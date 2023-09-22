Jobson: Prince William ‘can be a bit of a shouter,’ Kate gives as good as she gets

Robert Jobson is King Charles’s most recent biographer of record, and much of what Jobson puts out there is coming from Charles and Camilla’s camp. So it’s always fascinating to hear Jobson’s comments on Prince William and Kate – it’s like viewing the lazy duo through Charles and Camilla’s eyes. Apparently, Jobson got the directive that it’s A-OK to talk about how William and Kate shout at each other and throw cushions at each other and how William has a “notably short fuse” and he “screams at staff.” Well, someone thought it would be a good idea to highlight Jobson’s admission that William and Kate have huge screaming matches.
When it comes to relationships, no couple is ever completely perfect and there likely isn’t any pair out there who can say they’ve never had any kind of argument or disagreement – and that appears to include members of the Royal Family, like the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Robert Jobson claimed that the pair have a very strong partnership and are clearly very in love, but have different approaches when it comes to disagreements.
Jobson wrote that William “is a bit of a shouter” during rows, while Kate is more of a calming presence. A royal aide reportedly told the author: “He [William] can be a bit of a shouter when he loses it. It’s fair to say the Duke and Duchess give as good as they get if their disagreement results in raised voices. But they know each other so well, it usually blows over quickly – and she is, on the whole, a major calming influence on him.”
The book also details the positive influence Kate has had on William, largely down to her middle-class upbringing, which Jobson claims has helped to keep William grounded. He continued to say: “They’ve got a solid relationship and she gives him confidence. There is no jealousy, no friction – they are happy for each other’s successes.”
The trail of breadcrumbs is turning into a path littered with loaves of bread. We get it – William and Kate fight all the time, they scream at each other, they throw things at each other, and Kate consistently has bandages on her hands. Like, none of this is healthy and all of these royal reporters coming out and saying “sure, they scream at each other constantly, but it’s fine, we swear!” Also: “she is, on the whole, a major calming influence on him” – “on the whole” is doing so much work there. I realized that during the Sussex saga too, that “Kate the calming influence” is as much of a lie as Kate’s hair. This marriage is so dysfunctional.
Why is he so often “losing it”? Those are some choice words there.
And why do they keep trying to suggest Kate calms him and gives him confidence? Why does he need her to give him confidence? What is wrong with this person? He’s sounds so…unstable.
This is a good point. I also, can be “a bit of a shouter”, as can my husband…but it’s not a feature of our marriage. Most of the time, we are kind and polite and discuss our differences like adults, or know to go take some cool down time alone if we’re feeling extra ragey. Every now and then, yeah, we do have a bigger blowout fight. I don’t think it’s problematic that they fight, but this angle of every time they fight it’s a shouting (and throwing shit) match is a bit worrisome.
Their relationship has always been this way, with screaming fights and *both of them* throwing things like gameboards at each other.
If he is shouting all the time, I really feel bad for the children. They don’t deserve to be in such a hostile environment.
This is what I wonder about too. Where are the children while all this screaming and throwing things is happening? That kind of thing is traumatic for kids to witness, even if they aren’t the ones being screamed/thrown at.
Kate calms Willy down, and Willy needs his brother to come back to the UK to be Willy’s “wingman” (Jobson, IIRC). Why does Willy need so much support? Is he really that unfit to be king?
There we go with “middle class Kate” again.
I have no clue what her being “middle class” has to do with her positive influence and keeping William grounded? Do we think she’s saying to him “calm down, go clean the kitchen” when he gets mad? (that’s my husband’s go-to when he’s annoyed, he either cleans the kitchen or mows the lawn, LOL.)
The only thing I can imagine is if Will has tantrums over royal annoyances, like Charles with this pens and Andrew with his teddy bears. A non-royal might say “Seriously? Suck it up.” But I don’t know that Kate is like that – she fought hard to be royal – i.e. “Where’s my Easter gift?!”
I think they are saying she has life skills William never learned because he lives in a rarified world where his wish is his command. He gets ragey when he can’t cope with the inconveniences of daily life and Kate is there to get him through.
“Where’s my Easter gift?” remains funny as hell. And that’s not a middle class thing.
Kate has fully taken on all the out of touch aristos characteristics because she and Carole hated being middle class. There is nothing common or relatable about her.
