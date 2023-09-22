Moir: The Windsors looked irrelevant, blithering & banal during their trips this week

This week has felt like the British media is working through an incandescent hangover because they were so “shook” by the Invictus Games. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked amazing and loved-up, the Invictus cause is worthy and important, high-ranking officials from around the world traveled to Dusseldorf and all of them wanted facetime with Harry and Meghan. The BM tried to ignore all of it, tried to relaunch old smears (Thomas Markle, the cost of Meghan’s clothes) and all of it fell flat. Prince William was trotted out for carefully managed events in New York and they tried to declare victory. Charles and Camilla did a short tour through France and the BM was bored to tears. Please allow Jan Moir at the Daily Mail to explain the weird vibe this week in her column “Since the Queen died, I’ve struggled to see what the point is of the Royal Family any more. Is that wrong?” Oooof.
No magic since QEII died: “Since the Queen died, I’ve struggled to see what the point is of the Royal Family any more. Is that wrong? Once this dignified, dutiful, much-loved matriarch left us for the great palace in the sky, she took the last drop of regal charisma with her, along with my devotion. All we are left with now is the well-meaning but essentially ho-hum next generation, the second tier on the crumbling cake, the monarchical subs’ bench.”
The royals abroad: “If questions are raised about the value of their individual and collective roles within the UK, then the issue of their significance gets even more crucial when they venture abroad.”
The asparagus issue: “There was a fabulous banquet at Versailles, although it was a bit much of King Charles to demand he was not served foie gras nor out-of-season vegetables such as asparagus, particularly as salmon and asparagus fishcakes are still on the menu at the Pavilion Tea Room in Kensington Palace. (I hope you are hungry, Your Majesty, because this piping hot hypocrisy is delicious.)
Charles’s big speech: “There was further embarrassment when, in a historic address to the French parliament, the King called global warming an ‘existential challenge’ and called for a ‘sustainability agreement’ with France. Fine words, but after the British Government U-turned on green targets, Charles must have been feeling very green indeed. And this was more than just unfortunate timing, it perfectly emphasised increasing royal irrelevance.
Let Camilla retire: “And then, of course, there is Queen Camilla. What I am thinking is, do we really have to put the 76-year-old through all this torture? Camilla trundled through Paris like a woman expecting to face a guillotine at the end of every day. She looked terrified most of the time, and when she wasn’t looking terrified she was battling to keep her hat on, fighting to keep her hems down and avoiding being patronised by Madame Macron. The First Lady of France fussed with Camilla’s evening cape on Wednesday and then — unforgivably — made her play ping-pong during a cringeworthy publicity event yesterday. Camilla does her best, of course she does, but she always has the air of someone who ponged her ping a very long time ago. Someone who would always rather be somewhere else: preferably at home, feet up, ciggie lit, dog on lap, stiff gin to hand as she riffles through the latest issue of Horse & Hound.
William’s trip to New York was even worse: “And if all that wasn’t bad enough, Prince William in America was even worse. He was speaking in New York as the finalists were announced for his flagship environmental project, the Earthshot Prize. The Prince appeared in front of an audience that included Bill Gates, UN climate envoy Mike Bloomberg and former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern — or as I like to call them, people with nothing better to do. They certainly must have wished they were on an earthshot the hell outta there when William began speaking. ‘I think if we remark on how pessimistic and doom and gloom everything is, even though there is a healthy dose of that needed… it doesn’t provoke the reaction from us humans that we would like,’ he blithered. Honestly. Who writes this banal guff for him? Then he went to inspect some oyster beds — don’t ask me why.
“Blithered”? Oh my. “People with nothing better to do”? Well well. “It perfectly emphasised increasing royal irrelevance”? Harsh but fair. I actually agree with Moir about Camilla needing to be, um, put out to pasture. Camilla has already made it clear that she doesn’t want to travel or do these tours anymore, and she’s truly not adding anything. No one, anywhere, is clamoring for Camilla. The king seems spry enough, so they just send him out solo and let Camilla have lunch with Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan. But as I said, the royal trips this week have suffered because of the collective media hangover from the Invictus Games. It’s a stark comparison and the Windsors just look… unimportant, irrelevant and silly. I love that for them.
