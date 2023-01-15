Prince Harry worries that one of William’s children will be treated as ‘the spare’

Bryony Gordon and Prince Harry have been friends for years. Gordon is a journalist, but she’s more of an advocate-journalist, and she specializes in reporting and interviews around mental health. Gordon and Harry did work on Heads Together, and Gordon has been one of the few British journalists to talk in real terms about who Meghan and Harry really are and what they’re like. Well, Gordon was invited to Montecito to interview Harry for the Telegraph. It’s an excellent piece and I would recommend reading it in full. Harry really opens up to her again, and this interview was conducted just a day or two before Spare was released (and the British media was leaking everything they could about it).
He’s worried about the other Windsor spares: “If I see wrongdoing and a pattern of behaviour that is harming people, I will do everything I can to try and change it.” He worries about the other “spares” in the family. “As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us,” and at this he points at his chest, “it’s going to be someone else. And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”
He knows any chance of reconciliation is unlikely at the moment. “What I’ve realised is that you don’t make any friends, especially within your family, because everyone has learned to accept that trauma [as] part of life. How dare you, as an individual, talk about it, because that makes us all feel really uncomfortable? So right, you may not like me in the moment, but maybe you’ll thank me in five or 10 years time.”
He’s not playing the victim: “Lots of people go through lots of s–t. It’s interesting because so many of those moments have made me the man I am today. Would I encourage Archie to stick his head inside a carcass? Probably not. But people who’ve experienced trauma deal with it in different ways. I think when it comes to me and William, the fascinating part is that we both experienced a similar traumatic experience. He wanted to talk about it when [we were] younger, which built up a little bit of resentment. It wasn’t anything against him, I just didn’t want to talk about it. And then as we got older, I started to go slightly off the rails, and deal with it through drinking and drugs, and he went completely silent and completely shut down. And then my life started to alter and completely change, because I wanted, or had no other choice, than to confront the very thing that I had been running from, or scared of, for all those years.”
Therapy & psychedelics: “After taking ayahuasca with the proper people. I suddenly realised – wow! – it’s not about the crying. She [Diana] wants me to be happy. So this weight off my chest was not the need to cry, it was the acceptance and realisation that she has gone, but that she wants me to be happy and that she’s very much present in my life. And now, as two brothers, if one of you goes through that experience and the other one doesn’t, it naturally creates a further divide between you. Which is really sad. But as much as William was the first person to even suggest therapy, I just wish that he would be able to feel the same benefits of that as opposed to believing what he doesn’t need to.” (Harry claims that William thinks therapy has made him delusional.)
After all the books written about him, he has no apologies about telling his story himself: “But I always say: ‘What’s the difference between airing lies about your family through the British press, or airing truth through a book?’ In my case, this is all contained in one place where I hold myself entirely accountable and responsible for what I am saying.
Criticizing the institution: “I don’t see why it’s so ingrained [in society] that whatever happens in your family, you should never talk about it. That no matter what’s happened, I can’t do this. But they [the Royal family] can? Because of who they are and what they represent? The way I was brought up is that, as a member of the Royal family, you lead by example. So you shouldn’t be able to use that privilege to get away with more things. No institution is immune to criticism and scrutiny, and if only 10 per cent of the scrutiny that was put on me and M was put on this institution, we wouldn’t be in this mess right now….It’s so dirty. It’s so dark. And it will continue and it will carry on and I look forward to the day when we are no longer part of it, but I worry about who’s next.”
Family secrets: He says he knows that the press “have got a s–t-tonne of dirt about my family. I know they have, and they sweep it under the carpet for juicy stories about someone else.” He tells me about some of the darkest moments in 2019. “I was coming back to Frogmore after Archie was born, and I would walk into the nursery and there she [Meghan] was in floods of tears, tears dripping on Archie while she was breast-feeding him. That was a breaking point for me. And she is someone who doesn’t read the stories. She would be dead if she was reading the stories.”
Saving the Windsors from themselves: “This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves. And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that.”
