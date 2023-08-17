Princess Kate ‘is quite literally the power behind the throne’ lmao

Back in the day, in the pre-Sussex era, there were always some tea-spilling articles about Prince William and Kate every summer. This was back when Will and Kate were generally seen as a lazy, work-shy, dull and boring – they would both disappear for months at a time, and every summer, there were “taking stock of the disappointing Cambridges” articles and commentary pieces. That all changed in 2017 and the British media has apparently never looked back. They have their marching orders and, more importantly, Will and Kate play the game. Which is why we get sh-t like “Kate is the most perfect queen-in-waiting ever” and “Kate has literally never put a foot wrong, never made one single mistake in her life, she’s truly the most perfect person in the world.” I don’t doubt that’s the messaging from Team Buttons and Middleton HQ, but I also think the British media plays along with it because they have some idea about how Kate is basically stuck in her separation cottage and gritting it out just so she can be consort to a man who treats her like sh-t. Speaking of…
Princess Kate Middleton has been preparing for her future role as queen consort, and so far, she’s been successful. True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital that the Princess of Wales has been described as the “power behind the throne” by those who work closely with her. The streaming platform has a new documentary, “Catherine: Our Queen in Waiting,” which explores how Prince William’s wife has charmed palace aides, the public and the press over the years.
“The interesting thing about Kate, the Princess of Wales, is her steeliness,” Bullen said. “She is a very strong character who has transitioned from being a young bride to being a key player within the royal family. … If you look at all the photographs now, she’s always front and center. She looked amazing at the coronation, she looked incredible at Ascot. She’s now every inch the princess. And I think at the coronation, everyone agreed that she looked very much the next queen.”
“This hasn’t happened by accident,” he said. “She is a clever, smart, determined woman. And I’m told by people who work at the various palaces that she is quite literally the power behind the throne.”
Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been producing programs about the British royal family for 20 years. He has also worked closely with the king for about a decade. Bullen said that many senior royals have taken inspiration from the glamorous mother of three, who has modeled herself after Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died in September at age 96. And as future queen consort, the princess is said to be hands-on in making key choices about the family to protect and preserve their image. And William gives her free rein.
“I think a lot of the members of the family look to her, including William, obviously,” he said. “I believe she is involved in making quite a lot of the decisions on how things move forward and how the family is portrayed. … She just continues to get better and better.”
“She is a clever, smart, determined woman” – I mean, she’s not any of those things, but she has a lot of patience and zero self-respect. Luckily for Kate and her mother, they didn’t need a “clever” scheme for William – he got rooked by the dumbest, most obvious honey trap ever by a family of grifters who lied for years about their business. She’s not the power behind the throne either – the last time Charles had anything to do with her, he unleashed his palace dogs on her for stealing his thunder at the Chelsea Flower Show. William is also in the midst of a year-long “single father” PR campaign. All that being said, I agree that Kate has more power than she realizes, but I think she’s too lazy to do anything about it.
If she’s the power, then the throne is a 40 watt bulb.
You made me spit my tea!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
A young bride??? Wasn’t Kate 29-years-old when she and William got married?? They’re trying to make people believe she was an innocent 19 or 20 when she married.
this is exactly right – the fact that she’s the best they’ve got explains why they are a sinking ship. abolish the monarchy, they have neither the drive nor the brain cells to survive.
The power she has is the power to make a difference if she cared enough. But Harry didn’t call her the “limpet” for nothing. The idea that William looks to her for advice, etc. is laughable. I doubt very much that Prince Incandescent gives a hoot about what she thinks.
And I think she knows it. I think she realizes that this is his life. She is stuck. She and her mother spent so long chasing him down for what? She cannot be the one who ends it, so she will hang out in her separation cottage until she becomes queen. That’s if he doesn’t get jack of the situation before then.
Charles and Camilla do their own thing and couldn’t give two hoots about her. William feels the same. Are her parents allowed on the scene? Otherwise, who does she have? There are the quarters and the suits in the firm and I guess she will be whatever they want her to be going forward.
