Julia Fox’s ‘home tour’ of her cramped, mouse-infested NYC apartment went viral

Julia Fox has gotten very active on social media, especially TikTok, where she regularly posts videos and gives her hot takes on various gossip stories, sometimes she even makes news. Julia is determined to extend her fifteen minutes of fame post-Kanye, and why not? She’s kind of more interesting than many of the reality stars who get coverage in People and Us Weekly. Anyway, Julia went viral yesterday for doing a “home tour” of her New York apartment. From what I know of NYC real estate, I was actually surprised that Julia can afford a cramped, mouse-infested one-bedroom in Manhattan.
Julia Fox gives fans an apartment tour on TikTok:
“I know I’m going to get roasted. Hopefully, maybe someone can watch this and say, ‘Okay, maybe I’m not doing so bad.’” pic.twitter.com/3TyL0SWtSc
The only offensive things in this video are her bleached eyebrows, my god. I hate that look. Her “bedroom” is the living room and she gave the one bedroom to her two-year-old son Valentino, but she says he barely sleeps in his room because he still co-sleeps with mom. She’s a bit defensive about that but I don’t think that’s weird? It sounds pretty normal. The bathroom is awful but the kitchen seems to be a decent size considering the size of the apartment and the fact that it’s New York. Yes, she’s messy and a bit disorganized but I also have shoeboxes everywhere too and….? I mean, it’s Julia Fox. i thought it would look more like a crack den, honestly.
Julia’s big speech about how she doesn’t like big apartments and people shouldn’t be wasteful… honey, there’s nothing wrong with admitting that this is all you can afford. It’s a better apartment than I was expecting, even with the mouse problem. One last thing though – why does she have so many people’s ashes????
Why is she famous?
For enduring…errr…dating Kanye.
Famous for her survival story.
She’s just one more thing we can blame Kanye for.
I dunno why, but I kinda like her.
Her apartment looks like the home of so many of my friends. Very relatable I guess except for the mice?
I actually found this interesting, because I’m an architecture nerd, especially historical architecture. The layout of this apartment is interesting; I only saw two sets of windows, one in the living room one in the back bedroom, then a transom window over the door to the bedroom & the glass doors to that little room off the living room. Was this originally like this, was it two places combined, —? Interesting. No reason to roast her over the size of the place, people live where they can afford to live. Me being me, I’d roast her over the general untidiness of the place–that kind of disorder is not for me. I’m also one of those people who gets rid of the boxes things came in as soon as I get home, so there was way too much packing material just crowding her small space. As for the mice, eh, you can’t help your environmental circumstances. I’ve dealt with mice, cockroaches, geckos, spiders & etc. in the various place I’ve lived. It happens.
She is/was a huge party girl in NYC. Then she did that Sandler movie and that up her exposure.
I’m sort of fascinated by her. She was a huge party girl, with some modeling and acting creds before briefly being Kanye’s muse, and somehow found time to have a baby, get her amazing figure back instantly, and maintain this epic hustle?
same question, although I might add “why should we care”?
this woman isn’t pretty, her face and lips are stuffed with Restylane, there’s so much Botox she can barely talk, she doesn’t have an attractive figure, and she wears the absolute ugliest makeup and clothing. YUCK.
she doesnt have an attractive figure?!?!?
I’d trade my figure for hers in less than heartbeat.
Uncut Jams 🙂
UNKÄET JAAAAAAAËMSSSSSZZZ
I didn’t even recognize her at first. I only watched a little of this last night but her apartment does NOT look like what I was expecting, and it kind of makes me love her (when I had no opinion of her) before. LOL. It feels relatable!
I am always amazed at the housing in NYC for what people pay for it, versus what people pay for here in Texas. It is wild.
I honestly don’t think her place is that bad. Messy? Yes. But once her place is clean and organized, it’ll look like a nice NY apartment.
Yeah my only negative thought was: why would you film it this messy!! If it was clean and a bit better organised it would be a lovely apartment.
