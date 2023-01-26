Royalist idiots are still asking why Duchess Meghan hasn’t promoted ‘Spare’

There’s a coordinated strategy at play in the British media and the American right-wing media. It’s been happening for the better part of two weeks, because the royal commentators don’t want to talk about all of the tea Prince Harry spilled in Spare, nor do they want to talk about how Spare is a massive publishing success. So they’ve created an alternate reality where the Sussexes’ popularity has “plummeted” because of Spare, and that Meghan doesn’t support Harry or his memoir because she didn’t help him promote it. Those are the royal fantasists’ talking points and they’ve been spreading them far and wide. It’s pathetic to see American media pick it up, but then again, it’s just Fox News:
Meghan Markle was noticeably absent from the spotlight as Prince Harry embarked on a media tour for his latest tell-all. The Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, “Spare,” which was published on Jan. 10, sold 1.43 million copies during its first day on sale in the U.K., U.S. and Canada, making it the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.
Despite the book’s overwhelming success, sources recently told The Telegraph that the duchess, 41, “may have raised gentle concerns about whether it was the right move.” The mother of two, who was described as “media-savvy,” was “more wary than the duke about this particular project.” GB News host Dan Wootton called the Telegraph report “absolutely fascinating” because he felt “it was the first sign of Meghan trying to distance herself from all of the collateral PR damage caused by ‘Spare,'” U.K.’s Express reported.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
Royal author Christopher Andersen, who recently wrote a book about King Charles III, told Fox News Digital that he was not surprised the former American actress is nowhere to be seen following the book’s release. He suspected that she is sending a clear message – this was Harry’s work alone.
“Meghan clearly doesn’t want to make it look as if she’s somehow manipulating Harry, or that she’s had a hand in shaping his memoirs,” Andersen explained. “The Sussexes are very sensitive to the fact that their critics believe she has some mesmeric sway over him. The fact is, this is Harry’s story, and for better or worse he has to own it.”
Andersen also believes there’s a good reason why the former “Suits” star may have allegedly been wary about some of the contents in “Spare.”
“What may be most concerning to both Harry and Meghan is the blowback they’ve gotten from people in the military who feel he was ill-advised to write about killing 25 enemy combatants while serving in Afghanistan,” said Andersen. “I can’t imagine if they’d had it to do over, that Meghan in particular would just as soon have had him leave those kinds of statistics out of the book.”
[From Fox News]
It’s fascinating to me to watch the dumbest f–king people in the world try to “bait” Meghan into doing or saying something just so they can abuse her. They want to smear her and abuse her at every turn, then when she’s quietly working away from the spotlight, they’re begging her to come back. Again, Harry said absolutely everything with his whole chest. He did it to protect his wife and children, to create a historical record in his own voice, with his own name. The royalists can’t stand that, because they’ve been saying for years that Meghan manipulates Harry into this or that, that he has no agency. Harry blew up their favorite talking point.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex as she meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex follow the bearer party with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is taken from Westminster Abbey, London at the end of service during the State Funeral of the late monarch
The Duchess of Sussex looks on as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is paraded through the streets of London on the way to Windsor via Wellington Arch after her funeral at Westminster Abbey. September 19 2022.
London, UK, 19th Sep 2022. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Behind the Coffin, King Charles III walks with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward behind him, followed by Prince William and Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, and others.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.
19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379
19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022
Duchess of Sussex Meghan at the State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
BM-‘why doesn’t she shut up??!?!?!’
BM-….’why isn’t she talking??!!!?!?!?!!!?’
H&M keep beating them at their own game, without even playing said games. It gives me a slight bit of hope that truth will triumph.
The truth is already winning. More and more people are thinking if they are so bad why hound them? Why do you need to report on their every move daily? The book and docuseries are doing what they are supposed to do. I believe the Sussexes future work will also speak for itself. Good luck to those left behind as they face an increasingly angry public who see them for the lazy, lackluster, of no real value beings that they are.
@iforget: they aren’t beating the press at their own game. The press is trying to put meghan between a rock and a hard place. Say something- it’s all her fault. Say nothing- she must be ashamed of harry. In other words: nothing they haven’t done before.
