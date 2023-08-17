The Sussexes still have their HRHs, despite the Royal.uk idiocy last week

King Charles’s royal court is ridiculous and petty. That’s their brand, because Charles and his horsey consort are two of the most small-minded people you’d ever meet. The palace brain trust thought it would be a good look last week to specifically time some counterprogramming for Prince Harry’s travels to Japan and Singapore. The Windsors, you see, watch every single move the Montecito royals make and they organize these efforts to ride on the Sussexes’ coattails and infringe on the Sussexes’ media cycles. It’s all so deliciously pathetic, honestly. Anyway, last week’s BS was the Buckingham Palace webmaster taking the time to remove Harry and Meghan’s HRH-styles from Royal.uk. Much like the dumbf–kery with adding Lilibet to the line of succession, these morons act as if the Royal.uk site is real-life, like if the HRH-styling is removed from the website, then the style has been removed in real life. It has not. I did not expect the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column to point that out though:

Harry can still use the title His Royal Highness despite its deletion from the Buckingham Palace website. So too can Meghan. The Letters Patent granting the HRH honour have never been annulled, allowing them to continue to use the titles if they wish.

The statement issued by the Palace in 2020 read: ‘The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.’ Which is a nonsense. Beatrice, Eugenie and Prince and Princess Michael use HRH and are non-working royals.

The King is hoping the fudge will hold as he has no appetite for formally amending the rules as laid down by George V in 1917.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The King is hoping the fudge will hold” – it was not a fudge, it was not a mistake, it was the palace orchestrating a petty and stupid storyline for their media handlers. They got the webmaster to change Royal.uk and then they briefed the British media about it, so there were dozens (if not hundreds) of stories about how Harry and Meghan must be weeping with agony over the king’s pettiness. Meanwhile, Harry raised over a million dollars for Sentebale while his beautiful, fresh-faced wife enjoyed a belated birthday lunch in Montecito. This is still about the Windsors desperately and pathetically trying to get a reaction from Harry and Meghan. It’s INSANE.

62 Responses to “The Sussexes still have their HRHs, despite the Royal.uk idiocy last week”

  1. Eurydice says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Man, never mind the racism, emotional and physical abuse – I’d want out of that family for their stupidity alone.

    Reply
  2. hangonamin says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:04 am

    idk, based on how settled harry and meghan are in cali…i think the use of these three letters next to their name is the least of their concerns. the only ppl that care about this so ardently are the british tabloids. i think meghan is so over it and would rather not attach her name to the HRH anymore based on how she was treated. harry maybe too…but he grew up with it and might identify with it still.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 17, 2023 at 8:06 am

      Meghan as Harry’s wife is entitled to the h r h and it is legally hers.

      Reply
      • hangonamin says:
        August 17, 2023 at 8:45 am

        i think you misunderstood me. legally hers and wanting to use it are two different things. i don’t think she’s losing any sleep not using it or wanting to use it. those letters embody an institution that abused her and her husband. they’ve moved on and the only ppl gripping about it are the tabloids bc it gets a rise out of ppl who support them and those who don’t.

    • Pinkosaurus says:
      August 17, 2023 at 8:43 am

      I’m American so I don’t get the importance of HRH. I think for most people not following the royal family, being titled “Prince” or “Princess” is a much bigger deal. All of this constant churning and strife over removing the Sussex title amuses me because would everyone prefer to call Meghan Princess Henry? I thought not 🙄

      Reply
      • Lili says:
        August 17, 2023 at 9:25 am

        I don’t think calling her Princess Henry of Sussex is a good , the other person using that title Princess Michael of Kent doesn’t have her own identity. So it’s best for Meghan to retain her identity

      • Gennessee says:
        August 17, 2023 at 12:23 pm

        The delicious part of it is that NO ONE will call her Princess Henry. At least not here in the U.S. — we’ll just change it to Princess Meghan since it would be difficult for the average American reader/consumer to understand the difference. There is a reason the media only prints stories written at an 8th-grade level.

