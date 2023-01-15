Gary Goldsmith wrote a pretty bonkers op-ed about Prince Harry & ‘Spare’

The Middletons have a “tell”: whenever Dodgy Gary Goldsmith comes out to give interviews, you know the sh-t is hitting the fan behind-the-scenes. I kind of wonder if Carole Middleton, much like Prince William, gets incandescent with rage at times too. It would explain a lot. Anyway, Prince Harry’s Spare has put them all in a tizzy. Again, these are not “palace sources.” This is not “a source close to Kate.” Harry has put his name on everything and it’s part of the historical record now. And all William and Kate have is… palace sources. “Close friends of the couple.” And Dodgy Gary Goldsmith, who once pleaded guilty to punching his wife in the face. This is the guy who was given his own column and byline in the Daily Mail, all to try to combat Spare. Some highlights:
No coronation for Haz: “Fat chance of him being invited to the King’s Coronation now. I’d be happy if he never came back to this country. Why would the Royal Family want him here? Why would we, as a nation?
The bridesmaids’ dresses: “This made me see red. How dare Harry share such a confidence involving a young child? How he has the temerity to talk about moving to the U.S. to ‘protect his family and their privacy’ when he is prepared to violate his niece’s confidentiality is base hypocrisy. Harry claims to be reporting an exchange of texts when he writes that Meghan told Kate to go to the Palace, where her tailor, Ajay, was standing by to alter the dresses. But this — according to Harry — was not good enough for Kate, who tersely demanded that the dress be completely remade. Nonsense. I honestly don’t believe this version of the ‘facts’. Kate is self-sufficient, resourceful and extremely capable. She comes from a family of doers and fixers and has an amazing support system in her younger sister Pippa and her mum, my older sister Carole, who runs her own successful business. She has taught her girls to deal with problems with calm capability, not histrionics.
Kate’s no drama queen: “The Kate I know so well would never have caused a fuss. She’s not a drama queen; she’s not confrontational, as the book suggests. And she’d never pile more pressure on a bride. After all, she knows the tensions involved when you marry into the Royal Family all too well.
Meghan is “crass” apparently: But if there’s a manual on ‘How Not To Behave When Joining The Royal Family’, Meghan has been following it word for word! Entitlement, crassness and casual insensitivity hallmarked her encounters with Kate and William…Then there was the titanic arrogance of their first formal meeting. Meghan barged in to hug William, using her get-out-of-jail-free card — I’m American! — to explain this breach of etiquette. Surely Harry should have explained that a curtsy was the proper way to greet an heir to the throne?
This is getting bonkers: “She chose to go barefoot and wear ripped jeans when William and Kate (more formally dressed) first came to dinner. Wouldn’t it be respectful to make some sartorial effort if you were entertaining the future King for the first time? Anyone less overbearingly self-confident than Meghan might think so.
Carole won’t say a word: “Carole will be incredibly hurt and angry about the slights and calumnies heaped on William and Kate this week, but you won’t hear a peep from her. When your eldest child becomes the future Queen, you don’t get a manual on behaviour and etiquette, but Carole and her husband, Mike, know instinctively what to do…I know this week Kate’s hurt will be mostly for William, the King and Camilla — and she’ll be quietly getting on with her job as her mum taught her, looking after her husband and family. At her core is the Goldsmith way: family means everything. Kate will, of course, have phoned Carole, who will protect her like a lioness, but for both it will be business as usual.
He just goes on and on like that, ranting for several more pages. Part of me wonders if half of it is even Gary Goldsmith’s own rants. The level of detail in his complaints, insults and recollections of Spare and the Netflix series seem to indicate that a Daily Mail reporter or editor definitely “filled in” much of the column. If this is really Kate’s uncle saying and writing all of this sh-t, then the Middletons should be deeply embarrassed that someone directly related to the “future queen” is so rabidly obsessed with Harry and Meghan. Gary’s tell is this: “Kate will, of course, have phoned Carole, who will protect her like a lioness, but for both it will be business as usual.” Which means Carole is freaking out and calling up reporters (which is exactly what she IS doing).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
“How dare he share so much intimate detail, like the following details I am about to publish further…”
I for one think the monarchy shouldn’t be allowed to be shrouded in mystery. It’s the people’s tax dollars that have supported this family and they deserve to know how it all works. Also Harry, as with anyone, is allowed to share their/his own life experiences.