Plus this gives them the opportunity to vocalize their most fervent wish: the possibility of a divorce between harry and meghan. Derangers have been screaming about it for the better part of 2 weeks now. That meghans silence must mean there is trouble in paradise
The Derangers need to focus on their Principal, if William and Kate are not divorcing and all the signs are there that they are separated, Meghan and Harry are here to STAY 😀
@swaz: Derangers love projecting. Although i have to say i don’t see william and kate divorcing.
Huh? Meghan has repeatedly said she doesn’t read her own press. Royal stenographers have to write something whether they have anything to say or not, and Meghan’s a known click generator. They might have been able to bait Harry before, but he said he’s on a digital diet now. All good on the western US front.
They’re worried about what Meghan is up to when quiet. Dreading she might spring another brilliant initiative on the world. Go Meghan!
“their critics believe she has some mesmeric sway over him” 🤮
She is his wife. They are married. They are a team. That’s not some “mesmeric sway.” That’s love.
I swear this nonsense makes me wanna vomit.
I pity the people who have such negative comments about H&M’s outward love and adoration for each other. How empty their lives must be. Not saying everyone needs to be affectionate, warm, etc. However, someone’s marriage looking different than yours surely shouldn’t trigger someone so much, unless they were insecure about theirs.
It’s because they don’t think she’s deserving of that kind of love and devotion. The find it bizarre because in their minds (BM, aristocracy, courtiers) and sometimes said outright, Meghan is the type to have an affair with not the type to marry. They don’t get that he loves her as a person.
She’s been called Jezebel and Rasputin combined. Love is something that is quote absent in other RF marriages. That a man will truly love, honour and protect his wife and family over a dysfunctional and archaic institution is beyond their comprehension.
It’s the same as the suggestions they made that Wallis Simpson knew some sexual tricks, because why else would Edward have given up the throne to marry her. It couldn’t actually be love or mutual interests and respect. Soulmates. OR of course the alternate theory that he’s a needy child who Meghan took advantage of. The right wing never ends with its ugly divisive hatred, while meanwhile the whole planet is on fire. And who caused it? They did with their neverending selfish greed. If only the billionaires and the poor suckers who enable the Republican Party would take their rockets and move to Mars now, acting on the hideous obscene fantasy that once they’ve trashed this unbelievably diverse, unique and precious planet, they can just colonize human life on Mars. Of all the life forms on Earth ours is the least deserving. Watch the amazing Nature series. Don’t let whatever David Attenborough says deny you the experience of this photography and educational narrative. Just saw the Soul of the Ocean episode. So beautiful and inspiring, about cooperation between ocean species, and even the Moon’s influence. A web.
I wouldn’t use Wallis as an example. She didn’t even want to marry Edward but he basically bullied her into doing so.
@Rapunzel it’s because they want her to be the next coming of Anne Boleyn. We all know how that played out…
Meghan is not the one who took part in active combat, why would she have opinions about PH’s telling of HIS service? It’s not the first time a soldier has shared this type of info publicly. It’s not the first time claims have been made about PH’s tours. The media decrying PH making something public already were out there with their guesses.
equality, it seems the media is determined to tell veterans to never tell their story. To just keep silent.
It is really p!ssing me off.
These people clearly need Meghan to make money, lol. This is not working because people have bought the book and watched the documentary and knows this couple love and support each other. They’re trying to goad a reaction that’s falling on deaf ears. They want a distraction so badly because the narrative that Meghan is too blame for everything isn’t working. If Meghan was right there with him, they would’ve abused her and said she wrote the book. Harry being the driver of his story and narrative made many feel uncomfortable. Harry is the royal that was born and lived there before Meghan, so his words hold more weight.
Strongly agree with what you’ve posted. The BM is out there saying, “We want Meghan to be silent because when she speaks or promotes something, it’s carried across continents.” Yet, when Meghan is occupied with other things and is not in the public eye, the same BM is out there screeching, “Why won’t she speak? It means she disapproves of what her husband is doing, right? Why won’t Meghan say something?!” And some people consider those contrary positions to be a sign of strength? Or to mean that the BM is “winning.” To me, it smacks of desperation and weakness.
