The next ‘big thing’ is ‘Will the Sussexes come back for King Charles’s birthday?’

The thing to remember about post-coronation royal life is that the Windsors don’t have anything “big” on the horizon. No big funerals, no big weddings, no statue-unveilings, no big memorials, no big events. While British taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief that they don’t have to fund the Windsors’ latest circus, the Windsors and their media handlers are lowkey panicking. This is because they have nothing to hold over the heads of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They can’t demand that Harry and Meghan “show up” to the 130rd anniversary of The Grand Bumf–kery. They can’t demand that the Sussexes simply must attend the funeral of Lady Hootentooter, the king’s third cousin twice removed. Enter royal commentator Angela Levin – despite Levin’s history of delusional spite and plainly incorrect reporting, Levin is still Queen Camilla’s official biographer and de facto mouthpiece within the tabloid media. So Levin had quite the scoop on the next big thing for the royals, for which they’ll demand Prince Harry’s attendance: King Charles’s 75th birthday in November.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will want to attend King Charles’ upcoming birthday celebrations but there is a reason why he could tell them to “get lost,” an expert has said. Royal biographer Angela Levin believes the monarch will want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend any festivities planned to mark Charles’ 75th birthday on November 14.
Relations between the Royal Family and Harry and Meghan have been tense following their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry’s memoir Spare and the Netflix docu-series which aired grievances within the families. Despite the tension, Angela said Charles will want his family around him – including the children Archie and Lilibet – meaning the Sussexes could be inclined to go.
She told The Sun Online: “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there. If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision.”
However, she warned: “If Harry wants to go to get an apology, then he can get lost.”
It was revealed in June last year that Harry was said to be “furious” over his treatment during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and wanted an apology from the Royals.
Angela said the ball was ultimately in Harry’s court over what to do, adding: “Harry will have to decide. The door is open.”
While it is likely that both Harry and Meghan will get an invite, along with their children, Angela speculated that what actually might happen was that Harry would go and possibly take Archie with him. She said: “He could go on his own and bring Archie with him. He’s a big boy now, five, and he could see his cousins.”
Her comments come after some plans on how Charles was going to celebrate the big day were revealed and its thought it will be a low-key affair. The monarch is said to have vetoed any major pubic celebration and wants any events to be “minimal” and “family orientated”.
So, again, this is coming from Camilla’s biographer. This is seemingly coming from official sources, that Charles wants/expects a visit from the Sussexes for his November birthday, but that Charles is not going to apologize. The vaunted royal invitation-threat – you should come to my event but also, go f–k yourself, I’ll never apologize for abusing you, please bring your children too. This is the psychotic way these people operate, so I believe this probably is the message the Sussexes have gotten from the palace. It also shows you that the British media is desperate to find some way to force the Sussexes to visit, and that they really, really want to see those children.
The answer is “No, they won’t.”
LOL! exactly my response.
Charles held his coronation on Prince Archie’s birthday 4th birthday.
But Charles wants them all to stop everything and attend his 75th birthday cuz it’s his first birthday after his coronation and don’t forget the whole month is his birthday month and he won’t apologize Ans he will abuse you but family first. But only white royal family not like … your wife or kids who all treat you with love and respect.
Oh my god, these f-cking people, enough already!
First of all, Prince Archie is four, not five, I guess Angela Levin’s skills don’t include math. Second, I don’t believe King Charles invited Harry, Meghan, and the children to whatever party he’s throwing. I can believe that he’s invited Harry, but since he couldn’t even be bothered to attend Lili’s christening, I doubt he’s invited Harry’s children.
@elizabeth Kerri Mahon. I don’t think it included English either considering the drivel she comes out with
@Layla, I know this is petty but it drives me crazy when people say “orientated” instead of “oriented.”
It seems like the palace tries to maintain a position of, “of course the Sussexes are always welcome and have a standing invitation” — but then they pull all sorts of bullshit that indicates that the opposite is actually true.
I want some of whatever Levin is smoking if she actually thinks Harry would go to any “festive” family gathering with these people, let alone without Meghan, and bring only one of his children…the next time I see him returning is for his father’s funeral, and that’s IF William allows it. (Which is a big “if” imo.)
Bringing Archie to Charles’s birthday party? Please.
@Layla – hahaha! Love it.
That was funny, Layla.
Literally my first thought was, Archie’s 4, where is 5 coming from?? Also this is manipulative, toxic drivel.
Derangers claim Meghan never gave birth to archie and that he’s much older than the age they claim he is. Angle follows and dms with Meghan hare pages, she also gets her most deluded talking points from them as does 99% of these so-called experts.