This story is hilarious though.
The story is uproarious, agreed. “Catherine: Our Queen in Waiting”, really? They’re resuscitating Waity Katy, a cartoonish character known for her questionable patience. I wonder if they’re not trolling her altogether.
Kate’s whole deal has always been about becoming Queen, how she’d do anything to be Queen, put up with everything William throws at her to be Queen, her fans are constantly shrieking that “She’s going to be Queen!” as their trump card, but honestly, now that we’ve seen Camilla crowned, is it still so appealing to her??
I mean, sure, she’ll be in history books (which will be irrelevant once she’s dead) and she’ll have access to more jewelry, but her ENTIRE ACTUAL LIFE is going to suck. Camilla is already complaining about how “busy” and more micromanaged she is (even though we’ve seen no evidence of this), and absolutely nothing has changed. No one’s opinion of Camilla improved because of the hat party.
Everyone still thinks of Elizabeth when they hear “Queen” and it will probably stay that way as long as everyone who was alive during Liz’s reign is still here. And Kate doesn’t even seem to enjoy wearing ginormous jewels like Camilla does. Is it really worth it??
Kate has already been able to be called the Princess of Wales, wear tiaras, live in a palace, fly on private jets, be photographed on the vaunted balcony, meet celebrities and world leaders, etc. I don’t get why this meaningless title means so much that she’s willing to sacrifice her entire life and those of her children for it, and expose herself and her family to a lifetime of scrutiny, especially now that she’s seen what things are really like behind the curtain and what’s expected of her.
I’m so curious to know if she would do it all differently if she knew then what she knows now. If she could have seen into the future, and see what her life now looks like— especially compared to Pippa’s.
@Lorelei I totally agree with you. But I think Kate used the separation process to try and get herself a life like Pippa’s. They put the kids in Lambrook and were looking for a private Berkshire country house for a while (since they announced they were moving a year before they settled on Adeiaide). It was her own half-in/half-out attempt at being royal and being a Pippa-type. Even Camilla has Ray-Mill, her own country house, and I think Kate really wanted that for herself too. Instead, she got shoved into Adelaide. Now even Meghan lives in a bigger, nicer place than Kate does. So much for all that power she supposedly wields.
I do wonder at what point in her marriage she saw that royal life was really a grind that she wasn’t cut out for. Who knows? Kate may actually want out and just be subjected to the palace’s timeline for how that will happen. CarolE will take it the worst, but CarolE doesn’t have to pretend to like her life like her daughter does.
@Lorelei I think at this point its about the prestige and the power. She wants everyone to have to curtsy to her. She wants access to the jewels, the houses. She wants to be at the top of the aristocracy that shunned her. She wants the love that the late Queen had.
Is that going to be how it plays out? No, I dont think so. But I don’t think she realizes that or accepts it.
And honestly, she sacrificed her children for this the day she married William.
She lives an isolated lonely life but it doesn’t have to be that way. Camilla has friends – some deplorable friends (cough Clarkson) but friends. she has interests, hobbies. The late Queen had friends, had interests, hobbies.
Kate’s life just seems to be about working out, shopping, and maybe her kids, and that’s it.
Clever and smart should never be any words describing Kate. Determined could be right though, didnt she wait and run after humpty dumptu for about 10 years to be with him? Anyway, those are carefully chosen words to consciously put out there that she IS clever and smart TOO, like MEGHAN. because Meg IS CLEVER AND SMART and no one ever said that about her. Gurl is still hurt by getting called baby brain, robot, etc.
Kate has no power she is controlled by Williams whims. She can’t even get.him to hold her hand in public. Camilla is queen consort not Kate. Camilla very clearly has much influence over Charles. Kate is not charming the way she treated Meghan
Uh oh Carole is at it again. Things must be very bad. In what universe is she the power behind the throne? She has no power she is the door mat that Peg uses period. The only throne she is the power behind is the toilet because she can push the plunger down to flush it.
