Prince Harry radically changed Germany’s perception of their own veterans

There’s a wonderful piece in The New European about Prince Harry and the Invictus Games. Basically, the Dusseldorf games have radically changed Germany’s relationship with their own military and veteran community over the course of a week. It was even happening during the games, with the German Defense Minister openly discussing (at the games) the country’s newfound commitment to supporting veterans and their plans to host in-house Warrior Games using the Invictus model. This New European piece explains how perceptions shifted overnight because of Invictus and Prince Harry – it’s called “Germansplaining: Harry is a national hit in Germany.” Some highlights:

Germany’s pre-Invictus perception of Harry: “I never pass up a chance to serve as your royal correspondent – opportunities are rare enough in the Bundesrepublik – but since the Sussexes’ self-inflicted tragicomedy on Netflix last year, I admit I’ve not been watching Harry so closely. The German media has nicknamed him “Prinz Peinlich” (Prince Cringey). But this is history, at least for the moment, thanks to the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, which ended up having a much more important effect than simply earning the prince brownie points with the press.”

Germans weren’t paying attention to their military before: Since the end of the cold war, we’ve seen two important changes: first, Germany slowly outsourced its defence to the US. You didn’t win elections by funding the Bundeswehr, nor did you lose them by defunding it, so the political motivation for defence spending was limited – until Ukraine. The second shift in the last 30 years was to start sending German soldiers on Nato and UN missions. Which meant that they also died or were severely wounded abroad, in attacks, in combat, in accidents, by suicide. Both changes, defunding and foreign deployment, were met with little public interest. While life for soldiers now became radically different, the lack of interest in them largely remained the same.

The German reticence: “Germany’s militaristic history is of course the reason for all this reticence towards the military. It seems we’ve been cured of our previous and unhealthy desire for parades. As collateral, however, recognition for those serving society at the risk of their own life has been lost, too. There are attempts to change this, not least because the Bundeswehr is short of staff. Which makes the Invictus Games invaluable. Yes, this being Germany, there was criticism. Critics complained that the event “glorified war”, and was “propaganda for western military to sugar-coat the Iraq and Afghanistan disasters”, and that it cynically used arms manufacturers as sponsors. By the way: while they’re often called defence contractors in English, the term in German is Rüstungskonzern (armament corporation).

What Harry did: “And then came Harry. Modest. Thoughtful. Honouring the veterans. He spoke of comradeship so naturally it was far from glorifying heroism. Instead, accompanied by Meghan, he patiently explained the horrific consequences of war on soldiers, shook hands, drank local beer, tipped generously, smiled for selfies and sat through 80 minutes of Germany’s most popular sports TV show, Das aktuelle Sportstudio. He even had the grace to lose against our defence minister, Boris Pistorius, when shooting – a football – at its famous Torwand (goal wall, with two holes in it). Thanks to his Invictus Games, traumatised and disabled German soldiers received more airtime and visibility in a week during prime-time than they had in the previous 10 years. They were shown as a part of society, and not an isolated part. So, thank you for your service, Harry.”

[From The New European]

It’s always surprising to me, an American, that other countries don’t have the same kind of nationalistic fervor when it comes to “supporting the troops” or “thanking veterans for their service.” Regardless of the legitimacy of the wars my country has waged, I would balk at not “supporting the troops” or showing respect to the men and women who served. It’s so fundamental in American society, in a way it just isn’t in other countries. So this is fascinating from a cultural standpoint, seeing what Invictus did in Germany and how perceptions changed so much so quickly. Talk about a profound legacy for Harry.

  1. Flowerlake says:
    September 22, 2023 at 10:23 am

    Germany in particular is very cautious about celebrating anything that might seem nationalistic, and especially the army because of its history.

    I remember in 2006, when the World Cup was held there, it was quite a new thing to be happily waving German flags again and paint their faces in the colors of the flag, which other countries had been doing for years already. It was in the news then.

    Reply
    • Ciotog says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:17 am

      I had a German friend who said there aren’t even school uniforms in Germany now, “because of our history.”

      Reply
    • Ace says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:41 am

      The worship of the flag is super weird. In my country waving flags is okay if it’s a sporting event but doing it anywhere else is definitely eyebrow raising.

      Reply
      • Lurker25 says:
        September 22, 2023 at 1:29 pm

        US flag worship is super weird because you’re supposed to “RESPECT THE FLAG!!!” with screaming fervor, but then wearing the flag as a thong bikini…is totally ok!

