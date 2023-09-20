Prince William ‘had a meeting at the UN,’ if you mean across from the UN building

Here are some photos of Prince William on Tuesday, September 19th, his “second day” and last day in New York. The Cover Images photo caption is: “The Prince of Wales arrives to hold an audience with President of Ecuador, Lasso Mendoza at the UN General Assembly.” This is false and it’s a deliberate and hilariously pathetic fudge by Kensington Palace. William wants to leave the impression that he’s such an important statesman, of course he went to the opening of the UN General Assembly and he was even holding meetings at the UN. The truth is, he visited the RESIDENCE of the British Consul General, which is located at 50 UN Plaza, across the street from the United Nations building. So close and yet so far. Peg couldn’t score an invite to the General Assembly, you guys. President Biden was in town, speaking at the UN. President Zelenskyy was in town. People were busy, too busy to play these juvenile, attention-seeking games.
Prince William praised Ecuador for the ‘crucial’ work the nation is doing in the battle against climate change as he met President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza ahead of unveiling this year’s Earthshot Prize finalists on his solo trip to New York. The Prince of Wales confidently strode into the bilateral meeting, beaming as he walked past an Andy Warhol print of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The heir to the throne was pictured shaking hands with President Lasso before they sat down together at the the British Consul General’s official residence at 50 UN Plaza overlooking the UN building and with panoramic views of the Hudson River.
His engagements in the US coincide with Climate Week in New York and the 78th UN General Assembly where nearly 200 countries are meeting. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is among those in attendance.
Although Prince William will not address the assembly, he met UN chief Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday and discussed ‘efforts required to accelerate the fight against climate change and protect the environment’.
LMAO “Although Prince William will not address the assembly” – hahahahahaha. As I said on Twitter yesterday, this trip could have structured and hyped as something simple, like William pushing Earthshot during Climate Week and wanting to do a quick drop-by the UN. Instead, Kensington Palace telegraphed the fact that William is big, important, keen global statesman and he wants everything his brother has, and he must get a photo-op at the UN too! Harry didn’t invite himself to the UN – he was invited. Harry and Meghan didn’t need to stage random meetings at the British Consul General’s residence and tell everyone that they were doing “meetings at the UN.” H&M actually HAD meetings at the UN.
Meanwhile, William went for a run in Central Park, confirming the story his staffers planted and saying: “I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers doing their morning routine. It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning.” The royal reporters are crowing because William managed to get in a Central Park run while Harry and Meghan were swarmed by paparazzi the last time they were in New York. Like… people actually think that’s a flex for William, that he’s so boring, nondescript and unimportant that New Yorkers completely ignored him? Plus, I don’t even believe he went for a run, I think it was just some keen fantasy dreamt up by the bewigleted gopher working at Kensington Palace.
Poor President Lasso of Ecuador. I bet he was wondering what sh-tty staffwork led him to the British Consul’s residence when he was just trying to get to the UN General Assembly.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
It’s giving four seasons landscaping.
Guess we’re truly into clown f*ckery season from tweedle dumb and tweedle even dumber 🙄
HA! This is my comment of the week Layla- it’s so apt! So unserious.
“One of these things is not like the other. One of these things just doesn’t belong.” – Sesame Street
If Billy actually did something to create real impact, real positive change, he’d get the invites he wants.
But he doesn’t so he looks like a poser. Go home, William. You’re embarrassing yourself.
William looks like an unattractive HARRY IMPERSONATOR 🤣🤣🤣maybe he should try being ELVIS 🤣🤣🤣
@swaz surely you meant HAMSTER IMPERSONATOR.
The sad part is, quite a few of the other heirs and/or their wifes have been or are involved in UN projects. If he’d acually bothered to learn from some of the older “bicycle royals” (as the british aristos call them), he might have been invited too. He might have been able to make some impact on real projects, but no! Photo shoot it is.
Oh em gees you made me spit my coffee.. so good 😀
LOL
I wish I could like this comment a million times. 😆
The second hand embarrassment is very real.
I just don’t understand it. Off of the top of my head I have easily 10 ideas that he doesn’t even hsve to show up for that would give him incredible PR AND would have a huge impact on the visibility of EARTHSHOT.
