massive sponsorship by Tampax would be the best, lol.
oh I love Chucklefest lol.
Add me to Chucklefest. 😆
What about the Cuckoo Crowning?
Do you think that, at any point in the past 7+ decades, it ever crossed KC’s mind that he might someday have to use the ol’ “break up with him before he breaks up with you” routine to give himself the upper hand over his own son?
…in this petty, dysfunctional, oblivious family? Yeah, probably. But I bet he didn’t realize that the threat would come from his “spare”. Awkward!
I think we should just call it “The Sad Little Coronation”.
This f*cking balcony. Again. Nobody cares, and this coronation is going to flop HARD internationally.
Right?! That family keeps trying to threaten the Sussexes with things they don’t care about! We’ll take your titles away!! Oops, Harry tells us they already OFFERED to give them up! We will ban you from the whites-only balcony!! Oops…who said they were coming anyway?! And last time it looked like Meghan was having more fun in the room behind the balcony anyway!
When will this stupid family get it through their thick, petty heads that Harry and Meghan do not value the things the BRF and RRs value so you can’t threaten to take those things away. That family and their media minions really just doesn’t get it that Harry isn’t trying to make his way back to them. He’s home now. He’s just not that into you. He’s moved on.
This is where I’m at today. If Charles wants his big coronation, fine, let him deal with any fallout. Someone on Twitter pointed out that the US has a big inauguration every 4 years for our President. I mean, none of our Presidents demanded a gold carriage, but it’s our US tradition and no one’s questions it. Fair point.
That said, just leave Harry and Meghan’s name out of it. It’s that simple. If everything hinges on whether they show up or not, it’s just sending a terrible message that Charles isn’t enough. And if Charles needs to send out the message about how unwelcome and unnecessary they are, he’s sending a message to every POC in the Commonwealth that they aren’t welcome either. That they are only valued for what they can do for HIM. As King Charles is supposed to be a unifier, but he’s out of control petty. This is not a leader.
Well said!!
The difference though, about the inauguration, is that we voted for that person! I’m also pretty sure that some/most(?) of the money for all the balls and things is done by fundraising and not from public money. Although, of course there is still public money spent on security. But anyway, we vote for a president, so I don’t know how good the comparison is.
As to your second paragraph, I agree 100%. Chuck is a weak, petty, cruel man. Hopefully before the Whites-only Knickerbocker-free Coronation more CW countries will declare they’re planning to vote for independence and remove The Tampon King as head of state.
I was going to bring up the voting point, but let’s be real, nearly half of the country didn’t vote for the President, but even if they didn’t, most respect the results and the symbolic process of the changing of the guard. Well, at least they used to.
An inauguration and a ceremony involving a pure-gold carriage and being anointed with holy oil are, uh, a tad bit different.
Truly, his coronation SHOULD be more like a presidential inauguration, in this day and age.
Thats what all the other European monarchies have done, in most of the countries you don’t ever see the crowns worn let alone placed on the monarchs head in a crowning ceremony. Also the spouse has no role, unlike Camilla who will get her own portion of the coronation ceremony.
While CIII and Camilla, and their flunkies inside and outside of the freaking palace, see this as a “snub” and punishment, I don’t believe Harry or Meghan treasures the balcony moments of adoration from the monarchy’s subjects. I wonder if Harry even feels pride for his Pa finally outliving Harry’s “much loved” grandmother and making the Fakakta Crowning into a three-day posh spectacle. The echo chamber these people occupy is not only out of touch, it’s not even in this century.
He’s worried that he won’t live long enough to have any sort of jubbly, so this is to make up for it.
The reaction from the public is very telling. No one wants this. People didn’t care for the Jubilee and they care even less for this coronation. No one cares that a 74 year old man finally got promoted. There are too many issues going on in the UK and this party is tone deaf as hell.
Charles obsession over who stands on that balcony. So pathetic
Dear Gossip Gods and Miss Karma,
it is me Zapp, the past few years have been financially and emotionally tough for many people, we have struggled with our health and mental well-being. The world has lost those that brought joy, kindness and care to their communities, yet you have seen fit to leave us with the Windsors. I kindly ask you all to re-balance the world a small fraction and have the FBI release documents that name and shame Prince Andrew in no uncertain terms, I also ask that definitive proof of KC3 money laundering is also brought to light in such a way that his people cannot ignore it. Heck I would even settle for thunder and heavy rain to besmirch his golden carriage, just whatever it is please let it overshadow this coronation.
