Prince William & Kate ‘throw cushions at each other…It’s always kept under control’

Tom Quinn is the author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family. He’s been promoting this book for months by giving interviews about what his “royal sources” are telling him about the sorry state of Prince William and Kate’s marriage. I mean, it’s clear that Quinn is trying to put the most positive spin on things, but he’s quietly spelling it out: William and Kate have a lot of marriage drama, they shout at each other, they say unkind things together, Kate treats William “like the fourth child” because he’s so immature, short-tempered and tantrum-prone. Great future king, right? Well, Quinn is back at it:
Prince William and Princess Kate’s marriage is “not as perfect as it seems” but they know how to make it work, a Kensington Palace insider has claimed. In an exclusive interview with Daily Express US, Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, dished on his private conversations with a Palace insider.
The main takeaway from the intimate exchanges is that, like all healthy marriages, William and Kate have their differences but know how to compromise and make it work. Mr Quinn explained: “From people I’ve spoken to, it’s not as placid. It’s not as perfect as it might seem. But William adopts the manners and the way of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining and adopting.”
In Mr Quinn’s eyes, this has been the recipe for their marital success.
“Both of them have stuck to the thing that made the late Queen such a remarkable monarch,” he explained. They very, very rarely complain. And when they do, it’s always in measured terms.”
That is not to say William and Kate never have heated arguments. Mr Quinn learned from the Palace insider that they have “terrific rows”.
“Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other,” he said. “It’s always kept under control”.
By keeping their personal affairs private, the Waleses have invited less public scrutiny than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Mr Quinn believes. “They are less picked apart than Harry and Meghan,” he said.
[From The Express]
“They very, very rarely complain. And when they do, it’s always in measured terms.” They complain all the time, to everyone, about everything. They complain about their workload, they complain about the Sussexes, they complain about Charles, they complain about needing more time off. They throw tantrums at the drop of a hat. They dedicated a full day of their trip to Boston to briefing the media about how much they hate the Sussexes. As for this: “Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.” The fact that there’s even a consciousness to “keep in control” when they’re having violent fights does not bode well. In the past two years, even before Harry revealed that William assaulted him, it absolutely feels like there are many people talking around the fact that William is a violent man. It’s another one of those open secrets within the British media and royal establishment.
“They throw cushions at each other”
Such passion.
Anger is the only passion left between them! My first thought when I read that part about Willnot adopting the manners of his gran was, wow, is Angela Kelly his real grandmother? Or have the courtiets and rota hidden that QEll was a rage monster?
Sidenote, in the top pic it looks like Willnot’s dropped a smelly fart and are grossed out by the smell but also half laughing because Kate’s stuck there.
QEII had a temper, she and Philip did have fights. Early in the marriage a reporter filmed her throwing her shoes at Philip as he ran out the door of their cottage (on tour). Out of respect for the institution, the reporter didn’t release the film.
@Notasugarhere LOL! Takes after his gran then, and the press hid it.
Marion Crawford the governess who was shunned and exiled for writing a book about the Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret said they used to hit each other in the school room with a left hook.
LOL!!!
@Couch Potato – Am starting to wonder if photogs hate these people; that is a terrible photograph. why do they continually make him look so old and unattractive? (oh wait, ugly on the inside coming throught). Compare it to the face of the people behind him.
I think they’re bored to death with them! Kaiser is a genius when it comes to picking pictures!
I didn’t realize that assault is dependent on the relative density of the object being thrown. Learn something new every day.
exactly. i guess they’re trying to normalize domestic violence. their relationship is so utterly devoid of any connection that they have to make light of domestic violence to pretend that they are ever in each other’s presence outside of scheduled events.
What an odd terminology… Is that a british thing– throwing cushions? Cushions in like a couch cushion? lmfao… so weird. Maybe the brits call pillows cushions and that is what is meant by the terminology because the idea of a cushion fight is making me giggle inside. I do think the writer’s intent of the term ‘throwing cushions’ was meant in a more hyperbolic manner. Still funny though lol
Also, I don’t think it’s normal.
He tells it as if it’s the healthy thing to do.
My parents are divorced, but they never threw cushions or other objects at each other when they were still married.
I… have literally never thrown anything at my spouse… ?!