He could have been someone or something. He was born with literally all the privilege possible. He could have so easily – because he could have hired motivated and competent people – become a power player in every single sense of the word.
But the world has figured him out. He’s vapid, completely incurious and 100% not interested in learning, bettering himself or bettering the lives of anyone, either through social justice, creating his own initiatives and pushing for them to achieve far reaching change I just don’t know how it’s possible to get everything this wrong. Consistently.
And he has squandered his life’s potential.
I’m sure he did go for a run. Even if he called the paps himself, it’s not going to result in any media scrum. I can’t imagine those pictures are going to be worth much even to the tabloids. He has not been getting much press coverage at all on this trip, and it doesn’t like the tabloid articles that are posted are getting many clicks.
I’m sure he’s incandescent no one cares about his events unless buttons mcwiglets is not jazz handing next to him.
If they’d notified random student girl with umbrella, she might have waited for him to run by.
Only nobody is talking about it. They keep centering their activities to counter harry they completely forget what else is happening. How coulda competent team member ever plan this stunt when president Zelensky is at the UN the same day? What a joke.
Page Six is talking about Willy’s Run. They mocked him, saying something like Prince William ran in Central Park and no one cared.
Buttons McWiglets 🤣 🤣 🤣 But truly, this story is so sad. Pathetic.
I’m gonna be real. I don’t think he went for a run.
I think he’s copy keening Harry’s Travel PR where he was running in a girl dad shirt. And all the sexy people went ohhhhhh proud girl dad, funny guy, he can really run too.
“You can’t having running Harold! That’s MY thing!”
I looked up the ES finalists and none are from Ecuador. There haven’t been winners from Ecuador. This meeting just seems random. Was President Lasso the only one who felt sorry for him or who had a minute in his schedule to meet with him? Meeting with actual winners of the prize and providing PR for their endeavors (insted of PR for PW) would seem to be more productive use of time.
I think this is exactly it. Lasso was the one who accepted the invitation.
William must have been so confused when Ted Lasso didn’t show up.
Lasso is a lame duck. Not even really that because he didn’t run for re-election, likely to avoid impeachment, er, for reasons. Too bad so sad crap planning by W’s people
I was wondering as well, why Ecuador?
I mean, it has amazing but highly endangered ecosystems and one of the highest biodiversitys in the world, but I do not belive Bulliam knows that.
Super cringe considering the UN is also having climate change meetings for the grownups. Will and his Earthsquat couldn’t get a seat at the table.
Same. Honestly, having sat in way too many conferences over the years, these photos look like they were taken at one of those unpopular breakout sessions. There’s not going to be any video of this meeting? Why not? They never give us any video of William during these sorts of meetings, which tells me they can’t even cobble together an interesting clip. He must be such an empty suit.
Amending my earlier comment because it’s not all on W’s people for putting together a purely theatrical meet. Ecuador DID have an historic vote on oil a few weeks ago. They voted to leave the oil in the ground! W could have made the whole meeting about that vote and how it came about after so, so many years of activism and how the world could emulate. He could have met with a member of YASunidos. W literally wastes resources
There’s video of the meeting, but it just makes it even clearer that it was an obsessively stage managed photo op and nothing more.
Everyone sitting radiates akwardness, while the bodyguard (I assume) behind them is looking just as sceptical as children usually do around him and Keen.
Not only that but, in the seated image, William is developing that unfortunate and Trump-like quality of looking like he was seated on the toilet instead of a stuffed living room chair.
What a loser, not an original thought in his brain, just trying to top Harry and it’s not going to work.
People that meet Harry genuinely seem to like him.
Cain can’t catch a break, tourists outside the 9-11 when they heard Prince thought it was Harry.
Even NYC Mayor cancelled a last minute with him at the firehouse.
So, wait. William came to the US, in order to be in…Britain? He wasn’t, say, holding court in the residence of a different country’s ambassador, he had to demand his own subject host him at their home so he could talk at a different dignitary? William, come on!
As far as running in the park goes, even with however much security he had, New Yorkers didn’t bat an eye in his direction? It’s like I said—he’s nothing more than a tourist here. And he should be glad he fell under the radar, if he wanted, at best, neutral press. Anyway, safe travels, home, William! And take your overcast skies and rain with you!
Imagine the mob scene which would ensue if Harry and Meghan attempted to run in Central Park (which they would never do). And it looks like the British Consul General got stuck babysitting William.