Peace out,
Zapp B.
With a Big Lunch and a Big Help, obviously this is a Big Boy Party. Time to celebrate a big boy, everyone! Big boy finally got his mummy’s job!
I don’t know why they are worried about having the Sussexes on the balcony as they should be more worried about Kate considering her habit of planting herself in the prime position and refusing to budge.
Title? Coroner-ation celebration of dying establishment. Too dark??
Nope, not too dark, I was thinking Cremation.
This reminds me of an article a few months ago, about how Charles needed to mend things with Harry just because of the optics. I think we’re seeing that now. It is SUCH a bad look for the King to be petty and small minded like this and obsessed with who is on the balcony and who isn’t and to use what is a supposedly a cause for celebration (his coronation) to punish his son.
Charles is petty and small minded so I don’t think any of us are surprised, but damn, its a bad look.
If they announce H&M would be there, the interest in the balcony appearance would skyrocket- without them, let’s see how many people show up. anyone from UK who can tell if the public really do support the new King and if people will show up ?
Oh, I think there’s interest from tons of people. And I think they’ll come out in droves.
They’ll be 90% protesters but hey!
(Another reason I would support Harry and Meghan celebrating Archie’s birthday at home.)
People will show up just because of the hoopla around it being a “historic event” and there are still lots of monarchists.
Also by starting the hype train early they peek peoples interest that’s why I wish people would stop talking about it and giving engagement to it on social media especially if you’re a fan of the Sussexes. You’re just helping them advertise the coronation.
The talked nonstop about Spare thinking they would sabotage it but thankfully it skyrocketed sales.
Re: The Balcony Issue
There was some scuttlebutt that the REAL reason H&M were kept off the balcony during the Jubbly had more to do with security than status or relationships. I had saved the following tweet as an example of the buzz …
“Royal Protection Officer admits it was them who advised the Royals that Harry & Meghan being in close vicinity to the Queen during up & coming Jubilee celebrations, that Harry and Meghan should stay away. Major security risk from Terrorists against them.”
— @GavinBurrowsPI · Apr 27, 2022
Ugh , hope they don’t go. Who needs this BS and the stress? Better to celebrate their kids bday in peace surrounded by love and the people who love them. F the RF and the BM
KC3, the Petty King, wants a jubbly too! So a Chubbly?
The Crowning
If they cared about balcony and coronations they wouldn’t have left the royal “institution”. Just put your pedos up there.
Dysfunction Junction is still trying to pretend like we don’t know its them …
Coronation Carnival? Carnival of Fools? Circus Circus?
C-Rex is too selfish and vindictive to understand what a photo of the entire Windsor clan would mean
A) as a sign of his benevolence (I’m king but also a loving patriarch and here are the members of my family)
B) for posterity (KC3 began his wise and noble reign…), and
C) for the invisible contract/RR (ka-ching). I wonder if he’ll get any marching orders re appearances like the RR did to the Keens.
His pettiness does achieve 2 things, it keeps Meghan from easily outshining Cam and Kate, and it keeps Andrew and his daughters off the balcony. But it will also vividly show the public just how the number of working royals have dwindled but the cost of supporting them has not.
it’s all about keeping Andrew off the balcony. they know how bad that would look. they’re still using Harry as a shield. despite that he has made a definitive statement about his position.
it’s kind of amazing. he came out and said this is how they operate. they all heard it and are continuing to operate the same way. it’s apparently all they can think to do.
so if this is in the Fail, it’s Camzilla speaking then?
What an idiot. Charles doesn’t want to share the limelight, but here he’s gone and pulled H&M front and center. And I’m hoping H&M will stay silent until the very last minute, so that the BM will spend the next 3 months overshadowing Charles with articles about “will they or won’t they.”
Burn Book Balcony
mean girls of Windsor
Chuck and Cams: from home wreckers to head of church, buy your Tampax tea towels here!
