The Mail: Prince William’s ‘status as a reborn sex symbol is complete’ LMAO

My thoughts on Prince William’s New York trip: it was sad, it was farcical, it was an embarrassment, it was a flop. But I also acknowledge that William’s staff arranged things in such a way with the British media to give them just enough to declare “victory.” Sure, there’s open acknowledgement that this is all about the Prince of Wales’s open, seething jealousy of his brother. Yes, everyone can see that William is deeply unserious and that he was treated like any other clout-chasing loser during an important week of real business in New York and the United Nations. But the British media got their photo-ops and Kensington Palace paid off enough bots to make it appear as if William’s trip was a “success.” Not only that, but the British media is hyping this violent, rage-aholic douche as a “hunk.” They really can’t wait until he’s divorced, huh? From this Daily Mail piece: “William the Hunk is BACK: Prince of Wales earns new legion of admirers as he wades through water and dons a baseball hat on charm offensive of America – as fans say his status as a reborn sex symbol is complete.”
He was perhaps better known as a heartthrob in his luscious-locked teenage years, the male incarnation of his mother, his image lovingly pinned to the walls of millions of bedroom walls. But it appears Prince William is having somewhat of a renaissance and is once again catching the eyes of a legion of female fans – this time, in the US.
The Prince – who some critics have cruelly pointed out is less ‘follicularly blessed’ than in his younger years – looked tanned and relaxed with a new closely-cropped hair style.
He teamed a quintessentially British outfit of chinos, wax jacket and a blue button down shirt with a US crowd-pleasing baseball cap. After fan accounts posted snaps of William on Instagram and Twitter, royal lovers flocked to swoon over the Prince of Wales’s ‘handsome’ and ‘sexy’ look as he evoked Jane Austen’s Mr Darcy and waded through the water.
Can you even imagine spending all of that money to buy bots and commanding those bots to swoon about how you’re a “hunk”? And then getting the Mail to cover it?? In case you don’t believe that Prince William’s office has organized all of this, they got that wackjob Mail columnist Amanda Platell to write this drivel:
Holy moly, Prince William rocks up solo in New York wearing a cotton shirt unbuttoned just enough to hint at a muscular chest. He is wearing waders and strolls nonchalantly waist-deep into the waters off Manhattan to save some endangered oysters (of all things) – and suddenly he’s America’s sex god! To millions of adoring mostly female American fans, the world is now William’s oyster.
Wills Wows in Waders, they cried, as pictures from his visit to a project to repopulate the Hudson River with, yes, oysters went viral yesterday. William’s two-day trip to the US to promote his planet-saving Earthshot Prize is a rare outing without the Princess of Wales who, although looking chic in her Roland Mouret suit while visiting an East London youth charity yesterday, couldn’t steal her husband’s thunder. William was setting social media alight all by himself, with women across the US swooning over the ‘handsome and sexy prince’.
As he emerged dripping from the Hudson, it was Colin Firth’s Mr Darcy all over again. Should we really be surprised by his new sexy status across the pond? We already knew William was popular in the US. Rather astonishingly, he came top of a recent Gallup poll there of the world’s most trusted public figures, beating Ukraine’s President Zelensky into second place.
When asked why they’d voted for William, those polled cited his charity work which went ‘beyond borders’. Eat your hearts out Harry and Megs. As they tank in popularity in the US, Wills soars – and so by all accounts do temperatures whenever he’s around.
“…Couldn’t steal her husband’s thunder.” She did try though. “Eat your hearts out Harry and Megs.” Ah, yes, what’s sexier than an insipid bald man who seethes with jealousy and contempt for his brother. Seriously, how is William not embarrassed by this? This is literally how he’s spending Duchy money as well – to buy this kind of tragic coverage for himself.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
202 Responses to “The Mail: Prince William’s ‘status as a reborn sex symbol is complete’ LMAO”
Oh, my god. This reads like a farce!
And let’s be honest: in Spare, Harry essentially called his brother “ugly.” There will be no reconciliation.
The only thing William has “got” any longer, is height. And he slouches half the time so…nothing.
I usually avoid articles about the Royal Brainless Moron but hey, WillyNilly lost his hot when he was 20 and never gained it back, no matter how much money he pays to the papers to be declared a sex symbol.
Diana saw how William was turning out and she snatched all that hot right off of his head. You want to act like the Windsors leave my genes out of it!
Yeah, just because W vaguely resembles a penis nowadays doesn’t mean that he has been reborn as a sex (phallic) symbol.
And there was a bit more in Platell’s shoddy journalism: “Was it the glimpse of his muscular forearms revealed beneath his rolled-up shirt, the broad masculine shoulders, or the very long, firm thighs straining against the waders that sent women swooning?
