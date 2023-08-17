Sam Asghari is threatening to release ’embarrassing info’ about Britney Spears

Over the course of about ten hours, TMZ revealed that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had separated after a blowout fight, that Sam believes that Britney cheated on him, and that Sam had filed for divorce. It was a lot for a sleepy Wednesday in August, but there you go. There had been a lot of gossip about the state of the Spears-Asghari marriage all year, but people were really rooting for them. Still, Britney is now removing herself from yet another toxic situation, at least that’s what her team is telling People Mag:
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been struggling for months in their marriage, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.
“It’s been very toxic between them for a long time,” says a source of the couple, who began dating in late 2016 and said “I do” last June.
“Their marriage has been on the rocks for months,” says a Spears insider. “There has been constant drama. It’s sad. A divorce would be devastating for Britney.”
TMZ’s sources have put all of this on Britney, like she’s the one causing all of the drama, she’s the toxic one, she’s the one picking fights with Sam. It’s interesting to me that People Mag, the “bible” of celebrity gossip, is choosing a “they were toxic together” narrative. Meanwhile, Page Six says that Sam is already blackmailing Britney:
Sam Asghari allegedly wants his estranged wife, pop superstar Britney Spears, to pay him more than what their prenup provides in order to keep her secrets following their split, Page Six has exclusively learned. A source tells us exclusively Wednesday that the “Family Business” actor, 29, is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.” The insider sniffs, “So that’s what Sam is focused on.”
It is unclear how much money Asghari, 29, wants or whether the current prenup permits disclosures of negative information. Reps for both did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. However, a separate source adds that Spears’ team has “protected” the “Piece of Me” singer and that “parting will be respectful.”
“It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen,” the insider also tells Page Six.
Spears and Asghari tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at the “Toxic” singer’s home in California in June 2022. Leading up to the big day, Spears and Asghari signed a prenuptial agreement that Page Six was told at the time was in the Grammy winner’s “favor.”
“Any money she made before the wedding is protected,” our source added at the time. Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart, who helped free the “Overprotected” singer from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, was involved in working out the terms of the prenuptial agreement.
“Any money she made before the wedding is protected.” The thing is, between the lawyers, her father, the conservatorship, the janky financial set-up and Britney’s spending habits, I do wonder how much money is even there at this point. I’m pretty sure Britney owns her mansion and she has enough to live comfortably for the rest of her life, but this idea that she’s sitting on a vast fortune is probably far from the truth. In any case, it sounds like Sam turned out to be a dirtbag too.
Ugh, what a dirtbag.
I believe the truth is in middle. She has challenging issues and needs the right resources. He thought he could handle more than he could but no way should he be doing this. He should show some freaking integrity. Disappointing to say the least. Thoughts to Britney.
Yeah I love Brit but I’m not gonna pretend that she doesn’t have some serious issues going on. I just wish she’d spend some time ALONE instead of jumping from one exploitative situation to the next. And I’m not saying that Sam is a predator–I’m not saying he’s NOT a predator–but I wish she had just slowed down, skipped the marriage entirely, and kept her money. I was always opposed to the conservatorship but even I have to admit that things haven’t seemed to have stabilized or even gotten much better for her since she got out of it., I don’t know…I just really worry about her because it feels like she doesn’t have anyone genuinely in corner, checking in on her mental status and getting her help.
Odd Theory Warning: Sam was “with her” through the conservatorship (odd how often that word has come up this week) I have always wondered if he was a “hire” by Britney’s father to help “keep her calm”. I could be completely off base but it did smack as suspicious. Now, she clearly has issues and I’m guessing he believed when the conservatorship ended, as husband, he would have more control over things like…finances. (again funny how that is also been mentioned a lot this week) When he found out that wasn’t the case & coming to the realization that she has issues which may seemed far more difficult than before with all the barriers in place removed, he realized he couldn’t/didn’t want to do it any more. As for her cheating, seriously, when does she have time? She is always dancing in front of a camera for social media. He is only 28/29 and if my theory is right he was an “employee’ of her father’s who played his part well.