Carole would love being called middleclass because she’s not, she’s working class. Children of working class people who get richer and rose, are born and raised as middle class, but the parents remain working class with new money. And it’s debatable if the middletons ever had much money or if they were just using Gary’s drug money to give the illusion of being well off.
This has to be one of the most dysfunctional marriages I’ve ever come across. It’s obvious they’re both bad for each other, yet the media pretends this is all normal and playful. The only one’s I feel sorry for are the children. No wonder they look miserable all the time.
It’s also normalizing DV. Just awful.
Ah yes…more stories of violence in that horrible marriage. I can only imagine what those children must be going through.
So like most, my husband I have arguments. Not often, but I must admit that when they occur I am the angry yeller/worst behaved. I grew up with parents who fought like cats and dogs, it traumatized me and it is where I learned my poor behavior when in an argument with my husband. But as an adult, I realize it is 100% on me to correct my behavior and not just fall back on blaming my parents. We do not have kids. We have always had dogs-we actually met walking our dogs at the same park. Anyway, in the last year we got a puppy and she is sensitive (to noise, raised (even happy but raised) voices, sad/bad vibes, etc.). As such, we in turn try to be sensitive to her, conscious of the fact we don’t want to upset her, lest she get scared and run outside to get away. Long way of saying: oh those poor children! So sad to think their parents can’t rise above their ego/entitlement/whatever and think of them before fighting like that. I can only hope that their nanny has them sequestered away in a safe, happy space far away from W & K when this (more frequently reported) fighting goes on.
The curtains are opening wider and wider. We know he is usually incandescent with rage because the tabloids like to reveal that on a consistent basis. I suspect they reveal these things because the leftovers are all they have now and their patience is wearing thin. The need clicks and they need to sell their books. They should know that the truth will set them free and probably pay their bills and then some. So come on tabloids since you are money driven spill all the tea you have on the leftovers.
There’s no friction? Jesus, what *would* friction look like?
He just seems like a total d*k.
Regularly screaming at your partner is not normal, however they try to spin this.
I don’t know how they get away with writing more books saying the same bloody thing over and over again:
We know he’s “a shouter”, we know the Kate calming influence line. It’s interesting to me that they use “scream” instead of “yell”. Others may disagree but I’d much rather be yelled at than screamed at especially by a dude. Screaming sounds way more unhinged.
I suspect Kate is less of a “calming influence” and more “willing to do or say whatever it takes to get him to calm down.” Those are not the same.
No she doesn’t. She’s egged him on for years with things like lies about paps (and her relationships with them) and now lies about Meghan. She does plenty of her own screaming and throwing things at him. They’re both toxic humans and they are toxic together.
I mean when it’s him vs. her. She definitely agitates him toward others.
We saw kate on that video incite William to get even angrier with the reporter and zero evidence of a calming influence.
I don’t know how they get away with confirming all the things Harry has been saying and still calling Harry a liar.
This is bad all throughout. Clearly this is a dysfunctional marriage and the media is trying to put a bow on it. At this point, it’s quite tiresome seeing news like this where we know bits of it but the media will never tell us anything more.
Changing the subject, I like Kate’s hair in these pics. She really needs a haircut- at least bring back this hairstyle and stop copykeening her SIL she clearly hates.
And this could very well be one of the reasons why she’s not going to Singapore and didn’t go to nyc. There’s less rota protection and thus the very real possibility that one of these screaming matches could be seen or heard by outsiders who have no reason to protect the Wales’ image.
You’re on to something here.
Ah interesting theory. Maybe if the fights are getting so frequent that they can’t hide them, they don’t want someone spilling the beans about it?
Or maybe things have gotten so bad that they need completely separate suites when they travel, not just one suite with two bedrooms, and they don’t want that leaked if they can’t control the press.
I think you’re right. Like the hints of nastiness we saw from him to her at the Jordanian royal wedding…
So how come they are arriving late to so many events(including the coronation) recently? What’s happening behind the scenes?
Something massive happened Coronation morning or the night before, and it was something KM did.
In the Coronation photos she looked malevolent, had clearly been crying, and Carol M looked as tho she’d been up all night crying.
Something was dreadfully wrong. Whatever actually went down, it must have involved KM refusing to go and her whole family pleading with her.
But what started it?
Maybe she was upset about Rose and her son being included in the Coronation.
