You guys, Princess Kate ‘echoed Meghan Markle by going barefoot’

There are so many open secrets within the royal media and it’s going to be so funny when some of those secrets come spilling out one day. The “open secret” I want to discuss in this post is the one where everyone has agreed to not point out that the Princess of Wales pays attention to every single thing the Duchess of Sussex says, does and wears, and then Kate copies everything about Meghan in her own lunatic way (with buttons). Here’s a list of various things Kate has copied from Meghan, just off the top of my head: Aquazurra heels; pants as workwear; full ensembles; color schemes and fonts; the word “Together”; jewelry. Not only that, but Kate will go out of her way to react to something Meghan has said or done. After the Netflix series aired, after Meghan spoke about how she’s a hugger and she wasn’t expecting Will and Kate to be so reserved and stiff, Kate truly ran around hugging everyone she saw. Meghan also was known to putter around the house barefoot. Enter CopyKeen!! This was the Daily Mail’s headline: “Kate Middleton echoed Meghan Markle by going barefoot at Roman Kemp’s parents’ home where she casually ‘chatted to his family and dogs’” Take that, Meghan! Kate can go barefoot and mingle with peasants too! From Roman Kemp’s interview:
A few years ago he talked about mental health issues with Prince William and Prince Harry and the Princess of Wales (then the Duchess of Cambridge). “I’ve been lucky enough to work with — I was going to say both sides of the family. I’ve been lucky enough to speak to them both about mental health.”
After the documentary the Princess of Wales called him. “It was an honour but it was one of the weirdest things. We had a Zoom call, just her and me.” They decided to make a short online film in which they discussed men and suicide. “And she was like, ‘Oh, you know, I can come over to your place and do it there.’ And I just said, ‘No, let’s go to my parents’. It’s a bigger house. I don’t want to bring royalty to a flat in Vauxhall.’
“We were sitting at the kitchen counter, with my mum and dad and my sister with all the dogs, and Kate was there with us. The funniest thing was she didn’t have any shoes on because she was respectful enough to take her shoes off at the door. That really stuck in my head because you never see royalty with no shoes.”
LOL, Roman was just like “wow, Kate was polite and she took off her shoes when she came to my mum’s house” and the Daily Mail is like SEE? KATE GOES BAREFOOT JUST LIKE MEGHAN. This is one of those rare moments where I don’t even think Kate was making an unhinged point about copying Meghan, but as I said, it’s going to be so funny when all of these open secrets really start spilling out.
Note by CB: Get the Top 10 stories about Kate copying Meghan’s style when you subscribe to our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays which I personally write.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, Avalon Red, Cover Images and Backgrid.
it’s one thing to go barefoot in your own house, totally gross to do it another’s. wear some little no-show socks ffs. she can copy but she never, ever gets it right.
I know a lot of people who think wearing outdoor shoes inside is not just impolite but really dirty. I grew up wearing outdoor shoes inside but in the last years, and especially since covid, I leave shoes at the door.
What?! It’s rude to wear shoes and track dirt and grime into someone else’s house. And I highly doubt Kate was barefoot.
my comment suggested she wear socks, not shoes. we have never worn shoes in our own house but if going to someone else’s house we have the courtesy of wearing socks. since barefoot means without socks or shoes I assume the speaker actually meant what he said.
I think what Josephine is pointing out is that it’s rude to go barefoot – ie nothing on your feet – in other people’s homes. She’s not saying one should wear shoes, especially in an outside-shoes off house, yes, that is also rude.
She’s explicitly saying wear socks.
But in most outside-shoes-off cultures, it’s also rude to be barefoot in other’s homes. You wear inside slippers or socks. Even if you are wearing shoes without socks, it’s polite to keep a tiny pair of socks with you to put on when you enter a shoes-off space. Bare feet are rude/gross to many
I saw a pic and it seems william was also channeling meghan because he was also removing his shoes, so I guess there was something really particular about that moment where the HAD to take off their shoes. half the story is missing here
So here’s my question. We grew up wearing shoes inside. I don’t now. But if it’s sandal weather and I’m at someone else’s house, what do I do? My feet are clean, my sandals are outside shoes.i don’t have socks in 30 40c temps.
BTW Kate would never take shoes off.. The the fq!
