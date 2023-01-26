Princess Kate: ‘How do we better manage and regulate our emotions?’

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales had an event at Windsor Castle. The event was the unveiling of her “team of expert advisors” for the Keenwell Institute on Buttons, aka the dusty desk at Kensington Palace, aka the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. I wondered if we would get any videos or quotes from this advisory-panel unveiling, or whether this was just a pure photo op for Kate’s tuxedo-jacket Meghan cosplay. As it turns out, Kate’s staff actually did put some stuff together, including videos and some very keen quotes.
The Princess of Wales has vowed to help children better manage and regulate their emotions and to build better relationships. She revealed that a major new campaign to be launched next week will focus on the “building blocks and the scaffolding” that allows children to better develop social and emotional skills as an adult.
The Princess was speaking to a new team of expert advisers at Windsor Castle. The panel of eight academics, representing sectors such as neuroscience, psychology and policy, will help guide her through the next stage of her work focusing on the importance of early childhood, meeting twice a year.
Catherine said that a key area was how to “develop the social and emotional skills which are vital for later life”. She added: “Today, I just want to think about and discuss what’s next. How do we keep this conversation going? This campaign is really to try and raise the awareness of the importance of this issue. And it’s what can we do collectively to keep the conversation going and what we do next? This campaign is really laying the foundation of why early childhood matters.”
The Princess said their work would focus on what helps shape us, what shapes our relationships and the emotional experience of childhood. It was also about creating the “building blocks and the scaffolding” for how we first start to understand ourselves and others, she added.
“These are really complicated, big issues to look at,” Catherine continued. “But I think, from the centre’s point of view, one of the main key areas is how do we develop the social and emotional skills which are vital for later life. How do we better manage and regulate our emotions? How do we build better relationships?”
I’ve always sort of believed that Kate’s limited interest in Early Years stems from two things: wanting expert advice on how to raise her children, and trying to understand why William is so f–ked up. If you look closely at Kate’s public comments about Early Years, she does seem to make some pointed comments about how her husband’s childhood made him the monster he is today. The kind of monster who can’t regulate his emotions, who doesn’t have the social and emotional skills to thrive as an adult. Also: she’s only meeting with this group twice a year, lmao.
She made a little (mumbly) introductory speech at the start of the literal roundtable and I guess we have to praise this 41-year-old woman for managing to get through this without staring at her notes. She also seems to confirm that this advisory panel launch was not the big new keen Early Years announcement, they’ve got something coming up next week. PIE CHARTS!! Also, the academics and scholars there… watch their faces.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, including Professor Peter Fonagy, Professor Eamon McCrory, Dr Alain Gregoire, Dr Trudi Seneviratne, Ed Vainker, Carey Oppenheim, Imran Hussain and Beverley Barnett-Jones, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751670522, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, including Professor Peter Fonagy, Professor Eamon McCrory, Dr Alain Gregoire, Dr Trudi Seneviratne, Ed Vainker, Carey Oppenheim, Imran Hussain and Beverley Barnett-Jones, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751670522, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751670523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751670525, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751670526, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751680732, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751680733, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, at Windsor Castle in Windsor on January 25, 2023. – The Advisory Group has been created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.,Image: 751680735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
A bunch of vague hypothetical questions with no answers. Sounds about right for her.
I was crying with laughter reading that 😭. She’s using a lot of words just to say absolutely nothing.
Many of which are “sort of” when it doesn’t apply. It’s a nervous, useless speech filler.
I burst out laughing as well.
– “The Princess of Wales has vowed to help children better manage and regulate their emotions”: I guess Louis is a good candidate to experiment with, so that she doesn’t get another whooping slap across the face.
– “Building blocks and the scaffolding”: That metaphorical overintellectualized New Age, post Woodstock con life coach jumbo mumbo SUCKS. What a giant air bubble!
-:How is Katie pragmatically planning to carry out that ambition?
What means and resources is she planning to invest?
Which category of kids is the target to benefit the holy Madonna’s seasoned expertise?
@sugarhere, let me preface by saying that I am very much Keen’s nemesis when it comes to early childhood education, seeing as I actually have a degree in it and many years of teaching experience. In light of that, the term “scaffolding” is 100% part of education vocabulary and modern (not New Age) pedagogy and is taught at all the leading universities, especially from a teaching standpoint (as in being a reflective teacher and honing methods that “scaffold” a child’s learning). Keen took it to sound intelligent; lord knows if she knows what it actually means, as she is an apt parrot when the cameras are around.
