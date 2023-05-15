Sam Asghari claps back on TMZ for a report about his ‘marriage trouble’

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari almost one year ago exactly. Their anniversary is in June. Their wedding was held at Britney’s home. Almost everyone was happy for them – Sam and Britney have been together since the fall of 2016, and Britney had wanted to marry Sam for years. She was only able to marry him once her conservatorship was removed by the court, so it was a happy occasion and many people came out to celebrate them. The thing is, when her conservatorship was removed, Britney has been experiencing a newfound freedom and that comes with some uncomfortable mess. I wrote about this back in February – while I think Britney needs some help, I also know she’s been through a terrible ordeal and she’s still processing her trauma and figuring out what’s next, and how to care for herself and others. Well, it turns out that Britney and Sam are on the rocks, at least according to TMZ:
Britney Spears’ marriage to Sam Asghari is on the rocks … this according to multiple sources in the know.
TMZ has prepared a documentary that will air tonight, which explores Britney’s life post-conservatorship. We’re told Britney has gotten physical with Sam and screaming matches have been frequent. We’re also told things have gotten so volatile security has had to step in.
Our sources say Sam doesn’t stay at their home much anymore and it’s especially alarming because of how she has come to rely on him.
It would not surprise me if some or all of this was true. It also wouldn’t surprise me if TMZ is embellishing and exploiting what is probably a difficult situation which changes day by day. In any case, Sam has responded to TMZ’s report in a now-deleted video message:
Sam Asghari slammed TMZ’s “disgusting” TV special about his wife, Britney Spears, ahead of its release Monday evening. “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting.”
“How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father [Jamie Spears] tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?” Asghari asked his viewers. Asghari, 29, took aim at the outlet for putting Britney, 41, “under the microscope” when she is finally free from her family and management’s control and encouraged readers not to fall for “clickbait” stories.
“All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” he asked, rhetorically. “No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online. Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over.”
Asghari concluded his video, which since has been deleted, by saying all of the “gaslighting and s–t” has to stop.
I really hope Sam is the good guy he seems to be. I think he cares about Britney and he’s always shown that he wants to help her and he wants her to be free. But I do wonder if he’s now stuck in a caretaker position and whether that’s really where he wants to be. I don’t know. I find so much of Britney’s post-conservatorship story to be exploitative because, as Sam is saying here, it’s being told by the same men who exploited her during her conservatorship.
Nothing about this is good. There are a lot of rumors, which you cannot put too much stock in. But something is up. I wish both her and Sam well, together or apart.
That something that’s up is TMZ’s pocket book. The same outlet that made bank on her downfall & pushed this story of a needed conservatorship…is now making money off saying that a woman is consuming too much caffeine & must be stopped! If you wonder where our modern day misogynistic culture shines- it’s Harry Levin, who should have stayed at the People’s Court. I hope she sues TMZ for stalking cuz she might be a tad off kilter, but they are obsessed psychos making way too much money off destroying anything she has left.
You are so right.
JMO. Britney seems to really need more professional help.
Proper medications and a team of proper Doctors who are not Yes Men or Dr. Feelgoods.
Sam, current hubby, is a grifter. Involved with her to increase his own fame and bank account.
Maybe he didn’t realize how bad things could get if she went off her meds.
I have no idea who would be able to get Britney the help she clearly needs. Seems to me she has not one true friend in her life. She is surrounded by grifters, yes men and everyone is on her payroll.
Reminds me of Elvis. All the money and fame, and no one could get him to accept the help he clearly needed either.
I don’t think Sam is a grifter. He has defended and protected Britney for years.
Britney was abused by doctors and therapists who let her father call the shots, which makes it hard for her to trust mental health professionals now. She may know that she needs help, but overcoming her trust issues is a major barrier to care.
These remarks he made don’t defend Britney. They just say it’s cruel what TMZ is saying. And no he isn’t protecting her either. Or all those videos wouldn’t be on social media. They all make her look crazy. I would assume he is the one taking the videos. Since she’s naked or nearly naked in most of them. Couldn’t he just say this one doesn’t make you look as beautiful as I know you are and delete it? I don’t think Britney lets anybody tell her anything right now. Even if they are trying to help her. And because of that she is going to be only surrounded by people she pays. And not with anyone who actually cares about her.
