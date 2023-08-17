Britney Spears & Sam Asghari have separated, Sam filed for divorce

When Britney Spears first started up with Sam Asghari, I kind of assumed he was a loser, just because…um that’s her type. I changed my mind about Sam when we learned just how much he tried to help her free herself of the conservatorship. Sam was with her, contacting lawyers and helping her work behind her father’s back. When the conservatorship finally ended, Britney was free to marry Sam and they set the date quickly. Their wedding was at Britney’s home in June of last year. People genuinely wished them well and hoped for the best. Then Britney began behaving “erratically” and there have been reports for months that Sam is getting the brunt of Britney’s meltdowns and he’s had enough. In May, he disputed those stories, stories claiming he already had one foot out the door. Now it turns out there was a lot of truth to those stories. Britney and Sam’s marriage is over.
Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari have separated after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … about a week ago, Sam confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him. We do not know if the rumor has any basis in fact, but we’re told Sam believed it and the 2 had a huge fight.
Our sources say Sam has moved out of their house and is now living in a place of his own. As one source put it, “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”
TMZ broke the story, there’s been “deep trouble” with the couple’s union for months … Sam wasn’t sleeping at the house much, and we’re told Britney has gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches.
As we reported, Britney has a prenup which protects her assets, but one insider tells TMZ, the likely end to the marriage will be a check from Britney to Sam that will settle things, at least financially.
If you’ve been following Britney’s journey post-conservatorship, the writing’s been on the wall. At times, Britney’s behavior has been erratic, and we’re told Sam was over it. Sam has publicly defended Britney from critics, but privately we’re told he was frustrated … at wits’ end.
Yeah, I actually suspected that TMZ’s reporting has been much closer to the truth of Britney’s situation for months now, even though Sam usually denied it. In any case, People Magazine has backed up TMZ’s exclusive – their “multiple sources” say that Sam and Britney have separated after 14 months. People Mag also backs up the reporting that Britney’s inner circle had planned an intervention for her back in February but they canceled it.
I’ll say the same thing I’ve said in previous posts: I’m rooting for Britney and I hope she’s okay, I hope she’s figuring out a way to take care of herself and I hope she has good and loyal people around her. There were always going to be growing pains for her once she came out of the conservatorship, experiencing a new kind of responsibility and freedom which she didn’t have for 15 years. She doesn’t have people dictating her treatment or her medication or anything else anymore. It was always going to be one step forward, two steps back. Give her some space, that’s my take.
Edited to add… welp, that was fast. Sam has already filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and he’s asking for spousal support. Britney has already hired Laura Wasser as her divorce lawyer. We will have another story on all of the drama!
If…and that’s a big IF…Britney cheated, she might not even know it. Or has convinced herself she hasn’t. And from an outsider’s perspective, she seems to need and demand attention 24/7, yet Sam goes away for work. It was not a perfect union and I don’t believe she is taking care of her mental health the way she needs to. I don’t know anything about Sam’s motives, though I’ve heard mixed results, to put it mildly, but I also believe Britney needs professional help still and has no one around to insist she get that. It’s not good that she’s “alone” now, but that’s not Sam’s responsibility.
I seem to recall she took a vacation with another guy a couple of months ago. I’m sure that didn’t help anything.
I just hope she’s taking her meds. As someone who’s struggled with bipolar disorder for most of my life, I know it can be really, really difficult at times to realize you need the meds.
and I’m sure it’s even more complicated for her because she was never allowed to control what she takes and hasn’t been allowed to grow up.
she desperately needs someone in her life who has her interests at heart.
You’re probably talking about her vacationing with Cade Hudson, he’s gay.
I feel this on a spiritual level. I now LIVE with it instead of struggling, but it took my decades.
She’s unmedicated, and she’s toxic. She will never truly be happy or have any type of quality of life because she won’t stay on her meds. She’s constantly in a state of mania, and she can’t keep a relationship. She needs some serious help. It will not ever happen because she won’t get it. I saw the warning flags when she got married. And I started counting down. Must admit, she stayed in this one longer than I was expecting.
Divorce is sad and stressful in any circumstances. I’m sure the intense press and public attention will not be helpful for whatever Britney’s challenges are.
The baby plan didn’t work (thank god) so he’s cashing out. No wonder her boys wanted no part of the wedding.
Agreed. And now he wants spousal support.
And that’s the giant red flag waving in the air right now, him asking for spousal support after one year of marriage. I’m assuming they have a prenup (I seem to recall them working one out) so hopefully he won’t walk away with much. Enough of these men (K-Fed, her father, this guy…) financially feeding off of her! Why does it seem so hard for her have people around her that have only *her* best interests in mind and not how they can take advantage of her?
