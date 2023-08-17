“Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s wedding reception had a wall of caviar” links

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s 2000 wedding reception featured a wall of caviar. Why are we just learning this now? [Socialite Life]
Brad Pitt really does copy his partner’s style, GP was spot on. What an empty vessel. Ick.
And now that he has no one to copy we see what a disgusting creep he really is
Pitt copying his girlfriends’ or wives’ aesthetics is a prime clue this dude really has no personality outside of his relationships.
The language in the mifepristone case is dehumanizing to women. There’s really no other way to describe it.
Yep. And I’m also disgusted by this: “Many women face severe complications as a result of taking mifepristone” — yet, as the article points out, it’s really only a 1 in 200,000 risk. Childbirth (the alternative to having an abortion) carries a death rate of 66 per 200,000. So mifepristone is many, many, many, many, many, many, (66 “many”s, too much for me to type) times safer than it’s alternative. When the Supreme Court bans (and it’s a matter of when, not if), this drug, it will result in the deaths of many women. Republicans HATE women. I wish more women could see that.
They’re okay with some women (and many women are republican of course). They just hate women’s freedom in particular.
LOL we’re just finding out about the caviar thing because they both need something to distract from how vile people they are. She, a racist and he a child strangler
She’s a racist?
My Swiss cheese brain can’t remember the exact details but a week or so ago she jumped all over a post by Jamie Foxx on Instagram, claiming it was anti-semitic. It 100% wasn’t and she spent a couple days getting dragged all over social media.
She’s not a racist. Way to label without the whole story. She did f-up by misinterpreting What Fox said and she rightly paid the price.
Why be accurate though???
She’s a Karen. Is that a more acceptable description?? Because it’s certainly and accurate one.
I heard she was. The people she surrounds herself with are all white (as noted from her parties) , not that that’s a problem, On insta, she’s liked some racist shit that chelsea handler has said. She’s also liked some disgusting posts about meghan markle (and Angelina obv), and someone else I can’t recall.
@ paintergal
I think people are also talking about her fallowing and liking anti-Duchess Meghan social media accounts.
Awhile ago Kristen Shepherd hosted a dinner and every single person invited was white. Aniston and Cox were there. Social media noticed. This group of people meet & work with many diverse peoples and only choose to socialize with whites. Maybe, if they had more diverse friends, they would be less Karen-like…
Can we stop with the ageless stuff? Halle Berry is an incredibly wealthy woman with access to top-of-the-line dermatologists, plastic surgeons, dietitians, and skincare.
She also has melanin and from what I can see that has helped more than the nose job she had a million years ago.
She’s also Black. There is a reason the “Black don’t crack” saying exists. Melanin is magic.
@ Kirsten: Exactly.
Um, so what?
The reason we are just now hearing about the wall of caviar is that the common folk, nee, hoi polloi, are NOT SUPPOSED to know about the celebrations of the ultra wealthy. Heaven forbid, we may set our plebeian aspirations too high….Can’t have the peasants getting out of line now, can we?!
When you need to use things from 20 years ago it says a lot about its current relevance.
PR working hard.
Exactly. Why bring this up? Both were married ages ago and were married (Aniston to Theroux allegedly) to other people since then. Why bring up an innocuous detail about their wedding? It’s an exercise in futile publicity.
The tik tok cash thing is something that had been promoted by Dave Ramsey for decades. This is not a reccomendation to listen to anything Ramsey has to say.
LIQUID CATS ♥
Those cats!!!!
Help me out here. I know what a wall is. I know what caviar is. But for the life of me I can’t conjure up an image of what a wall of caviar is. Can someone enlighten me? Little jars stacked on top of each other?
@Ann I’m with you!! I thought I could conceive it until he mentioned he kept it and is still eating it- so… gotta be jars? Was this like a party favor situation?
Was he joking? Caviar doesn’t last 23 years.
Brad is SUCH a cypher. He truly has no personality of his own. It’s why he takes on the personas of his partners. And also why he seems all over the place right now style-wise. He has no one to copy!
@ Ameerah M:
So true. Brad Pitt was 23 when he dated 14 year old Shalane McCall and he definitely dressed in a very teenage style then.
A wall of caviar is truly the tackiest wedding swag I’ve heard of in…. the past 20 years? (“We’re rich and supposedly rich people eat caviar, so yeah, let’s stick it on the wall… cool!”)