William is a pathetic loser. So filled with hubris he wants everything his better brother has without putting in the work. No one is impressed with him and if he had any commonsense, he would realize he was kept on the outside while the important people were inside taking care of their country’s business. It is laughable how dumb and full of self importance this man is. On Twitter (X) you have photos of the UN Secretary General rushing him off after his handshake because there was a line waiting for the same handshake.
He really is so pathetic.
OMG this is so embarrasing! He is an idiot surrounded by idiotic yes men. He went to NY to pose next to the UNGA so the British media can lie to his domestic audience that he did important UN stuff. This is why he deliberately flew under the radar of the US media. Because they would report what actually happened and the Brits might find out about his obfuscation. Next year I suggest they do the same in some staged setting on KP grounds, so there are no social media leaked footage of the reality that he just posed with a building and some flags.
He sounds as moronic as Trump.
Also, it seems like Guterres produced a UN report on how countries should pay reparations for slavery and colonisation. Did you hear that, William?
Gosh this is just so pathetic and sad! They keep mentioning 200 president, UN meetings and such to confuse the reader … no he was not at the UN! 😂
At this point he should just accept that he is not Harry and move on with whatever he has which is only money and that crazy wife of his.
I cannot for the life of me understand why the British media is willing to prop him up to this extent. I get the invisible contract, but this is on a whole new level. They are misleading the public about a public figure of the UK representing their country. Because that is what the subjects are supposed to take away from this, no? That he represents the country when he travels, even though he is not part of an official delegation. Why else would he meet the Sec Gen (who didn’t even bother to look at him, let alone sit down) and a president of a country? He is a diplomatic representative who travels on taxpayer funds and the press lies,
obfuscates and covers shit up about his activities.
This is a real life episode of VEEP
Great comment, Leanne! 😆😂
He seems like such a bizarre anachronism in the modern world. Like he’s running in the park in pixelated black and white.
William is clearly trying to get invited to COP 28. Ecuador needs money to decommission a problematic pipe line. It all makes sense.
OMG I’ve been waiting for this post ever since I read the truth on twitter yesterday 🤣🤣🤣 WHAT A FOOL. He’s a complete joke. He’d have been better off not trying to insert himself into the UN this week (or even the UN-adjacent) and coming during a more quiet time when he could have gotten an actual tour of the actual UN, instead of just a view from across the street. But with the truth coming out, it just makes him look so much worse. No one cares about you, Penis with Teeth. You’ve lost every in-your-own-head competition with Harry.
Can’t. Stop. Laughing 😂
Also, he’s “beaming” in front of QEII’s painting? The palaces and their British media mouthpieces really do think they can just say what they want and we won’t figure out the truth. I’m so glad the rest of the world is waking up to those spin doctors.
Also, you can tell from the stiff body language of the BC staff, they are thinking “WTF are we going to do with him? Gosh, someone should have prepared talking points”
You know that some random aide was tasked with getting this print rush jobbed at fed ex/ kinkos and then just glued it to a canvas and hung it with seconds to spare before spare parts Willie walked in.
…news about William are turning sad , for me…it is easy to see he is performing for his audience in England, as it is easy to see people are just humoring him…
This is so embarrassing for him. And it doesn’t matter how they’re spinning it in the British media, because Normal Bill knows deep down it’s all smoke and mirrors, so he must be raging. I can’t stop laughing.
I believe he is aware of how pathetic the reality is, but he also knows that the BM will never report is the way it really is. He is performing for his audience and knows how it will be presented, but also knows how pathetic reality is and he hates it. Also, he has no idea how to change it, because he is dumb.
W doesn’t care. He’s only waiting to have his face on money. Until that day comes, if ever, he’ll waste his public life trying to look more successful than his brother
The wording in this piece is so weird. First of all, who is William to be praising the president of Ecuador? That sounds so condescending – how about discussing and describing Ecuador’s “crucial” work, instead of giving them a pat on the head?
Then, “The Prince of Wales strode confidently into the meeting.? What, instead of creeping in hugging the walls, or crawling in on all fours? WTF?
Nice to know the British Consul General has such a grand residence.
My doctor’s appointment yesterday also coincided with Climate Week in NYC.
