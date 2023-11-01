Tominey: The Windsors face frosty & hostile receptions in most Commonwealth tours

After staying mysteriously quiet on all things royal for a month or longer, Camilla Tominey has a curious and neo-colonialist piece in the Telegraph this week. While it includes one jab at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it’s mostly about how the old British Empire has fallen apart at the seams and many countries are either hostile to the British monarchy or completely apathetic towards them. She basically listed a handful of countries and described whether they’re “still loyal” or whether relations are “tricky” or “hostile.” Some highlights:
Canada is tricky: Republican sympathy has also been simmering away in Canada, despite Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pro-monarchy stance, particularly among young Canadians. Trudeau’s Millennial and Gen-Z supporters would like him to press ahead with a referendum to create a Republic of Canada, with polls suggesting that a majority of the electorate would support the replacement of constitutional monarchy by an elected president, although only the separatist Bloc Québécois has actually proposed and voted for abolition in the Canadian parliament.
Canada’s First Nations people: First Nations people have called on the King to renounce the Doctrine of Discovery, the law they claim sanctioned “the colonial possession of Indigenous lands and has justified violence against Indigenous people”. Any imminent royal visit to Canada is inevitably going to have to address this as well as the as yet unsubstantiated claim that indigenous school children were killed and placed in mass graves as part of a “genocidal” plan devised by John A. MacDonald, Canada’s first prime minister. With the Liberals threatening to make it a hate crime to “deny” this alleged mass murder took place – despite there being no supporting evidence of it whatsoever – Canada could prove to be an exceptionally difficult royal nut to crack.
Tominey lists The Bahamas as “hostile”: No sooner had William and Kate arrived in the Caribbean for an eight-day visit in March last year than the Bahamas National Reparations Committee had demanded an apology for slavery. In what was later dubbed a “PR disaster” for the couple, the Caribbean charm offensive was knocked off course by repeated calls for reparations from the Royal family and British Government. In an open letter, the committee wrote: “The people of The Bahamas have been left holding the bag for much of the cost of this extravagant trip. Why are we footing the bill for the benefit of a regime whose rise to ‘greatness’ was fueled by the extinction, enslavement, colonisation, and degradation of the people of this land? Why are we being made to pay again?” Any return to the Bahamas is likely to face a similarly frosty response.
Jamaica is listed as “hostile” as well: William and Kate were met with a lukewarm welcome when they touched down in Kingston to tour Bob Marley’s old neighbourhood of Trench Town, only to be told: “We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, has perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind.”
Belize is listed as hostile: William and Kate’s visit to the central American Commonwealth country didn’t get off to the best start when they were forced to cancel their first engagement following opposition from villagers who cited a range of issues including objections to their helicopter landing site. The couple were scheduled to tour a cacao farm in the Maya Mountains but had to divert after residents in the Indian Creek area complained to Flora and Fauna International, a conservation organisation of which William is a royal patron. Amid reports tensions had mounted over the “meaning of consent in the context of communal land rights, rights to lands that were expunged in the colonial period by the British”, the chair of Indian Creek village, Sebastian Shol, told journalists: “We don’t want them to land on our land, that’s the message that we want to send. They could land anywhere, but not on our land.”
The woke royals: Even the wokest royals can run into trouble overseas. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured South Africa in 2019 they were criticised for their insensitivity after Meghan opined to ITV’s Tom Bradby: “Not many people have asked if I’m okay” after visiting a township of the world’s poorest people.
She couldn’t help herself with that line about Meghan, who was at the time only five months postpartum and about six months from the darkest moment of her life (when she was suicidal), having been targeted by one of the most disgusting national hate campaigns for more than a year. I guess Tominey missed the fact that Meghan and Harry’s African tour was successful, as was their South Pacific Tour the year before. Meghan and Harry were the international assets to the institution, and the Commonwealth countries watched as the first woman of color in the royal family was smeared, denigrated, harassed, tormented and exiled. That’s a factor here as well, it was a real turning point for many people who had previously been supportive or lukewarm about the crown. As for William and Kate leaving a legacy of hostility to the crown in every Caribbean nation they visited in 2022… lol. God, their Caribbean Flop Tour was amazing, just flop after flop after flop. It went so badly that all of the countries they visited are all going to ghost the crown.
Those weird expressions the scarlett outfit and she and William colonial rule outfits standing.
Standing up in the land rover. The two look so bad.
