Prince William & Kate ‘throw cushions at each other…It’s always kept under control’

Tom Quinn is the author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family. He’s been promoting this book for months by giving interviews about what his “royal sources” are telling him about the sorry state of Prince William and Kate’s marriage. I mean, it’s clear that Quinn is trying to put the most positive spin on things, but he’s quietly spelling it out: William and Kate have a lot of marriage drama, they shout at each other, they say unkind things together, Kate treats William “like the fourth child” because he’s so immature, short-tempered and tantrum-prone. Great future king, right? Well, Quinn is back at it:

Prince William and Princess Kate’s marriage is “not as perfect as it seems” but they know how to make it work, a Kensington Palace insider has claimed. In an exclusive interview with Daily Express US, Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, dished on his private conversations with a Palace insider. The main takeaway from the intimate exchanges is that, like all healthy marriages, William and Kate have their differences but know how to compromise and make it work. Mr Quinn explained: “From people I’ve spoken to, it’s not as placid. It’s not as perfect as it might seem. But William adopts the manners and the way of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining and adopting.” In Mr Quinn’s eyes, this has been the recipe for their marital success. “Both of them have stuck to the thing that made the late Queen such a remarkable monarch,” he explained. They very, very rarely complain. And when they do, it’s always in measured terms.” That is not to say William and Kate never have heated arguments. Mr Quinn learned from the Palace insider that they have “terrific rows”. “Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other,” he said. “It’s always kept under control”. By keeping their personal affairs private, the Waleses have invited less public scrutiny than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Mr Quinn believes. “They are less picked apart than Harry and Meghan,” he said.

“They very, very rarely complain. And when they do, it’s always in measured terms.” They complain all the time, to everyone, about everything. They complain about their workload, they complain about the Sussexes, they complain about Charles, they complain about needing more time off. They throw tantrums at the drop of a hat. They dedicated a full day of their trip to Boston to briefing the media about how much they hate the Sussexes. As for this: “Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.” The fact that there’s even a consciousness to “keep in control” when they’re having violent fights does not bode well. In the past two years, even before Harry revealed that William assaulted him, it absolutely feels like there are many people talking around the fact that William is a violent man. It’s another one of those open secrets within the British media and royal establishment.