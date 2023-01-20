Kyle Richards says she didn’t lose weight using off label drug Ozempic

It used to be lip injections and BBLs, but now we’re all talking about buccal fat removal and Ozempic. The latter is a diabetes medication that’s rumored to be popular among celebs for its off-label use as a weight-loss drug. Anytime a celebrity seems to lose some weight, people speculate it’s due to Ozempic. (I wonder how Adderall and cocaine feel about this speculation.) Sometimes it’s A-listers, but usually reality stars that I see as most subject to this Ozempic speculation. The latest is Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame. But she says she’s not taking it.
Since Ozempic was exposed as being a popular Hollywood weight-loss drug, celebrity watchers have been speculating over which of their favorites might be on it. The latest suspect is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.
Ozempic is intended to help treat diabetes, and can lower blood sugar and encourage insulin production, but has recently gone viral as a weight-loss drug rumored to be extremely popular in Hollywood. And now it seems that whenever Richards posts any kind of gym selfie, commenters on Instagram immediately began questioning whether or not Richards was getting a little extra help from Ozempic. Last week, she responded after a commenter wrote “ozempic” under a post-workout group shot, she responded, asking the user to “not spread lies,” and insisting, “I’m not on ozempic.”
Her denials did not stop fans from questioning her again. On Monday, when “Page Six” posted about one of her gym selfies on Instagram, commenters immediately began suggesting that she was taking Ozempic, causing her to issue a second denial. “I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” she wrote Monday. She then responded to a comment theorizing that it wasn’t Ozempic, but plastic surgery, again shutting down the claims. “I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” she wrote, adding that she did “have a breast reduction in May.” She continued, promising that if she ever did decide to go under the knife for any more surgeries, she’d be sure to let fans know. “I’m honest about what I do,” she wrote. “But if giving plastic surgery makes you feel better then pop off sister.”
So Kyle posts gym selfies and commentators ask about Ozempic. She says it’s a lie, she is not now nor has she ever taken Ozempic, and if she gets surgeries she’ll let us know. Lol, thanks? I don’t know enough about Kyle’s vibe or Ozempic to say if she’s lying or not, but I kind of believe her. A lot of celebrities lie about plastic surgery and how they maintain their appearance, but as I’ve said before, reality stars, particularly Real Housewives, are typically more honest about that stuff. It’s a little gross for commenters to keep harassing Kyle directly on her Instagram and accusing her of taking Ozempic. Speculate among friends or on a third-party blog! In any case, Kyle is posting gym selfies, not pretending she only eats burgers and pizza and never works out. Even if she is lying about taking Ozempic, she’s not promoting some harmful, quick-fix method. And Ozempic does seem to have some tough side effects, including weight gain when people eventually stop taking it, as most people who don’t actually need it for diabetes would probably do.
I don’t watch anymore but when I did watch that show she was always very natural and pretty but not super duper skinny. She looks really thin right now and her face looks a bit drawn, like Khloe. It may not be that particular drug but they are absolutely taking something to be that thin. Working out doesn’t do that, food deprivation does.
Agreed. She’s been open on the show about her eating disorders as a child actor, so I would be concerned those old demons have resurfaced.
I believe she is on one of the new diabetic weightloss drugs. It may not be Ozempic but it will be one of them.
She was always the RHOBH who was more curvy and frankly she looked great for it, imo.
She does not, again imo, have the will power to have lost that amount of weight – if you see one of her new shots her % body fat must now be v low indeed.
Dreadful situation with this drug here in the UK. I’m not diabetic, but I believe there are shortages for people who genuinely need it.
There are major shortages worldwide. Between the explosion in proscriptions and a manufacturing issue it’s been hard to come by. It’s been 3 months since the last time I’ve been able to have mine filled.
That is awful. I’m sorry to hear this, Dutch.
