“Speaker Mike Johnson has been against no-fault divorce for years” links

Speaker Mike Johnson has been against no-fault divorces for years. It’s one of the far-right’s big priorities nowadays, to do away with no-fault divorces, to force women to stay in abusive, unsafe or unhappy marriages forever. [Jezebel]

What Hollywood could learn from Taylor Swift. [Pajiba]

Alexander Skarsgard & Jack McBrayer are BFFs?? [Just Jared]

Is Greta Gerwig wearing Gucci pajamas? [RCFA]

Ah, so this is the plot of David Fincher’s The Killer. [LaineyGossip]

Taylor Swift looked so cute in these Prada boots. [Go Fug Yourself]

Diablo Cody has returned with Lisa Frankenstein. [OMG Blog]

Southern Charm’s Dani Baird is pregnant. [Starcasm]

Cup Noodles will finally be microwaveable. [Seriously OMG]

These are some really soap-opera-level family secrets. [Buzzfeed]