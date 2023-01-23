Will Prince Harry do paid network commentary for the coronation?

One of the things I loved about Prince Harry’s Spare is that he showed, repeatedly, that he didn’t give a f–k about the trappings of the monarchy. He was neglected and abused and brought up to believe that he was merely backup, so he was never in awe of the pageantry of the monarchy. He saw the other side of it, the micro-rooms, the shabby patched sheets, the lack of care for historic buildings. In Spare, he also showed that he really doesn’t know the history of his own family or the history of the monarchy. So… it’s funny that anyone would think that Prince Harry would be a good coronation commentator. Sure, he could probably sit down and do the research, but he’s not a historian. That’s not the way his mind works. Still, the Express is convinced that Harry has been “offered” special guest commentary positions at two American networks:
It is understood the monarch, 74, is keen for his younger son Harry to be on the guest list, but it is still not clear whether this will be possible. But two major US TV networks are said to be trying to lure Harry away with a mega-bucks deal to host their coverage of the event. They are preparing multi-million dollar offers for him to join their commentary teams if he decides not to attend the Coronation, according to highly placed studio sources.
The three days of events being planned for Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8 will be on a par with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend last June. Charles and Camilla will be crowned King and Queen Consort during a service at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, followed by a procession to Buckingham Palace where they will appear on the balcony with family members.
If the Duke of Sussex takes the TV role it is tipped to be a guaranteed “ratings blockbuster” and “one of the biggest royal coups of all time”. CBS and NBC are expected to lead the chase to persuade him to join their live coverage teams. CBS – the network that aired his and Meghan’s infamous interview with Oprah – is in pole position. NBC interviewed Harry two weeks ago before his memoir Spare was published in a headline-grabbing edition of its flagship show 60 Minutes.
The insider told this newspaper: “Network bosses are hoping he doesn’t go – and are ready to pay a hefty, seven-figure sum to land one of the biggest royal coups of all time. One very senior executive told me it would be worth US $5million for the bragging rights alone.
“Watching a new King being crowned while his son is on the couch talking viewers through it would be ratings dynamite – even if Harry steers completely clear of controversy and the rift that exists between them.”
Our source added: “There is now a massive appetite in America for Britain’s Royal Family, with enormous audiences for recent coverage of the deaths and funerals of Prince Philip and the Queen, as well as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Whichever network manages to land Harry will be guaranteed a ratings blockbuster, with an advance advertising blitz that will draw millions more viewers who might otherwise have tuned-in elsewhere.”
The background for this is QEII’s coronation, when her Uncle David (aka King Edward VIII/the Duke of Windsor) was banned from the coronation so he picked up a paid commentary position with one of the overseas networks. The thing is, David actually knew a lot about the history of the monarchy and he could actually explain the background on all of the ceremonies, etc. What would Harry do as a commentator? Say sh-t like “yeah, that’s my father, we haven’t spoken in nine months, he was horrible to my wife?” It doesn’t make any sense. Now, I believe that there are probably various networks pitching this idea and offering money. But if Harry doesn’t go to the coronation, I suspect he’ll just stay home and throw a birthday party for Archie. This is more about the monarchy trying to make Harry sound like the Duke of Windsor, because they have zero historical precedent for what Harry is doing with his life now.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The media people must sit up nights with these made up scenarios. Ridiculous.
🤣 🤣 🤣 No way!
Oh dear! I do think that Harry has a future in television after listening to his book on audio, but I was thinking of something more along the lines of documentary voiceovers!
He would be terrible at this particular kind of commentary. I can’t imagine he’d have much to say except to remember when granny or mummy wore that piece of jewelry Camilla now has on. And Harry seems like he knows that about himself and would have enough sense to turn down any such offer.
My guess is that either he stays completely quiet, or he releases some new pictures of Archie on the same day.
The Express can’t even get the US networks straight — 60 Minutes is a CBS program, not NBC’s. FFS
Not in a million years would Harry do this. Not only is he unprepared to talk about and uninterested in British pomp and circumstance, his sense of the monarchy is 180 degrees away from spectacles like this Fakakta Crowning. AND IT’S ARCHIE’S BIRTHDAY!
“Highly placed studio sources” don’t know which properties belong to which networks. Sure, Daily Express, sure….