I’m sorry. Any woman with a beating heart was thinking, if his arms are so hot, what else is? ”
A typical example of the crude and desperate Brit. tabloid rubbish masquerading as journalism to go one up on Harry. No chance!
Ha ha ha 😂 it’s like an onion article 😄 🤣 😆 😀 😉 😜
To paraphrase: “I KNOW Mr (Colin Firth) Darcy, and YOU, sir, are NO Mr. Darcy!”
Ugh… can you imagine the stomach churning that had to go on to write (and publish!!) that Mr. Potato Head, the PwT himself, is “a hunk”??? I’d never be able to keep food down after that!
I definitely wouldn’t be polluting the shades of Pemerberly if he was Mr. Darcy.
More like Creature from the Black Lagoon.
Mr. Darcy LOL more of a Mr. Collins
@Mrs. Harrison Ford
lol nice one
I don’t understand why this was written. The whole point of Will’s trip was to show himself as a global statesman – how does that square with “sex symbol”? For all his tight choreography, it doesn’t look like Will planned his PR very well. Funny how those millions of adoring American fans couldn’t be bothered to come out see him in person.
It is puzzling, isn’t it? It undermines everything he thought he could achieve. Either he’s a serious statesman or bachelor prince sex god. This has got to be a joke.
Perhaps they saw that the “Global Statesman” thing went over like a lead balloon, so decided to try the sex-God angle. Hurl…
He’s a very sexy global statesman. The Justin Trudeau of Britain. Without the beautiful wavy locks.
But but but – he can’t help it he’s so gosh darn sexy with that naughty peek of a muscular chest under that button down shirt /fans self
Because as a narcissist, william is struggling with aging. He can’t take that his pin up boy days are long gone and he looks like an ugly old man now. I read about narcissist and aging. They tend to really struggle with it. Also the older they get the harder it is to regulate their emotions. Thus explaining the middle aged rage monster we have today. This will only get worse with time. Buckle up.
Kate isn’t the only keen Sussex fashion copier!
William is wearing sneakers! An exact copy of Harry’s except potentially for color. Wow. Maybe those crazy kids should try to make it work. They have so mental illnesses in common.
Its so funny, that’s what I thought looking at one of the pictures, someone needs to speak to him about his posture.
“I’m too sexy to be bald,
Too sexy for my wife,
Too sexy for my bro
too sexy for the throne…
So sexy it HURTS!”
Right said Fred 🤭
He slouches so much his chest is sunken in!
Excuse me, I just got home. Is this The Onion? Colin Firth’s Mr Darcy? This must be The Onion.
Your bro’s just done Invictus for literal military heroes but you’ve managed to hustle the daily fail headline ‘Will Wows in Waders’.
Keep punching at the big stuff there, Will!
Don’t normally advocate giving the MAIL clicks, but you *MUST* click through to see the actual photo of William in the moment she describes as “Colin Firth/Mr. Darcy”-like, making him America’s “sex god” (her words). LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
The picture is hilarious and the outfit and moment are about as UNISEXY as humanly possible, just underscoring the parody-esque hyperbolic writing in this absolute tongue-bathing of a piece.
I’d say the art director secretly hated him, but the truth is, that outfit would make the hottest man alive look dumpy, awkward, and silly (and William ain’t that). That this was a propaganda piece from a KP media writer is so obvious.
How embarrassing.
He must’ve written this himself. That has to be it because who looks at this man and goes “omg what a sex symbol”??
This reminds me of when Trump wrote his doctor’s report himself.
It’s like a RR talked to an American in the 80’s and was like – yes your highness. Americans say “hunk” for a sexy man. It’s the highest compliment.
Meanwhile they sound like a boomer who got drunk at her granddaughter’s bachelorette party.
@Ciotog..OMG OMG.. I was howling at what you said..LOLOL
I love it, Ciotog! Trump writing his own medical report exactly 💯!
LMAO, Ciotog!!! Nailed it!
Reading the excerpt from the Mail made me feel dirty. It’s so fake.
So much of this stuff is mortifying. He’s being lauded as the sex symbol nobody wants and Kate is being publicly pushed out. She should be going to Singapore even if they hate each other because they are supposed to be selling their marriage and the monarchy supporting something that is serious. Instead, she is flailing, and it’s so obviously about making William look like something he will never be. Kate’s pics this week look so struggling, and Williams pics are so unaware.
These two are dolts. I’m glad that so many British Celebitchies comment to tell the rest of us that most of their fellow citizens don’t really care about this stuff.
Will and Kate are way more Kardashian than they think. At least the Kardashians have a sense of humor.
If cringe were a person 😂
Right… yuck
Yup!
