Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift went out partying again, hours after Sophie sued Joe

Sophie Turner went out with Taylor Swift again last night in NYC. They went out to the Hotel Barriére Fouquet with other friends, then they went to Gant, then Mulberry Bar. They were trailed by paparazzi the entire time. Taylor seemed unbothered by the paps, and as you can see in these photos, she was really strutting around as she and the group made all of these location changes. Sophie, on the other hand, was trying to cover her face and hide. Much different from Taylor and Sophie’s New York outing on Tuesday night, where they walked arm in arm like they were sending a specific message.
Thursday night’s outing came just hours after Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe Jonas in a Manhattan court, demanding that their daughters be “returned” to England and that Joe relinquish their daughters’ passports. Joe responded quickly, saying that the children cannot leave the US or be relocated because of the Florida Court order he got weeks ago, an order which he served on Sophie the second he filed for divorce. Interestingly, Joe also said that he and Sophie had a “cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting.” Joe was in Philadelphia yesterday, and he performed with the Jonas Brothers at the Wells Fargo Center last night.
So… Sophie has had their daughters with her in New York since Sunday, and… she’s gone out drinking with Taylor Swift two nights out of five since she’s had the kids? Like… moms can go out and have fun, I’m not saying that. But if you’re in the middle of a messy custodial fight in which your estranged husband is seemingly several steps ahead, you’ve kind of got to admit that the optics aren’t actually in Sophie’s favor. Taylor might be giving Sophie some bad advice here.
Update: Please don’t knee-jerk or put words in my mouth and please use common sense – Joe Jonas has been smearing Sophie Turner for weeks as an unfit mother and someone who likes to “party” and go out drinking. The first time she has the kids solo since he filed for divorce, she goes out bar-hopping with Taylor Swift two nights out of three? This is a bad move for her legally and it genuinely looks like she’s confirming Joe’s stupid narratives.
New York City, NY – Sophie Turner was seen arriving at the luxury Hotel Barriere Fouquet's for a dinner engagement with a friend. As she exited her car, the "Game of Thrones" star shielded her face from the cameras using her handbag. Stylish as always, Turner was spotted wearing a grey dress layered over a white shirt, showcasing her unique sense of fashion.
New York City, NY – Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner head to GANT on Mulberry Street after having dinner together at Barriere Fouquet's in Tribeca
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted leaving the luxurious Barrière Fouquet Hotel in New York City after enjoying dinner together.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted leaving the luxurious Barrière Fouquet Hotel in New York City after enjoying dinner together.
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted leaving the luxurious Barrière Fouquet Hotel in New York City after enjoying dinner together.
Last I checked, Sophie was an adult. If she’s going out with Taylor and other friends, it’s her decision, no matter how ill-advised. It’s not Taylor’s fault.
Yeah the article makes it seem like Taylor was going out with other friends and extended the invite to Sophie. She could have said no.
Sophie doesn’t look relaxed at all or like she’s having fun. And I guess Taylor is older, so people are assuming that she is somehow advising her? My guess is that the kids are already asleep when she goes out but it still seems so odd. I hope they settle quickly and each maintain residences in both countries.
I don’t think this looks as bad as some people think. IMO this is telling Joe Jonas that Sophie could have Taylor’s legal team/money if she needs it. Taylor holds grudges and everyone knows how she feels about JJ.
How is it that not one single person in her circle is telling her how much optics matter? Not a publicist, agent, friend or family member.
I mean, common sense should tell her this is a bad look in the midst of a custody battle. This plays right into his narrative.
It’s unfortunate we live in a society where women are still judged for not being chained to their kids. If these photos were of Joe going out, no one would be asking why he was out having a social life.
This
It’s tremendously unfortunate. But we do. If one parent is claiming the other is a partier during custody proceedings, that parent should avoid appearing like a partier. It’s common sense.