And there in lies the rub, I wonder how many not very nice pictures he will use to get what he wants
“spousal support” is such BS!
doesn’t this man have a job? tf?
I don’t see spousal support as unreasonable. He set aside his career – even if it was a crappy one – to essentially take care of her. If the genders were reversed, no one would blink. They were not married long, so the spousal support should be short-term, but the request is not unreasonable.
they have a prenup but he is, allegedly, threatening to air dirty laundry if he doesn’t get more
I’m sorry, I always had a guy feeling that the reason he helped her out of the conservatorship was because that would enable her to stop birth control, and marriage + bay would be his life long meal ticket. He negotiated the prenup knowing what he was getting into and now he wants it set aside? I hope he’s held to it and that he has someone to make sure he’s aware how bad he will look trying to cash in selling her out. She needs someone helping her with her life and to manage her mental illness who is capable of putting her well being first
I was hoping that he wasn’t going to be another Federline in her pocketbook but no such luck. I recall him joking, when people warned Britney to get a prenuptial agreement that “Oh, he’s got one, thank you” like people were talking to him. Now it looks like those online Britney fans were right.
Yeah, I appreciate Kaiser giving him the benefit of the doubt, but I think he knew getting her out of the conservatorship was the only way for him to get his payday in the long run. Papa Spears wouldn’t allow anyone to get close enough to jeopardize his profits.
The conservatorship was BS from the beginning. She deserves better than she’s gotten, for decades. At least that’s over.
San was always sketchy. FedEx is gross, and has apparently alienated their kids from her. All my sympathy goes to her.
I hate to say it, but that’s really what it feels like. Maybe that’s why he was so eager to help her get out of the conservatorship. I hate that this keeps happening.
Rooting for Britney always and forever. May she be protected and find a good circle of friends who can support her. I was hoping this marriage wouldn’t end like this. We love you Brit!!
I believe that her conservatorship was abusive and her family manipulated and controlled her for their own gain. I also believe that she is really and truly deeply unwell. I think a lot of her fans convinced themselves that because the conservatorship was abusive, she was actually secretly fine.
it’s sad to me that she now seems like she will have no real support. no family relationship, a divorce, and her children don’t see her. I wish her the best and hope she gets the help she needs, but understand why she’d be resistant.
The conservatorship was not the answer, but neither was “setting Brittney free.” She is unwell. I have no idea what can legally be done at this point. Laura Wasser will protect her assets, but there is no one to protect Brittney. She will probably hook up with another loser. Maybe when her kids are old enough, they will take an interest in her health. That is what I’m hoping.
Problem is, that’s a LOT to put on her sons. Because of her untreated mental illness, have they ever truly been taken care of by her? I’m not saying that to bash Britney — I don’t believe she was ever capable of caring for those boys the way they needed to be. I do feel bad for them. Tough to know what the answer is.
I had the same impression. That conservatorship was abusive, but she is much more deeply unwell than her fans realize. I don’t have enough information about caring for a person with mental illness, but I have the impression that she needs very hands on care.
Agreed! I was told off by many people for saying that I didn’t think the conservatorship should simply be lifted immediately. People were too caught up in Free Britney to acknowledge her very real mental health issues.
I believe I suggested the appointment of a neutral third party to help guide her to independence. But many people saw that as supporting further abuse.
I want nothing but great things for her – but her behavior in videos seems like a pretty clear example of mania. I’m not judging, not an expert, but as a mother who often receives the brunt of manic episodes, it’s a lot to bear. I want to think that this is altruistic and wasn’t a good match. But that can be incredibly difficult to constantly turn the other cheek.
I’m no expert but, if a conservatorship wasn’t the answer, why would extending something that was overreaching and abusive and used to control and steal from Britney as the ward be a better solution? I don’t know where the answer lies but it seems like taking this person when she was a young girl, before she knew what a tax code was, and setting her up in business as a singer, and having people depending on her to make a living was just a decision fraught with pitfalls. Then, before she’s even lived and matured a little, she gets married (multiple times) and has children (in quick succession). It’s like she never had a chance, and in some ways never gave herself a chance to grow up and mature and learn how to care for herself and whatever health issues she had.
Now we all know that during the conservative years, no one was really trying to help her prepare for life after the conservatorship was lifted, so it’s like her maturity level was suspended at whatever point she was placed in that conservatorship. I hope that after the divorce is settled that she can learn how to live independently as an adult, and run her own business and house like any other adult.
Britney lacks the skills necessary to cultivate and grow a healthy relationship with a partner. That is likely due to immaturity more than mental illness.
