Some American libraries have one-year waitlists for Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

I keep hearing and seeing anecdotal evidence that people around the world are reading Prince Harry’s Spare, or they’re planning on picking up a copy, or they’re waiting on a copy at their local library. The library stories are making me so happy, because it feels like… okay, people still use their local libraries and they actually take the time to put books on hold. The LA Times even had a story about the waitlist for Spare in California libraries:

How long are you willing to wait for a copy of Prince Harry’s new memoir, “Spare,” at your local public library? Several weeks, or maybe a few months? Try an entire year.

That’s the estimated wait time for the lucky library card holder at the back of the line at Orange County’s public library system, whose estimated wait time for a copy is 55 weeks, as more than 700 people are on hold for its 100 or so copies.

Since the Tuesday release of “Spare,” public libraries across California have been struggling to meet the surging demand for the duke of Sussex’s 400-page tell-all tale of the British royal family’s drama. Their shelves have been cleared of the memoir’s physical copies, along with e-books and audio books narrated by Harry himself.

“The holds went up over the weekend like wildfire and we had to place another order this week to catch up,” said Shellie Cocking, who heads collections at the San Francisco Public Library, where wait times are at about six weeks with more than 600 people in line for its 100 or so copies.

Across its 72 branches, members of the Los Angeles Public Library’s system initially saw a wait time of nearly six months on Tuesday, said Justin Pearson, a spokesperson for the library. But as the system has acquired more copies, that’s come down to a modest seven or eight weeks. The LAPL waiting list for “Spare” is roughly 5,500 people long.

Long Beach’s public library system already exceeded its budget when trying to supplement its small collection of 18 copies of “Spare” as a couple hundred would-be borrowers placed holds, librarian Susan Jones said. The system plans on expanding its budget to buy at least one more copy for each of its 12 libraries.

As I said, this is happening all over the country. I’ve seen stuff about how Canadian libraries have crazy-long waitlists too, and libraries are trying to reallocate money to buy extra copies. As for actual sales, Spare is clearly flying off the shelf too – one-day English-language sales were more than 1.43 million, and the Guiness Book of World Records has now recorded Spare as “the fast-selling non-fiction book ever.” Take that, Twihards. Take that, “industry insiders” and their pearl-clutching over the Sussexes’ “pity party.” Everyone wants to read Harry’s story.

40 Responses to “Some American libraries have one-year waitlists for Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’”

  1. Wendy says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:14 am

    I’m 200 and something down the wait list at my library in the small city of Guelph Ontario – when I put the request in, I could have gotten the large print edition fairly quickly

    Reply
    • Bre says:
      January 15, 2023 at 8:24 am

      Canadian here! I was 189 on 86 copies in the end of December but I signed up super early and today I am number 82. I just went to check and if I placed a hold today I would be number 789 out of 172 copies! Seems like the interest def grew by hundreds recently in Hamilton, Ontario and that they had to buy huge amounts of copies to meet demand! Also long wait for the audible CD, electronic version, and large print

      My mother in law bought a copy though and I’m debating getting an audible copy just to hear his words in his own voice and get it sooner

      Reply
      • Jazz Hands says:
        January 15, 2023 at 9:04 am

        Hi fellow Hamiltonian! I placed holds on HPL very early but ended up buying the ebook so I cancelled my holds on the physical and digital versions. I just got notified Friday that I can download the audio book!

    • Tina says:
      January 15, 2023 at 8:31 am

      Eh fellow Guelphite here!! ❤️🇨🇦

      I still have my membership for the Mississauga library and managed to join the waitlist in November (they set it up early) and got one of their 30 audiobook copies. On the day of release, they had 30 audiobook copies for almost 400 people waiting and 50 ebook copies for over 600 people waiting. I’m sure the list is even longer now.

      Reply
    • Genevieve says:
      January 15, 2023 at 9:11 am

      I just tried the ebook version in a large Canadian city:

      Your holds position: #544 on 30 copies

      Two things will happen. The libraries will buy more copies, and some will get tired of waiting, and will just buy it.

      Reply
    • LegggsEgg says:
      January 15, 2023 at 9:59 am

      I was number 8 at my library on Holds, and now the number has exceeded 145 holds. We are a tiny town. They added 3 more copies and also have the audio and ebook versions. I will happily wait, but ohmyword!!!

      Reply
  2. Feeshalori says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:18 am

    I was extremely fortunate to jump on the holds list as soon as the title hit the catalog in the NY library system so I was number three for hardcover. I just read it this week and I’m expecting the audiobook in another week. The holds for hardcover and audiobook are insane, they shot up when Harry did his interviews.

    Reply
  3. Lady Digby says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:21 am

    I was advised that while my local shire libraries have 27 copies of Spare across all of them that. If I want to reserve a copy I will be 131 in the queue sat my big city library !

    Reply
  4. LULULULUbrown says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:26 am

    I was having a problem downloading it on audible due to high traffic. This is crazy. That’s why the royal family and royal reporters are weeping. Roya Nikka can never write another article again without people laughing. I know she was embarrassed at the number of people coming at her asking to explain the lie she told about not being briefed or leaked by anyone in the royal family or adjacent to the Palace, but here she is with a whole article based on leaks and briefing.

    Reply
  5. Steph says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Wait… What do Twilight fans have to do with this?! 😂

    Waiting on a digital copy from my library. 5 weeks for audio, 2 weeks for ebook. That’s going down quickly though. It seems ppl are returning them as soon as they’re done reading them instead of holding them for the entire lend period.