Looooooll omg so embarrassing. It’s all incredibly silly now we completely understand all the machinations. I’m cringing for them!!
Uncle Gary is truly the Thomas Markle of the UK, “how high?” whenever the Daily Mail comes running.
It’s really been quite fun watching them all scurry to keep playing by their silly book when Harry has blown the freaking doors off. Like just stop! It’s so weird and unnecessary!
I actually believe one part. Mike does know how to behave. He doesn’t put out propaganda about being a better grandparent or parent than Charles and he doesn’t send his dodgy relatives to insult RF members. Funny how it’s all about Meghan with Goldsmith when PH is the one who wrote the book. He’s another misogynist who has the view of the “perfect silent woman”.
Meghan it is— for the Middleton family. Her entrance into the Royal Family rattled them so much. The waity family will not want to take the spotlight on Meghan by lying low.
I still believe the Meghan made Kate cry story came from the Middletons though Camilla heard about it.
“Anyone less overbearingly self-confident than Meghan might think so.” As in Meghan should have dressed-up more when she first had dinner with William and Kate. How dare Meghan be so confident! Americans are just so overbearingly self -confident! Where’s the self-deprecation? Where’s the curtseys? Boo hoo, cry more, Uncle Gary.
They always tell on themselves. William and Kate were passed Meghan didn’t show them the deference they felt entitled to as the heir and his wife. How dare this lowly American not know her place and treat us as actual family.
This seems to be the crux of their hatred towards her. She wasn’t impressed and intimidated by them and she wasn’t grateful to be there. Therefore – abrasive, bully, rude.
Uncle Gary said the quiet part out loud – Meghan’s confidence and self-respect is seen as threatening. Because she didn’t simper and cower when she met Harry’s brother and his wife, she’s “arrogant”. Gary might just as well have said “uppity” because that’s clearly what he meant.
These defenses of W&K are funny too bc we’ve heard for years that they’re so “normal” behind closed doors (as part of KP PR, other sources obviously say otherwise). So now all of a sudden KP and the Wales’s and Middletons et Al are insisting that William must always be greeted with a curtsy and NEVER in bare feet!!!!
What a hypocrite uncle Gary is. The dm or some posters raise him to sainthood. The man abused his wife and got arrested. And did uncle her see the confrontational way Kate acted towards Meghan and in front of cameras. Kate getting on with her job as Gary professes is hilarious since Kate does little work.
Someone on Twitter posted this article about Uncle Gary that Rebecca English wrote before William and Kate got engaged: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1200797/Prince-William-forced-cut-ties-Kates-drug-dealing-uncle.html. Interesting that they are now giving this low-life a platform.
I wonder how many convicted felons have columns in the Daily Mail.
Didn’t the middletons tell Gary to keep a low profile some years ago. Shows the desperation of carole to push her brother on the media with his rants.
This level of detail screams Ma Midds to me with Gary just being officially credited. I bet Kate, Ma and Cam all have read Spare racing for the sections on themselves and complaining to their husbands about how they have been described. I would love to know what his nicknames for close relatives are? Stalker Fake for Kate and Cruella for Cam and Baldilocks for Willy?
Yeah, this is all Carole.
He prattles about Charlotte‘s privacy, but who was the first to screech about Meghan making her cry about the dress and nearly killing her with poisonous flowers? Yes, your niece and the media so check yourself, Gary.
Gary is bringing Charlotte into it. Kate brought Charlotte into it by having a fit over the dress. Rampant hypocrisy. The bots and d e r a n g e r s in the comments section of dm praise this awful man who punched his wife knocking her unconscious.
I for one have a hard time believing that Gary bowed to William upon their first meeting, he was much too busy cutting lines of coke, detailing Kate’s cleavage and if memory serves actually insulting the future king.
