“Khloe Kardashian debuts her latest face during her Italian vacation” links
  • August 18, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

August 2023: a new Khloe Kardashian face just dropped. [RCFA]
David Beckham is having a really amazing summer, which makes me wonder if he was actually the target of the British media’s dumbass reporting. [LaineyGossip]
HBO’s Telemarketers docu-series reveals a pretty sinister plot. [Pajiba]
Do we care about Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Octavia Spencer has a soft spot for Britney Spears. [JustJared]
Twenty-one years of Drop Dead Gorgeous. [GFY]
What’s it like dealing with influencers in real life? [Buzzfeed]
George Santos surrounded himself with scammers. [Towleroad]
Salma Hayek’s life just seems so breezy. [Egotastic]
Rick Astley rehearses by meowing. [Seriously OMG]
I have a real soft spot for Italian men. [Socialite Life]

28 Responses to ““Khloe Kardashian debuts her latest face during her Italian vacation” links”

  1. BeanieBean says:
    August 18, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    Cute dress. Abstaining from face comments.

  2. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 18, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    Oh yikes, Khloe’s face looks painful. I would be sad in Italy having that duck beak getting in the way of all that delicious food that I’m sure she won’t eat. I don’t envy her lifestyle.

    • Muggs says:
      August 18, 2023 at 1:07 pm

      Honestly my first thought was how handy it would be to have that chin. It looks like the perfect cheese knife

  3. snappyfish says:
    August 18, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    The example Khloe is showing her daughter of self-esteem is deplorable. This child is being taught by observation that you can just interchange your parts if you aren’t happy. So much for teaching a child they are unique, beautiful & special just how the are. But hey, years ago I said of North West’s name that it was sadly the only direction she would ever receive.

  4. Ameerah M says:
    August 18, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    At this point I actually don’t see any point in ragging on Khloe. I think two things: she is an incredibly insecure person and that makes me feel sorry for her. I can’t imagine disliking yourself that much. And 2. every time she tweaks something she knows it will get her attention. Mostly it just looks like she got more lip filler.

    • DaveW says:
      August 18, 2023 at 12:47 pm

      I also assumed she was hoping more people would talk about the rings on THAT finger than the ever evolving face in the one pic from the story.

      Does she really have 311M followers?!

      • Coco says:
        August 18, 2023 at 1:04 pm

        No it already been proven that the Kim and the rest of the family buy followers, majority of their followers are bots.

        Everything about the Kardashians are fake.

      • Ameerah M says:
        August 18, 2023 at 1:32 pm

        @Coco – it wasn’t proven. It was speculated about.

    • bettyrose says:
      August 18, 2023 at 12:49 pm

      That’s really the only response at this point. You nailed it.

    • Jill says:
      August 18, 2023 at 12:53 pm

      Honestly, I think most of them are incredibly insecure, even Kim. The constant need for validation, praise and adoration just sounds like it makes for a miserable existence.

    • ariel says:
      August 18, 2023 at 1:59 pm

      Its heartbreaking. I think about how she used to talk about that her mom was like- its not okay that you’re not thin. Its bad for the brand.

      and i know that self hate is also why she can’t leave a man who craps on her constantly- but the longer the plastic face and the no self esteem relationship go on- the less i feel bad for her, and the more i’m just horrified.
      Pull it together rich white lady!

      Too judgy?

  5. DaveW says:
    August 18, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    I have adored Rick Astley since day 1; if he wants to warm up by meowing his latest, I’m there for it.

  6. shanaynay says:
    August 18, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    OMG! That was a frightening site that I cannot unsee. Those lops, WTF!!!

    Wow, this girl keeps changing what she looks like in order to be someone else. Definitely some major low self-esteem.

  7. Mtl.Ex.Pat says:
    August 18, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Well Khloe K does look less like OJ Simpson now… (sorry not sorry!)

  8. BlueSky says:
    August 18, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    I thought that was Tori Spelling for a second. 😂

  9. BlueNailsBetty says:
    August 18, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    I have a soft spot for Octavia Spencer.

  10. Tish says:
    August 18, 2023 at 1:00 pm

    Khloe and Tori vying for the worst filler face award.

  11. shoochai says:
    August 18, 2023 at 1:38 pm

    I too have a soft spot for unavailable Italian men.

  12. Jaded says:
    August 18, 2023 at 1:56 pm

    Her nose is moving into Michael Jackson territory. Khloe, please leave your face alone and do something worthy with your life.

  13. Nubia says:
    August 18, 2023 at 2:12 pm

    I feel bad for her,like she said she used to get bullied for being the ‘odd ‘ one and not looking like her sisters. She ‘fixed’ herself and its still not good enough. Now people clown her for that,she cant win.

  14. OriginalMich says:
    August 18, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    In one of the pics, she is staring off (with intensity) as her daughter paddles them in a canoe. I know it is staged and there is no actual movement, but her daughter’s arm is in a cast. Yikes. Facial tweaking aside, that is a bad look.

  15. Murphy says:
    August 18, 2023 at 3:05 pm

    I say this with love, let the nose rest for a little bit sweetie.