Me either! Married for 12 years, plenty of arguments, one 1 night stay in an hotel to cool down, and 0 items thrown.
Literally who talked themselves into believing this was a good talking point- they keep the violence in their relationship “under control” they don’t break the royal collection vases.
What a miserable life. What a terrible way to live. If they weren’t so awful – i would feel terrible for them.
I haven’t thrown a thing (vase or cushion) at my partner either…
Throwing things at someone doesn’t seem healthy.
My husband and I do playfully, but never in anger. Usually it’s a stuffed animal.
What’s weird, is the guy makes it sound like throwing things at your spouse is totally normal during arguments. Like, “oh, yes, we all throw things at our spouses, but unlike us lowborns, the Pegs are so enlightened, they only throw pillows”.
Same way they normalize him assaulting his brother. The more they try to make them look good, the more damage they do to them. Its mind numbingly sad.
My parents were married almost 51 years. They never threw anything at each other. They never yelled at each other. They discussed things like adults do and dealt with issues together.
I’ve never thrown anything at anyone for any reason. And heavy vases? ‘Some couples’ do this, do they? Who????? Is this one of those quaint English practices, like slaughtering grouse or running down rabbits with horses?
Seriously, it sounds made up from TV/film clichés, completely a straw man.
Me neither. I find it so weird that they consider this normal behaviour amongst lovers. I for one do not.
You’d think that a clear sign to end a marriage, right?!
Same. Married over 20 years, never thrown anything, and we don’t shout. The casual “every healthy relationship includes throwing vases and sh** like that” is just mind boggling.
They’re normalizing domestic violence. I can’t figure out if they’re trying to tell the public something about the true state of the Wales’ marriage or just shrugging off the violence.
I had grandparents who argued a lot but even they never threw things at each other. And if the story is that both of them throw things at each other then both of them are violent. Yes we have more stories of William being aggressive with Harry, but Kate throwing things doesn’t make her any better.
^This.
Me neither! And my husband doesn’t behave this way, either. We get into arguments like any married couple, but the worst we do is raise our voices and shout, and even that only lasts for a minute or two, in the heat of the moment. And we both always apologize afterward.
Occasionally I’ll slam a door behind me when I’m super annoyed, but I’ve never thrown anything at anyone, ever, or hit/shoved/grabbed anybody in anger, either, nor has my husband (or anyone).
It’s incredible that this guy is trying to justify abuse to prop up W&K.
Cushions, but not pillows, because they no longer share the same bed. Or house. Or lovers.
Before anyone starts in, no Kate is not a victim. She is as awful to William as he is to her, always has been.
None of this is new behavior. They have had frequent screaming fights and a dozen separations throughout their 20+ years of this failed relationship. Fighting, screaming at each other, throwing board game pieces and boards at each other, cushions, whatever. That has always been part and parcel of this disaster.
They are a pair of pampered, overgrown adolescents who never should have married. A convenient, business arrangement Uni thing that should have ended at graduation if not before.
They and their children would be much better off if they divorced. Learn to co-parent without screaming at each other like they do now.
I agree they are both awful, but I think William is more awful. He has absolutely no motivation to change his behavior because he knows there are no consequences. Everything will be covered up and twisted in his favor. His most egregious acts will be defended and explained away. Look at Charles and Andrew. Even Harry was headed down that same path if he didn’t find motivation to change.
Agree. And he certainly does not adopt the manners & behavior of his grandmother. She wasn’t known to be a shouty person who throws things. Margaret maybe, but not Elizabeth.
See above. QEII did feel free to scream and throw things at Philip. I looked it up, it was an Australian tour. She threw shoes and a tennis racket at him.
Kate’s behavior to Meghan at that walkabout was super offensive I wish the media had called her out of it. She’s no better than William imo.
Impatient, eager, lazy, whatever. But I really think Kate is in bad, bad shape. She may not be a victim, but she is experiencing the after effects of an unhealthy relationship and abuse. Again – I am not making excuses for her or anything. She brought it on herself, through – probably – bad advice from her parents (ambitious mother, I suppose), not particularly smart behaviour (as in overplaying her hand, not reading a royal room, etc.), and by not having a worthy support system in the first place.
She’s a scapegoat now, and I am confident she’s not as resilient as Harry.
Crygate liar in bad shape??