I don’t believe Sam is a grifter – sure he’s a wannabe actor, who in LA isn’t. He was a successful personal trainer before he met Brit when he appeared in one of her videos. I can see that he cares about her but I can also imagine that its tough at times.
Sam came into her life while she was under the conservatorship, meaning papa Spears approved and /or paid him to be there. He’s def. in it for the money.
This has been one of the thing I could never figure out about people being so supportive of him. Brittany’s father gave him the green light to be her boyfriend, that in itself is a red flag 🚩.
It’s also possible that Jamie approved of Sam because he wasn’t threatened by Sam. Perhaps he thought Sam was a dumb meathead who would keep Britney busy and out of his (Jamie’s) hair.
Except papa spears tried to break them up alot. Stop this BS. One Brit wasn’t ill per se, she seems to have had PPD, then finding out her entire family was selling her info to tabloids. Then finding out her husband only wanted to steal from her and then losing all control of her life usually causes some PTSD. She’s earned the right to behave however she chooses. If he were a grifter, he would have pulled a KFed and pushed for the conservatorship to keep the money train going. He’s supported her not working, not getting into conflict or engaging with her family. Stop repeating bs. Brittany is getting over 15 years of abuse, she’s going to have some issues.
I think Sam loves her, but I think we’d be lying to ourselves if we said that Britney should have gotten married to Sam when they did. She needs ~a lot~ of help.
At a bare minimum, she is majorly traumatized, and she may have severe mental health issues (like bipolar disorder), and needed the space to heal herself before getting married or doing anything, really.
These issues were bound to come to a head sooner or later.
I agree with this too. I know everyone here and basically everywhere were all very excited and very rah-rah when the conservatorship was terminated. Britney’s fans largely made that happen and helped her get her voice back. However, what no one seemed to ask was “Now what?” That was certainly at the forefront of my mind and I was very apprehensive for how things would develop. She had been under her dad’s thumb for so long with every single aspect of her life under lock and key with no way to let anyone know what was going on, being recorded probably without her knowing. She definitely had mental health issues before her conservatorship, the paparazzi exacerbated it by stalking her (and maybe helped cause them) but she wasn’t the picture of health in late 2007-2008.
But after being imprisoned for 13 years, to go from no freedom to total freedom overnight was going to be a rough adjustment. Her mistrust in doctors and medication is valid and understandable, but if she is refusing treatment altogether and left to her own devices, I wouldn’t be surprised to see her regress in her mental health. She is angry about what happened to her and probably very volatile. I can’t imagine dealing with what she’s been through. I honestly don’t think she’ll ever fully heal. Not trying to be negative but I don’t know how a person could endure what she has endured without major trauma. So yeah, it’s obviously affecting her marriage with Sam. When Sam got with her, there was a whole team of people around Britney controlling her. Sam didn’t ever have to deal with her on his own. Now that there’s probably way less of an entourage, Sam has discovered it’s probably way more than he can deal with on his own. He has become a caretaker and I doubt that’s what he envisioned when Britney became free.
I read this story on TMZ earlier and it really bothered me. They know how triggered Britney can be and if she reads this. It may set her off. I am sure they would love nothing more than to go back to the time when she would drive around LA aimlessly and court the paps feeding her illness. I love gossip but this isn’t it. It’s taunting her.
TMZ is a cesspool with zero integrity. Despicable.
Exactly. That’s the thing. TMZ is taunting her, hoping for a reaction. TMZ can fuck all the way off with this.
I think that Britney does need some therapy to help her after her 10 years of hell with her father running her life. She must be having some PTSD from living through that. I hope she gets well.
I wish them both well – he does seem to care about her but it could be that they are both struggling with the change to their lives that the lifting of the conservatorship brought. Brit is def someone who needs to have someone close to her for constant support but its not an easy situation regardless of the circumstances (i have seen up close how that dynamic affects people and the relationship).
The fact that TMZ broke this means that they’ve paid someone to spill.
I wonder why Sam would delete the video he’s not wrong. Britneys story is nobody else’s story to tell, but her own TMZ has absolutely no place in telling her story, especially when they played a part in that story by exploiting and harassing her.