Yes to all of this. Whenever these discussions come up I’m always so surprised because I grew up in the Midwest and still live here and have always taken shoes off inside of my house and everyone’ else’s. I honestly didn’t even know it was a thing for people to leave shoes on in their house and it would always bother me that the characters of sitcoms I watched always kept their shoes on because it didn’t seem realistic to me. I would feel so weird wearing my outdoor shoes inside of someone else’s house too especially because I don’t do it at my own home. I will always make sure I have or wear socks if I visit people as well. I mean I remember growing up and during holidays or any kind of gathering the piles of shoes at the front door and having to find yours when you left. I also don’t think I have ever visited anyone that’s said it was fine for me to keep my shoes on inside either. My aunt who is in her 80’s and has Parkinson’s though physically has a really hard time taking her shoes off and walking so I let her wear hers in my house when she visits because I’m not forcing my elderly aunt to do that and I clean the floors afterwards.
Oh I love a good shoes on/shoes off in the house internet debate!! Here’s what I can tell you from years of seeing this debate in various forums.
It’s cultural/regional.
If you are over someone’s house who asks you to take your shoes off, take your shoes off.
If you aren’t sure if someone has a preference, just ask.
In my area most people wear shoes in the house, I can’t think of a house I went to growing up or go to regularly now where shoes aren’t worn inside. But my ILs always take their shoes off at the door so when I’m there (they’re a few states away), I take my shoes off. But in general I ask the first time I’m at a new house.
Becks1, next it will be the toilet paper roll over or under debate. People are truly blessed to live where these are the issues!!
Based on their outfits it was winter so she would have had socks on. When they say ‘barefoot’ I’m sure that’s what they actually mean.
I believe there is some cultural difference here, in England most houses are shoes off so it’s basic courtesy to check when you arrive at someone’s home and most people do.
This to me is more of her middle class upbringing showing (in a good way). I’m sure none of the born royals would think twice about wandering round someone’s home in their outdoor shoes. What, no valet to remove one’s shoes and provide slippers???
I’m a Black American. We ALWAYS take our shoes off in our houses – and especially in other people’s. We consider it gross not to. I’m also Muslim and wearing shoes indoors is considered rude.
@Becks, same, and thank you— this conversation always makes me so anxious because I’m afraid I’ve inadvertently been rude at other people’s houses for my entire life, but I would never just automatically take my shoes off at someone else’s house. (I kind of feel like THAT would be rude/presumptuous, somehow, like, “I’m just going to go ahead and make myself comfortable since I plan on staying a while!” or something.)
There are a few times I’ve been asked by someone who asks everyone who comes into their house to take them off- usually with a little basket or something by the door- and obviously I do so immediately, but I would never think to just do it upon arriving at someone’s house or asking them to do it at mine. I mean, we had our son’s first birthday party at my mother’s house, with about 40-ish people there, and no one took their shoes off; the issue of people’s shoes never crossed my mind one way or another. And it doesn’t make me feel like the house was filthy after that; it’s not as if people were putting their feet on furniture or beds or anything.
Plus, at family gatherings, people tend to wander between being in the house and outside (not in the winter, obviously), and they aren’t constantly taking their shoes off and then putting them back on again every 15 minutes. And I would feel SO weird asking someone like a contractor or plumber, electrician, etc. to take their shoes off if they come to the house to work— that seems so bizarre to me.
It’s definitely a regional/cultural issue, but reading some of these comments makes me want to cry because now I’m so scared that I’ve offended people! But I didn’t grow up with this being a thing (unless it was something like muddy snow boots), and none of my friends or neighbors did it either, so it isn’t something that would ever cross my mind.
I’m Canadian living in Europe and no matter the house I’ve been to (whatever religion, etc) people are almost always expected to take their outside shoes off when inside. To not do so is rude and dirty.
@Lorelei there was a whole episode of Sex and the City about this!! When Carrie takes her shoes off at that party and someone else takes them and Carrie is SO MAD lol. (I mean I would be too, they were Manolos.)
@lorelei- May I ask what region you grew up in? It’s interesting to see how people have the complete opposite idea of what is considered rude, I’m not saying it’s bad just really interesting since it seems like we all are from the US.
