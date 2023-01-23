“Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in his body, yikes” links

This made me wince: Jeremy Renner has over 30 broken bones. [Seriously OMG]
Dakota Johnson really has a tone problem when talking/joking about Armie Hammer, a man who has been accused of abusing multiple women. [Dlisted]
The first image from Ted Lasso’s Season 3. [LaineyGossip]
Aubrey Plaza hosted SNL this weekend. [Pajiba]
Michelle Williams looked cute & fresh in London. [Go Fug Yourself]
Regal Cinemas is headed for bankruptcy?? [Gawker]
Lady Gaga is keeping a low profile because she’s hard at work. [Just Jared]
Letitia Wright wore Prada to the Beyonce concert in Dubai. [RCFA]
A new documentary (or docu-series) will expose the Duggars and other fundamentalist Christian cults. Good. They need to be exposed. [Starcasm]
It’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Szn. [Egotastic]
Who should be the next CEO of Twitter? [Buzzfeed]
Sam Smith has thoughts on the BRIT Awards’ snubs. [Towleroad]
Renner is truly fortunate to still be alive, let alone still have all his limbs.
Chris Evans asked if anyone had checked on the SnowCat. Renner replied that it was out of fuel.
I genuinely thought he was going to die. It’s morbid but there it is. He is so lucky to be alive.
I didn’t think he was going to make it, either. He is truly lucky.
I’m kinda happy he has 30+ broken bones because I was expecting something like he lost a limb.
Same, this feels truly miraculous.
My in-laws are farm people, and every so often they have stories like this about someone from their community. It’s always horrifying to hear. I hope for the best for Jeremy Renner. He’s fortunate to have survived, but it’ll be a long road to recovery.
Been reading some discussions on how if you make awards gender neutral, women get left out, and boy, did this sure prove the case.
+1
Yeah. While I absolutely believe awards should be more inclusive in their wording instead of male/female or actor/actress, I can’t think of a way of doing so in which everyone who deserves to be recognized still is.
Re: Regal going bankrupt.
There is absolutely no doubt that the pandemic changed how we watch movies forever, but even before that, the movie theater industry needed to be rebooted. It’s too expensive. The cost of concessions is ridiculous. Other people are loud and obnoxious during the whole movie. It can cost a family more than $100 to take their kids to see the latest Disney film or whatever. I absolutely do not want theaters to go out of business, but that business model hasn’t really worked for the consumer for a long ass time and most theaters didn’t even try to change. All the lockdowns did really was give people much better alternatives.
I’m not going to pay $20 for a ticket and then another $20 for stale popcorn and a drink to sit down and have other people coughing, talking loudly and on their phones with that bright glow of light in the dark for the entire movie.
@Frippery – X100000!!
I was ringing this bell even before the pandemic, but now even more so. I do feel bad for theater franchise owners. They don’t make money on ticket sales, just the overpriced awful concessions. I used to live near a locally managed Landmark theater that sold actual gourmet food along with wine. Overpriced, but at least it felt like a more elegant experience. At this point, I honestly don’t know who is going to movies regularly besides teenagers, and teens don’t have that much extra cash for concessions. Blockbuster refused to change their business model and they became a punchline. That’s what’s happening to movie theaters now.
He has a long recovery process ahead.
I wish his all the best, will little pain as possible.
Wow, that is brutal. I honestly can’t believe he survived that and is doing as well as he seems.