I agree. At the least, Britney is uneducated and has no emotional regulation. She needs to go away, get therapy, start learning things, and really learn to be Britney instead of trying to be BRITNEY™️. Then, and only then, will she have a chance to have healthy relationships.
That’s where you’re wrong. An inability to mentally mature and form healthy bonds with other people is a form of developmental delay, and it’s referred to as a personality disorder. It is a mental illness caused by deep maternal and emotional neglect.
Certain personality disorders (Borderline, Histrionic) create arrested emotional development. It’s usually based on childhood trauma or neglect, sometimes it runs in families (it runs in mine – my mother, uncle and sister had BPD/NPD). It also creates a lack of emotional/impulse control. Sort of like dealing with an obstreperous 5 year old. I think this may be the cornerstone of Britney’s mental health struggles and what works best in these situations is Dialectic Behaviour Therapy to help sufferers develop the emotional maturity they lack. Drugs like antidepressants or antianxiety meds typically don’t work, but she’s been medicated constantly for so many years. When stressed, people with BPD may also develop psychotic-like symptoms and break with reality. I just feel so sorry for her, she’s been manipulated and used and gaslit all her life. I wish her well.
I agree. I think she has mental health issues and her conservatorship was abusive. I feel like it was inevitable that when the conservatorship was lifted, there would be struggles because she does not seem to have any support system to help her through this. She clearly thought Sam was going to be that and he was not.
And even without any mental health issues – she was under an abusive conservatorship for years. Her money was controlled, her work schedule was controlled, her health was controlled. When those controls were removed, it was always going to be a struggle. how many people have wild freshman years at college (or all years at college) if you’ve moved away and aren’t living under your parents rules anymore? I feel like this like that 100x.
I hope she is okay in the long run.
This was a very well stated comment @Becks1. I think she needs help not to be further victimized. He will get what he signed for as her prenup is ironclad. During the hearing to end the conservatorship, it was mentioned by her team that safe guards were in place to protect her in every situation. I am sure that included her upcoming marriage. He is young, & while she was “in love” they would have made sure no one else too advantage of her…it was their legal duty. I do hope she is okay & gets the help she needs.
I agree. I wish more of her supporters would realize that both of these things can be true.
Agreed. It was always going to be a struggle.
I would also argue that she is probably deeply unwell in large part because of the conservatorship. What was done to her was inhumane and abusive. She was isolated, cut off from all friends and trustworthy staff, forced to work, had no control over any part of her life, improperly medicated against her will, forced into mental health facilities as punishment, and more.
The isolation alone is a form of torture. Anyone who went through that for 13 years would have significant trauma and PTSD as well as an understandable distrust of mental health practitioners. Unfortunately, she needs the help of good mental health practitioners to help her heal. But she’s stated that she’ll never do therapy again. I feel terribly sad for her.
I am very disturbed by the comments that keep popping up that she should still be in a conservatorship but just a better one. NO. She should be free to make these decisions for herself. If she makes the wrong ones, so be it. We cannot go around removing people’s human rights when they are capable of thinking for themselves, working, etc. Have these people learned nothing? Conserving people in this manner is never the answer. It is a corrupt system used to exploit people and rob them of their basic human rights.
Agree with all of this.
I completely agree. We all (humans) want simple solutions, but this is a complex issue. Britney is unwell. She was always unwell throughout the conservatorship. That likely exacerbated her issues. But just setting her free with no independent psych eval or any conditions just seemed crazy at the time and it is playing out as many feared it would. As the parent of a child with mental illness, lashing out at the people closest to you is part of the deal. I don’t know what Britney’s diagnoses would be, but as the mother of a young adult with borderline, reading all this just sounds super familiar to me. I feel for Britney, and I also empathize with Sam.
Also as a mother of a 30-something who only recently became severely mentally ill (possibly drug-related), the situation has NO solutions that we can see, and we’ve tried everything as a family to help her. She had a successful career until a couple years ago and now owns multiple properties, all of which she can no longer handle. We’ve tried to get her to accept a temporary conservatorship so that the financial gains she worked so hard for will be preserved for her. She will not accept that and will probably end up losing everything.
@Clarabelle
I am so, so sorry. It hurts so bad, especially when it’s your child.
Yes, it does seem that she is increasingly alone. Major mental illness is tough on the person suffering from it, and the people close to them. A competent medical team plus a strong social support network is absolutely essential in order to maintain optimum mental health with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. It sounds like her support network is eroding. It’s troubling that the intervention didn’t go through-what happened?
I’m sure she has huge trust issues due to the control that was exerted over her during the conservatorship, so it must be difficult for her now to rely on advice from others. She may have difficulty believing in good advice —wondering whether it really is in her best interest or just another ploy by others to control her again.
