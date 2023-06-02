Princess Kate wore Elie Saab & Jenny Packham to Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding

On Thursday, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein married Princess Rajwa (her new title) in Amman. It was actually the biggest ticket of the international social season, with many European kings, queens, princes and princesses in attendance, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. Interesting enough, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also in attendance. So were Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton and Pippa Middleton. “Fans” spotted the Middletons in some of the (grainy) videos from the reception. The Middletons lived in Jordan for several years when Kate was very young, but that does not explain the Middletons’ connection to the Jordanian royal family!!
The Princess of Wales wore an Elie Saab dress/gown in pale pink. The piece is from the 2017 collection, which has led people to believe that Kate probably wore this in a private capacity before, like maybe to Pippa’s wedding reception. I saw a lot of people criticizing Kate’s look as gaudy or tacky but… I don’t know. I didn’t like the dress, mind you, but I think it was appropriate for the occasion. Most women wore long, formal gowns of this general type. Kate just always looks pinched and Sister Wife-y.
After the wedding ceremony, Kate changed into the “Georgia” dress by Jenny Packham. This one looked new to me, and it costs £5,000 to look like a glitter ball. Kate also finally got to wear a tiara – she borrowed the Lover’s Knot Tiara from the royal collection. As for photos… it’s a struggle, I don’t even think the main agencies like Getty or the Associated Press got many photos of the guests. I’m making do with screencaps from the videos, below. Also: I keep hearing that Kate and William flew into Jordan by private plane? I wonder if the Middletons joined them. I also heard that the Waleses are not staying in a hotel, that perhaps they’re staying at the local embassy?
PS… Apparently, the Keens were seated in the fourth row! LOL. And William was caught on camera making a “wrap it up” gesture to Kate.
“Kate! Kate! You’re mumbling again. Wrap it up! Wrap it up!” pic.twitter.com/YZV0wx36YY
— Prince William (@WillsWindsor) June 1, 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales tonight – Catherine in Jenny Packham and Lover’s Knot tiara with Greville Chandelier earrings#RoyalWeddingJordan #PrinceandPrincessofWales #CrownPrinceHussein pic.twitter.com/EQHSJzWhYl
— True Royalty (@trueroyalty12) June 1, 2023
With thanks to @RNN_RoyalNews Carole Middleton, James and Pippa Matthews attend the reception.
📸 RHC pic.twitter.com/XG3X7Rljcj
— ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) June 1, 2023
Screencaps courtesy of videos.
Awww… she wore two dresses in shades of dusty rose. Was she hoping Peg would tend to her? Poor sausage.
He’s usually five steps ahead of her and when they are anywhere near each other there is zero warmth. but i’m sure the fawning and fake british press will have stories of how loved up they are and how he attended to her.
His tan is telling quite a story.
Off sailing with the mistress, eh?
Perhaps there were several people in Camp Middleton who were genuinely worried William would come back a divorced man, hence the multiple projection-laden articles about Harry talking to divorce lawyers?
In any case, why *tf* are the Middles there? Once again, turning up in a place that is inappropriate for them to be. Can kate really not pull off these kinds of events without Mummy on call? What kind of adult must she be to always need her safety blanket around?
Freud could have real work on his hands with this, and frankly the royal, family.
The silence by the British media about why the Middletons were at an official royal engagement overseas compared to the outrage of Doria taking a short car ride to a local engagement is really something. They don’t even bother pretending that the Middletons made their own way to Jordan.
One thing I noticed about the Midds is that they made sure they were front and center. At least that’s what the photos indicate and given what we know of their behavior, I’m sure they wriggled their way to the front to ensure photos were taken of them at the event.
Willie and Kate were relegated to the 4th row at the wedding. How the mighty hath fallen. LOLOLOLOL
It has nothing to do with being “mighty”. With many kings and queens present and multiple more senior crown princes/princesses it sounds like the Waleses were seated appropriately according to their rank.
This is true, but it’s hilarious that they were gloating that Harry was “relegated” to the third row at the coronation, and his view was obscured by Anne’s feathered headpiece. And at this wedding, the Waleses were in the fourth row and Kate’s view was obscured by the man in front of her wearing a ghutra. You can see in the photos how she’s craning her neck to look over it. So they got a taste of their own medicine among the mass gathering of other Royals where they are not as important as they think they are when they step out of their small insulated world.
Willy is so tanned. Katey is so “Rosey” 😆😆
I think the dress looks fine and in keeping with the rest of the photos. But her face looks very different to me, like it’s been ironed – maybe it’s photoshopped?
I really enjoyed watching the AP video of all the wedding guests greeting the newlyweds. The setting was so pretty, the music was lovely, everyone looked so happy, and the gowns on everybody were so interesting & different from what we usually see from a totally European crowd.