@Lux: New Age broadly applies to music, arts, educational methods, spirituality, sexuality: That late 1960s-early 1970s movement emerged as a novative, alternative mindset designed to challenge the stale traditionalist approach to culture, thinking and lifestyle in our Western societies. Woodstock and Jim Morrison are two recognizable examples of how New Age manifested itself in music.
I knowingly referred to New Age as it also spawned an intellectual environment that led the world of academia to reflect on and devise teaching techniques that are less formally transmissive, more child-centered, and interactive. In other words, the scaffolding teaching method was first devised by the 70s reformist educators before it became today’s norm. Scaffolding is one of the many revolutionary productions of the New Age era 😁.
As you put it righly, Catherine Middleton has no clue what she’s talking about: her sartorial stalking of Meghan is now being completed by parrotting scholarly language without understanding its actual implications. I guess her trip to Boston that got her acquainted with scholars has deluded her into believing she could borrow from them.
@sugarhere, with all due respect, the term “scaffolding” came from Lev Vygotsky, who developed core theories in pedagogy (Zone of Proximal Learning being another) and died some 40 years before the New Age movement. I fully understand the point you’re trying to make but to follow your “New Age” comment with “con life coach mumbo jumbo” implies a correlation with the spiritual New Age philosophies that simply do not apply to the term “scaffolding,” as it predates that era by quite some time. Maria Montessori is another social scientist whose methods borrow heavily from Vygotsky’s theories and whose works predate the New Age.
We can agree to disagree on that, but we are in definite agreement on whether the Princess of Wales understands any of it 😉
@sugarhere, I do want to add that I understand your point, as a more holistic, child-centered approach to education burst into the public sphere in the 70s and continues to evolve to this day. However, there is nothing “con life” about it as a child-centered approach to education and learning is far more beneficial than the traditionally rote, top-down instructional methods that preceded it.
But look at us! More knowledge was revealed and imparted by our conversation alone than anything that has ever come out Keen Kate’s mouth. Just had to point that out also.
The man who coined the term scaffolding “died some 40 years before the New Age movement”: fine! Stating this barely makes your point because scaffolding teaching wasn’t implemented at all and didn’t become mainstream until the 1970s. Before that, it was considered as a marginal theory devised by a loon.
You know darn well that 40 years before the New Age movement, meaning in the 1930s, students were not regarded as a collaborative force in their own learning process but as mere passive, silent recipients who were expected to obey, apply and comply. I’m afraid you’re conflating the moment the scaffolding theory was conceived and the time in history it became common practice.
Scaffolding in the schools during the Prohibition era and in the wake of the Great Depression 🤪?! You can’t be serious, so you’ll excuse me if I stand by what I initially said: it was the deconstructive cultural context of the 70s New Age that was conducive to the implementation of the scaffolding teaching method on a large scale in schools.
And I do want to add that it’s Kate’s fault. She makes us disagree. We are owed an apology 😂
@lux: My bad. I should have phrased it differently: when I wrote “con life coach”, I was thinking of Katren, not the teaching technique.
Scaffolding has been the standard for almost 50 years, so kate mentioning it as a breakthrough to reckon with and her work focus, is ludicrous, I mean very keen.
@sugarhere: my POINT is that “scaffolding” is a term used by academia and is not New Age mumbo jumbo, as YOU say, regardless of when it first came into prominence. You can massage the definition of New Age and all the correlations that come with it but you knew what you were doing when you called it “con life coach mumbo jumbo.” Piaget, Vygotsky, Erikson, Gardner….you can disagree with any of their theories and call them loons; people whose ideas were once discarded are often given due credit later. It doesn’t change their impact in the field and the application of certain aspects of their theories on pedagogy, which as I said, are taught as foundational for child development and cognitive learning.
Did I SAY scaffolding was in schools during Vygostsky’s era? I clearly did not 😓
Haha ok just saw your last comment: I agree that it’s ALL KATE’s FAULT.
Posed to the committees whose sole purpose is to discuss the future of the committees… What a waste of time, money, and talent.
Right? ‘How do we keep the conversation going’ was what she wanted to focus on that day. Hasn’t she used this phrase at other charity visits? That’s her goal, to keep the conversation going–i.e., more photo ops.