Yah she’s grown on me. The off-putting makeup is intentional. She’s spoken about her work in a dungeon and how after being a sex worker she felt really disinterested in being attractive. She was on High Low talking about being asexual and not feeling satisfied by men, which is hard for a lot of people to talk about. I like her.
The mice are ugh though. But also, idk, there might be hundreds of thousands of mice in that building, all connected in the walls. It’s not easy in big old buildings. She might just be trying to be funny about it. You can’t kill them all. And depending on your floor / street you may end up with an indoor cat who doesn’t mouse. So now you have a litter box in your tiny space and still mice.
Honestly, for New York that’s a pretty spacious apartment. It’s screaming for a makeover and some organizational systems, but it’s got a lot of potential to be a great functional space.
There is this YouTuber home stylist named Alexandra Gater who specializes in making over small spaces. She would be able to work miracles on that apartment.
I thought that’s why she did it, to be honest. What a clever way to get a home makeover for free.
Agree about Alexandra! Love her channel.
Eh, she’s really grown on me watching her TikToks tbh. She’s funny, feminist and self aware. I like her 🤷♀️
Yea that’s what’s missing when people just respond to photos of her in her ridiculous get-ups. She is fully aware how she comes across! I love it. Surely one year on we can see she’s built an identity outside of being Kanye’s ex?
She seems sweet and kooky and isn’t harming anyone. Nothing to hate here.
That last photo. Yikes!
I share a one bedroom with my 3 year old in Toronto. Such as living in a major city. Kids actually like sharing at this age. I am a bit concerned about the mice though — don’t landlords have to offer a certain standard of cleanliness?
she probably has to co-sleep because her son is scared of the MICE she won’t take care of. That is beyond disgusting to me. They don’t “just clean up crumbs”
Do NYC landlords have to offer a certain standard of cleanliness?
HA! No, Emily, no. NYC landlords (and please no one comment about the owner of a two family who lives in the top or bottom duplex. We’re not talking about at that small group) do not have to offer ANYTHING to their renters. (and please do not comment about laws. Landlords flout laws all the time and are never punished).
Eh, having a mouse problem isn’t a matter of ‘cleanliness’. I’m quite a tidy clean person myself, and yet I’ve had mouse problems in three different places I’ve lived in. Mice are part of the local environment & the little suckers don’t need much of an entry hole to get inside.
Of course but she said she likes them and doesn’t want to get rid of them…so she isn’t telling the landlord. Gross in my opinion…but I know people who also couldn’t kill anything or allow it to be killed..
By Manhattan standards that’s a pretty decent sized apartment, tbh. I’m kinda concerned that she has a 2-year old who’s being exposed to her drama, but that’s just me being judgmental.
And a two-year-old exposed to mice? Yeah, no. They’re cute but they can carry diseases. She doesn’t have to kill them—there are humane traps that lock them inside and then you release them, far, far away. Alternatively, get a mouser cat, and when the cat catches the mouse, find a way to get the cat to drop it in a bag or box and then take it outside.
Right?! But, I’m giggling at your idea about getting a cat to do anything, especially surrender a mouse!
Even the laziest, non-mouser cat should get rid of the mice just by living there.
My parents’ very elderly cats finally passed last year, and this winter they’ve gotten mice for the first time in decades. Those cats wouldn’t have had a clue what to do if they had encountered a mouse, but just the smell of a predator was enough to keep them away.
I got a cat in college while living in a cheap mousy apartment and never saw any mice again. I don’t think he ever caught one but the mice just stay away bc predator lives there.
I can’t tell the m² but it doesn’t look smaller than the one I lived in (not NYC, Germany LOL) for nine years. Granted, I don’t have a kid and mine had a much better layout (also a window in the bathroom and kitchen) but it seems like she just has a lot of stuff. If she decluttered and furnished it differently, it wouldn’t be cramped at all. I guess the kicker is that she’s a minor celebrity and we always expect them to have huge apartments?