As for the extortion, well it’s a crime in CA and I can’t imagine what he could say that would surprise anyone. I am positive that her pre-nup is IRONCLAD and any mention of “not understanding what he signed” will be met with gales of laughter from her legal team. He will go away with whatever was promised him & a loss of whatever good will anyone had for him before we knew who he was. Good luck with your “personal trainer” career…that too, was a gift from Britney as clients will peel away, especially any who may be famous, by your act of extortion.
I hope there are people around her who are caring for her. Its seems like such a sad sad tale of a woman abused by…well everyone…her entire life. As for her assets, I read last night it is in the 70 million range.
@Snappyfish
You may be right. There have been blind item rumors for YEARS that her father would plant boyfriends and set them up on the payroll, and that Sam was a fake boyfriend to keep her happy, too.
@Barrett Seriously? It’s literally in quotes. Sam is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid. So that’s what Sam is focused on.”
Targeting a person who was easy to get money out of while they were together has always been his goal. He always seemed way more focused on shooting and uploading nude photos of her (and none of himself) and collecting all the dirt on her he can than steering her toward getting actual treatment that works for her and improves her mental health, happiness and overall well-being.
@Snappyfish: So – whether he volunteered or was paid for it – Asghari doesn’t get any credit for enduring Britney’s mood swings, depression, ravings, regressive little girl lost postures. He’s all garbage?
Sam Asghari doesn’t get credit either for at least trying to launch a business – when Federline’s behind is glued to the sofa, waiting for Brit’s $40 000 a month to land his way. He’s all garbage?
I guess your multifaceted approach makes you a good judge of character.
@Mango, Barrett made it clear that Sam’s a dirtbag for trying to extort Britney: “He thought he could handle more than he could but **no way should he be doing this. He should show some freaking integrity. Disappointing to say the least.** Thoughts to Britney.”
Also, the extortion claims are alleged, from an “unnamed source” & reported by Page-freaking-Six! So we don’t believe them & call them a tabloid rag when it comes to H&M, but they’re a bastion of truth when it comes to Britney? Come on. Unfortunately Britney has shown herself to be an unreliable narrator (the “slap” that she insisted was from that basketball player’s bodyguard which most could see via video—& confirmed by LVPD—was from her own hand, among many other things), so I’ll wait till more comes out before believing Page Six.
I feel for Brit & all she’s been through, but I agree with Barrett & Kitten: the truth is probably somewhere in the middle of this mess. All the best to Britney.
I agree, it’s definitely somewhere in the middle. I’m going to reserve my judgment on his character seeing as how photos of him in January show bite marks and bruising and she definitely seems to be off of her medication. You cannot expect him to take abuse if that’s what’s going on behind closed doors…
Sugarhere
I agree with you. Sam definitely deserves credit, in my mind, for all the years he spent dealing (and in a kind way, as far as i can see) with what looks to me like an extremely difficult, troubled, toxic person. (And yes the conservatorship was wrong wrong wrong, doesn’t automatically make Britney a great person).
And whoever said she “doesn’t have time to cheat”, are you serious????? She could cheat with a backup dancer, ANYONE involved in the production of her Concerts, I mean come ON! Plus, If I had a nickle for everytime I heard a male cheater say that……
Also I think if Sam was the one w/the money who maybe cheated, and Sam was ths one getting physically violent, and Britney was the one who wanted more $ than the prenuptial gives because of the cheating and the violence and what not, we’d all be like “That’s right Britney! Get that money! The prenup didn’t say that you having to put up with being cheated on and physically assaulted! F*ck that prenup!”
This whole time…I thought he was exactly what she needed. Someone level headed, willing/able to deal with mental/emotional trauma, a firm understanding of her upbringing and what it did to her. Now he holds all the cards, he can easily AND convincingly say ”living/coping with someone w/ a mental illness has taken an emotional and psychological toll. And I want Britney to be taken care of….but, I also want to know that I’ll have enough money to pay my bills..”
If this is true the levels of disgust I have for this man are infinite. What a betrayal for her. Every in her life, her ex’s, her family and her kids have always been in it for the money. NO wonder she isn’t well. Britney wasn’t suited for fame. She would have been happier living a normal life with a nice family and running a dance studio or something. She is an artist but the fame and money and using was too much. Now this man pulls this. I feel so deeply sympathetic to her. I hope she gets the help and support she needs.
