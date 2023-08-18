The British media is criticizing Prince William for refusing to go to Australia

Prince William is the king of laziness. William has been President of the Football Association for years, and he’s used that position to A) hang out with athletes, B) go to football games and count it as work and C) pretend to care about racism and mental health, but only in the narrow scope of football (and even then, not so much). William happens to be FA President during a period where everything has come together perfectly for England’s women’s national team, the Lionesses.
The Lionesses have been playing so well in recent years, winning the Women’s Euros last year and making it to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final this week. William was watching the semifinal from an undisclosed location in England, and he tweeted out his congratulations to the Lionesses on Wednesday. Immediately, there was speculation about whether he would fly last-minute to Sydney to watch the final. Kensington Palace aides sniffed to multiple outlets that of course he would NOT cut off his months-long vacation to do a few days of work. Don’t give me any bullsh-t about Earthshot – there are plenty of commercial flights to Australia and there’s literally nothing on his schedule. It’s HIS JOB to promote English football and the Lionesses are doing this amazing thing and their royal patron can’t be bothered to show up. Well, people are noticing Peg’s laziness yet again, especially because Spain’s Queen Letizia taking time out from her much busier schedule to fly down to support the Spanish team.
Prince William and Rishi Sunak’s decision not to travel to support England at the women’s World Cup final sparked anger today – as Spain’s Queen Letizia announced her attendance in Australia. Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, would not be making the trip Down Under, but instead will be roaring on the Lionesses from home. The Prince of Wales, a huge champion of the fight against climate change, is believed to be concerned by the impact of flying across the world for a very short period of time. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also not be in attendance for the weekend’s showpiece event in Sydney, Downing Street sources suggested.
However, their absence sparked fury from some commentators, who felt they should have committed to the visit.
Royal expert Phil Dampier tweeted: ‘If #PrinceWilliam as President of the FA isn’t going to the Women’s World Cup final we should be told why not. It’s a long way and Australia hasn’t had a visit by him or #TheKing since Charles came to the throne. That’s the problem. If the final was in Europe he’d be there!’
Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, added: ‘No chance that Prince William would be ‘missing in action’ if the England Men’s Football Team made it to the World Cup Final.’ Another football fan wrote: ‘FA president Prince William, who’s on his summer break, will not attend the women’s World Cup final. I would have thought it was the kind of thing FA presidents did.’
A fourth added: ‘It speaks volumes that the PM and royal family can’t be bothered to attend England Women’s World Cup final even in a Commonwealth country.’
However, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed that Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter, Infanta Sofia, will be jetting to Australia for the match. The pair will sit in the presidential box at the Accor Stadium, but won’t be joined by King Felipe, who is busy with other official duties.
“The Prince of Wales, a huge champion of the fight against climate change, is believed to be concerned by the impact of flying across the world for a very short period of time.” He does not have similar qualms about using a private, dedicated helicopter everywhere instead of a car or train. He doesn’t have similar qualms about flying all the way to Boston – and forcing a dozen celebrities to do the same – while refusing to invite the actual Earthshot Prize winners. It seems William’s environmental qualms are pretty f–king selective. Queen Letizia is doing the right thing here, just as King Felipe did the right thing by going to Wimbledon for Carlos Alcaraz’s final last month. Also: you know it’s bad when the Mail is publishing tweets critical of William. Meanwhile, the Telegraph is taking William down a few pegs (ha).
Spain’s Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said the Queen would fly out to watch the match in the Accor Stadium “to show, once again, the royal household’s support for national football”. Their presence in the stands will only serve to highlight the lack of British royalty.
Gerry Sutcliffe, a former minister for sport, who championed the women’s game, said: “I think the Prince of Wales should be there.
“I know it’s a long way and I’m sure he has family commitments but this is a unique moment, it’s the World Cup final and he’s the president of the FA.” Mr Sutcliffe, a former Labour MP who served under Gordon Brown, said the final would be a moment that “brings the nation together”, adding that if there was a legitimate reason why the Prince could not go then the King should attend in his place. The Prince’s decision was based on the fact that it is an incredibly long flight for such a relatively short period of time, sources suggested.
Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the FA, said it was known the Prince would not be able to attend because of logistical constraints.