Whenever I read these stories about W&K’s screaming matches, I think of the story of H&M, when Harry said something disrespectful and Meg wasn’t having it. She questioned why he thought he could speak to her that way, and gave her self a minute to recalibrate, which made Harry reflect on his behavior. That’s a calming influence. Kate giving as good as she gets, while William is screaming his head off is beyond toxic. W&Ks marriage must be completely in the gutter if the BM is over here trying to normalize screaming fights and throwing sh*t.
@ JT, you are spot on.
Is Jobson’s book coming out in paperback? I don’t get why the Mirror is resurrecting this story. But apparently Charles is a bit of shouter too maybe that’s where William gets it from. According to Harry, Meghan shut down the nonsense right away and told him he needed to talk to somebody about it.
You can’t “shut down” an abusive partner. It’s not something the victim can or should be burdened with.
I think Amy Bee’s comment was about Meghan setting limits. What Harry said to Meghan was unacceptable and she was clear that he needed to work on himself. And he did.
If he had continued that behavior Meghan would not have stayed.
Yes, thank you Cali.
KC must be a bit of a thrower also. Wasn’t there some story about him ripping out a sink and throwing it?
Yes, and throttling his valet as well.
@Amy Bee — I remember Harry writing about this in Spare, when he said something rude and sarcastic to Meghan and instead of lashing out she turned off the stove, went upstairs and sat quietly until he joined her. She said something like “Were you spoken to like that growing up?” and he said yes. It was then she said he had to get therapy or the relationship wasn’t going to work. That was such a poignant moment. The difference between the Sussexes and the Wails is like night and day. One couple exudes love and respect for each other, the other barely contained loathing.
I don’t know how anyone could have an argument with Kate or engage in a shouting match with her when she is so frigging hard to understand with that put upon accent of hers that she thinks makes her sound posh but really makes her sound like she has a sock in her throat
I imagine that Kate’s real accent comes out when she’s screaming right back at Will. When you get angry, you lose control. That sock is falling out of Kate’s mouth when she’s going toe to toe with The Other Brother.
I was wondering who could possibly leak that sort of stuff and who could think that it was a good look but then I remembered how charles behaves with toward the Sussexes and it makes sense.
It is very odd that they keep pointing out how often they have these shouty, screaming, yelling rage matches in such a very happy, loving marriage. I mean, it doesn’t sound happy or loving. It just sounds super dysfunctional and on the verge of a breakup.
Yeah, this feels like is the start of a separation/divorce roll out that’s coming from Chuck/Cams.
Or Charles/William working together to prime the pump for divorce. Two Uni sweethearts grew apart, Kate wanting to leave royal life and focus on their kids in adolescent years as someone pointed out yesterday. Better as co-parents and friends, etc.
Kate/Carol(E) pushing back with the US Magazine ‘awe’ tripe, but Charles/William pushing forward on Single Dad PR trips for William. And neither pushing for Andrew to leave Royal Lodge because Adelaide is the separation home.
It seems like the slow rollout that that one Twitter thread was suggesting would happen soon.
While I think William would need his dad’s support if he wants to divorce Kate, I can barely imagine them working together😂. But needs must, I guess. My only thing is that Charles and Camilla are probably fine with Kate. She’s mostly malleable except for rogue flower shows. Let’s say William does want a more glamorous wife to compete with Harry. That would not be something Charles and Camilla would want. Kate is the better choice in that regard. So I’m just not sure I see William and his dad working together. That said, I can see Charles and Camilla happy to not be the only messy ones. William having a messy divorce would not make Charles’ messy divorce from Diana as a big of a deal. So basically idk?
So finally, if Charles is helping William with this, then I see William issuing an ultimatum as in “I’m done done” and it can go this way or it can go this way as far as a rollout goes and Charles will want to maintain the monarchy so…
So if we go back to the time when we notice William just didn’t bother to play nice in public anymore and the zoom room move, that is some time in spring 2021. At the time, there needed to be two years separation if both parties consent in order to get a divorce in the UK. We are now well over two years from that time.
If we start it from the move to Adelaide, that was summer 2022.
If there is a divorce, it has to be made public since it is a court order.
So this may all be part of this timeline.
Interesting. Did not know the 2 year separation rule in the UK. That’s wild.
