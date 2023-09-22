Eden: Prince William didn’t get chased by paparazzi, which makes him better than Harry!

Something I only noticed a few days after Prince William’s New York trip concluded: the British media barely, if ever, mentioned the fact that NYC Mayor Eric Adams canceled his appearance with William at the FDNY station. That’s how you know it was supposed to be the final piece of William’s Copykeening Harry Tour: a photo-op with the mayor, just like Harry and Meghan did a photocall with Bill DeBlasio in 2021. Between that and oh-so-deliberate fudges about “William did meetings at the United Nations” – when really he waylaid the president of Ecuador at British Consul’s residence across from the UN building – shows you what setpieces William actually cared about and what he didn’t get. Which is probably why the British media is going way overboard about how William is “a reborn sex symbol” and KP is briefing Katie Nicholl about how pleased William was with the trip. And when all else fails, bring up Harry, Meghan and the paparazzi chase.
The smooth, good-humoured success of Prince William’s visit to New York this week was in stark contrast to his brother Harry’s recent stay there, writes Richard Eden in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter. Eden, the Daily Mail Diary Editor, praises William for his effective diplomacy on the two-day solo visit, suggesting that the Prince had proved himself an ambassador both for the nation and the monarchy.
Strikingly, he says, the Prince of Wales endured none of the headline-catching drama overshadowing the New York visit of Harry and Meghan in May, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed to have been involved in ‘near catastrophic car chase’ with photographers.
There was no such drama for William, who – even without Catherine by his side – proved quite a hit, drawing crowds of well-wishers.
‘Greeting Prince William in New York this week, the city’s former mayor Michael Bloomberg referred to a recent opinion poll that showed our future king was viewed more favourably in the USA than President Joe Biden,’ writes Eden. ‘Referring to the Declaration of Independence from George III’s Britain, Bloomberg joked: “America has not seen that kind of bipartisan consensus since 1776. But this time we’re all drinking to the King’s health.”
‘The calm success of the trip was a stark contrast to his brother’s most recent visit to New York City. That was overshadowed by Prince Harry and Meghan’s claims that they had been involved in a “near-catastrophic car chase” with press photographers. The incident happened after the couple tried to shake off “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” in half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in danger, their spokesman said. The New York Police Department later said no one had been hurt and a taxi driver who drove the couple never felt in danger.’
This is a typical William blunder: “See, the paparazzi didn’t chase me, that means I’m better than my brother!” No, dipsh-t, it means no one cares about you and the paparazzi didn’t even think your photos would sell. This isn’t a flex, Peggington. For nearly every one of William’s carefully stage-managed events, there was an in-house royal rota photographer “selling” or giving the photos to agencies. The one event he did out in public, the stop by the FDNY station, barely registered because most photo agencies didn’t even care enough to buy or carry the pics. THAT is the story – William is unimportant, William’s photos don’t sell, William isn’t a thing in America, William is desperate to compare himself favorably to his brother and failing miserably.
As for Eden and all of the British reporters openly mocking the Sussexes’ tangle with the paparazzi several months ago… first of all, those reporters are all going to hell. Second of all, I find it curious that the Sussexes haven’t said anything about it in a while, which makes me believe that there’s sh-t happening behind-the-scenes.
Not being headline-catching ain’t a flex for someone whose job depends on being in the headlines.
Let’s take it for granted that kate isnt going to be traveling with him much so he wants to be the greek god again so when he travels he could have groupies following him around, screaming like crazy to approach him, because right now, nobody’s pulling up for him. He needs pics with people supporting him. Pathetic
So no one cared and that’s a good thing? These people could write for the Onion.
Peg you are not the important statesman that you think you are. Nobody cared that you were in NYC not even the paparazzi.
Bloomberg royalist talk is disturbing. I recall before William and kate married they left a club and William claimed the paparazzi chased their car and there was no evidence of it. William is a hypocrite to trash harry. Dismissing harry and meghan complaint is offensive .
So why wasn’t Kate by his side. William evaded the question. I noticed no crowds around william
Again William is barely a blip in the US news cycle. The BM really plays its audience for chumps and said chumps lap it up.
That expression when will greets someone is creepy.
