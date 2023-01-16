Elle Fanning in McQueen at the Critics’ Choice: glamorous & cute?

Here are some photos from last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards in LA. There weren’t many “wow” looks because – obviously – women are saving their biggest looks for more important award shows. If I was a nominee, I would probably show up in a simple suit or comfortable sack dress and just call it a day. Some women do make a bigger effort though, like Elle Fanning. Elle loves to get dressed up! Elle wore this deconstructed ball gown from Alexander McQueen. She looks like a dream. Genuinely, I love this on her.
People were going on and on about Aubrey Plaza in this bespoke Louis Vuitton and… I don’t get it? It’s not a bad dress but jeez. Also: some women shouldn’t go blonde and Aubrey is one of them.
Viola Davis in custom Valentino. It’s sparkly and flattering, although I feel like there are too many design elements. I was too busy looking at the half-sleeve and half-cape instead of taking in the whole dress.
I think Daisy Edgar-Jones is really pretty but I’m starting to wonder if her stylist is undermining her. This is Gucci and it’s way too much. Like Viola’s dress, too many design elements.
Claire Foy in Prada. It looks like she’s wearing a repurposed sarong. I kind of enjoy it and whatever, it’s different.
Kaley Cuoco in Dior, a custom maternity dress. I’m shocked this is Dior! The cutouts at the neckline are kind of terrible, they should have just lowered the neck on the dress. It feels very Sister Wife, very Country Music Awards.
Jennifer Coolidge in Dolce & Gabbana. Simple, fine. It’s amazing to see Coolidge get all of this recognition for The White Lotus.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Love Elle, love this dress and not many can pull off McQueen like this. Can’t wait to see what she wears next!
Aubrey looks like Lady Gaga with that hair?! Not a fan of the blonde, but like the dress.
Viola looks glowing and gorgeous.
Daisy is pretty and talented but not everyone can pull off complicated looks. And what is the trend of this low effort hair? Noticed on phoebe dynevor too, guess its meant to look simple but seems a bit flat to me.
Elle’s dress is darling and perfect for her. All others are a big Meh.
Kaley’s dress looks like a bathrobe. And why didn’t she brush her hair? Maybe they’re tapping into the “getting out of bed first thing in the morning” vibe.
She looks like a long-lost Olsen sister.
Elle looks amazing in that dress. This is how loving what you wear and working it can really elevate a look. She often wears her hair down though, if she’s keeping it less severe then half up half down would have been perfect. Dark lipstick would also have been a yes with this look.
I looove Viola’s dress. I’m so happy to see natural black hair being embraced on red carpets, just gorgeous.
Aubrey Plaza’s dress is interesting and fits well, but her hair and makeup are so unflattering.
Agree. I love the dress. If she had her brunette hair, this would be a total bombshell look on her.
I liked elles dress and daisys.
Claire Foy looks stunted in that dress. She isnt tall enough to wear it. I just watched Audrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal, and she was very good in it, but that hair is awful. Elle’s look is the best.
I like Elle, Viola, and Jennifer’s.
On the whole, yikes. I really hope this is a case of keeping the good stuff for other shows but the fact that so many outright weird and bad dresses are getting made makes me worry for the fashion industry.
Agreed. Frankly, it’s not unlike our political landscape at the moment. Like, is this the best we have to offer? Ugh.
Daisy’s might be glorious without the weird ruffly bottom. Cate clearly wanted everyone to know she is So Over It. And i don’t get the fuss over Elle… she looks like she crawled into a pile of toilet paper when my 1 yr old is alone with a roll.
I feel like a lot of these celebs look better on their MUA/hair stylists IG pages than actual red carpet. I wonder if that’s because of good lighting or editing?
Kaley Cuoco always looks as if she could use a shampoo and styling.
I like everyone here. Claire is my least favorite look, but I think it’s just her styling? She’s needs a different hairstyle for this dress (which is probably also way more interesting from the back).
All those blondes need a dye job. The ones in the other post do as well. I think only Cate Blanchett and Kate Hudson have decent shades while everyone else is sporting yellow hair that looks terrible with their skin color: Anya TJ, Elle F, Jennifer C, Michelle W, Julia G, Aubrey P, yellow yellow yellow.
And Daisy Edgar Jones needs to either grow out those bangs and stop with the balayage or style her hair differently for red carpets, the sexy body/mousy head thing she’s got going on is not great.
Elle’s dress is amazing and she wears it beautifully. I do think she should have done something more interesting with her hair.
I really like Aubrey’s dress on her. It’s stylish and fits perfectly. Agree that she should not go blond! It doesn’t suit her at all.
I actually like Daisy’s dress. She also needed a different hairdo with it. Where’s a good hairdresser and/or stylist when needed here? Lots of good dresses with so-so hair!
The other dresses are meh.