TMZ: Britney Spears physically assaulted Sam Asghari multiple times

Two things can be true at the same time. One, Britney Spears has been traumatized and abused, and she’s deserving of our sympathy as she processes everything in real time, as she’s also going through significant mental health issues. Two, Britney doesn’t have any right to abuse, attack, strike or stab anyone because of her issues. Rumors have been percolating through the gossip channels for months that Britney and Asghari have had big fights, sometimes physical altercations. He’s even been photographed with bruises and maybe even bite marks on his arms and face. Now that Sam has filed for divorce from Britney, it’s all coming out.
Britney Spears got physical with Sam Asghari over the years, he’s told people, once giving him a black eye while he was sleeping … sources tell TMZ. Sources with direct knowledge tell us … Sam frequently complained about Britney getting physical with him during their 7 years together. We’re told there have been numerous fights where security has had to step in, but in one instance there was no security in sight.
Our sources say there was one occasion where Sam says he was sleeping in their bed when Britney flew off the handle and began punching him. We’re told Sam did not strike back, but was stunned as his wife pummeled him. We’re told that alleged incident went down early this year, right around the time Sam was photographed with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm.
Paparazzi noticed the bruising and tried to ask Sam about it, but he tried to play it off … asking photogs not to shoot him.
Our sources say Sam was particularly concerned because Britney had a fascination with knives. We’re told there were knives all over the house, including in their bedroom. Britney, as one source put it, “was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.” The sources add Britney tended to “fly off the handle” at the smallest slight, and that terrified Sam.
As we first told you, Sam and Britney got into a huge argument a few weeks ago when he accused her of cheating, and that’s what triggered his divorce filing. But, we’re told that was simply the straw that broke the camel’s back.
[From TMZ]
It’s one thing to admire the craftsmanship of some beautiful weaponry, it’s quite another to have knives all over your home when you’re married to someone who flies off the handle and physically assaults you in your sleep. Dude filed for divorce so he wouldn’t get stabbed while taking a cat nap. I can understand that. Even if Britney deserves the benefit of the doubt, I kind of think Sam does too. I don’t know what happened and I’m not going to speculate about what sounds like a pretty awful domestic violence situation.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Camarillo, CA – Britney Spears laughs as she dodges questions from the media while out shopping at GAP on Camarillo Premium outlets with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and a bodyguard.
Los Angeles, CA – Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari attend the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Sam won Outstanding Achievement in Fitness.
West Hollywood, CA – Sam Asghari arrives alone without his fiancé Britney Spears at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.
Los Angeles, CA – Sam Asghari, the husband of Britney Spears, looks effortlessly relaxed as he hits Beverly Hills for a shopping spree with a friend.
Los Angeles, CA – Sam Asghari, the husband of Britney Spears, looks effortlessly relaxed as he hits Beverly Hills for a shopping spree with a friend.
Los Angeles, CA – 20190722 The premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, held at the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
-PICTURED: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
The whole situation is incredibly sad. And it’s awful that it’s so public. I did family education for NAMI for awhile, and heard a lot of terrible stories. I hope both of them can get the help they need to effect healing.
I don’t believe the scumbag husband. I mean come on! Brit is not a bully.
Brit is a traumatised woman who wasn’t allowed to grow up.. She’s always seemed stuck at 18 years old. She needs help but that conservation order was totally against her interests. She needed help to grow up. I’m so sorry for her
Living with someone with mental illness, let alone severe mental illness, is extremely hard, taxing, daunting, overwhelming. She deserves excellent care and I hope she gets it. A spouse is never enough, even when the resources allow the spouse to be available full-time. It is an impossible task and trained professionals are needed.