What a pity
I knew the excuses would come out of the woodwork.
To reiterate.
Kate is a willing participant in this relationship. She slept around his friend group to be vetted as his cheating sidepiece. She’s chosen to be in a business arrangement marriage in exchange for position, title, power, access, and a freebie lazy life.
Kate is an abuser. Kate is a racist. Kate is a misogynist. Kate uses and abuses her kids for PR. She yanks those children around physically to pose them for photos. She shoves her fingers in their faces and screams at them (photo evidence from Pippa’s wedding and other events).
Kate went after Meghan repeatedly in public even after Meghan’s suicidal ideation was known at KP. She wanted to drive Meghan to suicide to get Harry back to her in the UK.
Kate is not a victim, she’s a full participant and just as terrible as William.
Nota, we have this debate frequently and I think the point that is missed is that no one is debating what you are saying. No one is saying Kate should be sainted for putting up with William on here.
What others ARE saying is that both things can be true. Kate can be an abuser, a racist, a misogynist, who uses her kids, who went after Meghan, etc. AND she can be a victim of abuse.
Do I know that she’s a victim of abuse? No. But its possible. Saying someone is an abuse victim doesn’t mean they’re not terrible or not a full participant in other horrible things. And she has clearly decided that staying is worth it for the titles, the crown, the palaces, etc.
Stating that is not “making excuses” for Kate. It’s acknowledging a potential reality.
And yet they are. They’re saying William is worse than Kate, which is absolutely untrue IMO.
Let me put this twist here. ‘William can be an abuser, a racist, a misogynist, who uses his kids, who went after Meghan, etc. AND he can be a victim of abuse. ‘
Posters have said repeatedly before and likely will say again – that Kate is a precious victim of fate and has no agency here. That her awfulness is a response to William’s, instead of it being a proven part of her nature since well before they even met.
She chose to debase herself to pursue wealth and position from her mid-teens. It isn’t that now she’s just woken up and has decided to keep putting up with anything in exchange for the titles. She went after the titles and money from the start, that was her goal.
My point remains. They are both awful, equally so. They are on a equal plane. People on here are insisting that she’s better than he is – and IMO that just isn’t the case. Much of what Kate has done, especially openly to Meghan, is worse than many things William has done.
Kate is exposing the kids to a violent situation as much as William according to Tom Quinn. This doesn’t make her any better than William.
Well, we don’t know which one is worse. I know you loathe Kate, and you know I’m not a fan, but the point remains that she may be a victim of abuse. And William might be a victim – women can be abusers as well in domestic violence situations.
William does have more power in this marriage as you point out constantly (if Kate walked, all the dirt on the Middletons would come out) and he also holds the purse strings and he’s the actual royal.
But again, no one is saying Kate is the perfect victim. Saying she might be a victim does not negate the other horrible stuff she has done or how awful a person she is otherwise.
I’m not going to debate this all day with you, but I think you are oversimplifying domestic abuse by insisting there can’t be abuse bc Kate is racist and abusive towards others.
@notassugarhere…where you lose many of us is right here: “They are both abusers on a equal plane”. They are not on an equal plane. They are not equals, based on the British class system of hierarchy. They are both abusers, yes. They are both products of nature AND nurture.
I personally disagree that “much of what Kate has done, especially openly to Meghan, is worse than many things William has done.” IMO, Wm’s betrayal goes far beyond Kate’s.
As they are not equals to start, everything Kate has done will have been with Wm’s tacit approval (even before marriage, I’m sure, but particularly in reference to the Sussexes). In an attempt to stave off Wms’ tantrums, she has openly stayed on “his side”. As sad as that is, as bad as that is, it’s why some see her as the lesser of two evils. That she has done evil things is not being questioned. That she is worse than William, the guy with ALL the power…?????
I think you are making assumptions about what I may or may not know, or may have not personally experienced, when it comes to abuse.
They are equal human beings who choose to be the worst possible versions of themselves. Choose it every day.
No, William does not control her actions. We’ve seen for years the emotional manipulation the Midds have over him. How she repeatedly attacks him, undermines him, does whatever she pleases in the press with the help of Mummy. Kate is not powerless.