Divorce law changed in the UK in April 2022. But the two year rule was in place when William is likely to have started the process in spring 2021
i’m not sure calming is doing the work it should here, this woman is clearly shrinking away, so is she feeling hopeless and just taking it with no regards to her own well being, i would say to carole come get your daughter before its too late
This is just not a normal way to describe a marriage of 12 years, with a couple who has been together (albeit off and on) for close to 20 years, who are in their early 40s.
I can’t remember the last time my husband yelled at me. I mean sometimes we speak above a normal speaking tone, lol, but not actual yelling. I also can’t remember the last time we had a fight that was more than a “omg you’re driving me crazy right now” kind of thing. I would say that we have disagreements (we’re both lawyers, there is a lot of back and forth here, lol) but we don’t “fight.” I can’t remember the last time I would say one of us “lost it” or that I had to soothe his temper or whatever.
But the weird part to me about this is that this is maybe the 3 or 4th time in the past 6 months that they’re running with some version of this story from Jobson. It’s like someone really really really wants us to know that the Waleses fight fairly frequently.
Agreed – I’m in my 30’s and been married for 8 years and my husband and I never have shouting matches. We’ve certainly never thrown anything at each other.
It’s very odd that their supporters act like that’s normal in a “loving marriage”. Although these are the same people who dismiss Will assaulting Harry as “boys being boys” and applaud the relatability of this dysfunctional family, so maybe they just all come from toxic backgrounds.
The rehash of a story about their dysfunctional marriage coming from a Charles acolyte seems like a slow rollout is in the works. William and Charles are likely working together on this one.
I agree. Charles is strategic and plays the long game well. I can very well imagine them in cahoots figuring out how to coordinate this publicly and financially. It’s just too obvious since she’s not traveling with him anymore, just the odd brief day event to which they seem to arrive separately and pointedly ignore each other.
Yes, we all know they shout at each other, but what or whom are they shouting about? And when do they have the opportunity to do so with the separate households?
How does this jive with the ‘closer than ever, like two peas in a pod, or was it more in sync? in awe of each other article yesterday?
Am so discombobulated.
For the sake of argument, what if someone knew for sure that William was abusive? What would the response of the media and the royal rota and the royal institution be? Would they get help for William? Protect Kate and the children?
No. They would do exactly what they are doing. Project, subvert, hide, obfuscate, blame others. He wouldn’t be the first abusive royal, after all. But back in King George 5th day, parental/ spousal abuse was simply accepted.
These statements by the rota are really troubling. We saw from Meghan and Diana that they are willing to sacrifice the needs, happiness, safety, and even lives of the married-ins for the sake of the institution.
I understand now why the rota has been so circumspect regarding the Wales. They are complicit–they have agreed to the tow the royal line. If it is indeed the case that abuse is happening and it becomes public, then they go down as well. They have staked their professional reputations on the royal family.
The hatred of Meghan makes even more sense to me now. It’s not just racism. That’s a big part of it. It’s that whatever is going on in the royal family, Meghan knows about it. And she has absolutely nothing preventing her from talking about it. She has no loyalty to that family, no sense of obligation. The fact that she could talk, even though she chooses not to, has completely unnerved them. They have gone so far to discredit her in anticipation of her talking someday (or even of Harry talking someday now). I think even those stories about the royals offering her $50 million for a divorce are likely true–but the payout would be for a divorce PLUS an NDA. She really tweaked their tails by saying in her Cut interview that she hasn’t signed an NDA.
Circling back to the story, we get these stories about “shouting matches” and “throwing cushions” as a way to downplay the serious dysfunction at play here (and it’s serious dysfunction even if it’s not outright abuse. But for a 6 ft 3 inch man to scream at a woman in my mind is an abusive act. It’s meant to dominate and terrify, which falls under the realm of abuse.)
The fact that Meghan came out and said she hasn’t signed a NDA makes me think one was offered to her in exchange for something (maybe money like you said) and she refused. Because you have a really good point – there is a real fear of Meghan talking and saying what she knows. So what does she know?
We know the royals are out of touch, we know they treat their staff like crap, we know they’re stuck in the 1950s, we know they treat the female married-ins like crap, we know they prioritize the monarch and the heir above all else. We know William and Charles are entitled and spoiled and have tempers. Anyone with a grain of sense knows William is the one who had “concerns” about the skin color of the Sussex children.
So what does Meghan know, what did she see or experience, that she could talk about, from her relatively short time in the Firm, that has the royals and the press so scared?