    • Shawna says:
      August 17, 2023 at 9:33 am

      The saddest part is that Charles and Co. do think M&H care that much. The number of weapons they have in their back pocket is really dwindling. You can see the panic.

      Reply
    • C says:
      August 17, 2023 at 11:11 am

      I don’t think they care either.
      But like Shawna said, I guess there are people in the Palace who think they do, lol.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        August 17, 2023 at 12:56 pm

        I think there are people in the palace who try to convince the royals that they care because their job depends on it. That and narcissists do enjoy their sycophants underfoot.

  3. Tessa says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:05 am

    The media twisted the story so it was made to seem that Charles took the h r h and bots cheered. They have the h r h but not allowed to use this in business enterprises.

    Reply
    • Pinniped and Poodle says:
      August 17, 2023 at 1:07 pm

      The bots that they pay for cheered.

      Can you imagine paying someone to do something simply so that the fake commenters you bought have something to cheer about in their fake comments?

      It is the circle of life Windsor style

      Reply
    • Taytanish says:
      August 17, 2023 at 1:18 pm

      It’s not that they’re not ALLOWED, it’s that they CHOOSE NOT to use the HRH. If Harry and Meghan both chose to use HRH, the palace can’t do anything about it unless they change letters patent. Same thing that happened once QEII passed, Archie and Lili automatically became prince and princess even though those stupid people in the palace thought that not updating the website would make the children any less of. Once Harry came out and addressed his children as prince Archie and princess Lilibet, the palace couldn’t do anything other than of course save face with that stupid “we were waiting for the Sussexes to address the children by their titles” blah blah blah. If Harry and Meghan both chose to use HRH, the palace can’t do anything about it. The only thing the palace would do is brief their tabloid minions to print negative stories about the Sussexes but that’s about it. It’s the Sussexes that choose not to use any of that because the HRH or prince this and that is NOT the brand, the brand is “Harry and Meghan”.

      Reply
      • Pinniped and Poodle says:
        August 17, 2023 at 2:58 pm

        They should start a HRH Cash for Honors program and hand out made up honors to people who donate cash to their charities. The top honor is bestown upon those whose donations come in a paper bag.

  4. Susan Collins says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:06 am

    The Sussexes reactions to all the crap is to move forward and thrive. This is what makes the royal cult and tabloids insane. Harry and Meg know that silence in most cases is golden. You would think because it’s golden the royal cult would like to get in on that seeing how they like all things gold.

    Reply
    • Couch Potato says:
      August 17, 2023 at 8:40 am

      And let’s not forget their motto; never complain, never explain. There’s certanly a lot of complaining and explaining going on from BP and KP, but only about petty vindictive stuff. Correct Kate’s extensions – yes, but any shitty lie about Harry and Meghan – oh no.

      Reply
      • Mary Pester says:
        August 17, 2023 at 10:15 am

        @couchpotato, neither of the palaces will say fk all, because they are so deep in the pockets of the press, they are afraid to, because lord forbid they look to closely at their Royal puppets

    • Wannabefarmer says:
      August 17, 2023 at 10:32 am

      Someone once told me that the biggest insult you can heap on a person is to ignore them. H&M insult these people everyday and they have no clue.

      And, I think it was Star Jones, who said once that the fundamental problem of today’s society is the inability to feel shame. charles and his ilk seemingly have none.

      Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:08 am

    I agree with everything Kaiser has said here. But it also shows how dishonest the press is to be pretending that the Palace taking off the HRH from their website meant anything other than Charles giving red meat to the them while Harry was in Asia.

    Reply
  6. Sugarhere says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:12 am

    This brings confirmation that Charles won’t do a thing title-wise and will leave it to his raging heir to deal with Harry and Meghan, when the time comes.

