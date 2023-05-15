Sam Asghari claps back on TMZ for a report about his ‘marriage trouble’

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari almost one year ago exactly. Their anniversary is in June. Their wedding was held at Britney’s home. Almost everyone was happy for them – Sam and Britney have been together since the fall of 2016, and Britney had wanted to marry Sam for years. She was only able to marry him once her conservatorship was removed by the court, so it was a happy occasion and many people came out to celebrate them. The thing is, when her conservatorship was removed, Britney has been experiencing a newfound freedom and that comes with some uncomfortable mess. I wrote about this back in February – while I think Britney needs some help, I also know she’s been through a terrible ordeal and she’s still processing her trauma and figuring out what’s next, and how to care for herself and others. Well, it turns out that Britney and Sam are on the rocks, at least according to TMZ:

Britney Spears’ marriage to Sam Asghari is on the rocks … this according to multiple sources in the know. TMZ has prepared a documentary that will air tonight, which explores Britney’s life post-conservatorship. We’re told Britney has gotten physical with Sam and screaming matches have been frequent. We’re also told things have gotten so volatile security has had to step in. Our sources say Sam doesn’t stay at their home much anymore and it’s especially alarming because of how she has come to rely on him.

[From TMZ]

It would not surprise me if some or all of this was true. It also wouldn’t surprise me if TMZ is embellishing and exploiting what is probably a difficult situation which changes day by day. In any case, Sam has responded to TMZ’s report in a now-deleted video message:

Sam Asghari slammed TMZ’s “disgusting” TV special about his wife, Britney Spears, ahead of its release Monday evening. “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting.” “How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father [Jamie Spears] tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?” Asghari asked his viewers. Asghari, 29, took aim at the outlet for putting Britney, 41, “under the microscope” when she is finally free from her family and management’s control and encouraged readers not to fall for “clickbait” stories. “All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” he asked, rhetorically. “No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online. Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over.” Asghari concluded his video, which since has been deleted, by saying all of the “gaslighting and s–t” has to stop.

[From Page Six]

I really hope Sam is the good guy he seems to be. I think he cares about Britney and he’s always shown that he wants to help her and he wants her to be free. But I do wonder if he’s now stuck in a caretaker position and whether that’s really where he wants to be. I don’t know. I find so much of Britney’s post-conservatorship story to be exploitative because, as Sam is saying here, it’s being told by the same men who exploited her during her conservatorship.