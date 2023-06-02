“Quinta Brunson wore an off-kilter Ports 1961 suit this week” links

Quinta Brunson’s Ports 1961 suit is a bit too… off-kilter. I think it’s the button-down shirt under the suit – if she wore a crewneck knit top, it would have worked better, right? [GFY]
What terrible crime did Ben Affleck commit to get cast in Hypnotic? [Pajiba]
More commentary on the end of Ted Lasso. [LaineyGossip]
Taylor Swift’s fans are doing too much. [Dlisted]
Would you wear a Louis Vuitton suit with “paper airplanes”? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jeremy Strong: Yes, Kendall Roy is babygirl. [Jezebel]
Tom Holland celebrated his birthday at his premiere. [JustJared]
What was “the incident” at your high school? My high school didn’t have any major incidents, but a few girls did get pregnant when they were like 15 years old and the father was the same 16-year-old guy. [Buzzfeed]
Covid lockdowns changed our brains. [Towleroad]
Why did this Selling Sunset couple split up? [Starcasm]
Katie Holmes has a limited-edition Prada bag. [RCFA]
Quinta’s suit is a little bunchy on her. I wish the fit were better.
Same! I feel like her suit could have been great but missed the mark somewhat in terms of the fit and the drape of the design. It’s a gorgeous fabric, and I do like that she tried something different and distinctive.
I think it’s cute, but agree with the fit being off. For myself, I’d like it better without the white trim, but I’m boring.
The covid brain shift is not surprising. Remember how 2020 seemed to go on for three years? Then we thought 2021 would shift back to normal time but it, too, seemed to take longer than a year.
Psychologists are going to be studying the effect of that period on our brains, perceptions, and mental/emotional growth (or lack of in some cases) for a very long time.
My sense of time is completely off. It’s bizarre. My 20 year old says its a sign of trauma – and having PTSD I process trauma differently.
I love the color on Quinta, and I even like the suit I think my problem with it is the fit is off.
The sleeves are too long, and the blazer need tobe tailored to fit her better. As for the pants you can actually see that they’re too long, and they just been tucked under they need to be cut and hemmed; properly so it falls right.
She’s adorable but the suit is for a taller body. I think I would prefer this as separates – everything all together is too much.
That suit doesn’t fit her well at all and I think she should reconsider the formal topknot. I don’t think it compliments her round face will.
Why is Kendell Roy a baby girl when he’s really a like baby man bitch?
Ahhh, Taylor’s fans being extra…like Taylor.
The color is nice but the fit looks tight across her top, the sleeves and pants look too long, and it would have looked better with a different color under the jacket, IMO.
The pulled tight top knot hair is not flattering, maybe a chin length soft wave instead?
Links above Re: Federline being sued for school tuition, what is he doing with all the child support money he gets from Britney?
Pay the tuition for the 2 boys they share!
HeyKay, He didn’t pay the tuition for the two little girls he shares with his now-wife. You just KNOW he’ll use Brittney’s money for that, or maybe he’s too important to actually pay his bills.
OT: I’m wondering if anyone else thinks that Scottie Pippen is going after Michael Jordan right now because his ex Larsa is dating Jordan’s son?
Or just coincidence?