    Reply
  6. Looty says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Don’t let the wait times stop you! Most libraries will buy more, no matter what book it is, when so many are waiting. You really can’t predict your actual wait time.

    Reply
    • Kebbie says:
      January 15, 2023 at 8:44 am

      Definitely this, there were 186 people waiting on my copy the first day down to 7 people waiting the next day. They’ll add copies based on demand.

      Reply
  7. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:33 am

    I have an extra copy that I’ll take over to my local library on Tuesday. I’m really loving this for Harry, it must be quite thrilling and vindicating for him to see that so many are so interested in his story. Nobody puts Harry in a corner!

    Reply
    • Ginni says:
      January 15, 2023 at 9:28 am

      Yesterday l went to visit my son, l brought food and goodies he likes, then he put in front of me “Spare!” I was so happy l was jumping up and down! I am still reading the book l cried reading it, no lie.

      Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:37 am

    The British press thought leaking excerpts would discourage people from buying the book but as with the docuseries it had the opposite effect. If I was on one of those library lists I would have given up and bought the book instead. I’m sure some of those people will end up doing just that.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 15, 2023 at 8:47 am

      Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to do that. If anyone has a “spare” copy, by all means, donate to your local library or give it to someone who wants to read it but maybe doesn’t have the money right now.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        January 15, 2023 at 9:42 am

        @Brassy rebel: That’s why I said some people and I was speaking for myself. Did you get your copy on Tuesday? I’m still waiting for mine because where I live I’m not privileged to have Amazon do same day delivery.

    • Becks1 says:
      January 15, 2023 at 9:03 am

      I mean it worked for me, lol. meaning that I was always going to read this book, but the leaked excerpts had me DYING to read the book once we realized Harry was going to actually reveal what happened behind many of the tabloid stories.

      Reply
  9. Kebbie says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:42 am

    So I was checking the Libby app like every hour on Tuesday and it finally came out around 2:30 pm. I grabbed the ebook and the audiobook at the same time and I couldn’t believe my luck! Within a few hours there were 205 people waiting on my copy of the audiobook and 186 waiting on my copy of the ebook.

    I returned the audiobook the next day so someone else could have it because I prefer reading it. By Thursday it was down to 7 people waiting on my copy of the book so I guess my library acquired a lot of new copies. I’m in Houston.

    My mom is reading it through my kindle login and then I’m going to return it. She’s loving it and she’s not all that interested in royals, but she liked the documentary too.

    Reply
  10. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:45 am

    Ina Garden posted on IG last night, sitting by the 🔥 reading Spare. Harry is singlehandedly bringing us together as we all read Spare. 😉

    Reply
  11. Ruby says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:47 am

    In my small city (Waterloo, Ontario) I’m at 16 of 206 holds. The library started with 10 copies but are now up to 25. Also long lists of holds for the e-book and audio copies.

    Reply
  12. Kebbie says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:48 am

    Ina Garten posted on her Instagram that she was reading Spare by the fire and she was loving it. Predictably there were a lot of people making negative comments but she didn’t seem to care and only responded to positive comments.

    Reply
  13. UNCDancer says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:49 am

    Some of the Sussex Squad were on Twitter setting up a donation system for those who want to read it but can’t get/afford a copy. I hope they get it formalized; I would love to donate a few copies. I finished the eBook the same day my hard copy arrived. I’ll start the audiobook next week. Outside of being utterly fascinating, JR Moehringer earned every penny he received (and proved why he is a Pulitzer Prize winner); it is beautifully written!

    Reply
  14. Kebbie says:
    January 15, 2023 at 8:58 am

    I highly recommend the Libby app if you like reading ebooks. It took some adjustment because I always preferred reading a physical book but I’ve been able to read so many great new books for free. You just need a library card number and you can borrow anything. I just place holds on all the new books I want and then you get two weeks to read them. If you’re in the middle of another book you can have them deliver it later as well. And you can read paywalled magazines and newspapers too.

    Reply
  15. Zazzoo says:
    January 15, 2023 at 9:01 am

    I wish I could lend all of you my Audible copy. I listened to it non stop for 14 hours. I’ll buy the hard copy at some point just to own it. The book is an instant classic.

    Reply
  16. Peaches says:
    January 15, 2023 at 9:13 am

    I’m #1343 on 217 copies here in Chicago. Looks like they went back & doubled their order after seeing how many people were on the waitlist! Was originally 86 copies.

    Reply
  17. VespaRed says:
    January 15, 2023 at 9:51 am

    I am now only 1,821in line on Libby. There’s a message that the library acquired 36 more copies.

    Reply
  18. Princessk says:
    January 15, 2023 at 9:57 am

    I am away from home and have not yet got my copy, so I block my ears when I hear people talking about the book and try to avoid stories in the media but it is difficult.

    Reply
  19. HeyKay says:
    January 15, 2023 at 10:08 am

    Libraries rule!
    I treat myself to new hardback books and once I’ve read them, I donate them to my local library.
    The Libby app for library use is so good, eBooks at will.
    I recall Diana: Her own story was a big seller at the time too.

    Reply
  20. aquarius64 says:
    January 15, 2023 at 10:16 am

    I think Tominney is crying tears because someone on Twitter stated there was an eyewitness to Kate’s apology to Meghan over dress gate: Meghan’s college friend Lindsey. Lindsey was apparently in the room when Kate brought the flowers to Meghan. I know CT is mad KP played her for a chump; but she chose to push that lie without thoroughly checking out (meaning using non KP sources). If CT’s professional reputation has taken a massive hit that’s on CT.

    Reply