He COULD be legitimately angry that she cheated on him. I do believe he loves/loved her. The way smiled at her at the wedding and gushed about her in general, he can’t be that good of an actor. I’m just saying it’s possible. And then angry people get nasty in a divorce.
He may be angry, but he had a front row seat to the abuse she suffered under the conservatorship and now he is heaping more abuse on her. He is trash.
He might love her, he might love the lifestyle she provides for him, he might love both. All I know is that he’s very young and always seemed rather immature to me. I think someone older, more patient, more mature, and perhaps with wealth and an identity of his own would suit Britney better.
I had the same thoughts, Hillary.
i think the blackmail is *awful* and just an absolute garbage thing to do. But being cheated on sucks. It’s entirely possible that he feels super angry that after being her ONE supporter for the past 10 years and fighting so hard for her, THIS is how she pays him back? By cheating???
All that said, it doesn’t really excuse the blackmail, it just sort of makes it easier to understand. And realistically, I think it is way more likely that he isn’t just a good guy that lashed out in a moment of being hurt. He’s probably NOT a good guy. She’s like a magnet for shitty people.
It’s horrible that she seems to have not one person truly looking out for her.
@ Turtledove
Where do and some others get that they’ve been together for ten years ? Everything says they meet in 2016 so they been together for a little more then 6 years.
That Sam person always seemed sketcy to me, so I’m not exactly surprised but I’m sad for Britney. Another bum trying to make money off of her.
TMZ’s sources have put all of this on Britney, like she’s the one causing all of the drama, she’s the toxic one, she’s the one picking fights with Sam.
—That’s because TMZ has been the go-to mouthpiece for her father, her family, evil-incarnate Lou Taylor, and now Sam. TMZ has been regurgitating negative Britney stories since the early days of her conservatorship — another way for her family to keep her in check. But yeah, I believe Sam is going to blackmail her for money. The accusations are already there: she cheated on him, she physically attacked him. I’m sure there’s more to come.
Plus TMZ has a negative slant towards women in general. I don’t visit their site due to the constant misogyny running between the lines of most of their articles.
The dude is bad news—and he looks it.
People acted like he was her knight in shining armor for pushing back against her Father. I was attacked plenty of times in online groups for disagreeing. I always thought he wanted her free from the conservatorship, not for her personal freedom. So he could marry her and take over legal control. It was always a long con for the money.
I was just hoping she had someone on her side for the first time in a long time.
I am 100% team Rosengart. He has a reputation as a competent and ethical lawyer and I assume was able to have Sam sign and ironclad NDA along with the prenup. I hope he and her divorce attorney are able to help Britney through this.
They will settle and he will be paid handsomely. Even if they are calling this blackmail, which it kind of is, they cannot shut him up unless they pay up. For instance, what if he tries to press charges for her physically attacking him? No NDA is going to keep details of that secret and all will start pouring out. Is it gross? Yes. But the smartest thing to do would be to pay him to go away and not do the spousal support dance. Especially if she did cheat or assault him. After that, she needs to re-hire some therapists and stay single for a long, long time, which is very hard for her to do.
I always felt he wasn’t genuine. She looks so fragile that she could never be an equal partner to anyone. Sad all round. I hope she find stability and genuine caretakers.
I feel for Britney. Everyone around her has used her pretty much her whole life.
I told you so….
When she finally was free from her father I made a comment here that it just feels like she’s being freed from one traumatic relationship to be caught in the next. One abuser leaves to make room for the other.
This man oozes narcissism and was quick to move her away from everything and everyone. I’m not surprised he has secrets on her, he has been working in the shadows this whole time, and this divorce was going to happen at one point or another. He’s going to go after all she’s got.
Britney was never free. She was trapped by another abuser.
I hope she has someone who loves her, even if they’ve been estranged and cut off from her by her father and then this gross man.
Well, he has filed for divorce and already sounds like his lawyer will contest the prenup. But if Kevin Costner’s prenup is being enforced for a marriage of 18 years. I assume a marriage of 14 months will be equally enforced.
I can only imagine how vulnerable she is right now and pray she has a caring team in place. To guide her through the emotional trauma. And she stays on her medication. Her last insta video dancing on the pole was a bit disturbing.
Ugh. I hate that this is happening. 😩😭🥺. Wishing Britney all the best going forward.
Totally agree. This is just sad and he seems hateful.
