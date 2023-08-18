You guys, Princess Kate ‘echoed Meghan Markle by going barefoot’

There are so many open secrets within the royal media and it’s going to be so funny when some of those secrets come spilling out one day. The “open secret” I want to discuss in this post is the one where everyone has agreed to not point out that the Princess of Wales pays attention to every single thing the Duchess of Sussex says, does and wears, and then Kate copies everything about Meghan in her own lunatic way (with buttons). Here’s a list of various things Kate has copied from Meghan, just off the top of my head: Aquazurra heels; pants as workwear; full ensembles; color schemes and fonts; the word “Together”; jewelry. Not only that, but Kate will go out of her way to react to something Meghan has said or done. After the Netflix series aired, after Meghan spoke about how she’s a hugger and she wasn’t expecting Will and Kate to be so reserved and stiff, Kate truly ran around hugging everyone she saw. Meghan also was known to putter around the house barefoot. Enter CopyKeen!! This was the Daily Mail’s headline: “Kate Middleton echoed Meghan Markle by going barefoot at Roman Kemp’s parents’ home where she casually ‘chatted to his family and dogs’” Take that, Meghan! Kate can go barefoot and mingle with peasants too! From Roman Kemp’s interview:

A few years ago he talked about mental health issues with Prince William and Prince Harry and the Princess of Wales (then the Duchess of Cambridge). “I’ve been lucky enough to work with — I was going to say both sides of the family. I’ve been lucky enough to speak to them both about mental health.” After the documentary the Princess of Wales called him. “It was an honour but it was one of the weirdest things. We had a Zoom call, just her and me.” They decided to make a short online film in which they discussed men and suicide. “And she was like, ‘Oh, you know, I can come over to your place and do it there.’ And I just said, ‘No, let’s go to my parents’. It’s a bigger house. I don’t want to bring royalty to a flat in Vauxhall.’ “We were sitting at the kitchen counter, with my mum and dad and my sister with all the dogs, and Kate was there with us. The funniest thing was she didn’t have any shoes on because she was respectful enough to take her shoes off at the door. That really stuck in my head because you never see royalty with no shoes.”

[From The Times]

LOL, Roman was just like “wow, Kate was polite and she took off her shoes when she came to my mum’s house” and the Daily Mail is like SEE? KATE GOES BAREFOOT JUST LIKE MEGHAN. This is one of those rare moments where I don’t even think Kate was making an unhinged point about copying Meghan, but as I said, it’s going to be so funny when all of these open secrets really start spilling out.