I’m not going to get too graphic but there are parts of me that get drier than the Sahara desert when I see William’s photos. So no, he is not a sex symbol.
THIS^^^
I almost choked on my coffee. 🤣🤣🤣
I’m glad that I hadn’t taken a sip of tea because I would have spit that out lol
Amazing comment 😹 and so, so true!
You win comment of the day with that one.
WORD.
I cracked up laughing at this BlueNailsBetty! Thank you!!! You win!
William is the new Mr Darcy…?
…Should have gone to Specsavers
😂😂😂
How old is Colin firth now? 50’s? 60s? He is hotter than Peggy now, let alone in his mr Darcy days. No contest!
In what universe is this ugly from the inside out, balding , fist clinching moron a sex symbol? Now if you told me that his transformation into Mr Burns from the Simpsons was complete I would believe that.
Nailed it. Ugly from the inside out. There’s nothing he’s got that I want
OMG!!!!! He IS Mr Burns!!!!
Mr. Burns!! Now I can’t unsee it!!
Gag.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
I legit thought I was reading an Onion article or an SNL skit.
“As he emerged dripping from the Hudson, it was Colin Firth’s Mr Darcy all over again.”
I mean…I hope that writer got paid extra for this steaming pile of bullshit.
Times when you wish the writers strike would resolve (I mean, I hope the unions get what they want ASAP, but this is such a missed SNL opportunity).
I’ve thought that about a lot of articles about him and Keen. There’s no way the rota belives what they write.
This honestly read like the writer is taking the absolute piss out of William while outwardly complying to the talking points.
This is hilariously embarrassing for him.
And another mistakes the river–it’s the East River, not the Hudson!🤦♀️
OHMYGAWD holy shit this is pathetic. How does he feel no shame at all?!!?
I laughed so hard my dog howled!
“he’s America’s sex god! To millions of adoring mostly female American fans, the world is now William’s oyster.”
Sometimes the DM is good for a laugh, I’ll give them that much.
I wouldn’t be surprised if KPs press office sent out those talking points and told them to say exactly that.
Is it just me or does it sound like they are trying to lay the groundwork for “sexy bachelor Prince”.
It’s definitely “sexy” bachelor prince PR. Why would the world be William’s oyster if he’s a happily married family man?
Absolutely! They’ve been implying that he’s open for business for a minute now. Single Prince rollout is in full swing.
This is absolutely about laying the groundwork for “sexy bachelor prince.”
From the first line. William rocks up solo to nyc. While his wife stays home.
@Becks1 I’m picturing Rock of Love with William POW (wearing the Bret Michaels wig of course!)
@Carrot 🤣🤣🤣🤣
forget the Bachelor in Paradise, the next season will be the Bachelor in Windsor.
Absolutely. As soon as I saw the title I thought “Huh, so he is getting divorced”. Of course KP is fucking it up because it would make much more sense to big him up as a “sex symbol” AFTER the divorce but what can you expect from that bunch of morons.
You just know the brain trust that advises Willnot spent hours, or possibly days, deciding between:
A. William is a hunk!
B. George, Charlotte, and the one they can’t control, LOVE oysters!
Someone’s telegraphing that he’s available for an American side piece or potential future wife?!?! Send CV’s to KP.
Ooh! I could totally see him marrying an American. Maybe and heiress or a Fox News blonde type who lives for the attention.
You know, now that you mention it Snuffles, I bet that’s exactly what his plan is. He’s going to dump the mannequin and marry a US woman just to get one over on his brother, no other reason. I wonder what his public would do if he did get engaged to an American?
@ladyd
They’ll continue to kiss his ass. He already gave the public pure white, British heirs.
OMG I’m picturing William in that sad bandana with blonde extensions stapled to it! I’m dyyyyying…
and which american female is william to attract with this??? its obvious he has a specific one in mind.
Too bad ivanka is already married😂. I’m thinking a blonde conservative with a low ego.
Tomi Lahren is single!
Lauren Boebert is available! She doesn’t even require a 2nd date.
I’m guessing those were female oyster shells on the shore. Otherwise, can’t figure out who Platell is thinking about regarding American females.
Like, some said, this reads like an Onion piece.
Jais, I’m so late to this thread but Ivanka would be perfect!! She would eat the attention up and she already has work experience with an unhinged narcissist. She would easily transfer her Trump-whisperer skills to Peg-whispering. I don’t even think she would bat an eye at some occasional pegging if that’s what makes him happy. I garantee she would weasel her way into an UNGA meeting too. Peg should contact her or Wendi Deng to introduce him to someone like Ivanka.
Is this a joke? Are they trolling us?