She definitely looks freshened up. I thought both of her dresses were very dowdy and the second one was downright ugly. Beatrice was so much cuter in both of her dresses and every royal woman I saw had better dresses. That reception dress was so tacky and cheap looking.
When even the Fail comments talk about how rude William was(the fail called it a ‘funny comment”) you know it’s bad.
And they post a pic of them not even looking at each other on their Instagram?
(according to the Fail he said “chop chop”)
Yes I believe his reported words were “chop chop wrap it up”. How rude and embarrassing. Forget about Kate that’s how you talk to your wife who is having a conversation (albeit superficial one) with a bride on her wedding day!
@GreenEyedGirl
Are you sure it wasn’t “Chop chop, strap it on?”
There’s trouble there. I can feel it in my waters. The BRS could not handle another scandal right now. But if it happens, it will be Kate that will be pushed and shoved out.. it’s what they do to the women that come into that family. I wonder if it will be a hat-trick? He is repulsive.
They seem to be getting worse at hiding their real selves in public. They have been doing royal “work” for years now, they should be getting better.
I thought i heard him say something like ‘Congratulations yeah yeah ‘ while gesturing for her to wrap it up. He is just like his Daddy now can’t even hide it in public.
Not sure William literally ever says chop chop. I went back and watched a few times yesterday. William speaks to the bride for around 34 sec, moves to the side and then waits as Kate speaks to the bride. Kate speaks for all of about 12 sec when William does the hand gesture. Afterwards you can hear him say “keep going.” Maybe he said chop chop? But I didn’t hear it. Just heard keep going.
The fail (I know, I know. I hate myself for looking.) has photos. William looks more engaged with dumbass Ivanka than with Kate, lol.
It’s just so hilarious that the best photo they had of themselves has William not only walking ahead of Kate but looking off to the side with her looking straight ahead. As for the Middletons–I was thinking this whole family only likes beach & ski vacations, so maybe they were all down in Aqaba sunning & swimming & so on, kids during their school break. Maybe the vacay was planned first, with the extra invitations wrangled out of the Jordanians, or the wedding invitations came first, again with the extra invitations wrangled, and a seaside vacay tacked on.
These were the photos taken by AP and they were stationed there for all the invitees to see. There are photos of Maxima and Wilhelm and Victoria and Daniel walking in that same location holding the arm of their spouse. Even Jill Biden was photographed walking in while holding her daughter’s hand.
That William and Kate knew there was an assigned photo shot and still this was the best they could do? Yeah things are not good.
They know they are being photographed, at a WEDDING, and they cant even bother to pretend they like each other, even a little.
I am not the most physically affectionate person out there – I am with my kids, but not my husband, never have been. We don’t hold hands when walking, etc. But you know what always makes me feel like holding hands? A wedding. We’ve been married 16 years and i get so excited when other people get engaged or married, I’m so happy for them, and its such a fun thing to witness and be a part of.
There is just ZERO of that from these two.
I must admit I found it funny that William did that to Kate in a public setting, without even bothering to soften his actions. So, I found it “funny” because I’m not the wife he’s doing that to. Oh, well they deserve one another.
Kate’s dress was appropriate for the occasion, but the overall look was fussy and too frilly IMO. The embellishments and frills made me think of curtains, and the pale pink color washed her out. Her evening gown had terrible pointy shoulder pads, and it was too glittery and pink. Neither did I like the way she wore her tiara as a headband with her hair pulled back.
The dress does look very busy.
Her hair looked like a sloth clinging to the back of her head.
Love this comment! It was sooooo bad.
The hairstyle and tiara as headband were too retro “sixties.” She needs a new hairstyle or the hair should have been worn in an updo.
I also think this Cambridge Lovers’ Knot tiara is a difficult one to wear. It’s heavy-looking and easily weighs one down. It’s never looked good on Kate as it’s way too massive for her. She’d need something lighter and less matronly-looking.
Queen Raina wore it that way too as did Beatrice and (dowager) queen Sophia of Spain. Probably some other women too. It was pretty noticeable.
I like the tiara hairdo but the the hair down with all that is going on with the other dress is too much. I’d have liked to see the hair up with the other dress.
No one else had their tiara as a headband. Rania and Beatrice had the tiara over their hair in a loose style. It looked much better on them than whatever kate was doing.
@BMQ Rania’s tiara was lighter so it didn’t look as odd as Kate’s, and she had a nice hairdo. Sophia’s small bandeau-like tiara perched on her usual hairdo was unfortunate. It looked odd with her big necklace. I understand she no longer has access to the tiara collection of the royal house, but still. This looked like an afterthought, and I was wondering if it actually was a necklace attached to a frame to do as a tiara?