I’ve never been a Britney fan, but I do feel for her. I hope she is taking care of herself, and is surrounding herself with people who only have her best interests at heart.
Regarding Britney, perhaps the right time has come to quit infantilizing her and throwing virtual pity parties for her. She had every excuse while under het conservatorship. We can grant her as much for being brain-managed by her scavenger family.
Sam Asghari was her rock throughout the ordeal. He might have realized that now the conservatorship is over, Britney keeps living in her chemical fantasy world, posting nonsense on her social media, and the man has simply had ENOUGH: he rooted for her, fought for her like a tiger, and has never been caught grifting.
He endured that decade-long nightmare for her, with her, but it seems Britney Spears refuses to grow up. Thanks for your service, Sam Asghari!
Yes, I See it the Same way!
Can someone let Brit know she is no longer a teen sex-kitten? It appears she thinks she still is (witness her little videos).
I’m in the group that thinks she still needs conservatorship, just not family centric. She needs help…or different medications.
@Renae, You probably mean well but conservatorship should be for tamed animals only. There’s nothing, nothing humane about it. It keeps a person in bondage. Maybe losing her husband will lead Britney to realize it’s time she got a hold of herself?
The woman’s life has been a succession of punishments. Don’t wish another conservatorship on her, or anybody for the matter. Sam’s gone. Brit will have no one to fool but herself. No one else to the rescue. She’s already paying a hefty price as it is.
Everyone should read the 2021 NYT article about “Who Is Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’s Fiancé?”
It’s… odd. The random hangers, his behavior, his subsequent displeasure once it came out, etc. I’ve always known he was sketchy, but that interview sealed it for me.
There are different types of conservatorships and situations in which each is appropriate. CA specifically has a temporary conservatorship for people suffering from mental illness. It comes with rigid protections for the conserved person, including the right to an advocate, the right to contest at multiple junctures, and the requirement that it be renewed yearly with the burden of proof on the county to prove in open court that the person is incapable of caring for themselves and that there is no other person willing to be responsible for their care. If Britney was ever in need of a conservatorship, this is the type she should have been under. From what I understand (and my info on her case is solely from the Ronan Farrow article, so YMMV) the great shame here is that she was blatantly conserved under the wrong type of conservatorship, not that she was conserved at all.
@Sugarhere : conservatorships are for more than tamed animals. They help keep some people alive. Perhaps some think suicide is better?
There are different types of conservatorships. Some are only financial. Some are more of a check-in sort and others are mostly to intervene in medical/psychiatric issues only.
I’ll stick with the fact she desperately needs one.
@ Sugarhere
They meet in 2016 so where do you get a 10 years from.
Spousal support? What a joke. Get a job! She’s been supporting you since you two got together! I hope Britney has real support from someone. She just makes me feel sad. I hope she’ll be ok.
Everyone was paided highly, her Lawyers, her father, Therapeuts. And Sam did it all for free. The Same like Full Time mothers raising the Children, the spouse is getting on the top and Then for all the free Loving work get a kick in the Ass.
He didn’t do it for free. He was a struggling model/actor before he met her. Now he’s “famous” and doors have opened for him. That’s worth a lot.
He has received plenty of perks by being with Britney, most of them financial. And helping to free her from the conservatorship was also going to benefit him.
They were in an intimate relationship, not a mother/child relationship.
Come on. He received breadcrumbs compared with lawyers, her father, doctors etc. He should get a settlement.
He should get exactly what is in the prenup and not a penny more. She has been used financially by everyone around her forever. He’s threatening to embarrass her to try to get money. Enough of that.
Yep I believe that when she got out of the conservatorship she went a bit wild with all the freedom and no medication. I believe that she does have some issues and maybe needs meds but not like when she was in the conservatorship and some good therapy that she can trust. It was probably too soon to marry. I hope that she will be okay going forward.
Susan Collins, that’s how I feel about this as well. I really think at first the conservatorship was a good idea and did help her but ultimately became abusive. But she spent so long under its rules that’s its end and not having any structure was perhaps too much.
I wish there could have been a way to end it but still have someone overseeing her medication, if she needed it,and helping her adjust to being in charge of her life again.
By the way, are you from Maine?
@Keira. 😂😂😂😂😂 hell no I’m not that loser Susan Collins. I’m originally from Vermont.
Britney does not need someone controlling her body. She can and should make her own decisions about medication.
No. It was always abusive. Adults suffering from post-natal depression and possibly bipolar episodes should not be unpersoned and denied basic human rights. Conservatorships are only meant to be for people who are in comas or have severe dementia. I don’t understand how this message is still cloudy for some people. Listen to the podcast Toxic. They go through all of this in detail.