Also, when it comes to contractors or some worker coming to my house which doesn’t happen often I don’t ask that they remove their shoes because I don’t plan on them being their long or being in my kids bedrooms or anything but most around here have little slip on plastic or fabric booties that look like shower caps that they put over the soles of their shoes as to not track stuff in.
His parents may have had a ‘no shoes in the house’ rule & so she complied. Yay for her. Which means, of course, she likely wasn’t barefoot, as the DM says, but in her socks.
As you pointed out that interesting thing is the headline that she ”echoed” Meghan. Agree it will be interesting when the truth will out, on all of it.
I’m going to guess she was still in socks, but Mail don’t care. It’s got a headline to write.
The Mail will twist anything to stop people, remembering that Kate is pretty C.O.M.M.O.N, when all is said, and done.
Also, Meg’s hair. Wish she could muster a sincere smile though.
But taking off your shoes in someone else’s house because that is their culture or custom? That’s just polite, and good for her.
When I get out of bed in the morning, the first thing I do is put on running shoes. They stay on my feet until I go to bed. I cannot handle the pain of walking barefoot. This has been my life for the past 10+ years. Needless to say, I rarely enter other people’s homes because of this. My friends are different of course, they all let me keep my shoes inside their homes. The specialists expect to amputate my feet within the next two years. A dr. at the pain management clinic told me that even with the source of the pain gone, my brain is still going to remember that pain, so I will still feel it. I feel backed against a wall, trapped with no escaping my future. Other than that, things are good:)
My heart hurts for you and the pain you’re in. I hope someone is able to find a solution for your pain.
Thank you for your kind thoughts, @ThatsNotOkay.
This disorder, Chronic Regional Dystrophy Syndrome comes with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. For 29% of the people with this neuropathic disorder, the pain is more than they can handle and they remove themselves from it. Almost one in three opt out because of the pain. That’s sorta scary. I myself am up to 15mg of morphine daily and it doesn’t even fizz on me. My morphine levels have climbed for years and I don’t want any more. I like my brain, and I’m pretty sure I won’t like my brain on drugs.
Lady D I’m sorry you’re in so much pain. I’m not sure where you are, but I implore you to pay out of pocket and see either a functional doctor or a naturopath. Western medicine couldn’t help me when I was in awful pain, mostly nerve pain. I see a naturopath who is a regenerative joint specialist and yes I’ve paid him a couple thousand over the past 3 years, but he’s done a series of injections of ozone into many of my joints and my pain is totally gone. I had a mold illness and issues with heavy metals. Good luck to you!
I’m going to do that today, @morgfunk. Thank you, thank you for the recommendation. I would have never thought of that, and they sure don’t mention it at pain clinics.
I’m so sorry, Lady D. Foot pain is terrible.
@LadyD
Another weapon to add to your arsenal for dealing with chronic pain could be mindfulness meditation, taught sometimes with biofeedback techniques. It doesn’t cure pain but it can address the strong relation between mind and body, stress and inflammation. People have reported the ability to make pain more bearable and break the spiral using these techniques. Please check into it if you’re interested. Sending you wishes for health and healing!
Oh, my goodness, @LadyD! I am so sorry for your difficulties! I wish there were some other pathway for you! Wishing you all the best.
It is polite, which is why its funny that the headline literally is Kate echoed Meghan Markle. It could have said something about Kate following custom, Kate being super polite and courteous, etc. But nope. She echoed Meghan.
@ Becks1, agreed!! Cheers to the Fail for having gone down that route of pointing how it’s KEEN that copies Meghan and NOT the other way around!!
@ Lady D, I am immensely sorry of your feet situation. I am hopeful that an alternative solution can be found once your podiatrist has made the decision that you must have your feet amputated. My thoughts are with you at this harrowing time. Sending you love and virtual hugs too!! 🤗🤗🤗
Thanks for that, BothSidesNow. I actually told the specialist that if they wanted to take my feet, they were going to have to find me first.
Add my name to the list of people feeling sad about all your pain, LadyD, and wishing you all the very best. I sincerely hope that an alternative solution can be found, and I’m sending you love.
And handbags. She never carried handled bags until Meghan did. Always clutches.
Roman Kemp gave a simple and elegant account of his interactions with Kate, William and Harry that made it clear he is not there to pick sides, just to speak about the cause of mental health.