Mileage may very here because I thought the hairdos remarkably similar. 🤷♀️ The differences were very slight and all had the overall 60s vibe.
@grace here’s info of Sophia’s niarchos parure
https://www.thecourtjeweller.com/2015/08/saturday-sparkler-niarchos-ruby-tiara.html
Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein had the most gorgeous tiara, a bit art deco. Kkkhate’s tiara is not very pretty imo but I guess it’s the one that was made available to her. So many prettier ones were worn, would love to see them all in one spot.
The tiara as hairband look was trashy looking especially because it was giving her a Croydon facelift type look.
She used to wear the tiaras with her hair up and it looked better. Her recent trend of tiaras as hair bands seems disrespectful to the jewelry piece and something a little girl would do.
Beatrice wore her tiara with her hair down but it wasn’t styled in such a trashy way.
“Croydon facelift” -if only someone had thought of it, that shiny dress material could have been repurposed into a really sharp looking shell suit to suit the hairdo! Maybe some wedge trainers to complete the look.
I really dislike how the tiara-as-headband looked on her. I also never noticed this about her before but in the tiara video, she walks like a galumph – ??? I’m almost starting to feel sorry for Khate because she’s married to such a pill and she’s so boring and off-the-mark with her style attempts. But then I remember how she went out of her way to be cold and catty to Meghan and I come back to my senses. *whew*
Yeah, I noticed she seemed to be walking oddly. Maybe it was something about her shoes or the dress.
Both outfits were appropriate for the occasion – neither were to my taste. Eugenie was the better dressed, as was CP Mary (esp her evening outfit). William was being his usual assh0le self – hurrying her along when he was the one holding up the queue after the ceremony (thou she did spend a long time yakking to the King and Queen when they arrived).
Her evening dress was gold but in certain light it looked dusky rose but I think it was confirmed it was gold. Another point on the stalking cosplaying bingo card.
As for the Middletons – don’t buy they are ‘long time friends’ with Rania as the stans are trying to say. Also the only guests were Ma, Pippa and her husband. There is a news clip floating around on twitter that has them walking out of the reception behind someone being interviewed – it was def them. My take is that they were there because of James Matthews – i saw someone on twitter say that there is a connection between the Jordanian RF and the Matthews through their St Barts resort. My guess is the RF visit the resort and thats how they know James and his family. If the connection was to the Mids, you can bet the WHOLE mob would have been there – the fact that it was only those 3 says a lot.
Also Ivanka Trump was there – there is a photo on the Fail of her talking to Peggy behind Catty at the state reception.
(Eugenie wasn’t there. Beatrice was)
Aaaaah – i tried to change it but then couldn’t 🙁
Good point. If it was because they were so fond of the Middletons, surely at least Mike would have been there. That would be funny though to get an invite and have to take along your MIL.
If the connection is James Matthews then that still doesn’t explain why Carole is there. Most men don’t bring their mother in law to an event like this.
This is Kate arranging for her mother to be present because it’s clear William doesn’t give a toss about her and can’t even be bothered to conceal his disdain for her in public now.
I would say that Carole being there was likely Pippa’s doing – if Catty can ask for more tickets to the coronation then am sure Pippa can ask for another ticket to someone else wedding.
Given this was an event where WandK were repping the UK, its a bad bad move to her family there even if there were invited separately. Story on twitter is that they arrived on the same private jet as the Wails.
I agree as well. Kate probably wanted them there as support.
Burger King most likely ditches Kate as soon as they enter the reception, so she needs her family to talk to. Not very Princess Diana-like, is it? Well, the estranged, hostile spouse vibe is the same as Chuck and Di.
How much support does a 40 year old need for what is an essence a fancy work event that is in no way about her?
“Why is Carole there?” can become the new “Where’s Waldo?”
Of course Carole makes sure she isn’t hidden, so she’s more of a Zelig or Forrest Gump figure…
William chatting with Ivanka Trump is so unsurprising.
I think the Midds are there to keep kkkate from flipping out and to try to convince Peggs to not leave her. They’re broke broke now and without him financing their lives, they’re really out of it. It may also be a last ditch effort to keep that train wreck together.
That is the grossest image ever. Could I get some brainwash to erase that thought, please?
The evening gown should not have been as “glittery” unless it showed up that way in the cameras.It should have been softer.
Lol at pinched & Sister Wife-y! Perfect description. Also looked out of place and desperate for attention.
@southernfried, because they were 😂Kate couldn’t hold a grownup conversation if her life depended on it,, that’s why mummy and daddy were there for her to talk to. BULLYAM is possibly looking for bags of cash for his earthsht project,, and talking to ivanka is him asking her to get Harry’s migration documents released!