Harry had the best media savvy people interviewing him and of course Meghan is his biggest supporter.
Right?!? She literally gave him the courage to walk away from the abusers who had trapped him for years! But first she encouraged him to get help from a therapist to start healing from the abuse. She has supported him in every way, including staying home with their young children while he did his book tour. If she was with him they would call her an attention whore. Well they already love to call her worse than that. I am proud of her for not letting them get to her and being so smart and not letting them bait her. Truly it is nice to see them screaming into the void and knowing she is being awesome away from this madness
I love how her presence and absence infuriates and excites in equal measure. Even Piss Moron is begging for an interview so he can get things off his chess. The BM are beyond a joke at this point.
Piers just want ratings. He saw the Oprah, ITV, 60 minutes, Spare and Documentary ratings and wants a piece of it. They all do at this point. They literally need Harry and Meghan for clout and survival at this point.
More than that — he wants to be on the same level as Oprah, Anderson Cooper, Stephen Colbert, etc. An A-lister. It pissed him off that he wasn’t invited to H&M’s wedding so he could rub elbows with the Clooneys, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, Oprah, and all the other celebs. Even now, he’s gagging to be part of H&M’s circle. Why he thinks that that’s even a possibility after all the vitriol and filth he’s flung at the Sussexes is beyond me.
@elizabeth regina: get things of his chest? Wth does he need to get of his chest? He doesn’t know her🤨
@chloe.. he built up a one sided feud because when he wants ratings or someone to pay attention to him, he bullies, gaslights and harasses people until they relent. He did it to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Princess Diana, Christian Ronaldo etc. He tried it with Madonna for years and she pays him dust. He wants a reaction and abusing Meghan was always to get access and a response. This was a game to him at first but it’s morphed into an obsession because he desperately wants Meghan’s attention more than all the others.
Poor piss organ, mad that he was not mentioned in Spare, he want ratings for his show, that does not register on the rating scale.
Haha right? He would have loved to have been called out in Spare so he’d be relevant and have something to wail about. But nope, ignored completely lol.
Not sure if he was ignored completely or if I guessed wrong. Isn’t he The Thumb in the book? Not even an organ. He’s a single digit.
Leave Meghan alone!
If selling papers is all that is important to these people, how about focusing their attention to other, more salacious stories about the royal family, ie Charles and Camilla’s corruption, or better yet, William’s affairs. I’m sure these “journalists” are just dying to release that story.
☝️💯
Just more lose-lose scenarios for Meghan. THEY MISS HER! They miss having their favorite target for more click-baity hate. LOL, and Piss Moron is out here begging H&M to agree to an interview to clear the air or get shit off their collective chests. I love how H&M deprive all the trolls of life-giving oxygen.
Truly this! I am so glad the British press is miserable and desperate. The hell they have put this woman through is so so awful. Now they are trying to bait her out so they can tell more lies about her.
I hope Meghan and Harry are enjoying all the peace and enjoying Harry’s massive success with Spare.
This speaks to the UK media’s desperation. Harry has hit many nerves over there and they want to use his wife as a distraction. You have to wonder how dumb can these folks possibly be. Harry as mentioned is staking his claims for his wife and children’s safety by outing the danger that island has placed them in as well as correcting the narrative re his life journey. The Sussexes prove Daily how smart they are and how wise they were to leave that island.
I really hope they have the wisdom and fortitude to not respond with a single word to this obvious goading.
They’ve never responded to the goading before. I don’t think the will start now.
They’re too busy going over their bank statements which must be 💥💥💥.
Weren’t the British/Murdoch press calling for Meghan to shut up a few months ago? You would think they were happy that she wasn’t talking. They want to blame her for the book but this is all Harry’s doing and he stands by what he said. The press can’t accept that.
They want her quiet when she is shining a light on her ill treatment, they only want her to speak when Harry does to muddy the waters. Harry was making some salient points in the docu-series yet 90% of the articles were about that dumb ass curtsey. I hope that Meghan and Harry begin to operate like any other Fortune 100 CEO (Not Elon) and pop up sporadically at events, but always have their names tied to their good works. I want the BM to have a carcass of stories they have told for 4 or 5 years as their only source of information on the Sussexes’.
