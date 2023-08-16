Should Prince William travel to Australia for the Women’s World Cup final?

Prince William “worked” today, you guys! He “interrupted his summer break” to tweet. That’s it. That’s the whole interruption to his single-guy summer. The interruption came because England’s women’s football team, the Lionesses, have made it to the Women’s World Cup final. The Lionesses will play Spain. I’ve seen a surprisingly amount of tea on the Spanish team and how there’s a huge toxic atmosphere within the federation and with the coaching staff. The USWNT can relate. Anyway…

Prince William is hailing the queens of soccer. The Prince of Wales, 41, praised the England Women’s soccer team for qualifying for the World Cup final after they beat rivals and co-hosts Australia on Wednesday. England’s Lionesses won the game in Sydney 3-1 over Australia’s Matildas. On Prince William and Kate Middleton’s joint social media pages, he wrote: “What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.” The message was signed “W,” indicating that the note came from the royal himself. The final will see England take on Spain on Sunday. It is unknown yet whether the prince, who is a passionate soccer fan, will go to the final. He is not only President of the Football Association, which governs the game in England, but is also, of course, heir to being head of state in both the U.K. and Australia (where the contest is being held). The Band of the Welsh Guards honored England’s team during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. In a video shared on social media, they played “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, England’s soccer anthem — which the team sang after their victory.

While I’m loath to give William any credit for anything, he’s actually really supportive of the Lionesses and he supports them without drowning in toxic masculinity. Meaning, he’s not like “I don’t support women athletes, I’m a big manly man!” No, William actually fanboys the Lionesses and he seems genuinely thrilled for their many successes. Of course, I actually get a vibe that he loves hanging out with attractive and sporty women too. It would be amazing if William actually did cut his vacation off to travel to Australia for the final. Like, that’s actually what he should do.

What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 16, 2023