I agree. It’s so disheartening. I wish the best for her and I wish she had a core group of people she could rely on and I feel so sad she doesn’t.
Britney had been under her entourage’s exploitive financial yoke for the best part of 3 decades. As a result, she is THE POOREST Hollywood star to this day.
Sorry, but I’m having a hard time believing that Sam blackmail story. I will change my mind if solid evidence turns up that he is set to destroy her.
I mean we have had front-row seats to her sufferings the last 20 years. What in the world could be so bad that we haven’t heard from yet? I think it’s just the media-swirling drama for clickbait. Sam just wants his check.
Perhaps he’s claiming his check now because he feels betrayed. I recall Britney legitimately complaining she was obligated to wear a IUD that kept her from starting a family with Sam. Now that all these external constraints have been legally removed, Sam feels like he has invested 10 years and a lot of energy to no avail.
The conservators used to be Britney’s deadly enemies. Now, Britney’s sole enemy is Britney, I’m afraid. May she seize the opportunity to work on rebuilding herself, on rebuilding her relationship with her sons. Time alone and intensive mental therapy?
They’ve been together for six years, which is nothing to sneeze at. It’s 100% possible that he’s just out for a pay check and found an opportunity. She also has a host of psychological issues, and it’s also possible that he wasn’t really prepared to be in a relationship with her off meds/out of some sort of control (as bad as the conservatorship was).
I think she still needs quite a bit of help, and hopefully she’s able to get support for that from the right people.
Keep in mind 5 of the 6 years were under the control of her Father. He could see her only under the guidance and structure of what her Father allowed. He seemed more like her bodyguard than an actual Partner for most of it. I truly believe she did fall in love with him and he saw the opportunity and ran with it.
@Flamingo: You ” truly believe she did fall in love with him and he saw the opportunity and ran with it “. Waaw! Meaning Britney Spears has nothing redeemable or beguiling to fall in love with?
So she fell in love with Sam but somehow, Sam can’t possibly be besotted with her? Bold and pessimistic assumption.
There should be hundreds of millions. But whether there actually is… well, that’s another question. The conservatorship got special dispensation to not report on her IP money – which is the bulk of her fortune – because it was ‘too hard to work out’, which is a blatant lie. The $60M valuation reported on in the press does not cover her IP. That’s where all the TV appearance, music, perfume, and Britney brand money goes. God only knows what they did with it all. Hopefully she got most of it back.
I highly recommend listening to the Toxuc podcast. They did an episode on her money and it was mind-blowing. All of the people involved belong in jail.
You’re assuming that she had good financial people, if she had any before, the conservatorship at the height of her career. Not to mention if she was monitoring where her money was going, what she was spending ect.
Look at Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, who are older and have been in the business longer lost $100 million in a Ponzi Scheme.
My eyes kind of popped out of my head reading the $60-70 million estimates (that’s it?!?) I mean, incredible money for us mere mortals but even allowing for ongoing royalties that seems low. And given all that’s gone on? Sadly I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s accurate.
There are stories on the pre-nup floating around now saying he gets $1 million for every TWO years of marriage (capped at $10-15 million). So by my math that would give him $500,000? So now we know why he’s pulling this stunt.
Ugh. Take your half a million and go away. If you’re anything special you will stand on your own two feet in Hollywood…,,(yeah right).
Good luck to him with that. He’ll just be signing his own DOA certificate if he pushes it.
Say what you will about Britney, but there’s tremendous public sympathy and protectiveness still behind her. Most folks who love and support her know she has mental health problems and still support her anyway because of what she went through in the 2000s and because of the horrible conservatorship she was under. There’s a lot of empathy and willingness to accept that certain erratic behaviors of hers might just be the consequence of the significant years-long trauma she endured.
Releasing “embarrassing” details about her now is just going to bury him in the public arena, ruin whatever fame he’s still chasing, and earn him have sub-zero KFed status. Also not for nothing, the #FreeBritney crowd is as vocal and as large as the Bey Hive and Swiftie contingents are, and they will swarm his ass with online attacks if he dares use her well-documented mental health issues against her for money and clout.
Tremendous public sympathy and protective news Still behind her…”
I disagree. Britney lost a lot of that with her acting out and raunchy, naked videos. (Tic toc?)
