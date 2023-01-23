Princess Anne’s bull terrier attacked another dog at a Boxing Day shoot

Princess Anne is still the only person in the immediate royal family to ever face criminal charges. I know, it’s wild that it’s Anne and not, say, Prince Andrew. Anne had to pay a £500 fine in 2001 after her dog bit two children in Windsor. Unlike her mother, Anne never had corgis – she has always favored English bull terriers, and she seems to get the most high-strung and poorly trained terriers out there. Her dogs are always attacking people and other animals. Well, it happened again, this time at a Christmas shooting party at Sandringham.
There’s nothing quite as shameful in British country circles as being the owner of an ill-trained hound that disrupts a day’s hunting or shooting. So one imagines Princess Anne will be appropriately mortified after one of her English bull terriers allegedly attacked a gamekeeper’s dog during a Royal Family pheasant shoot.
According to a report in the Sun, the royal dog fight happened during the Boxing Day shoot on Christmas Day at Sandringham, when Anne’s dog “sank its teeth” into the ear of a dog belonging to a gamekeeper, resulting in “a lot of blood and screaming.”
The Sun’s source said: “The Boxing Day shoot’s a huge family affair so Anne took along her dog. It ran across the field straight at the gamekeeper’s dog and latched on to its ear.”
Anne famously eschewed her mother’s preferred breed, corgis, in favor of bull terriers, which were originally bred for bull baiting and have a powerful bite. The princess, at the time of her first acquisition, declared: “This will give the palace corgis a run for their money.”
The latest episode appears to have been prolonged and traumatic. The source told the Sun: “It took a while to get the dog off the ear because it had really sunk its teeth in. Everyone was OK in the end but the atmosphere was extremely tense afterwards for some time. A good few people questioned what if it had been Charlotte or George or any of the children instead of another dog?”
Anne has form when it comes to her dogs running wild: she was the first royal to be convicted in court (under the dangerous dogs act) when she admitted in 2001 that her bull terrier Dotty bit two children while off the leash in Windsor Great Park. The older child, aged 12, was bitten on the collar bone and twice on the leg, while his 7-year-old brother was scratched on the arm and bitten on the leg. Both went to hospital but did not need stitches. She was fined £500 and a judge warned the dog would be destroyed if it reoffended.
A year later another of Anne’s terriers, called Florence, attacked one of the Queen’s corgis at Christmas. The corgi had to be put down.
Norfolk Police and the RSPCA have received no reports or complaints about the latest alleged dog incident, the Sun reported.
Dogs are dogs and I’m of the opinion that sometimes, there are just dogs who shouldn’t be around other people and dogs who shouldn’t be put in excitable situations. Like, it’s a very modern thing to believe that your dog is supposed to be perfectly behaved all the time around everyone, just like it’s a modern thing to believe that your dogs should be welcome everywhere, around everyone. Anne should have learned her lesson years ago, decades ago, when her f–king dog attacked two children: leave the dogs at home. She owns a huge property, Gatcombe, where her dogs can play and be badly behaved and ill-tempered all they want.
Jfc keep your dog ON LEASH Anne! She clearly doesn’t have them very well trained if the first thing it does is barrel across a field at another dog, and she has the same level of entitlement as the rest of them in thinking her uncontrollable dogs don’t need to be leashed and under her control at all times. Let the poors move out of its way.
And a bite to the collarbone? How lucky that child was – a few inches higher and that’s a bite through an artery.
The fact that her dog went after a gamekeeper’s dog is also pretty bad (dont get me wrong – ANY aggression towards ANYONE, animal or human, is BAD!). That dog is part of his livelihood and he has probably spent months or years training him up. I live in the countryside and my next door neighbour is a gun dog breeder and trainer. He literally spends hours every single day training his pups and doting over them constantly so that they are perfect hunting companions. To have one of them attacked… he’d be absolutely devastated.
Btw this also reminds me of a neighbour who had a young staffordshire terrier that he would stupidly let off lead. About 10 months ago right during lambing time he let his dog off lead and it killed a ewe and a newly born lamb. To avoid a lawsuit my neighbour put down his dog, which is absolutely terrible. Just keep him on a lead and literally no animal would have had to die!! It makes me so mad, for the dog and for the farmer who lost some of his flock.
Leaving dogs at home per what this post says is common sense but these crusty royals want to do what they want to do and because of who they are they can mostly get away with it. These are such trash people much like the other trash people in the world, just with more money and access to things.
She doesn’t talk to the press and “works” more but she’s as crappy and entitled as the rest. No patience for any of them anymore.
