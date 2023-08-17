FA President Prince William is too lazy to attend the Women’s World Cup final

Yesterday, the Lionesses won their FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal and booked their spot into the final on Sunday. The Lionesses are England’s women’s national football team, and they’re pretty amazing. Last year, they won the Women’s Euros and you have to think that the Lionesses are a favorite coming into the World Cup final. After the Lionesses won yesterday, Prince William tweeted his congratulations from God knows where. William has been “on holiday” since the Wimbledon men’s final in July. The thing is, William isn’t merely a football enthusiast, he’s president of the Football Association. Literally, his job is to attend football matches and hype England’s national teams. Except the FA President can’t be bothered to actually attend these major soccer games. Kensington Palace furiously briefed the media, telling outlets that of course William would NEVER cut his holiday short to fly to Australia for the final.

The Prince of Wales will not travel to Australia for the Women’s World Cup final despite the Lionesses’ historic semi-final victory over the host nation. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, was watching on television as England beat Australia 3-1, securing a place in the final for the first time. As the Lionesses celebrated on the pitch following the final whistle, the Prince tweeted: “What a phenomenal performance from the @‌Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @‌TheMatildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W.” The Prince is understood to have made the decision not to fly due to the distance involved for such a short trip. His grandmother, Elizabeth II attended the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley and presented captain Bobby Moore with the trophy. Sources suggested there were other ways to support the team and the Prince is expected to be watching from afar with his family. The Prince also opted against travelling to Qatar for the men’s World Cup in December, although England did not make it past the quarter finals.

[From The Telegraph]

“The Prince is understood to have made the decision not to fly due to the distance involved for such a short trip.” Poor widdle baby might be jet-lagged! He might have to actually extend some effort and be uncomfortably tired for a few days, all to attend a historic final for English football and a huge moment for England’s women athletes. You mean being FA president might actually involve WORK? Don’t they know that William detests anything resembling WORK? “Sources suggested there were other ways to support the team and the Prince is expected to be watching from afar with his family.” Those “sources” are Kensington Palace staffers who probably laughed at the suggestion that William would do anything other than sit on his ass and watch TV.