If anything really dark is going on, she knows. She would know about covered up affairs, covered up addictions or eating disorders, covered up abuses. I imagine the royals were really opaque and didn’t share any info with her, but I also think that Harry broke “omerta” and told her the Deep Dark Secrets he knows. That would explain the way the royals have completely turned on Harry, this man they purportedly love. He “broke the code” and told his wife about family secrets. Or rather, perhaps he DIDNT, and Meghan doesn’t know the worst of it, but the fact that she COULD know probably keeps a lot of royals and advisors awake at night.
Becks1, the skin colour discussion was from more than one person. My money is on William, Kate, and Camilla.
Remember the story floated that W & K were mad that M took pictures of George and didn’t ask first? Yeah, I don’t think that was it. I think they were fighting in the other room loud enough for everyone to hear. Then there were stories about not trusting her to keep her mouth shut and follow the rules of the Firm. That would make sense if she said no to a NDA.
They saw her as the enemy. They were fools. Like Diana, Megan (& Harry) was their salvation. They blew it.
“For the sake of argument, what if someone knew for sure that William was abusive? What would the response of the media and the royal rota and the royal institution be? Would they get help for William? Protect Kate and the children?”
Sadly, no. Would you call 9-1-1 if you saw an actress on a soap opera being abused in a DV storyline? No, you wouldn’t — because that’s just a soap opera. The Wails are the UK’s national soap opera, and viewership is declining. So the BM and the public would let the violence continue, because they’d be too busy watching and opining and writing and waiting to see what happens next. Diana got no help for an eating disorder. Meghan got no help for suicidal ideation. Kate will get no help if/when Willy starts to beat her — but there’ll be all sorts of competing narratives in the press. “Fragile Kate tries to hide a black eye!” “William ignores Kate’s tantrums!”
And where would Kate go? What shelter could hide her and her kids? Could she take the kids? Heaven knows I don’t like the woman, but I wouldn’t wish an enraged, violent husband on her or any other woman.
So interesting. I’m really stretching here, but I wonder if Kate didn’t confide in Meghan at some point in the early days and then instantly regretted it.
Yes, Meghan’s comment that Kate was a “good person” and “going through something” says a lot. I think the marriage completely fell apart shortly before the Rose Hanbury story came out. I can imagine there must have been a hell of a row and Kate confided in her. Of course all of that changed because we all know Kate doesn’t tolerate other women. I think it was pretty obvious that William was strongly attracted to Meghan in the beginning and could very well have rubbed Kate’s face in it and the jealousy switch was turned on. What a horrible mess…
Kate would never confide in Meghan because she has disliked Meghan from day one. Meghan likely said what she did because there is observable behaviour that makes her feel sorry for Kate.
Agree, Nic919, that Kate would never confide in Meghan, ever.
As for Meghan’s comment? I view it as Meghan stretching the truth. Meghan being too nice again, just as Serena William said she was.
Given how the Kate stans have attacked Meghan from the start? If you were Meghan wouldn’t you try to throw them a bone to get them off your back? Similar to the comment Meghan made about how you don’t have to like one of them and hate the other.
Kate did not have a normal middle class upbringing. The goal was to marry well . Kate never had to support herself and had leisure time to be ready when William called. She has no clue about real life. I don’t think William and kate are very much in love.
Kates biggest problem is she ALLOWED herself to be a doormat for 10 years until he put a ring on it. Now she has realised that the crown is soooo close she thinks she’s safe from divorce and is fighting back. Your not safe girl, far from it, no Royal bride has ever been. See this is the difference Megan had no ambition towards “royalty”, all she wanted was the man she loves, and look at the equal partnership they have now because SHE stood get ground from day one. Kate your the cause of your own demise and sorry, not sorry, but I love that for you. YOU chose to let him treat you how he wanted, you are just the dummy to this man child. In every picture (,other than when your touching his arse) your leaning away from each other. Is that why you were so jealous and resentful of Harry and Megan’s real affection that was on display.? Bullyam is a raging neurotic idiot, and no matter how many more stories they try and surpress it’s starting to creep out for everyone to see. I hate any form of domestic violence as I suffered from it terribly in my first marriage, but then I woke up and realised that it WAS NOT the idea of marriage that I wanted my children to have so I left and took them with me! The only people I feel sorry for here are the children, what must they think, but bully and Kate deserve each other, the children DONT deserve them
Mary Pester, I agree with much of what you said. I think she does give as good as she gets. I think she winds him up when it’s to her advantage. It would be interesting to know if Ma Mids is still pushing her to stay and be Queen–at the expense of the children. I realize the brass ring is inching closer, but the children don’t get a say in all of this.