This is already happening in daycares and schools- at least where I am regulation and self regulation is big in school. They legit have a traffic light and other methods to teach lessons about zones of regulation. It’s also something that’s discussed when doing therapy (though that if often considered a gas tank and zones red, green, yellow, blue). My daughter who is in daycare learns about it already.
Countdown to her likely just re-naming or stealing that idea and re packaging it as something new.
So she wants to keep the conversation going? To what purpose? What is the plan of ACTION to accomplish this? She’s going to talk and people are going to magically do these things because she said it? Sounds like PW and his delusion that he stopped ivory trade in China.
Um excuse me, she never got the conversation going in the first place. What conversation? She had 5 big questions where we never got answers to, and here we are, asking how to help contain Louis’ emotions when he’s pulling fits in public and how burgerking transformed into this rage bullet.
and i’d like to point out that she’s wearing meghan styled hair and not the usual sausage curls
Except most of hers is fake…..
Yeah…everything she’s saying is in a vacuum from reality. It’s actual trauma and life experiences that impact these abilities. Like, say…being freezing cold at home because your family can’t afford heat and hearing your parents fight about money and then not having enough to eat. THAT impacts a child’s emotional well-being and ability to connect. Giving them mindfulness tips isn’t it.
Building blocks are something children PLAY WITH Khate, emotions are something NORMAL people FEEL Khate, now, how about talking to your own children to ask them if they are happy at being used as props to your ego, or yours and Billy’s public relations. Ask them if they want you or the nanny to tuck them in and read them a story, OR, you could phone Harry and Megan for pointers, because THEIR children seem happy and healthy
Scaffolding and building blocks? She is now peppering her speeches with jargon. She also has that annoying simper on her face when she looks at the panelists. Kate -should have learned to regulate HER emotions when she got confrontational with Meghan before that walkabout. She needs to practice what she preaches. The “we need to keep the conversation going” is more cliche jargon.. She needs to let the experts talk. So how is Kate going to “teach” children how to regulate their emotions. Visit households.
Woman who has no clue how to manage and regulate her emotions is going to give children lessons in how to manage and regulate their emotions. Next, they will have a guest lecture from her husband on how not to be incandescent with rage and how not to assault your brother. This is all so ridiculous.
Especially since many suspect it was Kate herself who made Charlotte cry with her reaction to the dresses not fitting. Her own annoyance with it. Not sure why she was trying to run someone else’s wedding planning at all. Ugh.
The jargon is real. Scaffolding and building blocks. There’s just a nothingness to it all. Like I actually hope they announce something tangible next week. Something beyond a continuing conversation. And also, isn’t that the green room where the sussex wedding and christening pics were? And now Kate’s holding this lame meeting there? Gross. I swear if next week’s big announcement is just that “the center” is moving from KP to Windsor, I’ll laugh. What center? It’s just moving a folder right?
I think that is the same room. It’s a beautiful room, I will say that. Too grand for the proceedings.
I’m pretty sure those big words are what she learned when she was at Harvard during the Earthshot awards. I read a different article, can’t remember where that said she was taking notes at Harvard and brought the same notebook to this meeting. I just about died after the other thread with the discussion about her notebook.
All that bobbing and weaving and hair tossing – she seems so uncomfortable. She’s much more at home in a sports-oriented outdoor setting.
She does not come across natural at all. And it doesn’t help that she’s saying a whole lot of nothing. It’s a shame the video cut off the expert talking at the end. I was interested in hearing what she had to say
I’ve watched a few clips from this meeting now and I just have no idea what she is saying. I like to think I’m intelligent, I’m a lawyer, I come from a smart family where we have lots of discussions about complex issues, I can understand complex topics and if I can’t understand what a book or paper is saying, I can usually read it a few times and work through the topic and I can come away understanding it. I’m sure many of us here are the same way.
I’m saying this because you all, I have watched these clips, I read the above article several times, and I have no clue what the eff is going on. She’s launching a campaign to keep a conversation going but these experts just came on board yesterday but they’ll meet twice a year so she’ll be well-guided on this conversation (but how has this conversation been happening if these experts just came on board) and and and…..what is going on here?!?!?!
I really sometimes think that Kate had kids, and someone told her “omg the early years are SOOOOO important” and Kate thought “well I had no idea!!! No one else must know this either! This is BRAND NEW INFORMATION!!!”
