Jamie Foxx’s daughter: My dad is fine, he’s been out of the hospital for weeks

Just over a month ago, while filming Back In Action, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a “medical complication”. That’s what his daughter Corrine called it. The details of what happened remain a mystery. As the weeks passed, rumors started to circulate that Jamie Foxx was still in trouble. Now his daughter Corrine is putting those rumors to rest on Instagram:
Corrine Foxx’s statement: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”
Nick Cannon is filling in for Jamie on Beat Shazam: Fox — the network, not the person — announced last week that Nick Cannon would be filling in as host on the show until the family Foxx returns. “Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” Fox said in a statement.
His upcoming film release got pushed back: The animated Strays, featuring the voices of Foxx and Will Ferrell, was recently moved from June 9 to Aug. 18, back-filling a date vacated by Universal’s R-rated comedy Please Don’t Destroy. The WGA Strike is partly the reason for Strays‘ move. Also, though, an original bawdy comedy like that requires all the late night TV talk show promotion it can get, and Foxx is one of the best there is at such promotion.
I’m relieved that Jamie is out of the hospital and recovering. Reading between the lines it sounds like whatever happened, it was serious. The only clue I could find about it is how people talked about his recovery. People mentioned multiple times that he was awake again–Nick Cannon told ET he was “awake” and “alert,” and an unnamed source told TMZ that he was “communicating now”. This suggests that at some point, he may have been unresponsive. That must have been terrifying for his family and I’m glad he pulled through. What’s weird is that press reports got it so wrong. There were rumors that his family was preparing for the worst, when he’s apparently out and about playing pickleball. (Off topic but is pickleball trending right now? My mom just started playing it for the first time and she hates sports.)
Jamie’s hospital stay came after some alleged on-set drama. The Sun reported in March that he had a “major meltdown” and fired an executive producer, two directors, and his driver. Since the story’s from The Sun I’m taking it with a grain of salt. Taylor Swift may give them the scoop about her boyfriends, but otherwise I don’t trust them that much. I don’t think Jamie is known for being uncooperative on set, it sounds out of character for him. Maybe he had completely legitimate reasons for firing those people, although firing the driver seems kind of random. I think it’s possible that Jamie is experiencing a lot of stress and that’s why he (allegedly) went off on these people. I checked his IMDB and he has four projects slated for release this year, plus five other TV and movie projects in various stages of development. With that many projects, I would be stressed, too. I’m glad Nick Cannon is filling in for Jamie on his TV show so he can continue to rest and recover. And I wonder what the “exciting work announcement” is going to be.
I’m relieved Jamie is out of the hospital. He’s a great talent.
Jamie is notoriously private about his personal life and I’m sure he’s thinking his health status isn’t the public’s business, but absent of updates there is an information vacuum that tabloids are going to fill with their wild speculations.
It sounds like Jamie was incredibly stressed and needs time off.
It sounds like he’s back home and going through rehab. I can understand the reticence to disclose too much as it would affect his ability to be booked in future if he can’t be insured.
Hope he makes a speedy recovery.
Huh. Good observation; that never occurred to me. Could definitively been an overdose or addiction-related medical issue. In which case, I wish him the best through recovery. Addition is no effing joke on the body.
This is a very strange story. Not releasing a direct statement and not making an appearance is really ramping up the fear and attention.
And yes, pickleball is in right now, or at least trying to be. i think a new franchise started and they were going really hard on college campuses trying to get young people to become entreprenuers in their hometowns and build it as a business. I don’t think it’s really taken off though?
I’m deducing that he is back home and in recovery, but he’s not back to his old self yet and he won’t show his face until he is.
Sorry but I mostly blame Corrine for the rumors. Nobody knew Jamie was in the hospital and she gave no limited details of his health. Then she didn’t give any type of update. If she said something a few days after he left the hospital instead of weeks, the rumors wouldn’t have been so bad. Although curiosity of what happened to him would have happened.
Yeah, whatever actually happened, the messaging was botched. Blaming the media for the speculation that got started by her own vague and misleading statements is absurd. Hope he’s really ok. He seems like such a good guy.
I’m focusing my mind’s energy on his complete recovery. Whatever happened, it was serious and scary and I wish him well. And if they’re hoping he’ll be up to do promotion not in one month but three, maybe there’s been considerable progress and recovery already.
But, yeah, whatever this “meltdown” was could have been a symptom of what was about to happen. A stroke causing unusual behavior? A heart attack where he was feeling unwell and lashed out? Out-of-character behavior should be cause for concern before it turns into a medical catastrophe. This reminds me of what happened to Bob Odenkirk. Again, in his case, immediate on-set intervention saved his life. Sounds like film and TV sets have some pros around for just such emergencies.