        In my birth country the flag was at parades or like, a govt office, not every neighborhood front lawn and car ornament. No one waved it around or even had it in schools. But the thought of it right up against someone’s coochie would be considered extremely offensive.

        I’ve lived in the US for decades and still don’t get it.

      • Nina says:
        September 22, 2023 at 7:37 pm

        Yeah, both my parents are Swedish so most of my family is in Sweden. Whenever they come to visit us in the US, they are SUUUUUPER weirded out by the American flag being everywhere and on everything.

  2. Missskitttin says:
    September 22, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Here is our fave dealing with real world stuff not inflating his ego or cutting ribbons…

    Reply
    • Bren says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:19 am

      Our unfavs should be cutting ribbons, shaking hands, and visiting charities in the UK because that’s their job. Dull and duller look foolish trying to operate in global spaces like our favs.

      I’ve always believed Harry’s work with veterans and Invictus Games will be one of his greatest legacies.

      Reply
  3. Ashley says:
    September 22, 2023 at 10:28 am

    We non-Americans don’t have that US troop-oriented fervour because we don’t valorise war. It’s something we fear, not something we make movies about unless it is to show the horrors of it all. This doesn’t mean we don’t honour our troops. It’s just that it’s a sombre affair, not a parade.

    Reply
    • Bumblebee says:
      September 22, 2023 at 10:46 am

      Interesting viewpoint. Any parades in the US with the military included are respectful and about honoring their service and sacrifice. When Trump wanted a parade in DC with tanks and missiles rumbling down the street, everyone was horrified. Because in America we don’t glorify war. Especially after Vietnam.

      Reply
      • NJGR says:
        September 22, 2023 at 11:28 am

        We do a bit though. Especially post-vietnam, any criticism of a war is conflated with insulting veterans, which really limits the public discussion.

      • Ashley says:
        September 22, 2023 at 11:45 am

        I didn’t mean a literal parade.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 22, 2023 at 12:21 pm

        @NGR yeah I agree the US has a tricky relationship with criticizing war or the military (or military spending) because its seen as an attack on veterans or those who serve, when it’s not. If anything, I feel like because I do support those who serve and put their lives in danger, I think there is a duty to make sure they SHOULD be there, SHOULD be putting their lives in danger. And they should have full support – mental health, physical health, etc – when they come home.

    • bluhare says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:36 am

      I understand what you’re saying. European countries especially honor their dead in WW1 and II. Harry’s taken that, as he totally honors dead servicepeople — he’s just not allowed to do so publicly anymore — and basically said we should celebrate the survivors and help them be the best they can be despite wounds, physical and mental. I think it’s an amazing thing to do, and I’m really glad that he’s having a real world reaction to it. Germany does need to come out and celebrate its veterans, and if Harry helped with that I think it’s a good thing.

      PS Not an American either!!

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        September 22, 2023 at 8:17 pm

        As an American, I appreciate your viewpoint, and it makes Harry’s commitment to the wounded (mentally or physically), but still alive, service men and women that much more admirable.

        He’s not pinning a poppy on his chest and laying a wreath anymore. He’s full on helping the people who fight a battle within themselves, every hour of every day.

    • equality says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:52 am

      The UK must be an exception there also with Trooping the Colour and other national celebrations.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      September 22, 2023 at 12:00 pm

      @Ashley: As an American I think we paint a false narrative when it comes to supporting our troops. We’re more than happy to send people to be wounded, maimed or killed and then whe they come up we DO NOT support them. Barely any mental health the VA is a mess, their budget is always being cut while spending on weapons of mass destruction goes up. We say we care, but our government does not.

      Reply
      • kgeo says:
        September 22, 2023 at 12:11 pm

        Performatively caring. People are always so happy to say ‘thank you for your service’ when they see someone in uniform, but don’t seem to have much compassion for those veterans in our community that are homeless or suffering from addiction issues. I have a friend that works with them, and many of these vets were stuck in a terrible cycle before they even entered the service.

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        September 22, 2023 at 2:54 pm

        Mel, As someone around during the Vietnam war, I can say that our Veterans were treated monstrously. Not by everyone, but by a lot of people. Then the government wouldn’t help those who suffered from PTSD or Agent Orange, or … , the list goes one.

        When first Iraq and then Iraq and Afghanistan happened, there was a very concerted effort to make sure the even if you didn’t agree with the war (I didn’t), you did support Veterans.

        Here’s where that breaks down as Mel said. There is not enough funding for the US Veterans Affairs. There isn’t. That’s where I put my energy, because that is where a lot more money should be going. A thank you is all well and good, but they need so much more.