No doubt her kids are safe and happy and healthy while under her care. All the world sees is her out drinking two nights in a row. He’s absolutely gonna try and use that against her.
Right. Her kids are probably already asleep with a nanny at home. Is she supposed to just sit at home while they sleep because she’s getting a divorce? Better learn to knit, Sophie!
If you only have partial custody of your children and you choose to go out partying two of the five nights you have them, I’m side-eyeing you no matter your gender.
Not only are the optics bad, but frankly I’ve got serious questions about your priorities. Keep it together for your kids while you have them and save the all-nighters for when they’re with the other parent.
It’s less than two hours between Philly and NYC by train, why didn’t Joe come home after the concert to be with his kids?
I don’t think anyone on here is saying she should not be able to have a social life or party. The concern is on how this paints her for the divorce proceedings given what Joe has been leaking. It is a bad move. Once things are settled she can fo as she wishes with our having to worry about what move Joe is going to make.
I do have a friend who has partial custody and she saves her wilder nights for when she is without the kids because she wants to have a sober parent available at night. Sophie however is in a different situation where she likely has a live in nanny. I think this is fine as she needs to have her own social life! Parenting solo can be very isolating. I just feel she needs to lay a bit low and make smart moves until custody is settled.
How is this a bad look?
What is a bad look?
She is existing….
And doesnt Joe have the kdis now, so that means she can do any damn flying thing she wants?
@teehee If you really believe that, you are living in a dream world.
Kay, you and Kaiser have it right. The optics are what count and these optics are not doing her any favors
This makes me think about the way celebrity and wealth work differently for women depending on the context.
I believe that many celebrity mothers have nannies who do most of the mothering. Same with wealthy women. This frees them up to do the work of celebrity- being seen out and about.
However, this increasingly conflicts with cultural expectations of motherhood that have now been applied across the board- to the elites and celebrities. I’m thinking of how important it is to portay Kate Middleton as hands on when Elizabeth’s non-involvement with her kids was acceptable.
So, optics matter. Especially for women. Unfortunately.
She needs to be smart in this situation and do things low key, where she won’t get papped, otherwise she’s just giving Joe more ammunition here.
I adore Taylor but I have to admit that as a person she is still stuck in high school
Yes, despite her good intentions, she again comes accross immature. Unlike her outfit, which is very Duchess Meghan to me.
Tres Meghan on the ‘fit.
Im sure taylor means well. But she doesnt have kids and doesnt have anything else to think about besides her and her music so she probably can’t understand truly sophie’s stakes. It’s not her fault, it’s just not her life season yet to understand. Sophie is allowed to do anything she wants , but she should watch out.
I think that old theory, about many child stars being emotionally stuck at the age at which they became famous, might be at play here. For both Sophie and Taylor.
Sophie is a grown woman who can make her own decisions, and I don’t think Taylor is the devil on her shoulder. She just wants to help her friend take her mind off of what promises to be a messy, painful divorce and custody battle. Given Joe’s accusation that Sophie is a neglectful party girl, it would’ve been better if Taylor had suggested something more lowkey, like, “hey, after the kids are in bed, how about coming over to my place for wine and a trashy movie?” But in any case, Sophie could’ve declined, or suggested a more discreet alternative herself. The fact that she didn’t might be an indication her own immaturity. I personally have no problem with her (or any mother!) wanting to go out once the kids are tucked in and the nanny is on the job, but I do wish someone would make sure that she’s aware that a lot of judges are not going to be so sympathetic.
You all know I’m behind on any gossip that isn’t royal.
did Taylor and JJ used to date? So her going out with Sophie is seen as some kind of power move, the two exes uniting against the man?
@becks1 taylor and joe dated for 4 months from july 2008 to oct 2008 and he break up with via phone. Taylor is that petty over a guy she dated 15 years ago just for four months. If any woman behave this way for a guy who she dated for short period of time will dragged to mud. But taylor is white woman she get pass.