The Crowening
Pens, Mattresses and Toilets: the coronation story of a very fussy 75 year old toddler
3 People in this Marriage, 3 Days to Crown Him
Cruckles, the coronation
KC3 it’s all about MEEEEE
The
White Carnation
How insecure is King Chuck?! Seriously.
He’s the actual king, and he’s worried about being upstaged by his 2nd son & his wife who probably won’t even attend.
I would bet if Diana were still alive, the British media would be howling about her going to the Coronation too. (Or not!)
The biggest laugh here is that by not attending, they will overshadow Tampon King because it’s all the media will talk about. If they are there but not on the balcony, the snub is all anyone will talk about. By doing anything other than “they are the son and DIL of the king and are welcome as family at all coronation events,” the palace vipers created this situation themselves. Now they can sit and rot in it.
The crown con lying
Coronation Catastrophe. Coronation Clusterf*ck.
Bold of them to assume that the Sussexes will even be there. If I were managing the Sussexes’ PR and schedule, I would take this opportunity to announce a big project or trip for an initiative that coincides with the coronation. To make it perfectly clear that an invitation to the thing is neither wanted nor relevant.
I’d be very surprised if Harry and Meghan went to the coronation because it doesn’t seem like the Royal Family is willing to apologize to them
Let us have a worldwide “Archie is 4!” street party and acts of volunteerism in his name. Feed a chicken, read books and practice politeness while ignoring the whiny wimp putting on a crown beside the Worst Woman In The World.
Honestly, I second this. Let’s take that day to spotlight Archewell charities in Archie’s honor.
C-Rexup.
Con End (literally using the beginning and the end of Coronation Weekend)…please let it be the end.
Also,
Prince Andrew WAS FORCED OUT OF his official role (BUT NOT HIS HOUSE OR SUBSTANTIAL BANK ACCOUNT AND PERSONAL SECURITY) after HIS MOMMY PAID OUT MILLIONS OF POUNDS TO SHUT EVERYONE UP FROM TALKING ABOUT HIS sexual abuse in November 2019. He has always denied the accusations BUT NOONE PAYS OUT THAT KIND OF MONEY UNLESS THEY’RE GUILTY AS SIN.
There. Fixed it.
All H and M have to do is release a photo of Archie for his birthday, and everyone will forget the coronation. It’s ridiculous not letting them on the balcony.
Crony Weekend! Cronyfest!
Or the aforementioned Chuckfest certainly made me chuckle!!
Of course Chuck is stuck. If H&M are on the stupid balcony, they will be the focus instead of the unattractive, ill-tempered monarch and his grimacing sidepiece. If they are not, all commentary will focus on the fact that H&M are NOT there, and their absence will overshadow Chuckle’s Big Weekend. His trying to pretend he is in control is sad and pathetic and hoghlights what a weak, petty, awful little “king” he is.
I saw a video clip from when Harry was a toddler. The RF was on the dumb balcony, and all the older folks finished waving and were walking back in to BP. Harry had barely been able to see over the balcony, so Diana him up, he saw the crowds, and he waved. The crowd broke out in cheers, and all the seniors thought the crowd was cheering for them…then they realized it was love for darling Harry. Making attendance on that balcony into some sort of reward or status symbol was the dumbest move ever, and par for the course for the Petty Fools of Windsor.
These people are so dumb. Harry already said that they probably won’t be invited and likely wouldn’t go if they were. Also do the Royals and media know what banned is? It would be to specifically single out Harry and Meghan. Since it’s only working Royals, most of the family won’t be on balcony.
It’s always a pleasant sight to watch a pretty young woman adorned with jewels in a beautiful gown. That’s why Betty’s coronation was eventful because of the above factors and maintained that royal fairytale with a handsome prince by the side. Now Chuck and Chucky bride…. well… two seventy year somethings with ugly faces and and an equally ugly past.
If Chuck wants his big hat day to be only about him, tell his media lapdogs absolutely to NOT talk about the Montecito royals, whether they’re there or not. And if they are there, follow the jubbly rule and do not insult the Sussexes when they’re there. Give them full security and recognise the children’s titles. And keep the Witches of Windsor far far away from Meghan.
PS: If they really attend, I hope Meghan wears the Spencer tiara. Imagine the seething 😁🤣
The Coranation? (Cora is a brand of tampons)