His mission: “I feel like this is my life’s mission, to right the wrongs of the very thing that drove us out. Because it took my mum, it took Caroline Flack, who was my girlfriend, and it nearly took my wife. And if that isn’t a good enough reason to use the pain and turn it into purpose, I don’t know what it is.”
He has enough for another book: He tells me that the first draft was 800 pages, whereas the finished manuscript is just over 400. “It could have been two books, put it that way.”
He left out a lot of sh-t with William & Charles: “And there were other bits that I shared with JR, that I said: ‘Look, I’m telling you this for context but there’s absolutely no way I’m putting it in there.’… There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me. Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway. But the way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.”
“No institution is immune to criticism and scrutiny, and if only 10 percent of the scrutiny that was put on me and M was put on this institution, we wouldn’t be in this mess right now…” Oof. That and “he knows that the press ‘have got a s–t-tonne of dirt about my family.’” That’s something that I’ve found slightly interesting although not that surprising – in the immediate aftermath of Spare, there is no big, British figure – a historian or journalist – saying “you know what, we actually should scrutinize the monarchy more.” No one is doing that because these royal reindeer games are a billion-dollar industry. I wish some of them would realize what Omid Scobie has realized: that there’s a billion-dollar industry in covering the monarchy’s death rattle, in really examining the institutional dysfunction and corruption.
As for Harry’s concerns about the next generation’s spares – Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – it’s almost too late, because the narratives have already started to take hold. George is already separated from his siblings for special privileges and attention, all while his siblings are being cast as his foils.
Also: I really want Harry to write a second memoir. DO IT!!
Just finished it. Willie and Kate do not come out of this looking good as much as H tries to give them the benefit of the doubt.
I can see Harry reconciling with William because that’s exactly what Diana would’ve wanted. But only under certain terms, i.e. “Sincere apology to my wife and then we move forward charting a different relationship.” Things will never ever be the same between them because Harry has grown and knows what it’s like to live on his own terms without asking permission to grow and shave his beard, etc.
If they continue trashing H and M then the second book revealing ALL the tea is already written and no, I don’t think Pearl clutchers are going to support Peggy cheating on a pregnant spouse or will that be excused because Kate is soo cold?? Fed up with millions of articles trashing the US based couple whilst no one is properly scrutinizing the UK RF!
Here for it!
What’s this about Caroline flack?
Harry mentioning the 400 pages that he cut out because it would be too damaging was a warning shot. Keep fucking around and they will find out in the paperback edition.
They’ve got a minimum of 1 year to get their shit together and call off the dogs.
Plus he references that he’s kept all his texts w Willie
I howled laughing when I read that part. Shots fired. Harry put them on notice: leave us alone or else. I thought he took it easy on them in Spare. Hopefully they get the message he’s not playing around and back off or else Spare Volume 2 will tell it all.
Release the texts!
And, yeah, if you’re worried about texts or conversations being revealed/shared that make you look bad, maybe you shouldn’t have sent/said them in the first place. Because Harry is signing his name to all of it, and only cited, signed sources will be believed.
They won’t call the off the dogs, the dogs don’t fear the royals – they have too much sh-t on them as Harry detailed in his book. He also said Charles loathes when the tabloids hate him but LOVES when they praise him (like an addiction). This family, to their own detriment, will do everything in their power to try and “Queen Elizabeth” their way out of this storm (meaning stick their head in the sand and pretend nothing bad is happening).
I will say, Harry doing an interview in the Telegraph is a deliberate attempt to communicate specifically to his family so maybe he is firing a warning shot – this is one of the tabloids that is laid out every morning for these people. The fact that they put so much stock in what these trash papers say about them (and not Harry’s book or interviews or other media) shows how deep the rot is in this institution.
I’m astounded by Harry’s willingness to forgive and to try to rebuild the relationships. Couldn’t be me. Also, if there are even worse things that happened between them than being assaulted, I’m genuinely scared of Harry being in William’s presence.
@Steph – Initially I was surprised at how easy he was on William and Charles but, I “think” he did it for his children. He probably wants to lead by example. When Archie and Lili are at an age to judge things for themselves they will see that their father was leaving a door open for reconciliation and forgiveness.