Considering the youngest of my two Cavalier (King Charles LOL!) Spaniels is a pandemic puppy who hasn’t been well socialized with unfamiliar dogs, I probably shouldn’t opine, but I will anyway 😂. But first, a question or two. Are bull terriers difficult to train? Are their instincts so powerful they can’t be taught to overcome them? If not, then Anne really is liable for the harm they do. If she can’t or won’t train her dogs, surely someone in the RF retinue could do it for her.
I don’t know if dog parks are a thing in the UK but taking my dog to one since he was a puppy has really helped socialize him. It doesn’t take the place of training, but they learn to behave with other dogs. If you cannot physically control even a well-trained dog, then it cannot be unleashed in public. I mean physically go pick the dog up and pry open its jaws.
as someone who works rescue, I actually advise people not to use dog parks to socialize their dogs because there are many people that don’t understand that socialization is about creating positive experiences who take their very poorly trained, unsocialized, dogs there which often ends up creating more issues.
staffies (bull terriers) are people pleasers and can easily be trained & socialized especially if you work with a good, certified dog trainer who focuses on positive reinforcement as opposed to use of aversive techniques. That said, when it comes to bull breeds, socialization with other animals, they can be de-socialized so routine exposure to/socialization with non-resident dogs that are well socialized is highly recommended
Bull terriers are very sweet and cuddly, but they can be aggressive which is why they need rigorous training from the moment of adoption. Anne should have stuck with corgis since she clearly isn’t willing to invest the time and effort to properly train her dogs.
I have a large boxer – the sweetest dog but when playing he latches onto his toys with jaws that cannot be unhinged and he will not be the first to let go. I always think what if that were a child. So, I simply keep him away from small children. Common sense can save a lot of heartache and regret.
I have 2 dogs. they don’t get along with other dogs, mostly as we mostly don’t go out, they aren’t well socialized. it’s our fault 100 %, but based on how our home life is. our previous dog got on very well with other dogs. But we don’t put them in situations where they would negatively interact with other dogs or people.
you need to understand the temperament of your dogs. and not put them into situations that they may behave badly. If you don’t, it’s 100% on you.
See? Normal people just like us.
“what if it had been Charlotte or George or THE OTHER CHILDREN,” emphasis mine LOL. Nice to see the pecking order reinforced…
This reminds me of when Philip was still driving into his nineties and he hit the car with the two women and a child. All they did was take his license away, but no other consequences. They really do live in a bubble, don’t they?
“Boxing Day shoot on Christmas Day!” I know they have a shoot on Boxing Day. Simple proofreading is beyond these publications?
I thought Boxing Day was the day after Christmas. 🤔
Who benefits from this story being pushed in the press?
everyone in the brf except for Anne. this is the palace distraction machine attempting to get us all to shut up about Harry’s book. no one is going after Anne. she’s just the latest on the chopping block/in the bus lane.
I wonder how many dogs she has? It’s harder to train them when you have several.
Didn’t QE2 have like, a ton of corgis? If Anne did the same with dogs bred for bull baiting, I’m not surprised she’s had multiple issues.
No matter how many dogs, it’s not hard to train them if you hire a dog trainer.
By all means, Anne, don’t learn a lesson about leaving dogs home after yours went after children. She’s not lazy like some of the BRF but otherwise is as self-entitled as the rest of them.
So entitlement extends to royal pets as well?
wait, so it sounds like one of Anne’s dogs fatally injured one of the queen’s corgis?! good heavens! talk about burying the lede.
The queen should have sued. 😉
Yes, where are the screaming headlines – Careless Anne’s brutal beast savagely murders the Queen’s beloved pet!!
Leave your poorly trained bully breed at home, she’s lucky the dog latched onto an ear rather than the neck. Super gross that she’s a repeat offender who insists on endangering others.
When one of her dogs kills a child, will we even hear about it? Maybe it’s already happened.
The Daily Mail headline would be “Lower class child almost chokes Royal dog with its throat. This is a slap in the face to the Queen, sources say.”
Some dogs are just not happy being with other dogs. Leave them at home.
And always have your dog leashed when out for a walk.
If my dog had bitten a child, I’d have been beside myself.
Either train the dog properly, leashed, or leave the dog at home.
That photo of PA in her tv room makes me laugh!
She is a multi-millionaire, that room looks like the furniture I bought from H4H decades ago. Are we meant to think Anne can’t afford a chairs?