She’s not offering ways to improve early childhood, she’s not financing or implementing programs to help people with the issues that can impact the early years (poverty, food insecurity, housing issues, addiction, mental issues, etc) she’s just on this quest to make sure everyone knows the thing they already knew but she just found out about.
As usual @becks1 you are dead on! She learns something new and assumes that NO ONE else could have possibly already known themselves so she MUST make it her mission to tell the dumbs and the poors that yes, the first few years of life are indeed important. 🙄🙄🙄
I listened too and the best I could take away is that Keen is really excited and nervous about next week. She was talking to the kids about it that very morning.. So, next week must be the big reveal of something lame. Maybe an Early Years blog ala The Tig? Kate hasn’t copied that from Meghan yet.
It is hard to understand because Kate strings a bunch of words together without really understanding what she is saying. If anyone actually asked a specific question about what she meant by “starting a conversation” she would be dumbfounded.
They want they coddle this person for a vanity project is astounding.
I think this is so highly edited to remove all of Keens ‘mumbles’, that all that is left doesn’t really make sense. When I read Keen is concerned about children regulating emotions, in my mind I see Louis with his hand over her mouth.
Here’s a ghastly thought; what if her big keen announcement is a podcast? What would that sound like? Cats scratching on a blackboard. Now I have headache.
“trying to understand why William is so f–ked up” BINGO.
You forgot the because her sister took the time to go back to school and get a master degree in physical education, with a focus on education for the Early Years.
I mean even her “project” is a copykeen of someone’s else idea.
How do we better manage and regulate our emotions? Hmmm buttons here can give a master class on how to do the opposite,starting with her bitch face worldclass church snub….
This from the woman who snapped “WHAT ELSE?” at a child who asked about Harry and Meghan.
This from a woman who can’t fix her face for a walkabout following a death and can’t stop throwing ice daggers at her SIL during that walkabout.
This from a. woman who clutched a chair until her knuckles were white and screamed “YOU DON’T KNOW ME WELL ENOUGH TO TALK ABOUT MY HORMONES!!!” to her SIL.
This from a woman who took offense Harry and Meghan didn’t have Easter gifts for them.
This from a woman who couldn’t regulate her emotions or keep her jealousy in check enough to NOT wear gaslighter white to her SIL’s wedding.
You can’t make this up.
The hands and the way her voice modulates up and down would frustrate me so much if I had to listen to her for any long period of time. I wonder if she drops down in tone when its something she isn’t comfortable with, or have a lot of knowledge on? Also, for someone at the head of an organization the things she says seem inane? I can’t imagine meeting with the CEO or COO of my company about a launch for a project we have been working on for years and this is how they would start the meeting. I would just be like, I know all of this already let’s get down to last minute issues or ideas.
I know. The cadence of her voice is so odd and insecure. There is a lack of natural flow. She has a habit of, um, literally…pausing…in the middle of, like, a sentence that…no one really, quite understands….what it is she’s trying to…(trails off)
That is because she is trying to remember the talking points she was given earlier by her staff. If she was prepared she could speak without searching for words.
If she was a non native English speaker then maybe we could say she was search for words with these strange pauses, but she only speaks English…. So really it’s just that she does not know what she is saying.
I can’t believe it’s Meghan and Harry who get accused of saying word salad when it’s the kind of the stuff Kate is saying lol.
Alas we have upgraded from ‘first 5 years are important’ to ‘what we can do as a community to campaign for early childhood development’
But we’re STILL on “continuing the conversation.” The conversation that apparently she thinks she’s sparked the entire country to have?
She need to learn how to manage her own emotion first. She was so bad hide her anger expression in public several times.
This was an issue picked out for her and pushed on her by Quinn. Made up of Tory statements about ‘Broken Britain’ and all that. It is a soft sell, pose Kate with little kids, PR show. As her cousin the professor said, Kate has no interest in anything outside herself and struggles to find anything interesting. She doesn’t have any interest in early childhood development. Any interest in ‘research’ is only to be able to fling phrases at the army of nannies while she’s ordering them about.
Nor do I think she cares (or notices) how f*cked up William is, because she’s his mirror. They both have massive issues they fail/refuse to recognize. Neither of them thinks there’s anything wrong with either of them. They think everything is wrong with everyone else, esp Harry and Meghan. But W&K both firmly believe they’re perfectly fine and they look down on anyone who claims to have mental health issues.