I just don’t see Harry and Meghan ever being fully accepted back into the royal family as it was originally intended. Meghan is still biracial, Harry still refuses to be the royal punching bag, Kate is still secretly jealous of Meghan’s charm, Cowzilla is still a horrible home wrecking stepmother and the British tabloids will continue to vilify Harry and Meghan for profit.
I think it’s more nuanced than that. They’re his family, and I can understand his unwillingness to completely shut the door. He has only one parent left and I’m sure Harry frequently thinks of Diana and how she would want him and William to reconcile.
That said, Harry also had ZERO problem drawing a hard boundary and will not tolerate anymore fuckery from them. His biggest Achilles heel was the Queen and now she’s gone. Neither Charles or William have even remotely the kind of sway she did on Harry.
I also thinks that he wants to be happy – and at some point that means letting go of the anger and bitterness. At least it was for me – I’ve been through some trauma and there came a point where I just had to let go of the anger and bitterness over all the shit that had happened because I didn’t want to be this angry, bitter person.
Harry has put the ball in his father and brother’s court. They can take it or leave it. If they genuinely apologize and listen then he’ll have a relationship with them, if they don’t then they won’t see him and his family again. He comes across as a man who is at peace with himself.
I’m amazed that Harry had no qualms about publishing Spare while the Queen was alive. That tells me he was through with the bull$hit and was willing to let the chips fall where they may. Harry is on record saying yes he would like to reconcile, but first there has to be accountability and an apology to Meghan.
Adding to these excellent posts, we can be angry over a thing and still be nostalgic and wanting a tangential thing. More than one thing can be true and it doesn’t negate the validity of our feelings when we have good memories along with bad ones.
Well, he says he’d be willing to reconcile, but first they have to apologize to his wife. Lol! Love that part. The royals have to apologize to Meghan first and you know he wants that to be a real and true apology. So how badly does Charles want Harry at the coronation? Enough to apologize to Meghan?
Any “apology ” would be the standard “we’re sorry you felt offended”.
He said in the docuseries that he accepts that his family may never apologize and agree to be accountable. Harry saying that reconciliation can’t take place without those conditions means he knows that reconciliation will never happen. I think he’s OK with that.
I think he was quite kind to his family members for a few reasons, but I think the biggest one is that Harry’s writing from a better place. He’s an ocean away, his family is thriving, and he’s worked hard with professional support to get a healthy perspective.
I think he now has the distance to feel something like pity for his family, stuck in the grind of feeding each other to the press and unable or unwilling to leave the vicious cycle. That’s my take, anyway.
I read this article in full and it was so reflective of the positive mental head space Harry is in. He’s actually living. And happy. That book… just finished (well Harry just finished reading it lol). It was soooo good… and as an aspiring writer, lover of all things literature bibliophile I’m a tough crowd usually. That one punches in the feels. Love that pic above with Bryony, you can see in the background a floor mat with what looks like a letter with a crown above it, lol, def projecting and prob NOT how Harry feels, but yeah, wipe the dirt off your feet on the monarchy! Lol
Byrony’s article on Substack has more detail than the edited Telegraph version.
I second reading the Substack version. It feels like the whole interview transcribed.
As for William telling Harry that his kids are not his responsibility, it strikes me that William will never be and never was open to taking instruction or advice from Harry. Be it his kids, his wife or his lawn, Harry should stay out of it. Of course, William is allowed to go berserk telling Harry how to live his life.
It’s Harry & Meghan’s conjoined cypher.
He should worry about paying for his children’s security instead of worrying about three spoiled children living off taxpayers’ money. They have the family, the institution and the British media all on their side.
@ROAA, but isn’t that the point maybe? As a Spare, he once “did too” and a look behind the curtain has shown that’s not what it was like. Those are still his nephew and niece…
Well, unlike Willy, Harry cares about his niece and nephews. Louis is probably the most likely to get the Harry treatment. He was the one William didn’t really want/deem necessary as he already had his heir and spare.