Tanya. I think his Copy Harry Tour went so badly that they have to massage his very fragile ego. Nobody wants to deal with the incandescent rage monster so they spew this garbage.
Grooooosssssssss.
Mr Darcy in a clinging white dress shirt vs William with water dripping off his waders… SERIOUSLY? These people are clearly insane.
Just your brief description of Mr. Darcy is giving me some feelings! 🤣
William, no. Never. Not even a little bit. The exact opposite.
I can believe that they are setting him up to be single again, but what decent person would want a brother
bashing rage monster?
Seriously, WHAT ARE THEY ON?
According to local press, nobody save for one lone girl even noticed Won’t doing the oyster shuck…Now, only one person in the world wanted someone to come up with those sexual innuendos and it’s NOT William Shakespeare (or Jane Austen, for that matter).
How can Platell show her face in public after that embarrassing drivel about this mole rat?
Eww 🤢 yuck!! Gross
Oysters are supposed to be an aphrodisiac – is this what brought about his “renaissance”?
And no, no, no, no, no – Never ever put that man’s name in the same sentence with Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy.
The UK waters are dirty with raw sewage yet he ignores that and is off to New York and there waters instead.
Anyway, stop trying to make Peggy happen Daily Fail.
I CANNOT believe that they invoked Mr Darcy.
SERIOUSLY. He’s the furthest thing from Mr Darcy EVER. I am embarrassed for whoever wrote this story.
Drug test everyone who signed off on the mail’s article. A part of a man’s sexiness to me is his personality and how he treats people especially those close to him. Willy has the personality of a door and his ran his brother out of his birthplace and was racist towards his SIL. His own brother called him ugly that’s all that needs to be said.
This is it. It’s not that the man is grotesque (although “conventionally handsome” is a pretty big stretch), it’s that he clearly has a terrible personality. Nobody is lining up for a whiny, rude, entitled rageaholic – nothing about him is sexy
Truly this because nothing is sexier than being a cruel, petty, incurious, lazy narcissist.
But at least this article is offering peak comedy. He inches closer to parody every day.
Gross and hilarious at the same time. He hung out on one block of New York for a a day and a half (with at least eight hours of that asleep in his hotel), and in that time span won the hearts, minds and nether regions of EVERY AMERICAN! Eat your hearts out British forces who fought during the American Revolutionary War, Prince William did what you could never — he conquered the colonies!
Hunk: a large lump, piece, or portion.
Sounds about right. (I actually looked it up).
Though seriously, I cannot remember the last time I used that word to describe a man. Maybe back in the 90s?
A large lump is exactly right. A large, vacuous lump of excrement.
Coming from someone who thought William was incredibly handsome when we were in our teens…
someone please hold my hair back while I hurl. I am so sorry, he is not sexy in ANY way. It’s not even about his hairline. It’s his clenched jaw facial expressions and lack of interest in the people he interacts with, the lack of empathy and curiosity about anything around him. Not to mention the rage and petty jealousy toward his wife, brother and sister in law. He’s a very small empty-hearted man. Other than his height and trim build, there’s absolutely nothing attractive about him.
That’s the thing. Being bald isn’t what makes William unattractive. Plenty of men can rock bald, particularly if they are tall and reasonably fit (which William is, even if he does slouch). It’s his permanent scowl, overall stiffness and lack of humor that make him unattractive. That, and the fact that he’s a petty, jealous ball of rage.
LMAO so cringe and embarassing!
What a joke. 😆🤣
They’ve moved on from statesman to hunk? I guess when you flop as a statesman you can revert to your past state and imagine it’s your current state (delusional). 🤷♀️
This is embarrassing. More importantly, don’t these writers know you shouldn’t lie? Well, okay, but lie this much?!
This just sounds soooo desperate.
In you have to invoke the names of Harry and “Megs” then you have already failed.
Sadly William is no longer a heartthrob and no amount of printed lies will change that. I can’t get over his smile (or his attempts at one). There is something so unsettling about the fact that he can’t seem to smile like a normal person. He bares his teeth, but he doesn’t smile. Something is way off.
Can you imagine having to attach your name to this drivel? I’m speechless.
Er, no. Anyone else find it funny that even these KP trolls are calling this a “rebirth” as opposed to someone who has never lost their sexiness? Even when they try their hardest, they say the quiet part out loud!
Now I wonder what are they implying has changed since those teen pinup days that has suddenly come back now?
This trip to NY is giving a lot of “newly single and ready to mingle” vibes.
Maybe he’ll find himself an American girlfriend. 🤷♀️
I recommend they hold their breath until the American girlfriend happens.
Srsly, I googled for “Gallup poll william Zelensky” and there was something that 59% of Americans viewed him favorably and 57% viewed Zelensky favorably, but there were very few details about how each question was phrased, and that makes a big difference in poll results, and they didn’t say exactly how those poll participants were culled.