Reminds me of reading “Not In Front of the Corgis” in which the corgis are revealed to be untrained messes. You’d think snooty royals would pay someone to train the dogs to not do things like this, right?
Why is this being released now?
They’re running out of stories to distract from the huge success of SPARE. It’s Anne’s turn I guess.
Aggression resulting in blood/maiming/death on at least 3 separate occasions from more than one of Anne’s dogs? At this point it’s very clear that the problem is the owner. The poor other dog and the poor employee who probably can’t demand accountability because she’s the king’s sister and he works for the king. What a trashy bunch. If Charles had any interest in using his power wisely he’d order her to give up her dogs and prohibit her from getting more. The next story will be even worse PR.
People with dogs of breeds like that need to make sure they are well trained. If not, how hard is it to keep it on a leash or leave it at home?? It gives the breed such a bad rep. Anne is a repeat offenser and obviously should not be parent of any kind of dogs that can significantly, physically hurt another living body, since she has proven with time that she’s still a sh!t dog parent.
(I am still Bearcat Lawyer, but for some reason my comments never post anymore under my original handle. So I am trying this.)
@pottymouth pup, a bull terrier is not necessarily a Staffordshire bull terrier (Staffies). They are two very different breeds. Photos have shown Anne with bull terriers, not Staffies, in the past. I do not know much about this breed, but the AKC website makes it clear that is is not good with other dogs. I noticed too that the bull terrier breed standard is pretty quiet about temperament, saying only that it should be amenable to discipline. That strikes me as possibly code for “needs firm and consistent training.”
I think Anne’s dogs are most likely poorly trained and/or poorly supervised in social settings. But after multiple attacks on other dogs and humans, she really needs to take a hard look at both training and supervision. Just because her dogs get along with each other and behave well around her and her family does NOT mean they can be trusted to do so around other people and dogs. She should be able to train them to ignore animals and people on command. If she cannot, then her dogs should not be allowed out in situations like this.
As for training, while I have found many dogs can be trained well by third parties, it can be difficult for owners to maintain the results over time unless they are very, very committed to training. When I help friends train their dogs, it is a team effort so the dog learns that it does not matter who gives the command – it must be obeyed. If Anne is entrusting the training to others and not reinforcing their lessons regularly, it is not surprising that her dogs go rogue.
As for Cavaliers, I breed and show them as a hobby. I do NOT recommend dog parks or even human parks at all. I have heard too many horror stories of Cavaliers being attacked and injured or killed by bigger dogs and their irresponsible owners. My advice is to get to know the reputable Cavalier breeders and owners in your area and schedule play dates in your homes. Some Cavaliers love being part of a pack and having lots of people and dog friends. Others – especially females – are more selective. In general though, I have found that Cavaliers tend to prefer their people to dogs and are often more focused on making humans happy than romping with their dog pals. Good luck!
I love my dog and that means being his advocate and specifically not putting him in positions where he could be subject to or cause harm with any other person or animal. Why on earth would you let an aggressive dog off-leash in any situation where there are people and other dogs around?
My sister was recently attacked by a dog in NYC last summer while she was minding her own business. This woman and her two dogs were blocking part of the sidewalk while checking the mailbox and my sister passed one of the dogs on the from behind and just stepped behind it to get around it. The dog turned around and lunged at her, biting her stomach and through the skin. My sister was too shocked at the time to exchange info with the owner and I think the owner was too shocked by what her dog had done, my sister just wanted to get home and take care of herself. Of course looking back, my sister had wished she’d demanded contact info (and she’s fine btw, the bite healed and wasn’t very deep and my sister got medical attention for it). She’s seen the owner with the dogs in the neighborhood a few times since but my sister just avoids her now and crosses the street because she doesn’t want to get into it.
It just goes to show you really can’t be distracted ever when out in public with a dog, even if it’s on a leash. I love dogs and think they’re great but I believe most dogs should be leashed at all times in most public spaces (I say this as a former dog owner). There are some very well trained dogs out there but most aren’t. And even on a leash, if the owner isn’t fully in control, accidents can still happen. The fact that this has happened before on Anne’s watch is disappointing, but not unexpected. A lot of dog owners feel entitled about their dogs and think they should free at all times unleashed and this drives me nuts. Even now at my local park where they allow dogs during the winter months (they are not allowed in summer), the dogs are all supposed to be leashed. But none of them are leashed on the beach. Why? Because the townspeople argue that the “low tide line” does not fall under city jurisdiction so therefore the dogs can run around unleashed below the low tide mark and the city can’t enforce the rules there. Drives me nuts.