Charlotte and Louis are living very privileged lives, but so was Harry. Then we learned how differently he was treated from his brother who had far more privilege. And we can already see that George is given special attention in public. Imagine what happens in private. Then there’s whatever they’ve witnessed between their parents. None of these children should be envied no matter how spoiled they are. Harry is not wrong to worry. No one knows better than him what lies ahead.
@Snuffles – I think Louis will get the “Harry treatment” from William, but Charlotte might not be any better off. As she grows up and the BM starts taking notice of her in earnest, Kate definitely seems the type to be jealous of her own daughter, if she’s getting more attention. I hope someone manages to slip both kids Uncle Harry’s number.
He worries because he’s a decent person.
So true. He loves his niece and nephew.
He left England for his family. He worries and takes care of his children fine. Ppl can did multiple things at once
In addition to the article she’s also posted the actual q and a with Harry. That’s worth a read, too.
Link?
https://bryonygordon.substack.com/p/a-cup-of-tea-with-prince-harry
I thought this was the best interview of all. Probably that is because he was so comfortable with her and spoke to her as a friend, not a journalist. I watched the ITV interview last night on CBS, and, while it was good, Harry was not nearly as open as he was with Bryony Gordon. I even bookmarked it to share with friends and family. Plus, I just seem to absorb information better visually, and there was so much here!
Sarah Vine’s takeaway from this interview is to be catty about the fact that they’ve got a monogrammed doormat!! The fact that it was probably a wedding present and brought over when they finally cleared out Frogmore and it’s at the guest cottage. She also refers to Byrony as a female friend (a fellow journalist!), these people, they’ve got nothing, just licking the bottom of the barrel…..
I think the question of the spare for the Wales children is interesting bc how will it play out? Will having a different succession dynamic change the overall dynamics? (Ie having Charlotte as the spare may change things, instead of two boys). will Charlotte be treated with kid gloves as the princess, or will be female count against her in the tabloids? Who will be the one to be sacrificed to cover for George’s mistakes? Because it has to be one of them.
Harry’s words were “at least one of them”, leaving open the possibility they will both be stigmatized.
I’m betting on the kid glove Princess Royal treatment. They’re already setting her up as an innocent target of the evil, jealous Meghan. 🙄
Don’t underestimate the royal misogyny taking over at some point. Just because they’ve weaponized her against Meghan doesn’t mean she won’t get abused in the future. If she shows any spunk and spirit at all, she’ll be in for a nasty time.
IMO both of the younger children will be used-and-abused as spares – by the families (Windsor and Middleton) and the tabloids. William will go against George, that’s a given. William and George will both go against Louis, esp because William never wanted Child #3. George will go against both Charlotte and Louis, anyone who competes for attention with him. Kate and Mummy Carol(E) will do everything to control a female child who is 1) in competition with Kate for attention and 2) who may or may not accept the W&K stereotype of ‘little lady, little princess’ they’ve foisted on her since she was born.
Add in the extremist Kate-and-Mary stans who are fetishshising Christian and Charlotte marrying as if it was the 16th century. None of that is going to help either younger child have a normal life in the face of all that SM fanfiction. Since the day she was born, those weird stans have been pushing the narrative that CC is better than her older brother simply because she’s female. For years they’ve pushed the idea George should take himself out of the line of succession and hand it all to CC. No doubt the courtiers will make George aware of all that talk, which will only encourage George to go against both his siblings.
As A&L grow up it will be more difficult to keep them out of the public eye thereby making them the likelier scapegoats for G and even C&L. I fear W’s children will be protected at the expense of H’s children. The BM media will be salivating at the prospect of writing endless articles comparing the “perfect” British three with their “imperfect” American cousins. British disdain for yanks and the country’s need to exert their perceived sense of superiority will mean these two sets of cousins will be used as weapons in a one-sided culture war.
Why will it be more difficult to keep Archie and Lili out of the public eye? Unless the kids go into show business or some other public facing endeavor, they should live pretty much under the radar, like most celebrity children. I think the Cambridge kids will be the ones exposed as more time goes by.