    Chuck has already exhausted his killing tactics but Villain will, in all likelihood, close the deal. William is expected to be the finisher of doom who will strip the entire Sussex family of their titles – which will seal the fate of the British monarchy.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 17, 2023 at 8:16 am

      If William does this I hope it backfires. Petty kings and queens are not popular. Some like james the second have been exiled. Non benevolent monarchs lose out. Hopefully there will be more calls for a republic by then

      Reply
    • Wannabefarmer says:
      August 17, 2023 at 10:37 am

      I doubt this would happen. He would look more horrible than he already does. And remember, Harry has 400 more pages. I bet they wont do anything for fear he will release this particular kracken.

      Reply
  7. Brit says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:12 am

    The press knew this the whole time, lol. That’s why they’re practically salivating and begging the royals to change the rules to get back at the Sussexes. The question is why is this being revealed now? Just like Kate and the rave party with Rose Hanbury. It feels like the press are tugging their leashes.

    Reply
  8. julie says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:17 am

    Probably alone in thinking this , but i really believe that it was just an error on one of the pages of the website and nobody would have noticed it if it wasnt for the Daily Mail obsessively looking for something, anything negative to report about. Then the cottage industry built on the Sussexes (both against and pro) picked it up and made this non-issue into something.
    I doubt Charles or the Sussexes gave any attention to this crap.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      August 17, 2023 at 8:24 am

      @julie, someone changed the website and called the tabloids. Noone is that jobless to check the website for any change. Isn’t Charles’s private secretary former manager of Daily Mail? They have to throw some meat to the tabloids, it is basically their job at this point if they don’t want the tabloid to come after them.

      Reply
      • Julie says:
        August 17, 2023 at 8:35 am

        after so many years of the daily mail relentlessly pursuing the sussexes, i have ZERO problem believing that they have an intern pressing F5 on the website refreshing it in the hope of fresh content, no matter how insignificant.

    • Becks1 says:
      August 17, 2023 at 8:30 am

      One of the tabloids (the express maybe?) had a story out about how the website still had HRH, and then within a week the website was changed. I think the tabloids were basically demanding that the palace do it so they could then breathlessly report on a website change that meant……nothing.

      Reply
  9. Nokitty! says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:19 am

    I kinda wish H&M would use the HRH just to spite them. Let’s see what the Burger King and the Incandescent One do about it. Plus the RR would crap their collective drawers.

    Reply
  10. lanne says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:23 am

    Association with the royal family is a liability for the Sussexes. There’s no privilege in it for them. They don’t seek it–don’t care about it. The royals have taken everything they could from the Sussexes, and the Sussexes continue to thrive. The royals are damaging their own brand. More and more people in the public eye will keep their distance from the royal brand–only right wing racists actively seek it out these days.

    That said, I believe the Sussexes should keep their titles–as those titles were a gift from Harry’s grandmother. But as this most recent kerfluffle over HRH shows, the Sussexes are asking nothing of the royal family, knowing that the royal family has absolutely nothing to offer them other than toxicity. They don’t care what the ratchets and the courtiers do/say about the HRH. Which in turn, makes the royals look small and petty.

    There is nothing majestic about the Windsors post Elizabeth. I think of the description of Macbeth in Act 5 of the play: “Now he feels his titles hang loosely upon him, like a giant’s robes on a dwarfish thief.”

    That’s the Windsors in a nutshell.

    Reply
    • Wannabefarmer says:
      August 17, 2023 at 10:48 am

      @lanne… All of this, 100% agree.

      Reply
    • tamsin says:
      August 17, 2023 at 11:11 am

      “Now he feels his titles hang loosely upon him, like a giant’s robes on a dwarfish thief.” Exactly. This quote came to my mind as well when I saw the pictures of Charles in his little purple tunic. He looked like a very sad, pathetic little man and not robust and kingly at all. Charles is a dwarf in emotional development and decency.