The woman needs help but she doesn’t see it and half her #freeBritney crowd refuses to acknowledge it. The other half is just over and done with her.
If this is just coming from page 6, I’m skeptical. This is extortion, an actual crime. I feel like anyone who has had a loved who is unmedicated and suffering a mental health crisis, isn’t so quick to assume all this reporting is accurate.
Her side has already denied this story. A “source close to” her called the blackmail claims “absurd” and then another source (I’m guessing Laura Wasser herself) touted Wasser’s credentials and said something like “she would never allow Britney to be extorted.”
Seems like most of commenters believe the extortion claims made by a “source.” Why do you think this is true? People plant stories all the time. Britney’s mental illness destroyed their marriage.
You’re believing the story planted by his side that her mental illness killed the marriage so it appears that you’re guilty of the same thing you accuse others of.
Britney’s mental illness was caused by all the shameless greedy, grifting, blood-sucking people that surrounded her, including her own father. The conservatorship was the icing on the trauma cake. Britney’s mental illness didn’t cause the breakdown of her marriage, she was already in bad shape. Ashgari just jumped on the gravy train and added to her troubles.
Of course, now we get to see his true face. The next won’t be better because no one approaches a washed-up, mentally ill, maybe not so rich anymore 40-years-old popstar without an agenda. It is what it is for Britney Spears. Very sad.
Creepy dude turns out to be creepy. Shocking.
I’m sad about this. I think Britney has a severe personality disorder, not just from the trauma of being famous but from the emotional neglect from both of her parents, and recovering from that takes years and years of CBT. It’s tough to imagine that Britney will ever be in the position to get long periods of uninterrupted quiet time, and the necessary support structure, for that to happen. Treatment is hard enough without being constantly triggered by fame, and having no one to love you unconditionally through it all makes it almost impossible. People with personality disorders have genuine pain and trauma but it causes them to lash out at anyone who could possibly help them and only isolates them further, keeping them locked in a cycle of isolation and confusion. It’s such a vicious, tragic thing. Even if she gets help, her money and resources give her enough options to not ever really change if she doesn’t truly want to. My heart breaks for her.
He sounds awful. But what could he possibly say that is more embarrassing than what she posts on a daily basis. I don’t understand what she is doing.
Really? 🙄 that’s a bit much
I agree Elsa. Her video’s are disturbing.
Unless he signed an NDA when he married her, he’s free to talk about his experience being married to her. I think he genuinely wanted the best for her, tried to make it work once the conservatorship ended, and realized her mental health issues were too much for him to handle. He wants to focus on his career, not be a lifelong caretaker at the age of 29. He was 23 when they got together. Yes, an adult but a very young adult. We all know the brain doesn’t full mature until mid-late 20s.
So if he’s getting nasty in order to get on with his life and get this over with asap, I get it. I don’t support it at all and I wish he would keep things private given the trauma Britney has gone through so publicly for years. But nothing involving Britney is ever calm, the media hypes up everything and a divorce usually involves two very hurt people pointing fingers. I said it on the previous post but I’m just sad for the two of them. Neither of them will walk away from this trauma-free.
Looks like Sam just got the “Set for Life” lottery win he was looking for.
Doubtful. Challenging a prenup doesn’t mean he’ll be successful. And that’s if he’s even challenging it, so far we only know he’s asking for spousal support, which may have been included in the prenup anyways.
I’m guessing he does try to challenge the prenup so she’s encouraged to write a check and be done with it, but it won’t be a set for life payday for him.
Britney never stood a chance. No childhood, no opportunity to mature into adulthood. She remains a sad, troubled child.My heart breaks for her. I wish I had an answer but I don’t.
Her lawyer said he was going to sue Britneys father because so much money was missing, I hope that happens
She’s a perfect example of how little social support there is for severely mentally ill individuals. She clearly needs some ongoing support services, not quite a conservatorship, but they simply aren’t there. I have a feeling she’s going to spend her life falling into shitty patterns with shitty people because of her money, and it makes me sad.