@Megan — we’ve all seen what happens when Britney goes off her meds. Complete psychotic meltdown. She’s not able to decide what medications she needs/doesn’t need, she’s not her own psychotherapist. She’s had serious lapses of reality (remember the shaved head, baseball-wielding wild child she became?) and continues to behave erratically to the point where her own kids don’t feel safe around her.
@Jaded Stop policing women’s bodies. It’s not illegal to be off your meds, nor is it illegal to shave your head or wave a baseball bat. Britney is entitled to the basic human right of bodily autonomy.
@Megan — I’m not policing women’s bodies, show me where I said that. Nor did I say she has to stay on her meds by order of law unless she poses a threat to herself or someone else. What I did say, and you chose to ignore, is that her acting-out episodes show a very troubled, mentally ill person who appeared to be a threat to herself and someone else. She smashed in a car window with a baseball bat. That’s serious. When someone starts exhibiting destructive behaviour like that they are endangering the basic human rights of others and their property. She has spent most of her life under heinous circumstances. She was taken advantage of by her greedy parents, greedy managers, greedy boyfriends and others who leeched off her hard work, fame and fortune. For that I feel deeply sympathetic and understanding that she was manipulated, coerced and gaslit into her current situation through no fault of her own. Back off.
I agree. 15 years under an abusive conservatorship is a lot to work through. I hope she finds her balance.
…I had to unfollow her on Instagram because it began to feel disturbing, her dance routines, and I felt awful, like watching a trainwreck, but I’m hoping she gets the help she needs
Yeah exactly. Her IG was starting to have that “can’t stop watching the crazy man on the train” vibe to it.
I feel unsettled every time a post or video of hers pops up. It’s just… so erratic, it makes me feel like you said, like I’m watching a train wreck happen in real time.
Unsettling is right. It’s so creepy the way she looks directly into the camera and smiles as she’s dancing (seductively? In her mind?) The stripper pole one especially just gives off abused little girl vibes.
Yeah I don’t follow her but have seen some of her videos on TMZ and other entertainment shows. Those videos are extremely disturbing. I wonder, does she have any close friends? I know she’s been recently talking to her mom again. She needs someone. She needs therapy. She needs to not be alone. It’s scary seeing what she’s become. I don’t think this divorce is going to be good for her mental health. Also, I’m assuming she’s entering peri-menopause, which on it’s own can cause anxiety/depression, etc.
It seems like the friends and friendly peers she used to have when she was at the top of the charts have evolved beyond the young 20-something partying phase of their lives. People like Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, etc., not the people around her age who were on her payroll and wanted something from her. It certainly wouldn’t hurt to have friends and caring(!) family members while going through a divorce, but one can’t get away from the fact that one must grow up and mature and that’s something she has to do for herself. No one can do that work for someone else. I agree with you though, therapy would be a good idea if she’s not already going.
I’m pulling for Britney, but if she’s being physically violent and abusive to anyone, that can’t be overlooked because of her sad situation. She needs help and guidance, and good doctors. I hope it all works out well.
+1
Yeah, that was buried here a bit, but its never okay to hit your partner
No one believed her maid when she said Britney threw a phone at her. They all took Britney’s side. Britney needs help for her mental illness. She is not ok. I truly believe there is a very good reason her sons stay away from her.
This is totally true. I suspect that she was in some sort of manic state. She is likely under medicated and not treating her mental illness and outbursts are common. She is ill and needs to acknowledge that but also have people around her who want to help her genuinely. I hope her mother is able to step in and do her daughter right. I wonder if Sam encouraged her to come off her meds to try and get pregnant? There is so many pieces to the puzzle here. It’s so sad.
I also think manic. We’ve seen how angry she can get before..lots of highs and lows…really does seem like there’s a mental illness there. Hope she gets help.
@ChrissyMS I hope her mother stays far away. Her family is trash. I don’t think Britney was in a manic state, I think she has anger management issues and is immature, resulting in violent outbursts.
@Megan I only mention her mother because I am grasping to think of someone who can actually be a support to her. She seems so very alone. I think the odds of her being mentally ill and being in a manic state are pretty good. If you watch her instagram it is obvious she is not well. Yes, she may be immature but mental illness is real and I suspect that hers is quite serious. Couple that with being in your forties and likely dealing with hormonal issues. She needs care and she needs to somehow acknowledge that. Without the proper care and regulation mental can lead to doing regrettable things to hurt others but she is really just hurting herself. Not an excuse ,but that is the situation. This man knew what she was dealing with and married her anyways. What were his motivations? Money? Love? Clout? They were together for five years. He was aware of her issues. Now he is so concerned for her that he is going to spill her secrets if he doesn’t get paid enough.