So much of this article is about how she “looks.” So, looking the part is all it takes, huh? Guess we know what that’s code for.
And from the recent “rave” photo, that is a house of cards waiting to fall down.
God, that photo is so tragic in every possible way.
Agreed 100%! Also, none of this embiggening tripe can name a single accomplishment that helps others. What a sad legacy of waiting, buttons and copy-keening.
And how she went from a “young wife” to whatever. Wasn’t she 30? Or 29? They’re trying to co-opt Diana again there, who was actually married at 19-20.
I’m sure Brits get married later than the average American, but there’s no way she could be construed as a young wife. I got married right before I turned 31, and I had a career, friends, a house and two dogs by then. She had a flat her parents purchased and her immediate family, and that’s it. Maybe they mean infantilized.
The failure of the Middletons and Kate to get her a better, larger, more prestigious separation home shows how little power or influence she has, or knows how to effectively use. You know having a showy home that cements her status and puts others in their place below her is core to her being, so the four bedroom cottage that everyone else rejected is a massive burn.
Yeah I wonder about that cottage, as you say she for sure wants a much grander home.
So what gives? Why did she move there? Were they expecting to get royal lodge or even move into Windsor itself? Are they waiting for something?
Or is it really a separation home?
I think that setup is really curious. And why, if they want a bigger home, are they constantly disrespectful to Charles with stunts ie late for the coronation and the flower show stunt etc.
Why dont they suck up to him long enough to secure a big house? I mean Charles have numerous grand houses to dole out if he wish.
She definitely did not want Adelaide. I don’t know how much you were following this particular story, but it started out with the then-Cambridges wanting to purchase a home in berkshire, then it was about how they would get Royal Lodge, then it was about Ft Belvedere (or FB then RL), Frogmore House, frogmore cottage was even a story for a hot minute, then they were going to move into the castle itself, then AC was mentioned and that’s where they ended up. After the queen passed there was talk again about them getting RL or the castle, and yet a year later Kate is still firmly ensconced at AC and William takes a helicopter back to KP every night.
So definitely a separation home. She tried for a bigger one, was shot down repeatedly. I mean no way were they going to put William in AC, especially if they all knew he was about to become Duke of Cornwall/prince of wales (given how sick the queen was). So in my opinion its clear it was always Kate’s separation home.
“no way were they going to put William in AC, especially if they all knew he was about to become Duke of Cornwall/prince of wales”
That is a good point because even if Kate would accept it there is no way William would accept such a humble house imo.
So maybe they feel like this is fine for the kids on weekdays with school etc and then in the summers they go to Anmer, makes sense.
William doesnt seem to be at AC at least its not mentioned much. He seems to be at KP.
hm interesting.
I think the refusal to bail out Party Pieces was even more telling! That’s an outright embarrassment.
@Shawna, ITA. Especially since William immediately got SO much more £ the minute the Queen passed and easily could have.
Agreed, and, in Prince of Wales terms, it would have been relatively inexpensive for him to make that situation right for all of the people the Middletons stole from.
“If you look at all the photographs now, she’s always front and center.”
The shade, lmao.
“This hasn’t happened by accident,” he said. “She is a clever, smart, determined woman.”
The only thing she’s been determined about in her lazy life was stalking Willy and copying Duchess Meghan.
I really don’t understand how people go to school, work hard and decide being a royal sycophant as a career and be fulfilled by it. Even they know Kate doesn’t have the range. You can’t tell me that Meghan and hatred towards her by various talking heads is anger because Kate isn’t like Meghan. They want to make the Wales’ into Sussex carbon copies and and it’s not working.
She only has power in that she and William can do mean things to derail things, like turning up late at the coronation.
@Carolind, If Kate started really taking care of herself she could have loads of power but she’d have to be willing to make effort and take risk. Then it would come down to a “very special” royal coin toss: which princess has a tragic accident? The year-round tan one or the bougie boozy one?