Access or lack of isn’t what it was when Harry was a child. Harry and Meghan and Eugenie and Jack are only a mobile call/text or email away. At the point where any of the kids, George included, have awareness of a need, they can reach out and they won’t be alone. There’s not a thing W or K or anyone else can do about that other than actually locking the kids away
William is supposed to be a champion for mental health but considers Harry delusional? Hmmm.
The person to break patterns in a family is often scapegoated. Harry is right that ten years from now they’ll thank him. And if not, Charlotte and Louis might.
Louis is already being set up to be the spare by the press. William and Kate were told that he had to be on the Christmas walk.
You can really tell that Harry’s been through therapy and done the work on himself. It’s pretty amazing to witnesss. He has every right to be bitter, hateful , unforgiving but he’s not. He’s clear in his message, he has boundaries set and he’s still compassionate. That takes something bigger than yourself to get to that point esp when he’s still getting constant vitriol from the media and his family.
You can tell he’s really in a good place.
As outsiders we may want to not see it Harry’s way but for Harry and Meghan they are doing what’s best for them, their family and their mental health when the whole world is watching and judging.. Definitely inspiring!! I pray they continue to get clarity and peace as the navigate dealing with the RF and BM
In this case, destiny is destiny and there’s no way out. The narratives are set and William and Kate seem to listen to the tabloids regarding the kids. They wanted them at the funeral, they were there. They wanted Louis at the Sandringham walk, he was there.
I think poor Louis is getting the Prince Harry treatment already. George is being separated from both siblings and seen as stoic, serious. Charlotte is the wild card. I feel William will exert pressure to protect her, but again, they have set a tone that they won’t go up against the tabloids. So even that is in question.
I found William’s defensiveness about Harry’s concern for the spares concerning. If anyone knows how differently he was treated compared to Harry, he should want differently for Charlotte & Louis. Instead, William is ignoring the issue. There’s already proof Charlotte and Louis are excluded from things. Charlotte is already tasked with supporting George, as seen at the funeral. The spare dynamic is already in play.
I think it’s admirable that Harry wants to break generational cycles in his family but I agree with William that his kids are William’s responsibility alone. The cycle is already being repeated. William broke the promise not to operate like his father’s office & that has already resulted in pap shots of the family like the Flybe stunt, the press demanding when the Cambridge kids are seen eg for the queen’s funeral, Louis during the Christmas walk.
The press are already putting out there that 4 year old Louis will replace Harry as the jester & that ‘feisty’ Charlotte will be a good lil spare to quiet & serious George.
The only thing I hope for is that Harry & others’ lawsuits against the tabloids re phone hacking actually goes somewhere & leads to real press reform.
William cannot believe that Harry was mistreated or that anything is wrong with dynamic, because to do so would be to admit he was complicit in it and that it is toxic and harmful. He believes he deserves his stolen wealth and favoritism. He’d have to be introspective to consider that he does not, and it would break his mind and soul if he acknowledged the lopsidedness and his own unworthiness. He lives in a fantasy of paranoid delusion and willful ignorance. No, acknowledging that his whole life is a lie is off the table. Thus, he Cannot and Willnot acknowledge that his spare children are being treated as such and that undue favoritism exists among them and is harming them..
I’m afraid Harry is too optimistic thinking that he is able to change this symbiosis between Royal Family and British Press, to break it. To clean Augean stables, so to speak. His Family (Royal one) too complicit, too cruel, mediocre and jealous.
‘But as much as William was the first person to even suggest therapy, I just wish that he would be able to feel the same benefits of that as opposed to believing what he doesn’t need to.’
Whenever Harry mentions this, I’m convinced he’s being too nice again. IMO William likely screamed at Harry that if he thought his life was so f* king bad, go get some damn therapy (you broken person, etc.). Because it is clear both W&K think anyone who seeks therapy or who has mental health issues is broken, less than them, etc.
Audio sales of this book may break the G record also, some on Twitter are raving about Harry’s voice.