Yeah, this is a sad situation. I know everyone is focusing on her husband asking for spousal support but the focus should be on her mental health struggles. I absolutely believe her family took advantage of her with the conservatorship but she definitely needs some guidance and aid via medicine. My cousin is Bipolar, much like Britney, and the older he gets the worse his manic episodes are, even though he’s on medication. He’s had violent episodes and my relatives are terrified that he might hurt someone or be hurt. It’s a terrible position to be in. I’ll be thinking of and praying that Britney has a period of clarity where she can get some help.
I think Britney needs help: she has been exploited and abused for years, she needs a team of psychologists to help her to heal, and she has to learn to adjust to a free life, unfortunately I don’t think she is working in this.
I am sad about the divorce.
Can’t wait to watch the people bending themselves into knots over Wasser now that she is representing both Britney and Costner in their respective divorce proceedings.
She’s a lawyer. That’s her job. We don’t need to like everyone she represents. She doesn’t even need to do that.
Firstly am sad that this has happened and secondly sad that the neigh sayers were proven right about him. I gave him the benefit of the doubt but given that he’s trying to rip up the prenup – says it all really. There is also the story of him trying to blackmail money out of her – saying if he doesn’t get spousal support he’ll leak embarrassing things about her.
Freeing her from the abusive conservatorship was the right thing to do, esp as it clearly has had a massive impact on her MH. Its also clear that she is struggling with this new found freedom and lets not forget she has previous for cheating (didn’t she cheat on Timberlake with Wade Robson?). Physically lashing out is not a good sign – all in all she needs to continue with therapy and with her meds. Her family will be circling to see if they can pull off a conservatorship again.
Her side has denied the blackmail story and called it absurd.
I’m guessing he’s been through a lot too. It’s not easy being close to someone that is unwell, especially if the stories about her physically lashing out are true.
I’m reserving my judgment on him for now. If he starts trying to go for half or something, then yeah he’s garbage, but we’ll see what exactly he’s asking for eventually.
Same. He is a young guy married to a middle aged person who has a long history of mental health struggles. Maybe he thought this was a fairytale and he was the prince that could save her and that they would have a family and live happily ever after. Now he has realized that contending with a spouse’s mental illness is a lifelong journey and that he is not up to it, and he wants to have children but not in that scenario. So he moves on.
Good riddance to Sam. Sorry/not sorry, but he needs to be gone from her life. I side-eyed his ass when he was appealing to her fanbase to help him land a role in Magic Mike 3. He’s a trainer/chef but now “turned actor” since he met Britney. He’s just another opportunist. Apparently he has landed a role in some TV series. Now that he got what he wanted, be gone! 14 months and less than 10 years of of being together does not qualify him for much especially with an iron-tight pre-nup — don’t really care for Wasser, but she better do what she does best and kick him to the curb.
I wish Britney the best and being done with all the noise. I hope she gets the support system she needs to deal with the abuse and exploitation she suffered during the conservatorship. And her family ain’t it, including, sadly, her kids, who’ve been raised by their father to disrespect her as a mother but respect her bank account.
Sorry to be harsh in my comments this morning, but tired of seeing those poor mentally, unfit Britney comments. Whatever anyone feels about her, she’s has given everything of herself and her money to the family she loved and the hanger-ons who’ve leeched off her life. I want her to heal, be healthy, and be happy. Will always root for her.
Nothing about Britney’s kids shows that they disrespect her or used her. They did not want to be part of the wedding and chose to take time away. Which says that they probably saw something that was going on between Sam and their mom that they were uncomfortable with and decided to remove themselves from the situation, which is what they have done.
From everyone I see Britney and Sam have been together for a little more then 6 years Im not sure we’re people get 10 when they meet in 2016.
Just makes me sad. I really hope Britney can get the help she needs and the peace she deserves.
Maybe this will be an unpopular take here as well: I understand that she was unfairly held captive in that conservatorship for far, far too long, and as a result is figuring out how to exist as an independently functioning adult, but I’m legit baffled by all the fans who continue to explain away her current behavior and continually “rah rah Britney, do you, live your life!”
In my view, the way Britney has been behaving and posting on IG for the past year or so is not normal, and has been borderline alarming at times. Point blank period. If a friend or family member was acting out the way she has been and posting it on social media, I’d 100% plan an intervention for her also. She needs help and is not well.
this is my feeling too. writing it off as immaturity is strange to me.
Totally agree. People are gonna “rah, rah Britney” all the way to suicidal behaviors.
She’s in her 40’s. Not a teenager. Therefore, she’s not at an age where hormones are a real likely culprit. (not menopausal).
She needs conservative ship again.