@nota: the fact that she chose her focus on early childhood development to be about research instead of, literacy, sport, or art and education shows me that she is intimidated by meghan’s intelligence and her ability to actually mingle with experts AND know what they are talking about. A lot of early childhood development research is neurological. I doubt ms keen understands even a word of it.
She could have kept it so simple but her competitive side came out
Again, I don’t think she chose this nor is she choosing the direction of it. Quinn needed to come up with a project for Kate with three days notice. This came out of the blue, leaked to contacts at the Fail three days before the Together Cookbook was published. Quinn had to think of something, and the easiest PR move was posing Kate with very young children.
Kids 4/5/6 already show their skepticism and dislike of Kate and her OTT behavior, so the PR choice had to be ‘early childhood’. Quinn gave up, left at the two year mark because she recognized how lazy and useless Kate is. The remaining staff stick with ‘early childhood’ because it has already been peddled as Kate’s ‘lifelong passion project’. She shows up, poses, asks question written for her, and leaves. She wants the PR of a ‘Keen Early Childhood Centre’ because she’s competitive and jealous. But does absolutely none of the work, nor does she understand the big words being said around her. And ultimately she doesn’t care about any of it but the photo op.
I remember the ‘Broken Britain’ initiative but it did not really work. I think Quinn left because she found that Kate could not deliver, and so now everything has been dumbed down for her to handle, and it basically adds up to nothing, except wasted money and human resources.
I wonder if Broken Britain was supposed to be something else, and after Quinn left, the team had to scramble and that’s why we got those dumb 5 Big Questions almost 2 years later.
Knowing that Pippa did her masters in this area and she would have started taking the courses around the time the vague idea of broken Britain showed up, I wonder if Kate simply copied Pippa and told Quinn to start working on “early years” because her sister was interested in it.
But of course she didn’t expect Quinn to leave as soon as her two year contract was done. Kate has never had anyone as qualified as Quinn and as non political since then.
Broken Britain was around for years before Pippa started her program. Pips deciding to do a study course in this *after* Kate’s thing was already around for a few years? Either she’s stabbing Keen in the back OR she’s looking to get hired by the new Centre. Equal odds on both.
I agree. “I’ve always sort of believed that Kate’s limited interest in Early Years stems from two things: wanting expert advice on how to raise her children, and trying to understand why William is so f–ked up”. This is giving Kate way too much credit.
She’s not interested in the early years. And she’s not raising her children, the nannies are. It was palace staff members who gave her this “theme” to promote. They were desperate to get her to do something, anything. And for her to be seen to have achieved something. The only thing she’d achieved as a royal was to produce children. The only thing the public could see/or thought, she was doing, was being mother to children who were in their “early years”. So they grasped onto that. “Kate’s thing is small children” – it was all there was to her public image other than fashion/hair.
It also gives her a get out of jail card when criticised about her lack of work. “She’s too busy being a mother to young children, she has to spend all her time with them, because they’re in the most important early years. If they’re not looked after properly now it will screw them up.”
In practise, she spends most of her time shopping or working out or having her hair done. William spends most of his time hunting, fishing and womanising.
The nannies do the parenting. They were the ones on the end of the baby com at night. They’d bring the toddlers down from the nursery to say goodnight whilst William and Kate were watching tv. Kate does fun stuff with them, tennis and baking, like a big sister.
Bahahaha! What a joke!
Oh Kate! SMH
Emotional regulation starts at home, Kate.
As a 41 year old who is still learning emotional regulation stuff myself, I get that it’s of personal interest and it’s harder to do if you didn’t grow up with people modeling it well. But that is for real what grown up therapy is for.
It wears me out to look at all the time, money and resources she’s wasting by doing things this way. Instead of having a staffer post cliff notes of established research and findings, and having like a helpful link website, she’s pretending she’s heading this shit up.
I mean, a website with links to different Daniel Tiger and Bluey episodes to demonstrate parenting skills in action would be more helpful and useful.
“Today, I just want to think about and discuss what’s next. How do we keep this conversation going? This campaign is really to try and raise the awareness of the importance of this issue. And it’s what can we do collectively to keep the conversation going and what we do next?”
AAAAAHHHHH!!!! There’s nothing wrong with an awareness raising campaign, but this group of experts are not advocacy or public campaign experts. Those are actually real jobs people specialize in, roles that exist in any issues oriented organization. Sigh. In my line of work, this would be like if my boss held a meeting with my team (legal and policy) and asked us to propose a plan that is the job of my public advocacy and communication colleagues. Total waste of time. Not our area!