Well, Queen Camilla would like a word about who’s the true power behind the throne. These Rota rats with their constant “don’t believe your eyes, just believe the lies we tell you.”
Modeled herself after QEII?!
It’s funny, but it makes me mad too. What a load of nonsense!
She’s a strong character, she’s making the decisions, she’s in charge of their image – and his proof of that is how she looked at the coronation and Ascot? So at least he’s admitting that being a queen consort is all about wearing pretty dresses and tinfoil tiaras?
as for her being the power behind the throne – LOL, we all know that’s not true, but I guess its the party line at the moment. If she was in charge, she would have been at the Diana statue unveiling. She would have access to the royal collection for jewelry. she would have been able to keep her family out of their embarrassing financial situation.
As it is……
If she was the power behind the throne she would have worn a real tiara at the coronation and not a party pieces knock off.
Camilla is going to push back on this. It’s one thing to say she controls William, but the throne itself? That’s Camilla’s territory and she will defend it.
Ma and Mumbles really are quite stupid – Cams is better at this game than they can ever fantasise about, she will burn them before she’s finished her first drink of the day.
The Mids are desperate – it really is only a matter of time before a divorce announcement is made. Catty’s days of clinging are over – Peggy is ready to move and his father supports him. Catty and her grifting family are the perfect distraction from their own PR issues.
If she was the real power behind the throne she would have been given more than four measly seats for her family at the coronation. I bet CarolE was hopping mad about that insult.
Ooooh Billy isn’t going to like this one bit. I can’t wait for the response articles mwhahaha
Also wasn’t she known as “Princess Prickly” by the aides? That definitely sounds….charming, right?
“ the Princess of Wales has been described as the “power behind the throne”
“Bitch, what?” -Camilla, probably
Yeah, we all know it’s C and I don’t mean Charles
I look forward to Camilla releasing the hounds on Kate.
I loathe both of them so royal-on-royal crime is my favorite song.
LOL! Same. Those two deserve to live out their lives fighting with each other via the media.
@BlueNailsBetty, 😂
I’m eagerly awaiting Camilla’s clapback to this.
Steely gets used a lot by the rota to describe Kate. The google definition of steely actually states “coldly determined, hard.” So yeah it fits.
Apparently. Kate gets upset when the press focuses on what she wears and not her work. This piece does nothing to change that as Bullen only raves about how she looks and dresses he made no mention of her work. Plus, if Kate is so perfect why can’t she keep a Private Secretary for more than 2 years? I would love to hear Bullen explain that.
If Kate was worried about that, she wouldn’t have wasted 2+ million in taxpayer funds on ugly, repetitive clothing in the past decade. She would have purchased a simple, low-cost, mix-and-match professional wardrobe and stopped shopping for fun.
Has anyone seen on Twitter the rumblings about Prince Edwards health? Supposedly, he’s very ill so I did a search of the recent photos of him and he’s VERY thin. Like he looks like he’s dying. But not even a blip from the RF. Very strange.
He’s looked really bad over the last few years. I have seen comments on DM about it-but no stories at all.
The BRF tends not to disclose health issues. It is surprising we were even told of the Duke of Kent’s cancer. Edward may be ill, he may simply be aging like a Windsor. Go look at the Duke of Kent; he may look awful but he’s still working as much (or more) than Kate.
It his right to keep his health struggles private. He’s not the heir so the public doesn’t really need to know.
She has been successful at not being divorced.
Charles probably can’t remember her name half the time
Bullen is full of bull crap.
As a ‘young bride’? She was 30, around the same age as many European consorts when she married in (Maxima, Mary, Letizia, etc.). They’d been together off and on for over a decade at that point. The lengths to which Kate/Carol(E) will go to infantilise her is amazing.
This ongoing PR push is another sign of the Midds growing desperation. William didn’t bail them out. Kate is in a small separation home. William has been catting around more openly.
They always try to pretend that Kate at 29 is the same as Diana at 19. It was not. Kate had almost of decade of being off and on with William and she didn’t show up naive on her wedding day.