Camilla should not wear that shade of pink. Diana wore this and I was checking photographs and several of her pink suits and dresses were among her most iconic looks. Camilla does not look good in that color and it recalls how well Diana looked in pink. A mint green or blue would have been a better choice for camllla.
I see these senior royals and I suffer. Pics of camilla going down the stairs make me nervous, there’s nothing regal about this. I look at them I wonder if the knees will stand, if the sausage fingers hide an illness… Them not abdicating while the monarchy is still something will hurt their crown. People loved qeii because she accessed the throne as a young sincere beautiful woman. They got zero chance. Ze.ro.
Rishi is going to get an earful at his next meeting with Charles, and I love that for him.
@Jane – I wouldn’t be so sure. Sevenbins Sunak could just retaliate with negative stories in the MSM about the 47% rise in the SG. There are so many perks Richy could take away from the BRF if he chose to do so. The man is ruthless and could easily make a case for saving the taxpayers money and the media would back him. Even though he wasn’t voted in with a mandate for the British people he could successfully argue the BRF are not elected and have no say in government matters. Make no mistake about it KCIII (and William for that matter) will be reeled back in and tow the party line.
As I said, the media are hanging on by a thread and are losing patience. It’s clear the palace promised them something in regards to the Sussexes either returning humbled and put in their place or William and Kate were supposed to take the Sussex mantle and become carbon copies. They saw Invictus and nothing compared to the star power and charisma of those two. They’ve tried everything to hurt and abuse them and nothing has worked. The papers are bitter, traumatized and shocked because they are stuck with bores and the real superstars are thriving without them.
I wonder if some of the rota are upset they can’t go to Invictus anymore? And feel like they’ve missed out
We know that matt from the sun was there but other than that I don’t think any royal reporters were there.
@chloe. I think a few went like Victoria Ward from the Telegraph. Many rota photographers went. GMB went. The problem for them was that couldn’t bring negativity because the event was for veterans and they all love Harry. Also, I think they are truly in despair because there is nothing to force Harry and Meghan back. That means no view of the children and no access to the money makers. Harry and Meghan are moving on and the papers and palace need that “rift” to keep the money flowing and back door agreements in tact. They know Harry and Meghan are moving on and don’t care. That scares them.
Oh, they are bitterly tasting the fruits of their own labor, that’s for sure!!
They are 100% bitter about the Sussexes. It’s clear no one – the royals or the tabloid press – thought they would leave – but even once they did, they all clearly thought that at least harry would come crawling back and they could use the “prodigal son” narrative for the next 30 years.
They thought he would be criticized for his flying coronation visit, instead pictures of him at the airport were met with approval from a good deal of the world.
They thought they could ruin his Singapore trip by talking about climate change and instead Nacho took control of the narrative with one shopping picture.
and so on.
There is definite remorse and bitterness, the british press is a beast that needs to be fed, and the royal family needs to provide the meat.
Totally, Becks. This coverage and the recent Tominey article are clear regret that they bet on the wrong Horse. And the rest of the Royal family. That bill (and the retribution that comes from a gutter press) are quickly coming due. Can’t wait. They all deserve one another for what they did and what they could have had.
Finally someone is telling the truth re the Windsor House of Cards. There is nothing there not even fluff can help them with their mediocrity. After Harry and Meghan left, they look like left overs from a bygone era
Jan Moir is an old school monarchist who believes royals should be seen not heard. She’s far in the right wing political spectrum and has insulted Meghan and Harry numerous times and probably the worst. So while this article speaks truth, she’s still a garbage human.
@Chloe, I agree. Moir is rabid and toxic about H&M. This must be climate denial payback or something else above my pay grade to work out.
So now Jan gets what she deserves. William and kate are so bad at this. She should have thought of this when she slammed harry and meghan.
That’s what makes this article all the more pointed: if the right wing royalists are saying they’re irrelevant, the BRF is in real trouble.
She is an old school monarchist……which is why an article from her about the irrelevance of the royal family is much more interesting.
she also wrote a SCATHING article about W&K’s caribbean tour last year. I don’t think she has any love for those two.
