“‘The Gilded Age’ is back and even more low-stakes & amazing” links

The Gilded Age Season 2 premiered on Sunday and as I watched the episode, I kept thinking “we are soooo back” That show is so gloriously stupid and low-stakes and I love every single minute of it. Christine Baranski is a national treasure! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Here are the results of Jezebel’s annual scary-story contest. [Jezebel]

Taylor Swift took my nemesis Laura Dern out to dinner! BOO! [JustJared]

Robert Pattinson serves up some vintage Edward Cullen vibes in a new Dior menswear campaign. I said it with love! [Socialite Life]

Glen Powell is a Halloween scab! [LaineyGossip]

I guarantee that AppleTV executives don’t watch their own shows. [Pajiba]

Adele was Morticia Addams for Halloween. [Seriously OMG]

Dogs got dressed up for Halloween. [Buzzfeed]

What is your Forever Candy? Mine is probably Snickers. [GFY]

Justin Timberlake is heading out on a family vacation. [Hollywood Life]