I was going to say, Kate was 29 when she got married, not 30. But I agree with your overall point @Nota. She was not a young bride. she may have been infantilized, but that doesnt mean she was a young bride. She had plenty of time for a career.
We know that we see these kinds of stories a few times a year; I wonder if they’re tied to downpoints in the Wales marriage. Like right now we know Kate is in Norfolk by herself and William is somewhere else, maybe with the children, maybe not. So maybe this story is to try to yank him back a little. the desperation of the articles before the Diana statue may have been because she was already told she wasn’t attending and she and Carole were trying to convince William that she “had” to be there.
I don’t think it was covered here, but the Fail had an article a few days ago about how the Queen was dismayed at Kate’s constant jetting off on luxury vacations and told William that she needed to get a job if he was serious about her.
It said that Kate was “stung” by the Queen’s words, but apparently she wasn’t that stung because all she did was get that half-assed job at Jigsaw for a few weeks or whatever.
Kate has always made it plainly clear that she had no intention of working, not in any serious capacity, ever.
Okay, added a year there by accident. Going back and looking others up. Mathilde, 27. Mette-Marit, 28. Stephanie, 28. Maxima, 30. Letizia, 31. Mary, 32. Charlene, 33. Daniel, 35.
She fits right in there and had 10+ years to prepare. Letizia had about six months from meeting Felipe to their engagement announcement.
There’s no excuse related to age when it comes to Kate’s laziness and unwillingness to function properly in this role.
In a way, I actually agree, she’s the most relatable to the British people and is scandal free, unlike her husband and in-laws who are somewhat compromised, the family does not inspire anyone and royalty is a fading tradition so I guess she’s the power behind that throne.
A pampered, lazy b!tch who has never worked an honest day in her life. Never earned her own living. Never kept the roof over her own head. Who has four nannies raising her three children. Who ‘works’ less than 100 HOURS per year. Who has parents who grifted themselves into bankruptcy and are bankrupting the multiple small businesses they cheated?
Kate isn’t relatable. She’s a liability.
Where does this idea of four nannies come from? I’ve only read about Nanny Maria. I have no doubt that there is a lot of help and all sorts of assistant nannies and night nurses hired when each of the children was born.
@Tamsin we’re sort of guessing there.
But there have been public appearances with Nanny Maria and not all three kids that make it clear that there is another nanny who they all know pretty well. For example, at the Sussex wedding, no Louis obviously (he was 3 weeks old lol.) Nanny Maria was there. So who was with Louis? No way would W&K have left their 3 week old with someone random for the day. It was a nanny they knew and trusted. The same was true for the regatta they were in – no Louis, but charlotte and George and Maria, so again someone else was with Louis. Same with the Queen’s funeral.
So there are clearly at least two nannies. If you factor in Nanny Maria cannot work all of the time, then there is most likely a third, maybe someone who covers on weekends or the like. I dont know about 4 but we can get to 3 really easily.
There was a night nanny when the babies were infants. That gets you to three.
George had two night nurses as well as Maria.
They had two nannies from the start with George, all while lying that they were doing it all. They had a night nanny plus one of William’s original nannies. Other nannies have been added along the way after they hired Nanny Maria as the head nanny and more kids arrive.
W&K were clocked on ski holiday with three nannies when they had two kids, four nannies now that they have three kids. Nanny Maria isn’t working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. She heads up a team.
Lee, how do you know that she’s scandal free? I find that a little questionable because of Uncle hookers and blow and the fact that WanK hung out with a (I believe) less than savory crowd. I have no idea, but I would be surprised if there isn’t stuff that she doesn’t want to be made public.
There were lots of rumours about her behaviour at St Andrews – from plagiarising the work of her classmates (it got covered up), stalking him around campus and supposedly sleeping with a few of his friends before getting into his bed (let also not forget she was the side piece); these are a few that I can remember.
The press know ALL about this and her families shady business dealings – everything got wiped when they got engaged.