Correct. Archie is four not five. This makes me mad. Angela Levin, as whackadoo as she is, knows this. Aging Archie up is insidious. It allows him to be treated with expectations of an older child, albeit just one year older. But still. The insinuation is that if he’s five it’s no big deal for him to take a long plane ride to meet his evil af grandfather. To get photographed and exposed to all the rota. They’re salivating for it and claiming Archie is older helps them get those pics. They can gtfoh with this. Get the ages right.
@Jais, she is definitely a sandwich short of a picnic! The poor delicate little soul won’t be interviewed on television any more because she was ripped to peices! Finally why the hell would Harry want to attend his dogsht father’s birthday celebration when he couldn’t even be botherd to wish Megan happy birthday!
Which is it, Angela? Does Chuck want them to come or does he want them to get lost? And why does The S*n need to rehash their relationship every three days? Tells you how dumb their readership is, I guess.
No Angela they don’t want to attend his 75th birthday. You however do and I’m sure that being the horses bit you will be sure to be invited.
Hahaha, I’m sure she does. She’ll love it, the old sourpuss.
They’re really grasping at crumbs.
Did Harry go to Charles’ birthday last year? Also, BP/KFC didn’t even acknowledge Meghan’s birthday two measly weeks ago but sure, Harry and Meghan are going to rush over and get them some royal birthday cake.
Nope, cause that cake wont have no elderflowers in it. Meghan isnt into dried up fruit cake.
Huh?
I think Wannabefarmer is referring to Meghan choosing elderflower flavoring for her wedding cake which was a break from the traditional fruit cake that all the other royal weddings had.
The Queen died in September, so there was no birthday celebration last year.
I don’t even need to read tea leaves or pretend to be a royal expert…the answer is no lol. Charles was lucky that Harry’s sense of duty prevailed and he attended the coronation.
Harry isn’t going to Chucks birthday bash.
Its a real question whether he will even go to Chucks fun-eral (considering Bully-Bob will then be king.)
And the kids? Heavens NO! Not a chance they will go. Not if there is one chance in hell that the crown could ‘take’ Archie.
The queen’s funeral/king coronation was it, especially after they were evicted. They’re not going back for Harry’s “family” anymore. If they go back, it will be for their charities, like the WellChild awards.
I completely agree.
They keep saying the quiet part out loud, don’t they? To (mis)quote The Mandalorian, “I wish to see the bab(ies)”
Poor Wales kids, Only one in double figures and yet the RR have had their fill of them and want new blood.
He didn’t even bother to attend his youngest grandchild’s first birthday when she was in the UK. There is no reason to attend a man’s birthday party in another country who was not only okay with taking the security away from his son, DIL and grandson but refused to answer his son’s calls following the removal of security. He then took the final step of taking away the only secure home in the UK from his son, DIL and grandchildren. He clearly doesn’t give a flying fig about any of their lives, so why should they waste a second of their lives celebrating his?
Big nope. That’s all I got.
Yep. The Sussexes just chomping at the bit to come back and have a piece of birthday cake with old people spit blown all over it, served with generous helpings of cruelty and disrespect. /s
Look at those teeth, its like he has never heard of a dentist
The BRF is not keeping the lights on for these tabloids. The family feud is all they got.
Yeah, this truly reeks of just desperately trying to fill column inches at this point. Since none of the “working” royals are actually doing anything and have all disappeared for weeks or months on end. (Although even if they were all out there carrying out engagements, every article would STILL mention the Sussexes. So.)
I’m confused the DM reported this week that they won’t be a birthday bash so why are still demands for Harry to go to the UK for Charles’ birthday? And is it that Archie will be invited but not Lili? My guess is that if Charles in not have a royal gala for his birthday, the press wants a photo of him and family including Harry’s children.
Or the press wants to be able to write stories about how harry was “snubbed” and Mike Tindall had to be held back from attacking him or William “ignored” him because he’s so superior or something. They could get a lot of meat out of a visit even without ever seeing them.
Of course, they get a lot of meat out of a non-visit too, so now they’re just putting this out there so they can talk about it one way or the other.
I would understand this story more, if the Palace didn’t leak to the DM that Charles wasn’t having a birthday party. But I agree this is press trying to get mileage from another edition of the saga of whether Harry will go to the UK for his father’s birthday. I don’t know Angela mentioning the possibility of Archie coming filled me with dread.
They are literally making sh!t up out of thin air and publishing a totally different story every day. It’s so, so stupid.
