Prince Andrew will be kicked out of his spacious apartment at Buckingham Palace

In Prince Harry’s Spare, he really lays out how dire his housing situation was for years. Up until the age of 30, he basically only had a small room at his father’s residence, Clarence House, and the second he moved out, Camilla turned his room into her closet. When he moved out of CH, he moved into Nottingham Cottage, a dilapidated shack within the Kensington Palace complex. Within the London palaces, there are spacious and even “grand” apartments, and it’s really remarkable to think about why, as a bachelor, Harry was never given one of those apartments in Kensington Palace or St. James’s Palace.
I bring up Harry’s housing situation because, as it turns out, Prince Andrew has maintained an entire suite of rooms at Buckingham Palace this whole time. In BP, there is also space for “royal apartments,” I just thought that Andrew had moved out of that BP apartment years ago, especially since he’s based out of Royal Lodge (which is an enormous mansion in Windsor). But no, Andrew still has an apartment in BP. Not anymore, says King Charles.
Prince Andrew’s nights with his beloved teddy bears at Buckingham Palace have drawn to a close — after he was told he can no longer use his suite of rooms. The disgraced Duke of York, 62 — who has already been forced to close his office there — enjoyed sleeping at the Palace with a selection of meticulously arranged cuddly toys.
However all his treasured possessions have been shifted out while renovation takes place — and they will never return now his older brother Charles is King. Andrew has been told that if he wants to sleep in London he must move into new digs, with nearby St James’s Palace a possible option.
A source said last night: “The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew. First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters. Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce. He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.”
The Palace is undergoing a £369million, ten-year rebuilding project which includes gutting and renovating Andrew’s suite, known as the Chamber Floor.
So, Prince Andrew had a huge suite in BP for decades PLUS his mother gave him a sweetheart deal on the Royal Lodge lease in Windsor? And the entire time, Harry was being shuffled to various microrooms and shacks. These people. So, yeah, the surprise here is that Andrew still had this BP Suite. I’m glad Charles is kicking him out, but Andrew will probably demand (and get) one of the biggest suites at St. James’s Palace now.
This sounds more like andrew is being “kicked out” because of the renovations going on and king Charles trying to piggy back off of that and making it seem like he’s drawing a line.
Just more bullshit pr.
Yup and he apparently hasn’t used these offices in years. It’s just Charles PR trying to make him seem tough after the whole bring Andrew back into the fold mess the last few days.
That is exactly what has transpired. KC3 is desperate for the people within the CW to see him as a strong, deliberate and powerful ally of punishing Pedrew. Unfortunately for him we all see what the truth actually is.
Right? He’s being kicked out for renovations.
What? You mean Charles is treating his “wingman” so horribly? You mean now Charles will have to manage on his own without his “spare”/”wingman”? You don’t say, ROTFALMBO 🤣🤣
Exactly!
They really treated Harry like the red-headed stepchild!
Red-headed “bastard” child 🙁
These people are weird, dark and twisted. That is all I’ve got.
Lmao, you sound like me…tired and over this “family’s” shenanigans.
He probably entertained Ghislaine and Epstein there. Or their offerings.
I have an idea: why doesn’t everyone move out of Buckingham Palace and then turn it into a museum? Oh, and abolish the monarchy.
They should absolutely turn it into a museum and rent out the space for parties, conferences, etc.. And use that money to fund the royals instead of taxpayer money.
Cut the funding for the royals. Leave enough for one national mascot for ceremonial purposes and reimburse that person for mileage and expenses based on receipts. They’ll abolish themselves.
All the palaces should be treated the same as Versailles. Tourist attractions. This is what tourists come to see anyway.
It would make a great National Gallery of Art location.
This is shocking to me! Which properties does Andrew own or have use of? Is Paedrew being kicked out of BP due to Spare? Why now (and not earlier)? KC has been on the throne for months, and obviously the Andrew issue is one that he could have easily bern preparing for before QE’s death. I honestly do not understand why KC treats his brother so much better than his son and he’s been doing that well before Meghan arrived on the scene
This feels like a distraction. He’s not going to be made homeless as he has that huge Lodge in Windsor. He can wander around London as he has security. He doesn’t need a place in Buck House, or St. James Palace as he’s a non-working royal. He can commute to London (like the rest of us) if he needs to visit. Or, (and here’s something quite novel) he can stay with family when he visits London. Or, even more ground-breaking he can buy himself a place in London from his inheritance, you know like the other Spare did when he was no longer a non-working royal.