Is she a monarchist or did she just like the Queen?
Jan Moir hates Harry and Meghan. Hates them. I wouldn’t align myself or agree with her about anything. Maybe that’s just me?
@Steph Sounds like you hit the button. She reads more like QE was it for her.
The queen helped hold this together. I agree not the same with her things have deteriorated. That said both the queen and Charles should not have enabled Williams lazy ways.
There was the continued indulgence of an inherently lazy man like William all these years which, truth be told, still continues to this day. But this was also combined with the inexcusable and prolonged attacks on other members of the family. How could the Windsors not know that would also weaken their family unit and world image? It’s like damaging one leg of a stool and expecting the stool to still stand solidly and be effective. Either way, the BM can only continue to praise the Windsors without merit for so long, the truth about them still remains. It’s an open secret that they are as dull as dishwater, castles or not.
Shots fired! Loving it 😄
Without a shadow of a doubt this is the Mail retaliating against the BRF’s stance on climate change. The huge U-Turn on green targets by the Prime Minister at same time as KCIII made his speech. Both the King and the heir have unwittingly embarrassed the government and this article is their punishment. Once the ‘fuss’ has died down Moir will be back to making up stories about H&M and normal service will be resumed.
“‘… monarchical subs’ bench.” Amazing. No notes. The leftovers are just subs. This isn’t the A-team, and the bench is shallow. Game is essentially over. Forfeit and go live your over-privileged lives in peace and title free (after having paid reparations to every nation you once empired over, of course).
I can’t tell if the sub bench quote is my favorite or this one “ …she always has the air of someone who ponged her ping a very long time ago.”
Sweet Jesusita. May I never be described that way.
Ha ha , that was hilarious , my thoughts exactly .
The Royal Family are just corpses walking .
Abolish the monarchy .
Irrelevant and don’t forget doddering. Horsilla needs to stay safe in the stables. Chuckles needs to stop demanding pampering and read the room at home. Peg and Can’t well they are totally useless and need to part ways. That just leaves abolishing the monarchy.
Kingdoms and monarchy were created long ago for various reasons, but you’ve got two ways to be meaningful in those positions: keep power by Force (not necessary in the UK at this point in time) or keep power by Personality. The last bits of Personality and star power died or now live in California. They’ve got nothing left. I’ll give Charles a few points for putting effort into his position, but the rest of them either can’t or won’t even put in the effort.
I’m actually pretty shocked this blatant anti-monarchy article was allowed to be published in the DM, wow. There is even some support for this point of view in the comments on the article. Are the tides turning? I am very interested to see if they continue to persist with their crusade against Meghan and Harry or if they are slowly trying to set up a shift away from the Windsors towards the more interesting couple. Fascinating.
Now you know better than that, @Mei.
Nah, the war against Harry and Meghan will continue. They’re just sad that IG doesn’t give them much to work with as far as bashing them goes. Thus, the return of Thomas markle. Harry and Meghan have sued and are suing most of them so that can’t make them happy. Some of those verdicts should be coming in soon. It’s more like the press is kind of neutered right now.
This is all a manifestation of “You reap what you sew.” They drove H&M away and now are left with the equivalent of raggedy dish rags. Have fun and f!ck off.
Exactly.
It’s really incredible how the RF thought all these appearances would be the perfect counter to the Invictus Games, but it ended up having the opposite effect. We went from a week of fun, jovial good spirit, with the added bonus of a loved-up Meghan and Harry in chic clothes, looking joyous and radiant, to a week of dismal hotel room photo ops, oyster picking to a crowd of zero, ears tucked in a ballcap, messy wigs, and watching Camilla’s skirts fly up. The contrast could not be any more grim.
I said it yesterday in regards to Cams next to Mrs. Macron – but it is also true of the couple as whole. They simply cannot move with the times. They are stuck in the past and fight hard to hold onto the past. It’s not a good look.