      • goofpuff says:
        September 22, 2023 at 3:49 pm

        The US defense budget is massive. It is at least a trillion dollars year. And very few of that money goes to the troops. A massive part of it goes to the “defense contractors” and wasteful. That’s why its difficult to cut defense spending in the US because they’ve managed to fool people into thinking this takes away from the soldiers when in reality, our soldiers do not benefit at all.

        Terrible veterans spending, horrible pay, very little mental health support, or help after you leave the service. No protection for women in the service or even service wives from the male soldiers. Its not pretty.

        The defense contractors and their shareholders win. Even the employees of the defense contractors do not benefit from all that money. And I’ve worked for a few of them before I left for a different industry.

  4. Powermoonchrystal says:
    September 22, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Ot annoys me to no end that the propaganda of the BM has been so successful that their Netflix show was considered with such derision despite the very real grievances they had. Oh well, but this is such an impact (that hopefully stays on the positive end)

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      September 22, 2023 at 10:38 am

      No journalist is going to talk glowingly about the docuseries because part of it criticises the media.

      Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      September 22, 2023 at 10:39 am

      That’s simply propaganda though. Because it remains Netflix’s most watched docuseries.

      Reply
      • Chloe says:
        September 22, 2023 at 10:46 am

        It’s not though. The british media has had real effect outside of English speaking nations. Mostly because other European press simply copies and paste when it comes to royalty news. It’s ok to admit that.

      • Ameerah M says:
        September 22, 2023 at 10:48 am

        @Chloe This has nothing to do with “admitting” anything. That documentary changed a LOT of minds. It was highly rated in multiple countries. So while the propaganda machine continues, the counter-balance is that many people around the world watched it and were able to form their own opinions. It would never have changed the minds of folks dedicated to misunderstanding the Sussexes in the first place.

    • Greter says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:18 am

      Same @powermoonchrystal!!
      Most Germans don’t really pay attention to the BRF – if anything they’re kind of gloryfied and not viewed critically at all. Charles is dubbed weird, the late queen charming (couldn’t put a foot wrong) and most remember William from his days when he didn’t look like a penis. So trashy papers like Gala and Bild pick up what the BM says, have a very conservative view anyways and believe this to be the whole truth about Harry and Meghan.

      Reply
  5. Debbie says:
    September 22, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Well, I’m not a universal “Thank you for your service” to all vets person either. I’m not a flag-waving kind of person and, to me, soldiers are like anyone else, in that they sometimes do dreadful things during war which are not at the orders of a superior, but merely done using the cover of war. However, a country can’t just send soldiers to war and then leave them to their own devices afterward because they can return with all sorts of scars (physical or mental) which need attention. So, to the extent that some countries are now appreciating the physical sacrifice made by their own countrymen and women, and if they’re now considering the great toll it can take, I think that’s good.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:20 am

      I agree with this. I’m not a rah rah about veterans either in general either for the reasons you stated. But I think it’s absurd to send (usually) young men and women to war and then expect them to come back and fit into society untouched by their experiences. Especially if they have been physically wounded. I think both things can be true at the same time. That you can look critically at the military industrial complex, and still feel that veterans deserve mental and physical care.

      Reply
    • OnThisDay says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:28 am

      @Debbie, my sentiments exactly.

      Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    September 22, 2023 at 10:54 am

    The reason why royalists like to claim the Invictus Games was created by the Palace/Royal Family and wish that it could be taken away from Harry is because of the good work it does. It’s why William and Kate are eager to have legacy projects of their own.

    Reply
    • Bren says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:47 am

      Having a legacy project is difficult when one lacks purpose and passion. That’s why Harry’s work has been successful and sustainable, he has a passion for his life work. William and Kate’s aides keep their legacy projects on life support. William and Kate are better off doing bread-and-butter engagements because that’s all monarchists and royalists want from them at the end of the day. W&K’s path to the throne is so simple but their one-sided competition, jealousy, and envy make them look foolish and ten steps behind each and every time they attempt to step out of their own lane.

      Reply
  7. Lady D says:
    September 22, 2023 at 10:56 am

    A story about Harry’s worth. It’s been a long time. I have nothing but respect for him and his partner and articles like this, while rare add to the joy and respect he/they make me feel.