NYC is one of those cities that are fun to visit but I could never live there. This is one reason. I’m sure she pays a fortune for that apartment.
There are 20-something YouTubers that have bigger and nicer places than she does. Maybe that’s why she’s getting into social media now.
I absolutely love the energy of NYC. I used to visit a lot in my twenties and I craved living there, but people do sacrifice a lot. Apartments with no sunlight, or roaches, or a fifth floor walk up. I knew one person that rented a room from a family in public housing. I’m sure that wasn’t legal and they all would have been evicted if found out.
I love seeing inside people’s homes! I hate moving but always loved going to view potential places.
I haven’t watched her on video before and her top lip not moving is disconcerting.
Yesss the lip! Uncanny valley
The immobile lip combined with the bleached eyebrows was super distracting!
I think her place could be nice if she decluttered and organized. And got rid of the mice.
I love seeing the inside of people’s places, too! I’ve noticed from time to time when seeing NYC apartments on TV they frequently have long narrow entryways. I’m too claustrophobic for that! I truly don’t know how people even enter their apartments!
Did she say what her rent is? I’m very curious. I live in San Francisco and have lived here about 12-13 years, and I am regularly shocked when I hear what people in NYC and Brooklyn pay in rent, because it’s often LESS, sometimes significantly less, than an equivalent apartment here. I myself pay $2300, NOT including utilities, for about a 700sq ft one bedroom. Before covid, my apt would have been at least $3500 (which I could afford as soon as hell froze over) And the apt is NOTHING special. It’s a vintage apt in a vintage building, one of ZILLIONS in SF, with not enough outlets in my apt, stained carpet in the lobby, and no laundry machines in the building. The elevator was broken for four months, only recently fixed, and Im on the 4th floor, making the hassle of doing laundry multiply exponentially, not to mention bringing up groceries, etc etc.
I like San Francisco but if I ever want to be able to own a home, or condo, it will have to be far far away from SF and SF prices
Those are Boston prices you’re describing as well. You’re not getting a one bedroom for less than $3500.
Hi neighbor! Here’s to hoping Silicon Valley crashes and burns and prices go down 🙂 We got a house in Oakland a few years ago and are building it into a four unit property. Only way to afford staying near our family, sigh.
I lived in NYC for two years in the mid 2000s. At that time a one BR apartment that size in lower Manhattan would probably cost about $2000/mth. It would be a lot more now. It is an EXPENSIVE place to live.
My 2 bedroom NYC apt is 8000 a month
Her 1 bedroom in the east village is easily 4K and maybe 400 square feet
She needs to sweep and vacuum and have traps for that rodent situation. She can even get the humane traps if that’s her issue. But to have mice running around at night “cleaning up” her sons crumbs is unwise and filthy. Rodents leave behind droppings and disease and that of course is not healthy for her or her child. Gagging.
Human traps are hard work!
I caught 2 mice with them, and both time, they mice were caught just as I was ready to go to bed. I couldn’t leave them in that small box overnight, I would have felt too bad, so I had to drive over 5km to release them, near a park, but not in the park as I didn’t want to get murdered by a psycho.
I still have at least one mouse, but it doesn’t go near the human trap, because it may have seen its friend/relative caught in it.
Blocking holes works much better, but with floorboards, it can be a challenge.
I need a cat!
Trust me, I get it. I speak from experience unfortunately. It can be so brutal but I cannot with mice never mind rats. I will pack my things, burn the place down and not look back.
This is so relatable. I have bopped around multiple expensive cities (Manhattan, San Jose, LA, etc.) and life is just…expensive. The 2 bed/1 bath cold-ass place I used to live in San Diego is probably twice that if not more. My level of “shell shock” with the price of things is so wonky now. Like, oh yeah, a $2 apple seems normal bording cheap 🤦🏼♀️.