He is not responsible for the choices she has made for 20+ years, esp the choices she has made since 2016 to be the worst possible person towards Meghan. She made those choices, he didn’t direct them. Harry made it clear what type of human Kate is, just as he did with his brother. Neither of them was worth the pages wasted on them.
She has agency. He has agency. They each individually choose to be the way they are. They are both free to make better choices. They choose not to.
What is so insidious about most abusive relationships though is that they don’t start out that way. They usually start out quite the opposite and then slowly become more and more abusive/toxic. In William and Kate’s case, William was like this from the start and Kate knew exactly what she is getting into. Kate went into this with her eyes wide open about everything, especially how she was going to be treated by William. Does that still make her a victim of abuse or a willing participant?
Notasugarhere, I go back to their dating years. She made herself available whenever he wanted her to. They did have loud arguments during that time, they would break up and start over again. I think a pattern was established. This is how they handle anything that isn’t smooth sailing. They are probably pretty well matched when shouting and throwing their ‘cushions’. Cant and her Ma have and had some pretty interesting briefing to the bm. It isn’t like she isn’t part of participating in the bm hate machine.
I think where Ma and Cant’s strategy fell apart was in believing that she would have more power than she has. It seems to me that she & Ma are taking some really stupid chances trying to sideline KFC and the Escort. That was never going to be ignored. So, they torque off those two and William when they take potshots at him. This is where the power dynamic goes against her. She gets not one cent that isn’t given to her by Wont. She can’t live anywhere except where (I think) KFC says. She cannot win this battle. It’s all set up against her.
This entire dynamic is going to explode in some way. I hope the kids are being protected by Nanny Maria.
Nota, it’s so weird to me how instead of listening to differing nuanced opinions, which still agreed with your overall perspective, you choose to be combative. And even with your constant declarations that Kate is no victim, you somehow manage to paint William as one. Even with how the Middletons clawed their way into his life, he was an adult who was capable of making his own decisions. Always struck me as odd how you can muster more sympathy for William, especially when his awfulness and cruel treatment of others extends pretty far — I am talking beyond his family.
And you seem to imply you know insider information as if you have dealt with the royals personally. Whether you actually have or have not isn’t relevant, but it leads you to become combative towards others who have even the slightest deviation from your opinions.
Saying Kate and William are equallly abusive goes against everthing we know about how the BRF treats its married ins, especially women, and especially women married to the heir.
Kate’s a piece of shit. No doubt. And she may throw the abuse she gets from William right back at him. But “she gives as good as she gets” doesn’t mean she has equal power.
If Kate were an equal abuser on William’s level, he wouldn’t have been able to ban her from the Diana statue unveiling. She wouldn’t be stuck at Adelaide. She have worn a tiara to the coronation, etc.
William has the whole goddamn on his side in his abuse. Kate does not. Saying they’re equals is factually incorrect.
Nota, you hit it on the nail. That is Kate point blank. I have no sympathy for her at all. Nasty woman and her comeuppance and karma is coming full circle and she will have earned every bit of it.
I think the weirdest thing about their volatile relationship is that Burger King is clearly done with Kate and the marriage, and Kate continues to stare at him adoringly and touch him as if it were welcome. I suspect she moved out and took the kids at some point due to his temper. A line was most likely crossed and I am not going to speculate what it was. Or, it could just be that the marital contract expired and he coldly banished her to Adelaide. Whatever. My beef is the total dishonesty of their relationship and the hand that the press plays in covering for them while bashing Meghan and Harry mercilessly.
Divorce remains an option. If it’s that bad then kids are being exposed to violent behaviour and both parents are to blame. Staying together for better press is a horrible reason to pretend to be married.
So this I agree with. If the parents are openly violent towards each other in front of the children, that is not healthy and a divorce is the healthiest option.
It is and it isn’t. Everyone knows how Diana was treated. How the Sussexes have been treated. There’s no getting out of that marriage without severe consequences. If I were her, I would stay married, keeping living in Adelaide, keep spending tens of thousands on designer duds, take my vacations, go to my raves, and ignore my husband. It’s a sad life, but from her perspective it’s better than being literally hunted.
No it’s not under control when you throw things at each other. I bet they do more than that with Pegs incandescent rage fits. Maybe one of their spares will write a book and it will all come out.
The way they are trying normalize the fact that these two grown a$$ adults can’t argue without throwing things at each other is frankly disturbing.