I think the Ellie Saab dress is super nice. The color suits her. The sequin monstrosity is tragic. Her face seems off to me…fuller but off. I think she went overboard with the fillers. The video of willy telling her to “chop chop wrap it up” is embarrassing. I can’t imagine living with him…or her for that matter.
They deserve each other.
@tessa where did I say they didn’t? I said I couldn’t imagine living with him…or HER for that matter! But to tell your wife to “chop chop” as she talks to a bride on her wedding day is beyond rude…not just to your wife but to the bride!
Just expressing my opinion. Not disagreeing with you. I lost any.sympatht with them after how they treated harry and meghan.
Actually, I saw the second dress when Mary wore it for her birthday’s photoshoot and I really liked it! But I didn’t like it yesterday nor I liked the green similar one that Kate owns. I liked her dress for the wedding, fussy and all. William’s behavior is very rude. There’s another video of Kate and William where Kate is searching for someone to talk but nobody pays attention to her…not even her husband who was next to her talking to someone else.
That is the same video where you see Beatrice and Edo noticing this and then not going in to speak with her.
Yeah, a lot of the photos of the evening event show Kate just standing there, expressionless. She’s not engaging with anyone nor is anyone engaging with her.
@Nic919 … Perhaps William included Beatrice and her husband in their party as a buffer for Kate. I’m surprised Beatrice was allowed to borrow a tiara from the Royal Vault for the occasion
That’s actually the York tiara which belongs to Sarah Ferguson, or at least to the family. She wore it at her wedding, and because it hasn’t been seen for decades everyone thought it was sold off to pay debts. It’s a pleasant surprise to see it again. I’m surprise Beatrice didn’t wear it to her wedding. From what I can see of it, I think it suits her better than the fringe tiara she wore.
I think she wore the fringe tiara because she could, you know? she’s not dumb, she knew that was probably her one big chance to wear a tiara from her grandmother’s vault. And paired with her grandmother’s dress I thought it was a nice tribute to her, and made her COVID wedding a little more special.
But, I agree overall that I think the York tiara suits her better.
Kate’s lack of engagement is surprising but at the same time not. she has done nothing over the past decade+ to cultivate relationships with other royals, even with others in the BRF. She was rude to B&E from the start, she helped drive out Meghan, I don’t even get the sense that she and Zara especially get along. And it becomes a cycle where people see her for the Mean Girl she is, so she has no one to talk to but her family, so she needs her family with her at all big events to act as buffers since no one talks to her, but because her family is always there it gives her said buffer so she still cannot develop relationships, etc.
And then things like making the Queen of Denmark wait on her are not going to endear her to other royals.
And besides, she’s not just a Mean Girl. She’s a Boring Mean Girl. What on earth is anyone going to talk to her about?
Agreed, she wasn’t going to turn down the chance to wear something from the queen’s jewel vaults, even though I thought the fringe tiara was too bulky for her. But that was the queen’s wedding tiara so it was also the symbolism most likely. And perhaps the York Teaira would have been too much a sign of her own parents. messy lives in failed marriage.
And all I can say about Kate and her isolation at the wedding is that the chickens have come home to roost. But if the Wales can’t even fake it anymore in public and especially at a wedding, stick a fork in it because their marriage is done.
She’s not just a mean girl but a boring mean girl😂 @ becks1! True story. There was a moment where it appeared Kate noticed Beatrice’s and then sharply turned her head away. Maybe she noticed something else but it looked like she was trying to avoid making eye contact. It’s just funny. Bc she has to remember how she treated Beatrice when Beatrice was just a teenager. Like people don’t forget that.
Beatrice and Edo attended because he has a connection to the bride through her work as an architect. And they were in the fifth row, right behind W and K, so it must be a strong enough connection.
Kate basically can’t handle any situation where she isn’t the focus and that’s why she can’t small talk properly. It also doesn’t help that she and William have not attended any foreign royal wedding before so she hasn’t been in a situation where others outranked her by a lot.
She looks nice in the first fussy dress, the Ellie Saab. The one she wore with the tiara, the Jenny Packham, is a big old meh. And the tiara is yawn.
she dress way too old!!!
The ceremony dress was…..fine. Not my taste, but pretty typical Kate. Same with the evening dress. I did howl at the lovers knot tiara though. It seems Camilla is keeping the vault locked tight.
Crown Princess Mary wore the same dress in some of her recent birthday photos and it photographs much better on Mary. Kate seems to blend in with the background in some photos with all the sequins. And her standing off posing on her own while William is chatting with Ivanka is certainly a choice.