Taylor is responsible for another grown adult’s choices? Pfft.
Considering how this site and commenters have been so smart about the misogynistic, racist, and xenophobic campaigns against duchess Megan, I am disappointed on some of the takes here. Why are we perpetuating the bad optics angle. Can he use it? He can try, it has not gone that well for him so far. Should we encourage the perpetuation of expectations and optics for mothers on what is clearly a time when the kids are in bed and he has been doing concerts every night while “having the kids” for the past months? Please…
Agreed. Cowing to the narrative is not the answer, in my opinion.
I completely understand that this is a “bad look” that can be used against her. It might be. That’s exactly the kind of thing JJ would do and it’s low-hanging fruit for him.
Is she “partying” though? Is she even getting drunk? I mean, going out with friends has instantly morphed into judging her as a mother, which is something her to-be douchy ex is an expert in. She is British: pub culture in Ireland and England is also about community and not just drinking. In the States, that culture is not the same.
Her kids are very young. They go to bed at 7:30. If they wake up in the night, and she’s not breast feeding, then a nanny would be able to give them a bottle or whatever else they need, and get them back to sleep. Sophie’s in her 20’s, so she still has the energy to go out after spending a day with her kids. I had my kids in my late 30’s, so I wanted to go to sleep when they did.
We’re talking about the optics, not the reality. someone should be advising her about this stuff.
That part is really getting lost on people. Nobody is saying that she should never go out but if Joe’s narrative is that she’s not interested in raising the kids and would rather be out partying, this shit does virtually nothing to dispel it. Is it a double standard? Absolutely. But it doesn’t help her to make that point in this situation and she needs to deal with reality.
People keep talking about how immature Swift is but Sophie is coming across as a twenty-something who just broke up with a dude and needs to go out and party to forget about him. She needs to buckle down and lay low right now in order to come out on top.
Yes, the OPTICS are what’s bad here. People were on Sophie’s side when Joe Jonas came out swinging about Sophie wanting to party more than she wanted to be around her kids or whatever he was saying.
But she has the kids this week and she’s doing some sort of petty power move pap stroll “thing” with Taylor Swift two nights out of the 4 or 5 she’s had the kids? That’s just not a good look.
Do I think that’s BS that its not a good look? Yes. I have kids, I go out without them, and it was easier when they were younger bc they were asleep with a sitter. But this is the world we live in; Sophie was winning the PR battle IMO despite Joe’s best efforts and this is just setting her back again.
It seems like Sophie has hired a paparazzo for the whole day: first photos of her at the hotel, then the walk with her daughter and finally the evening out with Taylor.
conversely, she’s a celebrity in NYC and is a heat score right now because of the divorce drama.
Sophie went out at night, not during the day. The kids are in bed. She kissed them good night. She has money enough to go to clubs every night and have a babysitter there when the kids are asleep, and it shouldn’t be some huge negative. She also is in the US and seeing friends in NYC. There is a lot of time to make up for since we’ve been in a pandemic, then she’s been working in England. My only issue is all the COVID everyone is going to get. But that’s a choice the world is making, lol.
Also, Joe filed divorce and in so doing got the judge to sign an order that the kids not be transported out of the country. That was really sly and sh*tty, since he only had them briefly in the US because Sophie was working so much and he, prioritizing his “career” too, has dates in the US. The judge’s current order will not necessarily stand, so trying to present it as some triumph and victory is stupid.
It’s like he carefully timed the filing to undermine her claim that they were planning a move to the UK. Nasty.
I will give sophie benefit of doubt for partying , if this thing becomes regular than it will problem for her in eyes of judge. Also sophie should stay hell away from taylor because taylor only care about taylor and her image.
