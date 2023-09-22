Royalist: King Charles is totally supporting ‘intensely loyal’ Prince Andrew

The Daily Beast’s Royalist column is so utterly random sometimes. Tom Sykes largely ignored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charismatic visit to Germany, and when he did cover it, he framed everything through William and Kate’s desperate attempts to pull focus from the Sussexes. Now, during a week full of royal trips to New York and France, Sykes has barfed out a lengthy piece on… Prince Andrew. While I think we should talk more about how “the Prince Andrew conundrum” perfectly encapsulates the disgusting priorities of the Windsor clan, I guess Sykes would rather rake over all of the details of how the family has always embraced Andrew privately. Sykes does have some new info here, including some answers to the questions about where Andrew got the money to settle Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit, and where Fergie got the money for that Mayfair townhouse. Some highlights:
Andrew’s position now: Andrew is now reconciled to a strange, unique position—a royal very much in the family fold in private, but one without any public-facing role. Asked if there was a prospect Andrew would ever be allowed to represent the family again, a friend of King Charles told The Daily Beast, “No. That is settled.” A friend of Andrew’s told The Daily Beast that they also believed Andrew did not harbor dreams of a return to public life. “What’s done is done,” the friend said, “Andrew can’t turn the clock back.”
Andrew’s coronation outing: Another big public symbol came when Andrew was permitted to wear an ornate outfit known as “Garter Robes” to the coronation of his brother. Wearing this archaic costume is the exclusive right of members of the “Order of the Garter,” an ancient chivalric club with just 14 members; the great and the good as handpicked by the monarch. Notably, this left Harry as the only lineal heir to the throne not in military or special uniform.
More Andrew rehab: Then this summer, a big one: He was invited to Balmoral for the weekend, and packed off to church in a car with William and Kate in front of photographers. In the background, another key concession granted to Andrew by the king was that he was allowed to hang on to his weekend of shooting at Windsor Castle in November 2022, and he is expected to keep the privilege this year as well. This was not made public, but within the family and their circle it was seen as another clear statement of support for Andrew. It is considered a bit gauche to accept an invite to shoot if you can’t offer one in return, so keeping his Windsor days means that Andrew was free to accept shooting invites. Thus his usual busy winter social season, pegged around country shooting weekends, has remained unchanged.
Andrew’s financial situation: There are also suggestions from some of Andrew’s friends that his financial situation is rosier than might be imagined, and that he continues to receive support from his brother. There have even been reports that he continues to receive meals from the Windsor Castle kitchen, and that there are visits by the palace groundskeeping and gardening team to help maintain the massive garden at his home, Royal Lodge (from which reported efforts to evict him appear to have been paused, more on which below).
The settlement to Virginia Giuffre: The key question, however, is the financial settlement paid to Virginia Giuffre. Details have never been revealed, but it is thought to have been around $14 million, and it is understood it was largely paid by the late monarch. There were reports this was a loan, but, again, these have never been confirmed. Some sources now suspect that the debt was forgiven in his mother’s will, and that the proceeds of the sale of Andrew and Sarah’s chalet in Verbier were actually used to buy a Mayfair townhouse in Sarah Ferguson’s name. The London property had been on the market for £6.75m ($9 million). Public records show that Andrew sold the Swiss property, Chalet Helora, for $22m. However, $9 million was still owed to the former owner, $2m to another creditor, and a hefty mortgage would have had to be settled as well.
Charles is funding Andrew: A friend of the king said they did not know the details of any financial arrangements between Andrew and Charles, but said that Charles had made it “very clear” that his brother “would not be abandoned” by the family. A previous iteration of this formula reportedly had Charles vowing not to leave his brother “homeless or penniless.”
Andrew is better than Harry in Charles’s eyes: The friend said that Andrew had benefited from comparisons to Harry, saying: “Unlike Harry, Andrew has done everything he has been asked to, and Charles realizes that. He hasn’t written a book, he hasn’t given interviews. His [Andrew’s] primary concern has been to protect the monarchy. He is intensely loyal to the monarchy.”
So the basics are: Andrew gets to stay at Royal Lodge, the Royal Estates are picking up the tab for upkeep on Royal Lodge, Andrew still gets staff and meals paid for by the king, Andrew still gets all of the rights and privileges of a royal within the family (shooting parties, Balmoral invites, coronation invites, Garter robes), Andrew’s $14 million debt to QEII was forgiven upon her death, and Andrew and Fergie have millions stashed away. Plus, Andrew has enough info to hurt Charles and the family, so it would be mutually assured destruction. But he’s “better than Harry” because Andrew, a credibly accused rapist and human trafficker, is “loyal.” Yep, that about sums it up.
“Unlike Harry, Andrew has done everything he has been asked to, and Charles realizes that. He hasn’t written a book, he hasn’t given interviews.”
lol. Andrew gave an interview. Noone forgot his inability to sweat.