I don’t know if a conservatorship is the answer, but I agree she need help badly and the “rah, rah Britney” crowd are toxic and don’t realize/ don’t want to realize that they are helping to push Britney over the edge.
No, she does not need a conservatorship again. It’s clear that Britney has a lot of anger issues, likely stemming from the fact that she has never really been in control of her life. As a young adult she was taken advantage of by her family, Federline, Sam Lufti and the paparazzi. She had anger issues about it in 2008 and her family’s answer was to put her under a punishing conservatorship for 13 years. She seems to be bipolar but so are a lot of people.
This guy came along while she was under the conservatorship. There is no way that he wasn’t in her life for the first five years at Jamie Spears behest- he was her handler. When free Britney happened he just changed sides to benefit himself. He’s just an opportunist.
After 13 years effectively under house arrest her anger has only grown. Unfortunately it sounds like Sam received the brunt of it, which is never ok. She needs to work through all that anger with a therapist but her trauma prevents her from trusting those in the mental health field. She does need to learn independence and emotional regulation. She does NOT need to lose her basic human right to freedom, again.
Completely agree. Don’t think the conservatorship is necessarily the solution, but she needs more and better help. Her mental health issues are far from gone.
I’m always rooting for Britney to win. Her trauma is extensive and she leaned on the wrong person (Sam). I don’t doubt that she’s difficult and I think being her minder is a full time job. However Sam knew this, he was with her a few years before they got married, but still went ahead with the wedding. If you walk out when your just a boyfriend then a guess you get nothing. But leaving when your a married is another story. I hope he gets the bare minimum.
Being her “minder” shouldn’t include physical abuse. If Britney was the one getting hit by her husband would that be acceptable? Would people expect her to stay? She needs a conservator but it has to be someone with her best interests in mind and not a romantic partner. Someone who can be neutral and not have any expectations from her like a partner would.
It’s possible her condition has deteriorated beyond what he thought was possible. He started dating her when she was medicated and they married shortly after the conservatorship ended, so who knows what happened after that.
None of us really know the truth. Maybe Britney did in fact cheat (just like she did with Justin). Maybe Sam used her for fame/money. Maybe her mental health issues are too much for him. Maybe she was abusive towards him and he couldn’t take it anymore. None of us know. I’m just shocked Britney hasn’t put out a video talking sh*t about him yet. She goes after her family often but nothing about Sam yet?
I also think she has serious mental health issues. However, whether the conservativship was abusive or not, the Britney Sam knew and dated for 6 years was medicated for her disorder and most likely the real Britney. Once they had freedom, my guess is that she went off her meds to try and get pregnant and her mental state has deteriorated. I feel like Sam probably underestimated how much she needed the meds and when she’s in medicated, Britney’s mental illness surfaced and it was more than he could
handle. Now she’s free to spiral and there is no way to force her to get help. As someone with a family full of people who struggle with mental health issues, including bipolar, it’s very hard and painful to watch the person you love spiral out of control and to be helpless. I think Sam got in over his head and sees it now. I feel for both of them and I don’t see her getting out of this state alone.
I think this is probably what happened too. He may have felt like he had no options for recourse to get her back on medication or get her help. Plans of the intervention leaked and I’m guessing there wasn’t a whole lot he could do.
Yeah, it’s really hard to get someone treatment if they don’t want it.
I’m honestly shocked they made it past a year. It makes me sad for both Britney and Sam. The conservatorship should never have lasted as long as it did as all it did was isolate Britney and make her distrustful of doctors and medication. She was controlled for so long and now to go from every second of her day being told what to do and where to be to complete freedom, I knew there would be major setbacks and growing pains. She won’t seek help for her mental health which she clearly needs because of what she’s been through and because she’s so afraid of being locked up.
I’m really afraid she’s going to eventually end up in another situation where treatment is forced on her again and nobody wants that. While the conservatorship wasn’t the answer, Britney absolutely suffered a mental health crisis back in late 2007-early 2008 with her random wanderings around LA, driving with her baby in her lap, and locking herself in a bathroom with one of her sons and refusing to hand him over during a custodial exchange (I think this is what led her to losing custody and Kevin being granted full custody). Nobody seems to remember how bad it was. She is mentally very immature and I have to think Sam got sick of being her caretaker. They lasted as long as they did because she had a medical team and handlers around her and he wasn’t dealing with her completely on her own. I’m sure it helped with the mentality “us against them” but when it was just the two of them, I think he realized she needs way more help than he can provide on his own. I’m just deeply sad for both of them.
I remember Britney paparazzi pics before the conservatorship with friends she grew up with, once the conservatorship started you stopped seeing those. Are they still in touch? I hope Britney has people who care about her and don’t just use her. This poor woman has been through it, I don’t see posts with friends, clearly she could have them and just not be posting but God I want solid people in her corner.