What neighborhood does she live in? Because I was able to afford a more spacious apartment on the LES when I was fresh out of grad school and working as a substitute teacher (this was about 6 years ago). I was definitely lucky to find such a good deal, and I admittedly moved back in with my dad at the earliest opportunity because it wasn’t sustainable, but I guess I assumed that she’d have enough money that she wouldn’t need to rely on luck, or at least could afford a place without an infestation. Obviously there’s nothing shameful in general about living in a more modest apartment, whether by necessity or by choice, but the infestation makes me wonder if she was just super insistent upon living in a particular neighborhood, even if it meant sacrificing certain conditions.
I wouldn’t bother comparing what you paid 6 years ago to what people pay now. Sufficed to say, NYC rent has increased astronomically since then.
I’ve watched a few of her videos now over the last 12 months and I’m really warming to her. I like her transparency. Her apartment is cute and quirky. Her son’s room is lovely. I bet he has a great time whizzing along that corridor. You can’t cohabit with mice tho. We recently had ONE mouse (first time in 10 years here) and it made me insane for the 5 weeks we were trying to humanely catch it. Disinfecting the surfaces every morning and thoroughly cleaning everything every evening almost broke me. We had to deal with it the inhumane way eventually.
This was us in London. It was the constant disinfecting that got me down.
After a few months, I told my husband, “Forget the humane traps. It’s me or the mice. I can’t take it anymore.”
JF needs to take care of those mice somehow. Ever since we moved to the American suburbs, my husband has planted catnip in our back yard to keep the local cats happy — and keep mice away. Fingers crossed it continues to work …
When we had a mouse issue on our property ( cause by public works digging up the streets and displacing all the critters ) , it was too overwhelming. Trapping a mouse or two doesn’t help because there’s a hundreds more behind those few you get. Ugh, still shudder-our storage room was like a scene out of Ratatouille. Called an extermination company, sealed all the holes and don’t regret it.
I was away from home for four months on a work assignment one summer. Came back to find out mice had invaded EVERYTHING. They drilled holes into my sofa & set up camp there; ditto to my recliner; they created nests in the drawers of the coffee table & TV stand with the furniture fill they chewed through. In my bedroom, they chewed up the sleeve of a sweater I had hanging in my closet & nibbled on the rims of a couple of different pairs of booties. In the kitchen, they ate through the extra bags of couscous & sugar (I had canisters for everyday use, these were extras). The worst thing though? They peed all over my books. That, of course, meant war! And I took no prisoners. I remember talking to a neighbor of mine about it & she said no wonder her cat was always hanging out around my house. I said her cat didn’t do its job!! I ditched all the furniture & ruined stuff, bought new, and then moved.
Ugh, same. I tried every “natural” and “ humane” way to deal with mine, and they just laughed their little mousy laugh and said “is that all you got?”. My house smelled like a community swimming pool from all the bleach. In the end I deployed the nuclear option and put out a couple of guillotine traps with peanut butter as bait. After three casualties in a week it was over. I felt a smidge of regret having killed a living thing, but in the end a quick, clean death seemed the most humane way to get my house back.
Honestly to me it looks huge for an NYC apartment…. I remember back in the 90s a friend moved to Manhattan and their apartment was literally one 12×15 room with a cubicle bathroom and an alcove where there was a futon for sleeping. The first time I visited, I had never been to NYC and I was utterly shocked that anyone would want to live in this minuscule space.
Ok, I actually really enjoyed this. Happy Friday Eve, Celebitchies.
Just get a cat– easiest way to get rid of mice.
I agree with her about big houses–they kinda gross me out. I’ve lived in smaller spaces for most of my life and big spaces just overwhelm and scare me. One of my besties has a huge house in the burbs and a husband who travels a lot for work. I’d be so nervous being home alone in that huge house….but we live in a 1020 sf beach bungalow lol so there ya go. Different strokes I guess.
