Should Prince William travel to Australia for the Women’s World Cup final?

Prince William “worked” today, you guys! He “interrupted his summer break” to tweet. That’s it. That’s the whole interruption to his single-guy summer. The interruption came because England’s women’s football team, the Lionesses, have made it to the Women’s World Cup final. The Lionesses will play Spain. I’ve seen a surprisingly amount of tea on the Spanish team and how there’s a huge toxic atmosphere within the federation and with the coaching staff. The USWNT can relate. Anyway…

Prince William is hailing the queens of soccer. The Prince of Wales, 41, praised the England Women’s soccer team for qualifying for the World Cup final after they beat rivals and co-hosts Australia on Wednesday. England’s Lionesses won the game in Sydney 3-1 over Australia’s Matildas.

On Prince William and Kate Middleton’s joint social media pages, he wrote: “What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.” The message was signed “W,” indicating that the note came from the royal himself.

The final will see England take on Spain on Sunday. It is unknown yet whether the prince, who is a passionate soccer fan, will go to the final. He is not only President of the Football Association, which governs the game in England, but is also, of course, heir to being head of state in both the U.K. and Australia (where the contest is being held).

The Band of the Welsh Guards honored England’s team during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. In a video shared on social media, they played “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, England’s soccer anthem — which the team sang after their victory.

While I’m loath to give William any credit for anything, he’s actually really supportive of the Lionesses and he supports them without drowning in toxic masculinity. Meaning, he’s not like “I don’t support women athletes, I’m a big manly man!” No, William actually fanboys the Lionesses and he seems genuinely thrilled for their many successes. Of course, I actually get a vibe that he loves hanging out with attractive and sporty women too. It would be amazing if William actually did cut his vacation off to travel to Australia for the final. Like, that’s actually what he should do.

53 Responses to “Should Prince William travel to Australia for the Women’s World Cup final?”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:24 am

    My guess is he won’t go. He’s on vacation.

    Reply
  2. Wannabefarmer says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:25 am

    I really dont care (what he does),do you? BTW, why is his smiles always so creepy, offputting?

    Reply
    • Scooby Gang says:
      August 16, 2023 at 10:43 am

      @wannabefarmer – It really is creepy. It’s like a man desperately trying to imitate someone smiling. Lips pulled back over his teeth. Nothing in the eyes. Just nothing. He’s empty and soulless.

      Reply
    • Well Wisher says:
      August 16, 2023 at 4:35 pm

      @ Wannbefarmer
      Whole-heartedly agree with you.

      Reply
  3. Cathy says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:25 am

    I’m more curious to see if the King of Spain will fly to Sydney for the final. He does go to Wimbledon to support Spanish players… It would give Australia some great exposure if he does?

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Wow tweeting now counts as work! If that’s the case I must be a workaholic 😂😂😂😂.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Technically, William would prob like to go to this game. However, it’s far, he’s busy being MIA doing whatever he’s doing, and he’s probably afraid of getting booed in Australia.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:28 am

    he tweeted!! oh what a hardworking royal! Wonder if that will go on the CC.

    All joking aside, I wouldnt be surprised if he did fly there for it. It’s obviously a big deal to be in the finals and as both the future HOS and the president of the FA, it would be a nice gesture to go.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      August 16, 2023 at 10:54 am

      Yes @ Becks1, it would look statesman like to travel and cheer on the team, all while highlighting the women’s team accession to the championship, but there is a kink in his decision making.

      What would he do with Keen?? I imagine that W would rather be doused in fire ant’s than endure days with the presence of Keens antics on display in a worldwide televised championship, as she tries desperately to grab at him to show that he belongs to HER!

      There’s always a fly in the wiglet, so to speak….

      Reply
      • UnstrungPearl says:
        August 16, 2023 at 11:11 am

        There is no way K would allow herself to be photographed next to the Lionesses (without excessive photoshop). Especially if W has a look of genuine happiness on his face!

    • Gabby says:
      August 16, 2023 at 1:04 pm

      CC or not, the tweet will count as an engagement in the year end tally.

      Reply
  7. Mslove says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:34 am

    If Pegs were promised a new pair of velvet slippers with embroidered soccer balls on it, I bet he would consider cutting his vacay short.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      August 16, 2023 at 10:44 am

      True @ MsLove, but only IF it came with a matching Peg crossbody case too!!!

      He simply must have a set!! Otherwise the slippers would clash with his bag silly!!

      Reply
  8. Reedy says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Sigh…I was so hoping the Matildas would make it.

    Reply
  9. TQ says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:38 am

    I mean he did the bare minimum to congratulate the Lionesses on today’s huge victory, but okay.

    But remember when he only hugged White players when he congratulated the Lionesses on winning the Women’s Euro Final in 2022? He showed his racism cards yet again then (we discussed it quite a bit on this site in several stories). So no need for him to go do the same for the World Cup.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      August 16, 2023 at 11:01 am

      I actually don’t actually remember this but it is certainly on brand for Willy boy!

      W is a disgrace and this IS the future for the Monarchy???