Is that 59% taken from Mar-a-Lago attendees?
Honestly, if the 5th grade teacher that got in trouble for the who-gets-in-to-the-nuclear-bunker exercise had put william vs Zelensky on that list, I think all the celebitches would have made the same choice on that one.
@B: I think they just gave people that list of 15 names & asked if you had a favorable opinion, unfavorable opinion, or no opinion at all: https://news.gallup.com/poll/509387/newsmakers-prince-william-popular-putin-least.aspx
NOTE: Harry’s not on this list.
I never can tell if the intention behind articles like this is contempt, meant to be as embarrassing as it is, or if it’s genuinely meant to big up William and he’s been inculcated in such a bubble of narcissistic thinking all his life that he doesn’t understand that it’s utter shade and completely embarrassing?
Plums,I thinks it’s a little of each. The authors are following the talking points given by KP, and writing the drivel with enough plausible deniability to appease the old gray men of KP but also show that they are mightily annoyed about losing money for backing the wrong royals. Yet, they also hope that if you write that PWT is sexy and interesting enough times, that someone might believe it.
It’s striking how Princess Diana was beautiful inside and out, and the same can be said of Harry and Meghan. All of them, remarkably attractive physically, and their physical appeal was/is enhanced a trillion fold by their kindness, generosity, interpersonal warmth, caring for and connection with others.
In contrast, William is only average-looking, but he is so disgusting inside, with such a vile, mean, ignorant, selfish, bullying personality, that his okay physical attributes now seem abhorrent. He truly looks like a cartoon villain because his inner horribleness shows through.
What I can’t get over is how ill at ease both he and Kate are. Nothing about either of them appears genuine from their smiles to the clothes they wear. It’s like they are rolled out of cold-storage and a switch is flipped to activate their performances. They remind me of villain characters from Dr Who.
I am swooning. SWOONING, I tell you. The fresh haircut. The baseball cap. The blue button down. The rubbery waders. That clenched teeth of a smile. Those long manly fingers, perfect for inserting right in my … face. His charity work–solving the Middle East, Homelessness, Racism, Oyster Issues. No wonder Kate looks insane after twenty years with him … no British woman can handle that much of a man. He needs an American! Don’t leave us Willy!
Harper you forgot the ear tops shoved underneath the baseball cap.
😂😂😂
He’s like the Jared Kushner of Britain!
LOL!
(golf clap) Well done, North, well done
Oyster issues, you say? Maybe we should ask the oysters what they think about all this. Hey, oysters? What’s your opinion of Willy — sexy or nah? Oysters? Excuse me, oysters? Hey … huh. Didn’t know oysters could migrate.
Lol Harper!! I can’t today! You guys are on fire!!!
Seriously? And who are these alleged “US female fans”? The RRs need to stop – they are going to hurt themselves bending over backwards and coming up with outrageous lies like this! “William the Hunk” and “Willy Wows in Waders” are quite hilarious though. Kudos for this nonsense and bonus points for alliteration!
The only status Its Just William is reborn as, is as Right Said Fred singing “I’m too sexy for myself”…
Bc handsome and sexy men don’t have to tell people that they’re handsome and sexy. It’s more of that “global statesman” type wishful thinking bs again. I guess People mag will soon declare him as the Sexiest Man Alive…
This is so over the top it has to be shade, right? Like someone at the DM was told to write about William as a sex god and they just figured “eff it” and wrote this nonsense??
HOW does he evoke Darcy?? Let’s put aside the fact that Colin Firth is gorgeous and that scene is iconic and William is neither gorgeous nor iconic. But did I miss the scene where Darcy emerges from the Hudson with waders, rubber gloves and watermen’s boots?? Like…….there is no comparison between the two scenes.
You know what though, I’ll give KP some credit here. They buy bots to swoon over William so when Platell writes about how he was setting “social media alight” its not necessarily wrong because they paid bots to write about how sexy William is.
I just laughed my way through this article. It reads like the Onion.
It totally reads as shade – it is some of the most overblown hyperbolic writing I’ve ever come across. And hyperbole is a great way to take the piss out of someone too stupid to read for tone.
Just saw that it was Amanda Platell who wrote this – and now I’m convinced that she’s taking the piss out of him. She did this to Kate just after her marriage because William’s people leaned on her because they felt she had been too hard on Kate (i.e. calling her lazy). She was clearly pissed as she mentioned them leaning on her and then she went on with the most over the top praise of Kate that was so ridiculous that no one would buy it unless completely delusional. So I bet she’s doing this again because this entire article is so hyperbolic and ridiculous that it is kind of funny. It dares us to laugh at William because of course William in waders isn’t comparable to Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy in a wet shirt – and everyone knows this.