Yea I’ve noticed in my 40’s that men in the months / weeks prior to a heart attack seem to be off kilter. Once they have that heart attack it’s like Oh that makes sense. Not enough oxygen to the brain.
This was my thought too. There are a number of medical problems that can significantly alter someone’s behavior, particularly right before something major happens. Hopefully whatever happens he makes a full recovery.
Can’t speak about Foxx’s health, but pickleball is huge. There’s a professional league and various sports figures are buying up expansion teams.
I noticed that pickleball was suddenly everywhere and everyone was playing it within the last year and I was actually surprised because I hadn’t heard about it since we were made to play it in gym class in the mid 90’s. I honestly thought it was just a made up game that you played in gym because my kids have also played sports type games that I’ve never heard of in gym.
Hoping Jamie makes a full recovery.
Pickleball is fun to play, but leagues can get very competitive. Whenever I hear about it, what comes to mind is endless drama. I think some of that is that it’s a racquet sport made very easy to play, so when you are playing to win, how cutthroat you are makes the difference. That said it is fun for a friendly game where no one cares about the score.
Realizing some of the drama is communities, senior centers, and such facing battles over whether to convert tennis courts to pickle ball courts.
Glad Jamie is recovering. I can imagine as a daughter she wasn’t crafting a vetted PR statement when she posted about his health. Being emotional and fearful for him. But the media sees that and will run with it and speculate for clicks and traffic. Can’t unring the bell and control it after it is out there.
I went down some youtube pickleball videos. It’s an interesting sport. There was a video in San Diego on a public court. Tennis players were losing their minds seeing pickleball players use and adjust the courts. The war of Tennis v. Pickle Ball continues….
Our high school had a pickleball tournament when I was a young ‘un, back 20-some years ago. It was awesome! Pretty much the entire school participated — it’s more accessible and easier to pick up than tennis, but still can be progressively sophisticated. I wish we had courts by me now… in rural Indiana LOL
Maybe it’s bc Jeremy Renner posted photos in hospital so fast after his accident that folks want to see Jamie publicly. But JF can be as private as he wants to be.
It is no one’s biz.
When A list celebs like Paul Newman, now Bruce Willis become ill, and the tabs track them outside hospitals, etc. I hate that, it’s morbid. And an invasion of privacy.
Yes, I member before Elizabeth Taylor died when she was in and out of the hospital the paparazzi were so gross taking around the hospital trying to get any picture of her. They invaded her privacy by trying to pay off doctors and nurses to get updates on her It was just completely disgusting.
Yes, pickleball has taken off. Used to be for retirees but many ages into it now.
I hope Jamie is OK, and whatever is going on is his own business to share or not share, whatever he chooses. Glad to hear he’s home and doing well.
Pickleball has been a thing for a few years here, and the area where I work, the towns are going crazy building courts.
Tbh, if his daughter reported he was in the hospital for “medical complications” and to respect their privacy, she should have (or an official statement from Jamie’s team should have) reported that he left the hospital weeks ago when he actually left the hospital. She didn’t have to say he was in the hospital in the first place so, don’t tell us half the story, have people literally praying for him when he’s been home playing pickleball, and then shake her head saying how people are making stuff up… that’s what’s going to happen if you light a match and make no effort to put it out for a month.
I don’t know the whole situation seems weird to me. Clearly they wanted to keep things private, so I’m surprised they announced he was in the hospital in the first place.
You have Nick Cannon running to ET he making statements that he’s “awake” and “alert,” his daughter is saying he’s been home for weeks and out running around playing pickleball, but he’s not making any statements.
My question is why isn’t Jamie speaking for himself? Unless this is a decoy, and it’s actually a lot more serious than they want us to believe.
Corrine’s statement is suspicious. Nick Cannon’s statement is in line with Toure’s disastrous Twitter thread. Why isn’t his publicist handling this? This is a mess.
Not an attorney but for those who are or know the law: could Foxx’s attorney send a cease-and-desist to Toure? Or some kind of vaguely threatening letter in legal-ese to get him to stop talking instead of Corrine posting on Instagram Foxx is playing pickleball (what????) without any images? Foxx has been famous and rich for too long for this incident to be handled so sloppily.
Yes why aren’t Jamie’s PR people and his management taking care of this, that’s what they get paid for. Why is his daughter taking over speaking for him in the situation, especially after she claims he’s OK.
I had to Google who this Toure Person is my god why hasn’t Jamie’s PR person taken care of Toure and Nick and why is Toure allowed to keep talking? Something else is definitely going on here.