This is pretty much what he’s said before so interesting that its being picked up again. And again the emphasis on throwing cushions, not vases! because that makes it better? He makes it sound perfectly normal for married couples to throw vases at each other during an argument, and its definitely not, at least not in my experience.
And yes they complain all the time. ALL THE TIME.
Things must be really bad in the Wales marriage and the press knows it.
This and the Roman Kemp/shoes off story. None of this is new (we hadn’t heard about the shoes off before but it happened ages ago, they just sat on it) and while I get that it’s the summer drought because the royals do absolutely nothing for months there’s an undercurrent to the stories they are releasing/repeating.
They just throw cushions at each other? Sure Jan. I think he’s going through great pains to say “it’s only cushions” because it’s actually a lamp, or vase, or any damn object that’s close enough. If you get to the point of an argument that you’re throwing things, you’re not going to stop at cushions.
The cushion vs vase thing is so specific that I think its clear something happened with a vase once. I looked back at the older post about this and I said in that post that I wonder if a cushion knocked over a vase or lamp once or something. Or one of them was raging and a vase was broken. It’s such a specific comparison that I think there has to be something there.
Also, do Brits use the term “cushion” to mean pillow, or throw pillow? Like I’m picturing William or Kate pulling the seat cushion off one of their expensive chairs and hurling it across the room. Even that is very different than throwing a small decorative pillow across the room.
Not that throwing anything is normal.
Also, just as an aside – my husband and I don’t get into raging fights. 16 years and we don’t lose it with each other. Have there been some big fights over the years? Yes, early on, but we figured out how to disagree with each other without fighting. Now maybe once or twice a year I get really mad at him and go to the bedroom and shut the door, but it lasts for like a half hour, lol. And there’s no yelling. I can’t remember the last time I yelled at him, or him at me. I feel like THAT’S keeping it “under control” and learning how to deal with each other etc. Not deciding to switch from vases to cushions.
Cushions are the little things you put on a settee or armchair. They don’t mean the seat or back of the chair.
Diana threw a teapot and her rings at Charles, he threw things at her and at servants. So William probably grew up witnessing things being thrown.
I agree the timing and return of this story is interesting. We last read this months ago, so I wonder what has happened that all the rota know but can’t say so they reprint this instead.
Wonder if they know why Rose and David took Kate under their collective wing this week…..
(was that only this week?)
Yes I am wondering if that is related as well.
Yeah, it seems pretty recently the tabloids printed this same excerpt. Why the rehash? Letting the wails know they can spill the separation beans at any time?
Another story about how they throw shit at each other but it’s controlled? Will needs to keep his hands and pillows to himself. Those children are going to struggle so much because of those two.
The same goes for Catty – its often been said that she gives as good as she gets. He throws something at her and she retaliates.
Its clear they have a VERY VERY toxic relationship – its the children we should be concerned about. They will be seeing and hearing all this
It’s not hard to imagine her being aggressive seeing as how we literally saw her try to physically intimidate Meghan during the funeral walkabout.
Kate doesn’t just retaliate. It has been made clear for two decades. She was this way before they met, he didn’t make her this way. They are two toxic, dangerous people who are exponentially more toxic together.
Married 14 and with my husband for a grand total of 19 years. We have never, ever, EVER thrown anything at each other, soft pillow or not. Lord knows he can get on my nerves and vice versa but this would never even occur to me to physically lash out and the same goes for him. This is NOT the flex these people think it is. All of it is worthy of bombastic side-eye (as the kids say). Toxic a-holes.
41 years, never thrown one thing at each other. Also no name calling. We argue but we are adults. The wails are spoilt children.
I’ve been married twentysome years and I have never once thrown anything at my partner, because we are adults, and not violent, and when we have a disagreement we do not use physical force to try to make our point. Couples that are throwing objects at each other in anger are NOT doing well, even if they are soft objects.
20 plus years here too and I have NEVER thrown anything at my partner. I don’t understand why they even had to go there – giving the example that some couples throw vases or something.
This is not normal behavior and I hope the children are victimized by seeing it or hearing the feud.
I love how they normalize it by saying other people throw heavy vases. Hey! It’s fluffy harmless cushions!
EXACTLY.