Maybe KP leaned on her and gave her some talking points – and then she went to town. I know she’s trash but she does have a knack for making William look ridiculous here. Just as she once did with Kate.
Unfortunately, I think this is a concerted PR campaign as I live in a commonwealth country , & there were two articles with the same talking points (calling will a “hunk”) in our local Murdoch owned national paper, the articles were so weird they really stood out in a .. apropos of nothing “William is really hot” way , they were super off and obvious as a PR plant
The second hand embarrassment I have. LOL I hope he reflects and decides to leave us alone in America, but I know he won’t. He’s obsessed with Harry and Meghan.
If you google “Wills Wows in Waders”, the only thing that comes up is that drivel of a column. Not a single soul actually said that, anywhere, let alone “cried” that.
You really have to wonder if she wrote this piece because she had a bet going with whoever that she could get it published. That is the only rational explanation I can think of for why this happened. In fact, I kind of want to believe this is what happened and that we don’t live in a world where anyone would, unironically, calls William’s water outfit a throwback to Mr. Darcy.
Other males who are around the same age as William include Chris Evans (42) and Chris Hemsworth (40). Ryan Reynolds is 46. I don’t think William can actually compete here. But, if it’s the affirmation he needs to tell himself in the morning as he looks in the mirror, you do you Boo.
How dare these whackos besmirch Colin Firth’s (the only TRUE Mr. Darcy) good name. Clownery and buffoonery at its finest. And now my eyes hurt from rolling them too hard.
Oh, ah … hmmm. I’m a big fan of Matthew MacFadyen as Darcy. Colin Firth is the best, but MacFadyen held his own — and he’s 48. Poor Willy Boy. He can’t compete even with dudes who are much older.
What complete and utter bull sht. Who ever wrote this article was smoking some SERIOUSLY STRONG sht!! William is as sexy as last week’s fish and chips, cold wet and soggy, something so YUK that a self respecting sea gull would ignore it. Oh, did anyone actually see any sea gulls near him 😂😂
Hahaha, @Mary Pester, I posted before seeing your comment, I also thought soggy but I was referring to my beermat 🤣
@Mary Pester—🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Yeah, even seagulls have standards. And they are cannibalistic. 🤣
Is William trying to convince Meghan that he’s hotter than Harry?
yes. he is even wearing platform sneakers for the first time ever like harry does now and whitening his teeth for his USA apperances. the most interesting part of this article from the dm is not captioned here, is that it states that the reason that william’s sex symbol status faded is because he married kate, but that it was now coming back with the obvious underline of the article being because he is getting a divorce and going back on the market. if anything, kate trying to upstage this trip is proof that this was all a test run for william to see if he could get interest on his own. while he isn’t on the covers, neither was kate in her new outfit. she is not anymore popular then him. i am now confident that a divorce will go through.
If he is working on a glow-up, and wants people to see him as a Sexy Statesman, then it is looking more likely that Kate is getting dumped again. But my goodness, isn’t he massively insecure.
Everyone knows he has no personality or social skills. The only woman who could get over that, married him. Doesn’t matter how hot you are if you’re still a horrible person.
I seriously thought the waders made him look like Tweedledee from Alice in Wonderland. Mr Darcy was not evoked at all.
Hahahaha! America’s sex god?! What? Lol… there are literally millions of guys hotter and with money in the USA to declare that sad looking man a sex god. He does absolutely nothing for my lady parts and millón of other women. Harry in the other hand .. yummy.
Anyhow this is just just sad and funny at the same times reminds me how my boss created hundredths of emails on Glassdoor to then write amazing reviews for our company that’s hands down one of the most toxic fashion companies to work for. As much as he tries to quote the negative reviews with the fake ones.. you just can’t. Same Willy, you are ugly on the outside and also inside. If he was a better person it would not matter that he lost he looks 2 decades ago.
Gosh this is so funny 🤣
Get that guy an American girlfriend please! After all nobody does ingenuity like Americans. 🙈
He wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps. That’s what his trip was about people. He wants an American girl like Harry. Get him that American girlfriend do he can live his dreams. 🤣
I’m sitting in the sunshine in Dublin having a pint and the soggy beermat that my pint is sitting on is sexier than Baldimort.
LOL! (Oh to be in a sunny Dublin! Enjoy!)
Currently en route back to Cork! We were in Dublin for the Shania Twain gig last night. It was fab, but sitting in the sunshine today with a few drinks and reading CB was just as fantastic!!
Six foot P**s with teeth is not sexy, more like a Halloween scare.
Ew.