Andrew gave an interview and his ex wife wrote a tell all book.
Yes, but Andrew didn’t slam Camilla, and for Charles that is everything. Camilla is his Everything, his non negotiable. He has always, and will always, put her before either of his two sons, and more especially Harry as he is the spare.
Sex with a trafficked minor ranks very low for Charles. Definitely less of a sin than attacking Camilla.
Please stop with the Cowmilla is chuck’s everything bs narrative. Chuck actively has other mistresses and had them while also having cams as a mistress. She needed financial security and he wanted someone who would never challenge, always protect, and be his punching bag/ego stroker. If Camilla became a problem, he’d be rid of her too.
KFG: Cowmilla is independently wealthy. She has never worked to my knowledge except as mistress to Chucky. As far as money, cowmilla’s grandmother was concubine to charles’ grandfather. In the documentary on the parker-bowles family it was mentioned that he left her family with enough money to ensure that for generations to come the parker-bowles would never want for anything. I was thinking too that chucky and cowmilla might actually be kissing cousins. QE2 was the same age, thereabouts, as cowmilla’s mom. So who knows? The children are about the same age and he, the king was giving her his personal treasures. So who knows, they really just might be kissing cousins too
@Jemima J — It was actually Charles’s great-great-grandfather, King Edward VII who had an affair with Camilla’s great-great-grandmother, Alice Keppel. Chuck and Cam are not “kissing cousins”, Alice and her husband George had 2 daughters before she became Edward’s mistress and no further children after that.
Harry wasn’t writing books or giving interviews that upset the RF until South Africa. Let’s watch what happens with loyal Paedrew after he’s mistreated and misunderstood and encouraged to leave, shall we. Personally, this reasoning as to why the royals are so accepting of Paedrew is ridiculous.
And Andrew understands that if the monarchy falls he has nothing. He could never find a job. No publisher would take his book when all the others would also be writing ones. Without Charles supporting him Andrew has nothing.
This just proves to me that Andrew has something explosive on Charles, and that Charles is rewarding him for keeping his mouth shut about it. Sounds like the press thinks so too, based on how they wrote that last bit. Charles doesn’t want relatives writing tell-alls because “what happens in the abusive family is supposed to stay in the abusive family”.
The Duke and Duchess of Yuck are a powerful team as a result of the damage done by ‘SPARE’. Fergie is a non-stop motormouth about lovely conversations with her late ‘dear friend’, Queen Elizabeth 11. BS. She can say what she likes with the Queen gone. Remember, Fergie was caught on hidden camera trying to do a dodgy deal giving access to Andrew for cash and caught having her toes sucked by a boyfriend. Phillip hated her. Nice ad. for Royal standards compounded by Andrew playing around with under-age girls paid for by his close paedophile friend.
Leave Royal Lodge bro? Pay my own way?
No more family shooting weekends? Get real. If I don’t get my own way remember I can write a book too about the way the family protects its privileges and obscene wealth. That would put you lot out of a job overnight. Try me.
Just when you think you’ve heard it all. This Windsor family is such a POS. All of them. Protecting a rapist. But turning their backs on a man who served his country merely because he loves and married a Black woman.
What is the point of these articles? A couple of days ago they used the word “omerta” – the Mafia code of silence. How does this make the RF look good? Something is going on.
The Royalist newsletter is a echo chamber. They quote stories from the DM, Sun, and other rags as if they haven’t been shown to be problematic and post lies.
Yeah, this whole article is actually quite shady. The details around the money and support that Andrew is getting make the whole family look bad.
Its like the rf and brits in general have no concept of human decency. Or perhaps its just Opposite Day in britain everyday.
This is why I believe that when H said in his closing speech to the Invictus Family:
“After this week, know that you are all leading the way for defining human potential and human decency,” I believe this was a very calculated choice of words.
Let’s face it: this is disgusting on so many levels.
Andrew doesn’t want to lose his royal privileges, while Charles doesn’t want Andrew to spill the beans. So, Andrew keeps his mouth shut in return for protection. Charles on the other hand does have Andrew’s loyalty but he looks bad for favouring this POS over his own son. This “deal” does work out for both of them, but optically, Andrew gets the better hand than Charles.
What a messed up family this is! Lol
Andrew is literally a pedophile, who will believe him if he opens his mouth and spills the beans?? And Charles has enough of his own scandals and dirty past that I don’t think he will be affected by any new scandal involving him.
I think a lot of people will believe Andrew if he chooses to spill the beans. He doesn’t just have dirt on Charles, he also has dirt on their parents, whose legacy Charles is determined to protect. Charles has to play nice with Andrew and it’s clear he is.