Knowing what we know about these people, is the vases reference random or are they quietly telling us about someone else? Charles? My guess is someone in the family has thrown a vase at least once and they all know about it.
Good point. Didn’t Charles rip a sink out of the wall in a fit of rage at some point?
I think there’s an apocryphal story about Charles and Diana throwing vases at each other. Or just Charles throwing? I don’t remember.
I remember the vase thing with C&D but it may be just a tale to justify Camillagate . There wasn’t much scrutiny then, just buried inside papers and ‘Women’s mags’.
This must be that “soft diplomacy” they are so famous for!
😂😂😂
royalty is literally the opposite end of the spectrum from meritocracy…def not shocked he’s an entitled tantrum throwing adult given he’s grown up with Charles as a dad and only parent figure for most of his youth and adult life. and he was old enough to watch his parent’s marriage fall apart and be in the middle of it. just bc he’s born to royalty doesn’t mean he’s suited to be a public figure and i remember Diana said he was never suited for it anyways bc he’s not a people person. honestly, with how horrible his family his, i’m shocked he’s not worse…like not a literal sociopath.
Soft or not, the fact that they’re throwing objects at each other speaks volumes.
Sorry, but Harry gave so many examples of them complaining in Spare. These writers just keep pretending like that book didn’t happen. William complained that Harry got to keep his beard. William complained that Harry was doing charity work in Africa. Kate complained about the fit of charlotte’s dress. Kate complained that Meghan didn’t have a party for the kids in the wedding or something. Kate complained that Meghan said the word hormones in her presence. They both complained about being two poor adults who didn’t receive an easter gift.
This depiction of their relationship sounds totally unrealistic. The press knows that their marriage is not great.
It’s definitely a case of “thou doth protest too much”— just the fact that reporters need to keep reassuring the public that their marriage is fine means it is not at all fine.
William’s behavior as described by this article and others that referenced his incandescent rage and fights with his wife sounds like someone you see portrayed in movies as cocaine a cocaine user. I wonder if he uses cocaine to cope with unaddressed issues in his adulthood and from his childhood. 🤔
At any rate, considering how the British heirs have been enabled and/deified for generations, I expect they’ll continue to accept that he’s perfect despite his issues all while continuing to find faults to project on Harry, the spare.
I have thrown an object in frustration during an argument. I think it was a wood bowl. But I didn’t throw it AT someone. I kind of picked it up and slammed it down on the table. Then it broke, and I felt like an idiot. And I didn’t do it again.
It doesn’t sound like we’re talking about “pillow fights” here. Pillow fights are things kids do at sleepovers, with soft things. There are unspoken rules and the aim is never to hurt the other person. It’s fun. I did it with my friends and we were always giggling the whole time. Because it’s not really a fight, it’s a game.
It doesn’t sound like the Cambridges are doing it playfully, at all.
Once in an argument with my ex before work, after he punched the wall next to me; I went into the bathroom and threw my coffee mug at the sink out of frustration. Not at him, not near him, but to physically just smash something. I cracked the sink and the mug survived until I was donated after the marriage was over.
Punching walls, throwing things at each other or towards each other is physical violence.
And there is something called reactionary abuse – when the person with less power (victim) starts doing similar actions as the perpetrator. It is abusive, but they wouldn’t fall into the stereotypical abuser profile.
An excellent book on abuse is “why does he do that?” By Lundy Bancroft. It really breaks down why people abuse and why they rarely change their ways.
Personally, I’m having a hard time getting past the whole…some couples through vases at each other, like as if that’s a totally normal / common thing? What????? Like….some spouses commit homicide, but these two just quietly hate each other instead.
Can’t spoil a person or child with excessive deference and no regard for consequences without them becoming a literal monster.
WTAF? This is a ‘story about willy and katy, why are Meghan and Harry being dragged into it? And in such a shady, side-eye way (what am I saying, scratch that. How else would they talk about M&H). Never mind its a spurious comparison/false equivalency, Pretty sure M&H don’t throw anything at each other, and Meghan checked H’s ass the first time he raised his voice/was disrespectful to her. DItto, mr. finger in your face (I still high 5 her in my head for the ‘kindly keep your fingers out of my face’ slap down).
And btw, what kind of grammar is this- ” But William adopts the manners and the way of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining and adopting.”