I haven’t seen your comment @nic but I wrote the exact same thing above! I really liked the dress when Mary wore it! It was so much better on her…
Mary really has excellent posture and that might be one factor why this dress looks better on her (even though she and Kate look a bit similar).
Yep, that was my first thought when I saw that tiara. No new tiaras from the vault. Camilla and Charles said not today, Kate.
They weren’t in the front row during the actual ceremony at all. They were a few rows back. It seemed to be a very intimate ceremony but the party looks much larger.
I read somewhere the ceremony itself was for 140 guests only and the reception was attended by 1700 people.
William was so warm and effusive with the new couple. He hasn’t embraced his own wife like that in public since the London Olympics.
The olympics hug was awkward and only happened because the camera panned over them. It was like two cousins who barely saw each other, forced to hug for a photo shoot at a family wedding. At the time people commented it was odd for a newly wed couple to be that awkward with each other.
The Ellie Saab look is fine. It’s occasion appropriate and it’s a nice variation to have some embroidery rather than buttons lolol. It’s not particularly modern looking (mainly because of those weird sleeves) but that’s her style so so be it.
The Jenny Packham look is a nice colour, but it’s so funny to me when expensive material looks cheap as sh!t.
One thing that stood out to me was just how awkward and gauche William and Kate were in comparison to the majority of the guests. During the lines, the pre-wedding, post-wedding and evening reception line, most guests kept it quick and moving. William and Kate both would stop and jazz-hand for longer than necessary. Like they gifting people with their jazz-hand presence. It’s like they couldn’t pivot. They’re used to being the main characters in the UK and could not let it go here. It looks bad.
Kate doesn’t know how to act at events like this and it shows – she always come across as forced and awkward. I think that sets William off as he hands to monitor and manage her – he’s fine when he’s on his own.
Basically the event was William walking fast and kate trying to keep pace, William ignoring her in the receiving lines, William ignoring her while she sits next to him at the ceremony, William ignoring her in the line to greet the bride and groom except when he tells her to chop chop and then William speeding ahead of her in the receiving line for the banquet.
The only thing this wedding did was add more photos to the list of times William walks way ahead of kate when other couples holds hands or at least look at each other.
William was walking fast and turning away from her. Not including her in conversations for sure @nic919. My thing though is that William was the one talking too much and she followed his lead and then he rolled his wrap up hand at her. Will is a stunt queen and is centering himself. So is Kate. Birds of a feather. It’s just feels like the whole idea that the British empire is still the center of the world. It is not. And the Wales couple British royals are not the center either. Especially not at this wedding. But they just don’t get that.
In the receiving line for the formal banquet William walks off so quickly that he’s off camera and you can tell Kate didn’t notice he had taken off so soon.
Most spouses wait until the other is done speaking before they just walk off.
I didn’t mind the dresses Kate wore, they were appropriate but a little boring. I noticed that among the women who curtsied (not all did but most of the royals I think) CP Victoria, Mary and Beatrice did a lot deeper curtsies than Kate. I couldn’t care less about curtises myself but in the light of protocoll watchers and how upset some people were about Meghans comments in the doc I wonder if they have something to say about it. Is there a curtsy camp one can apply to to get it right?
I also imagine all those women are a lot more secure in themselves and their positions than she is so have no issue showing genuine respect to someone else when the occasion calls for it.
Two dresses in similar colour? The dresses are appropriate. The colour seems good on her but hard to tell with photoshop. I loathe the detail on the elie Saab. Normally I like his clothes. It’s way too fussy. But I liked the packham on her. She’s worn that dress in green (I think) and it looked good. But it is VERY glittery 🤣 she loves a disco ball. I do want a close up pic of the earrings too. Overall, she looked fine but the BM gushing about how fabulous/stunning she looked was OTT and not that appropriate for a wedding?
The Elie Saab gown is just an overall bad design, which is rare for him. Trust Kate to pick one of the few bad Elie Saab designs, lol.
I don’t get her desire to dress like a 55 plus year old? Imagine if she supported young designers? She could be impactful with no actual effort..
@TheOldChick For years, I was waiting for Kate to support young British brands and designers, maybe even do a British “Project Runway”-type contest for young people to dress her. But she never did… and then Meghan came along and started highlighting young brands. 🤷🏻♀️
William’s disdain for Kate is so embarrassing. Although she was oblivious to his chop chop but the bride saw it, which was not cool. This is the hostile and negative energy this couple is going to parade around in front of the world? But, oh right, it’s the Sussexes on the verge of splitting. I wonder when Clan Middleton actually saw the clip of him embarrassing her?