If I was Sophie I would not be partying 2 days in a row amid a nasty custody battle. If the kids are with her … hmm, not good optics. And yes , I am not saying she should not go out, I am sure her kids are in good hands and being looked after, I just think with Joe’s initial allegations of her being a petty girl and a absent mother , she should be careful. She is fighting for her kids now. It sucks even to think she has to be careful , but she will be harshly judged like it always happens to us women.
Anyhow this divorce will be messy! I believe all that she wrote in her legal filling and hope they both can reach and agreement that’s beneficial for their girls.
“It actually looks like Joe’s whole smear campaign about Sophie being a partier was dead on?”
Really? This is the most I have I’ve ever seen Sophie and going out to dinner with friends is not partying.
Seriously this. WTH with these takes?
It’s so so bad.
Not enjoying the takes either. She’s very young, children go to bed early. She’s in NYC and is rich and famous and going through a divorce. If going out with girlfriends (we have no idea if she’s drinking or not really) and having some support in a difficult time is wrong… I don’t want her to be right. I want her to be happy and supported.
yeah. this is what we’re doing? I know this site doesn’t like Taylor, so I guess because she’s out with her it’s an issue.
Totally agree. Women gets support from her girlfriends and has dinner. Better burn them at the stake!
So let’s get this straight: the only way Sophie can possibly win is if she stays home in her bonnet & only tends her flock.
Is that right? Seems to be, given some of these comments.
Comments like : bad optics! Is no one giving her advice? Playing right into his hands!
Ffs. Full stop buying into the sexism society wants us to buy. Stop the internalized misogyny.
She’s a PERSON, who gets to have a life, even after having kids, even after her soon to be ex falsely accused her of partying & being a bad mom.
Just like with Britney, a guy says something about a woman and suddenly it’s true? That’s the lens you now see her though?
If Joe hadn’t smeared Sophie, would you all be screaming “optics!!” Or would you be pleased Sophie was out relaxing with friends?
Think about that. Just because Joe said it doesn’t mean it’s real.
Everything you said right here. The turn because she has the *gasp* audacity to hang out with friends.
In the other thread people were accusing her of doing pap strolls with her kid and now she’s being shit on for going out with some friends long after kids that age would’ve been asleep – as if they wouldn’t have a nanny like every other rich person.
This is court. This is a different ball game. You don’t give the other side any ammunition. I’m a mom and an attorney and this just seems like common sense. Personal feelings may not matter to a judge. And what the judge thinks and hears is ALL that matters. Kaiser is 100% right.
Thanks for saying this. Many woman gets dumb advice from their dumb girlfriends and get screwed in divorce all the time. Sophie has to move in silence and be smart enough to handle jj and his lawyer.
Agreed very strongly 👍
If Joe hadn’t smeared Sophie, no, I wouldn’t be screaming optics. That’s the whole point.
And I’m not sure how acknowledging that misogyny exists in the court system and media(and everywhere, frankly) by saying this could be used against her makes some of us bad guys. It sucks, but are you implying it’s not true? Because it is. The whole thing is a freaking mess.
Why are you buying into the misogyny by screaming optics? She’s not partying just because she’s not at home. Good grief. You’re not fighting against the double standard against women by doing the very thing that’s used against us.
Newsflash. A woman who has children can go and hang out with friends (no actual indication of partying), yes, even when going through a messy divorce.
Britney is not a good example as she lost custody of her kids. She was seen driving with one of her sons on her lap, she refused to hand over one of her kids during a custody exchange and locked herself in the bathroom with the baby. While the media attention did not help Britney’s situation and the multiyear conservatorship was extreme and should never have happened, we know she suffers from some complex mental health issues and her sons don’t want to be around her right now. We can argue about parental alienation on Federline’s part and it’s all very sad. But it’s not at all the same situation.
Sophie may be depressed or have anxiety but her behavior isn’t erratic that we know of. She hasn’t endangered her kids while driving, attacked paparazzi with an umbrella, post alarming Instagram videos of her bizarre dancing etc. She seems okay as far as we know and fit to parent her kids.