What campaign? Why do experts need to meet with her so she can tell them to ask themselves what to do next? What conversation is currently going that she wants to keep on going? I’m so confused at her word salad bullshit and I imagine the experts are as well!
I’m currently assessing leaders for a senior comms role in a large organisation, THEY are the people she should have in the room if that’s genuinely what she wants to do. But lets be honest, it isn’t. She needs ‘work’ that makes her look busy and has no interest in doing anything tangible or measurable.
@SarahCS: yes, that makes more sense. As it’s shaking out to be a PR project more than a research project, she should have comms people at the table rather than experts in the field of early childhood development. I’m also more accustomed to have the ‘next steps’ discussion at the end of the meeting rather than at the beginning. You want to start by updating the team with what you’ve been doing since you last met, discuss the various issues, then come up with your next steps. Even if this were the introductory meeting, I still think next steps should come at the end.
Oh my god. Everyone, not just “experts” or even parents, realize the importance of the early years. She is so cringe. These actual people in the field that have to be photo ops for her-I would love to be a fly on the wall for that conversation on the way home.
And I highly doubt she is “really excited” for anything about this, like she says. And I still struggle to understand and hear what she’s saying. No voice projection, no understanding of it.
She was really excited going down the slide. She’s just mumbling nonsense words at this point. A media not beholden to the establishment would have ripped this bs apart years ago.
Like Kaiser, the thought that Kate is using these early childhood experts to educate herself also crossed my mind. All these meetings, if Kate has the wherewithal to absorb the content, is contributing to Kate’s degree in early childhood. There will be no impactful benefit on the children of the UK. At least Pippa paid for her degree with her own money.
Kate can’t get a degree that way. She had years to get another degree but had to wait for the phone to ring instead.
Can someone just tell me what’s up with that eyebrow?
Recently someone commented on another story ‘she’s just walking around with two totally different eyebrows on her face and I love that for her’ (I’m slightly paraphrasing) and I now chuckle every time I see a picture of her. Girl, lay off the ‘tox.
Given what Harry says in his book I think not only William has emotional issues that need to be dealt with but Kate does as well.
I heard her actually say “kids”. I thought ” children ” was what the nanny was told to say.
I see that the Eyeliner of Serious Concern is back in the room.
😂😂😂
Eyeliner of Serious Concern … Hahahahaha!! 😂😂😂😂😂
They will meet twice a year. Wow. Really taking this seriously.
Kids only get emotions twice a year I guess.
I know that this ship has long sailed with Meghan and Archetypes but I don’t get how come there is no Early Years podcast.
It’s such an easy task to do with her resources, all she could do is show up, ask an expert some questions written by her producer, say a few stories about her kids and call it a day, let other people do the rest of the job.
It would give a lot of positive exposure to her (look at how she is working), the institute (no questions of what they ACTUALLY do) and generally the RF (as in, they modernized, they seek modern ways to communicate).
I don’t get why anyone never came up with that idea..
@marysia A podcast would mean she has to speak in an engaging way for quite a period of time..and she can barely get through a flash card sized speech without mumbling. 🤭
And she’d have to sound interested for way too much time and too many episodes. Hard to do when you really could care less.
It actually fits that SpecialK would view this as a tool for her own selfish self help needs. Doubtful that someone as oblivious as she is would actually use any applicable findings though.
The parameters of this Centre and its “research” are purposefully too broad to reveal her incompetence yet enough to provide vague “results” to be spun favorably for her and assuage her ego. Willful ignorance is not cute on anyone and they need to stop trying to turn her into Meghan.
Also, is she being set up to fail? Bc Dr. Jill Biden was able to see thru her bs in minutes and they’re exposing her to more academics in various fields in what they’re advertising to be a huge undertaking. And are they sure she agreed to meet twice a year? Sounds like a lot for her and the less she’s exposed to actual professionals, the better, for everyone.
The honours system in Britain will keep the professionals in check because getting an OBE or a knighthood is always good for the career over there. Also being linked to them helps with funding too.
So they will keep quiet even if she is an utter fool.
The good Lord knows why I was not made an Advisor on this team. I would have rested bitch face listening to her yammer on.
Kate needs to start leading with example before she gaslights an entire nation with her generic mumbles. Only in the UK could a woman who crumbles in near-enough every social situation and bullies a black woman to the brink of near-suicide anoint herself as the ‘spearhead’ of early years development, whilst shamelessly trying to preach about mental health simultaneously. Y’all got the royals you deserve over there on Shutter Island.