They are genuinely freaked out that all this tea is coming from Harry, a blood royal who has lived inside the institution since birth. Meghan not being around for the promo cycle makes it difficult for them to blame the outsider who just didn’t understand the monarchy and their ways. It would be easier to brush off Harry’s very real, very damaging accusations of the institution toxic relationship with the British media.
And with serious columnists like that New York Times writer and professor picking up on these issues.
There are 3 kinds of consumers in this scenario
1) Royalists who will not be swayed
2) Sussex supporters who will be screaming “I told you so!”
3) The apathetic/non-royal watcher who are suddenly paying attention because of the fuss.
Number 3 is the biggest group and they are starting to realize how fucked up this institution is and are beginning to care and pay attention. That’s the LAST thing the monarchy wants. This is chipping away at their support.
Yeah. They can not handle the fact that Harry is taking them head on and Meghan is getting the peace and quiet she deserves after years of abuse. Harry has quiet rightfully called out the sources game, so that’s not working anymore and can speak for himself. If they left her alone, a lot of this stuff wouldn’t have happened.
Agreed, Snuffles.
I wish I had a nickel for every vile comment made by the daily mail bots; ” get out, you’re not wanted here, go away”. Now they are bitching”why is she ignoring us? why isn’t she saying anything? where is she? Idiots.
I LOVE it!!!
I’m not getting why the press believe that Meghan should be out there promoting Harry’s book.
Desperation. They also want money and a distraction. It’s easier to demonize the wife and use misogyny to make excuses and to blame. It’s desperation because a blood Prince wrote his own story, standing up for himself and calling out the palace and tabloid relationship. They have never seen that before. Meghan is in a lose lose situation because it’s always something nefarious attached to her even when she’s quiet. This also what happens when you create careers and income on one person. Meghan being quiet is detrimental to their business model.
Harry’s book hardly needed Harry’s promotion to fly off the shelves. So why would it need Meghan?
They need Meghan to do something that they can use to bump Harry out of the news cycle. They tried a made up feud between Kate and Camilla. It didn’t work. They know they can’t use “palace sources” to plant made up stories about Meghan any more now that Harry has blown that up. So they need a feud to blow up with Meghan, with her participation.
I would laugh so hard if Harry starts asking why they want to talk to his wife. And then remind the world of the dirty games that the British media plays by recapping some of their worst transgressions!
@Any Bee, a squaddie had a thread on Twitter yesterday about a Twitter conversation she had with a British Journalist. The thread is worth a read.
Anne Boleyn @Tudorchick1501 posted:
“One of the most bizarre moments of my life was when a British “journalist” ended up in my DMs a few months back. She followed -but didn’t officially follow- my account. She wanted to give me her perspective. I’ve thought about it for a while, and decided to finally share.”
I read that thread. It was a great read. That British Journalist is a piece of work for sure.
https://twitter.com/TudorChick1501/status/1618269313600991234
Here’s the link to that thread. It’s very illuminating.
I just wished she could name and shame this journalist.
So she can give them more fuel to abuse them with is my guess.
At least that one guy is accurately saying of course she won’t talk about this, why say anything so she can jumped on.
But the other comments are crap. She’s not upset about a dang thing and no military people are not upset about Harry’s comments. They were upset about the click bait headlines and not reading the whole thing in context.
The inability of even one of the RRs to go one full day without mentioning her name is really something. They also bleat endlessly about their marriage being in trouble and possibly ending and Harry returning to the royal fold. The mass delusion of it all! It reminds me of the frothing at the mouth frenzy when the RRs didn’t know where the Sussexes were for several weeks and they wrote several speculative articles re their whereabouts – before their location on Vancouver Island was leaked. Same level of intensity and lunacy.
These people need medication and lots of it. They and their vitriol laden articles are a danger to Meghan specifically and to society in general.
Isn’t Meghan doing what a good royal wife should, not hogging the spotlight from Harry & his book? I know Chuck would approve, lol.