Right. Just throw Sophie down a well or something. See if she floats. She’s so obviously out of control . The pictures scream girls gone wild. Only bad mothers have friends who like caviar bumps. Did she even breast feed?
Yeah… if the kids were with her during this time the optics don’t look good. And literally NO ONE should be taking relationship advice from Taylor – let alone divorce advice. Taylor has zero clue on this subject. And I have a feeling she’s telling Sophie to tackle the problem like Taylor has tackled her public romance dramas- and that is DEFINITELY the wrong route to take. Because now all Joe has to do is point to these photos and say “See? She had the kids with her and was out partying”. It’s now public record because the photo are everywhere. Sophie needs to stop listening to her silly little friends (all of whom are young and unmarried with no kids from what I understand) and listen to a good lawyer and perhaps…her own parents. Who I hope are not giving her crappy advice atm. Or -maybe she is being given sound advice – and she’s willfully ignoring it. Sophie was 19 when they got together and only 23 when she had her first kid. There may be some rebellious arrested development happening. And if that is the case then maybe the kids should be with Joe.
Sophie literally PAYS a team of people to advise her on this. If she’s listening to Taylor and not the people who do this shit for a living then that’s on her 100%.
Worrying too much about the “optics” comes across as near to concern tr*lling.
agreed! these takes here are quite concerning.
A mother can go out twice in row and still be a good mother
all these pearl clutching ” but wont someone think of the children, sorry, OPTICS” do nothing more than perpetuate the narratives the these optics are built on.
Going out with your girlfriend to get some drinks in the evening doesn’t make you a “partier”. She’s not tumbling out of clubs drunk as a skunk at 6 in the morning.
This is the most we have seen Sophie. So, how was Sophie party girl? She was partying but no one took a pic previously? Even Taylor is not a party girl, she does dinners with her friends. If Sophie needs some time with her friends for her mental health due to, you know, her own husband trying to destroy her reputation, all power to her. We need to leave these misogynistic takes in the past if we want a better society for women.
Doesn’t she have their daughters with her right now?
yes, and he had their daughters when he was performing all summer, but apparently that’s fine.
No one should take relationship advice from Taylor Swift.
Sophie is not being a bad mom. She is being a balanced one. She was,with the kids during the day and left them with competent child care to have adult time with friends at night. That’s called staying sane, and every mother who can should do the same.
F**k optics.
Presumably whilst he has the kids on tour they are with a babysitter while he performs, no? How is this different?
Every time I look at Taylor Swift, I can’t help but see an evil manipulative witch. She helped her ex and herself fine with the PR op night at the restaurant.
Time for Sophie Turner to drop that little-girl-lost demeanor and put on her mature mother’s pants. Or the custody will turn sour.
A transatlantic custody fight is by definition going to be messy AF. And yes optics WILL be a factor.
On another note, the paps sure were more interested in Sophie than the prince of wails who’s got his sexy back (supposeldy), I’ve noticed.
If I was stuck in NYC with two kids who don’t understand what’s going on and have been withheld from me for the last 45 days by my controlling ex who blindsided me with divorce (instead of bringing them back to my home and loving family), while he trashes me in the media but pretends he’s the good guy? I’d need a drink with friends after bedtime too.
“Optics” is seeing what you want to see.
Me? I’d just have a few friends over to my mansion and have my mixologist whip up some really good cocktails. I’d relish the ability to endlessly talk shit about my soon-to-be-ex in the seclusion of my home. TBH, I’d be craving privacy during this really messy, public time in my life where everyone is scrutinizing every move I make. I would absolutely avoid the paparazzi at all cost because I don’t trust them or their agenda. Everyone is different, though….
The problem, optically, is the multiple locations. Going out to dinner with Swift then leaving while Swift continues on to the clubs would have been the smartest choice.
Turner’s other optic problem, as in it’s paining my optic nerves, is her footwear.
