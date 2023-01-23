Prince Harry’s former flight instructor was willfully misquoted by the Mirror

The British media was full of headlines this weekend about one particular section in Prince Harry’s Spare. The section? Where Harry describes his flight training for Apache helicopters, training which came over the course of months and years. Basically, in this one particular section, Harry describes being in the aircraft with his instructor and the instructor – now identified as Sergeant Major Michael Booley – engineering something like a mid-air stall. Harry then had to learn how to restart and maneuver the aircraft.
A full third of Harry’s memoir Spare was devoted to his time in the army, in the course of which he learnt to fly Apache attack helicopters. However, one section, in which he describes an alarming incident on a training mission, is being disputed by the trainer who was sitting next to him, Sergeant Major Michael Booley.
Harry wrote: “On one of our first flights together, with no warning, Booley threw the aircraft into a stall. I felt the left wing dip, a sickening feeling of disorder, of entropy, and then, after several seconds that felt like decades, he recovered the aircraft and leveled the wings. I stared at him. What in the absolute—? Was this an aborted suicide attempt?’ No, he said gently. This was the next stage in my training.”
Booley told the Mirror: “Whilst the book compliments me, the recollection of the sorties and lessons is inaccurate, I’m afraid. It’s important to highlight that nothing in the cockpit comes as a surprise. Every sortie is thoroughly briefed beforehand, every single aspect. The sortie is flown exactly as per that brief.”
Booley added that he retains fondness for Harry, saying: “He was an exceptional student, very talented indeed. He is a friend and a man I respect immensely who would always have my ear.”
The Daily Mirror also reported that Booley said Harry’s recollections were “a complete fantasy” and that he was “staggered” by Harry’s version. You get the picture, they got someone on the record to call Harry a liar and fantasist. Here’s the thing: Sgt. Major Booley released a statement after the report came out and he claims his comments were wildly twisted. From his Facebook:
I am Michael Booley, Harry’s former Sgt Major flying instructor, quoted in this article. Out of the blue, I was contacted by the press to be made aware they were writing articles and as I was named in Harry’s book “Spare” I was offered an opportunity to comment on it. I was completely unaware of this. As I had not seen it, I was then provided with an inaccurate version of the book (translated) and in response I expressed my concerns about any possible detrimental narratives from the outset. I later saw the English version and highlighted the differences to the press.
I was then assured that if I offered any comments, they would be reported on accurately. Stupidly and against my better judgement, I proceeded on trust. I made it absolutely clear that Harry was an exceptional student and I had nothing but the utmost respect for him. I highlighted some inaccuracies in the book, in particular reference to the flying sorties, but felt that they were probably not Harry’s words and highly likely to be dramatised due to the fact that the book was Ghost Written. I did not know who the ghost writer was and certainly did not blame him.
Not once did I say anything derogatory about Prince Harry and I certainly never said it was “complete fantasy” as the article headlines would have you believe. I made it clear to the reporters that I would not approve of anything derogatory and yet here we are.
I also made it clear that I myself am suffering with complex PTSD and am under treatment for it and any misquotes or twists could potentially impact my health and well-being. I feel let down and betrayed by them. I also feel foolish for having listened to their assurances of trust and honesty. I should have know better. I certainly did not ask for or receive any payment, as some above comments suggest and am very despondent about how this article has been portrayed !
I saw some Sussex Squaders shrugging and saying “well, he shouldn’t have agreed to the interview.” And I agree, although I think the larger point is that the Mirror already had a negative narrative they wanted to run and they were likely asking very leading questions and falsifying what Harry wrote in Spare, in addition to willfully misquoting Booley. I feel sorry for him because I definitely feel like this happens so often with outlets like the Mirror, the Mail, the Sun. Still, a good lesson for everyone when dealing with the British media: shutting up is free.
Eh…”shrugging and saying ‘well, he shouldn’t have agreed to the interview.'” is kinda unfair. He’s apparently got issues he’s dealing with so I can imagine he hasn’t done a deep dive into just how awful the press is and how badly they want to smear Harry. He was simply unprepared.
Agreed. Most of the public is unaware of how rotten the Daily Mail is. Or they know DM is generally bad but if contacted by them will think “Well they can’t possibly twist my words around.” Are they naive? Yes. But don’t victim blame! This guy has PTSD and is going through real problems. No one’s perfect. He went on record to correct the story. Sussex Squad needs to have more sympathy!
Sergeant Major Booley says he is experiencing complex PTSD which the reporter probably exploited to draw comments from him. As for surprising Harry by stalling the aircraft, I think that’s pretty standard procedure in all flight training. Informing the student beforehand pretty much defeats the purpose of introducing the element of surprise.
And he was being asked to comment on the Spanish translation!
Even if he’d said, ‘No comment.’ and hung up, the Mail would still have managed to twist it into whatever headline they’d already decided on.
This is exactly what they would have done. The headline would have been “Harry’s flight instructor refused to verify Harry’s story! What is he hiding?!?”
This was a no win situation.
I love that statement “shutting up is free” , by now we all know how this goes whenever it comes to Harry or Meghan it will always be taken out of context. I was really fascinated by his military section in the book , it came to life much more than any film I’ve watched on the subject. If he ever did a second book I would love it to be about his military experience
I sort of feel sorry for him but Harry has made it clear that the media is a bunch of liars and will misconstrue just about anything to paint him and MM in a bad light. These people that talk to the press can see this on a daily basis.
I mean also why is he even commenting prior to actually reading the book? Reading passages (translated or non translated) before reading in full is ridiculous. Too many people did that with this book. And it was embarrassing.
I feel bad for this man but at the same time I don’t. Everyone knows Harry’s disdain of the press particularly the tabloids. He’s been so vocal about it and is in a public war with them and now everyone is coming out about how they’ve been taken advantage of. That’s true and it’s disgusting but he should’ve said no comment and kept it moving. Now he can see for himself that the press are literally using the veterans community to create outrage. Like Mandela’s granddaughter, I feel bad but why comment on something that you hadn’t seen or read.
I feel for him. It’s clear that this experience is upsetting to him and hopefully isn’t adding to his PTSD. Too bad he didn’t provide the specific names of the people who made all of these promises. Truly despicable to outright abuse someone’s trust but its apparently part of the BM’s business model. BM = bowel movement.
It’s very easy to say no comment.
One of my favorite quotes – “you f*cked up, you trusted us.” It happens a lot to decent people.
I haven’t gotten to that part of the book yet, but it always amazes me the way that people say someone else is wrong about a past event and – both people’s stories can be true. The flight instructor gave a full briefing of what the training would involve and Harry had no idea that the helicopter would be stalled out at that moment.
People get so offended when you have your own memories of your interactions with them. They are always surprised that is how the world works.