I still can’t comprehend what royal staffer agreed to that Rover photo op. You can look at the same post from Elizabeth and Phillip and recognize it is from a different time – doesn’t make it right or good, but it just was a different time. Now, however, when we are FAR more aware of optics and consequences of history – to dress up and try to replay a moment from decades ago and think it will play well? Just absurdly tone deaf.
I don’t think it was just a royal staffer. WanK would have had to sign it off. I can just see those two delusional twits thinking they will get the same adulation as Lizzie, without thinking for a minute that times have changed.
@sarahlee it wasn’t a staffer. This gruesome twosome copy anything they think will give them positive PR. They were just too stupid to realize that it’s 2022 and a lot of people from the commonwealth countries don’t have the same “fond memories” of Lizzy so colonialist cosplay reminding them of a terrible time in their history is a no-no.
What I can’t get over with the land rover colonial cosplay is that they didnt pivot. by that point the tour was already a disaster, they were already getting criticized, there was already pushback, and they doubled down and went ahead with that event. NO ONE on their team said “heyyyy maybe we should rethink how we’re going to do this”???
I wasnt royal watching at the time but when I saw the photo of her in that Gone with the Wind dress I was genuinely shocked. I now understand she’s just a racist, tone deaf, bully who intentionally does this, as does the rest of that family.
That top photo is just awful – its her patronising look. She also looks like a fembot who’s latest upgrade stalled.
They need to take a hint and stay at home were they belong. They don’t need to come to America either They were booed out of Boston and Willy’s solo visits barely got noticed.
Exactly. They need to stop all of those tours and focus on their own country. If you’re getting a chilly reception every where you go, take the hint. Pretend we don’t exist in America. Apathy is their friend. Stop reminding people how much they dislike you. It’s like Tominey came so close to saying stay the f*ck home but didn’t.
The Sussex’s didn’t run into trouble w the countries they visited, just the bitter salty isle.
Also, I forgot about Khate’s weird appearance in the green frilly dress.
At least, she didn’t use the drapes like Scarlett O’Hara.
It’s her holiday barbie look!!
Kate and her head tilting.
She was in turbo mode on that trip. All the head-tilting, dancing around like a fool, and giant open-mouthed fake laughing–it’s a wonder she didn’t end up in traction.
I wonder if emotionally/mentally she cannot do these tours anymore and that’s why she’s not going to Singapore, and why they haven’t done any significant tours in two years.
The criticism Meghan received after visiting South Africa came from the usual suspects, the gutter UK press brigade. The SA tour by the couple was very successful .
She knows it was successful. That’s why she couldn’t give any examples of supposed failures by h&m like she did for the Keens flop tour. This was also the tour that the Sussexes dropped that lawsuit on the press. Up until that point the British media was pretty positive because they finally got some access.
Very successful, the only people who were upset was the British press and royal family for Meghan daring to be honest about the hell they were putting her through.
The way Camilla lies is astounding. There was no criticism from the people; the hashtag “we love you Meghan” literally trended for days because she confirmed what we all knew, that she was struggling. The only attacks came from the British press because they thought they had finally gotten Harry and Meghan to play ball but that was when they launched their lawsuits.
We all know why Meghan had another reason to say not many people have asked if she’s okay. The room her baby was staying in had a fire that made their security look spectacularly poor at best or sinister at worst. She had every reason to say what she said. It’s even more repellant that she was criticized by people who knew about the fire at the time.
Weird how the actual mass graves of Indigenous children aren’t enough proof for this asshat. I’d say more but I’m so angry it might just be a list of swear words.
yah my thoughts exactly. What a group of ghoulish awful people.
Her words suggest the evidence doesn’t exist in the graves and missing numbered children. Gaslighting more non-European people, horrid woman.
I went blind with rage at the offhand “placed in mass graves” — as if these actual children were being gently nestled in comfort instead of the reality, which is that they were ripped from their families, horribly abused and sometimes experimented on, their language and culture stolen, and when they died as a result of their mistreatment, their bodies were hidden away for decades in the grounds of the very place that took away so much from them. They were not “placed” there, Camilla.
I know, that was my first thought. Complete and utter disbelief – if over 1000 bodies found, and thousands more children from indigenous schools missing isn’t proof of genocide, I don’t know what is. I’m so mad at that evil cow I could throw hands. Once again she proves her ignorance and racism.
Chief Justice Murray Sinclair has estimated that the number could be as high as 25,000 children. For Tominey to cast doubt on the genocidal regime is unconscionable. She is a ghoul.
Tominey only needed to read one canadian media account of the bodies found in graves near the schools for her proof. It’s insane for her to pretend there haven’t been literal bodies discovered at multiple locations.