@Megan I think Andrew has dirt on a lot of powerful people, not just the royals. He has been in the thick of the power players’ deviancy for decades so he knows a lot of secrets.
I think the British press already have a lot of dirt on the RF, but have been muzzled by the invisible contract. If Andrew opened his mouth, the press would follow.
OMG! Andrew is “better than” Harry. They are not sickened by the pedophile rapist in the least. I have long suspected that everything they have done to sanction Andrew is strictly performative, but holding him in higher regard than Harry says the quiet part out loud.
Since Andrew is no longer a senior working royal who pay for his rental and ground maintenence at The Royal Lodge?. It should not come from the sovereign grant or the duchy of Lancaster. Charles should pay for it from his own pocket.
It probably does come from Charles’ personal funds. That way there is no expectation of public knowledge about who is funding Andrew.
Charles “inherited” Andrew from Elizabeth. It was probably in her will – “Take care of my corgis and Andrew,”
And they wonder why people have a low opinion of the Windsors.
Well, this sure makes it sound like there was never the possibility of Andrew moving out of royal lodge. So he was never actually going to move into frogmore cottage right? I will forever want to know who is staying at frogmore and whether it’s just sitting their empty as they claimed it couldn’t possibly ever do. I realize I may never get those answers.
It’s empty. Like all the things they did during the funeral to publicly humiliate the Sussexes, this was yet another such act.
Of course they are because in their minds a pedo is better than marrying a biracial woman. WE ARE A RACIST FAMILY. Can they say it any louder?
BRF is the british Mafia, pure and simple. it’s all about omerta.
When people show you who they are (the first time), believe them.
In a cult, any sin can be forgiven, except for leaving the cult.
That explains everything you need to know about the Windsors.
This. Right. Here.
💯%
I mean let’s also not forget that the Royal Family don’t believe that Andrew did anything wrong.
And they blame the one trafficked by Epstein and ghislaine
Horrible dysfunctional and hypocritical family.
So Charles vowed to make sure Andrew wasnt left penniless but he cut off his son and refused to take his son’s call during a pandemic after his son’s security was pulled and is still whining about his son doing interviews and a book after that? Please make it make sense.
All these people are doing is confirming that Charles thinks that loving a Black Woman is worse than being bffs with a pedo and unwilling to apologize for it because Harry had not said anything publicly when Charles cut him off and if Charles wanted Harry to be loyal to the monarchy he should’ve helped him with his transition; instead he cut him off and continued to let his dogs attack him in the media nonstop hoping he’d break and fail and be forced to leave his wife, come back, and beg to be put back under his family’s thumb in order for him to get his security back. Tyler Perry was right; it was abusive and I’m so happy Harry is away from this disgusting man.
Andrew getting meals from the Windsor kitchen is the Meals on Wheels version of the program set up here in the US for senior citizens isolated at home.
Man, mutually assured destruction would be a fun spectacle to watch.
Even Sykes couldn’t stomach trying to portray Burger King’s NYC trip as a triumph. Didn’t he churn out two or three articles in a week blasting Harry for overshadowing everyone during the one year celebrations of Betty’s demise? But this week, CRICKETS on William; instead, he serves up a column on Andrew. Andrew? Right now?
I’m beginning to wonder if that Twitter thread last week that said the press had been informed of the separation was close to the truth. Because why else would two old Rota farts (Sykes and Kay) seemed to have suddenly given up being William sycophants?
It is about selling newspaper adverts??
The latest version of William does not sell…..
This is so disgusting. Just disgusted . This is why with all their dithering around, no one takes the royals seriously. Also, don’t care how they frame it in the press, it is Harry who is disgusted with them. He doesn’t want to see Charles or William. They wanted to destroy his wife and wanted him to let them. I really think in their twisted mind they think the public will admire them for fully embracing Andrew as they sputter that silence is loyalty. Meanwhile Harry clearly said sometimes silence is betrayal and he didn’t want to go back to royal life. They really are out of step with basic values of decency. Just gross.
This is an perfect summary of everything wrong with The Royals. Harry and Meghan are awful people because they said mean things but not the guy whos been accused multiple times of being an sex pest and sexual assault. Oh and being chummy with human trafficers. But yeah, The Sussexs are the bad people /s
I’m amused at the idea that Prince Andrew should be rewarded for being “loyal” to the monarchy. He’s basically doing what he’s told, not because he’s loyal, but because he knows which side his bread is buttered on. He’s getting financial support and protection from the RF – without it, he’d probably have to, you know, get an actual job and pay his own way in life.
Charles cut off Harry and Meghan’s security before they did the Oprah interview or announced the future publication of Spare. So, who was being disloyal again?
Exactly! I will never get over the die-hard (if not active plotting) against their well being. 😠
Supporting and praising Pedo’s loyalty is a slap in the face to rape survivors. The entire Windsor clan should be hanging their heads in shame.