Total non-story imho and is a distraction from something. I’ll wager it’s Virginia’s book but, with this lot it could be anything!
Will no one think of the teddy bears?
Charles is evicting them as well. His own teddies need the closet space, dammit!
Or Squishy Grey Hippo!?
@Enny @Annel
Welp.
You both owe me a new Kindle Fire for making me spit out my coffee on it
😆😆😆😆😆
😂😂😂
@Kaiser, Harry wrote about his basement apartment at KP in Part 2, Chapter 63 of Spare (“lower ground floor” = halfway underground). His upstairs neighbour, “Mr. R”, who worked for the Queen, would park his vehicle right against Harry’s windows, blocking what little light came through.
That part of “Spare” got me — that Harry was treated so shabbily by the royals that royal employees felt comfortable about making his crappy living conditions even worse.
The Sun is making a big deal about this but he’s just being shifted to St. James’ Place. It’s not really a downgrade. Charles is pretending to be punitive.
It’s such a weird article, too, talking about how SJP isn’t quite the attractive bachelor pad that BP is. What??? The man is in his 60s–and so very gross in a number of ways–why are they talking about ‘bachelor’ pads? And why exactly does he have to have a second royal property? Why can’t he dip into that ‘war chest’ he’s amassing?
That family is weak and disgusting. Every Royal member of the family should be required to do some sort of real work or real military service to maintain their status. Andrew is a baby and Charles is a Diva and neither has had to actually put out real service to their country or sacrifice anything tangible. So they are just a bunch of spoiled dilettantes. I wonder why the British people put up with them. They are an embarrassment to the country
Charles, Andrew, William and Harry all served in the military. Andrew fought in the Falklands war and Harry fought in Afghanistan.
I knew about Harry and I forgot about Andrew and the Falklands. It was more aimed at Charles/William and the others.
The Falkland “war” was over almost before it started. Not much risk to those aboard offshore ships.
@blue, as short as it was, that war left Andrew traumatized and he is unable to sweat today because of it. (lol)
I notice that all the Queen’s children look out for their own children except Charles. Didn’t the York sisters when they were younger share an apartment at St. James’s Palace? Anne gave her children housing on her estate, which the Queen bought for her. Originally the Queen gave Andrew and Sarah an estate as well where they built a huge ostentatious house later sold to some Arab billionaire to pay the lease for Royal Lodge. I remember when Harry did a two week tour of the Caribbean for the Queen’s jubilee and he had to stay on a navy ship. They worked him to death and treated him like Cinderella. I mean what’s the difference between living in the attic or the basement? I just feel outraged on Harry’s behalf. So glad he has a beautiful life now with Meghan and their children.
Yes they all did except KCIII. He is such a petty and selfish man and I don’t see his tenure as king being very fruitful nor positive. Charles is simply using the renovations as a PR spin as all off you have claimed.
I simply take pleasure that Harry’s book is opening everyone’s eyes.
I can’t wait until karma comes for all of them.
“He brought back a string of new girlfriends to [BP]… A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.’
What. Look at his life; are we to believe that PA is out there… dating? Or is the ‘allure’ related to space for teddy bears?
Ha! That’s the part that got me, too! Bachelor pad? For Andrew??? Dude’s retirement age.
Also he’s still technically living with his ex-wife, whatever the hell THAT entails.
Harry’s treatment (or mistreatment) does seem unique in the family. It’s not just because he’s a “spare” either. Andrew’s a former spare and look how he gets treated. I have no idea why he was abused like this. Could it be the others saw his intelligence, courage, good looks, and charisma as a threat from very early on? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
As others have noted, it’s Harry’s resemblance to Diana, I think. In interviews, certain of his facial expressions just look like Diana’s.
He’s a vivid reminder of his mother, whom they all despised.
I have no sympathy for Prince Andrew obviously – but the way the british press gleefully writes about someone’s misfortune, taking care to include embaressing details is so meanspirited. If they were just doing it to Prince Andrew, I would take no issue. But they write about Prince Harry like this to. Journalists in Canada do not write like this.
No journalist anywhere writes the way British press members do. They are racist thugs masquerading as press employees.