I thought Kate looked nice for the day wedding; that sister wife aesthetic sure makes her feel comfortable, doesn’t it? Her evening look was glitter garbage. Too sharp and severe. She needs softness because the stick figure and sharply pulled back hair and desperate look in her eyes does not read let’s party.
Even the official photo they use for this shows two people ignoring each other as much as possible. There is also a clip of them after the ceremony and William has his back turned away from kate talking to others and kate is just standing there not really knowing what to do. You can also see Beatrice and Edo in the frame (because they sat in the row right behind them) and they don’t bother to speak with her either.
So many pictures of William walking well ahead of kate and not even looking if she’s nearby. The contrast to the other couples is very noticeable.
People are posting side-by-side comparison photos of the WanKs at this event and Chuck and Di in South Korea and the similarities are pretty striking. That Wales title is cursed forever more.
Even though I still side-eye Beatrice for that Piers hug seen ’round the world, I cackled when I saw that vid of her and Edo blanking Kate as she stood there awkwardly with no one to talk to. It’s what she deserves.
They really do seem to give off a negative energy as a couple. It’s probably really awkward for the people around them.
Yeah, especially at a wedding. There is nothing newlyweds love more than a dried up husk of a marriage paraded in front of them. If you can’t suck it up and act properly at a wedding, stick a fork in it.
That clip with Kate and Will with their backs to each other says it all, doesn’t it? Kate was grasping to talk to someone. Bea and Edo were sitting stone-like right in Kate’s eye line but it seems like they did not budge or make any inclination to engage Mumbles. I think it was also highly disrespectful to the bride how rude Willy was to his wife in front of her. You can bet she is telling her hubby about it. They looked like a close and happy couple. And he wears a ring, too.
Surprising that Beatrice wore Fergie’s tiara. Since neither daughter wore it to their own wedding, I assumed it had been sold.
It also tells the York princesses so far have no access to the royal jewel vault. Beatrice would want to remind everyone she is a blood princess.
I think it’s two fold.
1. Unlike Willy, the Yorkies didn’t want totems from their parents failed marriage to be a part of their wedding day.
2. Elizabeth was sending a signal that the Yorkies are her granddaughters via jewelry.
I suppose this was a evening wear event, but I just feel some type of way when a guest is wearing head to toe sequins at a wedding, even if it is the reception. Maybe if it were more subtle…but this dress is not that.
Absolutely this. There’s evening attire and then there’s everybody look at me full on sequins.
The reception dress was gold, not pink. Cause she had to copy Meghan.
There are new pics which show it looking golden. The pink was just a trick of lighting. But it was definitely gold. The Fail reported it as pink and then changed it to gold, which had to be because someone told them to.
She copied Meg. As predicted.
Yep. We saw this coming. What is WRONG with her?!? The copying is verging on comical, except she’s coming across as troubled.
Given that the Ellie Saab dress was customized I’m going to say Kate’s dress was totally new. The earrings didn’t go with her evening dress and she have worn a different colour dress at the reception.
The sequin dress looks so cheap and the first dress is too matronly. A mess
William walking in three feet ahead of his wife says everything about this marriage.
I think her dress was okay but her wiglet infested hairstyle was terrible.
I wish there were more pictures of Beatrice’s dress. The black hair bow and sash were very her but very fun.
same. i’ve been searching for pictures. from what i saw, both of her looks were really nice. I especially like how she wore her hair for the reception but would love to see cleaner pics. she looked so much more comfortable and pretty that kkkate.
I tried in vein last night to find pics and all I kept coming up with is articles that W&K SURPRISED everyone by going (hinting that it was as if they were the IT couple). I just rolled my eyes.
I will echo what many have said: the dress is way too busy. I like it but it’s a bit much and the eyes don’t know which detail to focus on. Her hair really needs an intervention and lastly these two cannot hide the fact that there are ISSUES in their union.
Does she have to walk behind Wills? I know I read that somewhere but was not sure.
People.com had an article about the wedding up yesterday and let them tell it, W&K were the only significant royals in attendance.🙄 Nearly every damn slide had a mention of them, what Kate was wearing, how William chatted up the King and Queen, blah blah blah. People mag really needs to get their nose out of the BRF’s collective backside.
A SURPRISE would have been if they’d crashed the wedding.
I like the wedding dress, HATE the reception look, woah. less is always more.
Because she is Kate and has no presence and bad posture and terrible wiglets she looks underwhelming. This woman is such bore and a lame, racist mean girl that she could wear the most amazing gown and I would still be unimpressed and boo her…booooo *tomatoes* booooooo *tomatoes*
🍅🍅🍅🍅
you are soo funny couldnt stop laughing waity is a waste of resources!