(I’m mad at myself for continuing to keep up with it, but here I still am, lol)
@AmyBee its because the press is getting louder with their demands to see the Sussex children. The Wales children are cute but we see them all the time now, there’s not a lot of mileage there for the press anymore, besides something like Wimbledon where we got to see more of the kids personalities. The press wants the Sussex children and they aren’t being quiet about it. It’s disturbing. They aren’t begging to see August or Ernst or Siena or any of Zara’s children etc.
@Becks1, you make a very important point. The British media are like the world’s worst imagining of pedophiles holding up signs saying “WE WANT YOUR CHILDREN”.
They want access to those children so that they can hold them up to scorn. They want access to those children so they can try to break their spirits. They want access to those children so that they can verbally and psychologically abuse them. Imagine that: media going after children. Maybe that will be the breaking point, to wake fair-minded people of the UK from their royal stupor. Surely, children should be off-limits to media scrutiny, right? But they aren’t, are they? According to the media, Prince Archie and Princess Lili “deserve” to be abused for having the audacity to be born.
Another reason why Harry and Meghan did absolutely the right thing in leaving. The toxic royals won’t even protect children.
My baby is due on the 14th of November… hoping he comes a day early or late to avoid sharing a birthday with Chuckles. *shudder*
On the other hand, here’s hoping that if your baby is born Nov. 14, you’ll be able to say he shares a birthday with the last king of England.
If your baby is born on the 14th, it will “disinfect” the Chuckles stain from the day.
They want Harry and Archie to fly to the UK to have dinner with Charles? Charles who couldn’t attend Lili’s baptism? That Charles? Charles who ignored Harry when he was in town for his court case? That Charles? Charles who hasn’t bothered to go to California once in 3 years? That Charles?
Because it says there’s not going to be a public celebration or a big event, so if there is a family dinner, then it would be just that, a family dinner. So why should H&M prioritize that when Charles can’t be bothered to prioritize them, ever? I don’t even think they’re salty about it. They just accept it for what it is. Harry made clear his feelings at the coronation. He showed up out of respect for the role (and I think respect for his grandmother as well) and now thats done.
Anyway, this is exhausting. After his birthday it will be about Christmas and Sandringham. Then it will be about the next Trooping. Then Balmoral. Then Charles’ bday. Rinse, repeat.
If we’re this exhausted reading about it, I can’t imagine how poor Meghan and Harry feel. I don’t think it upsets them or anything like that— they probably just shrug, if that — but it’s so annoying that this type of speculation is still so CONSTANT, and as you said, will continue to be for every birthday, holiday, etc.
The actual members of the BRF have got to know this is bs, right? That this is just the tabloids printing nonsense? I have a hard time believing that Charles or any of them actually think Harry is coming back to hang out with them anytime soon, or ever again for that matter.
But there is the law of diminishing returns. Blathering about the Sussexes coming to Balnoral/Sandringham/Trooping works the first time, the third time, maybe even the 5th time. But the 8th? The 10th? Effective public communication revloves around what’s new, what’s now. What mileage can be gained from “The Sussexes snub the royals for the 14th time…”? At some point, the public interest drops off, right, leaving only the most rabid of the racists. The more the royal family is associated with rabid racists, the more diminished they are on the world stage.
That’s a good point. I think the only reason there is still some mileage to these conversations is bc H&M attended the Jubbly, were there for the funeral and Harry went to the coronation.
NOW obviously there were reasons for those events – the Jubbly was for his grandmother, as was the funeral (and they were already in England for her death) and the coronation, IMO, was also for his grandmother (at least in part.) But its just enough to give the RRs hope that they (or at least Harry) will come back for big events in the future.
hopefully eventually, as their royal appearances dwindle to zero (which i do think will happen, and is happening now), the diminishing returns you’re talking about will kick in. I mean are they really going to be having this same conversation in 5 years?? Is that going to sell papers and generate clicks?
Enough of this nonsense.
Pretty sure Harry stopped feeling any need to attend these things when his grandmother died. She was the only one he truly loved and respected.
Um, hell to the naw! C-Rex needs to buy another yo-yo to play with bc the Sussexes are gone.
@Renae With their bank accounts dwindling from the lack of leaks about The Sussexes, the BM has given the king his latest marching orders. I could definitely see Charles the Cruel and the Petty Minions feverishly searching for a legal way to invoke that ridiculous and obscure “rule” so he could serve Prince Archie to the press the same way he served up Harry. Chuck, the ultimate unfit parent, doesn’t understand that like most normal parents, the Sussexes will continue to fight like hell to protect their kids. FAFO.
Amen! You read right between my lines.
Quite a ‘tell’ that they only want the male child!