I actually thought it was kinda sweet when Brigitte was straightening out Cam’s coat. Like she was unable to do it for herself and Madame Macron didn’t want her to be an embarrassment for the photo shoot. Afterwards Chuck and Manu played buddy buddy for the cameras while Cam just looked like she wanted to gtf out of there.
@Nomades: It was sweet of Brigitte to help Camilla but the British press view the Royal Family as superior to everyone else so anybody deigning to treat them as just human beings is seen as being condescending or disrespectful. We saw it with Meghan telling her story about meeting the Queen. Her making fun of herself and how she curtseyed to the Queen was not seen as a funny story but her insulting the Queen.
I don’t think this is about H&M. There is a coordinated effort by British government to slow down environmental protections and to undermine the goals set by previous tory leaders. People reading the right wing publications are being told that the living cost crisis will be worsened if the government focuses on the climate change. I listened to a few crazy calls to James O’Brien’s LBC show about that. The public is dangerously misinformed. Now, in this climate, both Charles and Will are talking about environment. It is like there is no coordination between palace and government.
@sevenblue was it really a lack of coordination? I don’t have the timeline 100% but it seems like there was time for Charles to change his speech but he deliberately chose not to. It feels like when he made it very clear that the only reason he wasn’t going to that summit (G something) was bc Truss told him not to.
It is AMAZING to me the LACK OF TALENT that the Royal Family has around them…Anyone who has a LICK of marketing savvy would know that the ONLY way for W&K + C&C to get CONSISTENT positive PR is to NEVA do a scheduling faceoff with Harry & Meghan…the TRUE ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ALL the way around…All the Royal Family CONSTANTLY do playing THIS game …is highlight how DISCOUNT & INEFFECTIVE they are in a side-by-side comparison …
I ❣️ this for the Royal Family…because now the Royal Rota are going to RUN THEM THROUGH THE RINGER…as they realize they hitched their horses to the WRONG carriage…and it would have been BETTER for THEM if they hadn’t ran H&M out of town😡
When the pointlessness of the monarchy is not only showing but glaring, it’s the beginning of the end.
Elizabeth was doddering, too – but at least there was a legacy of goodwill to preserve the myth. Charles and Camilla never built up any good will and William is a cipher. When Will speaks, there’s nothing specific, just vague wishes and platitudes. People yawn and move on.
The thing about Invictus isn’t just that Harry and Meghan have star power – it’s an ongoing and increasingly successful project that meets its goals with efficiency, organization and goodwill. And when Harry makes a speech, the success is right there to back him up. People are attracted to success and want to be associated with it.
“Pinged her pong a long time ago”. LMFAO.
If right, that would make Cammy yet another person who wants the trappings of Royal life (jewels, money, prestige, power) but doesn’t want to to put in the hours or the effort. In other news, water is wet.
I burst out laughing multiple times while reading this. And it’s the Daily Mail! Usually their coverage and commentary on the royals is so reverential I just want to hurl. 🤢. The times they are a’changing.
Jan Moir and the press refuse to admit that Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games last week only served to highlight how bad and charmless the rest of the Royal Family is. The fact that both William and Charles scheduled trips after the Invictus Games shows how deluded they are. Yesterday when I said Mrs. Macron made Camilla look like a doddering old women people (I guess her fans) were deflecting with Mrs. Macron’s wig. I’m not a fan of Jan Moir but she’s absolutely right about Camilla but I also think the rest of family should be put out to pasture with her.
Please tell me I’m reading this wrong. Charles walked into someone else’s house and made demands in THEIR hospitality?! Are you kidding me?
Camilla overthrew the woman who should have been queen consort and when see finally got the job she falls flat. No one will ever forget she got her royal status dirty.
@aquaruis64: I could help but think of what it would have been like if Diana was there instead of Camilla. She would have been glamourous and charming.
Diana would be singlehandedly saving the monarchy right now if they let her–which they probably wouldn’t.
Man I am really here for the Fall of the House of Windsor with alllllllll the popcorn. BRING. IT. ON. There are some Titanic-scale failures I can’t wait for, like the day when Elon Musk completely tanks what used to be Twitter, and the British royal family to finally be recognized as the utter failure it is (those who didn’t skedaddle to the U.S., that is) and to be abolished.