I can agree the optics look bad which sucks. Her schedule is the same schedule Joe was keeping. With the kids during the day, leaving them at night but somehow only she looks bad. “Oh, but he was working!” We all know he mixed partying in there too.
And I also don’t fault her bc I think I’d need a drink too. That girl is stressed! She’s got the kids and she’s dealing with lawyers all day long. Even though she was away working it doesn’t mean she’s “had enough of a break” considering how much she’s had to deal with in the last few weeks. Plus her support system isn’t in NYC or the states. She’s going to the few friends she has available at the moment. But she still ends up looking like the bad guy.
I really like Taylor’s outfit here. I’m kind of surprised at how much I like it.
Oof.
Here’s the thing / our judiciary is old, white, and male. I’ve had judges tell me that I should stay home to “baby-sit” my own child and support an EX’s CAREER. Until you’ve been in the legal system in the US, you have no idea how bad it is. They don’t view women as adults / they’ll tell you they have to “retain control” of your child (the state) solely because you no longer have a man in your life, they treat you like a CHILD. The judges are condescending and arrogant, they act like God (vis a vis other threads re: pre-nups on this site, I’ve seen white, male, old judges throw out pre-nup clauses that benefited the man and left the woman having the pay him more), they are terrible human beings. I’ve seen them hand waive perjury – provable lies – and allow men to submit stuff past the deadline but disallow it if the woman does it. They Are Awful. I cannot emphasize this enough – our entire judiciary needs an overhaul and most of them shouldn’t be sitting on the bench anymore.
So, yes, it’s a double standard. Yes, it’s BS and her kids are probably in bed with a nanny and totally fine. But she will be fighting for them in front of one of these nasty judges – you never know what you’re going to get – in Florida. And I saw some of the stuff above in supposedly liberal states. So she does need to lay low and not give Joe any ammunition because the likelihood is high she’ll be going in front of a judge who still thinks women should only stay at home with their kids 🤢😢
It’s not just the US legal system that’s involved here, especially as she has actual documentation in her filing to support her claims. He can’t just hold their passports because she’s gone out with friends a couple of nights in a row.
Fascinating that no one is wondering what he’s doing instead of taking the short train ride from PA to NY after his shows. But you know.
OK. I agree that when you are a famous person in the middle of a custody battle, you unfortunately have to think about “optics.” It’s BS but it’s just a fact. I don’t know who the Florida judge in their case is but I would err on the side of not trusting him (her?) to be fair to Sophie.
I know Sophie’s kids are in bed, well cared for and safe, while she is out having drinks with friends. She spent the day with the children and has every right to go out and enjoy herself, even a few nights a week, and have a life. I don’t judge her for that AT ALL and no one else should.
But I am firmly on Sophie’s side in this divorce, so I want things to go well for her. I think she should be strategic.
As to the Taylor thing, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword. It invited unwanted attention, but it also gets Taylor’s massive, loyal, intense fan base in Sophie’s camp and ready to fight for her.
I think there are just too many zoomers in the comments now who don’t have the celebrity gossip institutional knowledge to correctly read what is going on here 😂. Anyone who has read this blog long enough knows that there are celebrities who manage to stay completely under the radar and go about their lives like us regular civilians…and then there are celebrities who parade their kids through Mr Bones Pumpkin Patch only to turn around and complain that their kids ended up in us weekly. Going out very conspicuously in NYC with *taylor swift* — who is constantly surrounded by paparazzi— is *a choice.* it is very much an intentional choice to be seen out partying with Taylor swift and have it all over the internet. No one is saying she shouldn’t go out. All Kaiser is saying is if she wants to go out she should not do so in such an *intentionally visible* and paparazzi-attracting way, with arms linked with Taylor, if she wants to fight the accusations being lobbed at her by her husband. She could almost certainly have chosen to arrive separately and discreetly if she really wanted to. But it seems she wanted to purposefully be seen and send a message, which begs the question of what kind of message she wants to send when in the throes of a contentious international custody battle.