What drivel. The first sentence is immediately contradicted by the second sentence.
Complete BS. Will Charles come to California for Harry’s 40th birthday next year? I doubt it, so they can f**k right off.
Hilarious! Angela Latrine was also insinuating the Invictus doc was cancelled by Netflix so that shows how accurate her crystal ball is. So nope Angela, the Sussexes are not going to Chucks low key birthday party so he is the one who can get lost.
Did you see the trailer Netflix released yesterday? It was amazing! It’s going to be another smash hit.
Archie is 4. He has school and his play dates to busy himself with. Thanksgiving is also the week after, the Sussexes will be busy preparing for that. They’re not holed up in Montecito waiting for royal summons. So the answer is no.
So many lies and errors. Archie is not a big boy he JUST turned 4yrs old in May and his grandfather makes no effort to see him. I find it suspicious that she’s trying to age him up. Does she think they will look less awful if they attack a “big boy” or that Charles won’t look like trash?
Sure, Harry will be there. Right after Father of the Year and Chief Eviction Notice Hander-Outer CRex flies to Germany to celebrate Harry’s birthday during the Invictus Games.
Also, Angela Levin makes stuff up. You can actually see the lies forming in a bubble over her head real time.
“Also, Angela Levin makes stuff up. You can actually see the lies forming in a bubble over her head real time.” Brilliant! Love the image!
This is so true…
Un. Hinged.
If the Con-a-nation is anything to go by (Harry flies in and out in record time) then no. A birthday visit is not even remotely possible. Maybe a card — something really sarcastic along the lines of “I hope your special day is filled with all the joy of being a bullying asshole”.
Or, as someone once said while dealing with an unhinged Karen in customer service, “I hope you have the day you deserve.”
Final line : Bless your heart!
“May the year ahead be filled with all the special things you have coming your way.”
“Wishing you the birthday you deserve.”
“Hope your special day is filled with nothing but surprises.”
All these can be taken a number of ways. I enjoy being passive-aggressive like this…
The press are pissed because the “feud” hasn’t been resolved yet and they don’t have any events that would force the Sussexes back. They have no leaks, no photos and everyone over there is boring. All these calls for resolve is out of interest of making money because the Sussexes cut them off and they have no access. It will probably be years before Meghan and the children will ever step foot in that country again unless it’s for a funeral and Harry leaving the coronation as fast as he did was a wake up call, a finale so to speak. Charities and lawsuits is the only time he’ll probably show up in England for.
Nonwhite children are frequently viewed as older than they are. So this is Angela Levin being the racist that she is, calling a 4-year-old preschooler a “big boy.”
First t hi s dog-sh—t grandad tried to steal Archie thunder by having his fancy hat parade on his birthday and now he wants to use Archie and possibly his sister to get people to remember he was born 75 years ago. Like nope chuck . You done run out of leverage , three years and counting of security removal ago
I thought this was notable: “It was revealed in June last year that Harry was said to be “furious” over his treatment during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and wanted an apology from the Royals.”
Is the bm now changing the narrative regarding WHY Harry expects an apology before any reconciliation can take place? I wonder why she chose the Jubbly rather than the funeral? Oh, that’s right, because it was obvious to the world that the brf only wanted the Sussexes there to humiliate and snub.
Well, I guess if Archie is 5, that means Louis is 6, right? I wonder why he isn’t in the grade at school that other 6 years olds are in? This idiot really needs to back up and take a seat. Or, is she making Louis a target, too?
Yes, by all means, Archie should miss a fun day at preschool, and fly 12 hours to celebrate the dickhead who hijacked HIS birthday.
I KNEW this shit would never stop. Now whether it’s birthdays, ceremonies, a sick relative with a frightful cold, the same horrid question will be asked and demand to be answered: “Will Harry come back for _________________this?” They’ll NEVER keep his name out of their mouths. They are like the Furies, but with a buck (pound) to make. The English are not only deranged, but so damn BORING.
Angela did not get the memo that the king doe not want a fuss for his birthday, and his wife, (who allegedly claimed that she is afraid of Harry) suggested that he spend it quietly at home.
This is about the lovely children, there will not be a public celebration so whether there is an invitation to attend or not, then there will be no images to sell……….
Angela does not have a proper relationship with the truth, facts being in the way are ignored when she writes.
Still waiting for the “when is Charles going to fly to Cali to see his family” story. Seriously, why is it always the people with small children who are expected to fly?
Harry has a million better things to do than go to a birthday filled with nasty old farts.
Oh, oh, I know the answer
No! they are not returning for his birthday party. Harry has a lawn to mow.