It should be the most basic thing to do when you are working on a cause, but we have seen so many people in the philantropy world going for bat for the Windsors when they should be doing the work, so it becomes admirable and commendable when someone is not baited by the tabloids.
ugh whenever i see that pic of Doria with meghan, i just can’t help thinking what a beautiful, elegant and lovely woman Doria seems to be. Meghan def gets her class from her (…given her other parent is a POS). it’s also sad bc i am sure as a mother she must be incredibly heartbroken for the way her daughter is/was treated.
and yes, meg showed kate how to wear business separates, which she had a lot of experience with working on Suits and also being a working woman. Kate…does tea party frilly and state dinner stuffy british wear. feel like British aristocrats generally veer less modern and kinda stuffy.
I could watch Suits just for the outfits! Especially the ladies.
All I can say is when they interviewed Meghan’s mom for the documentary she was just so cute and has such a mom voice in the best way possible! I wanted more clips of Doria!!!
Doria is far more regal than Camilla.
Def. Gosh…Camilla as a standard of regal is so so so so low.
Whew! I knew they (the tabloids and the RF) were hurting, but they are hurting bad! Y’all could’ve had a bad bitch, but yall bet everything on stale, pale, and (mostly) male!!!😏
Kaiser, you should add the side by side of the black suits to the collection of “kate copying Meghan” pics. That one was SO blatant.
as for this – woman takes shoes off in a house, NBD. But its the spin here that is super interesting. Kate is copying Meghan by going barefoot. the british press have so much they want to sasy about Kate, lol.
The black suits, the white suits, the straightened hair parted down the middle and pin-tucked behind the ears, the wide-legged slacks…I’ve actually lost count.
Your list plus the blue top with black slacks which Meghan wore in a gymnasium during her early pregnancy yeaar.
Oh there is so much copying!! From hairstyles to zoom rooms to clothes. The black suit stands out to me though because that one was so blatant. Like it was the exact same suit. She really has no shame.
My personal favorite was Kate suddenly papped out shopping (for books I think), wearing a blue turtleneck and coat in the same color blue of the dress Meghan had on in the iconic umbrella shot with Harry that had been taken just a day or two before. What a sad, sad woman.
@Becks1, that’s what I find particularly disturbing about Kate’s copying–it’s not limited to just clothes. It’s hair, it’s shoes, it’s jewelry, it’s mannerisms, it’s zoom backgrounds, it’s everything. Kate has serious issues.
@windyriver The photo of K in the coat same shade of blue as M’s dress just a day or 2 after H&M’s iconic in-the-rain photo was when I first thought K was seriously deranged. Not just weird and jealous. I wondered how scary out of control was K behind the scenes?
Funny, I didn’t read it like that from the comments. Loads of Brits have do the no shoes in the house and people usually ask whether to keep their shoes on when entering someone’s house, which is clearly what she did
I assume socks were involved.
As usual, very stirry article headline.
“loads of Brits have do the no shoes in the house” Really? Because in my experience, people are not bothered about bringing their own dirty shoes to their homes much less those of their visitors.
I have a no outside shoes policy in the house but my partner’s side of the family (they’re white British) will either ignore it because they are too lazy to take them off or take them off for a bit and then put them on again. It’s gross because I have to go around cleaning the floors, not a problem with the kitchen floors as they don’t have a carpet but time consuming for the carpeted floors.
I’m surprised that Roman Kemp’s a bit subdued, he went batting for bill and khant when it was announced that Harry & Meghan were stepping back which has work as the keens have connected with him.
Loving the sweeping generalisations about us Brits all over the site today! FWIW I can’t bear anyone coming into our house without taking their shoes off & I can only think of a couple of households I know where it’s thought of as appropriate. & one of those, the husband who does a very physical filthy job, gets into bed without showering at the end of the day! I know I’m fairly grubby on the whole but that makes me feel queasy! So, no, no shoes on in our house or most people I know.
Yikes. 41 year old mother and wife and is obsessed with the woman who she helped harass and torture. She needs to understand that with Meghan this is who she IS. She’s not a person posing or pretending just to be liked.
And the British press are so desperate to have the best princess theyre trying to turn Katie into Meghan.
Not working.