I’m sorry your first marriage was abusive, and I’m so glad that you left with your children. The question here is why doesn’t Cant want her children to have a better environment? I realize that she has to have KFC’s permission to divorce, but I believe she’s in a position to make some demand for the benefit of the children. Why isn’t she? Instead, we just get more embiggening articles.
Charles does not have to give permission for a divorce.
@tessa – one of the commenters yesterday mentioned during WK wedding, Kate asked William if he was happy, but he never answered her back. I went back to browse through parts of the wedding last night(tbh I haven’t seen their wedding in full length either as during that time we were on vacation). Showed my husband a few clips and we both noticed that William wasn’t really enthusiastic . If anything Kate was the one more enthusiastic. Looking back maybe he’s always had 2nd thoughts.
The one RR/pap/tabloid book I’d want to read is one from Tanna. When/if W&K divorce, I want him spilling every detail about how he worked with the Midds for a decade to position Kate. Every trick they pulled together, etc.
Nah because Tanna would sh*t talk Meghan. He is worse than some of the Rota.
Niraj Tanna? I just googled and saw that he took photos of Kate visiting William in Cornwall and was later accused of stalking Prince George with his nanny. Are you saying Tanna works or worked with the Middletons?
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for 20 years, you’d know that. The tennis pics where Kate complained? She set those photos up, took him snacks, took him a blanket while he was taking her pics on demand. She and Carol(E) wanted everyone to know Kate felt she had free reign to do whatever she wanted on Duchy property. William complained so Kate scrambled, lied, and filed charges to pretend she hadn’t set it up. Tanna took it because he was waiting for an ultimate payout – some of which he got in later years, some of which he didn’t.
Kate/Carol(E) also set up multiple other pics with Tanna including ones to get drug dealing Uncle Gary off the front page. The first known ‘public kiss’ of W&K, when William was so drunk he stumbled to the car, snogged Kate, got behind the wheel, and drove them both away? Knocked Gary off the front page just as ordered. The Tanna pics of pregnant Kate out shopping with Mummy and buying a moses basket? Also a set up.
The ‘stalking’ was absolute lies. W&K were allowing all the other paps access passes to KP gardens to photograph Kate and kids whenever she was out. Because Kate was trying to hide her years of collusion with Tanna, she went along with William on banning him. The RRs made fun of him on Twitter because they all knew the game W&K were playing.
Note the body language in the last picture. Both leaning as far away from each other as possible. A picture says more than a thousand words.
The normalization of domestic violence is what is really concerning here. Apparently it’s normal and good for couples to have regularly have screaming matches and throw things at each other. There’s been more of a push that Kate “gives as good as she gets” in the past few months, almost like they’re trying to distance any fault from William. The narrative used to be that Kate was a submissive wife who took her lead from her husband along with never putting a foot wrong. Now they’re heavily implying if not straight out saying that if William is abusive, it’s fine because Kate is too
As much as I despise Kate and everything she’s done and stands for, we do have to remember that there is a power imbalance in their relationship. She can be replaced, she is expendable and once the kids are in boarding school she can be taken out of the picture either through a pay off or what not, etc
👀 🤦♀️ 😶
They need t seek counseling. 🤷♀️
Hmmm, a lot of stories recently all discussing the amount of fighting, shouting and “pillow throwing” in William and Kate’s marriage. All very careful to emphasize how very very normal that is, Kate totally gives as good as she gets,
nothing to see here…Makes me wonder if KP are trying to get ahead of a story that hasn’t come out yet?
Is Omid going to raise this aspect of the marriage in Endgame and so his team ate trying to reassure peeps that this is, gulp, normal rowing?
What stands between Willy’s avowed intentions to become a global statesman by day and international sex symbol by night? Reality!
They sound really messy. The way she’s going around with the blatant Meghan cosplay and wigs lately looks like desperation for attention while William seemed so needy, unprepared and out of his depth in NY. They really need to get it together because screaming at each other doesn’t sound like the kind of relatable the public needs. Hot mess.
My husband stopped yelling at each other when we had kids. It was OK to act like idiots when it was just the two of us — and we never threw at anything at each other, for heaven’s sakes, because we genuinely love each other — but we knew the harmful effects that living in a home with screaming would have on our children.