Although Harry often participates in events that the community here didn’t expect him to (he is giving the BRF a *lot* of chances), Archie’s birthday has to be the most important consideration. Uprooting his son on his son’s birthday is exactly the sort of thing the BRF did to him, and he’s committed not to following that path.
this is so stupid. honestly it’s not worth being further reported.
I’m positive that various networks are offering big money for Harry to join a commentary team. It’s a totally expected ask – and if he’s part of a team, then it won’t matter if he doesn’t know 1,000 years of history. I don’t think he’ll do it. My guess is it will be repeat of the Jubbly – H&M will show up in some abbreviated way and have Archie’s birthday at Frogmore.
I’m with you — it doesn’t sound far fetched at all that American networks would be trying to land Harry for exactly that. I don’t see him doing it though — it isn’t part of the brand they have created. Having said that, I would absolutely tune in.
While I would love to see it as a big FU to the royal family, I highly doubt that Harry would do it.
I disagree Kaiser, I think he could do an excellent job. I think he would be gracious, keep all the focus on his father. But he could give a lot of backstage information–anecdotes about his grandmother and his mother, talk about what things look like behind the scenes. He would be a treasure trove of information about family norms and culture.
I think the royals wouldn’t stand for it at all–they would pay the network double NOT to use him. It would cost a hell of a lot more than keeping Meghan in food and clothing as a Duchess.
The coronation is laden with history of which Harry barely knows. He wouldn’t be able to do a good job.
True, that. I was picturing him as the play-by-play as opposed to the color commentary, which would go to someone with more historical background. but I’m sure it’s a moot point anyway. I just want to see British heads combust over the idea of it.
They will have historians, but Harry personally knows so many people, his color commentary would be great. Until his brother walks out, and awkward silence follows. This is just made-up clickbait.
Do you have personal knowledge or are you just guessing that Harry doesn’t know history?
I hope it isn’t an option. This would add more fuel to the fire. It would be used as another weapon against H&M.
I hope the Sussexes stay home and host a dozen little 4 yr olds celebrating Prince Archie’s birthday. What a happy and fun day it would be.
BY GAWD THAT’S AUNT ANNE’S MUSIC
-Harry on NBC, probably
“yeah, that’s my father, we haven’t spoken in nine months, he was horrible to my wife?”
Listen, if he did it he should 100% go this way. I know it’s the only way I would watch the coronation, and I bet there’s a lot of people who would agree with me.
The fact that whoever wrote this doesn’t know that 60 Minutes airs on CBS and not NBC proves this is a tabloid wet dream. If Harry ain’t going, he probably ain’t speaking about the coronation either.
Yep. That set off major alarm bells. If the person or persons behind this doesn’t know that 60 Minutes has been the jewel in the 👑 at CBS for decades, then the rest of this is probably bollocks, as the British say. Besides, if Harry is so deeply unpopular, why are the networks in a bidding war over him for the coronation? They can’t even keep their propaganda consistent.
That immediately stood out to me too! To be fair, since I cut my cable and only watch streaming now, I wondered if I had forgotten which network it was on but literally five seconds on Google cleared it up.
They have zero historical precedent and zero real information. It’s all guesswork.
I’m uncomfortable with this idea.
Not planning to watch any of the coronation.
I’m tired of all of the BRF. All of it.
This has been at least 3-4 weeks of endless “news” coverage.
I’m planning to watch, if only to see how the order of events has been “modernized”. But I refuse to give any of the rota an ounce of my attention, so if any of them pop up as expert commentators I’m switching it off. Surely there will be a live feed online somewhere without the horribles offering their sage, and usually false, opinions.
This piece is bonkers and it just shows how desperate the British press are to have Harry involved in the coronation. The more crazy the story the more I believe that Harry is not going to be there.
Yeah, I don’t see it happening.
…but I can’t deny that I would love to see Harry sitting in the commentators’ box, playing with the telestrator and drawing a twig and berries on William’s face, portraying him as the dickhead he truly is.
As much as I would LOVE him to do a commentary I call complete BS on this. If there was such an “appetite” for all things royal in “Overseas” how come Earthshot barely registered in “Overseas” viewing figures. Most of the recent interest in the BRF is the whole world have read about how awful they’ve been to Harry and not because they’re wonderful humanitarians.
Mind you the melt down from KP and BP would be hilarious – imagine mushroom clouds over both palaces. While unnamed “sources” and royal “experts” would be falling over themselves to be outraged. 😆
Right?! Besides Harry, Meghan, Diana and the Queen no one else has registered here on television.