And we all know how Will’s “meeting” with Guterres went yesterday.
Ha! My cat’s vet appointment coincided with the UN general assembly where very important leaders all turned up to talk about important stuff, don’t you know!
And!!! She was given a hero’s welcome!!!!
How mortifying. I have second, third, and fourth hand embarrassment for him. England, come get your prince and take him home please.
I see they have a pic of Pegs next to a painting of QEII, to remind everyone who he is, lol.
The fact that the best pic of this visit they have for him is one where he is in front of a painting of his grandmother does not bode well for him.
What a fake. And real runners would laugh at William s prose about run in through central park.
This is so sad and pathetic.
First – he had a photo op with the UN Sec general. nothing more, nothing less. They may have “talked” but it wasn’t a substantive meeting in any way shape or form.
Second – the sad meeting at the British consul “overlooking 50 UN plaza”…..so close, and yet so far.
Third – the run through Central Park. Is this something William is known for, running through Hyde Park or Windsor Great Park? It just seems like something that he was told to say – that he ran through Central Park. And its seen by the derangers and richard eden as some sort of “win” because he wasn’t mobbed by paparazzi. But…..so what you’re telling me is the most popular man in the US (according to them) ran through central park and no one noticed or cared? Yeah, real popular. Its not the flex they think it is.
(also, H&M’s chase happened after an event where their presence was announced and publicized.)
@becks1 “you have to laugh at a certain point because it is just ridiculous” – HM Queen Meghan of Montecito and People’s hearts and Madame Duchess of Sussex
I saw on Twitter that Frederick of Denmark was running in Central Park yesterday morning with the UN Ambassadors running club so maybe he’s either trying to copy him or, even more pathetically, he was trying to “run into” them.
omg I just saw that this morning too and I can’t tell which it is; if he was trying to copy Frederick or if he was hoping to “run into” the running club and be invited to join. Either way…….I’m so embarrassed on his behalf and I can’t stand the guy, lol.
Holy shit.
He’s the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom and he can’t get invited to a running club?!?
The world has his number. But I had no idea he was this toxic that no one even wants to jog with this “very important global statesman”.
Hard to be a global anything when no one on the globe seems to think highly of you, want you involved in any way with any of their projects, or wants to hang out with you.
He has no friends. No one to ever say – look. He’s a really fun guy. We give him so much shit for how uptight he is in public. He’s nothing like that with his friends or family. We have get togethers at x. And like photos of him through the years with his friends.
How truly toxic must he be to interact with? It’s astonishing.
“Sad and pathetic” sum it up. Truly. I almost feel bad for the Prince…I would not wish to be him. Nor the King. I guess they still have a fan base, dwindling daily…
Re the run in CP
If we think of it in terms of his performance for the UK audience, it supports the hunky athletic single dad image nicely. He might have even ran past some new york ladies who were instantly hot under the collar, but not from running WINK WINK.
Did anyone notice the most ridiculous mistake: he thought the painting on the wall was the real Warhol… So cringe…
And his wife is an art history major
Richard Eden was trying to make William running in Central Park a dig at Harry and Meghan and it failed. It just showed how no one cares about William or even knows who he is. This isn’t the own that Richard thinks it is.
Poor Peg is left with making things up. I’m a statesman, I’m important, I spoke at the UN. He does this all to compete with a brother who doesn’t want anything to do with him.
Is this trip funded by Earthshot donors or by UK taxpayers.
And I presume US taxpayers had to cough up funds for his security.
Gosh, he is just so cringe. Someone on Twitter pointed out recently that William is only 4 years younger than Zelensky.. basically contemporaries. Imagine if Zelensky announced he didn’t like working late. Then guess what, public life ain’t for you.
Just last night I met with our local member of parliament, as part of a group, about a constitutency issue and he was fine to stay for as long as we needed. I’m not wild about giving up my Tuesday night either when I could be catching up on celeb gossip, but it was important so I went. I don’t want to meet someone who can’t help us. I don’t want to be content for their socials.
And Zelenskyy was an entertainer who rose to the circumstance and the challenges that he and his country faced.
PW was raised *!from birth!* with the expectation that he would be king, leader, head of state and he repeatedly phones it in or just doesn’t even bother to show up. He’s done F all, even as his country and many of its citizens are in dire straits for a dozen reasons. Such a waste of opportunity and privilege, and the way he seems to expect attention and laurels for just existing is the obnoxious icing on the turd.