Right? I couldn’t even finish reading the excerpt from her article because all the “they claim” and “alleged” shit in her comments about First Nations peoples damn near gave me an aneurysm.
I’ve worked extensively with indigenous groups in several countries, including two — Canada and Australia — that are part of the Commonwealth. Those communities are still traumatized, still suffering, because of what they endured not just in the past, but currently as well. It’s not history.
Those lines infuriated me. What about the missing and murdered indigenous women? Bothe the US and Canada have a big problem with the lack of investigations into those.
Came here to say the same. Numerous institutions that worked with the Canadian government on the private schools (think school subcontractors like the Catholic Church, Mennonite Church, Anglican Church, etc.) have been forced by public pressure to acknowledge their roles. https://anabaptistworld.org/mennonites-respond-to-graves-found-at-canadian-residential-school/
There are also numerous documentaries (“Bones of Crows”, “They Had No Pity”, “Killing the Indian in the Child”, etc.) Saying it didn’t happen doesn’t make it so.
The U.S. was just as bad, if not worse, but for the purpose of this discussion re: Canada, educate yourself Tominey. My 7th grader knows this stuff.
She had me thinking I had imagined that there were reports of the mass killing of indigenous children at residential schools. She’s such a liar and gaslighter.
Yes… this is the statement that stood out … I couldn’t read straight after that. “No evidence whatsoever” … omg the NERVE and HORROR of this writer.
Also, we will never forget who Charles and Camilla openly laughed and smirked when 2 indigenous throat singers performed for them. I will never forget how they had zero problem openly mocking them. If these 2 dottering fools step foot here I hope we show them the same kind of reception.
Not to defend them too hard, because I’m sure they f–ked up and offended people in multiple ways during that visit, but it’s not inherently offensive to laugh at throat singing. At least among Inuit groups, it’s generally not a solemn ritual, but more like a game. The idea is for 2 women to face one another and perform vocalizations, often accompanied with exaggerated facial expressions, and the first one to run out of breath and/or laugh is eliminated. The audience can sometimes get into the spirit as well, and if outsiders are present, this is all usually explained beforehand.
If, however, the community actually complained about their behavior, it could be that the performers were incorporating the technique into more “serious” music, as sometimes happens.
Here to say the same: what the absolute f***. They are digging up the bodies of children every week now and that’s not enough for to substantiate things?
They aren’t digging up bodies. Yet.
When you think this gaslighter extraordinaire Tominey has already done her worst she comes out with this. She is so long overdue for her karma; with this disgusting article she is really asking for an upgrade to apocalyptic level retribution.
Ditto to all of your comments above. She’s part of the “new right wing” like here in the US, who call the slaves “immigrants” who learned “useful trades”. She’s a disgusting liar and I would not believe her if she said today is Wednesday. I hope the folks on X-Twit call her out big time for this.
Camilla Tominey is ignorant & she should be embarrassed by her lack of knowledge.
Thank you! Canadian here – I had to check out at that point, to avoid having a rage stroke. JFC these people.
It’s absolutely disgusting of her. Every time I think she can’t get worse, she proves me wrong, but this is a whole other level.
Well she figured out the commonwealth countries are not happy with these people and their pathetic tours. Now if she could only figure out why hmm.., maybe it’s because they are sick and tired of having to be part of the very people who stole, killed and enslaved them. They maybe had some hope when Harry married a biracial woman that things might change but no that is not to be. They saw a biracial women be harassed and torn to shreds in the British tabloids none stop to this day. So good for you Cameltoe for realizing that your precious royal cult will be treated with disdain.
Great post Susan Collins! Exactly. I remember H & M wedding day and I had so much happiness and hope. I should have known…
Trevor Noah explains “Commonwealth” really well in this comedy piece – https://youtu.be/ADQCeC0tF0o
H&M weren’t criticized or fired on camera or protested by the countries they visited. They were (as usual) criticized by the media. She needs to get her facts straight.
Right? Thank you Equality. She’s such a tool. These idiots and their revisionist history. It’s astounding how they spew this crap with a straight face.
Ahh, the Flop Tour–the gift that kept on giving. Good times, good times.
It was one of the greatest weeks on the formerly known as Twitter streets. Every time I thought it had peaked it got even worse. Good times.
It was up there with #KateMiddletonSuccessStory. It was that good.
Lol t’was the colonizer fashion week season, t’was the rude awakening season …. may these pictures show up in history books 100 years from now for the youngsters to side eye them, raise their hands, and ask their teachers what were these people thinking?