@kitten I lived in a place (briefly) that had the worst mouse problem. I had 2 cats and they did absolutely nothing but watch the mice go about their business. I was like, you guys don’t even pay rent! Make yourselves useful.
Would you belive I have three indoor cats and still have a mouse problem every winter? I’ve finally managed to seal off my kitchen from the basement, but for years, these cats just sat in the kitchen and watched them without touching them.
ONCE, my smallest cat (she’s very tiny, four pounds) brought a mouse into my bedroom upstairs, but he was still alive and well. My other cats just watched as he ran around my room and closet and I tried not to lose it. Two of them lived on the streets before I rescued them, too. It makes no sense, but I only use humane traps, so I’m actually really delighted to have “broken” cats.
That’s crazy, cats that do not catch mice!
Are they indoor cats?
Just reread your message. Maybe that was the issue. Indoor cats are less predatory than outdoor cats..
Cats come with their own sets of problems, but I’d love to have a feral one in the neighborhood. Our outdoor cat caught 2 mice at our house in his lifetime and he was so proud of himself. Probably wasn’t impressed with our screaming when he brought them to us. He was the best kitty.
My cats catch and bring in little doormice!
We never saw any until we got cats…
Now we get the odd dead one, and occasionally a lovely live one! trying to herd them outside is always a fun challenge.
She comes across as rather sweet in this video. However, the mouse situation is completely gross. Especially considering she has a kid. Also, the clutter. My god. Aside from that, she is relatable since I, too, have outgrown my living space and co-slept with the worse kid ever until she was about seven. Judge away, but there is nothing wrong with co-sleeping, and that is a hill I would die on.
Oh. I never really understood her appeal but now I kind of…like her. I found that apartment tour charming.
I don’t get it, the apartment looks spacious and fine to me! But then again I live in London so I am used to other people considering my space cluttered, or messy or not to their standards. I am not for home-shaming anyone, good for her for being real about this.
MICE!?! She says she has a mice problem and is okay with it?!?!!
First of all, I’m sure those critters are bigger than mice and are indeed RATS!!! This is NY, afterall.
Secondly, she has a young child and thinks its okay to co-habit with rodents and do nothing to get rid of them? Is she afraid that if she requests extermination services that social services will intervene and remove her child from her and she might be homeless for a while?
What happens when her young child picks up rodent turd and puts it in his mouth? Is she prepared for THAT fallout?
I HATE irresponsible parents/child-carers.
Let’s take it down a notch. Mice are common in large apartment buildings and can be hard to get rid of. Even having cats doesn’t always solve the issue. That doesn’t make her a bad parent.
Mice are a landlord problem, not a tenant problem. Don’t be so judgmental.
Whoa, that escalated quickly. This is not what an irresponsible parent looks like. Her kid is fed, healthy, loved, has appropriate daycare, and a safe place to live with a hardworking parent. Their home is cramped but clean. No social worker is going to look at this woman and say she’s an unfit mother because the building has a mild mouse problem, ffs.
It’s you. Hi. You’re the problem. It’s you.
I’m so relieved by these comments, because I had a bit of an existential crisis watching the video and thinking, “THIS is living in squalor? …does that mean I live in squalor????”
If you haven’t seen her interview on Ziwe you should check it out. She’s definitely entertaining.
That’s the best I’ve seen her look.
I never had much of an opinion on Julia Fox, but now I quite like her.
She seems to be a very caring person. Although the presence of so many urns is astonishing.
To sleep in the living room and leave the bedroom to her son is such a nice thing to do.
And the clutter! I don’t feel so bad about mine now. But I’m sure Marie Kondo would faint just looking at this video.
Her apartment is messy but it’s quite a nice and large apartment for NYC. She’s paying at least $2500 a month and more likely over $3000 for that.
I don’t live anywhere special like NYC and a two bedroom one bath apartment is still $3k. The pricing of housing has increased a ridiculous amount in lots of places.
