“‘The Gilded Age’ is back and even more low-stakes & amazing” links

The Gilded Age Season 2 premiered on Sunday and as I watched the episode, I kept thinking “we are soooo back” That show is so gloriously stupid and low-stakes and I love every single minute of it. Christine Baranski is a national treasure! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Here are the results of Jezebel’s annual scary-story contest. [Jezebel]
Taylor Swift took my nemesis Laura Dern out to dinner! BOO! [JustJared]
Robert Pattinson serves up some vintage Edward Cullen vibes in a new Dior menswear campaign. I said it with love! [Socialite Life]
Glen Powell is a Halloween scab! [LaineyGossip]
I guarantee that AppleTV executives don’t watch their own shows. [Pajiba]
Adele was Morticia Addams for Halloween. [Seriously OMG]
Dogs got dressed up for Halloween. [Buzzfeed]
What is your Forever Candy? Mine is probably Snickers. [GFY]
Why did I think this show had been cancelled? I even watched the end of the first season and thought “oh too bad this was cancelled. I’m enjoying it.”
Because it’s been almost 2 years since the last one aired.
I watched the first episode last night. It’s setting up a lot of stuff, I’ll see how it plays out, but I really enjoyed everyone dressing up in their Easter best outfits. The hats were to die for!
Can’t wait!
LOL I love that Taylor paid the bill on the fly. We have a few people in our family that do this and it’s always a game of who can secretly get the credit card into staff’s hands first. I’m pretty ambivalent about Swift, but she does seem classy…. for a rich person 😉
I would LOVE an Edith Wharton miniseries and Apple should do it as a direct rival to Gilded Age. In general I think Apple has the best original programming; I’ve never thought about it from the sense that their women characters are so nuanced but they actually are. my favorite is tracy stevens from For All Mankind.
But, how did Sofia Coppola launch Kisten Dunst’s career? She was famous long before Marie Antoinette.
Virgin Suicides was long before Marie Antoinette and launched her more as an adult, unlike Interview with a Vampire or ER in which she played a kid
Ah okay! I didn’t realize that was Sofia Coppola. that line makes more sense then. I still don’t agree 100% but at least there’s more to it than Marie Antoinette lol.
They are airing Buccanneers on Apple in November.
The previews have me a bit concerned about how they modernized it, but I will watch it anyway.
The miniseries yes ago with James Frain, Mira Sorvino and Carla Gugino was pretty good.
The Buckaneers was so good! And it stars a young Elizabeth Montgomery, aka Cora Crawley, who was also a buccaneer.
@Nicki It’s Elizabeth McGovern.
I loved the buccaneers w
Carla Gugino…it was great…
Team Snickers! But yikes, The Gilded Age. Got through 20 minutes of the new ep and deleted the series from the dvr. Beautiful to look at but so deeply dull and dumb. It’s too broad a canvas to really care about anyone, or anything that happens to them. It’s all telling and not much showing. And yes, such low stakes. But I’ll read the Fug Girls recaps if they do them. Always light years better than the show itself. (End of rant 🙂
I tried it the first season and despite liking a few of the actors a lot, I couldn’t handle it. It’s Downton Abbey without the novelty of being set in an English country manor house where they iron the newspapers and have fun accents and snarky servants. As everyone said, the stakes are just sooo low.
I wonder if Fellowes will start killing people off like in did on DA. I don’t just mean characters whose actors chose to leave the show, I mean nasty people dying in suspicious circumstances so some sad-sack valet can be accused of murder multiple times.
Not impressed with the scary stories. Most of them are likely just creative writing exercises and damn, a lot of them are looooong!
Re: The Gilded Age, is Louisa Jacobson’s acting better? I can only cackle over the social climbing noveau riche being blocked for so long. They need to bring some soapy drama.
Not really. She’s the weakest of all the main cast imo. Paraphrasing a famous critic – her acting range runs the gamut from A to…B. I came for the eye candy (the clothes!) and stayed for Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski. I want to be either/both of them when I grow up.
She’s so bad compared to others, I kind of feel bad for her. Almost everyone she interacts with the most is a Emmy orTony nominated/Winning actress. She’s just……………..
Oh no, really?? I like her! I enjoy her manner and her voice. I don’t know what it is about her.
Her acting is still terrible, lol.
I do enjoy the series but Cynthia Nixon is like nails on a chalkboard, what is with her little girl voice??
Some things I do like about The Gilded Age: the insane, historically inaccurate costumes; not every drama revolves around sex or love (there’s labor unrest! And competing opera companies!); there are gay people; there black people who aren’t servants and have their own lives and drama that don’t involve white people at all.
The sad mushroom dog! 🤣💗🤣
My neighbor is an extra on The Gilded Age (we live 20 min from Newport) and said it is a blast to film. He’s only met Christine Baranski of the main cast and said she was lovely.