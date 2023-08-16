Donald Trump & his co-conspirators will be booked like regular criminals in Georgia

Happy Indictmas Season, everyone! Spread the Indictmas goodwill far and wide! Wish your friends and family a very pleasant Indictmas! Tuesday was special because we celebrated the new high holy day, RICO Charges Day. Fun story: no one can be pardoned on RICO charges/convictions in the state of Georgia. Which might explain why Mark Meadows (one of the indicted co-conspirators) is trying to make the Fulton County case into a federal beef. There are question marks all around that weasel Meadows too – it’s widely assumed that he’s singing like a canary to Special Council Jack Smith, only to get caught up in the Georgia Indictmas. Anyway, the Fulton County sherif’s office says Donald Trump will not get special treatment and he can come in for booking any time, where he will have his mugshot taken.
Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants will be booked at the Fulton County Jail, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.
“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in a statement.
Prosecutors say the former president orchestrated a sweeping criminal enterprise, committing more than a dozen felonies, as he tried and failed to overturn his defeat in Georgia’s 2020 election. Trump was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury Monday evening, alongside co-defendants including his lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former state Republican Party chairman David Shafer.
District Attorney Fani Willis said Trump and his co-defendants have until Aug. 25 at noon to turn themselves in.
“Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. “The jail is open 24/7. Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”
The sheriff’s office also said it is creating a designated media space in the jail’s parking lot to accommodate the local and national networks sure to descend on the facility.
I wished for handcuffs and shackles, but here we are and this is fine. That f–ker will have to pose for a mugshot and be treated like every other f–king criminal. I honestly cannot wait to see Trump’s unhinged mugshot. Please, I’ll be publishing that in every Trump story forever.
This clip of Kimberly Guilfoyle comparing Trump to John Gotti is quite extraordinary. She ends up highlighting the fact that Trump is an even bigger criminal than JOHN GOTTI.
I hope fulton county sheriff pat labat follows through brcause i cant wait to see what fluorescent overhead lighting does to his orange hide
I’m looking forward to his height and weight being published. He is going to HATE that.
Yes! He was able to get his doctor to lie, but Fulton County won’t play that game! Ha! Fingerprints & mugshots for all!
Kim G. Is so lame. And that’s ex-president, not president Trump, thank you.
Well finally he will be treated like a criminal for the most part. I hope that they do ink fingerprinting instead of digital. I want to see him come out with ink residue on his very small hands.
Such tiny ink stained hands!
Those itty-bitty prints!
But @ Susan Collins we can’t have that happen as the orange Cheetos dust would ruin the ink pad!!
Well, I guess that’s fine as hopefully Meadows will be next and he can carry the Cheetos dust with him to highlighted how utterly f’ed he is!!!
#LOCKHIMUP
somewhere Hillary is laughing her a** off! 😀
Hillary was on the Maddow show the evening of the George indictment. She said she was sad about what was happening and kinda had a crap eating grin – which I don’t blame her. She warned us about him. And Hillary spoke eloquently and with conviction about what a sad state of affairs this has turned our country into. She made a valid point that people don’t want to hear about infrastructure boring topics like that – people want drama and entertainment and that is what he has given them.
Ironically he ran on a campaign of lock her up, and now he’s the one that will get locked up. Not really, I don’t think he will ever see a prison but one can hope).
I don’t think he’ll ever see prison either, but house arrest and banning him from all social media would be just fine. Think of how wonderful a world it would be without Trump’s daily pronouncements. Put a muzzle on him!
There are 161 counts of charges against Drumpf and his little dwarves and the state only needs to convict him of TWO for him, and the rest of this criminals to be sentenced to prison for a MINIMUM of FIVE YEARS!!!
Let that sink in as to how many individual charges they are facing. They only need two for the RICO Indictmas for them to serve prison!!! I am placing bets that he, nor his other co-defendants, can escape from any prosecution!!!!
Good point about infrastructure.
Biden is doing a lot on that, but almost no media covers it, while that is something that will benefit many people for many years.
@Flowerlake – and that was exactly what Hillary was referring to – Biden’s accomplishments and infrastructure was one. The nation has been dumbed down to constantly want a game show or reality show like event that everything else lacks appeal. Reminds me of the last days of Rome when the Romans were constantly fed spectacles to watch.
As long as he is a convicted criminal, that’s fine; guess I’ll settle for that. I’m particularly not displeased about the mugshot. (It will be a humiliating moment for him, I’m sure. The tune playing in his head will be ‘I was POTUS, I am POTUS, I will be POTUS again). But the U.S. can never again claim with a straight face that no one is above the law.