It can make children feel unsafe and insecure, depressed and anxious. It actually changes a child’s brain chemistry. Princess Early Years should know this.
There is nothing normal about the Wailses’ marriage.
And this is why Kate and the kids live in Adelaide cottage and Bill at KP. Charles and Bill are such awful people, self centered and entitled, there are a lot of lessons for raising George.
@saucy&sassy, you would think that Ma midds would want better for her grandchildren and daughter! But Ma midds is the one who has pushed for the Royal ring and the crown. And lets not forget that when Charlie boy drops of his perch, George becomes the heir and I wouldn’t put it past Ma midds to remind her daughter of that, every time she cries to her. Couple that with the fact that bully would go for, and probably get custody of the children. I have been thinking for a while that something is coming, not because of these temper stories, but, because of the sometimes passed over comments that the children always seem happier with William than Kate!!! Bully has been a manipulator ALL of his life! Also, go back and look at the jubilee pictures, the press made a big show, day after day, of Louis with his hands over his mother’s mouth, and then ALL the children looking happy and smiling with William and Charles! The Carol service, the world cup fiasco, even the coronation, it was all happy pictures with daddy. Like I said lovey, the hairs on the back of my neck have been tingling for a while.
I don’t see how William’s divorce can be messier than Charles’s Kate had 10 years to see what kind of man William was and she still married him knowing she would be his doormat. She wasn’t a teenage Diana. I don’t see the need to divorce unless William already has someone in mind for the role. If he does why would he have the Fail announce he was open for business and the world was his oyster. I don’t get it unless he’s trying to hide his intended. Make it look like the Wales mutually agreed to divorce and he met his new wife after the separation. Making him not guilty of adultery like Charles. Could she be the Russian lawyer?
If there is a contender for wife #2 she might be bright enough to realize that being named before the divorce (and too soon after) would have her being vilified in the media like Cam was. Something has changed in the relationship that seems to make it more difficult for PW to pretend in public around Kate.
William used to be decent to Kate in public but since about spring 2021 he has not been able to control his disdain for her. Along with the obvious space between them like shown above. Something flipped in him. And while kate sort of pretends, her nasty looks show up more often, as what happened at the st Patrick day thing.
There may or may not be another woman, but whatever is going has shifted William’s behaviour.
Also a marriage just ending without another woman to blame will be much easier to sell. Especially for William. The big issue with the Charles and Diana split was the presence of Camilla as the third wheel. If there is no woman there then getting a divorce before he officially looks will make things much more palatable. Divorce is common now and accepted for a variety of reasons.
I think William’s main deal is making it look like they grew apart. 20 years, Kate wants to focus on the kids not work, not fit for royal life, etc. He doesn’t want any hint of scandal about another woman being part of the divorce.
Is it safe to say that the marriage has petered out?? It started as an obligation to a woman who waited for ? years, it probable had its moments of love? to produce three children then Harry left and gave it some life, a bonding over dislike of a mutual person(s).
The zenith was Prince Philip’s funeral, where the deluded two thought they won…….
It is now on the speculative stage, she has no cards, except public opinion especially women.
She is counting on women fighting on her behalf despite how she has been towards other women including her very own sister….
She has always seen women as the competition, so this will be interesting…
They may putter-on, until ? he finds someone that evokes his passion and is willing to endure his baggage, someone who loves him in spite of himself …..
In that event, he will call the whole thing off, she will put up a public relations fight which may go any way based on a paying public…
It will then be truly over, with her to be blamed for the whole fiasco…..
There is enough empirical evidence that she winds his up, feels him up etc…
In any respect it will be curtains…
Karen married the FFK not a spoilt irascible guy called William. It was the title she wanted not the man.
As I mentioned yesterday in another post, not a good look for the BRF having 2 of Their senior royals looking more and more miserable with each passing year.
I guess then William will be here in the US more often 😆. Esp he has that new status symbol you know here in America(according to DM).
Jokes aside though, imo Willam is not contented with just OK in a partner We know he’s very competitive esp when it comes to what his younger brother has inc the happiness he sees with Harry’s marriage and how Harry is also proud of Meghan. I don’t see William that proud of Kate lately.
Another example, I saw Queen Rania in an interview recently and she’s so remarkable. (Both Beauty and Brains).