The BRF had two hopes. The first being that the book would bomb. Failing that, their second hope was that Harry’s interviews would yield an Andrew’s “train wreck” moment. Instead, he aced them.
It was important that Harry do the interviews on his own, without Meghan’s support. The solo interviews not only interferred with the “Meghan controls him” mantra, it also destroyed the “he’s stupid” assumptions.
Yes!
It’s not her memoir for Christ’s sake. She’s not the Spare.
We all have said this is ultimately about clickbait and revenue. Meghan brings the clicks and engagement.
For some in the British media it’s about hate and creating news. This all started with Sarah vine…miserable woman.
But I would rather amplify the NYT article than any of this nonsense. Like Kaiser said it’s about avoiding real analysis of Spare because when someone does it’s scathing of the British media and royal family.
What collateral pr damage? From what I can see, Spare is doing great numbers and people are getting exactly what Harry’s saying and supporting his decision to leave. That’s damaging for the RF, not Harry. Harry’s winning and they hate it. So they’re just going to repeat over and over again that it’s somehow damaging. Spoiler. It’s not.
Let’s not let H&M be used by Fox News to be the next Hunter Biden laptop. The recession is real. The value of the dollar is going down so pay off some debt because purchasing power is plummeting.
Enjoy your copy of Spare with a nice glass of tap water and stock up on things like shampoo, tampons, vitamin C, etc
A $9.49 hairbrush that I bought a Xmas at Walgreens cost me $14.99 yesterday.
These dumb f answer their own questions in the first paragraph. It’s Harry memoir, therefore this is the answer to your stupid question as to why Meghan isn’t promoting it . JFC , I can’t with these twits .
I am worried it’s not just right wing news though. I see the royal talking point stories on msn a lot. And several Hollywood people like Chelsy handler and Jimmy Kimmel and other people are making fun of them. And polling is showing a decline for H and M in the Us. Make me feel better- it worries me. I know they don’t need me to worry about them but I do.
Chelsy Handler is a comedian, and Jimmy Kimmel is a late-night host they literally make fun on anyone in the news. It’s their job to be topical, they don’t only make fun of republicans and right wing heroes. Polling I’m presuming done by Newsweek which was purchased by a right wing company as well? Polls are only as good as the sample population its drawn from. They want you to feel discouraged but I would pay more attention to the sales of Spare, and to the amount of academics and investigate journalists paying attention to give you an idea of how they are being received by those who don’t pay attention to royal gossip.
Also, Handler and Kimmel are pretty trash individuals…like why are people concerned about what these two racists are saying?
@BeachDreams that too, I mean Kimmel has literally done blackface, so yeah he’s not some shining liberal stalwart. Not to mention his stunt at the Emmy’s with Quinta Brunson.
@Heather, Polling just Alaska and Hawaii…any smart person (I meant the pollster) would know polling these 2 states is not a good presentation of USA. Chelsea Handler is known to be shitty towards successful woc, especially black women. She is similar to Ellen Pompeo. Jimmy Kimmel is just jealous Steven Colbert got the big late night interview with Prince Harry.
Famous people do not need to be universally popular. Being made fun of by comedians means you are part of popular culture. Unless Harry and Meghan plan to run for political office opinion polls are meaningless. Since these US polls seem to be done by UK polling companies with an agenda it makes them even more meaningless. The Netflix series was a hit the book is a best seller, Harry’s appearance on Colbert was well received. H&M are fine.
Two thirds of the book did not even mention Meghan. Why are they expecting her to tag along as if she were the ghost writer.
Handler and Kimmel find being mean hilarious and mainstream media is still very conservative. Most people are not really paying attention to all this. Outspoken victims tend to receive not that much simpathy from the public.
This is to say everything you mentioned is more or less to be expected. Hand m are smart. They already delivered what they promised and said what they wanted to say. It will be all good from here on because they will be working on their family and on establishing their business.
In shirt: they are good. The RF is the one that needs to worry about their popularity.
Their readership must be sliding. Meghan is their click bait money maker.