I never liked her before, but from what I see here, she seems like a good mom. I noticed she put the most effort in her kid’s room. All these little details you see going through her place point to she loves her kid. When my kid was little, there was a race track in my bedroom. He’s a teen now and in his own room, but for years when he was little he was in my room all the time. There were toys everywhere and it’s hard when you live in a small space to be organized and not have toys everywhere. There were also dog toys everywhere. I couldn’t stay on top of it. It’s a season. Granted, some people will always be disorganized, but I’m just pointing out how difficult it is with little kids and pets. Today I am pretty organized. Shoe boxes in the kitchen would make my head explode. I hate clutter so I get rid of stuff when it can’t all fit in closets, etc. But I understand in NYC the closets are tiny.
The mice are going to multiply if she doesn’t (humanely) cure the problem. They carry disease etc. She should contact her landlord about it.
I moved to New England last year and I had to buy a condo because the rent was over 3k a month for places that weren’t even that nice. I don’t know how people are paying their rent when wages/salaries have barely gone up. My mortgage is $1490 a month and I love my place, but I had to sell my last home and put a ton down to keep the mortgage low. I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have a house to sell. Also, I don’t know what I would have done if I had 2 children (I have one), because the difference in price between a 2 bedroom 2 bath and a 3 bedroom is massive.
I have a sister in Toronto and the rent there is ridiculous, even worse than New England. She needs a 3 bedroom – she has a boy and a girl one is a teen and one a pre teen. They need their space. Her head is exploding right now looking.
I think she is pretty adorable and obviously loves her child. I honestly don’t really know who she is though.
Now. To the mice. You have one mouse then you suddenly have 100 mice. And they are hard to get rid of. The droppings are hideous and eventually they will be everywhere. I fought a mouse problem when I lived in the country once and I still have ptsd.
I end up on so many TikToks of aesthetic homes where everything is super organized, curated, and there’s no clutter and I *know* I need to skip them, but I don’t. So I really appreciate when people show their normal homes, bc I really beat myself up that our dishes don’t match, I don’t have a drawer for infused ice, and that there’s random clutter everywhere despite me cleaning every day.
But she really needs to get rid of the mice. We had some mice in our old home and it drove me crazy disinfecting and pulling out everything to vacuum constantly. They’re incontinent so they leave traces of urine and of course the droppings everywhere.
As for the cosleeping and never spending time in his room, that’s so normal. Toddlers don’t want to be alone. Mine doesn’t even want to watch tv by himself. I gotta be within his line of sight.
The photoshop in the top photo is hilarious. Her legs are melting!
That’s not photoshop. She was walking – it’s her thigh muscle moving.
I can’t stop looking at her top lip. What is going on there?
Same here!
Actually nothing is going on because it’s not moving! together with the bleached eyebrows is very distracting.
I appreciate the realness. I think a lot more Americans live in smaller spaces like hers than many realize. I live in New Mexico which tends to have much smaller homes than my native KS and my husbands native TX. No basements or attics either. My family of 4 lives in a 900 sq foot 2 bedroom/1 bath. I think my bathroom is similar to Julia’s (super tiny). We have a big yard but it’s basically dirt and weeds. I feel bad when I see my family in their 2 or 3 thousand square feet homes and mine is so cramped sometimes. We are saving for a bigger home now but I appreciate the non aesthetic homes that people actually live in. Americans are wasteful and selfish with huge homes, agree with her there. Kim K using hundreds of thousands of extra water? Ya f those people. At least Julia is aware of other people.
This video made me like her. Most unexpected, LOL! And I do wonder if she’ll get a free apartment makeover out of this.
100% agreement about getting a cat. I lived in the country for years and can testify to the destruction, odor, and uncleanliness of mouse and packrat infestations. I despise killing our fellow creatures and the cruel use of poison and sticky traps. She needs to find a humane way of tackling the problem. It could be an effective public service if she follows up with a video on how she accomplishes that.