William had a girlfriend, Carley Massey Birch, they’d been together 6 months. He bought Kate at a charity “slave” auction. Carley realised they were cheating on her, and during a drinking game (in which William had to tell a “truth”) she got him to admit he’d had his “slave” perform more intimate services. Carley broke up with Him.
Afterwards she was performing in a shakespeare play with William and Kate and their friends in the audience. Carley was Bianca, and when she accused Othello of being unfaithful, with the line ‘This is some minx’s token, and I must take out the work? There, give it your hobby-horse…’ she looked directly at William and Kate. The air turned frosty and the atmosphere could have been cut with a knife…. that was the quote anyway. The press could have made a huge scandal out of that if they wanted to. But they were still preserving Williams image as the Golden Boy because they wanted him to be the New Diana and sell papers for them.
I was aware of Carley Birch being the girlfriend before Kate and that William cheated on her with Kate, but I had not heard that Shakespeare story.
The slave auction story is out there too but heavily whitewashed. Really sets the tone for their colonialist dreams and being carried by locals in thrones.
Her “scandal-free” behaviour is nothing more than the bad bits being wiped from the internet and most media. Kate and Ma Meddlesome feed the rota and tabloids constantly, that’s the deal for printing this drivel about how Kate’s the power behind the throne, keen peace-maker, perfect mother, never puts a foot wrong. Total bullshite. Her nickname was “the mattress” during her dating days with William — his RPOs used to take him to her place for booty calls after a night of partying, drinking and chasing after other women. How about all those Marilyn moments? How about all the trips and boozy coke-filled parties at Uncle Gary’s Maison de Bang Bang? Her aggressive and angry behaviour towards Meghan was unconscionable. Neither Bea nor Eugenie have anything to do with her after some of the rude stunts she pulled on them. She’s not the least bit relatable, and most people see right through the tabloid fawning to the fact that she’s a lazy, mean bish who has an aversion to any kind of serious and caring work.
Pegs & the senior royals look to Kate to protect & preserve their image? Lol. Huge eye-roll.
Queen in Waiting? More like Queen of Waiting.
🔥🔥🔥
KFC will just love that someone who has “worked closely with him for about a decade” is the one who wrote this drivel.
Kate’s all coatdress and no knickers, er, literally…
We have all seen Kate in action so we know this article is ridiculous. She still acts brand new when it comes to royal work or protocol. It’s not a coincidence that we have seen her bare ass more times then we can count and haven’t seen any other woman’s. She still said she was “learning” when she went to a food bank this year (empty handed)
„ She is a clever, smart, determined woman” – weren’t those Meghan’s worst crimes?
Imagine the good press she could earn if she just wore some jewelry or clothes that supported a charity to some events. Like, the bar of what she could do to just be likeable and outshine the other royals is underground. With a rageaholic husband rumored to have cheated on her, it’s prime real estate to make the public root for her. And yet THIS is the best she can do.
The way she constantly looks to Meghan for inspiration (has anyone counted the total tally up till now btw?) Guess that makes Meghan the power behind the throne. 💁🏻♀️
“Power behind the Throne”?
Are they speaking of a bathroom?
Yes, a royal flush
😂
“Bullen said that many senior royals have taken inspiration from the glamorous mother of three”, and “I think a lot of the members of the family look to her, including William, obviously,” he said. “I believe she is involved in making quite a lot of the decisions on how things move forward and how the family is portrayed. … She just continues to get better and better.”
Oh, this is going to go over sooooo well with KFC and the Escort, Anne and so many other royals. I’m sure the Beatrice and Eugenie just can’t wait to ask Wont for her opinion on anything NOT.
Well, if you’re going to go this direction for PR, you might as well p!ss everyone off all at once. Job well done.
As an aside there was a photo here recently where it appears that Edward is looking toward Cant at the hat party and she looks like she is really out of it or ready to keel over. Did anyone else see that in a photo?
“She is a clever, smart, determined woman” – I mean, she’s not any of those things, but she has a lot of patience and zero self-respect. THIS IS GOLD
I stopped reading after “She looked amazing at the coronation.”