Is she adapting or adopting? Who/what is she adopting? Meghan’s style?
I couldn’t figure out that sentence, either!
I believe that’s a typo. Adopting should have been adapting.
They failed to make them the perfect golden couple so now they’re trying to make them the relatable golden couple – sorry, still don’t relate. I guess it makes the British press happy to see people suffering in a marriage instead of rejoicing in each other with real respect the way H & M do.
Oh, c’mon. Most of us have one of those at home. My sympathy is with Catherine. Most men are silly boys until their 60s and then they become really useless.
Nah. Not normal. Try again.
……what? What kind of men do you know?
That’s horribly sexist, apart from everything else that’s wrong with that statement.
So they are trying to sell them to the self deluded domestic abuse victims. Interesting. I’m not sure that is a sustainable base because they often end up dead.
I think Will probably didn’t start physically assaulting Kkkate until 2020 bc that is when CarolE let it spill she manipulated Billy into the marriage with keen. I think he cheated on her and treated her like ish, but she did the same to him. I think he realized how the midds tricked him into the marriage in 2020 and then got aggressive with keen. Remember that story about her leaving him and taking the kids? I think that was the 1st time he got physical with her and he’s been doing it ever since. She had the ability with her mom to manipulate and abuse him, that is when the power dynamic changed and he became more openly hateful to her. Bully and the mattress are living separately and he’s setting her and her grifting family up for the fall and to take the blame. Chuck and cowmilla are helping him. They all hate her and her family. The press is going to go after her more and more as they get more clicks.
There’s a difference between acting goofy or immature and throwing things at people.
Is my husband still a big kid in some ways? Yes. He also holds a demanding job, maintains a close relationship with his siblings, parents his children, has friends and hobbies (well, hobby: golf), and is a supportive partner. And he does it all without throwing anything at me.
William is useless now and he’s not anywhere close to 60. He also can’t manage his anger, apparently.
Um, no…no man I’ve ever lived with in any capacity behaves like this. It is not normal or acceptable
ETA: @KFG, when/where did CarolE talk about the manipulation? I totally missed that somehow.
No, most of us DON’T have “one of those at home”. And they’re called people, not “one of those”. What a demeaning and immature way to explain domestic violence, as if we just need to put up with our idiot male partners. You must be in an awful relationship to make a blanket statement like this. Mr. Jaded is not a silly boy, he’s a responsible, devoted and respectful person. To trivialize a serious behavioral problem like this is abhorrent, especially since they have 3 small children who likely have been exposed to their explosive cushion-throwing (or worse) fights.
William even complained about Harry’s wedding beard. He and Kate are major whiners. Whining is the Wailses’ brand.
And I’m adding my experience to the chorus here: My husband and I will celebrate our 34th anniversary next week, and we’ve never once thrown anything at each other. I would be horrified if we did.
I read once years ago that when parents argue loudly with each other within their children’s earshot, their children’s brains experience a spike in cortisol, which can affect the way their brains work. Princess Early Years should know this.
“princess early years’, such comedic talents on here!
Are we supposed to give William a sticker for not actually hitting his wife, who he seems to abuse in every other sense?
Measured? Controlled fights ? Wow… I never thrown anything pillow, vase or anything at my partner. It’s not about the object… is the disrespect that act is … I hope the blow the lid on this fake marriage.
My ex husband and I, who fought constantly and had an abusive relationship, never reached the point of throwing things at each other. And I’m younger than both of them and far poorer. It’s reminding me of my bf’s coworker, who asked how we physically fight and was shocked when he said we didn’t. When you genuinely like the person, fights aren’t a regular thing, they don’t get violent, and you do much more fun things in playtime rather than fight. Will and Kate are completely toxic together.
In my decades long marriage never once have my spouse or I ever thrown anything at each other, including pillows. Any violence and throwing of things, regardless of how big or soft it is, is violence and should never be part of any relationship. Just as a gentle push can eventually lead to hitting, throwing pillows can lead to more aggressive violence in a relationship.