Norah O’Donnell at CBS Evening News did a quick and very charitably framed rundown of his itinerary, unfortunately. The most interesting part of it was when she briefly broke away to explain the work of an American Earth Shot finalist, which looked like it was about breaking down and recycling the tremendous waste produced by fast fashion.
Really, Earth Shot could be such a good thing if it was run by a serious organization that actually cared about climate change, and not as a vanity project by Prince William.
“hordes”? Weird word to describe people enjoying a beautiful park.
I’ve seen exactly zero coverage of his “UN visit” in news outlets. A check of The NY Times main page shows articles about Ukraine and the Russian invasion, President Zelenskyy and President Biden at the UN, the various Republican follies in the US House, continuing coverage of the earthquake in Morocco, the flood in Libya and the apartment building fire in South Africa, inflation and the Fed, something about TFG, the Indian activist assassination in Canada.
And then way down as I kept scrolling, there were two small boxes: one about a popular South Korean cookie, and the other “Prince William took a dip”
One thing I’ve noticed is that is William can’t speak without being a bit rude or putting people down. I think it’s probably a defense mechanism mixed with his arrogance, but literally every time he speaks, he is vaguely (or downright) insulting to people.
I do wonder if he went against advice and did this trip anyway! William is not the King and he’s not the PM so, who advised him that people were going to move heaven and earth to get him a seat at the table. He’s got some great photos with firefighters, young volunteers and the UNSG but, he was nowhere near where the decisions were being made.
As I (and many others) posted yesterday, if William were seen to be doing something about the serious environmental crisis here in the UK there’s a possibility people would take him more seriously. While he’s over there in NYC spouting goodness knows what about saving the planet. Back home in the UK the PM is contemplating scaling back on their green policy commitments.
I do kind of wonder if there were some who thought this would be a bad idea and he went ahead with it anyway. In terms of the UN, he’s just not that important. There are actual world leaders there who are trying to accomplish significant things; he’s just someone who is waiting for his father to die so he can become the ceremonial head of state without any real power.
I think the general goodwill people had internationally for the late Queen really tricked the British royals into thinking they were/are more important globally than they actually are. To most of the world, they’re a soap opera, nothing more.
William wants to be in ‘the room where it happens’..
Harry, the fifth in line to the throne had NATO heads and the German president attend Invictus but William, the heir, gets cancelled on by the Mayor of NY? Oh the irony, that has got to chap William’s @zz! William doesn’t realize that in the real world its substance that matters. He’s basically the spokesman for a grant program, William is not even funding it. And despite the derangers claiming Earth Shot is as prestigious as the Nobel Prize, reality called and said that’s just not true. Plus this whole thing sounds like it was just thrown together at the last minute when these type of events take months of planning, unless there is some type of emergency necessitating a meeting.
This trip was a waste. How was this any different than what he does at home? Bread & butter event in a river & then meeting with people in front of a painting of QEII. And this is supposed to make him a statesman? Lol.
I’m guessing the meeting with the President of Vanuatu was cancelled. William would have been better off releasing a video to announce the Earthshot finalists. And I don’t believe he went for a run either.
The man standing behind the president is like huh. So he really is that bald and ugly up close . His head really is shaped like an egg. And why the f are we here again wasting our time? Notice people in that room are just acting like William has been put in a time out in his chair for one .
I recall in the prologue of Spare, when H was waiting for chucky & bully to arrive to their private meeting in frogmore gardens, he passed by the gothic ruin and commented that it was no more “gothic” than the millenmium wheel (which, of course was built just before or in and around the turn of the millennium, 2000.
Then he said: “pure stagecraft….like everything else around here.” LOL
He knows. And if H&M saw any of bully’s shenanigans of these past 2 days, I bet they’re shaking their heads in embarrassment. And pity for bully.
This trip is annoying for me so many reasons.
First – this nonsense about being at the UN but actually at the Plaza is so unserious and again poor planning by his team. I worked across the street from the Plaza for 10 years. Heading from Midtown to the Eastside where the UN is on a normal day could easily take 20 mins. During the UNGA, forget it. These 2 weeks are notorious for the snarls and outright standstills in traffic because all of the dignitaries in town. Of course he had to meet the Ecuadorian president at the UN Consul’s residence. No one in their right mind who is participating in the UNGA would travel to midtown for a meeting.