Teacher: I don’t know Thomas. I have no idea what they were thinking. Eleanor (raising her hand): “but didn’t they have social media back then or people to advise them this was a bad idea?” Teacher (sighing) “they did. They did. Okay tonight’s assignment write a one page essay on what you think caused the downfall of the monarchy.” Jasmine: “Is it okay if my essay is 5 pages?”
I’ve been reading Celebitchy for years and years and have never commented – but my blood boiled reading this. Denying the genocide of Canada’s Indigenous people? Are you f***ing kidding me? Like another commenter said – are the mass graves of children not enough?
I know this site and its readers are full of brilliant people, is there a way we can professionally call her out? Do we share it with other news outlets? Contact the Telegraph? She’s gotten away with being a heinous, racist troll for too long.
Unfortunately the British media are right wingers that are intent on supporting their created story line: the royals are at the top of the white supremist hierarchy. Calling them out on social media is more effective. Tomineyisaliar has trended many times. The Sussex Squad will hopefully make it trend again.
“Sure, W+K were criticized by the former colonies they visited, but have you considered that I said horrible things about Meghan after she said she wasn’t ok while on a tour?”
– Camilla Tominey
As a Canadian it is disgusting that Tominey, aka, the Middleton mouthpiece, would call the claims “unsubstantiated”. This only perpetuates the despicable and harmful q-anon and magat conspiracy theory bs. This is residential school denialism and should be a hate crime. Misreporting by global media of “mass graves” instead of “unmarked graves” has horribly lead to more racism and hatred. One more for abolishing these hateful racist idiots!
Meghan and Harry were not criticised for their tour of South Africa. The press didn’t like that Harry blasted them on last day of the tour and the royalists were upset that Meghan spoke the truth about how she was feeling.
I am Canadian and it is extremely offensive that this British rag is pushing the blatant colonizer lie that the Indian residential schools and mass murders of the Indigenous peoples are “unsubstantiated”. We had the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that was fully authorized by our federal government abput residential schools. We established the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with all levels of government, public institutions and private organizations acknowledging these atrocities were committed against the Indigenous peoples of what is now Canada. There are parliamentary records showing that John A. Macdonald gave himself direct control over Indian affairs and even the National Post (a conservative newspaper) did an article in 2018 covering some of the horrific impact Macdonald’s policies:
“In government archives, Daschuk found ample primary evidence showing that Macdonald’s Indian agents explicitly withheld food in order to drive bands onto reserve and out of the way of the railroad. A Liberal MP at the time even called it “a policy of submission shaped by a policy of starvation.””
Tominey is directly spreading lies and gaslighting on behalf of the BRF (what else is new?) so that the latter doesn’t have to acknowledge any accountability on the part of the Crown. Stay the hell away from Canada.
I want to love your post a million times Thea. THANK YOU!
Camilla Tominey never fails to be a massive witch. And not a fun one. Seasonally appropriate.
What is the point of Camilla’s article? Is she trying to excuse the laziness of WanK? Is she trying to make some racist commentary about the people protesting the royals? Is she just idly filling column space?
My vote is for all of the above. She’s a disgusting racist and no wonder she’s aligned her self with fascist organizations like the Heritage Foundation.
Isn’t Sophie supposed to go to Canada at the same time as Earthsh*t? Seems like preemptive setup so they can crown his tour a success and hers a failure (he has to get spares where he can find them, these days).
Its weird because, racism aside, and the gross comments about the “unsubstantiated claims” – this article is repeating all the failures of Will and Kate on that caribbean tour. I had forgotten about the helicopter protest. I mean she goes country by country listing what went wrong. Is this to explain why Kate and william dont go on these kinds of tours anymore? Is she trying to excuse their laziness?
Or is she saying they CANT go on tours because the commonwealth countries just dont appreciate them enough?
Roo, part of this is that CT is an evil piece of far-right racist work and this is what she does with her poison pen. Part of it is that her main sources were definitely of the Middleton persuasion and now that Keen and her birth family are unable to provide enough information, she has to branch out. So now, while KC is not garnering tons of praise in Kenya, along comes CT to remind everyone of how PW effed up his last Commonwealth tour and whitewash the reason with a huge far-right dog whistle.
If I were referred to as ‘common’ I would be hostile too.
…And return the wealth looted during the colonial era…
Then maybe the hostility will fade a bit.
Isn’t Sofiesta going to Canada?
Unsubstantiated? How did they let that part go to print?! Do they not have editors?