Now that her son’s aren’t in LA can Britney move? I always thought being out of LA would help her meet less hangers-on but her son’s lived there so for visitation she stayed-but now that they’re in Hawaii why can’t she move to NYC? Or back to Louisiana?
That’s a good point, moving may be beneficial to her mental health. She’s still in LA where so much trauma happened to her and she’s surrounded by the same vultures. I’d love it if she did like the Hadids and just bought a nice big farm in PA or her native Louisiana. The fresh air and distance may do her good.
I do wish she could have good people around her. I think of that woman from Louisiana who was in the NYT documentary. Can’t remember her name but I think she was her assistant early in her career. She had been cut off from Britney when the conservatorship started but it was clear she had genuine concern for her. It was such a contrast to her family. There must be others like her from Britney’s old life. I wish she’d connect with them too.
I think her name was Felicia – she was a family friend from back home IIRC. In the documentary I just remember her even refusing to say Lou Taylor’s name.
Do some research…Sam is a gold digging, controlling master manipulator. Who do you think is running to TMZ with the BS narrative that Britney cheated? He had a facade of being an advocate for her but he is not.
So he helped free her to fleece her with a. Alimony claim
Ok. I see you. Dick.
I’m so sad for Britney. She seems like the poor little rich girl you always read about from the past, like Gloria Vanderbilt and Aristotle Onassis’s daughter, who died at 33 or 34 after marrying a gold digger (not saying he killed her). Tragic. It’s like where there’s money involved, NO ONE has scruples, integrity and compassion. It’s like the only ones wanting to get involved with her are predatory exploiters (including her own family). I don’t know what the answer is and I really worry about her.
100% agree with you. I remembered watching her in an interview with comedic Alan Carr in the UK(loved his show as it was so direct and he’s so funny, before it got canceled). But I remembered her in that interview being fragile and a feeling she gets that people are using her, she doesn’t know who to trust. It’s Very sad.
As if we didn’t see this coming. Where are the free Britney people?
Nobody is looking after her mental well-being. This is sad beyond belief
For quite awhile I’ve stayed really quiet/far away from Britney stories because they make me sad and anxious. Disturbed even. Britney is not well. I can understand why her kids don’t want to be around her. Many of her behaviors are like that of my mother in law. There’s a reason why we stopped speaking with said MIL. She is not safe to be around. It almost cost my sister in law her life, but finally 10 years after my husband and I cut off contact, the rest of the family has seen that she isn’t well. Erratic, impulsive, boundary crossing, thousand yard stares, hugs that last too long etc. oversharing on social media/incoherence. All of these markers reside in Britney’s behavior. Physical violence against others – unacceptable.
People forget that mental illness doesn’t give anyone a free pass to terrorize others. Just because Britney was a victim for so long doesn’t mean it’s ok for her to behave this way. If she isn’t well enough to seek out help on her own, then yeah – someone needs to help her. Or she will hurt herself and/or someone else.
Poor Britney!!
1) Britney needs some kind of permanent and constant support to get through life. Her mental illness is just too severe.
2) Sam knew he was marrying someone with severe mental illness, so why is he acting surprised now?
3) I suspect the reason he was so ‘helpful’ regarding extracting her from the conservatorship is because it was the only way he could get a good shot at the money himself.
4) If his intentions were above board, why is he already trying to overturn the prenup? It was always about the money.
This! It’s oh so sad. Poor Britney.
She was medicated the entire time they dated and he likely fell for the same thought most of the Free Britney people did- that the meds were unnecessary and she would be fine once off them. People need to understand that while mental illness is a legit health issue, it doesn’t mean these people aren’t capable of severe mental or physical abuse towards their carers or loved ones. You want to be there for them and help them. But you have to get your own oxygen mask on if you don’t want to be their collateral damage. I’ve always been slightly skeptical of him. At the same time, I have seen the writing on the wall with her. I sincerely hope she will eventually seek help. Otherwise she’s damaging herself and others. That’s a tragedy.
I read that he gets one million every year he is married to Britney – with a max of 15 million. If he were truly only out for a payday, he would have stayed longer. OR it was really that awful being married to her that even a gold-digger had to dip. I don’t know. While I don’t think she has a single person in her life who truly loves and cares about her, in the end, it’s up to her to want to change and get help.
I’m guessing you’re not ver familiar with severe mental health issues. It really isn’t ‘up to her’. Much, if not all, of the time her brain is probably completely hijacked. Almost impossible to comprehend if you haven’t personally experienced such a thing. Everything is misfiring, perception is skewed, it’s a whole thing. Not her fault, really. Just really, really sad.