      Reply
  10. Carrie says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:40 am

    If he does travel to Australia he better pay for the trip himself. Australian taxpayers should not have to fund his trip.
    Australia Republic Now.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      August 16, 2023 at 10:46 am

      That was my initial thought as well. I think that W should ask for permission before even considering traveling to Australia…….they don’t need to pay him even more money than they absolutely have to. It’s just common courtesy!

      Reply
    • seaflower says:
      August 16, 2023 at 5:20 pm

      +1

      Reply
  11. UnstrungPearl says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:46 am

    If the mens team were in the World Cup final he would be there, no question, so yes he should go to this!

    He does seem to enjoy women’s football more than men’s so he probably wants to be there.

    And it counts as ‘work’ so he can get us taxpayers to fund the trip :/

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      August 16, 2023 at 10:54 am

      The last men’s World Cup was in Qatar and there was questions then whether he would go. Luckily for him England only made it to the QF.

      Reply
      • UnstrungPearl says:
        August 16, 2023 at 11:05 am

        True, lucky for him he didn’t have to make that decision. But Australia is a commonwealth country so should be a no brainer?

        To be clear, I don’t like him or want him there, but a head of state rep should be present at a WC final so if not him then who?

  12. OzJennifer says:
    August 16, 2023 at 10:46 am

    Yeah, nah, stay home Billy. We don’t want or need you here.

    Reply
  13. Dee says:
    August 16, 2023 at 11:07 am

    Why hasn’t be been there already? Fair weather fan.

    Reply
    • EBS says:
      August 16, 2023 at 12:56 pm

      I am no fan of the royals but this is the first football World Cup final we’ve been in since 1966, he can hardly be blamed for not going before this. Heads of state or their reps only usually turn up for finals, the Dutch King went to the last one (of course, none of Trump, Melania or Pence did).

      Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    August 16, 2023 at 11:14 am

    He would jinx them, so it’s probably better if he stayed put.

    Aside: I am so happy for my husband, who’s English and a huge fan of the women’s team. But I loathe the team name, the Lionesses. Why the diminutive? It’s 2023, people.

    Reply
  15. Murphy says:
    August 16, 2023 at 11:43 am

    Pull Beatrice off the bench and send her.

    Reply
  16. LRB says:
    August 16, 2023 at 11:46 am

    If he doesn’t go he is an absolute disgrace. He is President of the FA we are in a World Cup Final. I am soooo proud of our amazing Lionesses. He should take Charlotte. Our men haven’t been in a World Cup Final since 1966,.. we won! But I suspect he is too lazy. I do hope the gorgeous King of Spain and his beautiful daughters go. But come on you Lionesses…

    Reply
  17. s808 says:
    August 16, 2023 at 11:50 am

    Might as well go. What does he have to do?

    Reply
  18. BeanieBean says:
    August 16, 2023 at 11:52 am

    Bit of a big carbon footprint for a single game. Had he gone for the whole tournament, that might be one thing, but one game?

    Reply
  19. IMary Pester says:
    August 16, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    HELL NO, every time he attends an England match they lose, so he can stay in his tower counting his money

    Reply
    • EBS says:
      August 16, 2023 at 1:20 pm

      I don’t care what he does, go or not go, but he was at the Euros win in 2022 at Wembley, that’s where all the cringey pics came from.

      Reply
  20. Gabby says:
    August 16, 2023 at 1:00 pm

    Nope. If he really wants to go somewhere, Willie should just travel to hell and see how his suite there is coming along. Leave the Lionesses and the good people of Australia alone.

    Reply
  21. Cathalea says:
    August 16, 2023 at 1:38 pm

    I’ve never seen him hug his wife, the way he hugged their captain. I don’t hope they got jinxed, already.

    Of course he’s gonna go.. Or else me thinks things will be thrown 😬

    Reply
  22. EBS says:
    August 16, 2023 at 2:28 pm

    The Telegraph says he isn’t going, of course he isn’t, God they are so lazy. Republic now.

    Reply
  23. Chichi says:
    August 16, 2023 at 3:06 pm

    That’s kind of his job. The man is lazy and so clueless and his advisers are clearly useless.
    I do hope King Felipe or Queen Letizia go though.

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      August 16, 2023 at 5:05 pm

      As president of the FA then I do believe William should attend. Doubly so if the King and/or the Queen of Spain attend. It will be embarrassing for the country (and the commonwealth) if William decides to give it a miss. Especially, when in September there will be wall to wall media coverage of Harry hugging veterans from all over the world (including GB).

      Reply
  24. CrazyCatLady says:
    August 16, 2023 at 4:48 pm

    NO!!!! Not now not ever.

    Reply
  25. seaflower says:
    August 16, 2023 at 5:17 pm

    No thanks, we don’t want him

    Reply
  26. Jensa says:
    August 16, 2023 at 5:31 pm

    Maybe I am being a bit cynical here, but (as a UK resident) it seems to me that William’s “interest” in the women’s football team only really started when they started winning stuff and national interest / media interest in them blew up. It wouldn’t surprise me if he decided to show up for the final – so he can steal a bit of the glory, since he’s clearly totally incapable of generating his own.

    Reply
  27. Christine says:
    August 16, 2023 at 9:31 pm

    “The message was signed “W,” indicating that the note came from the royal himself.”

    Pull.The.Other.Leg.

    Reply