They still have documentaries about Harry and Meghan airing here..nothing about William, Kate or Charles…
Philips funeral had a few million people watching even when it was on all the main channels.
The jubby/queens funeral was different because of her status as a world leader.
It’s not “all things royal.” For most people, the coronation (like the Queen’s funeral) is a once in a lifetime event. I think a lot of people will tune in just to see the pageantry and process.
When will the US be free from these yearly events?!?
Hopefully this is it for another decade or two…
I’m sure he is being asked and I’m 99% sure he is saying no.
History aside – lots of the commentators for those kinds of events don’t know all the details about X crown or whatever, that’s why they rotate in various historians and actual royal experts – like the people who know the ins and outs of the regalia and all that, not the gossips that call themselves royal reporters – I just don’t necessarily see this as something that would interest Harry. If he wants to be involved in the coronation, he’ll attend. If not, he’ll stay home and celebrate Archie’s bday with him.
If he’s not going in person AND it’s his son’s birthday, he’s not going to do the commentary. No way. He’s going to stay home and celebrate Archie’s birthday.
Also, at this point in his life, he doesn’t care. The coronation event is exactly why he is the spare.
They know that there’s little interest globally in watching that farce, nevermind sustaining global interest for this 3 day bonehead bonanza, unless either Harry or Harry and Meghan are somehow tied to it. My guess is that this offer for Harry is being considered by studio execs only in terms of how much coverage the networks will provide – full coverage or a short blurb with enough for a YouTube clip.
His expertise re his family history isn’t really needed, they will hire someone else for that. Landing the son of the reigning king will be a major coup. The raging success of his memoir has been noted so $5mil or higher sounds right bc should he agree, the ad revenue for each hour of coverage alone will be stupendous. But i don’t think he will agree to do it.
One one hand, having Harry involved would guarantee some global interest, but without him involved, I doubt there will be intense coverage outside of GBR or maybe the Commonwealth. Other than covering what Kate is wearing, where is the interest? Harry would not in any way want to be described as a or grouped in with ‘Royal experts/journalists’ even in the US, so this is a complete non-starter. As compelling as he was reading ‘Spare’ he was reading a script. Color commentating is a whole other ballgame (although I would bet he would be entertaining, if anything!)
Harry would never do this. The last coronation was 70 years ago. He doesn’t know boo about the process and never cared too.
I think he should stay home and throw a big ass birthday party for Archie and pair it will some sort of initiative or charity. Then invite a bunch of celebrities who bring their celebrity babies.
Slightly off topic, Cardi B did an Instagram live over the weekend talking about the community service she was ordered to do as part of a plea bargain. She met with veterans and came away from it incredibly moved. Wouldn’t it be bonkers if Harry and Cardi teamed up. Maybe she can open the next Invictus Games. 😜
No, I don’t think there is anyway Harry would do this but there have probably been offers. However, after seeing him on Colbert I feel like he would be great. He would have a funny or sweet comment about a lot of the people present. But he’s not going to put himself in a position of ‘oh, there is my brother, the one who came after me in my kitchen’.
“Our source added: “There is now a massive appetite in America for Britain’s Royal Family, with enormous audiences for recent coverage of the deaths and funerals of Prince Philip and the Queen, as well as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations….” I doubt there is a massive appetite in America for Charles and Camilla. Even people in the UK got mad at all of the coverage for Philip’s funeral.
Stuff & Nonsense LMBAO!
So fake, the BP machine is working overtime. Their way of putting feelers out to see if Harry would accept an invite if KFC extends one. He wants Harry there but is afraid of being refused.
There’s a social media debate about whether Harry sang “God Save the King” when QE funeral ended. He looked ready to get the hell out to me.
I will eat my shoes if he even comments for an article, let alone show up as a color commentator.
As for showing up to the coronation – they won’t apologize, he won’t go. They’ll say they’ve invited him, maybe, so the BM can cast KC3 as a generous, forgiving dad to an ungrateful brat. IF he goes, it’ll be solo and quick like to Philip’s funeral. Big IF though. I highly doubt it, not after Spare.
Unrelated: it’s endlessly amusing to me that Harry knew f*ckall about his family/monarchy/lineage, when there are thousands of twats so proud of their Plantagenet ancestry or that relative who was the 18th baronet of the Duke of Earl. So puffed up with pride to share 5% “special” genes.