This Clowns knows fully well that Meghan would not be apart of Harry spare promotion. They are counting on the Karen to not know that just click on the story because of their hatred of Meghan which isn’t based on anything real but their own racism. Harry book is selling out and his story is being told more and more people are calling out the royal reporters and the royal family this is just a tacit a bait and switch instead of focusing on Harry they would rather focus on Meghan .
She’s too smart to take the bait.
This is what happens when the members of an organization are simply there to get as much power to acquire as much wealth and provisions to the detriment to the majority of society.
This is about news as profit.
The only thing they were successful was to create a fractured demographic, too weak to stand up for liberal democracy.
This is not about Harry nor Meghan.
It is about labeling as slander and misuse of narrative as fact.
This is about the discovery that “after the shouting” , all there is – an empty tank; an empty suit in light of publication of Spare.
It is “all sauce and no substance”, they are stuck with an old formula based on abuse of ;
first the institution
then the members of said institutions
by divide and conquer.
The only problem is – this is not the era of mythological “discovery” of new territory.
Some people are willing to face reality up front, as they read this book there will be questions about journalism.
Is it about gossip as a weapon?
What is there after the finger pointing prevalent in this type of ‘journalism’?
Does it have any functional role in a democracy?
This is about populations living in societies not “the planet is up for grabs” in a marketplace.
This book sold approximately the ratio of 1 in 120 in the UK, it was a memoir in response to abuse.
Despite efforts to the contrary, the last thing they ever wanted after embarking on this type of journalism is people to think critically.
The problem for them is they are unsure what would happened beyond the usual ‘noise signaling nothing’ .
Can they continue to “carry on as usual”?
This article is an attempt to do just that, as they pretend that their false premise of Harry’s life has currency?
Remember Murdoch’s role in news media in the UK since entry in 1969, fox news in the US and Australia.
This is the only fact about their entire charade as news.
Rupert Murdoch’s, the misanthrope, investment in news as misinformation and ignoring the needs of the population with little or no consequences.
Until now.
Dominion lawsuit in the US.
Harry refusal to settle means the exposure of amorality and unprofessional news gathering techniques.
This is another exercise in energy wasting and has nothing to do with the Duchess of Sussex.
Don’t get why Meghan would tag along to Harry’s events–leave her children, her work, create added security risks, when he’s a grown man doing his own media events. Actors do this all the time. Meghan is Harry’s wife, not his agent or manager.
Harry spent what, a week, promoting his book? And he’s been a ghost ever since. These pathetic people having been screeching for weeks and weeks now. Do they not know how the Streisand effect works? Oh wait, I forgot that throwing bombs at Harry and his beautiful bride is what keeps their bills paid. The whole lot of them are just pathetic at this point,
The British media and Fox “News” are counting on their readers/viewers being dumb enough to accept their crap. People who read and buy actual books know that authors don’t generally bring their spouses with them on book tours.
“Come closer so I can hit you.”
It’s so funny how desperate they are for a Meghan sighting right now. After all the nasty attacks and faux-pologies, she doesn’t need to do anything but take care of herself, her family and her business. As for not supporting “Spare”, are they kidding? The book is setting all kinds of sales records and being talked about, so what exactly do they need her to do? She had a turmeric latte with one of the reporters who interviewed Harry. That’s hospitality, lol. The where’s Meghan angst is certainly bemusing.
Where is Meghan? In her Montecito mansion with their two preschool children and three dogs, all the amenities a woman can dream of and minding her business. They told her to shut up, stop talking, and go away, and she did that. Some people you can’t satisfy.
British clowns with a press pass don’t have new stories, and attacking Harry is more challenging nowadays, thanks to Spare. There are new stories concerning other royals, but they choose not to report them because they come under the invisible contract. They’re working hard to keep the stench down concerning Prince Andrew, the high cost of a coronation for an aged King and Queen, QE2 will, Wales’ crumbling facade, etc. There are loads of stories, but only Meghan stories sell.
Meghan’s work only requires her to be in public sometimes, and I imagine she’s working on Spotify podcast season two. I hope she’s still smiling, enjoying her toddlers, socializing with “friends,” and having quiet evenings with her husband.
To the tabloid press, British talk show hosts, royal rota, and Fox be careful what you ask for; you may get it.