I couldn’t help but notice that, in the clip of WanK walking in the reception, Will left her behind so I really watched Kate walking by herself behind him and she was…not walking well. Stumbling actually. The ‘she’s medicated’ comments seem to have more merit with this video. IMHO only.
It could also be that she was wearing crazy high heels and couldn’t navigate the path as well.
Which is why Harry is next to Meghan helping her if needed.
So they can travel to a whole another continent to attend a wedding of two people that they don’t know but didn’t even bother to attend Lili’s christening.
The Jordanian wedding was an “Official Engagement” as the Wails were representing KFCIII (the Crown). Peggington & Wiggington were not at this this wedding as guest “in and of themselves”.
My dream is to be sent to fancy open bar weddings all over the world. I’d take my besties as my plus ones and we’d do all the cheesy wedding dances.
This marriage is done done done. The disdain from William is noticeable and uncomfortable. Fully believe Ma Midds’ presence was buffer, but she couldn’t go where they were officially. She had to stick with Pippa and James because of protocol. The video circulating of the Wails with their backs to each other in the crowded room is worse than the South Korean pics of Charles and Diana. No one speaks to Kate. She even pointedly glares at Bea & Edo & they ignore her. It was all so embarrassing and unnecessary. Grow tf up. If they are going to stay together, then fake it better.
The Jenny Packham was too glittery, but I didn’t hate it. I hated that rat’s nest of her hair. Her stylist hates her too.
the fact that both W&K had to bring buffer family members is SO telling. Neither one of them trusts the other to support them, nor do they trust themselves to be alone with each other.
Nothing wrong with the Jenny Packham gown itself. I rather like it.
The problem is that is is the wrong dress on the wrong girl for this type of event.
Kate’s dress for the wedding was borrowed from Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham I presume. Styling is off, too much going on, long hair, heavy earrings and high neck dress. Kate’s reception dress would have looked better at the Bafta’s. And of course the df didn’t want to say she wore a gold dress 2 weeks after Meghan.
Violet would have put up her hair though.
Too many wiglets, too much filler, another prarie dress and then she wore a drag queen style sparkler. It always amazes how Khate who could hire the best stylists, always ends up looking very dowdy or somehow turns what should be an elegant dress into awful. The wedding was beautiful, the guests looked beautiful especially the European Royals, Princess Beatrice looked gorgous. The reception looked amazing, but Khate was dressed like a beauty contest reject. The midds being there, Caroles story of being very close to the Royal Family, was interesting, seeing she was not at the wedding but was only one of the 1400 reception guests.
The way Beatrice was styled and the way Kate was styled at the banquet basically showed the difference between born royal who fits in and married in one who still doesn’t.
And yes Edo has probably helped improve her style overall, but I bet Sarah went over with her how to wear a tiara and not look like a blinged out retired pageant queen.
Beatrice looked flawless. Her hair was styled perfectly along with the tiara she wore and her make was on point too.
I took a quick peek at the other site that chronicles Kate’s outfits, and they had a photo mash-up of the Lover’s Knot tiara looks over the years. What jumped out was how much the light and friendliness has gone out of her eyes compared to six years ago — it’s really, really striking. I don’t think it’s just aging (or facial tweaks gone wrong). I had forgotten her eyes had genuine warmth to them at one point. Not a fan and not defending her, but I felt sort of sad seeing then and now.
Kate’s face is reflecting the life she’s lived.
What site is that? The Fail with its awful pop up ads aplenty?
Wasn’t sure if it’s OK to name other sites, but it’s WhatKateWore.
She is lost in that dress. That dress is wearing her not the other way around.
I’m loving what most of the other European royals wore. Especially Mary of Denmark. She always hits it out of the park. Dr. Jill looked absolutely lovely in a dress that she wore to a state dinner this spring. That is definitely one of her colors.
Wanky Willy sure looks grumpy.
They sure look like they don’t want to be on the same planet with each other let alone at the same wedding.
I loved Mary’s gown for the banquet! And it was a repeat, just like her dress for the wedding! See Kate, it’s not necessary to always buy and wear new things…🙄🙄🙄
Honestly, I find the whole thing sickening.
I think the dress she wore for the ceremony is pretty. It’s very demure, but a flattering color and a nice flow. If she had worn her hair differently (maybe up?) it would have looked more stylish.
I can’t get the videos to work but I absolutely believe William was ignoring her and being rude.
William was really dragged on twitter for saying Chop Chop and the hand motion, mostly because it was so rude to the bride. Future king, being rude to his wife and a bride. I hope KC is embarrassed by him.
Gawd he’s so awful, what a insolent thing to say…and the hand motion. How could he DO that at a royal wedding no less?!? That sort of behaviour is something you’d see some drunken yob doing at the pub.