    Reply
  8. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 22, 2023 at 11:02 am

    I think most Americans, other than the uber wealthy, have family that has served. The armed forces deliberately recruit the impoverished, those struggling, and those who feel aimless. Thus, we see firsthand the effects service and, especially, war has on people. And we know serving was not necessarily completely their choice, and that the outcomes of that service is not either.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:09 am

      absolutely correct. not just family that has served, but multiple generations of family that has served.

      Reply
    • BQM says:
      September 22, 2023 at 12:11 pm

      Less and less though. Once Carter ended the draft it became the responsibility of a relatively small number of people. Even through 20 years EACH of Afghanistan and Iraq the draft wasn’t brought back. But there wasn’t a huge rush to enlistment either. So a small pool of combat troops and pilots did multiple, multiple tours. It was brutal. People were fairly removed from what the reality was for military families.

      Reply
      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        September 22, 2023 at 2:58 pm

        BQM, in fact, if someone was within so many months of their divisions deployment AND their time in the military was up, they were sent and their time extended another year. This happened all of the time and these veterans did NOT get the resources they needed.

    • Becks1 says:
      September 22, 2023 at 12:28 pm

      I know very few people who have served, beyond the WWII generation, like my grandfather.
      in my area there is a fair amount of current and former service members, but its not something I grew up with.

      Reply
      • JanetDR says:
        September 22, 2023 at 5:44 pm

        My grandpa and some brothers, all of his brothers-in-law and some cousins were in WW1. And they never spoke of it at all. My Scottish grandpa served with the British Navy (I almost forgot him because he died before I was born but not in the war, he emigrated afterwards). My dad and many of his cousins served in WWII and never spoke of it.
        So it’s kind of like I didn’t grow up with it either – they all came home.
        But when I was in high school the draft hung over all the young men, a neighbor was killed and many friends scarred in Viet Nam. I remember the fear of your number coming up vividly and how jumpy the returning vets were. One chose to live in the woods because he couldn’t handle society.
        I already thought Invictous was amazing, but after watching HOI, even more so! Good job Harry!

  9. Eurydice says:
    September 22, 2023 at 11:07 am

    We didn’t honor our active duty military and veterans for a long time both during and after the Viet Nam war – they came home to be called “baby killers”, they were harassed by the public, portrayed as drug-addicted psycho killers on TV and their medical issues ignored. “Thank you for your service” wasn’t even a thing, but anyone supporting the military was considered the same way we look at MAGA people today. I think it was 9/11 that got us over it – then, suddenly, we needed the military again.

    What I love about this article is the description of Harry’s approach to raising awareness – not preaching, not holier-than-thou – but patiently, with compassion and generosity. He really is extraordinary.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      September 22, 2023 at 11:18 am

      Yeah, this so true. I remember a soldier who fought in both Vietnam and the first Iraq war (he was a senior officer by then) was marveling about in difference in public reception when he came back from Vietnam and when he came back from Iraq. He said after Vietnam he verbally abused and when he came back from Iraq he was celebrated.

      Reply
  10. Is that so? says:
    September 22, 2023 at 11:08 am

    ” – but since the Sussexes’ self-inflicted tragicomedy on Netflix last year,” I admit I’ve not been watching Harry so closely. The German media has nicknamed him “Prinz Peinlich” (Prince Cringey).”

    That’s interesting. I did not know the UK propaganda machine was that successful outside of their borders and the White Commonwealth.

    Curious to know the writer’s background.

    #disappointed.

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      September 22, 2023 at 1:58 pm

      http://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/about-us/
      “The New European (TNE) was launched days after the June 2016 EU referendum result in an attempt to rebalance the right-wing extremes of much of the UK national press.”

      Tanit Koch writes a regular culture/social column in the UK version of TNE that went under “Germansplaining:…” label, late 2021. Apparently TNE has also put her columns under an incomprehensible symbol signifying it’s international: “Welcome to The New European’s international edition! You are seeing this page because you accessed The New European from outside the UK. We know not everyone is as obsessed with British politics as we are, so we are offering a European edition of our site emphasising the articles we believe will be of the most significant interest to a non-UK audience. However, if you want to catch up on the full horror unfolding thanks to Brexit, simply click the union flag at the top of the screen and you’ll be redirected to our UK homepage.”

      “UK propaganda machine…successful outside of their borders…” you ask? Meh. Looks like a solid UK based pub w-anti Brexit slant masquerading as international. Koch sounds kinda tragicomic herself trying to cloak her anti-Meghan (anti-US?) bias.

      Reply
    • tamsin says:
      September 22, 2023 at 2:11 pm

      @Is that so?

      Totally agree with your comment and response the comment about Harry and Meghan series.
      So nasty, bitter, and RR.