Lord these people are obsessed with the Sussexes. This is not the flex they think it is. No loser, he’s not chased because he’s boring, charmless and don’t make the papers and photographers any money. Hell, barely the media here in the states covered him or showed any excitement. That man and his wife will forever live in Harry and Meghan’s shadow. These people are literally deluding themselves believing in William, even as they lose money.
IMHO when the current mayor cancels at the last minute tells me all I need to know about how ‘successful’ the visit was. It’s a shame because I do believe in the importance of the work carried out by the youngsters involved with Earthshot. The problem with these reporters is they’re far too invested with the ‘feud’ to properly champion any worthwhile causes supported by William and Kate. I would wager the RR mentioned Harry more times when reporting this ‘successful’ visit than they did the names of any/all of the finalists.
Bloomberg praising William may not help with his popularity. He seems very royalist
I also noticed quite a few posts on X(FKAT) complaining that William sat down with Bill Gates. Gates may be richer than God but, he’s not popular with the right-wing zealots who tend to follow W&K.
More likes nobody cares about William
The pigeons didn’t chase him around central park so yeah he’s really that interesting. Part of me wondered if they would have set something up but given all the extra security in NY for the UN GA, it would have been quite the stupid move.
Richard Eden dont be silly. There is no car chase for William as there is no market for his photos. Also he is tightly guarded and escorted with full state security unlike Prince Harry .
“ No, dipsh-t, it means no one cares about you and the paparazzi didn’t even think your photos would sell”
Could also suggest he had a hand in it. I know it sounds harsh and it might be far-reaching but at this point, whatever this petty, jealous and abusive P.o.s does doesn’t surprise me anymore
Also, if you have hacks like Eden backing you, that’s just pitiful 😂
Oh, I completely buy that someone set that up to scare the Sussex’s.
Turn the paps who chased the Sussexes upside down and shake them–DM money will come tumbing out. It’s personal with the tabloids. They would be just fine if something bad happened to the Sussexes. It’s more content for them.
Was William’s visit even covered by the American press? Accept for this site, I haven’t seen any coverage of it. I live in CT and Harry and Meghan received a quick blurb on local news the couple of times they came to NY. Nothing about William but I could have missed it.
I usually watch NBC for the evening news and it wasn’t mentioned at all.
My newsfeeds carried exactly ZERO William in NYC stories all week.
Paparazzi follow celebrities, not “global statemen.” In rare cases, a person can be both, but William is not that. And US news organizations aren’t going to cover him if he doesn’t give them interviews in return. Whether Americans like Will or not, the most interesting thing about him is his relationship with Harry – caring about the environment isn’t unusual, but estranged royal brothers is. If William won’t answer questions about Harry, the press won’t ask him any other questions, either.
LOL, this is definitely not the flex that Eden thinks it is.
First, we all – including the british press – know that SOMETHING happened that night, since its been confirmed by the NYPD and the DM took down the taxi pictures really fast after H&M put out the statement about the car chase. And if we assume that the british press or even the royals themselves had something to do with it, then of course they are going to keep acting like it was all made up.
Second – the car chase happened at night after H&M left an event where their presence was highly publicized. It didn’t happen on their way home from the gym or the grocery store.
third – I don’t think William even went jogging in Central Park. I think he saw that CP Frederik was doing that so just copied off him.
Finally – no one follows William bc honestly no one cares that much, at least in the US. It was a relatively boring visit and there are more interesting things for the press to talk about, even just from a pure gossip standpoint. Maybe if Joe Jonas wasn’t taking up all Page 6’s time then William might have gotten a pap to pay attention to him.
They continue to live in their own little world, feeding their little mushroom followers all they can handle. They’re not going to question anything. He desperately wants his big fish status to translate in the US but the pond is just too big and too full of actual big fish.
I agree with a poster above who thought they might have attempted to set something up but it was too difficult with PW’s security as well as the heightened general security of UNGA week in the city.
As an aside if he is so desperate to regain his single sex god status of his late teens/early 20s he’s going to need to address the hair status that used to balance the teeth situation. That ship may have sailed though. He really didn’t think ahead on that score.
Richard Eden is deluded. As Kaiser nobody was chasing him because nobody cared and the pictures would not sell. British press didn’t even go with William to NY.