I thought Beatrice looked good in both outfits.
Beatrice looked quite lovely, she has a sense of style (sometimes a bit wacky, but it’s still HER style) & beautiful hair.
Her hair is really her crowning glory and it was styled so well.
As I noted in the other thread, Kate’s evening gown was like something Nancy Reagan would have worn — glittery but still somehow boring and matronly.
And her day gown was just tragic.
As for Willy’s treatment of Kate, it was so terrible even the Daily Fail had to highlight it. Time for Katie to meet with her lawyers to hone her arguments for holding on to Big Blue.
Waity ain’t going nowhere
Maybe not of her own volition, but if William wants it she’s gone girl.
Wow, he’s a miserable little sod, just like Daddy. Remember the video of Charles and the pen? Lol.
I wonder if Kate is pushing to start attending these events now given that this may be her last chance.
William really didn’t want to be there AT ALL.
I’m going to call Kate #PrincessChopChop from now on.
Willy doesn’t ever want to be anywhere SHE is.
Day dress – not bad, hair passable?
Reception gown – not good at all but the bumpit hair do with a tiara hairband? LOL
I knew you’d give me a good laugh Kkkate! So Kardashian.
Beatrice looked great, Eduardo also.
The Other Brother – woah he is such a doofus. How their marriage is surviving is a modern miracle. And I cringe at every video of the Wales – they need to stop jazz handing and manic grinning – so awkward.
Kate’s ceremony dress looks like a half-mourning dress from the Edwardian period. Like she’s a wraith haunting the moors.
Also, she’s 40. This is a work event that’s not about her. Why does she need mommy? That’s deranged.
1- Karen is dressed like the “mother of the bride”: the garish earrings and ostentatious dress seem intended to capture attention away from the bride.
2- Did the entire Middleton clan really attend a foreign royal wedding as if they were England’s ambassadors? Did the Midds turn up in their private capacity?
3- Happy summer vacay to these hard-working royals.
I am one of those people who saw her dress and immediately thought, “it’s a tad garish IMO”. The color is lovely, and it seems shades of pink were worn by many female attendees, but I felt all the beading and/or sequins were too much.
Watching the arrival footage & the receiving line post-wedding on AP’s video, it struck me that possibly, maybe?, color suggestions were offered? There were so many perfect shades of lilac, mauve, pink, rose, and so on, to be a coincidence. Or maybe it’s just spring & that’s what gets worn? Everybody blended with everybody else. All the women looked quite lovely & a lot of the men looked rather natty as well. W&K looked…meh, as per usual.
I didn’t like the Elie Saab dress. The second dress was better, but I didn’t like the Lover’s Knot with this dress. I was more excited to see Beatrice wearing Fergie’s tiara. It wasn’t sold or it was sold to the Queen. I wonder if she still has the floral diamond set that the Queen and Prince Philip gifted her. Maybe Eugenie will wear it. She’s been pictured with the Crown Prince as well. She might have been there if she wasn’t about to give birth.
Maxima’s dress at the wedding!!!! Was Kate the only one wearing sequins? I’m browsing the Royal Portraits Gallery site.
Thank you for that website! I hadn’t heard of it before, but I’ve got it bookmarked now.
tried to copy meghan again in Gold dress it was a fllop, her entire looks are too mother of the bride1
William DGAF about Charles or Camilla, nor does Kate. That’s why they had no qualms about dragging the Middletons to this working event. When the Queen was alive, no one wanted to embarrass her but now all bets are off.
Not a fan of the Elie Saab dress, it’s so fussy and embellished and the sleeves and pleats are just… not great. It makes Kate look like a Victorian ghost.
I like the second dress better, but she has the exact same one in green which she first wore in Pakistan and I think I like it in green better? All sequin looks is not my fave look on her. I’ll give her props for wearing major bling, the earrings she wore with both dresses were probably the most interesting part of her outfits. I also think the Lover’s Knot tiara is meh on her and she really should have worn her hair up and out of her face. I know it’s her go to and maybe one of the few limited tiaras she has access to but I wonder why she insists on rewearing one so closely linked to Diana?
There were other royal guests who had way better outfits. Anyone see Princess Catharina-Amalia’s dress for the reception? What a beautiful red dress on her!
I wish Kate wore the lotus tiara which she’s worn before and it looks so well on her. But maybe Camilla keeps such a tight fist on the jewel vaults that she only permitted Kate to wear this one.
The BP, trolls, bots, royalists tries so hard to deflect all their nonsense crap to HM. But it’s soooo obvious that WK has marital troubles. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out. William didn’t even care if a camera was right there, acting rude to Kate(that was all over Twitter yesterday).