“and trying to understand why William is so f–ked up”. I agree, when it comes to studying that man, she has the equivalent of a PH.D. Research and pie charts since ’02.
JFC what a waste of these people’s time! Twice a year? The only thing Kate should be doing is giving these experts grants to continue THEIR important work!! Kate, is waiting in the lobby of the chat.
LOL, this is rich coming from the woman who always looks two seconds from mimicking that Eastenders meltdown gif whenever Meghan is in her vicinity.
What exactly are they supposed to be doing? Giving grants, doing research, advising government agencies? Anyway, good luck to them.
Just once, ONCE, I wish one of these experts who are forced to listen to Kate’s drivel looked her square in the eyes and said “this meeting could have been an email”.
This campaign is really laying the foundation of why early childhood matters… Goodness, what a wordsmith. Perhaps, and I am not a citizen of the UK, but I am a business person, she should be educating policymakers and not people who already understand the importance of childhood.
But she is so not qualified to advise anyone on any topic! Being a mother of three who happened to be married to an equally-uninformed and undereducated Royal husband does not qualify her as an expert in child development. She was an Art History major with a minor in Rich Husband Catching. That’s it. I really side-eye the participants of this farcical meeting. I would have LOLed at the sound of her fake accent never mind the rest of her word salad fakery.
Funny how after we saw Louis totally act up at the Jubbly, Kate is now interested in emotional regulation for the Early Years. Kate is only interested in things that affect her life, and Louis has got to be a handful behind the scenes on a daily basis. Someone probably told her that Louis has trouble regulating his emotions and that’s why he’s such a handful, and now, predictably, Kate’s adding that to her Early Years mumbo jumbo.
I was waiting for someone else to bring up the delicate subject of Louis. When I read above about emotional regulation my mind immediately zapped to Louis and the Jubilee performance.
I still don’t understand what she’s trying to achieve other than spouting empty buzzwords and platitudes.
She not trying to achieve anything other than a photo-op. That is why the video was focused solely on her.
Lol. This from a woman who was white knuckling a chair because someone said she had baby brain.
When you see videos, it really emphasizes how much she wants to preen and be admired by everyone in the room. I can’t imagine how painful it must be to be her “audience.”
Kate couldn’t keep her emotions in check when she openly flirting with Harry she couldn’t keep emotions in check when she behaving like a jealous racist bully toward Meghan. When she went fully on rage machine during the walk about toward Meghan maybe Kate should spend her time trying to figure out why she so miserable why she so jealous of Meghan.
SHE asks that, perpetual mean girl stalker, copycat, glaring nemesis, funeral scene stealer, wife of a physically assaulting husband? By now I really think William killed someone in a rage and that is the true secret. In old Hollywood, William Hearst is reported to have shot a director, thinking it was Charlie Chaplin, who was having an affair with Hearst’s mistress. It was hushed up, with even the wife of the deceased saying he died of a heart attack. THAT is the dirt that is buried and must stay buried. THAT is an offense that would seriously, maybe permanently, hurt William and maybe his chances at the throne. A criminal trial would be out of the question, but everyone says it is only a CRIME that would be serious enough to truly dent William’s reputation. Manslaughter is such a crime.
I hope her initiative does help children in some way. Does it really matter who and what she is if it does?
This coming from a woman who can’t regulate her emotions of hatred against the Sussexes. This from someone who looked like she was about to physically assault Meghan at the post-funeral walkabout. This from a woman who can barely tolerate being in the same room with Meghan and Harry without steam coming out her ears and laser beams coming out of her eyes. You and your *constantly engorged with rage husband* need to practice what you preach.
Well, KEEN, step one is to make sure children are well fed before trying to teach them anything. This has been well known for decades, even a high school child knows this. Too bad for the children of your country that you are such a failure and refuse to help feed children. No one can deny you showed up to a food bank (for people who cannot afford to eat every day) empty handed. This must be at the top of your failure list, which is extensive.
This.
I’d take advice from a dog before I’d listen to Kate about anything.
Why not simply acknowledge the emotions instead of repression as a coping mechanism?
Here’s mindfulness!!!
A cupful of mindfulness and proper exchanges in a healthy environment goes a long way.
If negative emotions persist in a healthy relationship and lifestyle, seek help via therapy.