Seeing the footage from inside the courtroom as indictment was brought and certified to the judge was very very comforting – seeing our laws carried out in the judicial system. And if this is true (I will believe when I see it) it will be very comforting too. It’s seeing justice carried out and that no one is above the law. THAT is what the people need to see. If justice is truly blind, then he is to be treat like anyone else.
Personally, I will be have a drink or two when that goes down. Cheers to justice and karma.
The mug shots are going to come out like the twelve days of Indictmas! What a festive season!
Yes!! We should all have calendars made for every year until the end of time to highlight how much of a criminal this MF is!!!
Indictmus Festivus!
Hooray! Treat him like the criminal and thug that he is!
This is what that whole bunch deserves. Trump is such a pig. Apologies to pigs.
It just warms the heart!
For everyone who thinks nothing will come of these indictments, I’d just like to point out there are 91 indictments pending. Ninety. One. Statistically, it’s quite unlikely 0 out of 91 charges will stick. The odds are not in the former guy’s favor. And he knows it. Hence the constant freakouts/deflections.
He *will* be found guilty at some point. IDK what punishment he’ll get, but he’s gonna hear “Guilty” unless he dies first.
I found this to be an excellent explanation of the charges. Also gives a good understanding of how RICO works and why it was used in this case. It’s scary and mind boggling.
Georgia Trump Indictment: Explained
https://www.meidastouch.com/news/geogia-trump-indictment
That was a very good layout of the facts!
Will the photo be without his toupee? One can dream.
Feds rarely bring charges if they don’t think they’ll get a conviction, and if, by some miracle, he gets off on all the fed and state charges, the Gotti comparison is apt because Trump truly is THE Teflon Don.
And if he goes into the Fulton County jail for a mugshot, that experience would shake anyone (well, most anyone) to their core. Went on a tour years ago as part of a program I worked for and even the booking area was frightening, smells disgusting, was hot, loud, and just seeing it as a visitor is as close to a Scared Straight experience as I ever wish to have.
Please help me understand the US system! So, Dumpf going to get his mugshot taken means arresting him and then him getting out on bail? Or it’s just procedure and he’ll stay out until found guilty (hopefully)? Tyvm.
The case in GA is not federal, the feds were 💯 not involved, had no knowledge or coordination. This is county level.
I have concerns about Judge Scott Macafee, who just became a judge this year. He is/was a member of the Federalist Society, very active while at school. However he was appointed by Kemp, who silently supports the Trump investigation. (for example Sec of State Raffensperger got death threats, his wife got violating texts, major harassment existed.) Macafee (white) briefly worked under Fani Willis. It’s very possible to be acquitted of a Rico case, I don’t know that Georgia’s unique form of RICO has been reviewed by appellate/Supreme Court so there’s a lot to be played out.
My 50th birthday was Monday. That evening I saw the first news alerts about the GA indictments. It was, bar none, the BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!
Honestly, I just feel like singing, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” every time I read another delicious story about Orange Turd’s criminal cases! Happy Indictmas to all!
@Bearcatlawyer. Happy birthday! My birthday was yesterday and it kicked off with me seeing the indictment news first thing while drinking my morning tea and ended with a Stevie Nicks concert in which she took a moment to encourage people to vote and another moment to support Ukraine (super powerful song/video).
What a great way to celebrate our birthdays and Indictmas!
Meadows has asked for removal of his case to the fed court. All of the defendants are expected to do the same. He’s saying the charges are by way of his conduct as a federal employee. Federal employees are allowed to move cases involving charges that were part of their duties as a federal employee from state to federal court.
Meadow’s calls/texts were focused on the campaign to re-elect, not as chief of staff of a president. There is one hell of a text (!!!) of Mark asking if money from the campaign would hurry along a change to voter certification. That text is meddling in Georgia state law and is not part of a president’s chief of staff duties!
“I honestly cannot wait to see Trump’s unhinged mugshot. Please, I’ll be publishing that in every Trump story forever.” – Kaiser
And honestly, we cannot wait to see you do it!
Happy Indictmas to all!! 🥳
If we have to see his face then this is the only picture I will endorse.
I have waited since 45 hit the GOP primary stage for this moment RICO, RICO, RICO. Sorry I couldn’t celebrate yesterday. Just lock him up already.
Indictmus Season is here! Now I want Convictmus.
“ Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”
Please be that bail will suddenly be off the table 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
I checked my Twitter history…and saw that I have been tweeting about POS Trump et al getting RICOed…since 2019…Bless Fani Willis for making that WISH come true in the state AND area I consider my second home❤️
I watched the Kimberly Guilfoyle clip with the sound off, and she looks like she just did a huge rail of something before going live! Her eyes!
I cannot believe she was once married to Gavin Newsom.