      Reply
      • lanne says:
        August 17, 2023 at 12:33 pm

        I looked at that picture and thought: What a sad, sad, SHABBY little man.

      • Lady D says:
        August 17, 2023 at 1:08 pm

        I think the shabby arrived with the Queen’s death, but I’m not sure why it affected him that way. He used to be such a dapper looking and well turned out dresser.

  11. Jan says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:27 am

    The British tabloids have the Windsors on strings like puppets, dancing to their whims, by now they should know it doesn’t work with the Sussexes.

    Reply
    • CrazyHeCallsMe says:
      August 17, 2023 at 8:47 am

      Yeah. The tabloids say jump and he RF says how high. The invisible contract on full display. Slightly off topic, but did anyone see the tabloid articles tracking all of Meghan’s appearances this summer? Talk about stalker behavior.

      Reply
      • Wannabefarmer says:
        August 17, 2023 at 10:49 am

        Someone posted on twitter yesterday and wondered if this indeed wasnt stalking behavior and what could legally be done about it.

  12. Becks1 says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:36 am

    This excerpt IS surprising in that he’s admitting HRH is not tied to being a working royal, and he’s admitting that Charles clearly doesn’t want to exert himself so much as to actually change the letters patent, he just hopes this is enough to soothe the media beast.

    As Harry said, they don’t report the news, they create it. They created this media firestorm (in the british press anyway) about the HRH and now they’re saying “well actually it doesn’t really matter.”

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      August 17, 2023 at 8:44 am

      Perhaps the press were hoping for a reaction from Harry and Meghan. I think not getting the reaction they wanted rendered this story useless. and so it is easy to now admit that deleting the HRH was a non-story.

      Reply
      • Anna says:
        August 17, 2023 at 8:54 am

        It’s so dumb to think Harry especially would be upset when “it doesn’t really matter” through the lens of the monarchy when he’s a born blood prince. Do these media rats think they know more than he does about how the monarchy works?

    • EasternViolet says:
      August 17, 2023 at 9:46 am

      Maybe the BP and BM were trying to lay track in anticipation for Harry’s Invictus doc on Netflix and waiting with baited breath whether he would use his full title in the trailer/doc?

      Seems they were trying to anticipate a situation which never materialized. And instead, they all look petty and vindictive, with no real story to come out swinging with…

      Reply
  13. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 17, 2023 at 8:37 am

    I am going to hang onto “hoping the fudge will hold” as my new mantra. These British aphorisms are my favorite part of that crazy island.

    Reply
    • SueBarbri33 says:
      August 17, 2023 at 8:53 am

      Yes! In addition to all the crazy content in this article, the bit about the fudge was strange. I even googled it to see if it was a popular saying in Britain and I got nothing. It seems to be a direct quote from one of the weirdos at BP—maybe even Charles himself. They’re so out of touch!

      Reply
    • ncboudicca says:
      August 17, 2023 at 9:19 am

      LOL, I took it as an idiomatic expression (or is that an aphorism, I can never remember the difference) – one way to test fudge when cooking is to drop a little hot fudge on wax paper or a plate to see if it “holds” its shape. Kinda like throwing things at a wall to see what sticks and what slides off – without any real teeth or structure around it? Might have been reading into it too much!

      Reply
      • Wannabefarmer says:
        August 17, 2023 at 10:52 am

        So, ‘testing the fudge’ should be a new thing then.

      • Interested Gawker says:
        August 17, 2023 at 11:11 am

        I took ‘fudge’ to meant ‘a cheat’ When fudge is a verb it means to be misleading, a fake, to dodge. ‘That the fudge holds’ meaning that splashy suggestion that removing it from the website was something insulting would stop people from looking into the HRH matter further -holds the line- which the article itself is trying to injure by mentioning the not only that H&M are still HRH but the fact other ‘non working royals’ do use the style. Charles is hoping this copout will keep more scrutiny over the Sussexes titles at bay.