Folks really had their rose colored glasses on for this guy. Conservatorship or not, Britney is mentally unwell and needs the care that entails. I was an adult with bills and responsibilities when she had her last meltdown that was set into motion by family/media/fandom, and recall feeling so terrible for her and that she should just retire to a quiet country life way from the vampires. think the most tragic missed opportunity was the Afghanistan War veteran she became extremely close to who was later killed flying missions in that war as a contractor. He seemed to be a very stabilizing presence in her life and didn’t need or want anything from her but companionship.
Her kids were publicly dragged by a strange subsection for not showing up to the wedding, but it seems they understood more of what was going on than the rest of us did. She seems like a sweet person that was put under a lot of pressure and is trying to recapture lost time.
Unfortunately times arrow only moves forward,
“We live only in the present, in this fleet-footed moment. The rest is lost and behind us, or ahead of us and may never be found.” M. Aurelius
He’s clearly taking advantage of her frail emotional state. I had a friend years ago who was diagnosed with Histrionic Personality Disorder – it was one of the reasons our friendship didn’t last because she was at times impossible and embarrassing to deal with. Some of the symptoms include overtly flirtatious behaviour, overly concerned with physical appearance, wearing attention-grabbing and revealing clothing, acting inappropriately sexual, gullible and easily influenced by people who flatter them, a need to be the centre of attention. It’s clear Britney has been struggling with emotional disorders, maybe even bi-polar disorder, for a very long time due to the controlling, manipulative and downright cruel and abusive treatment she received. There are always vultures swarming around young, beautiful and talented women who got press-ganged into the cesspool of the entertainment industry at an early age. No wonder she’s as messed up as she is. And I do think that Sam is just one more in the long list of men who have used, abused and controlled her. I hope he gets shot down and she can surround herself with good people who only want to help her get better.
Yeah, personality disorder of some sort seems at play and maybe bipolar on top of it is what I see. Even if he’s an opportunist there is only so much of that anyone should have to take from a spouse. He needs to walk away for his own survival — I have seen spouses try to stay in these situations and they end up ruining their lives trying to keep a finger in the dike of the crazy disordered person they married.
Hopefully his post-divorce career will go as well as KFed’s did. This creep thinks he could be a movie star 🙄
I’m going to play Devils advocate (and I’ve only followed the whole saga in a very surfac-y way) but is it possible Brit’s legal team planted this just to blunt whatever comes out about her?
I do not believe this. We are talking about Page Six here. The Murdoch crime organization has no problem publishing lies.
However, I will point out that while the prenup puts Britney’s pre-marriage assets off limits to Sam, that book deal was probably done during their marriage. I think he will end up with a chunk of that.
What a tacky A-hole he is. He would be completely anonymous without his relationship with her and he’s enjoyed a lot of perks. This is ridiculous. Go away and say thank you to the woman. She’s got enough crap to deal with. Ungrateful bastard.
Oh how not surprised I am! This relationship was always a mystery to me…he seemed like he was after her money in the first place. Seems like he finally got her to marry him and then wants to cash out.
Yeah, he’s a pig. So disappointing.
D-ckhead. How quickly he turned against her. He was sure to get a lot of ammunition for the shakedown while he was “protecting” his lady love. Bollocks to him.
I’m actually thinking that Sam did the best he could.She needs structure and someone to look out for her.Even her kids have left,which isn’t a ringing endorsement of her as a mother.There should have been a transition period after the conservatorship ended.If he has the security tape of her being unfaithful,then that may void certain parts of the deal. I remember when he tried an intervention earlier this year,and she went off.That might be when he ended up with the black eye and bite marks.Also this thing with her love of knives is common in people with mental illness.It’s obvious she’s spiraling and not showing her independence as some think.She needs treatment.
I believe that Britney would benefit from more extensive VOLUNTARY inpatient or outpatient therapy. She has never had a chance, really, to be an average person. Or to have average friends or an average support system. None of that is her fault, but if she also has a chemical imbalance (which also isn’t her fault), she is likely in need from new, trained professionals, that can help her. And not continue to try to reclaim her freedom by ending up with the next person or people who do not have her best interests at heart. She seems like a sweet, naive, emotionally stunted individual (which I am not saying as an insult) who never was given a chance to just grow up, experience normal adolescent drama, or mid twenties drama, or mid thirties drama, and live. And by drama I mean, I didn’t do well on the math test I studied so hard for. Or, I wanted X to ask me to homecoming but he asked Y instead. Etc etc.