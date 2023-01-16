Quinta Brunson won in Robert Wun at the Critics’ Choice Awards

I didn’t mean to make the title rhyme like that but here we are. Everyone loves Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary! It’s such a great, watchable show, teachers say it’s accurate if a little hard to take due to that, and it’s funny and heartwarming. Plus the talent is incredible. My only complaint is that it’s just a half hour long. Abbott was nominated in six categories last night at the Critics’ Choice Awards (with multiple actors from the show in two categories) and it ended up taking home two gongs, for Best Comedy and Best Supporting Actress, for Sheryl Lee Ralph. Most of the cast was there last night and they seem to love working together and to love the collaborative environment. Quinta gave a shout out to teachers during her speech and plugged her Donors Choose to help support teachers! Abbott has done a lot to support teachers in underserved areas. Quinta was in a Robert Wun gown with large side ruffles. It’s not my style but it’s kind of cool looking and dramatic. Also I enjoyed seeing Quinta’s Oil of Olay commercials during the show!
Sheryl Lee Ralph won and gave another inspirational speech last night. I still get goosebumps remembering her singing at the Emmys. I recorded this part, where she spoke directly to the camera and told the viewers to love themselves. I’m going to watch it whenever I need a reminder of my worth. Sheryl was resplendent in a gold Jovana Louis gown. Her daughter Ivy has been styling her!
Niecy Nash won Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie, for her work in Dahmer. She was a bombshell in Jason Wu. This dress photographs beautifully but it looked hard to walk in. During her acceptance speech she told the story about how she tried to make the transition from comedy to dramatic acting. People tried to pigeon hole her and her mom told Niecy that she couldn’t act – but that she would get a second job to pay for her lessons. That was so sweet!
Danielle Deadwyler was nominated for Best Actress, for Till. That went to Cate Blanchett. We’ll be seeing Danielle again at the Oscars hopefully. She was in a custom silver Louis Vuitton gown with scalloped sequins and a twisted rope neckline. I would have liked this better with just a single leg slit. It’s like designers are adding unnecessary details to gowns just to switch it up and it doesn’t always work. She looks so pretty though! I love that necklace too.
Congratulations to Quinta but she was crusified on social media for her shout out to Brad on Golden Globes.
I’m saying no to the number of outfits that seem to be made with recycled bed ruffles and space blankets. A very strange year fashion wise.
Nice to see more award show/celeb articles this week!
Yeah she sort of apologized for not knowing all the news but than deleted the apology. At first I thought maybe she really didn’t know but then I found out she was working for buzzfeed when the incident happened
That Dahmer show should never have been made. So disrespectful to the victims families and so gross.
Niecy looks incredible!
Niecy has been on fire this awards season! So many great looks.
I love Abbott elementary but that dress looks poorly made. So unfortunate
Both Niecy and her spouse look gorgeous 🔥
These are all fabulous gowns but I think Niecey looks the best, she has a lovely figure dress fits like a glove.
I for one like half hour shows very much and find they tend to be of higher average quality than hour shows. Why? Their creators have done some thinking about the best length for their show, rather than going for the now standard hour long slot. Comedy is hard and works better at shorter lengths.
Quinta is smart. Long may she reign.
I really love Sheryl’s dress. Danielle’s would be stunning if not for the Wonder Woman-like cutouts at the bottom.
All their money and the only nice dress is Nicey. The others are so bad like tinfoil or tinfoil gold…why?
I like Niecy’s dress a lot. Sheryl” s dress is glamorous but it does give off a Jiffy Pop vibe, lol. Quinta should demand a refund if she paid for that mess. Maybe if the sheer part was black too? Maybe?
Niecy looks incredible here! I’m swooning.
Love Nicey Nash’s
dress.