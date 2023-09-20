“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky did a photoshoot with their son Riot Rose” links

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky gave us some photos of their second son Riot Rose. [Pajiba]
Lainey says that the Invictus Games were a win across the board. [LaineyGossip]
Nicola Coughlan looks amazing in Emilia Wickstead. [RCFA]
Priyanka Chopra’s look is kind of a scroll-down fug. [Go Fug Yourself]
Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth are still happening. [Just Jared]
Do these women deserve these Profiles In Courage Awards? [Jezebel]
Will you watch Slotherhouse? [Seriously OMG]
Rosie Huntington Whiteley has an underwear line? [Egotastic]
22 facts about the Roman Empire. [Buzzfeed]
RHOSLC’s Monica Garcia slept with her brother-in-law. [Starcasm]
Hello, David Bodas. [Socialite Life]
Ri-Ri: always making the best choices. Lol I can’t imagine how messy her sh!t must be behind the scenes.
We don’t need Lainey to tell us that Invictus was an off the chain global, diplomatic, success, and a huge win for Germany and veterans all over the world. I think about being some man in Oklahoma, sitting in a wheelchair watching that, and it brings tears to my eyes.
I won’t mention any names, but there is one country that slated to host Invictus in the coming years and oh boy, are they gonna mess it up…Germany can pull off in event like this with the size closed. Other countries not so much lol.
I look forward to broken toilets, horrible conditions for the athletes and massive losses of electricity over the course of the games in said, unnamed country.
Canada in 2025? Why so cryptic with name of country?
idk, but everything in that entire comment is negatively phrased. maybe someone is just having a bad day. or maybe they will come back and spill some tea! otherwise it’s meaningless goss.
I think she means India. I won’t comment on the offensive nature of those remarks.
They get like 500 athletes to Invictus. I think even with their previous track record, India will be ok.
So I followed the link to GFY for a look at Priyanka’s dress, and noticed she was at some event called Goals House UNGA.
Something made me want to find out more, it’s an initiative/org about the UN’s sustainable development goals, with photos of Richard Branson on the home page, a Miliband ( UK Labour politician, no idea if it’s Ed or David, I’m not from the UK), Matt Damon is in one pic, and tons of other celebs.
To cut a long story short: one of the supporting orgs is Bloomberg, and a certain Eugenie “Brooksbank” *cough* is a member of the advisory board.
So there’s some UNGA-adjacent event on sustainability happening on the same day that Baldimort is in NYC, and they still can’t get him in?
How sad, and quite telling.
Not just to his laziness but he won’t do anything in variable conditions. If this was the middle ages harry might actually had become king. William either has ptsd or a fragile ego. How would William lead a round table. Unless he would beat anyone that spoke out.
William is an odd one. Charles would’ve went to any event that had security. William is trying to make his bubble work. It’s not working.
Thats hilarious
Holy moly David Bodas 😳😍🤤
David looks to me like he’s probably a dude who’s in love with himself, but I can see why🔥😂
That’s ok. I just like to look. I’m too old for him anyway 😂😂
He gives me Fabio vibes.
I thought the same thing, in the best way. That hair and smile… beautiful man!
You guys used to such a fun website- now your super obsessed with the royals— I could Give a shit – I keep watching waiting for you guys to write about shit about NOT the royals
Weird to post that on a round up headlined by Rhianna, no?
I don’t watch horror but Slotherhouse sounds hilarious.
RHW underwear is fantastic, I buy it almost exclusively. It’s pretty, supportive and not too spenny
People are losing their minds because his middle name is Rose and he’s wearing pink. I mean doesn’t Rhianna know that wearing pink will make him *gasp* Gay!!! Oh the horror! Sigh, I keep waiting for adults to adult and they just won’t.
I am 100% for boys having the middle name “Rose.” I didn’t know that until this minute, but I know it now. Wow. I love it.