Second – having a meeting at the UN Consul’s residence across the street is not the big deal they are making it out to be. Why? Because they will let anyone with some British business or interest have events there. How do I know this? Because I have been there twice for 2 cocktail parties there.. They lent out the residence to financial firms who had ties to the UK and Berry Bros & Rudd.
Third – Anyone who has gone running in Central Park or even walked through it for that matter knows that no one give’s a crap about anybody going through the park unless you are really somebody. Prince William does not fit into that category.
Does anyone know where the Clinton Foundation is holding their summit? Nope. Does it matter? Nope. All we know is that they are hosting it this week because there are tons of dignitaries and folks from NGOs in town. Is this a UN adjacent meeting? Absolutely. See how easy that is kids.
Sorry for the long post I have been holding this rant in since Monday!
Oh my. I’m getting embarrassed for him but then I again, I’m not sure he has the self awareness to know that his actions are pathetic. Also “confidently strolled” yikes, that photo of him does not project confidence at all.
I could believe he went for a run, but if he did then I can even more easily believe the incandescence that followed when he realized that no paps or breathless fans took his picture while on a run. And that’s how we end up with the briefing from a staffer.
Okay this is just getting weird. First there was the photo op with Billion oysters that looked a lot like photos of CP Frederick opening a nature center like 2 weeks ago, now the run. CP Frederick has a well known love of running and this morning his agenda includes “Run in Central Park in connection with Denmark’s candidacy for the UN Security Council at 6.30. The Crown Prince takes part in a morning run in Central Park together with the UN ambassadors’ running club. The purpose of the run is to raise awareness of the Danish candidacy for the UN Security Council.”
Did William go on his run alone?
Wait, that’s it? Do we really believe that Willy and his Wandering willie are only here in the states for TWO days? What a waste of opportunity, potential, valuable time, energy,….
I hope his billionaire sponsor Bloomberg is ok with W ruining buckshot.
Now that he’s gotten his much needed ego boost and photo ops with various VIPs, he likely thinks he really is a global statesman with a lot of power and influence. Careful C-Rex – your heir is blatantly upstaging and usurping you. And he’s developed bullying into a fine art form with a focus on political/govt leaders. Placeholder king indeed…C-Rex is going to be a footnote in his own reign.
I really do wonder what Charles thinks of it all. He knows enough to see right through this. Is he embarrassed, ashamed, regretting how things have turned out for William and Harry? Perhaps he’s relieved William is focused on Harry and leaving him alone?
I don’t think Will ruined anything. He didn’t participate enough to cause any trouble. From the photos I saw on the Bloomberg Philanthropies website, the event looked like a typical corporate event, with some speakers, discussions and breakout sessions. A group worthy for their work, but not for the paparazzi.
This might be very conspiracy theorist-like, but does anyone else get the feeling that the “ran in central park and was not mobbed” was a deliberate move by KP to try to undermine H&M’s experience? I find it so odd to think that anyone would spontaneously try to draw that picture or connection between two completely unrelated and unlike events that I can’t help but feel it’s not spontaneous. I genuinely hope I’m wrong because that would be sick beyond belief.
Ok, but what about the Earthshot Summit? Supposedly, that’s the reason he came, right? The Bloomberg Philanthropies site has 4 pages of photos from the event. Will is in 3 of them – none are of him making a speech or actually participating in the event. With all the triumphant verbiage about his trip, why aren’t we hearing about the roaring success of the summit?
@Lilpeppa40
I think that was patently obvious.
Actually, during UNGA “side events” are planned all around the city, and are still considered part of UNGA— and in fact can be coveted “tickets.” I work for a federal agency and we plan attendance at such events for agency leadership every year. There may be things to dislike about Prince William’s visit, but this particular one is not really an area of valid mockery.
Of course this is an area of valid mockery, lol. His team put out that he was going to be at the UNGA. The reality is that he is in NYC at the same time as the UNGA and arranged his Earthshot meeting at the Plaza hotel during this week. Nothing indicates that Earthshot is a UNGA “side event” that is considered part of UNGA.