It’s getting out of hand. I’m getting increasingly angry over this renewed obsession with skinny and the flood of new procedures these past few years. It’s like everybody is losing their minds. Maybe it’s my age, maybe it’s because the 90’s skinny obsession f*cked me up once and I’m not participating again. But I’m over it. I’m about to turn 39 and I’ve decided I’m not doing ANYTHING to my face or any other part. I’ve thought about it. I’m not doing it. First of all, I had surgery last year and the scars vary from great to keloid. What if I get a breast reduction (which I’ve considered) and the scars look like shit??? Apparently my body can’t decide what it wants to do with scar tissue. This is what I look like, people can just deal with it of f*ck off. I’d rather go on vacation than have someone poke or cut me.
And diabetes drugs for weight loss? Is everybody high?
I have a friend who is obsessed with this drug for weight loss, and I honestly didn’t know what to tell her. Yes, ok, it worked. But the day she stops? This can’t be healthy. And this was even before I knew there were shortages now for people who actually need it because of this trend.
I may still get a boob reduction – as I get older my back HURTS – but for the rest, I think I’d rather get facials and massages and just enjoy life
Yes, exactly. There are huge complications associated with coming off this drug – weight gain, and side effects. It’s a crucial medical drug for some, not a life style choice for those who don’t need it. The world’s gone mad. It was ever thus, tho, sadly. Look at what film stars were doing throughout the heyday of Hollywood. Diet/speed pills and then Dr Vitamins.
I’m not against the concept of plastic surgery, especially if something affects your quality of life. I don’t love exercising with these boobs. LOL But right now, I’m protesting all of it.
LOL Emmi I hear you. Damn boobs. I can’t do some yoga poses because they get in the way :-P. The other thing that turned me off of surgery is that I was watching the Affair and I couldn’t focus because of the duck lips. Like why would you think that looks good? But yes, to each their own, live and let live and all of that — as long as people aren’t taking life saving meds from others!!
There can be medical reasons to get a reduction – I’m a gg and have considered it more than once m.
I’m not opposed to any plastic surgery in general as it’s not my business but when there is a drug shortage it should be rationed for those who need it to stay alive, not for those who want it for vanity.
Amen to that!
I am currently recovering from a minor foot surgery. And I was SO grateful for all the painkillers/drugs in Hospital when I needed them.
But can we please stop putting medication into our bodies when we actually do not need them?!?
These drugs are developed for a specific scenario and condition.
Not for conforming to distorted body images. Not to mention what damage one could do to the body…
This has gone absolutely crazy.
I feel like anyone who’s experienced major surgery is going to be less inclined to undergo medically unnecessary surgery. Your body never recovers 100% from the trauma of being cut open. Moreover you don’t know what the future holds. So many unnecessary procedures fatiguing your body and then a medical emergency?
Yes!!! I have so many friends with breast implants that have side effects from them, one even has MS symptoms and she thinks it’s worth it!
My MIL needs Ozempic to maintain her LIFE and she hasn’t been able to find it for the last several weeks…when she was TRYING to get it at the end of the year because she wanted to get it before her NEW OOP started in 2023 making the drug unaffordable for her until she hit her OOP limit again…This subject makes me MAD AF🤬
I don’t know what she is doing, if anything. But she is almost unrecognizable. She looks nothing like she did on Real Housewives.
I mean, there’s saxenda too which is specific for weight loss. It doesn’t need to be Ozempic
Isn’t taking a diabetic drug when you don’t have diabetes, dangerous?
I’d assume there are some kind of side effects.
I’m thinking these drugs cause you to lose weight and as soon as you stop taking it, the weight comes back.
How are people who are not diabetic even able to get this drug? Are doctors prescribing it to them? Countries need to start cracking down on the abuse of prescription drugs before we find ourselves further into a new epidemic that is just as dangerous as the opiates one.
I wouldn’t even doubt that half the Kyle commenters might be genuine in thinking she’s taking it/don’t like her and call her out, but I’d place bets that the other half are bots/paid to name drop the drug so women and girls see it and fall down the rabbit hole of taking it to lose weight