Oh man the British press is hurting. They know they are left with the boring, workshy and frankly aging badly Wales couple. They have a decade before the next generation becomes interesting. I really feel for the kids because they are going to be forced to carry the load far before they should be asked to.
Well, the camel coat with the darker turtleneck is a pretty timeless classic, especially for the well to do. You could say they are both copying Victoria Beckham or Carolyn Bessette or Jackie O as a few examples of women known to have worn this combination in the past.
Now I want a camel coat but the color totally washes me out!
No, it was a total Meghan copycat look. Kate never wore monochromatic outfits like that pre-Meghan.
Someone on here even made a joke that Kate’s next appearance she was going to be in head to toe camel and like an hour later those pictures came out.
What @Becks1 said! And NOBODY is copying Victoria Beckham.
You’re leaving out a lot of context. Kate used to dress a very specific way that included coatdresses galore, short skirts with tights, frilly tops and dresses with lots of buttons–a very fussy and girly way of dressing. The moment Meghan showed up with her turtlenecks and wide-legged trousers with long, opened camel coats, she presented an entirely different way for a British royal to dress. It was chic, minimal, and modern instead of frilly and stuffy. The moment Meghan left, Kate in a sense “raided Meg’s closet” and completely changed the way she dressed from head to toe. Suddenly monochromatic outfits appeared. Turtlenecks and open coats appeared. Wide-legged trousers appeared. Kate has copied so Meghan so blatantly on so many occasions, I don’t know how her stans aren’t cringing into their mugs of tea. She flat out wore Meghan’s sleek and very specific hairdo from the red-dress night of their farewell weekend while on the Bahamas Flop Tour. She changed her Zoom backgrounds during the pandemic when she saw Meghan doing a more casual approach sitting on a couch. I mean, there’s just no denying that any of this is not intentional on Kate’s part. It’s embarrassing to watch.
This is so interesting because I didn’t grow up with “no shoes in the house.” We wouldn’t want our guests to think they are dirty or that they are an inconvenience we have to clean up after. But, in the US, I have had guests who ask about removing their shoes and that’s fine, I don’t mind, and I get that it’s a different way of thinking and a gesture of politeness.
I didn’t grow up that way either. I remember visiting an aunt’s house where she had us take our shoes off (wall to wall white carpeting! white!!) & my mother thought it was so pretentious. I never really encountered the practice until I moved to Hawaii, where it’s pretty common. Whatever someone wants for their own home is their prerogative, but I would really appreciate it if people would think to provide a bench or chair if that’s their rule, because some of us have balance issues!
LOL! CopyKeen strikes again!! Roman Kemp’s parents aren’t exactly peasants though – he’s a Nepo baby. His dad (and uncle) was in spandau ballet and his mum is Shirley of Pepsi & Shirley of Wham fame. He’s also related to Jude Law / Sadie Frost as her eldest is Gary Kemp’s kid.
What I thought….. the Kemp family are desperate for honours. Or even knighthoods.
The real question is whether Kate will emerge from the holidays in black and white stripes or white jeans and a camel coat. There’s going to be some seriously keen shopping after Meghan appears at the IG. Last time, it was the white suit that became a thing.
So is ok for royals to be barefoot now? I seem to remember Meghan being bashed for meeting William and Kate with no shoes on. And Harry was bashed for being barefoot in photos taken at his own house.
And Meg was in their own home!! Can you imagine, taking offense at someone being barefoot in their own home??
There actually is so more she has copied. I’ve seen so many pictures where Kate literally copied Meghans mannerisms for photo ops when she interacted in the same setting as Meghan and one with the same person Meghan interacted with. She placed her arm over the lady just like Meghan did for the photo op. So much she has done/worn that I have lost count.
But her changing zoom rooms sticks in my mind. She started changing them each time Meghan did to copy her. Kate literally had her staff ship her an orchid flower and she placed it in a room with a window just like Meghan had on one of her zooms. Then when Meghan sat on her couch with stuff in the background, then kate had to change her zoom to sitting on a couch…
Its really insane how much she stalks Meghan.
The mannerisms is so true. It’s hard to chart but it really did feel like she changed the way she interacted with people to be more like Meghan. It works for Meghan bc it’s authentically who she is but it feels forced and fake with Kate. I have no idea but I bet Kate came across better at engagements pre-Meghan bc she was just being herself. The stalking is so single white female. Creepy af.