      Reply
  11. Cel2495 says:
    September 22, 2023 at 11:16 am

    I am glad people are dealing seeing the value of the Invictus games. It really helps a community that has long since been ignored even here in the USA ( many veterans are homeless and not receiving proper mental help). The Heart Of invictus was great as well. I hope we continue getting these kind of coverage for Harry not the BRF talking points. Prince Cringey? I never heard that even while visiting Germany and from none of my German friends… perhaps if just the media calling him that?

    Reply
    • Bee (not THAT Bee) says:
      September 22, 2023 at 1:30 pm

      I’m sure it’s only a certain segment of the media, just like everywhere. They probably just parrot Rupert’s talking points, since he owns them.

      The docu and Harry’s memoir broke records. The media can say what they want (and I’m sure some were squirming when he was speaking out about how he and Meghan were treated in the press). But people can watch and read firsthand. They don’t have to blindly accept the gutter narrative.

      Reply
  12. Chelsea says:
    September 22, 2023 at 11:51 am

    For the last few years Harry has talked about he wants Invictus to go to more countries in the hopes of raising awareness about the plight of veterans and those who are disabled in countries where it’s really needed and this past IG is a great example of that. It really was amazing to see how the German public turned out for this and after seeing what Na said in Heart of Invictus about the stigma around disability in Korea I sincerely hope that Korea is successful in their bid that they’ve recently put in and can host in 2027. South Korea is a beautiful country and would make a great venue for the games and I think you might be able to see the type of cultural affect we’ve seen in Germany these past two weeks there.

    I must say it really is something to see Harry who is of German descent leave such an impact on his country of origin that they are now creating their own Invictus chapter to better support their veterans year round. It’s remarkable.

    And to the criticism of IG glorifying war- to a certain extent i get that but as the author pointed out when you listen to Harry talk about war he never really glamorizes it. He hasnt held back his feelings that war is destructive and that the West too easily detaches itself from it as just something that happens “over there”(which is just so problematic on so many levels that i dont have enough characters to get into it fully). Remember that TMYCS featured a Syrian refugee and he publicly and privately supported multiple organizations supporting Afghan refugees after the US’ exit in 2021, and in what was one of the biggest shocks to me in Spare, he delivered some pointed criticism about the glorification of martyrdom in war(despite the fact that he seemed to admit that the fact he didnt care if he died or not was part of why he succeeded as a soldier) and called the Afghanistan War a war of mistakes and needless civilian deaths. He definitely seemed to believe that fighting the Taliban after 9/11 was the right thing for him to do and that his role in protecting other soldiers was just and he made sure he was careful to only hit has targets but he seems to have real issues about how that war and the rest of the so-called “War on Terrorism” was executed, how the aftermath was handled, and how the veterans of that were treated.

    Reply
  13. MSTJ says:
    September 22, 2023 at 12:06 pm

    So proud of Harry’s service. 🙌

    He’s a reflection of his mother’s love imo. He is building a legacy of his own but I will also see it as a continuation of hers which was cut short by her tragically untimely death.

    Reply
  14. Mary Pester says:
    September 22, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    THIS is Harry, in all his glory, not a Prince, not a tub thumper and not looking for the spotlight. The only spotlight that Harry wants is the one turned on veterans and their families. He wants it to shine a light, NOT on their actual injuries, but the story of their fortitude, their overcoming such traumatic injuries and the pride they can again feel in their accomplishments. The fight they and their families have had to endure to get to the day they step out into that arena, and the hope and pride that they take away with them after the games are over. Once people have witnessed these games, they can never again doubt the bravery of our world wide veterans, or the love and affection Harry feels for them and they for him. His legacy will be there long after he is and no one could ask for a better one. Harry, from one veteran to another, THANK YOU, and I salute you

    Reply
  15. Jane says:
    September 22, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    Perhaps I’ll get flamed for saying this, but I don’t see why the military should be valorised. In my country at least (U.K.), it’s a job like any other. There’s no National service. People choose to do it, they know when they’re signing up what they’re signing up for, that it comes with risk just like being a police officer, firefighter, paramedic etc. It comes with a lot of benefits like accommodation, education, travel, but If you don’t entertain the possibility that you could be killed or severely injured, you’re an idiot. Having said that, I absolutely think that a country should support veterans that were wounded in action and shouldn’t just spit them out because they’re no longer useful – if you break it, you buy it, so if you’re going to send people off to war, you need to deal with the mental and physical trauma when they come back. If nothing else because of the negative affect it has on everyone else when veterans get into drink, drugs, violence etc. And the fact that it takes Harry and the Invictus games to make this occur to people is shameful. Although good for him for doing so.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      September 22, 2023 at 1:14 pm