“We always knew that he couldn’t,” said Mr Bullingham. “He came to see the team and wished them well before they left. He sent various messages of support and he was really upfront that, even if we made the final, he unfortunately couldn’t make it. It just sadly wasn’t to be. I know he’s committed to the Lionesses, as he is to the England men as well. He came to see them before they flew and was explicit in the fact he couldn’t fly.”
However, Leah Williamson, England’s long-term captain, who has missed this tournament through injury, will attend the match. The Arsenal defender, who underwent knee surgery in April, also attended the Lionesses’ quarter-final victory over Colombia. Mr Bullingham also confirmed that James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, and Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, would both attend the final to represent the UK Government.
William clinging to the environmental impact of, you know, doing his job and showing up for the national team is a big choice. Perhaps that should have been his excuse this whole time – he couldn’t work or do events because of the environmental impact, you guys. This might even be the start of some larger criticism of William, especially if it turns out that he flew off to some far-flung vacation spot this summer. The Mail might even publish some stories about William’s daily helicopter rides.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I wonder where William actually is 🤔. Any chance the tabloids will find out and let us know?
He’s on hols. He has no fucks to give.
This is blowing up into a *MAJOR* kerfuffle in the UK – both he & Sunak are being properly dragged for not attending. A couple of the tabloids are leading on it now & usually friendly commentators are pointing out the fact (& it is a FACT) that they’d both be going if the men ever made a final.
I’ve been supporting Spain all along (patriotism being the last refuge of a scoundrel & all that!) although the background re their coach makes it hard to be 100% pro the team. Really pleased that Letizia is attending. Wondering if a U-turn is coming by either of these pillocks?
I don’t really care who wins (decades of supporting the England cricket team have made me pretty phlegmatic about sport) but really hope it’s a great game – finals often aren’t.
I’m going for Spain. Pretty impressive Queen Letizia is flying out. I don’t know anyone who is supporting England?
He’s going to NY next month for two days. The environment excuse doesn’t wash with me. As I said yesterday he should have gone for the SF and stayed for the third place payoff/final depending on the SF result.
Where in the world is Prince William? That’s the real question. It’s not the environment. He doesn’t want to go bc it’s his vacation. He’s been on vacation for over a month now right? Is he even in England? No one would be asking these questions though if he just went to the game.
he hasn’t done a public event in over a month. And when you look at the CC, Kate’s events for July were all “fun” – two tennis matches, the royal air tattoo event with the children, and the polo game where William blanked her, lol. That was what she did for July and called “work.” Oh and the Scottish coronation. William has like maybe 2 or 3 events more than that, one includes hosting a dinner at Windsor Castle and one includes an event where he was represented by someone else. So he didn’t even attend, but it counts as a work event for him.
Nothing after the Wimbledon final for either of them. They really are just on vacation and aren’t even bothering to hide it.
Drip drip drip. The faucet of reporting on such lazy behavior is a good start. Yes let’s hear how much his helicopter travel is. You can’t claim climate control with all those helicopter trips. So he just can’t be bothered to leave his vacation. That picture we saw of Can’t at a festival did she leave the vacation or is it more proof they are not together vacationing? Peg doesn’t want to leave the vacation he is on with whom? Come on reporters be mad enough to spill the tea.
I would love if if William continues to stay away, the game starts and the camera pans to …. Harry and Meghan cheering from the crowd with the regular fans.
Logistical constraints? he told them a month ago he wouldn’t be able to make it no matter what? He has NOTHING on his schedule. NOTHING. He is in the middle of a 2 month vacation. If he was actually working right now, that would be a different story – not hugely different, but slightly different. But he’s just flat out refusing to go because he doesn’t want to interrupt his vacation.
He had no issues with Beckham flying from Qatar to Boston for Earthshot; he has no issue scheduling Earthshot in Singapore and having people fly in from around the world (presumably) for that.
so this has nothing to do with the environment. This is about William and his vacation time.
At this point, surely the British public is wondering why they even have a monarchy at all. If they can’t be bothered to do the sort of superficial, easy tasks for which they are amply rewarded, what exactly is the monarchy’s purpose? The Spanish royals seem to understand that if they wish to continue as the Spanish royals, they need to show up for something as basic and simple as a football game.
Refreshing to read a story that doesn’t drag Harry or Meghan in just for the clicks. That should worry the BRF.