The thing to remember about post-coronation royal life is that the Windsors don’t have anything “big” on the horizon. No big funerals, no big weddings, no statue-unveilings, no big memorials, no big events. While British taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief that they don’t have to fund the Windsors’ latest circus, the Windsors and their media handlers are lowkey panicking. This is because they have nothing to hold over the heads of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They can’t demand that Harry and Meghan “show up” to the 130rd anniversary of The Grand Bumf–kery. They can’t demand that the Sussexes simply must attend the funeral of Lady Hootentooter, the king’s third cousin twice removed. Enter royal commentator Angela Levin – despite Levin’s history of delusional spite and plainly incorrect reporting, Levin is still Queen Camilla’s official biographer and de facto mouthpiece within the tabloid media. So Levin had quite the scoop on the next big thing for the royals, for which they’ll demand Prince Harry’s attendance: King Charles’s 75th birthday in November.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will want to attend King Charles’ upcoming birthday celebrations but there is a reason why he could tell them to “get lost,” an expert has said. Royal biographer Angela Levin believes the monarch will want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend any festivities planned to mark Charles’ 75th birthday on November 14. Relations between the Royal Family and Harry and Meghan have been tense following their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry’s memoir Spare and the Netflix docu-series which aired grievances within the families. Despite the tension, Angela said Charles will want his family around him – including the children Archie and Lilibet – meaning the Sussexes could be inclined to go. She told The Sun Online: “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there. If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision.” However, she warned: “If Harry wants to go to get an apology, then he can get lost.” It was revealed in June last year that Harry was said to be “furious” over his treatment during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and wanted an apology from the Royals. Angela said the ball was ultimately in Harry’s court over what to do, adding: “Harry will have to decide. The door is open.” While it is likely that both Harry and Meghan will get an invite, along with their children, Angela speculated that what actually might happen was that Harry would go and possibly take Archie with him. She said: “He could go on his own and bring Archie with him. He’s a big boy now, five, and he could see his cousins.” Her comments come after some plans on how Charles was going to celebrate the big day were revealed and its thought it will be a low-key affair. The monarch is said to have vetoed any major pubic celebration and wants any events to be “minimal” and “family orientated”.

So, again, this is coming from Camilla’s biographer. This is seemingly coming from official sources, that Charles wants/expects a visit from the Sussexes for his November birthday, but that Charles is not going to apologize. The vaunted royal invitation-threat – you should come to my event but also, go f–k yourself, I’ll never apologize for abusing you, please bring your children too. This is the psychotic way these people operate, so I believe this probably is the message the Sussexes have gotten from the palace. It also shows you that the British media is desperate to find some way to force the Sussexes to visit, and that they really, really want to see those children.