The fact that this has been written is WILD!!! Who thought it would be a good idea for everyone to know they have to pay for a man who is accused of what Prince Andrew was accused of? Must be the same brain trust that thought it was a good idea for Andrew to give that interview. So he has all the perks of being a prince with none of the work? Because he is loyal??? Yup. He certainly was loyal to Epstein so I buy that. But that is better than Harry who is accused of nothing, works hard, and created Invictus that helps his fellow soldiers (Andrew was a soldier and allegedly the Queen’s favorite so why the hell didn’t he create something similar years ago?) and yet Andrew is somehow better than Harry??? GTFOH!!!! On what planet do they think even royalists would buy this crap?
The “left behind Royals” are scum, pure unadulterated scum. Andrew GAVE AN INTERVIEW full of lies, and more lies were discovered AFTER the interview. Are we surprised that Charlie is pandering to him? NO, because Charlie can’t afford to have the spotlight shon on him and his “friends” from the list of pedophiles he befriended, from Saville, to the Bishop to the MP and a suspect PM, then there is Mountbatten, Charlie’s “mentor” and surrogate father. Yep Andrew knows where all the skeletons are burried and to save his own sick skin, he will dig them up for public display. Harry is the only decent one among them, and it’s becoming clearer every day why they tried to destroy his reputation. Don’t push him to far Charlie boy, because he still has the lid on Pandoras box FOR NOW
The question all reporters should ask is why if he did nothing wrong, why does airmiles Andy never travel anymore? You know this nonsweating, pompous ass is not getting on a plane to visit any country with extradition to to US anytime soon. But yeah, he did nothing wrong.
I keep calling it like it is – a royal mafia family/institution. 🤷♀️
And there in lies the problem for the RF. They can’t decide when to be what and how. So Harry gets treated as if they are an institution. Andrew gets treated as family. It should be the other way around.
This just disgusts me…. As a Brit, we think do we that Andrew is better than Harry? Charles and Willi just have no clue. And I want to know how much money was paid… because essentially it was my money. The Royals cannot have private wealth… how could they? It is all just siphoned off tax payer money over many many generations. Look at Philip… married in a pauper, died a multimillionaire??? How did that happen.
Of course the Royal Family sees Andrew as being a better and more relevant person than Harry. Holding up White supremacy is the Royal Family’s one job and Harry fumbled that ball. Bringing Black blood into the Family is the real crime and they’ll never forgive Harry for the existence of Princess Lili and Prince Archie.
In addition to knowing all the other pedos that hung around Epstein/Maxwell, he knows what happened to Diana. Front row seats for all of it.
God knows what else he knows, but I’m sure it’s juicy.
Andrew’s interview harmed only Andrew. He revealed the truth about himself. Andrew in his whole life seems to have contributed nothing of substance to the monarchy or to humanity, but has spent his whole life feeding from the royal trough. Without it, he would be homeless and starving, so he has no choice but to continue with his nose in the trough. Harry revealed destructive and abusive action towards Meghan and himself what would have destroyed them both. Harry was literally saving his own life and that of his family. A lot of intellectual gymnastics must be performed in order not to save that the Windsors must protect all the sexual predators in the family and try to destroy anyone who sheds any light on their immoral, venal, and criminal behaviour. And everyone seems to forget that Charles wrote a book revealing his gripes against his own parents, but the heir will always be protected.
Good to know that KFC learned something when he cut off security and money to H&M. AND, continued the smear campaign against them.
He’ll continue funding Andrew so that Andrew doesn’t write a book or do a very well paid interview about the brf. H&M did the interview, docuseries and book to set the record straight, and reaped ample compensation. KFC does NOT want Andrew doing anything like this because what Andrews knows is worse.
Or Andrew has decided to stand up for himself, Harry, wisely, removed himself and his family from the rotting dysfunction….
This article is written for Prince Harry under the auspices of deluded individuals who seem to think that he misses the way he was treated, and want back into the fold.
Andrew is presented as a denuded entity entirely dependent on his brother’s benevolence but a part of the fold.
This is what they have to offer Harry, with the misconception that all he can hope for, even after the Invictus Games successes.
He is the statesman that William aspires to, that is all one will have from William – aspiration, ambition and ???
It demonstrate the lack of self-awareness, and although it was written about Andrew, it revealed more about the animosity that is at the heart of the relationship between Harry and his detractors in the RF….
“He hasn’t given interviews” lol that’s what got him in trouble in the first place! That infamous interview cost him using his HRH (similar to Harry and Meghan), his military honorary positions, and representing the royal family in any formal or public capacity. It isn’t fair that he’s still in the royal fold and that Harry and Meghan aren’t but history will not look back kindly on the fact the BRF gave preferential treatment to a man who slept with an underage woman and participated in human trafficking.