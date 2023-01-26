Royalist idiots are still asking why Duchess Meghan hasn’t promoted ‘Spare’

There’s a coordinated strategy at play in the British media and the American right-wing media. It’s been happening for the better part of two weeks, because the royal commentators don’t want to talk about all of the tea Prince Harry spilled in Spare, nor do they want to talk about how Spare is a massive publishing success. So they’ve created an alternate reality where the Sussexes’ popularity has “plummeted” because of Spare, and that Meghan doesn’t support Harry or his memoir because she didn’t help him promote it. Those are the royal fantasists’ talking points and they’ve been spreading them far and wide. It’s pathetic to see American media pick it up, but then again, it’s just Fox News:

Meghan Markle was noticeably absent from the spotlight as Prince Harry embarked on a media tour for his latest tell-all. The Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, “Spare,” which was published on Jan. 10, sold 1.43 million copies during its first day on sale in the U.K., U.S. and Canada, making it the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

Despite the book’s overwhelming success, sources recently told The Telegraph that the duchess, 41, “may have raised gentle concerns about whether it was the right move.” The mother of two, who was described as “media-savvy,” was “more wary than the duke about this particular project.” GB News host Dan Wootton called the Telegraph report “absolutely fascinating” because he felt “it was the first sign of Meghan trying to distance herself from all of the collateral PR damage caused by ‘Spare,'” U.K.’s Express reported.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Royal author Christopher Andersen, who recently wrote a book about King Charles III, told Fox News Digital that he was not surprised the former American actress is nowhere to be seen following the book’s release. He suspected that she is sending a clear message – this was Harry’s work alone.

“Meghan clearly doesn’t want to make it look as if she’s somehow manipulating Harry, or that she’s had a hand in shaping his memoirs,” Andersen explained. “The Sussexes are very sensitive to the fact that their critics believe she has some mesmeric sway over him. The fact is, this is Harry’s story, and for better or worse he has to own it.”

Andersen also believes there’s a good reason why the former “Suits” star may have allegedly been wary about some of the contents in “Spare.”

“What may be most concerning to both Harry and Meghan is the blowback they’ve gotten from people in the military who feel he was ill-advised to write about killing 25 enemy combatants while serving in Afghanistan,” said Andersen. “I can’t imagine if they’d had it to do over, that Meghan in particular would just as soon have had him leave those kinds of statistics out of the book.”