I find her quite funny and god bless that apartment. My Manhattan apartment was disgusting and the bathroom was so small you could use the toilet, take a shower and wash your hands all at the same. time. There were exposed pipes so low that some people would bump their heads. My “kitchen”. was a huge sink in one corner of the main room with a small fridge and tiny stove on an opposite wall. It didn’t really matter because I was just so thrilled to be living there and was blissfully happy for many years. You really adapt to what you have and make the best of it as she is clearly doing.
Julia for president!
I like her, too, for shooting her shot, for enduring Kanye, for extending her “15 minutes” because why the hell NOT? She doesn’t live and die by the Kanye “dating” or whatever that was. She shows perseverance and apparently has some talent for acting and entertaining, which is a hella lot more than other famous people have.
This is a huge 1br apartment for NYC. Also, I would take mice over monster NYC water bugs any day. Every day I am grateful we finally moved to the burbs 😀
I’m a huge organization/declutter person and other than an inefficient use of her space…there’s nothing really *wrong* with her apartment.
I kind of like that she didn’t clean up for the tour. My partner and I live in a small space with pretty good kitchen and closet space but it’s still so hard for me to keep the place from looking completely cluttered. I can’t imagine trying to do that with a kid (All the dog stuff is challenging enough). What is the origin of her accent — Midwest?
She seems nice, someone interesting to know and be friends with.
She could trade the Birkins and jewelry Kanye gave her to put a down payment on somewhere safe and secure with a garden for her son to play with an no mice.
I get that mice aren’t a huge deal in the scheme of things – but you really don’t want them around a toddlers food and water supply in that messy kitchen.
Is she kidding? That is a GREAT apartment for NYC but you have beg the question if she is in Manhattan or another borough. If she is indeed in Manhattan, that apartment is a HUGE score. I lived and still living in Manhattan since the 80’s in various apartments across the island and she is doing super if compared with others. However, if she is in the outer boroughs (e.g., Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, etc.) then she could probably afford to have an apartment like that, like the rest of the middle class.
This actually made me like her quite a bit. excess wealth is gross
I saw my fair share of New York apartments on the Upper West and East Side in the 90s when my friends and I were au pairs in the area… with cockroaches and mouse-traps in not every one, but so many places. Of the famous and wealthy.
And so many family apartments that were at least in the not so visible areas disorganized and full of clutter. Now that I am a single mother of two myself, I completely emphasize. The “decision fatigue” alone is so very real. Every night it’s like, do I fill out these school forms, and can still have time and ENERGY to fill the dishwasher, and hang up the laundry?
Perhaps she could pay somebody to improve her apartment and establish a better structure for organizing their things, but it doesn’t make her a bad mom if she doesn’t. She seems just fine – not very different from some more eccentric single moms I know here in Berlin.
Also always interesting to see just his many kids share rooms / parents have a living room/bedroom set-up. Whether in Europe, the U.S. … I have an old rental contract and pay 500 USD for my 700 sqft, my new neighbor pays 1.500 USD for as many sqft. How can I ever move?
And no need to be apologetic about co-sleeping, that’s completely normal in many cultures. I wish her well.
I have no idea who she is but I like her.
Actually the space isn’t too bad. I’d love a slightly bigger house but not so big that I can’t clean it by myself or have unused rooms. It is a bit cluttered but that’s life and her sons room is adorable. However get rid of the mice stat. Her quirkiness is kind of appealing in an Addams family way.
Her son is 2, he wants to be with Mom at that age. No problem with that.
I like that she has a regular/typical apartment.
McMansions suck! KK and her all beige museum of a house, it not my taste at all.
I’m in Minnesota, and the rental prices in the above comments are horrifying to me.
I’m in a smaller suburb, outside the TC areas and a 900sq ft 2b/1b with utilities is about $1,500 no garage. And that is a price hike from 2-4 years ago.
I thought it was a 2 bedroom and she took the smaller bedroom and made it into a playroom for her son and she stored some clothes in it. I should watch it again.