Please keep Mr Darcy AND Colin Firth out of your mouths forever.
Not Mr. Darcy, more shades or Mr. Collins or probably Mr. Elton from Emma.
I’d liken him to Sir Walter Eliot in Persuasion, with all the puffed-up self-regard and self-importance of that pompous windbag.
This really has to be an Onion article.
William’s baldness is not the problem; I can think of lots of bald sexy men.
The problem is what’s inside — or, in his case, what isn’t inside. No amount of wet shirts can make up for that. William is just not a nice or good person; he’s boring and uninteresting. Le’s lazy, self-centred, self-satisfied, angry and unpleasant. He’s shallow. He’s unheroic (too selfish).
Just doing this trip on the heels of his brother’s immensely successful event last week makes him look even smaller, weaker, more petty, and less sexy.
Personally, I find him to be grotesque.
Exactly
Sardonic, no?
It’s not the balding. There are plenty of bald/balding men who I think are swoon worthy. Jason Statham, Stanely Tucci, Patrick Stewart. It’s his whole…aura. How he comes off.
He’s one of those guys who peaked in high school. He should just accept that.
(Also he’s tanned and Katie is looking quite pale haha)
William’s whole aura is entitled upper-class twit – and that just isn’t very sexy.
Embarrassing.
The Daily Express just wrote how disappointed tourists were that William showed up at the fire station instead of Harry but that Platell lunatic insists the Sussexes popularity is “tanking”. In the US. She must live in the same bubble as Lady C and Angela Levin. I’m convinced that the trashloids write this stuff so that KP can reassure William and he won’t be raging and tantruming all day. Its a matter of public safety to keep William’s ego happy, otherwise watch out!
Interesting that this insane column led with this: “Holy moly, Prince William rocks up solo in New York …”
It makes the point that William was there by himself and his wife back in England couldn’t compete.
And if any English man is “America’s sex god,” it would be Idris Elba. Willy Waders of Wails doesn’t come anywhere close.
“And if any English man is “America’s sex god,” it would be Idris Elba.”
Sex god-polymath-dance machine !
Idris = swoon.
Willy = buffoon.
The photo of him signing the welcome book at the hotel conference room reminded me of the xenomorph hiding with the oxygen tanks when Ripley was looking for it in Aliens
As for this trip, it makes no sense traveling to the US. Why doesn’t he fly to Geneva? Or the Hague? Or Brussels?
He announces finalists, yet they aren’t here. Hm? That seems to be a bit hollow in my opinion. And they don’t find out who wins until November?
As for “the crowds of thousands”….I doubt it.
Pure delusion! There is *nothing* sexy about Willnot. His massive jaw, his unicorn tooth and his shining dome are sexy? In what world? He can’t help the fact that he is NOT attractive but there is no denying it either.
I just threw up in my mouth…
Sounds like Pegs is single and ready to mingle.
It really does.
This has to be meant as a humor piece, right?
Seriously, I’m not a dude but I am in my 40s but if I was commissioning a fawning article about myself in the DM I feel I’d request some descriptors that were more believable. Like, “statesmanlike”, “dignified”, “commanding presence”, stuff like that. This is just so over-the-top I can’t imagine anyone taking it seriously.
William is ready to get his Pegging game on in America people. 👀 There is nothing like American ingenuity. ⁉️
He went to Central Park. Hahaha 😝
The jokes just write themselves. 😂 For sure!!!!
What a load of drivel!! Ugly on the inside and it shows on the outside. Yuck. Him and copykate truly deserve each other. Both are not right in the head.
Nope , he can’t bring back sexy , he never had it . I used my magnifying glass to make sure I was being truthful . We were made to believe he was sexy because he had hair back then that distracted us from his egg head and buck butter teeth . There I said it and I am not taking it back . He is an abusive. Racist ass-hat and until he apologizes to Harry and Meghan for all the hurt and pain and suffering he causes them , I will forever see the ugly inside and outside of him .
There are men who look incredibly handsome and sexy bald, but William is *not* one of those men.
Reading that awful article made me almost throw up my lunch. Sexy Prince..eeewww and why do have to even mention H&M in the article.. so fake
“William the Hunk is BACK: Prince of Wales earns new legion of admirers as he wades through water and dons a baseball hat on charm offensive of America – as fans say his status as a reborn sex symbol is complete.”
Wow. This is actual jibberish. Besides being thirsty and untrue, this is jJIBBERISH.
Honestly. None of those words go together. It’s just random words.
I don’t know how William’s not embarrassed? I’M fucking embarrassed to live in a country where this will be our next head of state!
Willie in wellies looks nothing like Colin Firth in breeches 😂
No. Just…no.
Does the author write romantic fiction on the side?