His line saying, “By keeping their personal affairs private, The Waleses have invited less scrutiny than Prince Harry and Meghan”, is completely inaccurate and purposefully misleading. Harry and Meghan have been scrutinized and racially attacked since 2016, before they even confirmed their relationship. Furthermore, part of the scrutiny they receive now is because they aren’t sharing their private affairs or their children with the racists a—holes that attack them. There aren’t surprise paparazzi shots or friendly postings by friends of them going out to dinner with friends, having lunch with friends, riding bikes with friends, being at a celebrities surprise wedding, going to a surprise polo match in another country, going to a parade as a family or putting out an unexpected video giving $2 million of grant money to young people making a change, because THEY DON’T SHARE THEIR PRIVATE AFFARS. Unlike the Waleses who every week the media has palace sources who reveal something about their relationship or their hatred of the Sussexes.
Had this been posted on DeuxMoi it would’ve blown up and ppl would be commenting on what a toxic dynamic this is and they should just divorce. The reason it’s being told by a boomer white man is that’s the demographic for this but of gossip for them and the silent generations that have a pulse. They would empathize bc for a big portion of that demographic image was everything which is why many stayed I happily married until one of their spouses died. And it’s be design, boomers and silent generation are the biggest supporters of the monarchy. When Kate wears her period costumes at events that’s the audience they are catering to.
William’s anger issues are deliberately hidden and it’s a Windsor trait. QEII’s father and great grandfather were known for their tendency to rage at family, courtiers etc. There are very few surviving clips of William being an utter tw*t in Palace PR pieces – one especially comes to mind at Balmoral; Charles and Harry are laying on the grass and William is kneeling behind Charles and keeps elbowing Charles in the head, very deliberately with Charles not saying anything. The guy has been cosseted and his aggressive nature not curtailed in any way. Then there is a picture of him and Kate in the back of a car where you can see his finger pointing at her face. I think he’s definitely abusive. Camilla was at a domestic violence event where she made a remark about having a family member going through it (or words to that effect) and I immediately thought it was William being the aggressor. There’s a lot of anger in that marriage and I hope for the kids that he doesn’t live with them full time. Kate chooses to stay.
By whom, their minders? lol Oh please.
32 years married here. Never threw anything. Yes, we had loud arguments and spent a couple nights apart in frustration and annoyance, but that was early on. By the time we hit our 3rd or 4th anniversary, we had learned how to talk to each other.
Conflict resolution is about mutual respect, which is why the Prince/cess of Wales can’t seem to make it work.
The only time I got uncontrollably mad at my then boyfriend, 35 years ago, was shortly after my sister died, a long, drawn-out death due to EDs and alcoholism. I was utterly traumatized. About a month after she passed he said something really sarcastic to me one day and out of the clear blue, without even thinking about it, I slapped him. It was like my arm and hand were a separate being. I was as shocked as he was and I immediately apologized and burst into tears. At that point I realized I wasn’t dealing with my shock and trauma very well and started seeing a grief counsellor. The Wails seem to spend most of the time on a razor’s edge of simmering anger and hatred and no amount of “oh they just throw cushions at each other” can mitigate the fact that they are likely doing this in front of their children. Even if kids only hear an angry shouting match in another room but don’t witness anything, they will absorb it, normalize it, even blame themselves. What the Wails are doing to their children is unconscionable, selfish, and cruel. Just divorce FFS.
Every time I see that “cushions” reference (which is clearly meant to reassure people of Bill and Cathy’s stability) I’m shocked. I had some unhealthy anger issues and got into plenty of yelling fights with long-term partners in my youth, but even I never once THREW something at them. Who are these couples throwing vases at each other?
It seems deeply effed and also amazing to me the way the British press just glosses over these obvious red flags/deeper problems. No one talks about Margaret being a deeply depressed alcoholic. No one talks the Duke of Windsor ACTIVELY COLLABORATING WITH HITLER against the Allies during WWII—hushed up for fear of “embarrassing” the RF. No one talks about the super dark rape allegations that emanated from Clarence House (a servant, now deceased, told Diana and others he was assaulted by another member of Chuck’s staff). No one talks about all the royals running over civilians with their motorcades (or, in the case of Phillip and Camilla, crashing their cars into other cars, injuring people and then fleeing the scene). Edward looks like he’s wasting away and seriously ill—no mention of it (or scant mention). Yet Meghan goes to the dentist and it’s headlines for weeks. The denial and cognitive dissonance is astounding.