There’s this little pat on the shoulder Meghan does when she’s interacting with people that Kate tried to copykeen but she did it to the wrong person. She was at an event and she tried it with Mo Salah but he visibly shrugged and backed away because he’s Muslim and she’s not supposed to touch him.
@ Julianna, that’s what Keen is, a stalker!! Keen copies Meghan because she WANTS the admiration and what Meghan exudes but Keen doesn’t have it in her! Keen can dress, zoom and photo-op ALL damn day, everyday but she will NEVER be a class act that Meghan is because she is incapable of it!!
@ Jais, it is creepy AF!! Keen is exposing herself to be as incapable and incompetent all the while. How pathetic!
Wearing outdoor shoes in the house is gross anyway. You’re tracking all the dirt and grime from outdoors into your home. And it’s even more rude to do so in someone else’s house. This just sounds to me that for once Kate actually had a little sense and took her shoes off so as not to drag in unwanted dirt. This is hardly the same as going barefoot lol.
Exactly. Us Koreans take off our shoes and put on slippers inside. We normally offer slippers for guests. Socks are ok but barefoot is a bit icky especially if it’s not your own house and if other people wear outdoor shoes inside that house. It’s also a bit icky if the flooring is shiny tiles and you are leaving sweaty footprints on it.
From the photo, it looks like it was cold weather at the time and she was probably wearing socks, in which case it’s not really barefoot. This just reeks of desperation either way.
She has been dying since Spare to try to reverse the fussy image of her showing up to an informal dinner and H&M’s flat in full royal drag, while Meghan was barefoot in jeans. Bizarre woman.
I read “in full durag drag” for some reason and laughed my ass off imagining Kate in a headwrap.
Kind of pathetic being some one else’s echo all the time.
Grow a personality.
And a spine while Keen is at it.
I just can’t get over the fact that Meghan is the “older” sister-in-law LMAOOOOO
Kate Is so creepy, she’s a Meghan stalker
We’re a shoes-off house. Good for Kate for removing her shoes. Now, that’s my quota of positive Kate comments for the year.
The bar is so low for this woman. Taking your shoes off inside the house is a basic polite thing to do and the sycophants in the Uk praise her for that.
No wonder why that family is so out of touch. They get credit for doing nothing.
1. Have googled Kemp, check
Trigger warning: I wear shoes inside my house. And other people’s homes I live in the USA. I am an American. Everyone I know in my town and state does the same. How can this be?
The idea of keeping shoes on in the house is disgusting. Tracking dirt everywhere. If your feet aren’t fit to be seen… Clean them or keep socks on.
Moving to the USA from Asia was absurd in many ways, but basic shoe hygiene was up there. Good for Meghan lol. No comment about the other.
Whenever I go to someone’s home, I pack foldable slippers in my bag. That way, I can honour my host’s preference whilst still managing my personal comfort. I don’t like walking around in bare feet, socked feet or stockinged feet. I just don’t. For me, it’s uncomfortable, so I bring slippers. Slippers that I KNOW have never, ever been outside. They are special slippers worn only at other people’s homes.
Re foot pain: my doctor wrote me a prescription for Birkenstock sandals and told me to never to be barefoot again. The prescription was accepted as part of my medical costs on taxes and extended health plan. They help, especially with ankle/knee/hip/back pain.
In my own home: I move between indoor/outdoors constantly. Also, I have dogs. And a kid. When people come to my home and take their shoes off, I ask them to put them on again…not to protect us from them, but to protect them from us! Floors are not my first priority relating to cleanliness. When you’re an only parent working full time priorities shift. I’d rather spend time w/dogs and kid than cleaning. That, and I can be lazy about the floors…well, honestly, about housework in general. I remember once visiting my sister and she asked me to vacuum the living room and though of course I did it, in my head I was thinking “WHY?” … because to me, her living room was already looking pristine. Different strokes for different folks. Respect is all that’s needed.
In the 90s, all the flats I rented in the UK, from England to Scotland, and visited as a student, had carpets, like everywhere! Sometimes even in the bathroom! Those carpets looked like they’d been installed a good few decades ago and never cleaned. It would have been absolutely gross to walk on that barefoot. I still changed to indoor slippers though, for comfort.