They have got to be kidding.
“America’s sex god… mostly to American female fans”
“Women across the US swooning”
Are you freaking serious? I had a very good laugh this morning.
WTH are they thinking…lol.. and please leave the US out of it.
I mean We know they’re never going to get over us, but this is acting a little too obsessive. 😀
Believe me There’s other people (or crushes) that are on the minds of majority of American women. And it’s not William.
Btw.. hmm.. who’s actually paying for the bots, taxpayers?
OMFG America’s sex god? Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy? Whatever you are smoking, I will have some, rota idiots.
They said he went jogging in Central Park and no one noticed! It must be true because I have looked for pictures and can’t find one! I didn’t know he exercised.
Pegs is “America’s sex god”?
That’s a big nope from me, dawg.
What would one rather being a hunk synonymous with a “side of meat” or forge ahead in preparation to be an eventual proper “Head of state” ?
Truth, Beauty, Kindness is sexy?
Not so such being hunk/a dated slab of meat??
His egoism is simply tiresome……
How much did KP pay the daily fail for this nonsense? He has the sex appeal of an unseasoned peanut. 😭
🤣🤣🤣
Sex symbol in that he looks like a walking phallus.
No I am stuck with that image…..lol
Forgot this mess was about to go down in September.
How time flies
Yes but the ‘being on bedroom walls’ is shade. KatyKeen had him on her bedroom wall to reinforce her life’s work. I mean her mother’s. I’ve been ill but determined to carry on to watch the biggest firework display. Ever.
There’s not enough liquor in the whole wide world to make me fall into William’s arms.
The fact that Baldy lacks the good judgement and self-awareness to literally die of embarrassment when this kind of drivel is published says it all.
He would be mortified if he were anything close to normal.
I’ve never read anything this bad. It makes me seriously wonder about his mental stability if this is what he wants out there
William was never a sex symbol even in his younger days. I wonder how much KP paid the journalist to write that article 🤣🤣
And Kate threw her head back and laughed and laughed and laughed .
William wants to be the cool single dad.
“Wills wows in waders!” Said millions of us lmao I’m literally cry laughing I had to look and make sure waders meant what I thought they meant I’m drying lol and « American pleasing baseball caps” literally dead cannot stop laughing from my grave even. He really thinks thinks like this my Lordt how detached from reality thee leftover royals are (credit to whomever coined that it’s in use forever now)
Yeah, nothing endears you to an American like wearing a ball cap!🙄
Right! bomber Because it’s the ball cap that endears you! Never mind the bombers in America who’ve worn one. It’s Will, he loves Americans so much that he enacted a smear campaign against one. Great effing guy!
Man’s not hot.
Yeesh. Fifty shades of sad ‘n touchy…🤮🤣
This is too funny (and also pathetic)! Only one man in that infamous video would be considered a heart-throb by American women, and it ain’t William:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1zM54UqWD8
I’m so torn, you guys. I can’t decide whether to laugh hysterically or throw up. And I don’t think I can pull off doing both at the same time.
This NY Times article has him receiving a lukewarm reception at best: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/20/nyregion/prince-william-new-york.html
Don’t believe any UK newspapers. They’re all lies and fiction. All hyperbole to embiggen William. The ones with credibility are the independent and foreign press who are not the “yes men” of the royal family.
If William was really a sex symbol as claimed by the Daily Mail, why didn’t anyone notice him jogging at Central Park? He was literally snubbed.
Nothing about him symbolizes sexy.
They have missed the entire point here (I think). Instead of talking about him as if he was still a teenager, why aren’t they talking about him as a mature man. They are hoping to make him a statesman–make it cohesive. I just think they are entirely missing the point. He needs to learn how to act casually around people. This is something that he’s just not good at. Start there and REALLY work at it. Then worry about putting him on the market.
If nothing else, this article does show exactly why this particular perspective will never be popular. Man, someone is truly bad at this stuff.
Sure this isn’t Glenda Slagg from Private Eye?
Oh,My.God.
The RR really need to stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen. William is not a sex god to us and never will be.
Also…why are they so obsessed with us?! What is he even doing over here mucking around in the East River with our shellfish?
In case you haven’t figured it out after almost 250 years…..We WON’T Be Back.
Finally: We are never, ever, EVER getting back together!!!
This is truly the most cringe/laugh out loud thing I’ve ever read in my life. You can’t have a closely cropped hairstyle when you HAVE NO HAIR.
Also, as an American who loves a man in a baseball cap (why is that exclusive to America), I’ve never seen someone look more uncomfortable or worse wearing one. Can’t wait for that CEO to come to KP and really change things up 😂
BASEBALL CAPS FOR ALL!!!
Leave a comment after you have read the article