  14. Feeshalori says:
    August 17, 2023 at 9:12 am

    It’s hilarious that yet another Sussex non-response basically causes a retraction about the HRH. This back peddling is almost unheard of. And one of my favorite British aphorisms is over egging the pudding, I just love that.

    Reply
  15. EasternViolet says:
    August 17, 2023 at 9:41 am

    I don’t think the writer was calling the change a mistake. He was calling it nonsense.

    “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.’ Which is a nonsense. Beatrice, Eugenie and Prince and Princess Michael use HRH and are non-working royals.

    The King is hoping the fudge will hold …”

    The writer is saying that the reasoning for their not using HRH is nonsense and the king hoping this nonsense will stick basically.

    Reply
  16. Angelica Schuyler says:
    August 17, 2023 at 10:03 am

    The Brits keep trying to whip the Sussexes with the title stick, but they refuse to realize that their captives are FREE of the shackles they continue to try use to hold them in bondage. In other words, that title/hierarchy BS only matters to the folks on that little island. The Sussexes have global success. They are first name only level of famous and do not need HRH to denote that they are people of importance. And there’s nothing the BM or the BRF can do about that.

    The other group has no substance. There’s no ‘there’ there. They don’t do anything to warrant recognition, so if there isn’t a trumpeter heralding their importance and a crier shouting to announce their titles, no one would know or care anything about them.

    I mean honestly, do you think the average person could identify princess Michael of Kent and tell you anything worthwhile that she’s done?

    Reply
  17. Libra says:
    August 17, 2023 at 10:13 am

    So HRH has been removed from the website. The question is, which one of the four top royals has the authority to authorize this?

    Reply
  18. Mary Pester says:
    August 17, 2023 at 10:20 am

    This reminds me so much about what the late princess Margaret said, and I quote “If they can’t control you, they control how others see you”. And how right she was!!

    Reply
  19. Wannabefarmer says:
    August 17, 2023 at 10:22 am

    This is about as important to H&M as the bee promotion story. His trash father may be able to take away his UK home (let’s leave aside, the disrespect he showed to his mother in doing so) but titles are a whole other story. Besides, H&M DID offer to relinquish their titles, granny said no. What rationale would he have for taking them -given that Frogmore now sits empty and making zero money for them. Just more pettiness? I mean, arent they sick of looking petty, pathetic and pig-ignorant? Geezus. Nothing they do or say will make a difference to H&M; they will never get a response from them. H said they’ve moved on and they have. They are done. Harry will go back for charles on his deathbed. Meghan will stay home with the children.

    Reply
  20. Marivic says:
    August 17, 2023 at 10:59 am

    Charles sent this rota to write about and clear the HRH issue. He is trying to walk back what all these rotas wrote about the HRH issue. While the rotas want to humiliate the Sussexes, Charles probably thought that it backfired on his image as a petty and spiteful king thus that article by Ephraim Hardcastle column..

    Reply
  21. Chantale says:
    August 17, 2023 at 12:05 pm

    You ladies and gentlemen fall for the DM every times. Their patterns are to write a story that they know is a lie to get all the Sussex fans riled up and correct it the next day or so – to get traffic on their websites. I mentioned this before this site does a good summary – no need to go their site.

    Reply
  22. QuiteContrary says:
    August 17, 2023 at 12:14 pm

    If I were H&M, I’d use HRH in interviews all the time just to irk the palace cretins.

    “As I said to HRH Haz the other day …” “As I told HRH Meg at breakfast …”

    Alas, H&M are more restrained than I am, and don’t do many interviews anyway.

    Reply
  23. Well Wisher says:
    August 17, 2023 at 5:09 pm

    If they take the titles, what else is left to exert their power ??
    Invictus Games?? Sentebale??
    This will be the same kvetching whenever Harry and excel…..
    It is getting tiresome.

    Reply

