Surviving Paradise on Netflix looks like a bait and switch Survivor



There’s a new reality show coming to Netflix. Surviving Paradise, which premieres on Friday, Oct. 20, will put 12 contestants against each other as they fight to prove whether or not they deserve to live in paradise. The 12 contestants are brought to a gorgeous villa on an island, thinking the competition involves them living a life of luxury. Suddenly, they find out that they’ll actually be living in a camp in the woods below the villa, competing for a chance to be one of the six who get to stay in the mansion. It does sound a bit like a bait and switch version of Survivor, where a bunch of pretty people are promised to do beer champagne pong challenges in The Bachelor mansion but instead end up sleeping outside in a trash bag in some copycat Bear Grylls show.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive debut of the trailer for the Netflix competitive reality show, a dozen contestants will enter a fabulous villa to have “the summer of their lives,” though a “wrench” thrown in the works will have half of them living in squalor as they fight for a $100,000 cash prize.

According to the show’s official synopsis, the contestants will “arrive at their beautiful clifftop villa only to learn that this may not be their new home.”

“Instead, half of the group will be living in the wild forest directly beneath the villa, competing to get back into the villa,” the synopsis continues. “And when someone enters, someone could leave. To stand a chance of winning the cash prize, they’ll need to be in the villa at the end. Friendships — and alliances — matter as they can only make it back to the villa if their competitors think they truly deserve it.”

The trailer begins with a scene of the challengers living it up as they party on the water and clink champagne glasses on their way to paradise.

“Life don’t get any better than this,” one person says as the group sprays champagne over the water.

As they’re led to believe their time on the series will be in luxury, a mysterious voiceover begins, “12 strangers are about to compete for a life changing cash prize, they think they’ll be living a life of luxury, but there’s one catch…”

The group begins exploring the grand villa when the light flickers out and the narrator continues, “In this game everyone starts with nothing.”

The scene shifts to half of the contestants exploring the camp below the villa and a few discover their lavatories.

“Is that the bathroom?” one contestant asks as the scene shifts to another opening a door to an outdoor toilet. “This is all awful.”

In a confessional interview, a female participant cringes while reacting to the conditions of their stay. “Did I sign up for Fyre Festival?” she retorts of the infamously fraudulent festival. “I don’t believe I did!”

As the voiceover reveals that “alliances will get you into paradise, but enemies will send you back to hell,” two challengers declare “no backstabbers” as they seal the deal with a pinky promise.

Tensions reach an all time high as a contestant claims, “I want to be in that villa, I want to be on top,” and another notes that “something scandalous” is brewing as romance blooms.

“No disrespect, I just don’t like you,” a male competitor reveals and a woman screams during a confrontation, “You’re not going to sit there and tell me my emotions are an act.”