Either Camilla or Ma Middleton ran to the papers with the story of Meghan making Kate cry. they had no problem sharing confidence involving a child. Meghan and now Harry has every right to correct the narrative. As for her first meeting with the terrible duo, Meghan was in her tiny home entertaining her future brother and sister-in-law, not the FFK and FFQ. If she and Harry had been invited over for dinner at Kensington Palace, I would expect that Meghan would have dressed up. And Harry didn’t tell Meghan to curtsey to William because he didn’t think it was necessary. I’m sure if Meghan had known, she would have curtseyed.
I wish Harry had said how Chelsy and Cressida behaved when first introduced to Willy and Kate. Were they expected to curtsy? Or just Meg?
Ooo, I’d love to know this too.
As Kaiser said, the pieces sounds like a DM reporter wrote it and they just slapped Uncle Gary’s name on it. No doubt that Carole and Kate collaborated on this piece.
Did Kate curtsy to Harry when she first met him? Technically he was a royal and she was a commoner then.
Technically speaking, no American has to bow or curtsy to anyone. We are not subject to them. Even now, protocol supposedly doesn’t require anyone to show such deference to them anymore. So these royals need to get off their high horse.
No one, not even UK citizens, are required to bow or curtsy to any member of the awful Windsor family. Not even required to bow or curtsy to the monarch. It is all voluntary.
I mean technically Kate needs to curtsy to Harry every time she meets him and William isn’t present. Do we think she does that?!
@Becks: Kate is only required to curtsy to the monarch. She doesn’t have to curtsy to Harry if William is not there but she loses her place in the order of precedence. She would be after Harry because she’s a woman. Her position in the family is due to her husband.
Amy Bee, that depends on how the Order of Precedence is rewritten by Charles. Those rules apply to family members only not the general public. As it currently stands, yes, ‘in family’ and ‘in public’ Kate has to curtsy to Harry and anyone else in the line of succession when William isn’t there. That means to Anne, Alexandra, Gloucester, Duke of Kent, Prince Michael of Kent, Beatrice, Eugenie, Edward, Andrew, etc. We saw that at a memorial service (2019?) attended by Harry, Gloucester, and Kate. Kate had no rank and was put at the end of the seating next to Gloucester. Gender has nothing to do with it. She doesn’t ‘rank’ directly behind Harry because she doesn’t ‘rank’ at all on her own.
I find it so hilarious that suddenly, like…..within the past 12 months (or even less) we’re hearing about “William focussed on taking care of his wife” and “[kate] focussed on taking care of her husband.”
LMAO
I noticed it creeping into the shidtrag lexicon after betty’s funeral when everyone was commenting favorably on M’s fierce support of her husband during those horrible 10 days surrounding betty’s death & burial.
Then u add this in with all the many ways we’ve seen & heard of H&M and how much they actively love, support and care for each other. And suddenly the cambitches/wales are like: “WE TOO!”
BWWWAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAA!!!
And the CHILDREN, don’t forget the CHILDREN! William use them as an excuse in the book to not stay overnight with Harry before his wedding.
How does the average British citizen feel about having a drug taking, wife beater speak on behalf of the nation? Because they are so silent I presume they would rather their king be adjacent to this than a biracial woman in the fold. Does the UK have no clue how it appears to the rest of us.
I mean, if Britain prefers an accused racist who used mummy’s money to silence his victim, that’s their business. Unfortunately, they’re just going to have to die mad about Revolution War 2.0: when America colonized Prince Henry.
Me? I’m just going to enjoy the drama. 😎
Never a good look when your public character reference comes from wife-beating Uncle Hookers-and-Blow.
This is true. When will the tabloids release all the dirt on Mr Gary?
From what I understand, the Squad was posting Uncle Wife Basher receipts all over Twitter. If he had any shame he would pipe down and go sit in the corner, but we know shame left the building a long time ago for him, just like it did for Scamantha.
The Fail turned the flower girl dress narrative between Meghan and Kate into texts. Harry clearly said they set up a time to speak and then details the conversation. Kate said. Meghan said. In the book, their exchange is italicized, like many many many many other exchanges, thoughts or statements but it is not their text exchange.
And, no, I doubt Uncle Gary goes about describing smears as calumnies.
So now uncle Gary makes decisions about who goes to the coronation. I assume then Gary is going.
So President Biden didn’t bow to QE when he met her, but Meghan was supposed to bow to Billy!
He is the Uncle of Kate, naturally he will stick up for her.