Sophie looks uncomfortable. I think on some level she understands how sexist our society is and that she’s going to be treated inequitably no matter what she does or does not do. The level of misogyny informing the legal system in the US definitely exists and is terribly archaic in many aspects. The majority of judges are elderly white men. Guess who they’re more likely to believe? Probably someone they can identify with better. As a woman you’re told to dress conservatively for court, appear demure in your actions, be subtle with your makeup and only speak when spoken to. Sophie may be young, white and monied but still a woman and at a disadvantage compared to her future ex husband. In divorce court i got yelled at by a judge for “never wearing a dress”. My attorney had to charge me to file paperwork to have the judge recuse himself. As a woman of color and an immigrant it was a quick learning curve how awful the reality and outlook was for me getting reassigned to a female judge who wanted to come across as “fair towards men”. I got hosed in my divorce. My was-band was older than me and the power dynamic was imbalanced and you bet he used it to his advantage during our relationship and in the courts he played his white male American privilege like a violin. I also learned in these scenarios if your was-band decides to be a d*ck anytime you go through a port of entry/departure with your kids you need a letter saying he consented. He used to control his first ex wife with this and I can think of a hundred different ways he and other men have had an advantage over women even privileged white women in our legal system. It’s not the justice system as my lawyer continually reminded me. This was the state of things in a long dragged out divorce in 2021. I’m fairly certain our society and legal system hasn’t been reformed quite *yet*. I feel for Sophie and my heart hurts for all of the women who have to comply and really understand the white male patriarchy sucks for everyone.
eish y’all… nobody’s saying sophie should stay at home all day. but, c’mon…
there’s nothing misogynistic about expecting women to know better. the welfare of those two little girls is at stake, but to the rest of us, this *is* a PR battle, and optics *do* matter.
sophie actually looked dignified when she was silent while joe was slandering her. but something about all this just makes me think this may be a young woman in crisis. i say that sincerely.
she became a mother and wife way too early, and now it’s all blowing up in her face.
nothing at all wrong with partying (i LOVE to party myself!), but can we consider the possibility that maybe she’s deeply unhappy with her life right now (understandably), and she’s acting out.
i think there’s a tendency within women’s circles nowadays to defend anything and everything women do, however questionable or concerning, and having this knee-jerk reaction of thinking anyone who seems to questions the right of women to do whatever they want as ‘misogynistic’.
(to be clear, again, i’m not saying mothers shouldn’t go out, just wondering why neither sophie nor her ‘friends’ can’t see that this looks bad).
this.is.not.internalised.misogyny.it’s.common.sense!
i could be wrong but i guess it’s a little like the britney thing… first, it was ‘let this woman have control over her life’ while just about everybody (myself included) ignored the blatant signs that she was unwell. before her unravelling these past few months, anyone who suggested that britney was behaving erratically and needed help was promptly shut down and accused of being anti-woman or something.
idk… i just believe as women we should be honest with each other about these things. some behaviour by some women is concerning. we can disagree but, please, not everyone who sees things differently hates women, okay?
IMO Kaiser isn’t being critical of a Mom going out and having a social life. The words that were used were to convey how this will be twisted. This is concern about how Joe can potentially use this against her as this wasn’t just dinner, it was going out late to bars, and he is looking for ammunition right now. I think that this was an ill advised move on her part but I feel for her because she is still a young Mom trying to navigate a stressful situation.
Thanks you for saying this. These are woman doesnt seems to live in real world and judge are condescending towards woman and woman have to thread careful. Also im worried about Sophie because she doesn’t seems have good support system because anyone in her best interested would have advice from the start this relationship is red flag after red flag. Even with divorce going out with pap is bad instead she should have fun in her own hotel where bar are available. This is bad optics and woman get screwed like million times.
She went out to dinner…