TMZ is the lowest of the low so I wonder if they made Sam delete the video because they have something on him which wouldn’t be surprising.
Maybe he realized he’s bringing more attention to the story by responding to it.
Agree with the idea that TMZ may have forced him to take it down. TMZ is owned & operated by a lawyer, not someone with a background in journalism or the truth….he’s an old, dbro lawyer who has decades of connections, a huge legal team & finally saw his moment to shine with a gossip site- like the angry nerd who can finally take revenge on all the pretty girls who hurt him. They have a drove of lawyers ready to pounce on anything & do not care about people, just money & men’s ego.
TMZ is owned by Rupert Murdoch. Same guy that Harry, Elton Kohn, Hugh Grant, etc. are suing.
Britney Spears is NOT okay. The press and the public needs to back off and give her the space she needs to fix her life.
Excuse me if I take the same vultures who hunted, stalked, and terrorized young Britney, and then colluded with her father to keep her a prisoner for profit, with anything but a grain of salt. They are every bit as bad as the people who hounded Diana and Meghan and they won’t stop until Brit Brit is dead.
It is unfortunate that Britney is having to learn her own boundaries in the age of social media. It is sad that some of her fans don’t understand when they go too far. And it is disgusting that the same outlet that destroyed her life in the first place is chomping at the bit to do it again.
OK, I’m not a native speaker, maybe that’s why his wording sounds weird to me? It sounds very over the top, pretentious? Why can’t he just say ‘my wife’? Why does it have to be ‘the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart…’? To me it sounds like he is also talking about Britney as the public figure and not his wife. Does anyone understand what I am trying to say?
Exactly! Like that’s how he sees her, not a a real person, but as “the best blah blah of her generation”. That says a lot about him.
In her family, Mom, Dad, kid sister, older brother I think….Are they all profiting from Britney?
Or have in the past?
K-Fed certainly has profited. Her boys are estranged from her currently.
I certainly think she has trust issues, likely PTSD, mental health issues, past drug abuse, etc.
IIRC, several of her past bfs, were “OK’d” by her Dad, including Sam, at first I think.
TMZ seems to be trying to push her for any reaction. They are vultures, anything for clicks.
Their “oh, no. We are just reporting” No. They are actively working to set her off and stalking her, so if it happens they are “on the scene.”
Why does B stay in CA? She doesn’t see her boys on a regular time schedule.
If I was her, I’d move to Canada. And stay off SM.
I agree she needs to stay off Social Media being on there is never going to be healthy for her. She can stay in CA just leave LA and its surrounding areas.
CA has private cities/towns many celebrities and rich people live in them. Doris Day, for example, lived in one by the mountains off the coast. People know she lived there, but it’s such a private area that; the paparazzi couldn’t get there. You can see the town from the freeway, but the road to go up there is completely hidden away and only known by the residents.
Doris Day lived in Carmel, which is 300 miles north of LA
@ TheVolvesSeidr
Yes she lived in Carmel Valley Village which is extremely private area. It’s About 5 hours away from LA which would give Britney the privacy she needs away from the paparazzi, but still in the state as her sons.
If we could get a reliable number on all of the people who have profiteered off of Britney and a dollar amount for the exploitation of her these many years, it would be staggering. The amount of betrayal she has experienced is absolutely unreal 💔
Yes. One of the biggest issues is that she was basically a huge cash cow for so many people that I don’t think they cared about helping her get proper treatment to where she could have some semblance of a semi-independent life. They would have preferred to have her just well enough to record albums and get on stage for those residencies, but not well enough to be able to have a say in her own life. I also suspect that the way they had doctors drugging her worsened any already existing mental health issues she had/has.
Riddle me this. Back when things first fell apart and Britney’s dad was made conservator, why didn’t they eventually take her back to that huge mansion she built for her mother in Louisiana where she could have had a real break and work on recovery? New Orleans was in driving distance of her hometown and I would imagine they could have found quality treatment for her there. So why the rush to get her back to recording, touring, then the residencies?
The only thing outside them exploiting her is are kids were/are based in LA if she moved out of state she wouldn’t get much visitation with them.
I love Britney, but there is no way Sam would have married her if she wasn’t rich.