      @jane, as a veteran myself I can partially answer that. I joined up, I did it voluntarily and I’m proud of my service. I’m not asking you to be proud of it, and neither would any veteran I know ask you to be. I joined because I Believed I could help, I believed that we, as a country, could make a difference in the world, that is always in crisis in one place or another. I was shot at, saw friends die and be horribly maimed, I’ve been injured in explosions, but yes I knew the risk, BUT what I didn’t expect (call me stupid if you want) was to be lied to by my government about the reason we were sent to some of these battle zones, nor did I expect to see the men and women I served with, cast aside and ignored when we came home, crippled or maimed both physically or mentally. With no help, no treatment when they gave us medical discharges, no homes to go to unless we had family to take us in! But please, don’t just look at the the theatres of war as the only place we are harmed, you can’t imagine the horrendous sites we see when we are sent to countries to deliver aid, and those horrors stay with us! Until governments around the world are honest about war of any kind, and why they are sending us, there will be no end to the need for things like INVICTUS. NOT all scars show

      Reply
      • TurbanMa says:
        September 22, 2023 at 4:50 pm

        MaryPester, I think it’s well known that people willing to enlist are willing to act heroically when and if needed. Whether the govt is fighting for the right reasons is separate to how I see veterans. Just wanted you to know my view and appreciation. I think firefighters and emt are very brave as well. I appreciate the heart of your service which is why the documentary was so well named imo (Heart of Invictus). I think the person commenting is missing the reason why it can be seen and appreciated as valor.

  16. H says:
    September 22, 2023 at 1:50 pm

    I’m born and raised American and stopped any semblance of supporting the troops after 9/11 and all the atrocities we knew would be committed in the wars that followed. It makes me sad to hear fellow Americans say they can’t imagine not supporting the troops. You’re supporting imperialism, really. That it’s normalized doesn’t make it good. (I DO support increased funding for the VA, mental health services and benefits for soldiers etc.)

    Reply
    • TurbanMa says:
      September 22, 2023 at 4:53 pm

      Supporting the people, the troops, is not the same as supporting the military industry. Supporting those who have been incarcerated is not the same as supporting the privatised prison industry. It’s not exactly the same but I hope you can see why supporting the people is important.

      Reply
  17. Diana B says:
    September 22, 2023 at 1:53 pm

    My country actually in ocasions despises the military. It takes up so much of our budget, it commits many human rights violations and it hasn’t stoped an almost 70 year internal conflict. So yeah, we don’t have fervor for the troops.

    Reply
  18. Beverley says:
    September 22, 2023 at 3:28 pm

    Sorry for going off topic, but Harry is EASY on my eyes! *fans self*

    Reply
  19. QuiteContrary says:
    September 22, 2023 at 4:05 pm

    I guess I feel a bit differently than some of the other celebitches. I tend to be instinctively appreciative toward those who have served — the rank and file, definitely NOT the military brass — because in the U.S., they make up like 7% of the population. The load is being disproportionately carried by the relative few.

    And yes, some came from military families of means, but many are kids from low-income families who wouldn’t have had another way to pay for college (which is its own insane reality).

    Reply
  20. Well Wisher says:
    September 22, 2023 at 5:28 pm

    Harry has become a bonafide statesman, he started out with a fervour to serve and it is wonderful that he has been embraced for his hard work and dedication…

    Our family has lost three ex-servicemen/women from the US, after the theatre of war; I wished that there was a IG when they left their perspective furlong(s)…

    So glad that he getting his well-deserved recognition…

    Reply
  21. Eliora says:
    September 22, 2023 at 6:18 pm

    Harry, and Meghan, are truly special. This is what it means to build a legacy. What he has done with the invictus games, has real world impact on people’s lives and their mental well being. Good king Harry, indeed! May him and his family continue to stay blessed and be a blessing onto others.

    Reply
  22. Marivic says:
    September 22, 2023 at 6:44 pm

    Harry has put a fire under the butts of William and Kate. Now these two lazies are scrounging for legacy projects that would catapult them to global meaningful awareness and impact just like what Invictus Games has done to Harry. Harry is a good influence.

    Reply
  23. bisynaptic says:
    September 22, 2023 at 8:19 pm

    Speaking of cringey, the author of this piece is pretty cringey.

    Reply