Harry’s out here with a granny on the goddamn throne, at one point #3 in line for it… Telling the world that he just wants his mixed kids to know how much he loves their mother and how much he did to change the world for *them*…
Crap I’m tearing up about it all over again.
This is story is a bunch of BS. Harry is done with this drama.
“What would Harry do as a commentator? Say sh-t like ‘yeah, that’s my father, we haven’t spoken in nine months, he was horrible to my wife?’ It doesn’t make any sense.” That’s hilarious. I actually laughed out loud.
Harry would be a very biased Royal commentator, but then so are all of the others… I think it’s a terrible idea but the only thing that makes it slightly appealing is that it would put all of the focus on Harry which would drive Charles insane. LOL. I didn’t know that the Duke of Windsor was a commentator for the last coronation. I think that piece of history will guarantee Harry and Meghan an invitation (though I hope they’ll decline).
Murdoch and fail’s owner Hansworth have indicated that Harry should be punished for making their fictional narrative of his life obsolete.
That, and the lawsuits.
The fail insinuated a balcony ban, now the Express is forecasting that he will work.
This is in keeping with my prediction of the non-stop commentary of the upcoming coronation where the ‘very important people’ want to be seen by the ‘unwashed masses’ .
The only problem is only five percent are interested according to a twitter one question poll of 40,000+.
In additional to the comment by Kaiser Is this the new fear of being ignored by the rest of the world?
The equivalent to “What happens if one keep a party and most of the invited guests are no-shows?”
They really cannot expect to write about the coronation for the remaining time and after, especially in a punitive and punishing manner towards Harry, and be interesting.
This is so stupid. If they don’t go it would be ridiculous to think that Harry would do commentary.
If he did accept this offer it would be hugely embarrassing for the RF, and these networks don’t care if Harry doesn’t know the ins and outs of Coronations, his presence along would be dynamite.
If I had to bet on it, Harry will go to the Coronation.
It’s January and this bloated coronation isn’t until May. They’re throwing all this information out so early to distract from Spare. All the speculation about what Harry and Meghan will or won’t do is also part of this. They’re not saying anything because they don’t have to. They’re not main players in this spectacle, never would have been and are just being used for weird publicity. This sounds utterly ridiculous.
As I recall, Charles Spencer did that for….Fergie wedding? …. or something….
It would be like GMA or one of those other morning show. They aren’t going to delve too deeply so I think he could get through it.
Can you even imagine? Harry doing play by play of his raggedy daddy and ignorant family during that 3rd rate clown show?
I don’t think he’d do that even if asked. That said, I do think he could add some light commentary alongside a couple of TV journalists. He could be like the sidekick on one of those morning radio shows, piping in with fun asides about behind-the-scenes stuff. Like “Actually, it’s bloody freezing inside that cathedral. Hope Pa’s wearing a thinsulate layer!”
It’s the only thing that might make me watch the darned thing. Otherwise I’m away from the TV until I’m sure it’s over.
They just print and say anything, don’t they? They want to cheapen H&M so badly. I know they wish Harry would, but they know good and well Harry is not serving as a network commentator for the coronation. Just like Meghan is not moving to LA to be on RHOBH. They wish it but it ain’t happening. Last I checked it was Harry’s cousin-in-law who was selling his soul cheaply for reality show coins. Remember when they said H&M’s Netflix docuseries would be more like a reality show and it wasn’t? Instead it was largely filled with experts in their fields informing viewers on the the royal family’s crimes during the transatlantic slave trade and the ills of social media. And their new Netflix show is uplifting and inspirational and not about them — two people they deem extreme narcissists. These people are consistently wrong about these two. Unfortunately, there are people who really believe (or want to believe) what they say. And pray tell, why on earth does any American network even need to air the coronation? England is not our country and we are not a part of the Commonwealth, which seems to be collapsing in real time and rightly so. And, maybe more importantly, it’s not even a real job Chuckie’s getting. If we don’t see their prime ministers swearing in, why on earth do we need to see this? The royal family and/or England should pay for any airtime that farce will receive over here. And, honestly, I feel the same way about royal weddings as well. There was an entire war fought in 1776 for us not to partake in this foolery. In the name of Crispus Attucks, let what happens on Salty Island stay there. We have our own very American problems to deal with.