She looked hilariously terrible at the coronation, in her Etsy tiara and her Union Jack cosplay robes.
The only power she has would be to blow the whistle on Willy’s wandering whistle, and she’s not going to do that.
“The only power she has would be to blow the whistle on Willy’s wandering whistle…” — But @QuiteContrary, I’m actually starting to wonder if that’s exactly what these kinds of stories are about! Are they Kate’s way of blackmailing William? “If you divorce me, I’ll spill all your dark secrets”?!
That’s a plausible theory, Ginny!
Ginny, I think he’d be willing to spill hers, too.
Nothing is ever totally deleted on the web. Khate would be very stupid to threaten to expose considering there is still so much info about her on the net. Photos, stories about her history, none of them depict her as a lady, honest or anything resembling a decent person. Then there is all the plastic surgery and new teeth that she has never had, she barely resembles her early photos. Maybe she believes having power is making sure you are the centre of every photo and scanning for cameras, no matter what is happening.
Everyone knows William has cheated. He cheated with her, he’s cheated on her. No one is going to care William cheated on Kate, she can release all the info she thinks she has.
In exchange, the Windsors and govt will release everything they’ve covered up about the Midds, uncle gary, the Matthews family rape accusations, etc.
I stopped reading after “Fox News Digital”.
Pure propaganda from The Firm.
… and Carole Middleton.
Kate isn’t welcome near FK’s bum, does not have access to any Crown Jewels and doesn’t have any cash to bail out her parents’ business so no, not very powerful in public or private!
Clever smart and determined?? Well one out of three ain’t bad, even meatloaf said two 😂😂she is determined I will give her that, determined to put up with any sht willy boy dishes out because her Royal friendless is determined to get the throne. So they didn’t think she put a foot wrong at the Chelsea flower show, or when she was late for the kings coronation, because she was busy swishing around in her cape like a demented bat woman, making a video yeah right, but maybe just maybe she is the power behind the throne, because in the UK, the “throne” is another word for toilet. All hail her Royal friendless, the Royal flush puller!
Holy moly, what a total load of bollocks, Kate hasn’t done a damned thing, lol.
She has gone to the trouble of acquiring an incomprehensibly posh accent wholly divorced from her upbringing, education, and human communication. Her cue-card-dependent speeches present Samuel Johnson’s spectacle of “a dog’s walking on [her] hinder legs. It’s not done well; but you are surprised to find it done at all. ”
Or are things so bad now with her that this has been published as an intended morale boost for KM?
It’s not hard to imagine her spending the summer with her debtor parents – kids off her hands with W and/or nannies – and the mother bringing her in the ‘lovely positive piece of news to read’ with her morning cup of tea.
Apparently. Kate gets upset when the press focuses on what she wears and not her work
————————————————————————————————————————
Then she should consider doing some (meaningful) work!! Problem solved.
How is she the power? What do those outstretched hands mean? Is she mimicking how she’d like to strangle someone? The lady is lacking and demented to boot. Just wow.
Who are they kidding 😆. Fox News is one of Rupert Murdoch’s outlet that had 75% of their profits decline this year.
We’ll, You have to give it to Kate and her con-artist Family who were extremely successful in scamming William to marry her and be part of the BRF.
Interesting tidbit about Fox News…..
Well Wisher, I had read that he was considering AI–there goes even more jobs. Who knows how all will survive with all of the lawsuits against Fox?
Khates idea of having power seems to be wearing 12inch heels, multiple wiglets, plastic surgery, a mouthful of new teeth and an developing an accent that is barely understandable. She is 40 something and an adult, if Carole is still controlling her, then there is something very lacking in her intelligence. Does this mean she is so incapable that she needs a keeper/caretaker to monitor her at all times. This would explain her infantile jealousy ,hate and aggression towards other people who are talented and capable.
I just want to say that I sincerely appreciate the “lmao” in the article title. I snorted. Bless u Kaiser.