Well, well, well, isn’t Marie Osmond looking pretty smart. ‘”Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money,”’
I remember reading a few years back that royals with apartments in BP had to move out due to the renovations. It was also reported back when Andrew closed down Pitch@Palace that he lost his staff and had to close his office so not sure why theses stories are making the rounds as if they are new.
I’ve said this before, Andrew always made sure his children were treated with respect within the royal household. While he had his apartment in BP, his daughters had their own apartment in St. James Palace. Before Eugenie moved into the cottage at KP, Andrew made sure it was renovated. When his daughters lost their security detail he paid (probably the Queen) for private security for them. Harry was treated the way he was because his father allowed it. He allowed his son to be treated less then. He allowed his wife to mistreat his son.
It’s pretty clear that Charles is the only member of the royals who doesn’t look out for his own children. Whether that is because of his “slimmed down monarchy,” the fact that he is broke, or his untreated trauma and narcissism, who knows. It will always shock me that Prince Harry (& even for a short time Will-Not) were living in such shabby quarters. And while I feel no pain for Andrew, how strange it must be to be kicked out of a palace you & your family have lived in for most of your life.
I just can’t wrap my head around this “family” where Harry had rarely even been to the queen’s private quarters…
Kaiser and CB: thanks for picking the creepiest photos of him! It just solidifies the ick factor.
Yeah, but all his photos are pretty creepy.
Didn’t Fergie just buy a mansion in Mayfair where he could crash? Why does he need another royal residence?
It’s not a real *mansion*, it’s actually two flats that she’s renovating into one large space. It’s in a very toney area of London (Mayfair) but a mansion there would be in the $70-80 million price range — she bought the flats for around $7 million. Of course knowing Fergie she’s going to spend millions on renovations. Girlfriend likes to spend.
Why is him getting kicked out the main focus? This doesn’t read like a “single man’s” lux apartment. It sounds like a pedophiles s*x den. The only thing that is missing is McDonald’s happy meal. What grown woman of this age would go there for an adult randevu. GROSS and disturbing as hell.
Adding. This is why the RF didn’t feel shocked at what happened only that he got caught and “embarrassed ” them. I think his sick for under age girls was well known. It’s even in The Crown when he has lunch with the Queen to find out which on is her favorite child and remember out of the four she favored Andrew. Commoners aren’t human from what I can tell to the Monarch. Like what the hell where the other 3 like to prefer this one.
Apparently Andrew’s charming and entertaining and the rest are….not.
Andy wastes no charm on anyone who can’t give him money or prestige. Even “ordinary” aristos are treated with disdain.
This man is 62. He’s not a young eligible bachelor and hasn’t been for decades. Why the focus on how alluring his “bachelor pad” was/will be for a “string” of girlfriends? Is he seriously so dumb that he never stopped the behavior that got him banned from public duties even as he plans his comeback? Why am I even asking? Of course he’s still up to his old ways. He doesn’t think he did anything wrong.
And don’t forget Sunninghill Park!
‘In 1986,[8] the walled garden of 5 acres (20,000 m2) was purchased from the Crown Estate Commissioners on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The following year, construction began on a two-storey red brick house to be the home of the Duke and Duchess of York …
The house had six reception rooms, 12 bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms. It was the first newly built royal home since Bagshot Park, which was built in 1879 for the Duke of Connaught. In the British tabloid press, the home was often referred to as ‘SouthYork’, a play on words for the ‘Southfork’ estate in the popular 1980s soap opera Dallas. It was also “mocked for its resemblance to a Tesco-style supermarket”.’
Will the Teddy Bear collection have to go into storage? Asking for a friend /s
Charles and his shifty press pack are at it again. I recommend he enroll them in a creative writing workshop. He’s being kicked out of BP because a 10-year renovation plan is in process, not because Charles doesn’t think he deserves a mansion, office suites, and an additional apartment in London.
I’m still shocked at Harry’s living conditions at Kensington Palace. He needed bachelor accommodations, but he was worth more than an outdated cottage. I’m glad he and Meghan collaborated to convert it from housing to home until they relocated to Frogmore.
Whenever I think about how they labeled Meghan a “golddigger,” I feel sad. Charles dared to say he didn’t have money to take care of Meghan and that he wasn’t properly taking care of Harry. Fergie lives better than Harry, and she’s no longer a family member. I dislike Charles even more. The UK subjects need to remove those blinders and see the Windsors for who and what they are.