While individuals have personal responsibilities, proper reward for employment as a source of income, is one factor in alleviation of a stressful situation for families that want to provide a healthy lifestyle for their children.
That is why government do the census, to collect data and implement laws to create a livable society for all.
It is their responsibility to find a balance between society and the marketplace. After all there is a vast difference between GDP and the stock market.
If this mission is personal and is about
Kate’s concern of William’s well being as a whole, why did she accept the conditions in order to marry him?
If she is unable to cope with his behaviour, why not consult privately, gather information and make a case? Be prepared to walk away??
A simple answer is looking at his lack of passion and purpose.
He wants to outdo his brother.
There is no need for self-awareness.
William desires what his brother has especially the type of wife and marriage that he enjoys.
Kate is already aware of that and fueled that pathology in the past.
Presently, she cosplay the wife part by imitation.
This has to be limiting to her growth in the role? Non?
Instead more of the same blatter and energy wasting at the alter of good PR.
I will be curious to see what this thing is that is being announced…and I wonder how much she’s appropriated from the work of other royal women (ie Crown Princess Mary and her foundation’s work). I doubt she’s had some original revolutionary idea!
Also, this is all too broad. This center has zero focus….no core issues. It is just a wide general umbrella of nothingness but word salads and vague concepts. There is no initiative being talked about, no “we are launching this program based on the results of this report that was compiled based on the data collected through this research or in collaboration with these foundations and entities”. It is all about raise awareness….of what? To accomplish what? To help who? How? What are the actual goals here? How many years has this been a WIP? I got 2 degrees (while working a full time job) in less time!!
She is way out of her league and over her head. She does not have the gravitas of the other royal women her “people” are trying to put her on the same level as.
If Kate really wants to do something to improve the early childhood years of British children, she’d be delivering straight, tough talk about adverse childhood experiences — abuse, hunger, violence, instability, substance abuse or unresolved mental health issues in the home — or better, handing the microphone to experts who could do this.
Her fuzzy, namby-pamby, soft-focus early childhood years blather is useless. And yes, she’s a complete hypocrite when it comes to emotional regulation.
Kate, start in your own home. Insist that your children’s father gets counseling for his lack of emotional regulation. Get help for your eating disorder. If you and William are screaming at each other, know that screaming will actually change your children’s brains.
I feel like crying at the missed opportunities here. She could SO EASILY use her social media to educate and promote, and generate a ton of good publicity here!
– Invite one expert or child therapist to participate in a once-a-week video. Call it something like the “Mental Health Minute.”
– Frame it as an interaction between the guest and Kate. The guest introduces a concept or technique. Kate asks a question or two. They demo it together.
Possible topics:
– Belly breathing
– Counting to 10
– Quick physical movements to vent frustration
– Strategies to interrupt hitting in children.
– A word chart of emotions. Then post a printable for parents to use with their kids.
– Art therapy techniques to express emotion for little kids.
Non-controversial, expert-vetted, and GENUINELY HELPFUL for parents.
But no, instead we get this idiot with her laziness and word salad.
Great idea! But, that’s the problem. It’s a great idea, so Keen would never got for it.
Oh, how I wish Meghan was able to take this ball and run with it. Maybe she could do a podcast!
Terrible speaker. Almost like an undiagnosed speech impediment.
I wonder what a speech pathologist would think of her. She must be rather interesting to clinical observation.
I didn’t watch the video but did she take any notes? Because she keeps holding the notebook like it’s a clutch.
She is a very pretty painfully thin woman, but man is she dumb.
Regulating emotions is more difficult for some people than others, and having trouble regulating emotions is a symptom of a lot of things, from depression to ADHD to PTSD etc. It’s not about pulling yourself up by the bootstraps and just trying harder. There are treatments that make it easier, but it’s not a sign of Being A Bad Person if you’ve got difficulty with it.
Not trying to do anything about it as an adult is bad, however. But how does Kate regulate her emotions? Well, eating disorders have a lot in common with addiction. Also there are those crack baby cocktails.
I will never get over the crack baby cocktail thing. It’s just so callous and tasteless.
Great. She can start with her emotionally constipated husband.
Exactly.
Because no one in the history of the UK studied early childhood.
Kate- “how do we better manage and regulate our emotions?…….. asking for a ‘friend’……” 😬
Wow! Two meetings a year time 8 researchers equals 16 engagements or one fifth of her annual calendar!
Ugh. The mediocrity of it all.