His team 100% wants people to think that William is the most VIP of the VIPs in NYC this week and the truth is that he just isn’t.
I don’t know what’s going on inside William’s head, but I can certainly mock the way the BM is reporting on his trip. There’s no reporting on his actual reason for being in NYC and other than his initial “I’m glad to be in America” speech, there are no quotes. The wording of the articles range from oblique inflation to veiled sarcasm and he’s given no interviews for them to work with. There was quite a lot of hype about this trip in the preceding weeks, but nothing so far is meeting that hype.
UK is a mess. The government has reneged on its climate objectives resulting in the PM not being invited to speak at the UNGA this week. Yet William meets with head of Ecuador in the US to discuss Ecuador’s climate commitment. Wouldn’t it have been more statesmanlike and be seen as a champion of the environment to meet with his country’s PM in the UK to convince them of the importance of maintaining their climate commitments? Their rivers and waterways are full of excrement dumped there by sewerage companies for Christ sake. Hmmm! 🤷♀️ William is not a big ‘environment’ player on the global stage or statesman regardless of how the British propaganda media sells his shenanigans and Earthshot Prize for his audience back home. He can enjoy the deference in England but that’s not going to translate globally just because he is POW. He has got to put in the time doing the work and being invited at the table to meet with people in the circles that make things happen. Greta Thunberg spoke at the UN 4 years ago. She was 16 years old at the time but had been putting in the work on raising awareness about the environment for years already. William has not yet put in the work. He just started a Prize and linked it to Bloomberg Philanthropies for clout. 🙈
Paparazzi?
No use debating an idiotic comparison with royal sycophants about articles in tabloids owned by people being sued by Harry.
Paparazzo chased after the Sussexes from an event where there was an announcement months in advance that Meghan would be attending.
Except for his supposed meeting with the UNSG at, no one knew in advance where William was going to show up. There were numerous more important people at the UN with the usual tight security for a UNGA meeting. For paparazzo to even consider lurking for photos much less to chase William for photos they would have to be willing to risk their livelihood for photos that wouldn’t fetch much money, if any. A paparazzi photo of William alone in NY likely wouldn’t be worth the cost of gas to fill a tank to chase him.
Bottom line, William made a fool of himself in NY.
So far his ‘Jealousy Tour’ has been a wet weekend as far as coverage in the UK press – Chuck starts his trip to France today and the rest of the coverage is about Sunak’s plans to scale back on green targets for cars and boilers. Even Wiglets engagements got better coverage.
Seems he’s started using Wiglets tailor – his suits have all been a bad fit, tight around the shoulders.
Omg, I have a king kong moment just reading this! I have the mental image of Billy boy on top of the empire state building, roaring like an idiot “I am the heir, I will be king, you must worship me from afar!. And a lone voice shouts back, one Billy, this ain’t a remake of the Lion King and two, it ain’t even far enough when your back in the UK! Then, coming out of the sun we have the planes, not with guns blazing, but with banners saying “NOT OUR PRINCE” lol
I don’t think William would be mocked if his people had presented his event as a “side event” in the first place. It seems they tried to present it as a version of a”royal tour” . It was really absurd to do this during UNGA because NYC would be crawling with heads of state, diplomats and yes, environmentalists. It’s the efforts to embiggen William that are laughable. He would have gotten more attention if he had done this prior to UNGA and taken the attitude that everything you do helps the environment and not pretend to save the world. Also, William could have been a support to the UK delegation, which is what other constitutional monarchies do. They work in tandem with their governments, but apparently the UK government is in hot water with the UN in terms of the environment.
The Daily Fail reporter wrote that William “confidently strode” into the meeting, and that William was “beaming”? at a MEETING? What branch of Harlequin Romance did he used to write for? My goodness, I’m gettin’ the vapors. Such fluffing.
Next up:
‘Prince William threw himself at Mr Secretary General, throwing him to the floor as he passionately whispered sweet nothings about climate change into his ear.’
So, not at the UN, but across from the UN. It’s sort of like Trump and Giuliani staging their “press conference” on the sidewalk in front of the Four Seasons LANDSCAPING business instead of the Four Seasons Hotel. Sad. Just sad.
If he’s so keen on saving the planet, is he going to adress the fact that his tory handlers are rolling back environment policies or will it be too political for him ?